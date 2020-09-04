6 capital projects related to cancer care

The following hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers have opened cancer care facilities or announced plans for them in the past month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add to this list, please email avaidya@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County in Lebanon, Tenn., opened.

2. Winston- Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health opened a $24 million, 32,000-square-foot cancer treatment center.

3. The Solinsky Center for Cancer at The Elliot opened, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health opened a $6 million hematology and oncology clinic at Wilkes Medical Center in North Wilkesboro, N.C.

5. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care said it will spend $600 million on its new health campus in Lansing, Mich., which will include a cancer center.

6. A cancer floor at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., part of a $374 million expansion project, opened to patients.

More articles on oncology:

There are 568 genes that can trigger cancer, researchers say

7 things to know about oncologists' personal finances

No. 1 for cancer care: What's missing from rankings for this specialty?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.