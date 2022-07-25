50 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022

Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy officers for health systems in 2022.

The chief strategy officer is an advisor, problem-solver and optimizer that drives forward key deals and initiatives aligned with the health system's core mission and growth. The chief strategy officers are champions of digital transformation and cultural shifts to for the organization to deliver better, more effective patient care.

Contact Randi Haseman at rhaseman@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for this list. To learn more about the information industry and engage in lively debate about the future, join us at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT and Revenue Cycle Management Conference in October - register here.

Feby Abraham. Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at Memorial Hermann (Houston). Mr. Abraham joined Memorial Hermann in January 2020 as executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He is tasked with guiding the system's strategic priorities and aligning it with a vision for the future to create healthier communities. Mr. Abraham previously spent 12 years with McKinsey & Co., advising private equity funds across sectors.

David Adams. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Centra Health (Lynchburg, Va.). Mr. Adams is an executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Centra, a $700 million health system with around 6,500 employees. He is responsible for developing and executing the system's major strategies, including care transformation and insurance strategies. He has a background in administrative and operational responsibilities at Centra.

Jean Ahn. Chief Strategy Officer at Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.). Ms. Ahn joined Nuvance Health in February 2020 after spending more than seven years at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, where she was senior vice president and chief strategy officer. She also spent more than a decade at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, working her way up to becoming a system director of strategic planning and business development.

Carladenise Armbrister Edwards, PhD. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Henry Ford Health (Detroit). Dr. Edwards provides executive counsel and leadership for Henry Ford's strategic planning efforts and partnership ventures, business development and transformation. Prior to joining Henry Ford, she was the chief strategy officer of Providence in Renton, Wash. She is an expert in the intersection of healthcare and technology, and served as founding president and CEO of a nonprofit corporation that governed California's electronic health information exchange.

Jim Blazer. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Hackensack University Health Network (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Blazer joined Hackensack Meridian Health in 2016 and in his current role he oversees the strategic network growth through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and creative partnerships. He has previous experience as senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer at Hartford (Conn.) Hospital and president and CEO within the Cleveland Clinic network.

David Cannady. Chief Strategy Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Mr. Cannady joined Bon Secours Mercy Health in May 2017 after spending time as vice president of the strategic resource group at HCA Healthcare in Nashville. He has experience leading teams, strategic planning, consulting for growth initiatives and hospital operations. He also helps develop strategies for clinically integrated networks.

Tom Clark. Chief Strategy Officer of Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mr. Clark became chief strategy officer in July 2020 to guide the health system's strategic priorities with a focus on value-based care, consumerism and resiliency. Mr. Clark has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and was regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, S.D., before taking on the chief strategy officer role. He has a background in marketing and operations. In addition to his strategy role, Mr. Clark provides executive direction to the CEO of Avera eCare and the health system's insurance division.

Michelle Conger. Ms. Conger is the Chief Strategy Officer at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Ms. Conger joined OSF HealthCare in 2013 as senior vice president of performance improvement. She was promoted to chief strategy officer in 2020. Ms. Conger is also the CEO of OSF OnCall Digital Health and she helped create OSF Innovation, which incubates health tech companies and trains founders on the best approach for venture capital investments.

Chris Cornue. Chief Strategy Officer of Cone Health (Greensboro, N.C.). Mr. Cornue joined Cone Health in May as chief strategy officer to oversee the health system's strategy, innovation and growth regionally and in the national marketplace. He aims to position Cone Health for long-term success and strategic collaborations. Mr. Cornue has experience as executive vice president at The Health Management Academy leading the center of innovation.

Jim Cotelingham. Chief Strategy Officer of Cleveland Clinic. Mr. Cotelingan was named chief strategy officer of Cleveland Clinic in 2021 after spending time as senior vice president of strategy at Trinity Health in Livonia, Ill. He is responsible for setting the system's growth plans and focusing on market intelligence and analytics, enterprise strategy development and major strategic initiatives implementation. He also has a hand in strategic transactions including mergers and acquisitions.

Shelby Decosta. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of UCSF Health. Ms. Decosta is accountable for UCSF Health's strategic planning and business development. She oversees relationship and network development, concierge and executive health, managed care, marketing and branding. Ms. Decosta is also president of UCSF Health affiliates network and has previous experience as senior vice president of mergers, acquisitions and partnerships at Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich.

Emme Deland. Senior Vice President, Strategy at NewYork-Presbyterian and Strategy Advisor to the Dalio Center for Health Justice (New York City). Ms. Deland oversees NewYork-Presbyterian's strategy efforts and leads initiatives to understand and address the root causes of health inequities She has previous experience at Mount Sinai Medical Center and Brigham and Women's iHospital in Boston.

Steven Docimo, MD. Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Docimo focuses on the business strategy, development and external affairs for CHOP. He joined the health system in 2017 as the senior vice president of clinical operations for national relationships and worked his way up to become the executive vice president for business development and strategy in December 2021. He has previous experience as the chief medical officer at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Caryn Esten. Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Froedtert Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Esten is responsible for strategic planning, implementation and integration at Froedtert Health. She joined the system in 2005 and has a background in interactive marketing and financial services. Ms. Esten also is the president of the board of directors for First Stage, a children's theater company in Milwaukee.

Gary Everling. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hendricks Regional Health (Danville, Ind.). Mr. Everling is responsible for Hendricks Regional Health's strategic planning, establishing new business relationships, market development and expansion. He also is involved in state and federal legislative initiatives and is working to help the health system become more transparent and accountable for Hendricks' vision and strategy. He spent 15 years at Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent overseeing marketing, business development and strategy before joining Hendricks.

Elyse Forkosh Cutler. Chief Strategy Officer of Ascension Illinois. Ms. Forkosh Cutler became chief strategy officer at Ascension Illinois in 2020 and oversees the development and execution of the system's growth strategy. She is accountable for hospital, physician and service line growth planning. She is also integral to developing strategic partnerships and transactions, physician alignment and business development.

Todd Gentzel. Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy and Market Insights at Texas Health Resources (Dallas). Mr. Gentzel has more than 20 years of leadership experience. He joined Texas Health Resources in October 2019 after spending time as director of the Experience Center at PwC. He also spent three years at BHP focused on digital strategy worldwide.

Andrea Gibson. Chief Strategy Officer of Cook County Health (Chicago). Ms. Gibson oversees organizational growth, business growth, affiliated strategies and strategic initiatives at Cook County Health. She spent time as the system's interim chief business officer, responsible for the system's finance departments including budgeting, payroll and patient financial services. She has previous experience as the budget director for Cook County and Deputy Budget Director for the City of Chicago.

Laura Guido. Chief Brand Strategy Officer of Adena Health System (Chillicothe, Ohio). Ms. Guido spent 15 years at UPMC in leadership roles including senior director of international marketing, before joining Adena Health System in May. She is a results-driven leader focused on team building and driving change.

Audre Gvildys Bagnall. Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer at the University of Chicago Medicine. Ms. Bagnall joined the University of Chicago Medicine in January 2015 and now oversees the system's business development and strategy. She has previous experience as the vice president of strategic planning at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City and a senior consultant with The Chartis Group.

Loren Hamel, MD. Chief Strategy Officer of Spectrum Health System and President of Spectrum Health Lakeland (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Dr. Hamel oversees planning and strategic intelligence as well as business development for Spectrum Health. He is also accountable for Spectrum Health Ventures and Innovations, and leads the system's clinically integrated network activity. Dr. Hamel was CEO of Lakeland Health for nine years where he successfully integrated the county's largest multispecialty medical practice into the hospital, and installed systemwide EHR.

Anita Iyenger. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.). Ms. Iyenger joined Legacy Health in 2013 as a strategic planning and business consultant and worked her way up to become the senior vice president and chief strategy officer in 2020. She oversees strategy for Legacy Health, a $2 billion integrated delivery system with eight hospitals and an 800 provider medical group. She has previous experience as a senior consultant with Nobilis.

Richard Jacobs. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Mr. Jacobs has more than 40 years of experience in healthcare strategic planning and development. He is accountable for Ceders-Sinai's affiliations and partnership, business development, managed care and payer relations and more. He is also developing new business models to address the changing healthcare environment.

Julie Jacono. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at The MetroHealth System (Cleveland). Ms. Jacono joined MetroHealth as director of development and rose through the ranks to become the senior vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer in 2022. She has experience in identifying opportunities to turn into competitive strategies, system transformation, innovation and more.

Brett Justice. Chief Strategy Officer of AnMed Health (Anderson, S.C.). Mr. Justice leads growth, development, branding and positioning functions for AnMed. He joined the health system in 2021 after spending 14 years at Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio, most recently as senior vice president of strategy and system development. Mr. Justice also spent time as director of planning for Shands HealthCare in Gainesville, Fla.

Kelly Kavanaugh. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Dayton Children's. Ms. Kavanaugh oversees marketing, communications, strategic planning and value improvement for Dayton Children's. She joined the system in 2010 as director of the hospital's communication program and has become instrumental in the system's $162 million campus renewal and branding. She is also working on partnerships including a joint venture called Ohio Pediatric Care Alliance.

Annett Kenney. System Chief Strategy Officer of NorthShore - Edward Elmhurst Health (Illinois). Ms. Kenney oversees efforts for physician network development, new program development and strategic growth and partnerships. She was in various leadership roles with the health system focused on marketing and business development. NorthShore - Edward Elmhurst Health formed in 2022 after a merger between two health systems in the Chicago metropolitan area. The system includes nine hospitals and more than 6,000 physicians.

Tom Kruse. Chief Strategy, Senior Vice President and Strategy Officer of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle). Mr. Kruse oversees corporate strategy, strategic planning, communications, government affairs and more for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's Pacific Northwest Division. He joined the system in 2015 after spending time as executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Hackensack University Health Network in Edison, N.J. In his current role, he has his hand in physician sales, service line strategy and executive strategy in the system's western Washington, northwest Indiana and San Diego.

Peter Kung. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hospital Systems Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Mr. Kung joined HSHS as senior vice president and chief strategy officer in 2020 after spending time as vice president and chief innovation officer at SCL Health in Denver. He has a background in developing innovation and virtual health services, and is now responsible for developing and implementing HSHS' strategic plans and growth initiatives.

Dan Liljenquist. Chief Strategy Officer of Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). Mr. Liljenquist is a member of Intermountain's enterprise leadership team responsible for setting and achieving strategic priorities, corporate development and government relations. Mr. Liljenquist was also the architect of Civica Rx and continues to serve as the board chair. He joined the system in 2012 after serving in the Utah State Senate. He also has experience at Bain & Company.

Richard Miller. Executive Vice President and Chief Business Strategy Officer of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Mr. Miller is responsible for Northwell's business strategy and organizational decision-making, and is accountable for revenue optimization, commercial investments and aligning organizational and financial strategies. He is also chair of the Northwell Health Plans Holding Company and was previously on congressional panels. He joined Northwell in 2008 as vice president of financial planning after serving as CFO of NYU Hospitals Center for seven years.

Dominic Moffa. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Mr. Moffa oversees strategic planning, business development, corporate communications, transactions and government relations as executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He played an instrumental role in the system achieving the Baldrige National Quality Award in 2029. He is a fellow of the Health Care Advisory Board Executive Fellowship Program.

John Nguyen. Chief Strategy Officer of SSM Health (St. Louis). Mr. Nguyen oversees the short- and long-term strategic planning, business development, new ventures and transformation at SSM. He is also responsible for digital health, marketing and communications, advocacy and philanthropy systemwide. Mr. Nguyen joined SSM Health in 2010 as creative communications manager and served in various roles including chief marketing officer before becoming chief strategy officer in August 2021. He also spent time working for Catholic Charities before joining SSM.

D. Scott Norlund. Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Banner Health (Phoenix). Mr. Norlund is chief strategy and growth officer at Banner Health, overseeing the strategic director of the $12 billion health system. He directs statewide planning and growth activity, leads merger, acquisition and partnership development, innovation and business strategy. Mr. Norlund is also accountable for marketing, external communications and consumer engagement. Mr. Norland was executive vice president of partnership growth and innovation at Select Medical before joining Banner.

Michael Paul. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.). Mr. Paul oversees strategic planning initiatives that meet growth and operational objectives. He also identifies and develops new business opportunities and innovative approaches to the health system's mission and vision, overseeing marketing, communications, web strategy, innovation and more. He has previous experience as chief operating officer and chief of staff for the South and Midwest division of WellCare Health Plans.

Megan Perry. Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Sentara (Norfolk, Va.). Ms. Perry is accountable for mergers, affiliations, partnerships and new market growth. She has experience as senior vice president for business development for the health system, where she worked on physician collaborations and led several hospital affiliations. Ms. Perry was corporate vice president for mergers and affiliations and oversaw Sentara's commercial real estate and construction before becoming chief strategy officer.

Nathan Peterson. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Development Officer of Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mr. Peterson oversees Sanford's enterprise data and analytics, digital strategy, marketing, corporate communications and strategic planning initiatives as executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He is also accountable for the Sanford Health Plan and Sanford Health Foundation. He joined the system in 2010 and has experience as director of legislative affairs and enterprise vice president of marketing.

Brady Phillips. Group Chief Strategy Officer of Baptist Health System, Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Mr. Phillips has been a strategy executive at Baptist Health System since 2017. He is passionate about healthcare transformation and has a background in analytics, operations, market strategy and physician relationships. He also focuses on cost containment, margin expansion and healthcare finance. Mr. Phillips has experience as director of performance transition and manager for clinical operations consulting for Tenet Healthcare before he joined Baptist Health System.

Sue Pietrafeso. Chief Strategy Officer at Dignity Health's Southern California Region (Los Angeles). Ms. Pietrafeso became chief strategy officer of Dignity Health in 2018 after spending time as vice president of physician and provider relations at HCA's ambulatory surgery division. She also has a background in sales and served as AVP of national sales with HCA Healthcare. She has experience in team building, business development and account management.

Tatyana Popkova. Chief Strategy Officer of UCI Health (Irvine, Calif.). Ms. Popkova was senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Rush University Health System in Chicago for two years before joining UCI Health as chief strategy officer in late 2021. She has experience with organizational growth, scaling business models, innovative platform design and digital health. She is passionate about transformation, innovation, team building and achieving measurable results. She has previous experience as system executive director for Phoenix-based Banner Health.

David Randall. Chief Strategy Officer of UAB Health System (Birmingham). Mr. Randall oversees strategic initiatives at UAB Health System. He is helming the system's efforts to build a new $55 million to $65 million facility for Cooper Green Mercy Health Services to open by 2025 with additional services. The facility will focus on quality patient care and adopt new technologies for better results and patient experience.

Cathy Rebman. Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of San Antonio Regional Hospital. Ms. Rebman oversees the strategic business development, marketing and communications efforts at San Antonio Regional Hospital. She is also accountable for physician and public relations and community outreach. Ms. Rebman is also a leader in several community-based organizations promoting health initiatives. She spent time in leadership roles at health systems in Colorado and Virginia before joining San Antonio Regional Hospital in 1986.

Kat Rondeau. Chief Strategy Officer at Dignity Health's Arizona and Nevada Region. Ms. Rondeau joined Dignity Health in 2017 after spending nearly four years as chief business development officer at Tenet Healthcare in Dallas. She has experience leading strategic planning, innovation, growth and physician alignment. She also spent eight years at Downers Grove, Ill.-based Aurora Health Care, eventually becoming vice president of growth and market development.

Sheri Shapiro. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Ms. Shapiro joined Trinity in 2016 as senior vice president for mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. She developed relationships with national and regional healthcare organizations to drive growth. As chief strategy officer, Ms. Shapiro leads mergers, acquisitions and systewide strategic planning and business development. She has more than 2 years of experience in healthcare consulting and other industry roles, including time as a partner and strategic advisor with The Chartis Group.

Priya Singh. Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Associate Dean of Stanford (Calif.) Medicine. Ms. Singh oversees the enterprise strategy for Stanford Health Care, Stanford Children's Health and the School of Medicine. She is responsible for strategic planning, global strategy, public relations and communications of the $8 billion academic health center. Ms. Singh focuses on bringing together research, education and clinical care. She has previous experience as a marketing leader for Oracle.

Tom Stoessel. Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Mr. Stoessel oversees health system growth and is focused on developing and executing Penn State Health's strategic plan. He drives clinical program expansion and partnerships with regional community systems, physician practices, payers and industry partners. Mr. Stoessel has more than 25 years of executive experience in healthcare and was previously the senior vice president of strategic planning and business development at PinnacleHealth, where he developed the high-level strategic direction of the organization.

Alex Sydnor. Chief Strategy Officer of MaineGeneral Health (Augusta). Mr. Sydnor joined MaineGeneral Health in January 2020 as chief strategy officer, after spending more than eight years at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., where he served as vice president of external affairs and chief strategy officer. He has a passion for innovation, leading transformational change and driving results.

Sunita Vadakath, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at MyMichigan Health (Midland). Dr. Vadakath became senior vice president and chief strategy officer at MyMichigan Health in January. She oversees the health system's service lines, business development, strategy and marketing. Dr. Vadakath joined MyMichigan in 2014 as cardiovascular service line director and established systemwide clinical practices and coverage. She became vice president of service lines in 2019 and has experience establishing the system's structural heart program, hybrid OR and heart and vascular center.

David Whitehead. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. Mr. Whitehead is responsible for strategic planning, communications, marketing and business development for Hartford HealthCare, a health system with 400 locations including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals. He joined the system in 2013 as senior vice president and president of the east region. Mr. Whitehead was president and CEO of Backus Hospital before joining Hartford.

Ashley Wilson. Chief Strategy Officer of Ascension Texas Foundations (Austin, Texas). Ms. Wilson oversees strategic planning and execution for Ascension Texas Foundations, which supports 14 hospital campuses in Central Texas. She has previous experience as director of strategic initiatives at Seton Foundations and vice president of marketing and communications at The Livestrong Foundation.