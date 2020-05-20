6 Hawaii hospitals with the best nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Hawaii received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 80 percent of patients at these six hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital (Honolulu)

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)

Tripler Army Medical Center (Honolulu)

Wilcox Memorial Hospital (Lihue)

