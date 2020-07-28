10 best hospitals for cancer care, ranked by US News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings for cancer care July 28, with Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center taking the top two spots.

For the last two decades, MD Anderson and Memorial Sloan Kettering have consistently battled for the No. 1 ranking on the U.S. News & World Report list of best hospitals for adult cancer care.

For the 2020-21 ranking, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 899 hospitals that see many complex cancer patients. Hospitals had to treat at least 197 Medicare inpatients in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in order to be eligible for this ranking. For more on the methodology, click here.



Here are the top 10 hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Hospitals for Cancer list:

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Cleveland Clinic

6. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center (Boston)

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

9. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance/University of Washington Medical Center

10. University of California San Francisco Medical Center

