MD Anderson, Community Health Network partner on fully integrated cancer program

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Indianapolis-based Community Health Network entered a partnership April 28 to create Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Under the new partnership, Community Health Network physicians will have access to MD Anderson experts for peer-to-peer consultations. Eligible patients throughout central Indiana and the broader Midwest will have access to innovative treatments and select MD Anderson clinical trials and research studies.

Patients will also have access to a centralized scheduling process through Community MD Anderson's commitment to seeing new patients within 48 hours of referral.

"This partnership with MD Anderson combines the best of what Community already offers its patients with the added expertise of a global leader in cancer care," said Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Community Health Network. "One of the key advantages Community offers patients is convenient access to exceptional health care with a full continuum of services. In taking this next step with world-renowned experts in cancer care, Community MD Anderson will further elevate the care we offer our patients, while holding to our core value of patients first."