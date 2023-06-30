5 states where licensed practical nurses get paid the most

The average compensation for licensed practical nurses increased more between 2021 and 2022 than other clinical and nursing positions, according to an 2023 MGMA report released June 29. LPNs got paid the most in four states and Washington, D.C.

The one-year compensation growth for LPNs increased by 18.7 percent in 2022, up from 6.67 percent in 2021.

LPNs in Washington state were the highest paid for their work, while LPNs in West Virginia were the lowest-paid in the country, based on the report, which reflects 2022 statistics. The difference LPNs made in total compensation between these two states was $35,502.

LPNs in the western and eastern regions of the United States were paid more than the rest of the country, and LPNs employed in the southern regions of the U.S. were paid the least. In fact, an LPN on the West Coast made about $11,257 more in annual compensation than their southern counterparts, the report said.

Compensation levels for four other clinical and nursing staff positions included in the report — executive management, senior management, general management, registered nurse and medical assistant — each saw a 5 percent or more increase in median total compensation between 2021 and 2022.

Here's where LPNs earned the most in the United States:

1. Washington

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Maryland

4. Massachusetts

5. Colorado