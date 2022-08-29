8 recent moves from the nation's leading cancer centers

Here are eight moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since July 22:
- Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics partnered Aug. 22 to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients.
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine appointed Sophia George, PhD, as the inaugural associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion Aug. 16.
- The American Oncology Network, a community-oncology advocate, spoke against CMS' proposed outpatient payment rule Aug. 15.
- Houston-based James P. Allison Institute at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center established an 11-person scientific advisory board Aug. 15 to provide strategic guidance and evaluation to its research portfolio and programs.
- Oklahoma City-based OU Health Stephenson Cancer center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology alliance Aug. 11.
- Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Empyrean Medical Systems, a technology company, entered an exclusive license and joint development agreement Aug. 10.
- President Joe Biden will appoint Monica Bertagnolli, MD, as the new director of the National Cancer Institute.
- Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute joined the Caris Life Sciences Precision Oncology Alliance July 22.