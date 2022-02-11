4 nursing tuition assistance, loan forgiveness programs

Below are four hospitals and health systems that have recently launched programs to assist either nursing students with tuition or recent nurse graduates with student debt:

1. The Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City on Jan. 31 launched the 15-month Upward Mobility Program, which enables nurses with an associate's degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing for free in exchange for a two-year service commitment to Mount Sinai Health System.

2. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is offering an associate's degree in nursing program that covers tuition, uniforms, books and fees, as well as assistance with childcare and transportation, the hospital announced Feb. 9.

3. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington said Feb. 3 it has expanded its loan forgiveness program and will now pay up to $60,000 in tuition debt for newly graduated nurses.

4. Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network has launched a tuition assistance award program that covers the cost of courses, books and other fees for students admitted to St. Mary's School of Nursing, according to a Jan. 31 news release. To qualify, students must meet GPA requirements and agree to work at one of the system's hospitals for at least five years after graduating.