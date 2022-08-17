Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center taps Dr. Sophia George as 1st associate DEI director 

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine appointed Sophia George, PhD, as the inaugural associate director of diversity, equity and inclusion Aug. 16.

In her new role, Dr. George will "develop the vision and participate in strategic planning" for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to a news release from the cancer center. She is also an associate professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences, in the division of gynecologic oncology, at the university.

"Our mission statement states that we commit to be an inclusive organization where all members, staff and trainees feel a sense of belonging, are valued and respected," Dr. George said in the release. "That is our baseline. For Sylvester, our commitment to diversity is not superficial. Sylvester has chosen to address this at the highest level of the organization. The leadership of the cancer center, medical school and university are onboard."