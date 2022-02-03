5 recent gifts to cancer centers, research

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been donated to fund specialty cancer centers and accelerate cancer research in recent weeks.

Here are five oncology donations Becker's has covered since Jan. 11, starting with the most recent:

1. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received $100 million to establish the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, an initiative aiming to spur research on factors that lead to cancer relapse, MSK said Feb. 3.

2. The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., has received a record-setting $25 million donation to establish a center dedicated to triple negative breast cancer, according to a Jan. 25 news release.

3. The American Cancer Society received a $9.1 million grant from the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation to establish the American Cancer Society Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Cancer Stem Cell Consortium — a six-year initiative to support scientists' stem cell research work — the organization said Jan. 19.

4. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health received a $25 million gift from Dorothy Byrne of the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation to establish an interdisciplinary cancer research institute at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, the system said Jan. 19.

5. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has created a fund to find more effective cancer treatments after receiving a $100 million gift from the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation, according to a Jan. 11 news release.