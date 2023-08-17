84 academic medical center CFOs to know | 2023

Academic medical centers bring together quality patient care with innovative research and education. The CFOs responsible for the overall financial health of these institutions lead long- and short-term financial strategies, manage large budgets and oversee strategic partnerships.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included CFOs, organizations or associated healthcare providers. CFOs cannot pay for inclusion on this list. CFOs are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Chris Allen. Interim CFO at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Mr. Allen has served as interim CFO for Keck Medicine since early 2023. He is in charge of accounting and financial reporting, operating and capital budgeting, audits and internal controls, cash flow management, purchasing and strategic long-range planning. He has also conducted long-range financial planning for the university system. On a daily basis, he handles the complexities of government regulations, the insurance industry, labor unions, the banking and financing industry, and medical device and pharmaceutical companies.

Ryon Andersen. Associate Executive Director of Financial Operations of North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). Mr. Andersen is an integral leader of North Shore University Hospital's financial department. The 756-bed hospital includes more than 4,000 physicians and serves as the teaching hospital for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Laurence Appel. CFO of University of Illinois Hospitals & Clinics (Chicago). Mr. Appel became CFO of University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics in 2018, overseeing the system's financial department. He works with the system's leadership to update long-range forecasting and planning. Mr. Appel also has experience as the senior director of strategic finance and budget for the system and as executive director and controller of the Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Hospital.

Nick Barto. Senior Vice President and CFO of BJC HealthCare (St. Louis). Mr. Barto is responsible for the long-term success of BJC HealthCare's finances, managed care, payer strategy, revenue cycle, supply chain and treasury. The health system has nearly $6 billion in net revenues and employs over 32,000 individuals. Mr. Barto joined BJC in 2018 after spending time as CFO for enterprise business lines at Catholic Health Initiatives in Englewood, Colo.

Ann Beck. CFO of Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Ms. Beck has over 20 years of experience building and leading high-functioning, engaged teams. Prior to her role as system CFO, she served as CFO to Renown Regional Medical Center’s acute care division, as well as leading revenue cycle and health information management. She is deeply experienced in advising and guiding corporations through complex restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement and debt financing. She restructured existing debt and structured new money issuance to reduce both cost of capital and balance sheet risk. Ms. Beck supported the 2021 affiliation between Renown and the University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine, establishing Nevada’s first integrated academic health system to advance medical education, clinical research and patient care for the state.

Dave Belkoski. Senior Vice President of Financial and Systems Services and CFO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.). Mr. Belkoski oversees finances for Piedmont Augusta, previously known as University Health Care System prior to their partnership with Piedmont effective March 2022. Piedmont Augusta comprises 581 beds across three hospitals as well as other inpatient and outpatient services, nursing facilities, prompt care facilities and rehabilitative care services.

Gary Bie. Vice President of Health System Finance and Strategy and CFO of Stony Brook Medicine (Long Island, N.Y.). Mr. Bie joined the four-hospital Stony Brook Medicine in 2011 as CFO after serving as the executive vice president for finance at Nassau Health Care Corp., in East Meadow, N.Y. While there, he led the team that recorded the first surplus for Nassau Health in 2009. Mr. Bie also has experience as the vice president of finance and chief restructuring officer for Bethpage, N.Y.-based Episcopal Health Services.

Sally Mason Boemer. CFO of Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Ms. Boemer has spent over 30 years within the Mass General Brigham health system. She focuses on capital, operating and fiscal policies for Massachusetts General Hospital. During her tenure, she has also led several IT and real estate projects and overseen various administrative and support departments.

Francine Botek. Senior Vice President of Finance of St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.). Ms. Botek has spent nearly 20 years with St. Luke's University Health Network. She joined the system as vice president of finance in August 2000 and became the senior vice president of finance, overseeing revenue management, policy and integration, reimbursement and payer contracting in 2018.

Michael Breslin. Group Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). Mr. Breslin became CFO of NewYork-Presbyterian in 2018. He is responsible for the financial matters at the health system, including revenue cycle, budgeting, reimbursement and cost accounting. Mr. Breslin has previous experience as senior vice president of finance at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist and CFO of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Kevin Burns. Executive Vice President, CFO and Chief Business Officer of Houston Methodist. Mr. Burns is responsible for the financial services and activities for Houston Methodist. He joined the health system in 2012 after serving as CFO of University Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz., for eight years and CEO of the system for two years. He has experience with facilities management, supply chain services, budgeting and financial reporting.

Jacqueline Cabe. CFO of UW Medicine (Seattle) and Vice President for Medical Affairs of the University of Washington. Ms. Cabe has spent more than three years as CFO of UW Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Washington. In this role, she oversees the financial success of the health system, which includes 300 locations. Ms. Cabe has previous experience as a partner with KPMG.

Ray Coto. Vice President and CFO of UHealth of University of Miami (Fla.) Health System. Mr. Coto joined the University of Miami Health System in 2020 to oversee the financial department as CFO. He is the former COO of Molina Healthcare, based in Long Beach, Calif., and was interim CFO and administrative director of corporate finances at Nicklaus Children's Health System in Miami. In addition to the role of CFO, Mr. Coto is a board member for the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Dennis Dahlen. CFO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mr. Dahlen became CFO of Mayo Clinic in 2017 after spending nearly two decades in financial management at other health systems. He has previous experience at Phoenix-based Banner Health, where he rose to the position of senior vice president and CFO, after spending time in financial leadership roles at both Lutheran Health System and Concord Health Services. At Mayo, he is responsible for the financial success of the system's three hospital campuses.

Robin Damschroder. Executive Vice President and CFO of Henry Ford Health System (Detroit). Ms. Damschroder has more than 27 years of experience as a leader in healthcare. She became executive vice president and CFO of Henry Ford Health System after founding a healthcare consulting and advisory business firm. She also has experience as COO of the west market for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

Stephanie Daubert. CFO of Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Ms. Daubert is the CFO for Nebraska Medicine where she oversees the $1.2 billion academic health system's financial operations. The system includes the 718-bed Nebraska Medical Center as well as nearly 70 specialty and primary care clinics. Ms. Daubert also serves on the board of directors for Nebraska Health Information Initiative, Building Healthy Futures, Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital, and the Nebraska Health Network.

Staci Dickerson. Executive Vice President and CFO of Banner Health (Phoenix). Ms. Dickerson assumed her role of executive vice president and CFO of Banner Health in July 2023. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of finance and CFO of San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare. She brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare to her role. She is involved in the California Hospital Association, Healthcare Financial Management Association and Health Management Academy.

Lori Donaldson. CFO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Donaldson is the CFO of UC San Diego Health, overseeing the health system's financial strategies, operating and capital budgets and financial reporting systems and controls – ultimately a budget of over $3 billion. Ms. Donaldson is also responsible for planning and executing strategic partnerships and financial planning for the system's capital projects. In addition to this role, Ms. Donaldson serves as a board member for the Bannister Family House at UC San Diego.

Jo Ann Escasa-Haigh. System Chief Business Officer and Interim CFO of City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). Ms. Escasa-Haigh joined City of Hope, one of the nation’s largest cancer research and treatment organizations, in January 2023. She is an experienced healthcare executive with a proven track record in financial operations, strategy and business development. She oversees system strategy, mergers and acquisitions, finance and managed care. Additionally, she provides strategic counsel across a range of business topics spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Previously, Ms. Escasa-Haigh spent 16 years at Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health, serving in system leadership positions in finance, operations and strategy.

Bridgett Feagin. Executive Vice President and CFO of Connecticut Children’s (Hartford). In her role, Ms. Feagin is responsible for leading the organization’s financial planning, analysis and operations for one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals. Earlier this year, she led the successful bond rating process to fund the hospital’s expansion and new patient tower. She joined Connecticut Children’s with more than two decades of financial experience and a proven track record of successfully managing financial operations for highly complex matrixed organizations, including at several of Tenet Healthcare’s Detroit hospitals.

Anthony Ferrara. Senior Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (Knoxville). Mr. Ferrara became the senior vice chancellor for finance and operations in 2005. He has a background in financial forecasting and developing business plans, having spent portions of his career as vice president for administration at Binghamton University in New York and vice president for administration and business affairs of University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

Wendy Fielding. CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance for Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics (Lebanon, N.H.). Ms. Fielding assumed her roles as CFO and senior vice president of finance in December 2021. She oversees the financial health of both entities and integrates financial planning across all system members. She first joined the medical center and clinics in 2009 as the vice president of financial planning and has since played an integral role in their financial turnaround. With a diverse career background that includes financial leadership at small, large, rural and urban organizations, Ms. Fielding brings an informed perspective of the value hospitals bring to their communities and the challenges they face.

Robert Flannery. Senior Vice President and CFO of UW Health (Madison). Mr. Flannery joined UW Health in 2002, overseeing financial development, management and strategy for the health system. He also serves as chief administrative officer for UW Medical Foundation where he provides leadership for administrative, financial and operational strategy. He has experience working with payer relationships, compliance and risk management and revenue cycle management.

Anthony Frank. Executive Vice President and CFO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network (Valhalla, N.Y.). Since June 2023, Mr. Frank has served as executive vice president and CFO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network, a 1,700-bed healthcare system academically affiliated with New York Medical College. His role entails driving growth strategies, ensuring strong financial operating performance, guiding mergers and acquisitions, and playing to the network's strengths and weaknesses to advise strategic direction. He brings over 30 years of healthcare experience to his role, including his time as senior vice president of finance and interim CFO for Phoenix-based Banner Health, where he improved the review of capital deployment and return on investment maximization.

Carrie Fuller Spencer. CFO of University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital (N.Y.). Strong Memorial Hospital. Ms. Fuller Spencer became interim CFO at Strong Memorial Hospital in 2017 and, in 2018, was appointed CFO of Strong Hospital and Highland Hospital, both in the University of Rochester health system. She has a background in healthcare finances and experience developing and managing annual capital and operating budgets.

Lawrence Furnstahl. Executive Vice President and CFO of Oregon Health & Science University Hospital (Portland). Mr. Furnstahl oversees financial aspects of Oregon Health & Science University Hospital as executive vice president and CFO. He joined the health system in 2011 after spending time as chief financial and strategy officer of University of Chicago Medical Center and biological sciences division and as the University’s vice president for financial planning for science. In addition to his current work with OHSU, Mr. Furnstahl serves as board director of the Hyde Park Art Center and vice chair of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System board.

Jeffrey P. Geoghegan. CFO of UConn Health (Farmington). Mr. Geoghegan oversees the financial operations and transactions associated with UConn Health, including those for the school of medicine, school of dental medicine, and John Dempsey Hospital. He has spent just over two decades at the health system and is responsible for facilitating quarterly budget and financial review meetings as well as developing the capital and operational budgets systemwide.

Robert Glenning. President of the Financial Services Division and CFO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Glenning spent time as executive vice president and CFO of Hackensack University Health Network before becoming president of the financial services division and CFO of Hackensack Meridian Health in 2017. His financial oversight covers the health system’s 17 hospitals and over 500 patient care locations. Before working with Hackensack Meridian, Mr. Glenning served as vice president and CFO of Kaleida Health for seven years.

Lisa Goodlett. CFO of Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.). Ms. Goodlett oversees the financial strategy and planning for MUSC Medical Center as CFO. She is responsible for the financial department that supports the 700-bed hospital, including a children's hospital, and level 1 trauma center. MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of over $4.6 billion.

Ryan Grady. CFO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is an academic medical center built around a distinct integrated mission of clinical care, research, education and community outreach. On staff since 2014, Mr. Grady has grown an ecosystem that allows every area of operations at the 125-year-old organization to expand in scope and productivity. Named CFO during the pandemic, he led the center in growing revenues to a historic high amid unprecedented, unpredictable operational and budgeting challenges. Mr. Grady applies a deep understanding of the realities driving each Roswell Park mission area, stewarding resources for maximum impact and supporting life-saving care and paradigm-shifting innovation.

Susan Green. CFO of Tufts Medicine (Burlington, Mass.). Ms. Green has dedicated 30 years to helping healthcare organizations remain financially stable and successful by leading these systems' financial integration efforts and capital market strategy. She is currently the executive vice president and CFO of Tufts Medicine, the parent organization of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Healthcare in Melrose, Mass. and Tufts Medical Center, an academic medical center in Boston. Together, these organizations include four community hospitals, the academic medical center, a home care program and more than 2,000 physicians. She is responsible for overseeing financial operations for every part of Tufts Medicine's entities.

Stephen Harvey. CFO of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mr. Harvey is responsible for financial management, accounting and reporting, including operating and capital budget coordination and debt management. He provides financial analyses of new programs, acquisitions and business development initiatives to leadership. He was previously CFO of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. During his 30 years at Mount Sinai, he has contributed greatly to its growth and financial success. He assisted the medical school dean with financial plans that supported two successful 10-year research and clinical strategic plans and prepared financing plans for Icahn Medical Institute and Hess Center for Science and Medicine buildings. He played a key role in aligning financial policies and procedures of the former Continuum physician practices with Mount Sinai doctors faculty practice when the health system formed.

Scott Hawig. Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee). Mr. Hawig oversees the strategic and operational matters for finance and administration of the health system. He takes on financial planning and budgeting, financial reporting, revenue cycle management, supply chain operations, and insurance products and risk. He has previous experience as an executive with Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C.

Mark Henrichs. Associative Vice President and CFO of UI Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa). Mr. Henrichs was named CFO for UI Health Care in December 2021. He is responsible for overseeing financial operations across the entire health system, and in addition collaborates with key constituencies including UI finance and operations and the State of Iowa Board of Regents in his service for the executive leadership team. Prior to joining the University of Iowa, Mr. Henrichs had experience leading financial planning operations at the University of Missouri Healthcare in Columbia, Miss.

Rick Hinds. CFO of UC Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Hinds became CFO of UC Health in 2010. He has previous experience as CFO of the Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati and vice president of finance for University Hospitals in Cincinnati. He now oversees the financial operations of UC Health, which includes two hospitals as well as an 800-plus physician group. In 2011, Mr. Hinds was named CFO of the Year by the Cincinnati Business Courier, and in 2021 he was a finalist for the same award. In February 2022, he was appointed to serve as interim president and CEO and served in the role until January 2023.

David Ho. Vice President and CFO of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Mr. Ho has been vice president and CFO of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for just over five years. In this role, he oversees the financial department for the 609-bed hospital. He has previous experience as senior vice president and CFO of White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital and leading hospital finances for SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Linda Hoff. CFO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Ms. Hoff is CFO of Stanford Health Care, which she joined in 2017 after spending time as senior vice president and CFO of Legacy Health, an Oregon-based health system. She brought with her more than 30 years of executive and finance experience. In her role, she oversees Stanford Health Care's finance strategy, planning and reporting.

Troy Holmes. CFO and Administrative Director of Finance and Reimbursement of the University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center. After serving as CFO for Advanced Specialty Hospitals of Toledo and NewVista Health and Wellness in Ohio, Mr. Holmes joined the University of Toledo Medical Center in 2019 as administrative director of finance and reimbursement and was given the additional title of CFO in 2020. He has experience with financial planning initiatives, developing and monitoring key metrics, and tracking costs and performance.

Lugene Inzana. CFO of Maine Medical Center and Associate CFO of MaineHealth (Portland). Mr. Inzana has more than 30 years of leadership experience. He served as the vice president of finance and support services and CFO of Lawrence + Memorial Corp./Hospital in New London, Conn., before joining Maine Medical Center in 2014. He is responsible for the hospital's budget and reimbursement, financial reporting, supply chain, financial planning and revenue cycle management.

Raju Iyer. Senior Vice President and CFO of UCSF Health. Mr. Iyer oversees the financial strategy and services for UCSF Health, which includes financial reporting, capital management, decision support and revenue cycle. His responsibilities also extend to health information management services for the health system and its affiliated physician networks. Prior to joining UCSF Health in 2018 he was regional CFO for Providence St. Joseph Health in Northern California.

Edward Karlovich. CFO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Mr. Karlovich is responsible for UPMC's financial department. His focus in leadership targets changing health care landscapes through innovative care delivery models, physician partnerships, affiliation strategies and organization redesign. As a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, UPMC has 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals as well as 4,900 employed physicians.

Keith Kasper. Executive Vice President and CFO of University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). Mr. Kasper has been supporting Penn Medicine’s mission by overseeing the UPHS financial strategy, operating plan and budgeting process since joining in 2004. During his tenure, the health system has integrated financial services to support the system's business objectives and spearheaded the system's efforts in developing efficient, customer-focused financial processes and systems.

James Kelly Jr. Interim CEO, Senior Vice President and CFO of UF Health Shands (Gainesville). Mr. Kelly oversees the long-term financial planning for UF Health Shands, including capital formation, treasury, finance and receivables. He also is responsible for the system's risk-based products and materials management and purchasing. In August 2022, Mr. Kelly was named interim CEO for the health system. Prior to joining UF Shands, he had previous experience as the corporate controller at Partners HealthCare in Boston.

Gail Kosyla. Executive Vice President and CFO for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Ms. Kosyla serves as the executive vice president and CFO for Yale New Haven Health, an academic health system and provider of comprehensive care in over 100 medical specialties. She is responsible for financial strategy and operations for the $6.2 billion health system. Prior to assuming her current position in November 2022, Ms. Kosyla led financial operations for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she handled revenue cycle, supply chain, treasury services, financial reporting, payroll and financial planning. She also worked to achieve strategic growth goals across the system's central region.

Mark Krieger. Vice President of Finance Projects at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). Mr. Krieger is vice president of finance projects at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He first joined Barnes-Jewish Hospital in 2004 as the vice president and CFO, where he oversaw the financial department for the hospital, including a 1,800-member medical staff. Previously, he spent two years as vice president and CFO of Sara Lee Bakery Group. He has also spent time in corporate planning and financial leadership at Anheuser-Busch Cos. Additionally, Mr. Krieger serves as treasurer for The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital and a member of the board of Nine PBS, the St. Louis public television network.

Kris Kurtz. CFO and COO of University of Michigan Health-West (Wyoming, Mich.). Mr. Kurtz's role as CFO and COO of University of Michigan Health-West requires him to ensure the financial stability and operational efficiency of the organization. He helms its financial operations, including budget oversight, risk management, and financial reporting. He also handles decision support and capital planning. He played a key role in the negotiation and implementation of the University of Michigan Health/Metro Health affiliation, a partnership that allowed access to world-class resources and expertise.

Angela Lalas. Executive Vice President of Finance and CFO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health. After serving LLUH as senior vice president for finance since 2015, and being appointed CFO in 2018, Ms. Lalas was promoted to also hold the title of executive vice president of finance in 2021. She has experience overseeing the six-hospital health system's finances and directing the Loma Linda University Foundation. Prior to joining Loma Linda in 2006, Ms. Lalas was a senior tax consultant for Deloitte.

Dennis Laraway. CFO of Cleveland Clinic. Mr. Laraway was named Cleveland Clinic's new CFO in March 2023. He joined Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center comprising 22 hospitals, after having served as executive vice president and CFO at Banner Health, a $12 billion Phoenix-based health system. He also has experience as CFO for Scott & White Health in Temple, Texas.

Mike Larson. Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore). Mr. Larson oversees the financial operations for Johns Hopkins and its managed care organization. His goal is to ensure the health system achieves its budget by increasing revenues each year and improving operational efficiencies. Mr. Larson has more than 35 years of experience in healthcare, and has improved staff development, customer service delivery and policies to streamline financial processes.

Kevin Lenahan. Executive Vice President and Chief Business and Strategy Officer of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). After working with Atlantic Health in various roles since 1995, Mr. Lenahan became CFO of Atlantic Health System in 2010, and chief business and strategy officer in 2021. Since then, the system has grown into an organization with $2.7 billion in annual revenue. The system employs around 16,000 people and it achieved Moody's Aa3 rating under Mr. Lenahan's leadership. Mr. Lenahan also serves as president and CFO of Atlantic Health’s insurance company, president and chair of Atlantic Health Management Corp., president of Atlantic Mobile Health and treasurer of the Atlantic Health System Board of Trustees.

Matthew Lester. Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration and COO of Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). Mr. Lester joined the Medical College of Wisconsin in August 2022 as executive vice president for finance and COO. His responsibilities included all of MCW’s financial functions as well as planning, organizing, evaluating and monitoring administrative and facilities functions. Prior to taking on his current role, he served as vice dean for finance and administration at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland and as an adjunct professor in the University’s Division of General Medical Sciences.

Stephan Lillie. Senior Vice President and CFO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Mr. Lillie joined Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in 2021, bringing 11 years of finance experience to the table. As CFO, he works to support and oversee hospital system turnarounds, long range financial and capital planning, and hospital operation efficiency. In addition to handling finances for the integrated clinical system that includes both an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital as well as the Wake Forest School of Medicine, Mr. Lillie is also a Baptist preacher.

Melissa Lukasick. Regional CFO at Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.). Ms. Lukasick is regional CFO at Loyola Medicine, a health system including the 547-bed Loyola University Medical Center, 474-bed MacNeal Hospital, and 247-bed Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. Ms. Lukasick oversees the financial responsibility of various healthcare operations within Trinity Health's Illinois and Indiana region, which includes Loyola Medicine and St. Joseph Health System. Her role involves managing the financial aspects of acute care, medical group, and ambulatory services. In her role, she has led a multi-state regionalization of administrative shared service functions and the construction of a $70 million comprehensive outpatient center, all while demonstrating fiscal responsibility by maintaining a positive margin.

Stacey Malakoff. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Ms. Malakoff oversees financial operations at Hospital for Special Surgery, the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. She is responsible for accounting and reporting, revenue cycle, capital and debt strategy, and supply chain. In addition, Ms. Malakoff leads physician contracting, payer strategy and contracting, insurance and real estate. Furthermore, she has a central role on the executive leadership team that manages the planning and execution of all strategic business development initiatives and related partnerships.

Michael Marquardt. CFO of UVA Medical Center (Charlottesville). Mr. Marquardt became CFO of Hospital and Clinic Operations of UVA Medical Center in August 2019. He has previous experience as chief of staff for the executive vice president for health affairs of the health system. In his current role, Mr. Marquardt oversees financial reporting, decision support, planning and analysis, budgeting, supply chain and material operations, procurement, purchasing, and more.

Raymond McCarthy. Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.). Mr. McCarthy is responsible for the financial oversight of Baystate Health, a $2.4 billion integrated health delivery system with the only academic medical center in western Massachusetts. He has 30 years of healthcare experience, having joined Baystate in 1993. His responsibilities include providing systemwide vision, strategic direction and operational leadership of all aspects of Baystate’s finance areas to ensure the system's overall financial health. His other roles include serving as CFO of both Baystate’s provider enterprise, Baystate Medical Practices, and its joint venture, Baycare Health Partners, which oversees Baystate’s value-based risk arrangements through an accountable care and physician hospital organization.

Cecelia Moore. CFO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Moore joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in August 2013 after spending time as the vice president of finance and COO for the patient revenue management organization within Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. She was later appointed CFO of the health system while it more than doubled its operating income. In 2016, the Nashville Business Journal awarded her CFO of the Year in the Not-for-Profit Sector.

Daniel Morash. CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance for Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). Mr. Morash is responsible for creating financial strategies at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization and Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital. He has worked at Mass General Brigham health system for more than nine years and brings extensive experience and knowledge of hospital operations and finance to his role.

John Mordach. Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer for Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). Mr. Mordach has more than 30 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles. He spent time as senior vice president and CFO for Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center and Rush Health prior to joining Duke University Health System. In recognition for his work, he has earned the distinction of CFO of the Year in the large not-for-profit sector from the Chicago Chapter of the Financial Executives International Organization.

Priscilla Needham. CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic. Ms. Needham became CFO of Billings Clinic in 2020. She has previously served as CFO of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and as a finance leader at hospitals in Arkansas, North Dakota and Colorado. In her role at Billings Clinic, Ms. Needham oversees the financial operations and contributes to enterprise strategic growth for the region's largest mulitspecialty group practice.

John Orsini. Senior Vice President and CFO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago). Mr. Orsini has spent more than 30 years of his career in healthcare finance, currently serving as senior vice president and CFO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. The system has hundreds of locations in the Chicago area as well as over 5,500 aligned physicians. He has prior experience as executive vice president and CFO for Cadence Health and CFO of the 12-hospital Presence Health in Chicago.

Charlton Park. CFO and Chief Analytics Officer of University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). Mr. Park is responsible for the financial planning, budgeting and accounting for University of Utah Health. He also oversees the system's capital financial planning, analytics and revenue cycle. Mr. Park was also among the key players in developing the health system's value driven outcomes initiative and various integration models across clinical departments.

Patti Pilgrim. CFO of MemorialCare’s Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). With 30 years of health system and hospital experience, Ms. Pilgrim brings leadership in finance, productivity, process improvement and analytics to her role. She bridges financial and operational departments and aligns staff to solve complex issues and strategies to achieve MemorialCare’s vision. The two hospitals together are the West’s second largest campus, annually training hundreds of physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff. In addition to sponsoring nationally regarded family medicine and podiatry residencies and sports medicine fellowship programs, they partner for over 40 medical residencies, fellowships, nursing and other specialty training programs with several universities.

Julia Puchtler. CFO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Ms. Puchtler joined Penn Medicine in 2015 and was vice president of finance operations and budget before being promoted to CFO in 2019. She also has experience as vice president of strategic financial planning and decision support at Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich. In addition to being promoted to CFO in 2019, Ms. Puchtler was named to the 2020 class of the Carol Emmott Fellowship, which was established to uplift and increase visibility for women in health leadership.

Dan Rieber. Vice President and CFO of UCHealth (Aurora). Mr. Rieber oversees the financial department for UCHealth, which reports $4.5 billion in operating revenue and has a workforce of over 26,000 people. The 12-hospital health system has experienced consistent bond rating improvements over the years. Mr. Rieber joined the system in 2007 as director of finance and controller of University of Colorado Hospital and became the vice president and CFO of UCHealth Memorial in 2014. He was promoted to system vice president and CFO in 2017.

Kevin Roberts. Executive Vice President and CFO of Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Mr. Roberts oversees all financial activities and serves on the executive leadership team at Geisinger, an $8 billion health system that includes numerous hospitals, care locations, a medical school and a statewide health plan. He joined in 2018, bringing more than 30 years of professional experience. He has an extensive background in business development and growth, corporate finance, health plans, mergers and acquisitions, financial operations, technology and investment management in large, complex, multi-site healthcare organizations. Previously he served as senior vice president and CFO for St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and held executive financial positions at Shaker Heights, Ohio-based University Hospitals Health System and Cleveland Clinic.

Brigette Rose. CFO of LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (La.). Ms. Rose joined LSU Health Sciences Foundation in 2018 and now oversees the health system's finances. She has previous experience as the hospital's department of neurosurgery business director. The health system is currently funding a $60 million expansion project on a center for medical education and wellness to address the healthcare workforce charges.

Mark Runyon. Executive Vice President and CFO at Tampa General Hospital (Fla.). Mr. Runyon joined Tampa General, a 1,041-bed academic medical center, in 2020. He has spent more than 30 years in healthcare finance. He works with the system's CEO to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance. His leadership has assisted the hospital's continued net revenue growth, which increased by more than $1 billion since 2017. Prior to joining Tampa General, Mr. Runyon served as acting vice president of operational finance at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and senior vice president of operations finance at Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System.

Cheryl Sadro. CFO of UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif). As CFO for UC Davis Health, Ms. Sadro provides executive oversight for financial planning, decision support and operations, health information management, patient access and financial services, and planning and development for the system’s schools of health. Before assuming her current role with UC Davis in April 2022, she spent seven years as the executive vice president and chief business and finance officer for the University of Texas Medical Branch. In total, Ms. Sadro has spent more than 35 years in public accountancy and financial leadership of mission-based health systems.

Michael Serber. Vice President of Finance and Institutional CFO of UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). Mr. Serber joined UT Southwestern Medical Center in 2003 and now oversees the financial activities of the health system. He also directs seven financial and operational departments, including supply chain management and real estate services. In 2016, Mr. Serber was also named treasurer for all Southwestern Health Resources legal entities. He has previous experience as manager of the Capital Planning Group at American Airlines.

George Sprinkel. Senior Vice President and CFO of University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore). Mr. Sprinkel joined the University of Maryland’s Medical Center as senior vice president and CFO in December 2021. With more than two decades of CFO experience, most recently with George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., he plays a critical role in guiding the UMMC leadership team in improving performance and outcomes, quality and safety, and patient experience that impact the system’s financial health. Mr. Sprinkel also plays a large role in capital investment and operating expense decision making for the health system.

J. Matthew Straub. CFO of Marshall Health (Huntington, W.Va.). Mr. Straub has more than 20 years of accounting experience and 16 years in healthcare administration. He leads the financial and patient accounting functions at Marshall Health and oversees budgeting for the health system and Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Michael Szubski. CFO at University Hospitals Cleveland. Mr. Szubski became University Hospitals' CFO in 2008, controlling the system's insurance, revenue cycle, financial operations, supply chain and more. He also leads the venturing division of the health system. In 2022, Mr. Szubski spearheaded initiatives that led to the system's financial recovery, including reducing costs, obtaining rebates through a value improvement program, enhancing revenue cycle performance and adding new ACA marketplace agreements. As executive C-sponsor, he is working with the CIO to oversee the health system’s transition to Epic, including the successful go-live of an initial wave of more than 480 providers and nearly 3,000 caregivers. UH plans to fully transition the entire system and its more than 30,000 caregivers to Epic later this year.

Vincent Tammaro. CFO and Vice President of Health Sciences of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). After serving Yale New Haven Health as executive vice president and CFO for just over 20 years, Mr. Tammaro joined OSU’s Wexner Medical Center as CFO and vice president for health sciences in August 2022. In this new role, he is responsible for the oversight of finance, treasury, information technology, data analytics, revenue cycle, supply chain and the OSU Health Plan.

Paula Tinch. Executive Vice President and CFO of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Ms. Tinch joined Penn State Health in 2019 as executive vice president and CFO. She is responsible for the health system's financial planning, financial risk management and revenue cycle. Prior to joining Penn State Health, Ms. Tinch was senior vice president of finance for Rochester Regional Health in N.Y., where she was responsible for core functions and aspects of the $2.2 billion health system.

Michael Tramonte. Senior Vice President of Finance and Business Services and CFO of UTHealth (Houston). Mr. Tramonte joined UTHealth in 2004 as assistant vice president of finance and controller, and since then has been promoted to senior vice president of finance and business services and CFO. He is responsible for the financial department at UTHealth, which includes a hospital, medical school and clinical practices. In addition, Mr. Tramonte serves on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s health-related institutions formula advisory committee as a representative for UTHealth Houston and is committee chair.

Rick Vincent. Senior Vice President and CFO of The University of Vermont Medical Center and The University of Vermont Health Network Medical Group (Burlington). Mr. Vincent took on his current role with the University of Vermont Medical Center and University of Vermont Medical Group in 2015. He is responsible for the financial operations of the health system and 600-member physician group. He has previous experience as vice president of finance for UVM Medical Group.

David Vranicar. Vice Chancellor of Finance and CFO of University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City). As vice chancellor for finance and CFO of the University of Kansas Medical Center, Mr. Vranicar works closely with the executive leadership systemwide to develop and implement a financial plan that supports the system's strategic vision. He has experience executing long-term strategic financial plans as well as developing and administering budgets. Mr. Vranicar has previous experience as the president and CEO of Kansas Bioscience Authority.

Jennifer Wakem. CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas). Ms. Wakem now has five years of experience as CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. She oversees the financial health of the hospital, which includes Nevada’s only level 1 trauma center, pediatric trauma center, burn care center and transplant center. She has previous experience as associate CFO of Tenet Healthcare.

Doug Welday. CFO of NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Welday joined NorthShore in 2018 as CFO. He is responsible for the six-hospital health system's capital structure as well as safeguarding the capital assets. Prior to joining NorthShore, he spent time as vice president of finance for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and financial leadership roles at Oakwood Healthcare System in Dearborn, Mich.

Bonnie White. CFO of UNM Hospital (Albuquerque). Ms. White oversees the finance department at UNM Hospital, part of the UNM Health System, which includes the only academic medical center in New Mexico. With providers specializing in over 150 areas of medicine, the system cares for over a million patients per year and handles about 22,000 surgical cases annually.

Daniel Widawsky. Executive Vice President, Vice Dean and CFO of NYU Langone Health (New York City). Mr. Widawsky oversees the hospital and medical school financial departments for NYU Langone Health. He joined the system in 2018 after spending his career in financial strategy and planning for major institutions. Prior to working with NYU Langone, Mr. Widawsky served as director of the investment firm EFO Capital Management, and also spent time as comptroller for the City of Chicago.

Christine Williams Bond. CFO of University Medical Center New Orleans. As CFO of University Medical Center New Orleans, Ms. Williams Bond oversees the financial department for the 446-bed academic hospital. She has previous experience as assistant CFO of Atlanta Medical Center and controller at Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital.



Stuart Wright. CFO of Upstate University Hospital (Syracuse, N.Y.). Mr. Wright oversees the financial functions for Upstate University Hospital, which include accounting, financial analysis, reporting, budgeting, cash and investment management, revenue cycle and managed care contracting. Mr. Wright is also responsible for the patient access services and health information management.