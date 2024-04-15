18% of oncologists consider leaving medicine due to burnout

Eighteen percent of oncologists said their burnout is so severe that they may leave medicine, according to a Medscape report.

The "Oncologist Burnout & Depression Report 2024" surveyed 9,226 physicians across more than 29 specialities between July 5 and Oct. 9.

Thirty-six percent of oncologists said they have felt burnout for more than two years, 28% said they have felt it for 13 months to two years and 24% said they have felt burnout for seven months to one year.

Of oncologists surveyed, 76% said their employer seems to recognize some or a lot of burnout problems. The top contributors to burnout were too many bureaucratic tasks (59%), too many hours at work (47%) and insufficient compensation (37%).

Here are the workplace measures oncologists said would help most with their burnout:

Add support staff — 55%

Increase physician control/autonomy — 47%

Increase compensation — 41%

Make work schedules more flexible — 38%

Lighten patient loads — 32%

More respect from administrators, employers, colleagues, staff — 28%

Make counseling available/check in with physicians — 10%

Offer different jobs — 9%

Other — 3%