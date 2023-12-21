60 hospital and health system chief marketing officers to know | 2023

Becker's is thrilled to honor 60 hospital and health system chief marketing officers in 2023.

These bold strategic leaders drive the planning and execution of marketing and communications initiatives for their organizations. Chief marketing officers are tasked with positioning their hospitals and health systems as leaders within the market via brand development, data-backed marketing efforts, and customer relationship management.



Note: This list is not an endorsement of included leaders, organizations or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.



We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Tanya Andreadis. Vice President of Patient Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer at Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). Ms. Andreadis drives strategic growth and digital transformation at major academic medical centers, playing a pivotal role in positioning health systems as industry leaders through data-driven marketing and by speaking nationally and globally on issues related to advancing brand, growth marketing and digital patient experience. At Penn Medicine, she oversees physician outreach, business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, call centers, digital patient engagement, customer relationship management and customer analytics. Her expertise spans strategic planning, brand development, partnership marketing, marketing technology and digital innovation. She co-leads Penn Medicine’s mission to align and elevate digital patient touchpoints throughout the care continuum, including website optimization, phone inquiries, follow-up and beyond. She restructured and integrated teams across the broad geography Penn Medicine serves and created agile planning processes to maximize impact. Penn Medicine, an $11 billion organization, ranks among the top 5% of academic medical centers in research grants and is home to the nation’s first hospital and first medical school. As the former chief marketing officer at UCLA Health, Ms. Andreadis also helped transform global branding, led award-winning influencer campaigns, and impacted financial and marketing attribution modeling.



Lisa Badeau. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). Ms. Badeau joined UVA Health as its chief marketing and communications officer in February 2021, leading the 60-plus member marketing and communication team and overseeing internal and executive communications. Facilitating brand management, digital patient experience, patient acquisition, physician outreach, PR and media relations, crisis communications, digital marketing technology, customer relationship management and marketing automation, social media, content marketing, analytics and data science all fall under this umbrella. For the past two years, Ms. Badeau has focused on rebuilding the internal and executive communications strategy to increase low team member engagement and create a regional and national thought leadership platform. In pursuit of these goals, she has helped implement marketing technology platforms, recruited top talent, and placed an emphasis on data-driven performance. She has guided the system's shift from a decentralized model to an integrated model. Thanks in large part to her efforts, UVA Health's overall brand preference is now at a five-year high.



Cara Bergendahl. System Vice President and Chief Marketing and Consumer Insights Officer at Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ms. Bergendahl leads strategic marketing, branding and voice of the customer with proven success in fostering brand growth, digital engagement, patient acquisition and retention across Louisiana’s largest non-profit academic health system. Her extensive background in market research is key to creating end-to-end customer journeys, expanding physician marketing, integrating opportunity data with consumer insights and optimizing technology platforms. In just a few years, website users grew 373% to 8 million users, social channels from 6 to over 50 with over 100,000 blog subscribers and a 953% jump in social media followers. Ochsner saw a 121% increase in growth in footprint in new markets over five years. Marketing driven patient acquisition grew 162% in leads, and 5-year paid search and digital campaign traffic landing pages grew 282%. Ochsner’s 3-year marketing-driven revenue grew 168% through CRM expansion and a robust ratings and reviews program. This focus on innovative branding, care delivery and non-traditional partnerships propelled Ochsner from one state to a national $6 billion-plus brand with 46 hospitals, 370 health centers, and nearly 42,000 employees and physicians, serving over 1.4 million patients annually across 50 states and 62 countries. Previously, Ms. Bergendahl was the executive director of marketing at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and managed physician and community marketing and market research at Texas Children’s Hospital, both in Houston.



Mark Bohen. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mass General Brigham (Boston). Mr. Bohen is responsible for building and leading all marketing and communications and ensuring research, clinical care, innovations and education at the globally-renowned 16-member health system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Mr. Bohen brings classical marketing principles, science and discipline to the organization. Upon joining Mass General Brigham in 2020, he led the enterprise transformation of the organization’s marketing and communications functions into a single, unified structure by integrating more than 10 individual marketing and communications departments across the system’s many entities. Under his leadership, Mass General Brigham embarked on its first national brand campaign. Previous marketing leadership roles included Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health, Assurant, Inc. and a decade in consumer-packaged goods. Mass General Brigham has $19 billion in revenue, 80,000 employees, academic medical centers, specialty and community hospitals, health plan, healthcare professional school, and innovations and ventures business. Its biomedical research organization has over $2 billion of research revenue and five Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals.

Stacey Brandt. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Ms. Brandt oversees the development and execution of Florida Health Sciences Center’s strategy, market planning and growth, marketing, public relations, physician business development, service lines, healthcare transformation, process engineering, external affairs, and project and program management. The center is composed of several organizations, including Tampa General Hospital. Ms. Brandt serves as a member of the organization's senior management team. Additionally, she is the architect of Tampa General's new strategic plan, leading the planning process as well as overseeing its governance and execution. In her role, she also leads the development and strategic planning for 15 of Tampa General’s institutes and service lines.The five-year strategic plan is focused on six key themes, including clinical and operational excellence, talent management, physician alignment, market growth, care coordination and the research and academic mission. She oversees the continued development of all 15 of Tampa General's institutes, with its market share growing from 19% to 24% in five years. She also oversaw Tampa General's restructuring of marketing, communications and physician business development for the health system, managing a $23 million marketing budget.

Kendra Calhoun. Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Digital Strategy at Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Ms. Calhoun joined Avera in 2013 to lead the centralization of marketing and communications across Avera, including 37 hospitals, 300 clinics, two insurance companies, 41 long-term care facilities, and an 86-county home care operation. She is also responsible for patient education, physician communications, governance communications, and Avera’s community partnerships. She envisioned creating and delivering consistent, consumer-centric, digitally enabled experiences that cultivate, engage and retain the consumer over their lifetime. Ms. Calhoun has implemented customer relationship management tools to support next best actions and loyalty building strategies across the enterprise. This work contributed to growing Avera’s market share to 45.1% and to raising marketing’s contribution to expected reimbursement to more than $37 million per quarter. Ms. Calhoun also leads the development of a cohesive internal communication strategy, implementing channels to effectively deliver communication objectives throughout the organization, and driving the creation of a clear and compelling narrative within external communications, thought leadership, and marketing messages. She is now working to accelerate the inclusion of voice of customer in Avera’s product and service development.

H. Wayne Capps Jr. Chief of Stakeholder Relations and Public Affairs at Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System (Charleston, S.C.). Mr. Capps leads a team of 16 public affairs, visual information and event planning specialists. He manages all of the systems public relations, congressional interactions and marketing efforts and is responsible for all marketing and branding campaigns from start to finish. He also manages two government marketing contracts for billboards, radio and advertising. He provides strategic vision for both internal and external communication efforts to align with strategic goals and communication goals. He has crafted an all-encompassing approach for managing public relations, congressional interactions and marketing initiatives. His strategic communications expertise lead the system to unprecedented growth across its social media channels in just eight months. Under his leadership HCS has thrived in its media interactions, community engagement events and Congressional interactions.

Matthew Clark. Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). Mr. Clark works closely with University of Maryland Medical System's executive leadership team to set and implement strategic direction. Serving as senior vice president of marketing and communication since June 2020, he oversees the system's internal communications, media relations, crisis communications, physician relations, web strategies, marketing and creative teams. He implemented a "system-first" approach to marketing and advertising, holding all organization marketing and branding under a single creative standard, which resulted in the system becoming "top-of-mind" for the consumers within the market area. He led the award-winning Better State of Care campaign, which has been crucial in raising awareness of the differentiated care UMMS provides. He has also managed successful service line campaigns with award-winning creative for transplant, neurosciences, nephrology, and heart and vascular service lines. Additional accomplishments include driving the system's digital health strategy, which has brought online scheduling to the system for the first time and has brought significant engagement to the website, blog and podcast series.

Sharon Line Clary. Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications at AdventHealth Central Florida (Orlando). Ms. Clary has been with AdventHealth for 27 years, working across the $17 billion enterprise and leading a team of over 130 professionals on strategic marketing. She also handles communications, partnerships and corporate sales for the system’s flagship division in Central Florida. She was instrumental in leading the Florida Hospital/AdventHealth rebrand across 20-plus hospitals and emergency rooms, dozens of urgent care centers and hundreds of outpatient facilities. Under her leadership, all rebrand key performance indicators were achieved in Central Florida, including 94% brand awareness. Ms. Clary also provides leadership for AdventHealth’s first precision marketing program, driving a 103:1 return on investment. She leads innovative partnerships with the Orlando Magic, where AdventHealth leverages sports science and predictive analytics to improve athlete performance; with the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, where researchers are exploring intersection of the arts and health; and Walt Disney World, where AdventHealth World of Wellness provides guests an exclusive health ecosystem. Among the nation’s largest health systems, AdventHealth’s 91,000 caregivers span 52 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient sites across nine states and serve 7.1 million unique patients annually. Before joining Advent Health, Ms. Clary worked in sports marketing for the Olympics, World Cup Soccer and college sports.



Bob Davidson. Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Children's Nebraska (Omaha). Mr. Davidson is responsible for leading the marketing and communications team at Children's. Under his direction, the team leads corporate reputation, marketing/ communications/advertising strategy, campaign materials, digital and web site management, multimedia production, graphic design, internal communications, media relations, social media, community sponsorships and more. He works collaboratively with other leaders to advance the organization's objectives locally, regionally and nationally. When he joined the system in 2022, the marketing department was newly formed and still growing. He helped to develop a more focused and sophisticated marketing approach, building a strong team. He brought a new way of thinking about outreach programs and new levels of collaboration with colleagues in operations, strategy and physician relations. Performance acceleration in marketing and communications began with development of a marketing assessment tool, to determine strategic clinical services to prioritize strategic marketing resources. This allowed development of detailed marketing and communications plans to drive strategic growth and patient acquisition. He also advocated for adding new technology to the team and expanded the leadership teams' social media presence and engagement across sites including LinkedIn.

Brian Deffaa. Chief Marketing Officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Mr. Deffaa became LifeBridge Health's inaugural chief marketing officer in 2018. He leads internal and external communications relating to marketing, branding, and public relations for the system, which includes over 13,000 employees and more than $2 billion in annual revenue. Mr. Deffaa has transformed marketing efforts from episodic outbound communications to a holistic approach, with a focus on reducing friction and increasing convenient access to information and care. He and his team create dynamic and responsive marketing assets, many of which are digitally based and always available. Among these assets are a new responsive mobile app, a redesigned and re-imagined website, a digitized call center, and a customized CRM system. He has also spearheaded the Care Bravely movement, a research-backed initiative aimed at deepening engagement and helping the organization to stand out to customers and prospective employees. Additionally, he has led LifeBridge in innovative community health movements like the acquisition and investment of $85 million in a community hospital in an economically-challenged part of Baltimore, the launch of mobile vaccination and health clinics, and programs that tackle gun violence.

Kristin Denlinger. Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). Ms. Denlinger sets strategy, aligns priorities and provides oversight for activities related to direct-to-consumer, referring provider and recruitment marketing at Guthrie. She develops strategic plans for marketing, public relations and internal communications to build awareness and brand loyalty. She also leads the marketing and communications teams to align activities and budgets with business and operational objectives. Her key responsibilities include oversight of marketing, establishing and maintaining Guthrie's identity standards and supervising internal corporate communications. She first joined the system in 2015, working her way through the ranks to become senior director. As director, Ms. Denlinger's service lines saw a 2% increase in new patients and a 10% increase in surgical procedures in 2023. She implemented strategies for the system including brand campaigns on Facebook and Google and increasing the system's media presence.

Laurel DiBrog. Chief Marketing and Communication Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). In her 30 years as a senior executive with two leading U.S. cancer centers, Ms. DiBrog has driven conversations about cancer care, expanded access to needed services and shaped how healthcare organizations communicate. Since joining Roswell Park leadership team in 1997 from City of Hope in Los Angeles, the award-winning thought leader has built a full-service in-house agency staffed by experts in digital marketing, business strategy, public relations, customer relationship management, crisis management, creative services and market intelligence. Last year, it reached over 3 million unique web visitors, 2.2 million blog readers and 350,000 callers seeking cancer information, all in a midsize market of less than 600,000. She and her team were recognized for their work in “Cancer Can’t Win” and “Living with Fear”. Her NCI-cancer center colleagues in the Public Affairs & Marketing Network, where she serves as an officer, celebrate her as a strategy-driven visionary who helps them achieve positive global impact during a period of unprecedented change in healthcare delivery, regulation and non-stop advancement. Founded in 1898 as the nation’s first cancer center, Roswell Park was among the first three to receive NCI designation and is credited with the early development of chemotherapy and prostate specific antigen screening.

Stephanie Ebken. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Cincinnati (Ohio) Children's. Ms. Ebken has provided oversight for marketing and communications at Cincinnati Children's since 2018. Her department includes nearly 70 professionals, all responsible for the advancement and protection of the system's brand. Her accomplishments include the development and implementation of three organizational strategic plans, the roll-out and use of two key performance improvement programs and leading the multi-year effort that resulted in the successful opening of the critical care building. She built the marketing and communications function, including a leadership restructure, digital-first investment, increase in crisis and executive communication capability and the formation of the culture communications, patient/family communications and research/clinician communication functions. Additionally, Ms. Ebken serves as chief of staff to the president and CEO of Children's. In this role, she provides communication and counsel to the CEO, vice president and board members.

Jennifer Fagnani. Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Dignity Health Southern California Division. Ms. Fagnani leads a team serving Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties in brand management, digital marketing, service line marketing, community outreach, media relations, communications and sports partnerships, with a special expertise in omni-channel service line campaigns. The expertise of her media relations team has resulted in securing tens of millions in earned media over a one-year period, with a potential reach of several million community members. She represented Dignity Health in BetterTogether.Health, which united five large health systems in creating multi-channel public service messages to encourage millions of Angelenos to access health care when needed. Dignity’s Southern California division’s 27,000 caregivers span 18 hospitals and 155 sites, serving 1.5 million patients annually and accruing $6.4 billion in net revenue. Ms. Fagnani joined Dignity Health in 2018 after serving as regional director for brand marketing for Providence in Southern California. She has previously served in similar roles for USC Hospital in Los Angeles and Dallas-based Tenet.



Tomi Galin. Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs, Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Ms. Galin has served 15 years on the executive committee of Community Health Systems, a national healthcare organization with 40 distinct healthcare systems across 15 states, including 71 hospitals and about 1,000 other sites of care. Last year, CHS delivered care for over 15 million patient encounters and generated $12.2 billion in net revenue. Ms. Galin and her teams are responsible for facilitating strategic planning across the enterprise, growth-based marketing, digital and online presence, consumer and patient engagement initiatives, reputation management, public relations, strategic communications and philanthropy. She also has responsibility for a patient call center serving over 900 providers. Under her leadership, CHS ranked No. 1 among the nation’s largest health systems for online reputation for two straight years in the American Hospital Association's annual healthcare reputation report. She supports the CEO in driving alignment across four strategic imperatives: safety and quality, operational excellence, connected care and competitive position. Ms. Galin is responsible for planning the annual CEO leadership meeting and community impact report, as well as supporting initiatives that engage and celebrate employees. She also serves on the Federation of American Hospitals board of governors.

Jennifer Gilkie. Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Since joining the system in 2017, Ms. Gilkie has headed systemwide communication and marketing strategy and initiatives across Dartmouth Health. She is tasked with building brand reputation and recognition, marketing, and paid and earned media campaigns. She also oversees digital services, creative productions, and content development. Most recently, she led the system through a successful and comprehensive rebrand from 2019 to 2022. She also helmed Dartmouth Health's award-winning public-facing and internal COVID-19 campaigns. Additionally, Ms. Gilkie serves on the boards for Northeast Delta Dental, the New Hampshire Women's Foundation and the New Hampshire Business Council for the Arts.



Rose Glenn. Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Ms. Glenn has brought decades of leadership experience at prominent health systems to her role at Michigan Medicine. During her five years at the $6 billion academic medical center, she has overseen communications and marketing at U-M Medical School and facilities statewide, including C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital, University Hospital, Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Rogel Cancer Center, Sparrow, U-M Health West and a large ambulatory network. Her 100-plus employees provide marketing, brand strategy, promotion, public relations, communications, content strategy, creative services and web/digital engagement. A key accomplishment of Ms. Glenn's was modernizing the external web presence by reducing over 300 siloed websites into four integrated sites. She and her team have also refined brand architecture, introduced a new brand strategy to elevate local preference and national recognition, expanded digital and social content, and packaged news segments for Midwest media outlets. She created the first centralized medical school communications team and enterprise-wide creative services. Her comprehensive internal communications have increased employee engagement, per the annual survey. Ms. Glenn is also a U-M communications and media instructor.



Lauren Green-Caldwell. Vice President Communications and Chief Communications & Marketing Officer at National Jewish Health (Denver). With over 30 years of healthcare communications and marketing leadership, Ms. Green-Caldwell leads a team responsible for marketing, public affairs, government relations, internal communications, web and physician outreach. She led the development of national brand and regional targeted marketing campaigns that contributed to the organization’s national leadership recognition, which has more than doubled over 10 years. She also was instrumental in a significant and timely website response disseminating key information from experts about COVID during the early days of the pandemic, and led a robust communication effort throughout those years. She joined National Jewish Health in 2011, and has previously served in similar roles at Hill-Rom, Anthem (now Elevance) and Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, and was inducted as a fellow of Public Relations Society of America. First opened in 1899, National Jewish Health is recognized for care and research of respiratory-related illnesses. Its researchers are credited with major discoveries like IgE, the molecule responsible for allergic reactions, which became the basis for many new treatments for asthma and allergies. National Jewish partners with health organizations around the country to advance knowledge and understanding, including the creation of Respiratory Institutes with Mount Sinai Health System and Jefferson Health.



Suzanne Hendery. Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Ms. Hendery involves her team and key stakeholders to create engaging communications and exceptional experiences to delight customers and transform organizations. She oversees marketing and communications, customer service call center, patient experience and community health for the largest integrated health system in Nevada, with hospitals and outpatient centers serving 1 million people. A new brand, Fight the Good Fight, new website, and online physician ratings led Renown to become a premier brand position in the market and a statewide leader. A recent employee referral and recruitment campaign yielded 580 new clinicians in just eight months. Ms. Hendery has implemented a new initiative focusing on online scheduling for primary care and specialty visits with the goal of reaching 80% of all patients via the online scheduling, which also allows patients to learn about different physicians as well as schedule and receive appointment reminders in both English and Spanish.



Stephanie Hogarth. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Ms. Hogarth leads Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's enterprise marketing and public relations team, focusing on translating consumer and market insights into impactful strategies to drive upmarket growth. Partnering with the chief strategy officer and strategy leadership team, she established a more prominent role for marketing in enterprise strategy development, translation and implementation that enables CHOP to surpass growth projections for key initiatives by up to 25%. She led CHOP’s most comprehensive rebranding and repositioning effort in its history, which shepherded in a new era of brand elevation locally, nationally and internationally. Today, the CHOP brand has 98% awareness in its primary service area, a top-ranked national reputation score and industry-leading metrics from top tier media coverage and website visits. Throughout her tenure, she has built a strong in-house team of marketing and public relations strategists, consumer insights professionals, digital experts, creatives and project specialists. Ms. Hogarth and her team leverage insights, technology, data analytics and creativity to develop new and traditional marketing solutions, personalized customer experiences and meaningful engagement with the CHOP brand among a variety of audiences.

Melanie Husk. Senior Vice President and Chief Consumer Officer for Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Ms. Husk leads marketing and communications, strategic services, community impact and social responsibility for this $2.8 billion community-focused Baptist Health. She is helping lead an expanded investment in community redevelopment, working directly in collaboration with residents, community partners and staff to address physical, social, mental and spiritual dimensions of health. One important example is a place-based strategy called Emerald Trail that connects 14 low-income neighborhoods, 21 parks, 16 schools and 2 colleges in downtown Jacksonville. Through this initiative, Baptist Health links people living, working and learning in these neighborhoods to greater health and well-being through activities such as wellness on wheels, a collaboration with local transportation authority to bring mobile screening and care navigation resources to underserved areas. Additionally, through its Safe Kids relationship with its Wolfson Children’s Hospital, children and families receive safety education, bike helmets and car seat giveaways close to home. Baptist Health is also mentoring youth and training people in historically marginalized communities to connect them with opportunities to build healthcare careers, a strategy that will foster greater economic stability in the community and help build a new talent pipeline.

Chaka Jordan. Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Cape Fear Valley Health System (Fayetteville, N.C.). Ms. Jordan oversees all marketing, communications and community outreach for the Cape Fear system and the Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation. She has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare marketing and planning across all models, including non-profit, for-profit, academic and faith-based. She is adept at using data to strategize marketing and public relations campaigns. Since joining the system in 2020, she has changed its approach to public relations, marketing and digital communications. Under her direction, the department has undertaken web updates and increased positive media relations. She is committed to helping her team excel, championing professional development opportunities and work-life balance initiatives.

Arthur Keegan. Chief Marketing Officer at University Hospitals (Cleveland). Mr. Keegan has served as University's chief marketing officer since 2018. He is responsible for the overall master brand of the system, which includes 21 hospitals and more than 50 health centers. Mr. Keegan leads the strategy, development and implementation of UH's multi-channel marketing, which spans both traditional (TV, print, radio) and digital media, donor/philanthropy marketing support and marketing research and analytics. He also oversees partnerships and strategic events for the system. He has overall leadership of the system's creative services, content development and multimedia production. He has created a patient-centric customer relations platform, utilizing a full swath of digital technology and marketing. He also holds several additional leadership roles within the system, serving as the executive leadership team founder, executive sponsor of UH's digital consumer journey committee, epic executive steering committee and the analytics advisory council.



Michael Knecht. Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). With over 30 years of experience in complex healthcare organizations, Mr. Knecht leads all branding, marketing, internal, external and crisis communications, digital and external partnership functions for RWJBarnabas Health. As the state's largest academic health system, RWJBarnabas Health includes 12 hospitals, 3 children’s hospitals, the Children’s Specialized Hospital with a network of outpatient pediatric rehabilitation centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, and a 2,800-provider medical group. He developed and launched the system’s brand in 2016, transforming it into the state’s most recognized health system brand. His work to create innovative service line marketing strategies has yielded a dominant 27% market share position across its 12-county region, including for highly competitive cardiology, cancer and behavioral health lines. Beyond his success in growing the organization’s state leadership position, he led the development of robust, award-winning communication and branding strategies for the system’s Health Equity, Antiracism, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Social Impact initiatives, driving staff engagement while also positioning the organization and its executives as national thought-leaders. Prior to the system’s creation in 2016, Mr. Knecht led similar functions for Robert Wood Johnson Health System and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

Christine Kotler. Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Baptist Health South Florida (Miami). Ms. Kotler oversees all branding, marketing, internal and external communications, executive positioning, media relations, crisis communication, social media and content marketing for Baptist's $5 billion system. She leads a team of skilled marketing and communications professionals who perform various functions across all internal and external marketing and communications disciplines. She also counsels top executives on marketing and communications strategies. She leads the communications team with a spirit of evolution and innovation, seeing the system through joint ventures and mergers. She has successfully integrated all of Baptist's marketing and communications strategies into the system's newest entities. She has also led the system to having the highest brand awareness of any system in the area.

Lauren Landwerlin. Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Communications for Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Ms. Landwerlin helms marketing, corporate communications and outreach teams for Saint Francis Health System. She also oversees fundraising efforts for The Children's Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis and affiliation with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Having joined the system directly after graduating from college, she has developed a keen understanding of the system's mission, brand and business development, community engagement and philanthropic efforts. During COVID-19, she led the organization's communication strategy, inspired a community-wide mask distribution campaign, and spoke with the media in order to establish the system as a trusted information source. Following a tragic shooting in 2022, Ms. Landwerlin led her team in meeting various communications needs and has since spoken about crisis communication in the healthcare setting. Her additional leadership positions include serving as the chair of Saint Francis' Community Contributions Committee and serving on the board of governors for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the Diocese of Tulsa strategic planning committee, the Gilcrease Museum board of trustees, the board of the Child Advocacy Network, and Tulsa Parks and Recreation board.

Jamie Leszczynski. Senior Vice President of Communications and Chief Brand Officer at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. Ms. Leszczynski leads Oswego's emerging brand and communications division with direct responsibilities for internal communications, external communications and media public affairs. Her leadership team spans both hospital based acute clinical care and outpatient ambulatory services across 17 locations. She is also responsible for community partnerships and coordinating all system sponsorship of events. Oswego was recently honored by CenterState CEO as "Business of the Year," an application that Ms. Leszczynski arranged. Previously, she served as senior director of communications for the system.

Richard J. Levy. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). Mr. Levy is the overseer of all marketing, strategic communications and community engagement activities for Lehigh Valley Health Network, as well as the physician and emergency medical service liaison program. His main responsibilities is to position the system as a market leader to push awareness, demand, advocacy and engagement. He has been credited with building the system's marketing and public affairs department into an in-house agency that helms marketing, communications, graphic design, web production, video production, media relations, social media and community engagement efforts. His team produces 90% of all marketing and communications content, and have been recognized by PR News for crisis communications excellence thanks to their work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Levy first joined the health system in 2019, serving as vice president of marketing and public affairs.



Frank Lococo. Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Mr. Lococo oversees consumer and referring physician and facility marketing strategies, marketing operations, media relations, internal communications, community sponsorships, as well as the nurse concierge and executive health programs. Under his leadership, Nebraska Medicine has exceeded its goal of 12% of online patient appointment scheduling, reaching nearly 16%. Additionally, referrals to specialty care are ahead of goals by more than 13%. Mr. Lococo’s team, in partnership with human resources, have worked to increase organizational pride and intent to stay, resulting in a more than 5% decline in voluntary turnover rates over the past two years. This partnership is also creating a new employee value proposition launching in spring of 2024. Previously Mr. Lococo spent 14 years with the academic health network Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Sandra Mackey. Chief Marketing Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio). Ms. Mackey is responsible for marketing, communications, consumer engagement, brand and creative strategy at Bon Secours. She is passionate about growing and developing her team using a client service model. She is also focused on delivering data-driven results, ensuring resources are used efficiently and effectively. She has launched several initiatives, including the Agile Testing Lab, a rebranding of Bon Secours following its merger with Mercy and the launch of a dynamic care campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic. She brought digital and social media strategy in-house for the system, resulting in major cost savings. She also developed a B2B marketing structure and developed a scorecard to drive the next generation of planning and marketing. She joined Mercy Health in 2017, previously serving as senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Arthritis Foundation.



Amalia Maislos Stanton. Senior Vice President of Chief Strategic Communications and Marketing Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Ms. Maislos Stanton leads strategic marketing, branding and communications for Memorial Hermann's 17 hospitals, 265 care sites, 40,000 employees and affiliated physicians. She works to elevate brand awareness, address public health challenges, educate the public and tackle Houston’s health disparities. This includes community engagement, digital outreach and culturally appropriate messaging to ensure access to care and information is widely available. Her hands-on efforts with digital communications and thought leadership are key in engaging the community to convert engagements into lasting patient relationships. By emphasizing customized experiences and personalized content across all platforms, she helps fulfill the health system's vision of creating healthier communities. She also directs consumer and market research, measurement and analytics in market planning and campaign development. Her team drives market share. measurable service line growth and demonstrable return on investment. Projects include the Resolution program to encourage healthy habits and Memorial Hermann’s Neighborhood Health Centers, which has achieved 54% growth in patient outreach. Ms. Maislos Stanton's use of customer analysis and consumer journey mapping continues to lead to better understanding of customer patterns when accessing service lines.



Kevan Mabbutt. Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications and Consumer Experience Officer of Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Mabbutt brings 25 years of experience in shaping the consumer and patient experience to his role at Advocate Health, a system spanning 67 hospitals across six states. In collaboration with the executive leadership team, he is responsible for leading enterprise marketing, communications, consumer experience, brand strategy and execution. His primary goal is to bring clarity, transparency and certainty to the system's integration roadmap, and to enhance patient experience by creating a digital front door, addressing critical healthcare pain points and improving accessibility to quality care. He assumed his role in October 2023 after a successful seven-year tenure as chief consumer, marketing and communications officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Megan Mahncke. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). Ms. Mahncke leads brand development, marketing and public relations campaigns, and internal strategic messaging for Intermountain Health. She also serves as president of the Intermountain Community Care Foundation, where she is responsible for strategically aligning and streamlining community health efforts across the system. In 2022, upon the merging of Intermountain and SCL Health, she was tasked with implementing a new brand to unite the systems' identities. She helped guide each hospital and region to build on their existing strengths and community health needs, while adhering to a strong corporate brand. Prior to the merger, Ms. Mahncke most recently served as the senior vice president of marketing and communications at SCL Health.



Paul Matsen. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Cleveland Clinic. Mr. Matsen oversees an international team of 250 professionals across Cleveland Clinic. Under his leadership, Cleveland Clinic has grown to be one of the most recognized and respected healthcare brands in the world. As a leader and innovator in digital and content marketing, Cleveland Clinic has become an industry-leader in website content, social media, mobile apps and search engine marketing programs. Mr. Matsen has overseen some of the health system’s largest projects to date, including its centennial campaign in 2021, COVID-19 communications and the development of the system website, which is expected to reach more than 1.2 billion visits by the end of the year, thanks in large part to interest in its health essentials and health library content. During the height of the pandemic, Mr. Matsen and his team led a multi-media national public service masking campaign joined by hundreds of health systems and hospitals. Mr. Matsen joined the Cleveland Clinic in 2006 after serving as executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Delta Airlines.

Deena McAllister. Senior Vice President of Brand Experience at Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Ms. McAllister oversees brand management, marketing strategy, digital marketing and social media, internal and patient family communications, executive communications, public relations and issues management for Texas Health Resources. Customer relationship management, advertising for all service lines and the system's 400-plus points of access, consumer digital experience, and brand engagement also fall under her domain. Ms. McAllister has been helping to serve the Texas Health Resources brand throughout the past 25 years, during which time she has held many roles. Among her chief accomplishments are guiding a rebrand in 2010, branding primary care practices in 2018, launching the Breeze Urgent Care brand in 2020, and leading the digital transformation of marketing and customer relationship management in 2021. Earlier in 2023, she also took on responsibility for marketing and communications functions for Farmers Branch, Texas-based Southwestern Health Resources, the clinically integrated network formed by Texas Health Resources and Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Susan Milford. Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). An experienced and insight-focused marketing leader, Ms. Milford created a unified strategic and results-driven marketing team for the $3.8 billion integrated Catholic health system, which serves over a million patients. During the last eight years, she has led year-over-year growth of new patients that can be directly attributed to marketing’s customer relationship management initiatives, established an in-house agency model, developed a connected brand architecture and strategy, launched the marketing of OSF OnCall virtual and retail urgent care, established national media prominence for innovations and digital health operations, and revamped the marketing strategy to lead by the consumer digital journey. Last year, 27 of her 74 team members achieved digital marketing certifications and embraced a content strategy that led to a 53% growth rate from 2022 to 2023, resulting in 4.5 million blog views with a 2.6% web action conversion rate and a 4.5% social engagement rate. Prior to joining OSF, Ms. Milford was the senior vice president of strategy and development for Crystal Lake, Ill.-based Centegra Health System.



Jim Nuckols. Chief Marketing Officer at Sharp HealthCare (San Diego). Mr. Nuckols leads a marketing team of 90 professionals whose responsibilities include the organization’s brand strategy, advertising, public relations, communications, digital experience and product management. A major focus has been translating “The Sharp Experience”, the system's nationally-recognized care philosophy created in 2001, into a consumer digital experience. Its ongoing expansion of consumer digital tools works to ensure that the healthcare experience is simple, convenient and transparent. The team has built the Sharp HealthCare brand to be the No. 1 brand in San Diego, according to numerous third-party sources. Additionally, the team has helped grow Sharp’s market share in 21 of the last 22 years and helped in building an industry-leading product management system. With revenues of $5.3 billion, Sharp HealthCare is the region’s largest provider with 7 hospitals, 20 clinics and 24,000 employees and physicians. Mr. Nuckols’ prior healthcare marketing experience included roles at Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health and at Hill-Rom.

Michelle O’Keefe. Chief Communications Officer and Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications for Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis). Ms. O’Keefe heads communications and public affairs efforts for Eskenazi Health, a health system that serves as a vital training ground for the Indiana University School of Medicine. Along with other senior leaders at the system, she directs strategic communications, messaging, operations, culture and DEI. Research-based public and media relations, issues management, branding, marketing, employee and physician communications, events and outreach, music and arts programming and values-aligned community sponsorship efforts all fall under her jurisdiction. To drive the growth of the system during her nearly 23 years of leadership, Ms. O'Keefe has implemented methods ranging from grassroots outreach to major advertising campaigns. Her successes include a voter approval campaign for a new hospital campus in 2009, a rebranding effort to rename the system following a $40 million gift from Sidney and Lois Eskenazi in 2011, and an upcoming campaign to promote a long-term plan to combat barriers to health equity in three vulnerable zones of Indianapolis.

Teresa Olsen. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City. Ms. Olsen is SVP and chief marketing officer at Children's Mercy, where she is responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of business marketing strategy, including all internal communications and external marketing initiatives. She leads a team of more than 40 marketing professionals and has a budget accountability of over $15 million. She also plays a role in the organization's growth strategy, with responsibilities ranging from patient experience design to the implementation of strategic partnerships. Ms. Olsen is also passionate about guiding and mentoring other women in the healthcare industry. She has extensively participated in women's leadership forums and spearheaded workplace culture initiatives. In her 18 months with the system, she has created numerous brand-strategy and national consumer marketing campaigns across multiple business sectors, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 brands.



Kimberly Ovitt. Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle). Ms. Ovitt leads an integrated marketing communications team that elevates the Fred Hutch brand through digital strategies, user experience, advertising, content marketing, social media, creative services, and internal, external and executive communications. Fred Hutch, an independent, nonprofit organization that also serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program, is an NCI-designated cancer center. She joined Fred Hutch in 2022 following its merger with long-time clinical partner Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and launched a rebrand that increased brand preference within the first six months. Her executive experience includes similar roles for academic health systems, children’s hospitals and cancer centers, where she focused on areas of strategic impact. At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, she generated a 70% increase in national consumer media coverage in her first 18 months. At Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., her work to solve brand identity challenges resulted in a 309% increase in brand name association. At Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University, she developed a national strategy for the $1 billion OHSU Knight Cancer Challenge that helped meet its goal in 18 months. She has also held roles at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the Arizona State University Biodesign Institute in Tempe.

Matthew Pinzur. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Health System (Miami.). Mr. Pinzur directs Jackson Health System's patient acquisition and loyalty strategy while overseeing media relations, marketing, community outreach, branding, internal communications and digital experience. He also directs the system's strategy group and holds matrix responsibility for business development. His impact on the system's strategy and tactics contributed to the massive financial turnaround that reversed over $425 million in losses over five years to an unbroken streak of multimillion dollar surpluses beginning in 2012. He played key roles in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and in directing a 2013 campaign to secure voter approval for a $830 million bond program to renovate, modernize and expand Jackson's facilities. Mr. Pinzur also serves on the board of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the executive committee of the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless, and is on the steering committee for Vizient's Chief Marketing Officers Network as well as the executive committee for Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

Shweta Ponnappa. Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Experience Officer at Providence (Renton, Wash.). Ms. Ponnappa is known for her expertise in leveraging digital strategies to drive growth. At the forefront of digital innovation, she has been instrumental in adopting modern marketing approaches, using artificial intelligence and data analytics early on to deeply understand consumer behaviors and fulfill their needs. Ms. Ponnappa leads a team of marketing and digital professionals located throughout the seven Western states the health system serves. Together, the team continues to deliver award-winning digital experiences and marketing campaigns that have driven attributable and incremental growth for Providence each year. She has also prioritized and advanced health equity by addressing diverse patient needs and promoting accessible health care through initiatives like multilingual campaigns and websites as well as various accessibility initiatives. One of the nation’s largest health systems, Providence has more than 117,000 employees and physicians, 51 hospitals, over 1,000 clinics with 28.5 million patient visits in 2022, and a high school, university and health plans. Prior to joining Providence in 2014, Ms. Ponnappa was a marketing and merchandising leader for Amazon.

Kelly Rabalais. Vice President of Communications and Strategy at St. Tammany Health System (Covington, La.). Ms. Rabalais leads strategy and communications on behalf of the St. Tammany system. She is also a member of the executive leadership team. She leads a staff of six colleagues who specialize in strategy, marketing, advertising, business development, communications, public relations, governmental relations and community relations. When Ms. Rabalais joined the role, she helped to centralize the system's communication and marketing efforts.

Deborah M. Reiner. Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Reiner has spent 22 years with HCA Healthcare, fulfilling various roles related to marketing and growing service lines. As senior vice president of marketing and corporate affairs, she oversees communications, marketing, and community relations. She has worked to upgrade the system's digital experience, including leading the launch of the patient portal, introducing an enterprise platform, and combining five call centers under a shared service model. She was also a guiding force during HCA Healthcare's rebrand. Ms. Reiner is also a board member for HCA Healthcare Foundation, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, United Way of Greater Nashville and St. Luke’s Community House.

Adam Rice. System Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). Mr. Rice is responsible for providing growth-oriented strategic marketing across the 2,000 sites of care and 142 hospitals in the CommonSpirit system. He is accountable for leading and scaling the enterprise marketing strategy, roadmap development and function transformations necessary to deliver superior consumer experiences and drive top-line and market share growth. He leads an integrated team of system and regional marketing professionals in deploying consumer and patient engagement, experience transformation, growth and retention programs. He is consumer-focused, transforming and connecting experiences across each stage of the healthcare journey. He focuses on aligning CommonSpirit's consumer-centricity with the goal to deliver personalized customer experiences and measurable outcomes. He has developed a differentiated marketing standard around the use of data, insights, segmentation, profiling and measurement to develop a deep understanding of consumers in order to effectively engage with them across all stages of their healthcare journeys. He believes in a data-driven approach to marketing. Mr. Rice enables his teams to connect with new and known consumer opportunities via multi-touch omni-channel experiences, campaigns and engagement programs intended to maximize marketing performance and the associated return on marketing investment. He has also led the deployment of a standard martech and comtech platform across the enterprise to further automate and align consumer engagement and experience delivery.

Manny Rodriguez. Chief Marketing, Experience and Customer Officer for UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.). Mr. Rodriguez joined UCHealth in June 2015, taking on brand, marketing, advertising, partnerships, communications, interpretive services and patient experience responsibilities for the system, which serves 2.7 million patients annually and has an operating revenue of $7.5 billion. He was the driving force behind the creation of the new brand in 2017, as well as the establishment of partnerships with the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and the Colorado Rapids. He has also helped guide Ready.Set.CO, a statewide physical and mental health initiative. As part of the innovation executive steer group, Mr. Rodriguez helps select and create new technologies such as a virtual care assistant, indoor wayfinding and health tracking tools. His efforts have been instrumental in UCHealth becoming a top-of-mind healthcare system and leader in patient preference for the region. As a leukemia survivor, Mr. Rodriguez also does public and motivational speaking to raise awareness and funds for leukemia research and causes.

Tracey Schroeder. Chief Communications and External Affairs Officer of Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Ms. Schroeder leads communications, marketing, government and community affairs for Inova Health System. Since joining the team in 2021, she has handled internal communications, media relations, brand, digital marketing, service line marketing, social media, the system's intranet and website, and community relations. She brings extensive experience in developing award-winning communications programs and marketing campaigns, building teams and shepherding companies through transformation. Among her internal accomplishments is the creation of a psychological and physical workplace safety campaign called "Safe@Inova", the development of a mandatory crisis prevention course, and the launch of eleven team member resource groups. Externally, Inova focused on developing relationships with local, national and health trade publications to spread the awareness of its messaging, as well as using its owned media channels to achieve in over 26,000 impressions and over 1,700 engagements. In October 2023, Inova revealed a comprehensive rebranding initiative with a fresh new logo, look and tone that redefines the health system's identity as one of innovation, compassion, collaboration and inclusion. Prior to joining Inova in 2021, Ms. Schroeder served as vice president of global consumer public relations at Marriott International.

Jennifer Schultz. Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at OU Health (Oklahoma City). Ms. Schultz leads state, regional and national growth and marketing strategies at OU, advancing the system's mission of education, research and clinical care. She oversees marketing and communications, including growth strategies for community health, market research, communications, digital media and branding. She is a thought leader in growth, organizational development and marketing strategy. She understands both the regional and national healthcare landscape. In her five years at OU, she has led a restructuring and transformation effort within the marketing team. She launched the OU Health brand, delivering internal and external communications tools and strategies. She was also a key leader during the 2021 merger of the OU College of Medicine faculty practice with OU Medicine. She also led the market research, development and creation of OU Health's brand identity. Ms. Schultz and her team also work closely with OU Health's referral network and foster strategic relationships for clinical programming across the community.

Chrisie Scott. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Ms. Scott specializes in connecting data-driven insights to strategies at Virtua, running strategic marketing, communications and public relations. She propels the system's marketing endeavors, disseminating information and transcending a traditional communication strategy. She has elevated Virua's brand, redefining marketing and its use as a tool to elevate the experiences of everyone on the team. One of her primary accomplishments with the system is infusing purpose into marketing initiatives. She has pioneered campaigns that align with the system's mission and values, rebranding the system as being "here for good." The revitalization helped transform the system's external image and served as a unifying force internally. She has also used targeted campaigns and initiatives to foster a sense of unity among the team. She has also implemented data-driven strategies that go beyond conventional metrics. They look into the nuances of consumer behavior and preferences, creating a custom approach to marketing. She has also implemented new internal communications strategies, which help team members and stakeholders alike.

Andrew Snyder. Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Orlando (Fla.) Health. As the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Orlando Health, Mr. Snyder has ongoing leadership responsibility for the implementation of all marketing, branding, communications, social media, web and mobile strategies, and initiatives for Orlando Health. He also owns organizational reputation management and has been integral to the system's customer experience space. In 2022, Mr. Snyder's team recorded 2.75 billion consumer impressions from its campaigns, a 58% increase from the year before. In April 2022, he launched the organization's new visual identity and rebranded more than 3,100 pieces of collateral, a move that resulted in a 26% increase in overall market awareness. He also led the implementation of new tracking tools to enable swift reactions to media purchases, leading to a return on investment five times the industry norm. Thanks to his decision to add physician rating to the system website, more than 400,000 public-facing physician ratings are now available, and views to the website have increased by 20.1% over the prior year. Mr. Snyder has also identified that the Hispanic population in the region is growing and implemented initiatives that better connect to this demographic. Since Mr. Snyder joined Orlando Health in 2016, the organization has grown from a $3 billion entity to a system with $9.6 billion in assets.

Charles Soltoff. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Temple Health (Philadelphia). Mr. Soltoff has led Temple’s marketing efforts since 1991. His role at Temple has frequently evolved, due to expanded responsibilities, organizational growth, and always-advancing technologies and best practices. In addition to marketing, his portfolio includes business development, physician outreach and communications, which work closely together to build Temple Health’s reputation, generate patient growth, and provide the organization’s internal communications and other business objectives. He led the creation of Temple’s central access center and its medical interpreter program to improve communications with patients. In addition, he co-leads the Tri-State Health Care Coalition, an association of 13 health systems that has collaborated over the last three years to conduct public service campaigns regarding health topics including COVID protection and gun safety. His operational, clinical, business development and communications teams apply a market-readiness model that informs patient experience, differentiation, and capacity requirements to optimize marketing and program performance.

Ramon Soto. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Soto is responsible for developing and executing brand strategy and all aspects of marketing and communications, public relations, digital engagement, strategic marketing and internal communications at Northwell. He spearheads and leads Northwell's mission-driven communication efforts, tackling pressing issues including gun violence, women's health and health equity. He is a member of the system's executive leadership team and is charged with shaping the growth strategy for his enterprise. Mr. Soto joined the system in 2015 and was influential in its rebranding efforts in 2016. He uses data-driven marketing strategies to elevate the brand and connect with potential customers and patients. He helped Northwell to create the Center for Gun Violence and Prevention, gathering healthcare CEOs nationwide to address the issue nationally.

Kristen Spears. System Vice President of External Communications at NorthShore- Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston, Ill.). Ms. Spears is responsible for setting strategic direction and leading brand, marketing growth, digital strategy, corporate communications, internal communications and public relations for NorthShore. She is passionate about designing and delivering solutions that strengthen relationships and drive growth, helping deliver safe and seamless experiences for every patient. She joined the system in 2020 in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, lending her deep expertise in technology, innovation and consumer insights. She has also driven the system's marketing and communication strategy through a period of major change as it has undergone several mergers and acquisitions. Recently, she led the rollout of NorthShore's new name and brand identity following its most recent merger. Ms. Spears is also passionate about mentoring other female leaders in the workplace, leading philanthropy counsels that offer gifts and create initiatives tailored at women in the health workplace.

Don Stanziano. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Mr. Stanziano leads all marketing, communications and consumer digital engagement programs at Geisinger. Since 2018, he has led a brand modernization initiative that unified its hospitals, clinics, health plan and academic programs under one brand platform, as well as launched a content marketing program and award-winning creative campaign. The result is a 10% improvement in brand awareness and 11-point lead in brand preference above other competitors. To drive growth marketing, he implemented an enterprise customer relationship management solution, created a marketing analytics team, and is leading the build of a customer data platform and website redesign to expand the marketing technology stack. His digital portfolio includes digital customer experience for Geisinger’s authenticated web portals. Under his leadership, the entire employee communications program was redesigned, resulting in 85% of staff and 96% of leaders rating their communications effective. Geisinger's earned media share of voice consistently measures more than 60%. He also created a content marketing function which includes Balance by Geisinger blog and PA Health magazine. Previously, he was vice president of marketing and communications for Scripps Health in San Diego and communications director and press secretary for a member of the House of Representatives.

Eric Steinberger. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). In his role as vice president and chief marketing officer, Mr. Steinberger handles all facets of a fully integrated marketing team, including the development of the system's overall brand marketing strategy, integrated content development, digital marketing, customer relationship management, internal communications, and public relations. He guides the system in a holistic marketing strategy that furthers brand awareness and seamless engagement with consumers. Under his leadership, Atlantic Health System has adopted an innovative approach to customer relationship management to ensure actionable and relevant messaging, launched a new brand campaign so that the system will be top-of-mind, and increased engagement through digital marketing assets.

Michiko Tanabe. Chief Marketing Officer at Stanford Health Care and Stanford School of Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.). With over 20 years of advertising and marketing experience in ad agencies and global medical devices, Ms. Tanabe’s responsibilities for the $8 billion academic medical center include serving as a trusted advisor, building enterprise-wide strategies for inpatient care, ambulatory care, health care products and physician networks across two hospitals, driving patient acquisition, and furthering brand affinity with compelling content. She has deep expertise in developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies and translating business and growth strategies into marketing imperatives, including competitive positioning. During her tenure, she has significantly elevated the role of marketing by building a team that influences brand positioning, creates persuasive narratives, leverages data and insights, establishes robust processes in a matrix organization, embraces digital innovation, and designs experiences that enhance, strengthen, and protect the equity of the Stanford Medicine brand. As a result, Stanford Health Care is top ranked locally for consumer best reputation and preference and second in best reputation in California according to third-party research, and has also seen website traffic increase by 23%.

Christine Woolsey. Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Ms. Woolsey joined HSHS in 2023 as its system senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer. She functions as a key member of the executive leadership team and reports to the CEO. She establishes and executes system strategy for all HSHS brand, marketing, communications and public relations. She handles crisis communications, issues management, patient and provider digital strategy and consumer experience. She also serves as a brand ambassador for HSHS. She came to the system with deep expertise in branding, PR, communications and marketing. She also understands finance and operations. She focuses on data and metrics to drive brand awareness and inform marketing programs. Ms. Woolsey has also been appointed co-executive sponsor for HSHS digital strategy and will be partnering with its chief strategy officer to assess, establish and execute external website and consumer-facing digital engagement initiatives, brand awareness and strategic growth goals.

Roderic "Roddy" Olvera Young. Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. Mr. Young’s efforts in marketing, communications and digital engagement strengthen Boston Children’s Hospital's image and reputation as a national and global leader. His team of over 60 professionals spanning media relations, internal communications, social media, marketing and content programs, market insights, visual design, videography, digital engagement and web services help deliver on the hospital’s mission of clinical excellence, research, innovation, teaching and community. Partnering with subject matter experts, his team builds a strong branded content marketing engine. The goal is to create easy access to information and improve access to care, whether in a physical location or virtually. With his Mexican heritage, he brings perspective and cross-cultural appreciation to his role. Before joining Boston Children's, he was associated with TMG Strategies, part of Publicis/MSLGroup. As press secretary to the head of NASA, he helped lead global media strategy and internal communications and was also a press secretary and committee professional on Capitol Hill.