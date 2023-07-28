Idaho State U launches accelerated nursing program

Idaho State University in Pocatello has expanded its nursing educational offerings with the expansion of its accelerated nursing program that aims to graduate students more quickly to curb the nurse shortage.

Capacity in the accelerated track is limited to 50. Students who already hold a bachelor's degree in another discipline are eligible for the accelerated BSN program after completing a few prerequisites, according to the July 27 news release.

"It truly opens doors for accelerated nursing education and the ability to address the critical nursing shortage in North Idaho," Teresa Conner, PhD, dean for the College of Health at Idaho State University, said in a statement.

The program has existed in some capacity since 2002, but has expanded due to demand. In the 21 years since its inception, the program has graduated 550 nurses.