Oncology Institute, Blue Note Therapeutics partner on cancer-related digital mental health treatments

Cerritos, Calif.-based Oncology Institute and Blue Note Therapeutics have partnered to provide digital mental health treatment for cancer patients.

Blue Note Therapeutics, a prescription digital therapeutics company, now offers Attune, the first cancer-specific prescription digital treatment for cancer-related mental health, to qualified Oncology Institute patients.

Attune provides self-directed tools based on established face-to-face therapies. It also features a virtual support group where cancer patients can connect whenever they wish.

