8 recent moves from the nation's leading cancer centers

Here are eight moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since July 22:

Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics partnered Aug. 22 to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine appointed Sophia George, PhD, as the inaugural associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion Aug. 16. The American Oncology Network, a community-oncology advocate, spoke against CMS' proposed outpatient payment rule Aug. 15. Houston-based James P. Allison Institute at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center established an 11-person scientific advisory board Aug. 15 to provide strategic guidance and evaluation to its research portfolio and programs. Oklahoma City-based OU Health Stephenson Cancer center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology alliance Aug. 11. Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Empyrean Medical Systems, a technology company, entered an exclusive license and joint development agreement Aug. 10. President Joe Biden will appoint Monica Bertagnolli, MD, as the new director of the National Cancer Institute. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute joined the Caris Life Sciences Precision Oncology Alliance July 22.