American Oncology Network speaks out against CMS outpatient payment rule

The American Oncology Network, a community-oncology advocate, spoke against CMS' proposed outpatient payment rule Aug. 15.

CMS pitched the new rule July 18, which would raise Medicare outpatient payment rates in 2023. The final ruling is scheduled for November.

"For more rural practices, like many of the community oncology practices we support, these are alarming recommendations," said Todd Schonherz, CEO of the American Oncology Network. "If these actions come to fruition in 2023, they have the potential to threaten the success and growth of small-town clinics, which will then suffer financially and struggle to effectively compete with the larger practices and healthcare systems that qualify under 340B."