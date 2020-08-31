Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center opens in Tennessee

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County in Lebanon, Tenn., opened Aug. 31.

The center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center's network, encompasses about 7,500 square feet and features six exam rooms, an infusion area with three bays and one private infusion room. The center is equipped with an Ethos radiotherapy system, one of only four centers in the nation to have one.

The center opened within Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's, and provides an array of cancer services, including radiation oncology, hematology oncology, breast surgery, gynecologic oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services.

Nancy Davis, MD, senior medical director for cancer care network and strategy at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, oversees the new center. Sam Chang, MD, Vanderbilt-Ingram's chief surgical officer, supervises surgical oncology there.

