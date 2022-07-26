10 best hospitals for cancer care, ranked by US News

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Cancer ranking released July 26.

U.S. News evaluated 914 hospitals for the annual list, ranking the top 50 that treat a broad range of cancers, including lymphoma, breast, kidney and colon cancer. Access the full methodology here.

Here are U.S. News' 10 top hospitals for cancer care:

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

4. Dana-Farber Brigham and Women's Cancer Center (Boston)

5. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

6. Cleveland Clinic

7. City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center (Duarte, Calif.)

8. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

9. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

10. Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

View the full ranking here.