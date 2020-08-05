American Cancer Society CEO Gary Reedy to retire

Gary Reedy, CEO of the American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, will retire in April 2021.

Mr. Reedy became CEO of the organization in 2015. During his tenure, the American Cancer Society set a goal of reducing U.S. cancer death rates by 40 percent by 2035 and launched the BrightEdge philanthropic impact fund.

Before becoming CEO, Mr. Reedy served for more than 15 years as a volunteer leader for the organization. He served as chair of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network board in 2011 and the American Cancer Society board in 2013.

The American Cancer Society board will conduct a nationwide search and aims to find a new CEO in early 2021.

More articles on oncology:

US News: The No. 1 hospital for cancer care by state

New guidelines raise cervical cancer screening age to 25

14 oncologists on the move

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.