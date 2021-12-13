5 recent cancer study findings from Yale Cancer Center 

Recent studies from Yale Cancer Center have focused on telemedicine health visits by race, the effect of a diabetes drug on breast cancer and more.

Here are five studies from Yale Cancer Center researchers:

1. White patients had significantly more telemedicine visits compared with Black patients for hematologic cancer care during the COVID-19 pandemic, with in-person visit rates for Black patients remaining unchanged regardless of treatment category, a study presented Dec. 12 at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition found.

2. Researchers found only two-thirds of older patients with chronic myeloid leukemia were adherent to tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy during the first year after diagnosis and less than a third had optimal laboratory monitoring, according to a study presented Dec. 11 at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.

3. Initial data from a study on a small molecule inhibitor drug originally developed by Pzifer to treat diabetes found it may also help patients with breast cancer, researchers reported Dec. 11 at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

4. Young women with breast cancer who have a family history of the disease, but no high penetrance germline mutations, had an increased number of rare germline variants in cancer-relevant genes, researchers said Dec. 9 at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

5. The structure of a molecule known as anaplastic lymphoma kinase, a known driver of several cancers, was revealed in two studies published Nov. 24 in Nature.