MD Anderson, Empyrean partner on radiation oncology treatments

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Empyrean Medical Systems, a technology company, entered an exclusive license and joint development agreement Aug. 10.

Under the agreement, Empyrean has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MD Anderson researchers' new approach for delivering radiation therapy, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the cancer center. MD Anderson will receive equity interest, royalties and other financial considerations.

The Magnetically Optimized Very High Energy Electron Therapy technology, which Empyrean will commercialize, can significantly improve the precision of radiation delivery without increasing the footprint, according to the release.

Empyrean and MD Anderson Cancer Center also intend to collaborate on new technology based on Empyrean's intellectual property.