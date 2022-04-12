Dana-Farber names new vice president 

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute named Ian Matthew-Clayton vice president and chief inclusion, diversity and equity officer, effective April 25.

"Ian joins Dana-Farber at a critical time as we strive to advance our commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity," said Laurie Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber. "His experience, guidance and leadership will be key in our continuing efforts to make Dana-Farber a more inclusive and diverse place that welcomes and supports all patients, faculty, and staff."

Mr. Matthew-Clayton will help execute the center's initial $50 million investment to make significant improvements across four priority areas over the next five years. He most recently served as executive director for talent acquisition at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.