67 critical access hospital CEOs to know | 2023

Becker's is thrilled to recognize 67 CEOs and top leaders of critical access hospitals from across the U.S. The leaders recognized below successfully navigated their organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to focus on growing access to care as a valuable community resource.

The following CEOs of critical access hospitals are lauded for their dedication to innovation, safety and quality. Many of these CEOs have led service line expansions, recruitment efforts, and partnerships with larger hospitals and health systems. These CEOs are devoted to the continuous improvement of their critical access hospitals, knowing just how crucial they are to the communities they serve.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included CEOs, organizations or associated healthcare providers. CEOs cannot pay for inclusion on this list. CEOs are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Brett Altman, DPT. CEO of Cass County Health System (Atlantic, Iowa). Dr. Altman joined Cass County Health System in 2017 after spending time as COO and president and CEO of Skiff Medical Center in Newton, Iowa. He also has 15 years of experience as director of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Skiff Medical Center. In addition to overseeing operations at Cass County Health System, Dr. Altman is on the Advisory Council of the Iowa Healthcare Collaborative and the Iowa Hospital Association ServiShare board.

Colleen Assavapisitkul, MSN, RN. President of Adventist Health Clear Lake (Roseville, Calif.). Ms. Assavapisitkul manages a 25-bed hospital with outpatient services and more than a dozen rural health clinics across 14 locations. Adventist Health Clear Lake provides several specialist services, from cancer care to lab and medical imaging. She is involved in active community outreach, working with a variety of community programs. She also oversees more than 900 associates and 200 providers in three counties. She has more than 10 years of experience in executive leadership and has led Adventist through an emergency department expansion, has improved its quality scores and improved patient care in its clinics.

John Ayoub. CEO of Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics (Mobridge, S.D.). Mr. Ayoub is CEO of Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics, where he oversees the 25-bed critical access hospitals as well as four rural health clinics, an assisted living and senior living facility, and a specialty clinic. MRHC serves as the largest employer in Mobridge and Walworth County, S.D., with over 190 staff members. Under Mr. Ayoub's leadership, the organization has been recognized by the National Rural Health Association as a top 20 critical access hospital for 2023.

Michael C. Backus. President and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health. Mr. Backus became president and CEO of Oswego Health in January after serving as COO and executive vice president since 2020. Mr. Backus has additionally served on the Oswego Health board of directors from 2016-2020, in addition to the board of directors of ConnextCare, a regional federally qualified health center. In his current role, he works with both state and federal authorities to increase access to high-quality care throughout central New York. During his time with Oswego, Mr. Backus has successfully secured over $26 million to assist in service expansion for patients across the organization's 17 central New York locations. Mr. Backus has previous experience serving in elected office, which he utilized in his work with government agencies, public officials and the overall community through Oswego.

Bert Beard. CEO of Maria Parham Health (Henderson, N.C.). As CEO of Maria Parham Health, Mr. Beard manages a 25-bed critical access hospital with more than 150 physicians and a 700 personal clinical support staff. Prior to assuming the position in 2016, he served as COO at 294-bed Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center for two years. Mr. Beard also had other healthcare administrative roles, like associate administrator and interim COO at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.

Barry Bloom. CEO of Jeff Davis Hospital (Hazlehurst, Ga.). As CEO of Jeff Davis Hospital, Mr. Bloom provides strategic leadership and promotes community responsibility, collaboration and patient-centric care within the organization. In 2020, he was recognized by HomeTown Health as a 2020 Hospital Leader of the Year for his innovation, leadership, and commitment to his employees and community. Prior to working with Jeff Davis Hospital, Mr. Bloom was the vice president of physicians and informational services at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Ga.

Rolland "Boomer" Bojo, Jr. MSN, RN, NEA-BC. President and CEO of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital (Walton, N.Y.). Mr. Bojo is CEO of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital, where he is responsible for leading the financial success and growth of the critical access hospital in addition to increasing access and quality of care. He also works closely with the emergency room nursing team. Mr. Bojo's accomplishments as Delaware Valley CEO have included expansion of its inpatient unit as well as fostering long-term staff retention and tenure. He began his nursing career at Delaware Valley in 1995, and has since served as administrator at the Grover Hermann Division as well vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Catskill Regional Medical Center. Mr. Bojo returned to Delaware Valley as president and CEO in 2021.

Tom Borowski. President of Hudson (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic. Mr. Borowski is the president of Hudson Hospital & Clinic, a 25-bed critical access hospital that has earned local and national recognition for its sustainability and healing efforts. He leads the 60-person medical staff that treats nearly 20,000 emergency center and specialty clinic patients annually.

Ben Bucher, FNP. CEO of Towner County Medical Center (Cando, N.D.). Mr. Bucher has served as CEO of Towner County Medical Center since 2015. TCMC is a full-service rural health clinic offering specialty care in orthopedics, nephrology, cardiology, oncology, OB/GYN and more. In 2023, TCMC was recognized by the National Rural Health Association as a top 20 critical access hospital. In addition to his role as CEO, Mr. Bucher is also a family nurse practitioner specializing in ER, clinic and hospital medicine, providing specialty care in dermatology procedures, joint injections and chronic disease treatment.

Karen Cheeseman. CEO Mackinac Straits Health System (St. Ignace, Mich.). Ms. Cheeseman has served as CEO of Mackinac Straits Health System, a 15-bed hospital with an emergency medical center and outpatient surgery center, since 2017. She has spent more than 16 years with Mackinac Straits and serves on the Michigan Health and Hospital Association Small and Rural Council.

Natalie Couturiaux Ryder, MSN, RN. Chief Administrative Officer of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac, Mich.). Ms. Couturiaux Ryder is responsible for the development, design and operational improvement of systems for healthcare delivery at Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, where she serves as chief administrative officer. Her role combines the functions of COO and CNO in the rural healthcare setting, where she aims to maximize the value of care and execute the hospital's strategic plan. During her first 15 months in her current role, she improved patient and employee satisfaction, and she reduced staff turnover within her first year.

Dolan Dalpoas. President and CEO of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital (Lincoln, Ill.). Mr. Dalpoas is the president and CEO of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital that serves the Logan County area. Under his leadership, the hospital's clinicians and staff aim to achieve higher-quality patient care, and the facility has been honored for superior clinical, operational and financial performance. For example, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health honored Abraham Lincoln Memorial with the Performance Leadership Award 2018, and iVantage Health Analytics named it among the 100 Top Critical Access Hospitals in 2019.

Jeremy P. Davis. President and CEO of Grande Ronde Hospital (La Grande, Ore.). Mr. Davis joined 25-bed Grande Ronde Hospital in 2018 after serving as CEO of 42-bed Evanston (Wyo.) Regional Hospital. He has successfully recruited 38 new providers in the past three years and has introduced the hospital to the capital markets by securing investment grade ratings from S&P and Fitch ahead of a $50 million tax-exempt fixed rate public market bond issuance. Mr. Davis has more than 12 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He has earned the American College of Healthcare Executives Early Career Healthcare Executive Regent's Award.

Mike Delfs. President and CEO of Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Delfs serves as the president and CEO of Jamestown Regional Medical Center, an award-winning critical access hospital built on innovation. He has successfully provided the community with access to services not typically seen in critical access hospitals, such as orthopedics, podiatry, urology, otolaryngology services and more. He has spent more than 28 years in the healthcare industry, including time as director, COO and CEO of both independent hospitals and health systems. He is passionate about developing leadership skills in himself and others. Under Mr. Delfs' leadership, Jamestown Regional Medical Center was recognized by the NRHA as a top 20 critical access hospital for 2023.

John Durrett. CEO of Fredonia Regional Hospital (Fredonia, Kan.). Mr. Durrett serves as Fredonia Regional Hospital's CEO. The 25-bed critical access hospital employs over 130 individuals and offers care including medical, surgical, emergency, physical therapy, interventional radiology, as well as various other outpatient services. During Mr. Durrett's leadership, Fredonia Regional Hospital was recognized by the National Rural Health Association as a top 20 critical access hospital in 2023. He has previous experience as an administrative project manager at Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, Kan.

Jake Erickson. CEO of Bingham Memorial Hospital (Blackfoot, Idaho). Mr. Erickson served as assistant administrator and COO of Bingham Memorial Hospital before being promoted to COO. He is considered a change agent for the hospital and ensures day-to-day operational efficiency. Over the past decade-plus, which includes time that Mr. Erickson spent as head of physician recruitment, BMH has increased its medical staff 400 percent to more than 150 providers. He has also been instrumental in the hospital's major partnerships in recent years and expanded service offerings to include more than 35 physician specialties.

Marty Fattig. CEO of Nemaha County Hospital (Auburn, Neb.). Mr. Fattig has over two decades of experience as Nemaha County Hospital's CEO, where he oversees all operations of the critical access hospital. Under his leadership, the hospital has been recognized as a CHIME "Most Wired" facility for the past 10 years. In addition to his role at NCH, Mr. Fattig also serves on the board of directors of CyncHealth and as the chair for the Nebraska Hospital Association. He has previous experience as a director of ancillary services and a consulting medical technologist.

Lukas Fischer. CEO of Linton (N.D.) Regional Medical Center and South Central Health (Wishek, N.D.). Mr. Fischer is the CEO of two separate hospitals, overseeing operations at both. Mr. Fischer is responsible for developing and managing staff teams, negotiating improvements, promoting quality of care, coordinating staffing and reporting, performing related administrative duties, doing community outreach and making decisions on hiring and staffing. He recently oversaw a hospital campus renovation, and has previously held roles including chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.

Laura Gentry, RN, BSN. CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Macon, Ga.). Ms. Gentry leads daily operations at Atrium Health Navicent Peach, which provides services to Peach county and its surrounding communities. It offers 25 private rooms, 14 emergency treatment rooms, two trauma rooms and more. Ms. Gentry's role is critical in providing care for underserved communities. She is responsible for the system's strategic, operational and financial goals. She has been influential in building community relationships and supporting community outreach programs. She has also been influential in implementing a school-based virtual health partnership with an area county school.

Linda Givens. Administrator of Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital (Roseville, Calif.). In her role as administrator at Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital, Ms. Givens oversees all hospital and clinic organization as well as day-to-day operations. An advocate for patient-centered care, she has led the facility to Planetree Gold certification. In addition to serving as administrator, Ms. Givens works closely with the hospital board and is secretary of the Willits Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she served as the patient care executive for Adventist Health in Mendocino County, Calif.

Martin Guthmiller. CEO of Orange City (Iowa) Area Health System. Mr. Guthmiller has spent more than 30 years of his career in healthcare. He became CEO of Orange City Area Health System in 1994 and since then the hospital moved to a new location and completed the Prairie Ridge Care Center, a dedicated center for obstetrics services. The hospital currently includes 19 family medicine providers as well as medical specialists, nurses and 500 support staff.

Hank Hanigan. CEO of Whitman Hospital and Medical Center (Colfax, Wash.). Mr. Hanigan became CEO of Whitman Hospital in 2014 after serving as COO of WhidbeyHealth in Coupeville, Wash. In addition to his responsibilities at Whitman, Mr. Hanigan is a member of the Washington State Hospital Association's Rural Hospital Committee and is on the board of Northwest Rural Hospital Committee.

Mark Harrel. CEO of Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege, Neb.). Mr. Harrel has led Phelps Memorial Healthcare Center as CEO since 2007. The center is a 25-bed, non-profit critical access hospital employing over 328 healthcare professionals, and contracting with an additional 150. Phelps Memorial offers a wide variety of patient services, including cardiology, ENT and otolaryngology, gastroenterology, psychiatry, oncology, orthopedics, surgery and more. In 2023, the hospital was recognized as a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association.

Curtis Hawkinson. CEO of Community Memorial Healthcare (Marysville, Kan.). As CEO of Community Memorial Healthcare, Mr. Hawkinson is responsible for the overall management and oversight of the 25-bed critical access hospital. CMH employs over 200 individuals and provides patient services through three rural health clinics, visiting specialty outpatient physicians, home health and hospital care. The hospital was named a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association in 2023. Prior to his role at CMH, Mr. Hawkinson served as the CEO of Keefe Memorial Hospital in Cheyenne Wells, Colo.

Deborah Herzberg. President and CEO of Avera Holy Family Hospital (Estherville, Iowa). Ms. Herzberg serves as president and CEO of Avera Holy Family Hospital, a critical access hospital serving 6,800 community members. In her role, Ms. Herzberg directs the strategic, operational and financial activities for the organization. She has been instrumental in improving recruitment efforts, enhancing patient satisfaction, and developing initiatives such as same day surgery and senior life solutions programs. She is a member of Iowa Hospital Association and the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation Scholarship committee.

Meg Hickey-Boynton. CEO of Community Hospital of Anaconda (Anaconda, Mont.). As the CEO of Community Hospital of Anaconda, Ms. Hickey-Boynton oversees the operations of the critical access hospital, which offers services in family practice, obstetrics, general surgery, orthopedics, neuroscience, emergency medicine, gastroenterology and more. In addition to offering acute, emergency and laboratory services, CHA also offers home health, hospice and long-term care. In 2023, the hospital was recognized as a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association.

Jodi Hovdenes, RN. President of CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center (Carrington, N.D.). Ms. Hovedenes was named president of CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center in 2022 after serving several months as interim president. She has previous nursing experience at Carrington Health. Under her leadership. CHI St. Alexius Health Medical Center was named a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association in 2023.

Toby Freier. President of New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center. Mr. Freier gained experience as vice president of Tomah (Wis.) Memorial Hospital before joining New Ulm Medical Center and becoming president in January 2011. The nonprofit hospital serves patients in central Minnesota and includes more than 30 affiliated physicians as well as visiting specialists. In June 2019, the Minnesota Hospital Association honored New Ulm Medical Center with the Best Minnesota Hospital Workplace Award.

Gary Jordan. President and CEO of Cherokee (Iowa) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Jordan serves as president and CEO of Cherokee Regional Medical Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital with four regional clinics, senior housing, wellness services and inpatient care. He has 28-plus years of hospital leadership, beginning when he was vice president of support services at Carroll Regional Medical Center in Berryville, Ark. Mr. Jordan also has experience as CEO of Saint Luke's Health System's Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Mo.

Kevin Kincaid. CEO of Knoxville (Iowa) Hospital & Clinics. Mr. Kincaid leads a critical access hospital and three rural clinics. As CEO, he transformed the hospital from one on the brink of financial ruin to a successful, high-quality facility. Thanks to his leadership, Knoxville Hospital & Clinics has been recognized as a "Top 100 Critical Access Hospital" by the National Rural Health Association for two consecutive years. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Kincaid served as COO of Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa.

Mark Kuhn. CEO of Hammond-Henry Hospital (Geneseo, Ill.). As CEO of Hammond-Henry Hospital, Mr. Kuhn is responsible for managing all departments and 400 employees. He came to Hammond-Henry in 2017 after serving as chief administrative officer for 17 years at Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, where he managed more than 400 physicians and 30 practice locations. He has also served as a senior leader at Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.

Ryan Larsen. CEO of Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.). Mr. Larsen has served as CEO of Community Medical Center since 2005. During his time with the organization, he has led the opening of a new facility in 2009 and an expansion in 2018. In 2023, the hospital was recognized by the National Rural Health Association as a top 20 critical access hospital under his leadership. Mr. Larsen has previous experience in healthcare management as CFO of Wamego (Kan.) City Hospital, as well as CFO of Memorial Hospital Association in Carthage, Ill.

Judy Leach. Administrator at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Roseville, Calif.). Ms. Leach manages a 25-bed critical access hospital that offers 24-hour emergency care, primary care and assistance with preventive and rehabilitation services. She also oversees a variety of clinics and programs offering access to care for primary care, specialty care and home care services. Her team includes more than 350 associates and 141 providers. Ms. Leach also helped the transition three years ago when Adventist began its oversight over the hospital. She has more than three decades of healthcare experience, and collaborates with community leaders to optimize healthcare through dialogue.

Dave Lord. President of OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group (Escanaba, Mich.). Mr. Lord launched his career in OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group's IT department in 1996 and rose in the ranks to become manager of planning and decision support and then vice president of operations. He became president of the hospital in 2013, responsible for overseeing operations at the 25-bed critical access hospital. He is also a member of the board of directors for the Catholic Social Services of the Upper Peninsula and founding member of the Bay College Technology Degree Program.

Tom Manion. President and CEO of New London (N.H.) Hospital. Mr. Manion assumed the role of president and CEO of New London Hospital in March 2020. He has led the hospital through a successful transition to Epic EHR software, an expansion of orthopedic staff and the hospital's designation as a center of excellence for hip and knee replacements, and the launch of an express care program. With Mr. Manion at the helm, the hospital has seen positive operating margins since February 2022, the most successful trajectory in nearly a decade.

Steve Massey. President and CEO of Westfields Hospital & Clinic (New Richmond, Wis.). Mr. Massey has served as president and CEO of Westfields Hospital & Clinic since 2011. His accomplishments within the organization have included the joining of Westfields Hospital and New Richmond Clinic in 2013, which formed Westfields Hospital & Clinic. The hospital was also recognized by the National Rural Health Association as a top 20 critical access hospital in 2023. Previously, Mr. Massey served as Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center's CFO.

Cynthia K. McGuire. CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital (Peterborough, N.H.). Ms. McGuire has served as the CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital since early 2014. She has more than 25 years of experience working in the healthcare industry. Ms. McGuire most recently served as the COO of Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake, N.Y.

Doug McMillan. CEO of Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health. In the 26 years that he has served as CEO of Cody Regional Health, Mr. McMillan has grown it into a large critical access hospital with 25 beds. The organization's annual net revenue has grown from $20 million to $110 million annually. Mr. McMillan has built up the hospital's active medical staff from 20 physicians to over 70 providers in the community. Under his leadership, CRH is currently in the process of starting a regional flight program in partnership with Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health in Billings, Mont., and expanding its primary care and specialty services via a new clinic in Basin, Mont.

Jac McTaggart. Senior Director of Sanford (N.D.) Mayville Medical Center; CEO, Sanford Hillsboro Medical Center. In 2017, Mr. McTaggart became CEO of Sanford Mayville Medical Center in addition to his role as CEO of Hillsboro Medical Center. He is responsible for the operations of both medical centers, which offer patients critical care, lab services, long-term care, orthopedic care, rehabilitation and more. In 2023, Sanford Mayville was named a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association under Mr. McTaggart's leadership.

Tamara Miller. CEO of Madison (S.D.) Regional Health System. Ms. Miller serves as the CEO of Madison Regional Health System, a nonprofit, independent health system with 250 employees. She has worked at MRHS for 38 years, serving as CEO since 1996. Under her leadership, the critical access hospital moved to a larger facility in 2015. Ms. Miller serves on many boards, including the SD Association of Healthcare Organizations Council on Acute Care.

Tylie Mills. CEO and Administrator of Pike County Memorial Hospital (Louisiana, Mo.). Ms. Mills became CEO of Pike County Memorial Hospital in August 2018 after serving as its director of nursing. She also is a former emergency department and emergency medical services director. The same month she took the helm at Pike County Memorial, the hospital underwent an unannounced on-site survey from the Joint Commission and received its Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation.

Cory Nelson. CEO of Sioux Center (Iowa) Health. As CEO of Sioux Center Health, Mr. Nelson is in charge of strategic planning, program development and modification, and coordination of all operations in alignment with the organization's mission. In addition, he also serves on the Sioux Center Health Foundation Board. Some of Mr. Nelson's most recent accomplishments include solidifying an obstetrics partnership with another regional facility, creating a medical director partnership with a federally qualified health center and growing Sioux Center Health by over 50 percent over the last four years. Under his leadership, the organization has been named a top workplace by the Des Moines Register and has won Northwest Iowa Review's Best of the N'West categories two years in a row. Prior to joining Sioux Center Health, Mr. Nelson served as CEO of Genoa Medical Facilities in Illinois.

Robert F. Nutter. President and CEO of Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare. Mr. Nutter serves as president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare, a critical access hospital that received Press Ganey's 2018 Guardian of Excellence Award. He has spent more than 17 years in healthcare administration roles. Before assuming his current role in 2017, he was the vice president and COO of Mercy Health System in Portland, Maine.

Julie Petersen. CEO of Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital (Ellensburg, Wash.). Ms. Petersen oversees Kittitas Valley Healthcare Hospital's seven clinics and critical access hospital as CEO. She joined the organization in 2016 as interim CEO and accepted the permanent position the following year. Ms. Petersen has spent 30 years in the nonprofit healthcare industry. She most recently served as CFO and CEO at Prosser (Wash.) Memorial Hospital.

Michael Peterson. President of Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Berlin, N.H.). Mr. Peterson has served as president of 25-bed Androscoggin Valley Hospital since December 2015. He has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, including 10 in as a senior executive of a rural community hospital. Mr. Peterson most recently served as COO of Sebasticook Valley Health in Pittsfield, Maine.

Joshua Ratner. CEO of WMCHealth's HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley (Valhalla, N.Y.). Mr. Ratner leads operations for the HealthAlliance Hospital and is currently guiding the second phase of development for WMCHealth's rural advancement plan. He communicates and works closely with board members, local elected officials, families and community partners to bring high-level care to communities. He is also overseeing the addition of a $220 million patient care tower in Valhalla, which will bring together critical care and general medical-surgical services. He has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, and has also worked to expand WMCHealth's behavioral health services, focusing on patients living in rural communities.

Roger Reamer. CEO of Memorial Health Care Systems (Seward, Neb.). Mr. Reamer has served as the CEO of Memorial Health Care Systems for over 20 years. The system includes the 24-bed Memorial Hospital as well as three rural health clinics and an outpatient physical therapy center. Under Mr. Reamer's leadership, Memorial Health Care Systems made the National Rural Health Association 2023 list of top 20 critical access hospitals.

Dave Ressler. CEO of Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital. Mr. Ressler has spent 25 years as a hospital administrator, including 12 of them at Aspen Valley Hospital, where he is now CEO. He has previous experience as chief strategy officer and COO of the 600-plus-bed Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center. During his tenure at Aspen, Mr. Ressler has worked with numerous rural hospitals to learn more about care and healthcare transformation.

Jeremy Roberge. President and CEO of Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro, N.H.). Mr. Roberge has served as president and CEO of Huggins Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital, since 2016. He is responsible for managing the delivery of care to the region's 30,000 residents. Mr. Roberge joined the senior leadership team at Huggins Hospital in 2012 as senior vice president and CFO before being promoted to his current role.

Bruce Roesler. CEO of Richland Hospital (Richland Center, Wis.). Mr. Roesler was president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center–New Hampton (Iowa) and CEO of Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center before becoming CEO of Richland. At Richland, he oversees a 300-member staff that serves southwest Wisconsin. During his tenure, the hospital has earned a spot on iVantage Health Analytics' Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals list.

Shelly Russell. CEO of Mitchell County Regional Health Center (Osage, Iowa). Ms. Russell became CEO of Mitchell County Regional Health Center in 2014 after spending time as CNO of the critical access hospital. The hospital includes 135 staff members and is affiliated with Mercy Health Network. In 2019, iVantage Health Analytics named Mitchell County Regional Health Center a 100 Top Critical Access Hospital. She has previous experience in hospital administration at Memorial Health Center in Medford, Wis., and Aspirus, a Wausau, Wis.-based health system.

Michael Schafer. CEO of Spooner (Wis.) Health. Mr. Schafer is responsible for the direction of Spooner Health, which includes a 25-bed critical access hospital, and rural home health agency. He has created a working environment that is top-ranked in employee engagement and has patient survey results that far exceed state and national averages. In 2017, he oversaw the construction of a replacement hospital and negotiated with a larger health system to bring on a local clinic to its new campus, where it partners for some services. He also was instrumental in establishing a nurse practitioner hospitalist model. In addition to his role at Spooner Health, Mr. Schafer is on the board of the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Matthew Sells. President and CEO of Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center. Mr. Sells became interim president and CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center in 2017 after serving four years as the hospital's CFO. Later that year, he was named permanent CEO. Shenandoah has an outpatient clinic facility, disease prevention and wellness center and women's health clinic in addition to its critical access hospital. Mr. Sells became a board member of Bank Iowa this year.

Brian Stephens. President and CEO of Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.). Mr. Stephens is the CEO of Door County Medical Center, which has more than 175 physicians, an outpatient medical center and a skilled nursing facility. He spent time as the chief administrative officer before being promoted to CEO in January 2019.

Scott Thoreson. CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital (Carrollton, Mo.). Mr. Thoreson joined Carroll County Memorial Hospital as CEO in July 2021. In his role, he is responsible for the oversight of the 25-bed critical access hospital's operations and 240-plus employees. In 2023, CCMH was recognized as a top 20 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association. Previously, Mr. Thoreson served as an administrator with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield and St. James, Minn.

Dawn Trompeter. President of OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center (Mendota, Ill.). Ms. Trompeter became president of OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in January 2018. She is responsible for aligning the hospital with OSF HealthCare's overall strategy and directing internal operations, maintaining a culture of collaboration and integration. She has previous experience as the vice president and CFO of OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Ill., and Saint Paul Medical Center, where she helped the organizations improve HCAHPS scores.

Karissa Turner. President and CEO of Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel, Ill.). Ms. Turner became president and CEO of Wabash General Hospital in January. Since then, the hospital has earned recognition as one of the 2019 best places to work in Illinois from the Daily Herald Business Ledger. She's also presided over the opening of a new orthopedic clinic at Clay County Hospital Medical Clinic in Flora, Ill.

Allen Van Driel. CEO of Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center, Kan.). Mr. Van Driel leads Smith County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital. He has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare including as CEO and COO for Nebraska-based critical access hospitals. Mr. Smith has held leadership positions within the American Hospital Association, Nebraska Hospital Association and National Rural Health Association.

Tom Vasko. CEO of Newman Memorial Hospital (Shattuck, Okla.). Mr. Vasko is responsible for clinical, financial, administrative and regulatory functions at Newman's 25-bed critical access hospital that specializes in several medical areas, including orthopedics and general surgery. The hospital serves 10 counties, and is the largest employer in Ellis County, Okla. After joining the hospital in February 2023, Mr. Vasko successfully launched orthopedic and surgery service lines. He also launched an outpatient infusion clinic and a women's health line. He is also active in policy and advocacy at the state and federal levels for rural healthcare.

George Von Mock. CEO of Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa). Mr. Von Mock has served as CEO of Hansen Family Hospital, a MercyOne affiliate, since December 2021 after several months with the hospital as interim CEO. Under his leadership, the hospital was named a top 20 critical access hospital for 2023 by the National Rural Health Association. With over two decades of healthcare leadership experience, Mr. Von Mock was most previously CFO for Hansen Family Hospital, and director of finance for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, before that.

Treg Vyzourek. CEO of Brodstone Healthcare (Superior, Neb.). Mr. Vyzourek has served as CEO of Brodstone Healthcare since 2018. During his tenure, he has led the organization to a five star CMS rating in quality and patient experience, led mental health service expansion, an increase, and is currently planning a new construction project. Additionally, Brodstone has been named a top 100 critical access hospital by the National Rural Health Association in 2019 and 2020, and a top 20 critical access hospital in 2023. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vyzourek worked in various roles, including senior director of ancillary services, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb.

Rhonda P. Webb, MD. CEO and CMO of Pagosa Springs (Colo.) Medical Center. As CEO and CMO of Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Dr. Webb leads operations for the medical center's hospital, emergency and ambulatory services, and outpatient clinic. The hospital and emergency/ambulance services are the only ones in the county, while the outpatient clinic is the largest in the county. Dr. Webb works closely with the board of directors to create and launch strategies that address the roadblocks faced by rural critical access hospitals. Under her leadership, the hospital has expanded service lines and undergone renovations. Dr. Webb maintains financial stability for the medical center while handling compliance and risk management. As CMO, she ensures the safe delivery of quality medical services.

Harry Weis. CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System (Truckee, Calif.). Mr. Weis became CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System in December 2015. He has more than four decades in healthcare leadership, with experience in strategy, acquisitions, clinical and financial management in for-profit and nonprofit healthcare organizations. In his current role, he is responsible for a 25-bed critical access hospital providing care for residents in a 3,500-square-mile area.

Kristie Williams, RN. Vice President and CEO of Carilion Giles Community Hospital and Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital (Roanoke, Va.). Ms. Williams serves as the CEO of both Carilion Giles and Tazewell Community Hospitals, both rural centers in the southern market of Carilion Clinic. In her role, she oversees hospital operations and ensures stability with an overall goal of providing and improving access to quality care. A nurse by training, Ms. Williams has over two decades of experience with Carilion Clinic and has also served as an interim CNO for six hospitals in the system. Her efforts and accomplishments with the organization include organizing vaccination clinics as well as delivering vaccinations firsthand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and expanding access across CGCH, specialty departments and outside tertiary care facilities.

Aaron Wood. Administrator and CEO of Sanpete Valley Hospital (Mount Pleasant, Utah). Mr. Wood oversees Sanpete Valley Hospital, a nonprofit critical access hospital that is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a 24-hospital system. The Utah Hospital Association named Mr. Wood Rural Hospital CEO of the Year in 2019, recognizing his efforts to implement innovative healthcare delivery models. He has successfully recruited physicians and led the hospital to achieve one of the highest employee satisfaction scores in the Intermountain system.

Debra J. Wright, RN. Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville, Ark.). Ms. Wright has served as CEO of Howard Memorial Hospital since 2009. In her role, Ms. Wright provides overall oversight of strategic, clinical and financial operations and success of the facility. Under her leadership, Howard Memorial was recognized in 2023 by the National Rural Health Association as a top 20 critical access hospital. Ms. Wright has previous experience working at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

Dustin Wright. CEO of Floyd Valley Healthcare (Le Mars, Iowa). Since 2018, Mr. Wright has served as CEO of Floyd Valley Healthcare, a leading critical access hospital that is nationally recognized for obstetrics. Starting in 2014, the healthcare center has had three multimillion-dollar additions. Mr. Wright most recently worked at UnityPoint Health's hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, where he was vice president of operations.