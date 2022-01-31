Mount Sinai launches program for associate degree nurses to earn BSN for free

The Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City on Jan. 31 launched the Upward Mobility Program, which enables nurses with an associate's degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing for free.

The 15-month program covers tuition for associate degree-level nurses to earn their BSN in exchange for a two-year service commitment to Mount Sinai Health System, according to a news release.

Nurses selected for the program will train in cohorts across the system's eight hospitals. They will function as registered nurses 80 percent of the time, with 20 percent of the program designated as paid study time. The Upward Mobility Program will be available in the spring, summer and fall semesters, with the first cohort scheduled to begin this summer and a goal of enrolling 120 nurses in its first year.

"We … are making the process easy and convenient by covering the complete cost of training from day one through the two-year commitment, which offers participating nurses the added benefit of job stability," said Todd Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, dean of the Phillips School of Nursing. "I am not aware of any other health system that has partnered with a school of nursing to offer a program like this."

