Dana-Farber Cancer Institute opens center for treatment of BRCA-related cancers

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has launched a center focused on the treatment and prevention of breast cancer-related cancers.

The BRCA genes can be inherited with a significant alteration that increases the risk of developing certain cancers. In addition, cancer patients can acquire mutations in the BRCA genes only in their tumor cells.

Dana-Farber announced Aug. 11 the launch of the Center for BRCA and Related Genes, which provides patients access to novel therapies for BRCA-mutated and BRCA-related cancers through clinical trials. The center's work also focuses on early detection of these diseases and driving research in the field through collaborations with investigators studying BRCA and related genes nationally and internationally.

Judy Garber, MD, chief of Dana-Farber's cancer genetics and prevention division, and Dipanjan Chowdhury, PhD, chief of the radiation and genome stability division at Dana-Farber, will co-direct the center.

More articles on oncology:

14 oncologists on the move

American Cancer Society CEO Gary Reedy to retire

8 hospitals building, opening cancer cancers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.