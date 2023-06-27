Great hospitals in America | 2023

Becker's is thrilled to release the 2023 edition of its “Great hospitals in America” list.

These hospitals are renowned for clinical excellence, patient safety, innovation efforts, research and education, patient satisfaction and more. Top ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS and The Leapfrog Group, have recognized these hospitals for their leadership in the industry and their excellence in several specialties.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis). Abbott Northwestern Hospital, which serves over 200,000 patients annually, is widely regarded as a top hospital thanks to its superior expertise and care. The 700-bed hospital serves as the flagship care center for Minneapolis-based Allina Health. Abbott Northwestern was ranked first for "Best Hospital in the Twin Cities" and second in the state in the U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 rankings, and received national recognition for cardiology and heart surgery. The hospital also ranked as one of Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" for 2023.

Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village (Ill.). Ascension Alexian Brothers, a critical care hospital and ER with advanced specialty care services, provides both inpatient and outpatient care. The medical center offers heart and vascular, neurosurgery, critical care, cancer care, stroke care, orthopedics and women's health. It is also known for its utilization of minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures. In 2023, it was ranked among Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" for the 17th consecutive year.

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield (Mich.) Campus. Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield offers comprehensive care, including emergency care, a level II trauma center, and a primary stroke center. Primary and specialty care physicians provide advanced care via the Ascension Providence Minimally Invasive Spine Center, Heart Institute, Cancer Center and more. The hospital was named to Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health Carolinas is the flagship hospital for the Atrium Health system, which has a network of hospitals all over the state. CMC operates at two locations that are 1.3 miles apart, and is the largest hospital in the region, with more than 1,100 physicians and providers specializing in all areas of medicine. CMC is the region's only level one trauma center, and is an approved transplant center for heart, kidney, pancreas and liver. CMC also provides residency training for 200 physicians in 15 specialties. It has been named one of the top regional hospitals in the Charlotte metropolitan area for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report.

Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix. An academic medical center, Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix is the flagship hospital for one of the largest integrated health systems in the country. The 662-bed medical center is ranked as one of the top 50 in the nation for geriatrics, nephrology and urology by U.S. News & World Report. It is also a level I trauma center. The hospital is growing its cardiac and neurosciences institutes, and Banner University Medical Center recently added new orthopedic surgeons to it's renowned team.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). Barnes-Jewish Hospital is a medical and surgical facility as well as a teaching hospital affiliated with the St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine. The hospital employs 1,800 medical staff members, who are assisted by residents, interns, fellows, nurses, technicians and other healthcare team members. Patients benefit from cutting-edge treatments, progressive research, innovative and minimally invasive surgical procedures, and various world class specialty care offerings. It is currently ranked No. 11 on the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston). Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is an 881-bed hospital jointly owned by the Baylor College of Medicine and St. Luke's Health, a part of CommonSpirit Health. The hospital was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Hospital for 2022-23, and overall second in Houston and third in Texas. The hospital is internationally known for clinical care and research, with researchers focused on cardiovascular, transplant, and neuroscience breakthroughs.

Beaumont Hospital, Troy (Mich.). First established on rural farmland in 1977, Beaumont Hospital in Troy has flourished into a 530-bed hospital with a comprehensive suite of healthcare services. The hospital now employs nearly 6,000 team members. It was awarded by Healthgrades as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" and earned the "Critical Care Excellence Award" for 2021-23. U.S. News & World Report rated one of the hospital's specialties as nationally ranked, and six as high performing.

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati). Bethesda North Hospital is within the top 5 five percent in the nation for clinical excellence according to Healthgrades. Its campus features a seven-story patient tower and an outpatient imaging building, both of which assist in meeting the care needs of the community. The hospital recently earned the Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care designation from Blue Cross Blue Shield. It is also ranked as one of Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for 2021-23.

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston, S.C.). The Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital comprises numerous Centers of Excellence, including neuro-spine, stroke and orthopedics, as well as the Roper St. Francis Cancer Center. The 190-bed facility also provides a distinguished Magnet-certified nursing program. In 2023, the hospital was recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Hospitals.

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Brigham and Women's Hospital is a world renowned leader in quality care and research. It boasts almost 1,000 inpatient beds, nearly 50,000 inpatient stays and more than 2.6 million outpatient visits each year. The hospital's almost 5,000 scientists are supported by approximately $750 million in funding. Brigham and Women's is also a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. It is currently ranked as No. 14 on the "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana, Ill.). The 453-bed Carle Foundation Hospital is the flagship hospital in the vertically integrated Carle Health system. The system has 9,500 employees and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. Carl Foundation Hospital is certified as a comprehensive stroke center, a level 3 epilepsy center, a level I trauma center and offers level III perinatal services. The hospital earned a spot on Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" in 2023.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is an 886-bed hospital that employs 2,100 physicians, 2,800 nurses and thousands of healthcare professionals. It is one of the nation's largest nonprofit academic medical centers and serves as a clinical care and research leader in heart disease, cancer and brain disorders. Cedars-Sinai offers 14 residency programs and has 299 medical residents. Thanks in large part to its many research achievements, leading-edge surgical techniques and novel treatments, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has been named as one of "America's Best Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report on numerous occasions.

Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.). Chester County Hospital, a 329-bed inpatient complex, has been part of the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System since 2013. It provides various inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical offerings in support of its mission to help people maintain a healthy life. In addition, the hospital offers wellness programs, special services and support groups that pertain to life cycle needs and chronic health conditions. Chester County Hospital has received Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award", "Patient Safety Excellence Award", "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" and more from 2021-23.

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.). Christiana Hospital is the 1,039-bed flagship hospital of ChristianaCare. It includes a level one trauma center, with 1,400 physicians and surgeons comprising the hospital's medical-dental staff. It has been recognized as one of Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for 2021-23.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit academic medical center that applies an amalgamation of clinical care, research and education. The health system encompasses 77,000 staff members, 22 hospitals, 275 outpatient facilities and 6,665 beds. Cleveland Clinic has been repeatedly praised as one of the best hospitals in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report in their annual "America's Best Hospitals" ranking. The hospital also focuses on research and innovation, with access to groundbreaking clinical trials and industry partnerships to offer the latest treatments and technologies for a variety of conditions.

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.). Duke University Hospital has 1,048 inpatient beds and a major surgery suite with 51 operating rooms. The academic medical center is focused on providing quality care and was ranked No. 1 in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23. Last year the hospital also earned the Healthcare Equality Index Leader distinction from the Human Rights Campaign and multiple designations for distinguished care from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital. East Liverpool City Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare Foundation, is a 130-bed acute care hospital. In 2022, the hospital was recognized as one of Fortune's "100 Top Hospitals" for the fifth consecutive year. The hospital has also been awarded a Leapfrog safety grade of "A" from 2018 to 2023.. The hospital is focused on closing the gaps in access to healthcare for the local communities and partners with community groups, policy makers and businesses to improve outcomes for chronic disease, mental health and obesity.

El Camino Health-Mountain View (Calif.) Hospital. El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital provides patients with a broad range of acute and specialty healthcare services. It has received numerous recognitions for clinical excellence. Fortune has named it as a "Top 100 Hospital" in the nation and it received a five-star CMS rating. El Camino has also received an "A" safety rating from Leapfrog and four consecutive Magnet recognitions for nursing and patient care.

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Emory University Hospital is a 500-bed hospital specializing in cardiology and heart surgery, cancer, neurology and other areas. U.S. News & World Report named it as the No. 1 hospital in metro Atlanta and Georgia in its "Best Hospitals Guide" seven years in a row. Healthgrades ranked it on its "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list for 2023. The hospital has a network of more than 1,500 providers who focus on great clinical care, research and innovation.

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta). The 531-bed Emory University Hospital Midtown touts world-renowned specialists who are dedicated to pushing the field of medicine forward. Its over 1,200 clinic physicians and 440 private practice physicians work across 28 specialties to provide comprehensive care and deliver positive care outcomes to patients. Since its inception in 1908, the hospital has transformed and expanded from a 26-bed sanitorium to a full service tertiary care hospital.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. Englewood Health includes a physician network with more than 600 office and hospital-based providers at more than 140 locations across New Jersey. Last year, the network included around 3,900 employees and a 1,200-plus member medical staff. The system also focuses on health equity and population health statewide. Englewood earned a spot as one of Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals in 2023 and was recognized as a top regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has also earned HealthCare's Most Wired designation since 2014.

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee, Wis.). The 711-bed Froedtert Hospital is the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network's academic medical center. The hospital trains over 1,000 medical, nursing and health technical students each year, as the main adult teaching partner of the Medical College of Wisconsin. In addition, the hospital is a renowned research center and participates in a variety of research studies and clinical trials annually. In accordance with the health system's mission, the hospital aims to deliver top-tier care with the help of innovative practices and novel discoveries.

Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack, N.J.). Hackensack UMC, part of Hackensack Meridian Health, has the most nationally ranked specialties by U.S. News & World Report out of all hospitals in New Jersey. The 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital has 23 operating rooms and a 50-room musculoskeletal institute offering the latest treatments and technologies for patients. The hospital's clinicians are engaged in robust research and innovation efforts, with a portfolio that includes precision medicine, immunotherapy, vaccine development and translational medicine. Hackensack UMC has also been honored among Green Guide's Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S.

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). With stellar staff laser-focused on care, education and research, patients at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania can expect personalized, cutting-edge treatment. Part of Penn Medicine, the hospital ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania for 2022-23 and is known for its innovative research. Penn Medicine teams pioneered discoveries shaping modern medicine, including Car T cell therapy for cancer care and mRNA technology used to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Houston Methodist Hospital is the Houston Methodist health system's nationally ranked flagship hospital. With over 900 beds, 7,200 employees and six centers of excellence, the hospital is fully equipped to provide personalized, comprehensive care. U.S. News & World Report acknowledged it as the top hospital in Texas and among the top 20 hospitals in the nation in 2022. Houston Methodist Hospital is known for being on the forefront of healthcare and clinical innovation, and has an advanced focus on precision medicine, quality outcomes and healthcare performance.

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.). Located on the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Va., Inova Fairfax Hospital is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report. The 923-bed hospital offers numerous care options including a robust organ transplant program. Additionally, Inova Fairfax Hospital hosts the only Level 1 Trauma Center in northern Virginia. It is also a teaching facility and earned a spot on NurseJournal's Best Hospitals for Nurses in 2023.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Founded in 1889, the 1,146-bed Johns Hopkins Hospital is staffed by more than 2,500 attending physicians and admits over 43,000 patients each year. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the hospital as first in Maryland and fifth in the nation, according to their 2022-23 lists. Johns Hopkins is also internationally renowned for research and clinical care excellence, and during the pandemic developed a data dashboard updated daily with statistics and information about disease spread. Johns Hopkins researchers made important discoveries about COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, including that convalescent plasma containing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 is an effective early COVID-19 treatment option.

Kaiser Permanente San Jose (Calif.) Medical Center. With 242 beds, over 400 physicians, nearly 3,200 nurses and care professionals, Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center offers patients comprehensive and convenient services. The medical center consolidates healthcare and wellness needs by offering physicians, hospitals, services and insurance all in one. The medical center has been awarded as one of Healthgrades' "50 Best Hospitals" from 2021-23.

Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medical Center of USC consists of the 401-bed Keck Hospital of USC, the 60-bed USC Norris Cancer Hospital, and other Keck Medicine patient care areas. Keck Medical Center of USC is a tertiary and quaternary medical center focused on treating critically ill surgical patients. The medical center has the highest acute care patient volume in the entire country and is the largest transfer center in the region. The research-based medical center also offers hundreds of groundbreaking clinical trials, as well as surgical innovations that provide patients with the most leading-edge therapies available. The medical center is consistently ranked among the nation’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report and is ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the nation in 12 specialties, according to 2021-22 rankings.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.). Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, a 335-bed hospital in the heart of Massachusetts, assists 3,000 patients each day. The medical center prides itself on its in-house coordination of all aspects of patient care, with experts sharing knowledge spanning 50 medical and surgical specialties in order to assist patients. It is also a teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine and participates in nearly 100 clinical trials at any given time to advance healthcare delivery.

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital. Lancaster General Hospital is an integral piece of the Penn Medicine health system, with its 525 beds and a variety of advanced outpatient and inpatient services. It has earned a number of Healthgrades awards, including but not limited to "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" in 2021-23. Lancaster General has also earned a five-star rating from CMS and is a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Specialty Care for multiple procedures. Lancaster General is also on the forefront of digital transformation; it has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 Award and earned the Most Wired Hospitals designation.

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver, Wash.). Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center's spacious, welcoming architectural feel is just one of the ways it brightens and improves the lives of its patients. More importantly, the medical center is known for its robotic-assisted surgeries, five-star quality ratings from CMS, and national recognitions in nursing, critical care and stroke care. Healthgrades named it as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for 2021-23. The broader Legacy Health system was named among Forbes' Best Employers in America.

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City). The 450-bed Lenox Hill Hospital is one of the premier hospitals in New York City. The hospital, which is part of the Northwell Health system, appeared on the Healthgrades "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list for the last two years and is ranked in the top 10 hospitals in New York. Lenox Hill was recently the first hospital in the state to use a new surgical planning technology for more precise surgical procedures. The hospital also takes pride in caring for an ethnically diverse patient population and is a leader in public health education and community outreach.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). A storied hospital founded in 1811, Massachusetts General Hospital is U.S. News & World Report's top ranked hospital in New England for 2022-23. It is the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, and is home to the most expansive hospital-based research program in the U.S. Mass General is also a leader in innovation and research with a $1 billion research operation home to 1,200 clinical trials at any given time. Clinicians and scientists at the hospital drive discoveries and breakthroughs translating to better patient outcomes for the local community and around the world.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic is one of the nation's largest nonprofit academic health systems, and ranked at No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" list for the seventh consecutive year in 2022-23. The health system's flagship campus in Rochester, Minn., provides care to thousands of patients every year. The health system as a whole serves 1.3 million patients annually and devotes $500 million to research per year. Mayo's Rochester campus partners with big tech companies including Google to leverage artificial intelligence for healthcare applications. .

Mayo Clinic in Florida (Jacksonville). Mayo Clinic in Florida is staffed by talented providers and volunteers who are laser-focused on safe, innovative care delivery. The 304-bed hospital is found within the Mayo Building, combining inpatient and outpatient care in one convenient location. Mayo Clinic in Florida is currently undergoing a massive $432 million expansion, which will add 121 inpatient beds by the end of 2026. U.S. News & World Report ranked Mayo Clinic Florida as the top hospital in the state for 2022-23.

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix comprises 316 beds, 33 operating rooms and an emergency department. Since 2018, the Phoenix campus has been undergoing a $748 million expansion that will add 1.6 million square feet of medical, research and education space by 2024. The Phoenix campus is also home to the cancer center, proton beam therapy facility, a multidisciplinary simulation center, medical library and education center. The hospital has consistently earned a five-star rating from CMS and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as No. 18 in the nation on its "Best Hospitals Honor Roll".

Medical City Dallas. Medical City is an 899-bed acute care hospital with a team of more than 1,500 clinicians providing care across nearly 100 specialties. Medical City earned a spot as one of Newsweek's top 75 hospitals in the nation for patient safety in 2022 and was voted the best hospital to have a baby in in the county for 2023. It was also recognized as one of the best hospitals in America for stroke care in 2023 by Healthgrades. Medical City Dallas, owned by HCA Healthcare, includes 2,956 employees and supports a medical team of 1,500 physicians renowned in their fields.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston). Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth – an affiliation which provides patients with over 700 academically-affiliated physicians in 80-plus specialties. Memorial Hermann is one of two certified Level 1 trauma centers in the greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann is known for innovation and rapidly advancing healthcare delivery. The hospital earned the No. 5 ranking in Texas from U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Mercy Health-Fairfield (Ohio) Hospital. For almost 40 years, Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital has been combining leading-edge technology with world-renowned expertise to care for patients. The hospital has been recognized for the patient safety, patient experience and clinical excellence it provides. Fairfieldis consistently the top-performing hospital in the area, having completed the most open-heart surgeries and delivered the most babies in Butler County for over 20 years. The hospital earned Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award."

Methodist University Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). The 583-bed Methodist University Hospital is the flagship of the Methodist Healthcare system. It also serves as the primary teaching hospital for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. With its combination of research, originality and medicine, it is uniquely positioned to care for its community. It features one of the nation’s most comprehensive neurosciences programs, an active cardiac program, a large transplant institute and more. The hospital has been investing in the modernization of its campus with a $275 million campus plan.

Mission Regional Medical Center (Mission, Texas). Founded in the Rio Grande Valley area in 1954, Mission Regional Medical Center is now home to a medical staff of over 300 physicians. The 297-bed center is rated five-stars for maternity care and in the top 10 percent of hospitals for joint replacement. Mission Regional has also been listed by Fortune/IBM Watson Health as one of the nation's Top 100 Hospitals.

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Morristown Medical Center, the flagship of Atlantic Health System, is a 735-bed hospital with 6,547 employees and 2,880 physicians. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 1 in New Jersey for the fifth year in a row in 2022-23 and among the top 50 hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades also honored Morristown Medical Center as being among the top hospitals in the U.S. and the only hospital in the nation with specialty excellence awards in all categories measured.

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Established in 1852, Mount Sinai Hospital comprises 1,134 beds and 50 operating rooms. With 11 specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report and a consistent spot on their "Best Hospitals" list, the hospital is considered one of the most elite in the nation. The tertiary care hospital is the only medical center in New York to have disease specific care comprehensive stroke center certification from The Joint Commission and it received the CMS award for healthcare innovation after opening the first geriatric emergency department in New York City.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City). The 2,600-bed New York-Presbyterian Hospital is one of the world's preeminent academic medical centers, providing patients with superior patient care, research, education and community services. It is one of the largest and most extensive hospitals in the U.S. The hospital comprises eight campuses, 20,000 employees and 6,500 affiliated physicians. Over 2 million patients visit the hospital each year. U.S. News & World Report has ranked New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell as No. 7 on its "Honor Roll" for 2022-23.

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). North Shore University Hospital offers a wide range of patient services as well as specialty and subspecialty residency programs, postgraduate training programs and clinical fellowships. The hospital, which is part of Northwell Health, is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 5 hospital in New York with 11 adult specialties nationally ranked. North Shore University Hospital is known for innovative procedures, including a brain surgery procedure and the first liver transplant on Long Island.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Northwestern Memorial Hospital partners with Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine to offer patients clinical trials and the results of academic research. The hospital is one of six within the Northwestern Medicine system, and is hailed by U.S. News & World Report as the premier hospital in Illinois and top 10 in the nation. In 2022, the hospital was acknowledged as a leader in LGBTQ+ healthcare equality by the Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index, and was designated as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the Disability Equality Index.

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City). Ranked as the No. 1 hospital in New York and No. 3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, NYU Langone prides itself on its rich history of scientific discovery and aims to continue shaping the future of medicine. NYU Langone Health is an academic medical center that consists of six inpatient facilities, two schools of medicine and a rehabilitation center.. The Leapfrog Group consistently awards NYU Langone an "A" safety grade, while CMS continually awards it a five-star rating. In 2018, NYU Grossman School of Medicine made history when it became the first top medical school in the nation to provide full-tuition scholarships to new and current students, a move that assists students with debt.

OSU Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio). The OSU Wexner Medical Center comprises more than 100 buildings housing advanced research, teaching and patient care programs, and is ranked as the No. 2 hospital in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23. The hospital is the first in central Ohio to be awarded Magnet status for nursing Excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. In 2023, OSU Wexner received the Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth for its top sustainable policies and practices.

Overlake Medical Center (Bellevue, Wash.). Overlake has been serving the Bellevue community since 1960. It has 349 hospital beds and a network of primary, urgent and specialty care clinics throughout the region. Overlake has 200 providers on staff, as well as more than 3,000 employees and 1,000 courtesy providers. U.S. News & World Report ranked Overlake the No. 4 hospital in Washington and among the top hospitals for maternity care in 2022-23. The hospital also received recognition by 425 Magazine as a Best Hospital in 2023 and the bariatric surgery quality designation from Aetna.

Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.). Overlook Medical Center is renowned for its expertise in a broad range of medical services. Its Atlantic Neuroscience Institute leads the region in neuroscience care. The medical center is also certified as a level IV epilepsy center and homes a brain tumor center that performs more brain tumor surgeries than any other in the state. It provides nationally-recognized cardiac services and is one of very few hospitals licensed for primary angioplasty. The Joint Commission has designated Overlook Medical Center as an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. Its emergency department treats approximately 40,000 emergency cases annually. U.S. News & World Report ranked Overlook the No. 5 hospital in New Jersey.

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins, Colo.). UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital is a regional medical center featuring 300 beds and more than 2,000 caregivers. The hospital has earned The Joint Commission's certificate of distinction for primary stroke centers, and was featured in Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list for 2021-23.

ProMedica Toledo (Ohio) Hospital. ProMedica Toledo, the largest acute care facility in the Toledo area, serves 27 counties and houses 794 beds. With 4,800 healthcare professionals employed, 1,000 of which are primary care physicians and specialty doctors, the hospital focuses on providing great patient outcomes. ProMedica Toledo has earned Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" for six consecutive years and U.S. News ranked it among the top 10 hospitals in Ohio for 2022-23.

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills, Calif.). Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, a 377-bed provider of inpatient and outpatient health services alike, approaches health holistically. Knowing that some aspects of health cannot be addressed via inpatient and outpatient services, the medical center also offers home health care, health education and community outreach programs. Healthgrades named the hospital on its "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list and awarded it for patient safety for 2021-23. U.S. News also ranked the hospital among the best in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.). For the third consecutive year, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center has earned Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" distinction, along with the "Outstanding Patient Experience" award. U.S. News & World Report has also named the medical center as one of the best hospitals in the Portland metropolitan area. The medical center is known for its centers of excellence, including its heart institute, brain and spine institute, center for health care ethics and others. More babies are delivered at Providence St. Vincent than at any other care facility in the state. In addition, the medical center houses the world's most advanced operating room suite for brain tumors and the only movable intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging on the West Coast.

Reading Hospital (West Reading, Pa.). Tower Health's flagship acute care hospital, Reading Hospital, features 697 beds and a multitude of specialty care centers. The hospital is most known for its cancer institute, heart center, level I trauma center, surgical and patient care HealthPlex, and maternity center. Patients also benefit from the clinical research and studies that the hospital conducts. Thanks to its exemplary patient outcomes and expertise across service lines, the hospital has been named as one of Healthgrades' "America's 100 Best Hospitals" for seven consecutive years and "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for the second year in a row. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 8in the state and high-performing in five specialties.

Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital. A 528-bed tertiary care hospital established in 1847, Rochester General Hospital leverages its years of experience to provide the best possible care to community members. With a staff that includes more than 1,000 primary care physicians, the hospital provides primary and specialty medical care. Rochester General has been named to Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list from 2021-23 and was also recognized for its cardiac care, coronary intervention, gastrointestinal care and gastrointestinal surgery.

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). Originally founded in 1955 as UCLA Medical Center, the 520-bed hospital was renamed to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in 2008 upon its reopening in a 10-story facility. The key components of the hospital are its leading-edge surgical suites, observation unit, maternity center, level I trauma center and intensive care units. The hospital sees 50,386 emergency room patients each year. According to U.S. News & World Report, UCLA Medical Center stands as the No. 5 hospital in the nation. UCLA Medical Center has appeared among the top 20 hospitals as ranked by U.S. News for 33 consecutive years. It's home to 33,000 employees and 4,200 registered nurses.

UVA Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). The UVA Medical Center has earned a reputation for superior care, research and education. U.S. News & World Report ranked it as No. 2 in the state of Virginia for 2023. Nine of its children's specialties are nationally ranked, while it is high performing in six adult specialties and 14 procedures and conditions. UVA is also one of 53 hospitals nationwide to have earned the NCI comprehensive cancer center designation and it's clinicians regularly participate in clinical trials advancing the field of medicine.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush University Medical Center is a 671-bed hospital with a reputation as an innovative leader in the healthcare space. Offering over 70 selective residency and fellowship programs, it is a hub for academia, research and education. Patients benefit from hundreds of research projects, new therapies and novel medical devices as a result. CMS has given Rush University Medical Center a five-star rating and the Leapfrog Group has awarded it an "A" safety grade. U.S. News & World Report ranked Rush University Medical Center among the top 20 hospitals in the nation and the No. 2 hospital in Illinois for 2022-23.

Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Sanford USD is the largest hospital in South Dakota and a teaching hospital for the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. It has 545 beds and 4,000 employees on staff. Sanford is the only verified level two adult and pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons in South Dakota. The organization serves more than 1 million patients and 220,000 health plan members across 250,000 square miles. Each year, Sanford provides 5.2 million outpatient and clinic visits, 82,848 admissions and 127,875 surgeries and procedures.

Scripps La Jolla Hospitals (La Jolla, Calif.). Scripps La Jolla Hospitals is nationally renowned and has been providing care to community members since Scripps Health's inception in 1924. The hospitals offer a broad range of medical and surgical care options, such as cancer care, orthopedic surgery and organ transplantation. Healthgrades has recognized Scripps Green Hospital as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" and an "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" recipient for 2021-23. U.S. News & World Report ranked Scripps La Jolla Hospitals No. 8 in California and No. 2 in San Diego for 2022-23.

Stanford (Calif.) Hospital. The 824,000-square-foot Stanford Hospital is the result of $2 billion and a decade of meticulous planning. The facility lives on Stanford University's campus, allowing the hospital to integrate groundbreaking research and discoveries from Stanford School of Medicine into patient care. U.S. News & World Report ranks the hospital as the No. 10 hospital in the nation for 2022-23. The hospital is part of Stanford Health Care, an academic health system that received a CMS rating of five stars.

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital. The 624-bed Stony Brook University Hospital is a thriving academic medical center known for its innovative approach to patient care. The hospital sees more than 1 million outpatient visits and 108,891 emergency department visits each year. The hospital is the region's top academic health center and only tertiary care center. Stony Brook has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" and U.S. News & World Report ranked it among the top 10 hospitals in the state for 2022-23.

UCLA Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center. First created in 1926, the 281-bed UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center offers advanced technology and a full array of healthcare services. The campus is filled with open green spaces and features multiple gardens, providing people with the opportunity to enjoy healing outdoor time. UCLA Santa Monica has earned four distinctions from Healthgrades - "America's 50 Best Hospitals Award" for the first time in 2023.

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). UCSF Medical Center is a 600-bed academic medical center that is a tertiary and quaternary referral center as well as a community hospital. The medical center comprises the Parnassus, Mount Zion and Mission Bay campuses, with additional research and administrative services sprawled throughout San Francisco. UCSF Medical Center was also named No. 12 nationwide on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" and was top-ranked in the San Francisco Metro Area for 2022-23.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids, Iowa). St. Luke's was founded over 140 years ago and has been bettering its community ever since. The hospital has been nationally recognized for its commitment to providing quality healthcare at affordable costs. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's announced a $25 million expansion in 2022, which will add to its heart and vascular services to honor their commitment to patients' cardiovascular health. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 4 in Iowa for 2022-23. The hospital has also been recognized by IBM Watson Health as a top 100 hospital in the nation.

University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center. UAB Medical Center has several locations throughout the state to serve patients across a broad geography. UAB runs several ongoing clinical trials for 1,297 different health conditions. The hospital currently has 765 ongoing clinical trials. It is also the only Level I trauma center in the state. U.S. News & World Report ranked UAB Medical Center as No. 1 in Alabama for 2022-23.

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento). UC Davis is a 646-bed system with over 83,000 emergency room visits, 954,238 office and clinic visits and 31,953 admissions annually. The academic medical center has 1,212 faculty members, 1,007 residents and fellows who work alongside 3,364 nurses and 1,353 physicians to provide patient care. Newsweek honored UC Davis Medical Center as one of the best maternity hospitals in the nation and U.S. News & World Report ranked it the No. 6 hospital in California for 2022-23.

UNC Medical Center (Chapel Hill, N.C.). UNC Medical Center has a long history of serving patients from all 100 counties in North Carolina. The academic medical center has more than 7,100 employees and a medical staff of 1,100 clinicians. The 803-bed facility is ranked No. 2 in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report and touts the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is among the few facilities in the nation to have received the National Cancer Institute designation.

University of California San Diego Health (La Jolla). UCSD has over 1,500 physicians and scientists on staff, and is repeatedly ranked No. 1 in the area and among the nation's best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. UC San Diego was the first hospital in the nation to be recognized as a Center of Excellence in medication-use safety and pharmacy practice by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. The 1,000-plus bed UH Cleveland Medical Center is the flagship hospital of $4.5 billion University Hospitals, known as one of the most innovative health systems in the nation. The UH Clinical Research Center has more than 2,900 active clinical trials. U.S. News & World Report as the No. 3 hospital in Ohio and No. 2 hospital in Cleveland. The health system has 28,000 employees and 2,500 employed physicians. Cleveland Medical Center also benefits from the system's partnership with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

University of Iowa Hospitals (Iowa City). The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics is the clinical nucleus of the UI Health Care, Iowa's only comprehensive academic health system. The hospital system comprises 866 inpatient beds, 11,200 staff members, 1,100 physicians and dentists, 800 residents and fellows and more than 5,000 nursing staff. UI Health has more than 250 specialty and subspecialty clinics statewide. The hospital has been named the top hospital in the state by U.S. News & World Report and one of the top hospitals in the nation. It has earned recognition among the Most Wired hospitals in the nation by CHIME every year since 2010.

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.). University of Kansas Hospital was formed in 1906 and joined forces with the University of Kansas physicians in 2017. From this union, the University of Kansas Health System was created. The hospital has earned acclaim from Healthgrades as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for 2021-23, as well as the "Patient Safety Excellence Award" for 2022-23 and the "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" for 2021-23, among others. U.S. News & World Report ranked University of Kansas Hospital No. 1 in the state in 2022-23.

University of Michigan Hospitals - Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Michigan Medicine, a leading academic medical center and a key component of the University of Michigan, has 1,107 licensed beds and sees approximately 2.6 million outpatient clinic visits per year. University Hospital, the health system's adult hospital, opened in 1986 and has 550 beds. University of Michigan Health is ranked No. 17 on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" for 2022-23. CMS also gave the hospital five stars as an overall quality and safety rating.

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. As a leading academic medical center, the University of Rochester Medical Center is a hub of research, teaching and patient care. It is the largest piece of the University of Rochester, with its over 26,000 employees and a budget of $3.8 billion. Approximately 3,000 researchers at the medical center have dedicated themselves to scientific research, which has gone on to help save and improve lives. The medical center was an early recipient of the Clinical and Translational Science Award from the National Institutes of Health, and has been granted a total of $86 million. The university’s motto, Meloria, means “ever better” and represents the organization’s drive to continually change and improve.

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern is one of the top academic medical centers in the nation, with a faculty of more than 2,800 providing medical care across 80 specialties. The system serves more than 105,000 hospitalized patients, 370,000 emergency room cases and 3 million outpatient visits every year. It also receives more than $500 million a year in research funding and has 5,800 projects funded by the federal government and foundations annually. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 2 ini Texas and No. 1 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022-23.

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). UW Medical Center has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the state of Washington by U.S. News & World Report for the past decade. It has also earned nationally ranking in six specialties. The hospital is an acute care medical center that provides emergency care, specialty inpatient and outpatient care, and surgical care to patients. The medical center is a key component of UW Medicine, which also comprises Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington School of Medicine, UW Medicine Neighborhood Clinics and UW Physicians.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the largest complete research, teaching and care health system in the region, sees over 3 million patients annually. The health system employs 40,000 staff members across its 200 clinics and seven hospitals, three of which are community-based hospitals. There are 1,709 licensed beds across the hospitals. Each year, over 1,000 resident physicians receive training at the health system. Vanderbilt University Medical Center ranks No. 19 on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" for 2022-23.



Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle). Virginia Mason Medical Center is recognized for its excellence in 22 types of care and ranks among the best hospitals in the Seattle metro region, according to U.S. News & World Report. It has also been named as one of the best hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades. The medical center originated in 1920 as an 80-bed hospital and has transformed into a nonprofit healthcare system that includes the 336-bed Virginia Mason Hospital, a group practice and nine regional medical centers. The medical center merged with Englewood, Colo.-based CHI Franciscan in 2021 to form Virginia Mason Franciscan Health under the parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.