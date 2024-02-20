States by NPs per capita: 2024

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Tennessee has the most active nurse practitioners per capita of any state, while Hawaii has the fewest for the second year in a row, according to a ranking from KFF. 

KFF requested from Redi-Data the number of active state-licensed nurse practitioners in the U.S. as of January. Population estimates are from the U.S. Census Bureau. Becker's used these figures to calculate the number of nurse practitioners per 100,000 people for each state. 

There are 284,717 active nurse practitioners in the U.S., up from 278,577 in January 2023. The rankings stayed roughly the same for 2024, with only minor changes in nurse practitioners per 100,000 compared to last year.

Below are the states and Washington, D.C., with the number of active nurse practitioners per capita.

State

Total NPs

State population

NPs per 100,000

Alabama

4,790

5,108,468

93.77

Alaska

727

733,406

99.13

Arizona

3,754

7,431,344

50.52

Arkansas

3,455

3,067,732

112.62

California

26,992

38,965,193

69.27

Colorado

5,009

5,877,610

85.22

Connecticut

4,878

3,617,176

134.86

Delaware

737

1,031,890

71.42

  District of Columbia  

704

678,972

103.69

Florida

  32,076  

  22,610,726  

  141.86  

Georgia

10,472

11,029,227

94.95

Hawaii

371

1,435,138

25.85

Idaho

1,445

1,964,726

73.55

Illinois

9,068

12,549,689

72.26

Indiana

3,459

6,862,199

50.41

Iowa

3,107

3,207,004

96.88

Kansas

2,139

2,940,546

72.74

Kentucky

5,768

4,526,154

127.44

Louisiana

2,124

4,573,749

46.44

Maine

1,770

1,395,722

126.82

Maryland

6,640

6,180,253

107.44

Massachusetts

10,289

7,001,399

146.96

Michigan

9,374

10,037,261

93.39

Minnesota

5,248

5,737,915

91.46

Mississippi

4,140

2,939,690

140.83

Missouri

7,285

6,196,156

117.57

Montana

1,093

1,132,812

96.49

Nebraska

2,190

1,978,379

110.70

Nevada

2,184

3,194,176

68.37

New Hampshire

1,287

1,402,054

91.79

New Jersey

10,396

9,290,841

111.90

New Mexico

1,901

2,114,371

89.91

New York

11,145

19,571,216

56.95

North Carolina

4,677

10,835,491

43.16

North Dakota

638

783,926

81.39

Ohio

12,983

11,785,935

110.16

Oklahoma

2,683

4,053,824

66.18

Oregon

2,257

4,233,358

53.32

Pennsylvania

7,973

12,961,683

61.51

Rhode Island

1,333

1,095,962

121.63

South Carolina

1,886

5,373,555

35.10

South Dakota

1,020

919,318

110.95

Tennessee

11,617

7,126,489

163.01

Texas

22,379

30,503,301

73.37

Utah

1,279

3,417,734

37.42

Vermont

744

647,464

114.91

Virginia

9,124

8,715,698

104.69

Washington

2,991

7,812,880

38.28

West Virginia

2,089

1,770,071

118.02

Wisconsin

2,848

5,910,955

48.18

Wyoming

269

584,057

46.06

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars