70 hospitals and health systems with spine and neuroscience programs to know | 2023

Becker's is delighted to release its list of hospitals and health systems with spine and neuroscience programs to know. These programs are renowned for their excellent outcomes, leading surgical techniques and cutting-edge research.

They also feature leaders and top specialists in the field, robust research programs and innovative clinical trials. Many hospitals and health systems on this list have earned accolades for spine and neuroscience care from healthcare rankings organizations like U.S. News & World Report and Healthgrades.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems, or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





AVALA (Covington, La.). Physician-owned AVALA Spine & Neurosurgery offers comprehensive spine-related condition care including clinic visits, surgery, inpatient care, physical therapy and follow-up care. The program's team is made up of spine and neurosurgeons, pain management specialists, physical therapists, and clinical teams which have invested in advanced MRI and CT diagnosis, minimally invasive spine surgery and robotic-assisted procedures such as the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot for spine surgery and a Globus Medical Excelsius3D for intraoperative imaging. In 2023, AVALA earned the Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Center of Excellence Designation from DNV. Additionally, the organization has been recognized with the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award in 2022 and 2023.

Allina Health (Minneapolis). Allina's 73 neurologists, 10 neurosurgeons, 15 spine surgeons, 10 neurocritical care specialists, and 13 other specialists work across 1,757 patients beds at three locations in the state. The system oversaw more than 103,000 neuro and spine-related hospital visits in 2022 and more than 2,000 stroke visits. Stroke patients and their families also have access to advanced care at multiple partner facilities. In 2022, the system earned $474,269 in grant funding for ongoing research. The system has also partnered with local payers to drive down costs for spine patients. In partnership with Twin Cities Spine Center, it has one of the nation's longest standing spine surgery fellowship programs.

Ascension Michigan (Saint Louis, Mo.). Ascension Michigan has 3,672 beds and 300 specialists treating neurological patients in its department. Its neuroscience service line has earned and maintained comprehensive stroke certification from the Joint Commission at four of its hospitals in the state. The commission has certified four Ascension comprehensive stroke centers and four primary stroke centers. Because of the system's large number of centers, its reach touches all corners of the state. All of Ascension Michigan's emergency departments are supported by a network of dedicated neurology and neurosurgery specialists. The system also has a telestroke network that allows for timely telemedicine care for at risk patients. Patients are then transferred to an appropriate facility in the state. Additionally, the three leading indicators of quality outcomes for stroke care that the Ascension MI neuroscience service line tracks on a monthly basis exceeded targets every month of fiscal year 2021.

Ascension St. Vincent (Indianapolis, Ind.). Ascension St. Vincent offers world-class spinal cord and brain injury care at its 800-bed system, which is serviced by 32 department specialists. It is a full-service facility with 24/7 care at its trauma center, with multiple services all under one roof. Its 12 neurosurgeons collaborate with team specialists to provide operative and non-operative care for the treatment of pain. The system was the first in Indiana to earn the Joint Commission's Gold Seal for brain tumor care. It also has a pediatric team on staff specializing in neurological conditions for patients of all ages. Its stroke center is the largest in the state and has also been designated a gold center by the Joint Commission. In 2022, the system announced a substantial capital investment to build a new brain and spine hospital, which is expected to open in 2025. The system also conducts an average of 15 clinical trials a year.

Ascension St. Vincent's Jacksonville (Fla.). Ascension's Jacksonville neurology program has a total of eight specialists servicing 926 beds at the system. St. Vincent's surgical team is focused on providing highly specialized surgical treatment plans, focusing on minimally invasive and robotic-assisted care options. From pre-surgery to rehabilitation, the system is focused on providing comprehensive and personalized care. Its on-staff physicians specialize in a variety of procedures and techniques, including craniotomy, gamma knife surgery, single-position spine surgeries and complex spinal deformities. The hospital also uses the Intracept procedure, a minimally invasive option for treating vertebrogenic pain. The system is also partnered with management organization HOPCo. The two groups are focused on reducing patient case length of stays, decreasing the length of stay for ip and knee replacement patients from 44.02 hours to 20.88 hours over the last two years.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic's neurosurgery program has approximately 200 specialists across two locations, which house 513 and 735 beds respectively. Atlantic is New Jersey's leader in neuroscience care, with the most advanced brain and spine programs in the area. Specialties include brain tumor and complex spine disorders, concussion, stroke, epilepsy, memory and cognitive disorders and pain management. Atlantic's spine program has state-of-the-art robotic and imaging capabilities that allow for more minimally invasive treatment options. Its Airo CT imaging system is the first of its kind in the U.S. The system also houses the state's only helipad for emergency neurosurgery patient transports. Its team also performs more brain tumor surgeries than any other system in the state. In 2023, it became the first system in New Jersey to use MicroTransponder, Inc.’s Vivistim Paired VNS System, an FDA-approved, breakthrough technology for stroke survivors experiencing ongoing hand and arm impairment. The system also has 13 ongoing clinical trials in addition to regular patient care.

Baptist Health Miami. Baptist Health Miami's neuroscience institute performed over 3,700 surgeries and procedures in 2022 via a team of 79 experts. In addition, Baptist Hospital Miami offers the first comprehensive stroke center in South Florida, seeing 2,618 stroke cases annually. The neuroscience department is involved in promising clinical trials involving the first low-intensity focused ultrasound aided liquid biopsy, vagus nerve stimulation for rheumatoid arthritis, and more. The program plans to launch a ZAP-X gyroscopic radiosurgery system in late 2023, offering a nonsurgical option for brain disorder diagnosis and treatment. US News & World Report ranked Miami Neuroscience Institute at Baptist Hospital No. 39 in neurology and neurosurgery for 2023-24.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Temple (Texas). Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Temple features engaged, passionate neurosurgery and neurology staff, high patient safety standards and high quality ambulatory clinics. The department employs state-of-the-art technology, including the Mazor X platform with robotics and O-arm with Stealth navigation complex for spine surgeries and intra-operative imaging technologies. In addition, future neurosurgery leaders benefit from a seven-year residency program led by fellowship-trained faculty members in various subspecialties. In 2022, the medical center saw a 10% decrease in length of stay compared to previous years, and their operating room utilization for neurosurgery block time has consistently exceeded 80% with low readmission rates.

The Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). The Brigham and Women’s Hospital's neurosurgery department performs more than 4,700 surgeries per year and saw more than 21,000 outpatients in the 2022 calendar year. In the 2023 fiscal year, spinal procedures represented 44% of surgical cases. The neurology and neurosurgery departments were ranked No. 26 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and of the department’s 29 neurosurgeons, 12 specialize in spinal conditions and disorders. The multidisciplinary team includes leading experts in neurology, pain management and other specialties to diagnose and treat disorders ranging from herniated discs to complex spinal reconstruction. The team of neurosurgeons, residents, fellows, and investigators work across 15 different laboratories and are supported by $10 million in funding each year. The department has delivered care to patients suffering from a wide range of neurological diseases for more than 100 years.

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). The team at Cedars-Sinai is nationally ranked and provides treatment for over 150 neurological disorders and conducts groundbreaking research that helps patients of all ages. Its specialists offer personalized care across 15 specialties and lead cutting-edge research. The system also offers multiple locations throughout the state, letting patients receive care close to home. Cedars-Sinai spine center is focused on offering surgical and non-surgical care, focusing on minimally invasive options. The system treats a wide-range of spine conditions, from chronic back pain to herniated discs, osteoarthritis, sciatica and scoliosis.

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare. The Chesapeake Regional Medical Center neurosciences division, which is designated a fully certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, provides comprehensive care for the entire spectrum of neurological and spine disease, injury and disorder. Recent efforts to improve patient experience and care quality have included the use of an advanced robotic 3D microscope with an image navigation system for treatment and two advanced forms of stereotactic radiosurgery. The latter was supported by the Chesapeake Regional's partnership with Riverside Health System and University of Virginia Radiosurgery Center. Other advanced technologies being utilized include the Synaptic Modus V Exoscope for brain tumor removal, the Mazor X Stealth Edition for minimally invasive spine surgery and the Elekta Synergy S for 4D image guided radiation therapy and advanced stereotactic radiation treatments.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Consistently ranked among the Best Children’s Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, the Neuroscience Institute at Children’s Hospital of Orange County provides families a dedicated team with expertise in brain and spine medicine. CHOC offers a level 4 pediatric epilepsy center; level 1 pediatric trauma center; and multidisciplinary programs for concussion, movement disorders, Down syndrome, brain tumors, neurometabolic disorders, hydrocephalus, sleep disorders and autism. The programs are backed by latest technology, including top navigation systems in operating rooms that allow surgeons to perform safer, more precise procedures; minimally invasive surgery tools including MRI-guided laser ablation and a 3D-mapping robotic system for surgeons; video electroencephalogram monitoring and at-home units that allow children to play and move about while undergoing detailed monitoring of the brain; ReFlow shunt technology to reverse life-threatening shunt occlusion; vagus nerve stimulation for reducing seizures; and deep brain stimulation for intractable partial seizures and dystonia.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia pediatric neuroscience department, considered the largest team in the country with over 250 experts, provides interdisciplinary care and unparalleled diagnostics for children and teens. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia divisions of neurology and neurosurgery are consistently ranked among the top 10 pediatric programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. CHOP is home to one of the largest and most advanced epilepsy neurogenetics programs in the country and boasts five designated centers of excellence: Friedreich ataxia, leukodystrophy, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and related disorders, and Rett syndrome. Its Pediatric Movement Disorders Program is one of only a few dedicated pediatric movement disorders programs in the country.

Children's Minnesota (St. Paul, Minn.). Children's Minnesota's department of neurosurgery hosts a team of 17 pediatric neurosurgeons, physicians, radiologists and other specialists who perform 500-plus neurosurgeries annually. The department offers treatment for more than 25 complex conditions including brain and spinal cord tumors, hydrocephalus, and intracranial hypertension, and includes advanced imaging using Alpha CT technology, iMRI, interventional neuroradiology, stereoelectroencephalography, mobile scanning for high-resolution CT images, advanced brain mapping for patients with epilepsy and brain tumors, and minimally invasive neurosurgery techniques such as laser interstitial thermal therapy. Additionally, Children's Minnesota is home to one of the largest pediatric epilepsy centers in the nation and is the only pediatric Level 4 Epilepsy Center in Minnesota.

Cleveland Clinic. The Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic boasts over 300 medical, surgical and research specialists. It brings a multidisciplinary treatment approach to thousands of adult and pediatric patients with neurological disorders, ranging from general to complex. Cleveland Clinic's Center for Spine Health features 17 surgeons whose cutting-edge research and treatments to further advance the field. Cleveland Clinic is consistently ranked as a top program by U.S. News & World Report, and was named No. 16 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery for 2023-24.

Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Corewell Health pushes boundaries in providing advanced neurological and spine care. In June 2023, the health system, which is Michigan’s largest, opened a new spine center on the Blodgett Hospital campus. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the center brings physicians, rehabilitation therapists, dietitians and others together under one roof to provide care for acute and chronic conditions. The Beaumont Neurology Center in Royal Oak, Mich. provides a full continuum of services for stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, memory disorders and other neurological conditions. Corewell Health was the first health system in the U.S. to successfully treat a stroke patient using the Zoom RDL Radial Access System, which allows surgeons to access a blood clot through the radial artery in the wrist. In addition, a Corewell Health neuroscientist and metabolomicist is collaborating with other national leaders on a first-of-its-kind, five-year, $4.8 million research project funded by the National Institutes of Health to address the higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease among middle-aged and older Black adults.

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Covenant Health Spine Centers has three spine centers with 18 neurosurgeons and four spine surgeons on staff. Its surgeons perform more than 3,000 spine and neuro procedures a year, including more than 2,000 elective spine surgeries. It is the only certified stroke hospital network in East Tennessee, with each of its nine member hospitals holding certifications from The Joint Commission for high-performing stroke care. Covenant Health provides high-quality neurological care through cutting-edge technologies and treatment options, such as tele-neurology services and proton therapy — one of only 42 centers offering the treatment nationwide.

El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital. The El Paso Children's Department of Neuroscience is a specialty pediatric hospital with 14 neurology specialists on staff. The department has quickly grown into one of the most sought-after programs at the hospital. Through the success of this department, the hospital continues to focus on growing even further by investing millions of dollars in state of the art equipment like a brand new Rosa Robot and monitoring systems along with highly trained staff. The department works with a goal of being on the cutting edge of what is offered internationally for children with neurosurgical diseases. With the expertise and performance of several minimally invasive surgeries, the department hopes to continue offering and expanding these less invasive options to further help with the healing of patients.

Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Emory's department of neurology draws on its physician's research and expertise to treat clinical conditions ranging from common to complex. The department includes a large group of internationally renowned faculty specializing in Parkinson's, other movement disorders, stroke, sleep, epilepsy, dizzy and balance problems, nerve and muscle diseases, Alzheimer's disease and more. It was established in 1958 and has continued to expand. The neurosurgery department is housed in Emory's brain health center, allowing the system to combine neurology, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, neurosurgery, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine care all in one place. The system also offers a strong telehealth network for neurology care.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. Englewood Health's neurosurgical spine program focuses on servicing dozens of communities throughout the state, providing tertiary level services to patients. More than a dozen neurosurgeons currently have admitting privileges at the hospital, with neurosurgical spine surgery specialists offering all forms of neurological care, specializing in microsurgery of the spine, robotic spine surgery and revision spine surgery. The system offers all types of neurological spine surgery care including cervical spine surgery, discectomy and spinal fusions. The team also performs artificial disc replacements. The system has earned the Joint Commission's gold seal for spinal fusion. It is focused on adding technology for robot-assisted spine surgeries, becoming the first system in the state to add Excelsius' GPS-guided robot for spine procedures. The system also offers patients access to four urgent care facilities and several imaging centers throughout the region.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health's neurosurgery team performs over 5,000 brain and spine surgeries annually. Patients benefit from collaborative, multidisciplinary care from specialists in neurosurgery, trauma surgery, neurocritical care and orthopedics. HMH offers the latest in technology, as evidenced by the Dr. Robert H. and Mary Ellen Harris ZAP-X Center for Noninvasive Neurosurgery at the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute serving as the world's first team to combine ZAP-X gyroscopic radiosurgery with Synaptive's brain-only silent MRI. A new $710 million surgical pavilion at the system's flagship, Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center, was first in the nation to receive Disease Specific Certification for Parkinson’s disease. It is also participating in multiple clinical trials in vascular neurosurgery, oncologic neurosurgery and spine.

Houston Methodist. Houston Methodist's neurology department is focused on three core tenets- patient care, teaching and research. It is located in Texas Medical Center, and neighbors several other health systems and seven satellite hospitals that serve millions of patients in the state. In addition to the existing clinical services in a variety of subspecialties, such as stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, neuromuscular diseases, dementia, neuro-oncology and clinical electrophysiology, the department aims to set up multidisciplinary clinics that are highly specialized and dedicated to specific neurological diseases. The department is also focused on innovation, discovering new tools for neurology training. The department is also highly focused on research, actively pursuing new therapeutic approaches for diseases.

Inova (Falls Church, Va.). The Inova Spine Program comprises a comprehensive group of neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, anesthesiologists, specialized spine nurse navigators, and additional experts within an integrated network. The health system has four spine centers with Joint Commission Gold Seals for Spine Surgery, and patients are provided with access not only to clinical, surgical and rehabilitative care but also education materials. In addition to the Spine Program's medical director and lead spine nurse navigator, Inova's five hospitals each have dedicated spine medical directors and spine nurse navigators who work to optimize clinical quality and patient experience. Since establishing an Enhanced Recovery After Surgery protocol and standard of sending elective spine surgery patients to Inova Pre-Procedural Evaluation Clinics, case complications and 30-day readmission rates at Inova's largest hospital have reduced by 42% and 70%, respectively.

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Departments of neurology and neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital include a brain tumor center, certified Level 4 Epilepsy Center, multiple sclerosis center and neurosurgical spine center. Johns Hopkins also offers comprehensive treatment for movement disorders and Parkinson's disease as well as a robust, multi-specialty pediatric neurosurgery program for the treatment of complex and serious neurological conditions in children. The hospital is recognized as an Honor Roll hospital and top-ranked for Neurology & Neurosurgery in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023–24 Best Hospitals list.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Kaiser Permanente's neurological and neurosurgical services include cerebrovascular neurosurgery, neurointerventional surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, skull base and spine surgery, treatment for neurotrauma and more. The health system also offers minimally invasive and endoscopic cranial surgery. The Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center is recognized as High Performing in neurology and neurosurgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). The USC Spine Center specializes in offering personalized care and the latest cutting-edge treatment options. The team provides comprehensive treatment for the entire range of spine conditions. As a tertiary medical center, Keck Medicine of USC is relied upon to take the most complex cases for patients across Southern and Central California. The USC Spine Center practices a uniquely collaborative approach, deploying a team of specialists and subspecialists to ensure that it provides excellent and appropriate treatment for each individual patient. Additionally, the USC Spine Center has begun building an endoscopic spine surgery program to provide patients with better post-surgical outcomes and shorter recovery times.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa). The Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute provides care in areas of physiatry, pain management, neurological and orthopedic surgery and pediatric surgery. The institute is also home to a dedicated neuro rehabilitation center and the region's only neuro-navigation system for spinal cord monitoring during surgery. Minimally invasive procedures, advanced imaging technology, virtual and augmented reality, and use of neurostimulation are pillars of the program. In September of 2023, LHVN and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia announced their novel affiliation agreement which will further develop the institute's pediatric neurosurgery program.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). The neurosurgery department at Massachusetts General Hospital is home to 21 staff neurosurgeons and 21 residents. The department performed more than 4,500 surgeries and treated more than 7,000 patients in 2022. Ranked No. 8 in the country by U.S. News & World Report, the department receives approximately $10 million in annual research funding. Faculty research highlights include CAR-T therapy for brain cancer, cell therapy for Parkinson’s treatment, and assessment of brain signals via a responsive neurostimulation program. The Mass General Neurosurgical Spine Service is renowned for complex spine surgery, particularly spine tumor, deformity, and minimally invasive surgery using advancements such as augmented reality technology. In addition to these clinical programs, the spine team has a robust research program encompassing artificial intelligence, biomechanics, mechanobiology, patient-centered clinical outcomes, multi-center collaborative studies, and bioethics.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Mayo Clinic offers a comprehensive range of services for the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of all types of brain, spine and nervous system conditions for both adults and children. Specialty programs offered through Mayo Clinic include their brain tumor program, cerebrospinal fluid dynamics clinic, comprehensive skull base clinic, neurofibromatosis type 2 clinic, and more. Additionally, all Mayo Clinic campuses are certified Level 4 Epilepsy Centers. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., are all ranked among the Best Hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery in the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings.

MedStar Health (Washington, D.C.). MedStar Health's multidisciplinary specialists are trained on the latest diagnostic and treatment techniques and provide spine patients with personalized education on their options, with. MedStar Health surgeons are trained in minimally invasive, robotic-assisted and motion-sparing spinal surgery methods, which offers patients decreased recovery time, lower infection rates and reduced blood loss. The spine program is also unique in its offerings of group rehabilitation programs, aquatic therapy, manual therapy and more.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Methodist Dallas Medical Center's Moody Brain and Spine Institute benefits from dedicated physicians and surgeons as well as state-of-the-art technology. The center continues to improve, with exciting advancements like a patient-intelligence software tool that measures patient-reported outcomes, the low-dose, 3D EOS imaging system, a RapidAI stroke portfolio for stroke detection and intervention, and more. Neuroscience clinicians are engaged in cutting-edge research, ultimately providing patients with more advanced treatment options. U.S. News & World Report named Methodist Dallas Medical Center as "high performing" for spinal fusion and for stroke in 2023-24.

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). For over a century, the neurosurgery department at Michigan Medicine has cared for patients with neurological conditions both common and complex. A large group of physicians and surgeons apply a multidisciplinary approach to treatment in order to reach the best possible outcomes, and are leaders in their fields. The department uses the best and brightest technologies and techniques, and is particularly well-known for its minimally invasive aneurysm treatments. University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is ranked No. 37 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery for 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report. Michigan Medicine also offers a comprehensive spine program for those impacted by spinal disorders. Experts determine whether nonoperative care or surgery is the best option, then support patients through every step of treatment.

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital. Midland Memorial's Total Joint & Spine Center is one of only five designated orthopedic centers of excellence in Texas. Its spine program continues to grow year to year, serving 175 patients in 2020, 214 patients in 2021, and 287 patients in 2022. As of 2023, Midland Memorial Hospital has held the Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for 12 years in a row. The Total Joint & Spine center utilizes a robust enhanced recovery after surgery program through pre-, intra-, and postoperative phases, allowing patients who meet criteria to discharge home the same day of surgery.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mount Sinai has 50 specialists working within its neurosurgery department, providing care alongside 120 advanced practice providers. The system focuses on trial management and cost-effective patient solutions, with 191 active neurosurgery-led trials. The department treats a variety of neurological conditions such as brain tumors, vascular malformations, spinal disorders, epilepsy, neurotrauma, pain management and neuromodulation. The system has had a 19% market share in New York City's neurosurgery inpatient market since 2016. Its state-of-the-art facilities house advanced technologies that improve patient outcomes. It also has a residency program and three fellowship programs with a track record of producing top clinical leaders. The system is also passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion, piloting a minorities in neurosurgery mentorship program. The system also collaborates with AI-powered diagnostic tool Viz.ai to harness technology solutions in care. The system also leads the world in adopting "machine-vision" systems for open spine and brain surgery.

NYU Langone Health (New York City). NYU Langone’s Spine Center serves more than 18,000 adults and children each year, offering nonsurgical and surgical treatment of degenerative spine conditions. Its team of neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons complete more than 2,700 spine procedures annually and have developed some of the most advanced technologies to increase accuracy and safety for every patient. The center is ranked among the top five hospitals in the country for neurosurgery and orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). As the most comprehensive provider of neurology and neurosurgery for all of Nebraska and western Iowa, Nebraska Medicine's neurosciences center is a leader in providing some of the most advanced patient care. The multidisciplinary team uses advanced surgical and treatment therapies including MRI-guided laser ablation and robotic technology, video electroencephalogram, robot-guided spinal surgery and adaptive spine intelligence technology, deep brain stimulation, infusion therapies, and new treatments for hemorrhagic stroke. The center is recognized as a center of excellence for ALS and Huntington’s Disease, a level 4 epilepsy center, a center for comprehensive multiple sclerosis care as designated by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and the only Joint Commission certified comprehensive stroke center in the state.

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). The Brain and Spine Institute at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center brings together expertise and compassion in the treatment of neurological disorders. It uses a team-based approach to providing care in which practitioners from multiple specialties collaborate to customize the most effective plan of care for every patient. The institute uses the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies, including advanced imaging systems, sophisticated brain monitoring equipment and minimally invasive surgical techniques -- all to ensure that our patients receive care based on the latest medical and surgical advances. It has been named a Designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and received the Gold Plus Award for superior stroke care from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst (Ill.) Health. NorthShore's neurological institute has 2,070 beds and more than 200 specialists on staff providing orthopedic and spine care for patients of all ages. The center specializes in spinal conditions and deformities, injured or impaired shoulders, damaged knee and hip treatment and repair of arm and hand disorders. In 2022, the center embarked on a journey to employ neuroscience physicians of all specialties supporting the service line. The venture ensures that patients in the area all have access to the best care possible within their own communities. The neuro-specialty program also offers subspecialty care for headaches, vascular neurology and more. The system also offers 10 subspecialties within neurology. The system also regularly participates in clinical studies and clinical treatments to better understand the causes of neurological disease.

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Northwell's four hospitals are the only ones in the state with the Joint Commission Advanced Certification in Spine Surgery, a testament to the hospital's mission to provide exceptional, patient-centered care for every neurological and neurosurgical condition. Its multidisciplinary team includes neurosurgeons, neurologists, neurointensivists, physician assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners' expertise enable its staff to take a multidisciplinary approach to both common disorders and rare diseases. In conjunction with the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, it provides patients with access to clinical trials, keeping it on the forefront of innovation.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Memorial Hospital is the only Illinois hospital on the national Honor Roll for 12 straight years, and its orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery programs are consistently ranked among the top programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Its Spine Center is the only one in the state of Illinois to bring together orthopedic surgeons and neurological surgeons in the same clinic. Multidisciplinary teams of neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuropsychologists, radiation oncologists, nurses, social workers, rehabilitation specialists and palliative care providers work with patients to provide individualized care that optimizes treatment and boosts the patient experience.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute is one of the largest and most comprehensive neuroscience care teams in Louisiana and on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the neurology experts and neurosurgeons at the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute offer experienced, specialized care for the entire range of neurological conditions patients experience, from persistent headaches to spinal tumors. The Ochsner Neuroscience Institute treats more than 50,000 patients each year and has cared for patients from 37 states and 10 countries. It provides a wide range of treatment service options with a multidisciplinary approach in which a large collaborative group of specialists provide comprehensive treatment within a range of disciplines. It has been rated as a top neurology program by U.S. News & World Report for more than 10 years and was voted Louisiana's top physical rehabilitation center by Newsweek.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.). Ochsner LSU's top-ranked, 378-bed neurology and neurosurgery department is one of a small number of facilities in Louisiana that offer thrombectomy for acute stroke and its Telestroke Network of 50 facilities uses the latest remote monitoring technology to bring first-class care to stroke patients in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The health system is home to a specialized pediatric concussion clinic and an accredited Level IV Epilepsy Center, one of only three in the state. In 2022, Ochsner earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification, two of the most prestigious certifications available.

Phoenix Children's. The Center for Spine Care at Phoenix Children's, designated as a Center of Excellence, is Arizona's only collaborative neurosurgical and orthopedic comprehensive pediatric spine center. The team includes surgeons from both The Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's and the organization's Herbert J. Louis Center for Pediatric Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – both are also Centers of Excellence. Care offered at the center includes simultaneous ortho-neuro surgeries to address complex spinal cases such as large-magnitude spinal curves, cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy. The two-surgeon approach contributes to the center's shorter surgery times, decreased patient blood loss and shorter inpatient stays. The Center for Spine Care also utilizes multiple innovative technologies, such as the The Tether™ Vertebral Body Tethering System as a device for scoliosis treatment and an advanced headset offering virtual and augmented reality viewing for spinal CT results. Phoenix Children's is designated by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children's Hospital and Top Children's Hospital in Arizona.

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.). Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center's Neurology and Spine Services program ensures all patients receive high-quality care that is supported by the latest research-backed treatments and aligned with state and national clinical guidelines. The department is equipped with a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, large operating rooms and a dedicated surgical unit for postoperative care.The care teams work together to offer a seamless care delivery system from diagnosis to recovery that improves quality outcomes, reduces unnecessary clinical variation and prioritizes the patient experience. The department believes in providing a full continuum of care to our community, focusing on the prevention and treatment of neuro/spine injuries and diseases. Beyond its clinical excellence and patient outcomes, Queen's patient-centered approach to care makes it stand out from other hospitals nationwide.

Renown Health (Reno, Nev). As a leading provider for neurosurgical and spine care across Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California, the Renown Institute for Neurosciences has established partnerships with physicians to offer comprehensive care throughout the region. The Institute recently expanded its cranial neurosurgery program, performing the first awake craniotomies in the region. Advanced facilities include a new surgical trauma ICU with 34 private rooms, and a 62-bed Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities-accredited specialty rehabilitation hospital. Renown specializes in neurological rehabilitation with board-certified physicians in spinal cord injury medicine and traumatic brain injury. It houses an interventional pain management program and the area’s only neurorehabilitation clinic.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital's department of neurosurgery acts as a national referral center, and its partnership with Rutgers University allows for a holistic approach to neurosurgical care. Its advanced neuroscience capabilities offered include a Joint Commision-certified advanced comprehensive stroke center, movement disorder diagnosis and treatment, adult and pediatric neurosurgery, teleneurology, traumatic brain injury treatment, complex spine surgery and more. Additionally, the hospital is accredited as a Level 4 Epilepsy Center. Surgical services expansion at the hospital has opened doors for patients to receive intraoperative image-guided surgical procedures, "awake" brain surgery and endoscopic surgery. The department is also heavily dedicated to research, with multiple open research trials including studies in stroke rehab and epilepsy prevention therapies.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). One of the oldest and largest U.S. programs of its kind, Roswell Park spinal oncology center is a team of neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, radiation oncologists, neuropathologists and neuroradiologists who care for a high volume of patients with rare spinal tumors, both cancerous and nonmalignant. Led by a neurosurgeon who sets treatment best practices through roles on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's central nervous system cancers panel and North American Spine Society's robotics and navigation leadership committee, Roswell Park’s spine program offers computer-assisted spinal surgery, peripheral nerve surgery, thoracic and lumbar corpectomies, thoracoscopic schwannoma removal, pancoast tumor resection, and comprehensive care for adults with neurofibromatosis. Patients benefit from services of specialists in all aspects of clinical and supportive care at the only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center in upstate New York. Roswell Park’s spine experts are also advancing care through high-impact research in areas like surgical management of spinal metastatic disease, computer-assisted spinal surgery, spine stabilization and recovery of function following treatment for spinal tumors.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush's neurosurgeons collaborate with neurologists, neuroradiologists, critical care nurses and other specialists to address the full scope of problems affecting the brain, spine and nervous system. The highly skilled multidisciplinary team at Rush provides compassionate, personalized care in what are often complex situations, and dedicates itself to enhancing patient care through research both in the lab and in the clinic and education. Rush has been designated as a Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery, which demonstrates its commitment to high-quality care, patient safety and providing the best possible outcomes for our spine surgery patients.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, N.D.). Sanford Fargo Brain & Spine Center offers services in neurosurgery, neurology, neuropsychology, comprehensive pain center, chiropractic and neurodiagnostics. Sanford's Stroke Center is a beacon of excellence in the realm of neurovascular care. Originally accredited as an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission in the fall of 2017, this program has continued to excel and recently underwent a successful reaccreditation process this Spring. The program proudly stands as one of two Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Centers in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, and the only centers between Seattle, Denver and Minneapolis. The program serves as a healthcare lifeline for patients in underserved areas, showcasing its commitment to improving the lives of those in need. By offering a range of non-surgical treatment modalities, including physical therapy and chiropractic care, Sanford provides comprehensive solutions for spine-related issues.

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Pelham Medical Center in Greer, S.C. was established in 2008 with the mission of providing quality, affordable orthopedic surgery care. In 2011, the center implemented spine camp, preoperative comprehensive educational class. By 2020, spine camp made the transition to virtual. In 2023, Pelham Medical Center became an orthopedic center of excellence, the first hospital in South Carolina and North Carolina to do so. The center has implemented performance quality measures that have led to improved positive outcomes, increased day-of discharges for spine patients and more.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. At Stanford Health Care, the multidisciplinary neurological spinal disorders team offers complete, full-spectrum spine care for both adults and children. The team utilizes the most up-to-date, minimally invasive procedures to address spinal trauma, deformity, tumors, pain and more. In order to improve outcomes, Stanford invests in tools such as robotics and virtual reality. The clinical team works closely with researchers to ensure groundbreaking findings have an immediate positive impact for patients, and the neurosurgery department provides access to a number of exclusive clinical trials. Recent life-changing developments implemented by Stanford include radiation-free surgical systems and 3D robotic technology.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health features a clinical neuroscience service line that cared for over 5,200 stroke patients and performed 354 thrombectomies in 2022 alone. The system has expanded its telemedicine and mobile stroke services, launching its first telestroke program in 2009 to allow patients increased access to experts. In 2018, the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, Calif. Implemented a mobile stroke unit to care for patients before they arrive in the emergency room. The system has also begun to harness the power of AI with imaging and detection tools that help save lives and reduce the likelihood of disability for stroke patients. Sutter also conducts cutting-edge neuroscience research, with more than 30 clinical trials available. The system has also begun training programs for the next generation of physicians.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare. The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare neuroscience and neurosurgery program serves a more than 17-county service area in a large rural swatch of North Florida, South Georgia and Southeastern Alabama. With roughly a million community-members to care for, TMH has developed the highest-quality care team, recruiting general neurosurgeons, endovascular neurosurgeons and functional neurosurgeons to meet our communities needs. The team supports a high quality of nursing care through education, professional development and the highest levels of certification. It is the region's only comprehensive stroke center accredited by the Joint Commission, its only level II trauma center and has the region's only neurology intensive care unit.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. The Tampa General Hospital Neuroscience Institute delivers a wide range of services to address neurological conditions and offers thorough care for both ppi[. children and adults dealing with neurological disorders or diseases, including the complex neurological issues. Novel minimally invasive procedure techniques in neuroscience and spine at the institute have contributed to a 23.9% decrease in mortality rate and a stay length reduction by 9%. The institute includes the health system's neuroscience intensive care unit and has earned recognition as a Level 4 Epilepsy Center and a state-designated spinal cord and brain injury center, and is the nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center in Hillsborough County. U.S. News & World Report additionally recognized Tampa General as High Performing in Neurology and Neurosurgery for 2023-24.

Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston). The Texas Children’s Hospital neurospine program is part of the largest pediatric hospital in the nation and provides specialized treatment for a wide range of complex spine disorders, diseases and deformities. The neurospine program sees patients with rare skeletal dysplasia and connective tissue disorder, and surgeons partner with a multidisciplinary team of providers to care for patients with these rare problems. The inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit provides intensive physical therapy and other integrated services is housed within Texas Children's, providing a seamless transition for patients who may need these specialized services. Texas Children’s neurosurgery department sees patients on a national scale and has a well-established international patient program, conducting over 1,200 neurological surgeries each year.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. The Texas Health Fort Worth Neuroscience Center has been a leader in innovative and quality neurological care in the community for decades. The center’s dedication to high-level patient care and its commitment to employing advanced medical treatments to improve patients’ lives has been recognized through multiple certifications and designations from prestigious accreditation healthcare organizations. In 2022, the center became the first and only facility in the U.S. to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Neurotrauma Certification.

Tufts Medical Center (Boston). Tufts has 415 beds serviced by four neurological surgery physicians and seven neurology physicians. It is an internationally recognized academic medical center and teaching hospital. Its neurology department offers comprehensive evaluations, consultations and care for managing nervous and neuromuscular system disorders. Its physicians have expertise in managing and treating chronic pain, movement disorders, strokes and more. Its spine center houses some of the world's top pain management specialists, orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons. The system is also a national leader in awake spinal surgeries, performing more than 100 cases each year. The center ranks in the top 10% of all institutions receiving grant funds from the National Institutes of Health.

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis Health's spine center was founded in 2006 to provide patients with a collaborative, patient-centric approach to spine care. Since then, the program has expanded, with one of the busiest neurospine clinical trial programs in the nation. Results from the clinical trials have led to publications that contribute greatly to improved patient care. UC Davis Health offers the first comprehensive robotic neurosurgery program in the region, and neurosurgeons there performed more robotic-assisted spine surgery than any other medical centers in Northern California.

UCHealth (Cincinnati, Ohio). UCHealth has 67 neuro ICU and acute care beds and 12 epilepsy monitoring unit beds serviced by 125 department specialists. The neuroscience institute is the region's only adult academic neuroscience program, caring for patients with brain, nerve and spine conditions. Its centers and programs specialize in a wide range of care specialties, from back, neck and spine care to mood disorders. The system is the national coordinating center for all clinical stroke trials within the NIH's StrokeNet, which encompasses 27 regional stroke hubs and 500 participating sites. The system is also home to the region's first and only mobile stroke unit. The system is also working on transforming into a learning health system, offering a new approach to medical research, clinical care and education. LHS teams focus on identifying gaps in care and tracking them over time to tangibly improve patient care. The system's epilepsy center has piloted the implementation of LHS and has already begun helping epilepsy patients overcome barriers to medication. The system also has about 75 active clinical studies and trials funded by $17 million in NIH research grants.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health's spine center integrates elements of the neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery departments to create a unified program that provides exceptional care for patients with spinal injuries, disorders and degenerative and non-degenerative diseases. Spine physicians, as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, collaborate under one roof to deliver a comprehensive and innovative approach to operative and nonoperative spinal care. With expertise in diagnostics and shared decision-making, UCLA Health specializes in treating conditions such as spinal deformities, scoliosis, arthritis, spinal cord injuries, using nonsurgical and surgical approaches, including novel techniques like biologic fusion and image-guided spine surgery. Known for its commitment to leading-edge research funded by National Institutes of Health grants and access to state-of-the-art laboratories such as the Brain Disease Tissues Bank, the center also holds the distinction of being a Blue Cross Blue Shield center for spine surgery. The UCLA Health neurology and neurosurgery departments are jointly ranked at No. 6, with orthopedics ranked No. 7, by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). The UCSF Spine Center at UCSF Health employs specialists who provide treatment to 10,000 patients annually. The center offers minimally invasive techniques, motion-preserving surgeries, innovative spinal tumor removal methods, noninvasive radiosurgery and a variety of clinical trial opportunities. Patients receive a full spectrum of care from diagnosis to treatment, and benefit from the latest technologies and treatments. One such novel treatment is the lateral paramedian transpedicular technique, which was created by a UCSF surgeon and successfully removes cervical tumors. UCSF Health also features the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, which combines psychiatry research and neuroscience research to enhance brain and nervous system disorder treatment.

​​UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern offers leading neurological programs that treat brain tumors, cerebrovascular disorders, epilepsy, degenerative diseases, spine conditions, traumatic brain injuries and more. Faculty members apply cutting-edge research findings, the latest treatment plans and newest technologies to support the safest and fastest patient recovery possible. The neuro-oncology program features the only gamma knife icon in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while the spine program offers CyberKnife radiosurgery. UT Southwestern has been recognized as the No. 18 hospital for neurology and neurosurgery in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

UVA Health (Charlottesville). UVA Health's neurosurgery department employs cutting-edge technology, leading physicians and a collaborative approach to deliver care for patients with brain, spinal cord, spinal column and peripheral nervous system disorders. In partnership with physicians from UVA Health Orthopedics, the UVA Spine Center provides a unique comprehensive spine program that performs over 1,500 procedures per year and includes leaders in major national clinical trials. The system is also a pioneer in gamma knife surgery, with the UVA Gamma Knife Center treating over 10,000 patients since 1989. Current developments at UVA Health include the creation of high-intensity focused ultrasound technology, which aims to improve drug delivery and treat tumors, stroke, movement disorders, and chronic pain non-invasively.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). The University Hospitals Neurological Institute comprises 16 centers staffed by the nation's top specialists in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, neuropsychiatry, neuropsychology and pediatric neurology. It is home to a thriving research program with 79 clinical trials and is committed to making life changing, groundbreaking discoveries. It was one of the world's first programs to test diaphragm pacing stimulation. The University Hospitals Spine Institute is one of only 20 programs in the U.S. to receive a center of excellence designation by the National Spine Institute. It specializes in novel, minimally invasive spine surgery techniques using leading-edge, intra-operative computer-assisted navigation technology. It is also a pioneer in proton therapy for spine tumors. Among many recent accomplishments, University Hospitals has enrolled the first patient in the nation in CIELO, the first and only phase 3 clinical trial aimed at identifying an evidence-based treatment for autoimmune encephalitis.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville). The University of Tennessee Medical Center offers a Brain & Spine Institute with a comprehensive spine program as well as a neuro stroke unit, neurocritical care unit, neuro oncology program, deep brain stimulation program and more. The Brain & Spine Institute is one of UTMC's nine centers of excellence. The institute is staffed by 51 experts in the field. The program has launched a neuroscience nurse fellowship that helps recruit, retain and equip experienced and new nurses interested in specializing in neuroscience nursing. Other exciting developments include the Alzheimer’s Research Initiative, which has raised over $6 million to support research in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City). University of Utah Health's Department of Neurosurgery has a referral area covering over 10% of the continental U.S., and serves patients in the subspecialized fields of cerebrovascular surgery, functional and stereotactic neurosurgery, neurosurgical oncology, and spine and peripheral nerve surgery. Additionally, recent expansion of the department has opened up care options for patients with Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. UUDNS is also home to a Level 4 Epilepsy Center. In February 2023, a robotic prototype developed to improve cervical traction methods built at the institute earned the team behind it a Mayfield Clinical Science Award. U.S. New & World Report designates UUDNS a high performing hospital for stroke and a Best Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery in Utah for 2023.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua Health, in partnership with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, offers a robust spine and neuroscience program that pulls from the expertise of clinicians from both systems and boasts the latest imaging tools, advanced therapies, and minimally invasive procedures. The program monitors various areas of quality improvement, including decreasing length of stay, readmission rates and surgical site infections. The Penn Medicine | Virtua Health neurosciences program is recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, and the State of New Jersey.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan Health offers spine surgeries at five hospitals and cranial hospitals at two, with spine and cranial procedures totalling nearly 4,300 annually. Procedures offered include spinal fusions, minimally invasive surgeries, functional neurosurgical procedures, and tumor and aneurysm resections. Additionally, the WellSpan image-guided spinal and cranial surgery program was the first in the nation to integrate Stryker Navigation and the Airo TruCT Imaging Technology which enabled intraoperative CT-based imaging technology at WellSpan York Hospital. WellSpan's services are designated by Premier Quality Advisor as high achieving by indicators of stay length, readmission rates, and complication rates at expected or better performing levels than competitors. The system was also recently one of just three systems in the country to receive the Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

West Jefferson Medical Center/LCMC Health (Marrero, La.). LCMC's 12-bed neuroscience institute is located on West Jefferson Medical Center's campus, providing access to multidisciplinary care in one location. The facility houses access to a variety of subspecialties, including neurology, neurological and support services, with care provided by 35 specialists. The institute is one of the only institutions to fully integrate multiple specialties to provide a comprehensive approach to neuroscience. The institute is the first of its kind in the Gulf South region, allowing patients access to top care closer to home. The institute is also partnering with the Culicchia Neurological Clinic, which has been part of West Jefferson for 60 years specializing in a wide array of disorders affecting the nervous system and spine. The Neuroscience Institute is one of only a few institutions locally to fully integrate multiple specialties to provide patients a comprehensive approach to neuroscience.



Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.). The Neurology Department at Westchester Medical Center, which includes its Comprehensive Stroke Center – which is the highest stroke care designation given by the New York State Department of Health and the only such center in the Hudson Valley. As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, WMC offers 24/7 neurointerventional services along with around-the-clock neurocritical care, neurosurgery, and vascular neurology. The hospital's stroke care experts have access to the latest medical technologies for stroke diagnosis and treatment. WMC was the first hospital in Westchester County to offer advanced robotic spine surgery and is one of only a few centers in the entire country to offer endoscopic spine surgery.