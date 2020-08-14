Novant Health opens $24M cancer institute

Winston- Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has opened a $24 million, 32,000-square-foot cancer treatment center.

The Novant Health Wallace Cancer Institute, opened Aug. 12, is part of Rowan Medical Center, in Salisbury, N.C. It includes 20 private chemotherapy infusion suites and 21 patient exam rooms.

The institute will provide access to clinical trials and a range of support services, such as dietary services and genetic counseling.

Carolina Oncology Associates, a hematology and oncology clinic in Salisbury, is joining Novant Health and moving to the new cancer institute.

