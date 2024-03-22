46 chief digital officers to know | 2024

Becker's is delighted to name 46 hospital and health system chief digital officers to know.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly hiring chief digital officers to helm their digital transformation endeavors. These leaders are tasked with overseeing technology integration, improving the patient journey, and increasing care access through digital initiatives. In collaboration with their IT and clinical colleagues, chief digital officers are implementing digital tools that allow for streamlined EHRs and workflows organizationwide.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Shakeeb Akhter. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Akhter oversees 550 full-time employees, supports more than 500 applications enterprisewide, manages a $185 million operating budget and $50 million capital budget, and oversees a portfolio of more than 90 large and mid-size projects. In partnership with CHOP’s chief medical officer and chief health information officer, his team has launched 11 remote patient monitoring programs with over 3,000 children enrolled, an initiative that has resulted in three lifesaving events and creates capacity for specialists to see new children who require in-person care. His team is leading several projects that reduce the administrative burden for clinicians, including the pilot of DAX, an ambient intelligence tool that listens to the conversation during a patient visit and transcribes the entire note for the clinician. The team also implemented a contactless check-in process that has led to a 90% increase in co-pay collections and launched an AI-based appointment accelerator that has reduced wait time to access care by 29 days. In 2023, CHOP received a level 8 ranking in the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ Digital Health Most Wired Survey.

Scott Arnold. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Arnold joined Tampa General in 2010, first serving as vice president of IT and then progressively expanding his scope and rising through the ranks. He is now executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer, a role in which he is responsible for leading the implementation of all technology and cyber systems organizationwide. His work ensures the collection, maintenance, safety and privacy of patient records. He also has oversight for TGH Ventures, the academic health system's innovation center and corporate venture fund. He has been a key figure in the system's implementation of predictive analytics and AI, used to streamline daily operations, scheduling and more.

Ashish Atreja, MD. CIO and Chief Digital Officer of UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Dr. Atreja is responsible for UC Davis Health's digital relationship expansion to connect with other hospitals and patients. He aims to bridge the gap between IT, academic research and innovation as the health system becomes a global hub for digital health. Dr. Atreja has previous experience as chief innovation officer for the department of medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and he also spent time as associate program director for informatics fellowship at Cleveland Clinic.

Kathy Azeez-Narain. Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.). Ms. Azeez-Narain oversees digital innovation for a health system made up of two hospitals, 14 urgent care centers, 1,700 physicians and 7,000 employees. She is seen as a digital product leader with more than a decade of experience in product development and marketing in the financial services industry, previously serving in leadership roles for American Express.

Sameer Badlani, MD. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Fairview (Minneapolis). Dr. Badlani leads digital innovation for a system of 34,000 employees and 10 care facilities. He was previously the chief health information officer and system vice president of enterprise data management and analytics at Sutter Health in Sacramento, Calif. He was also chief health information officer at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City and chief medical information officer at UChicago Medicine.

R. Hal Baker, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Baker oversees information technology, health information management, medical informatics, cybersecurity, digital and biomedical devices for WellSpan Health, with a special focus on the creation of the system’s Analytics Center of Excellence and Innovation Center. He has been with WellSpan for 28 years and assumed his current role in 2020. His leadership has contributed greatly to the health system’s expansion of its telehealth capabilities. Leveraging and maximizing technology efforts to support clinical practice, Dr. Baker has helped spearhead key partnerships with Dragon Ambient eXperience, championed one of the most open and patient-centric patient portals in the country, and led the adoption of ambient voice in clinical practice. Previously, he helped create a central alert team to monitor real-time data, allowing for early detection and immediate treatment of sepsis. In addition to his executive role, Dr. Baker practices primary care as part of WellSpan Medical Group at Apple Hill Internal Medicine.

Ashis Barad, MD. Chief Digital Information Officer at Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). Dr. Barad leads Allegheny Health Network's efforts to deploy technologies that extend the reach, access and effectiveness of AHN’s clinical care delivery, enhancing both the patient and clinician experience using electronic health records, AI-powered data analytics, wearable devices, and other virtual tools and platforms. Under his leadership, AHN was named one of the nation's "Digital Health Most Wired" health systems by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives in 2023. Prior to joining AHN, Dr. Barad served as clinical lead for Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White's digital health office.

Tom Barnett. Chief Digital and Information Officer at Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.). As chief information and digital officer, Mr. Barnett oversees all aspects of technology across clinical care, clinical research and academics for Baptist Memorial Health Care, which comprises 24 hospitals and nearly 200 ambulatory clinics. Mr. Barnett leads a team of 400 and is spearheading a multi-year modernization and transformation journey of most of their technology services, as well as a refresh of the organization's entire IT security framework. Under Mr. Barnett's leadership, Baptist Memorial was the first facility to ever be awarded Epic's 10-star rating for full adoption of Epic EHR functionality, as well as becoming the first and only healthcare organization to do so five times. Mr. Barnett previously served as CIO of the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center.

Denise Basow, MD. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Dr. Basow is responsible for growing Ochsner Health's expanding suite of digital programs, including those associated with innovationOchsner, virtual care, remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management. She is also working to increase access and convenience in primary and specialty care. She is leading system teams that focus on further investments in new digital health ventures and other transformative technologies. Her pioneering work has introduced solutions such as a partnership to expand Ochsner’s digital medicine program to Hawaii, multiple applications of AI, and the creation of new options for asynchronous care. Dr. Basow brings 30 years of experience in innovative healthcare technology initiatives and software development to her role, having previously worked for Wolters Kluwer and healthcare start-up UpToDate.

Joy Brown. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer for Boston Medical Center Health System. Ms. Brown joined Boston Medical Center Health System in February 2024. She leads the health system’s digital technology, cybersecurity and information strategy. Most recently, she served as the chief data officer at Verizon Media, which serves more than one billion customers daily with personalized digital experiences. Ms. Brown is currently a member of National Association of Corporate Directors, Women Corporate Directors DC Chapter and the the Executive Leadership Council.

Hank Capps, MD. Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). In his role at Wellstar Health System, Dr. Capps hones in on core technology, retiring technical debt, building high-reliability execution, data, and the creation of a modern data enterprise. In 2021, Dr. Capps helmed the launch of Wellstar's Catalyst center, a first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm, created to disrupt healthcare with cross-industry solutions. Dr. Capps also transformed the system's flagship website, growing monthly sessions 96 percent in just one year and reducing bounce rates by over 50 percent. Other accomplishments include helping to debut a consumer-facing mobile app, launching the Wellstar Data and Insights Institute, and unveiling a new time-saving platform that allows physicians to spend more time with patients. His work has earned him the 2022 Georgia CIO of the year Healthcare ORBIE award.

Rohit Chandra, PhD. Chief Digital Officer at Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland). Dr. Chandra stepped into the chief digital officer role in 2022. He leads the information technology division and drives digital innovation across Cleveland Clinic's health system. Dr. Chandra has more than 25 years of experience in digital technology and engineering. He previously served as the vice president of engineering at technology startup Sunshine Products.

Saad Chaudhry. Chief Digital and Information Officer at Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.). Mr. Chaudhry oversees all IT functions for Luminis Health, including applications, infrastructure, networking and cybersecurity. In addition to leading several technology-adjacent teams, Mr. Chaudhry also leads the marketing, communications and public relations teams at the health system. Along with the system's CEO, he co-sponsored an 18-month long overhaul of Luminis Health's Epic EHR, which resulted in the organization achieving Epic Gold Star level 8. The health system recently rolled out virtual nursing across its acute care settings, online scheduling, and more than 2,000 devices that are able to scan barcodes, run Epic Rover, and allow voice- or text-based clinical communication. Mr. Chaudhry also serves as the system's chief marketing and communications officer.

Zafar Chaudry, MD. Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer at Seattle Children's. Dr. Chaudry provides vision and leadership for the development of technology initiatives and enterprisewide information systems and services for Seattle Children's. His goal is to provide clinicians with technology that enables safe and high-quality patient care. Dr. Chaudry, who began his career as a physician, has more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of information technology. His background includes work in both healthcare and corporate settings, enterprise infrastructure development and business intelligence. Dr. Chaudry was named Seattle CIO of the Year in healthcare ORBIE Awards in 2022 and named for the 2022 CHIME - AHA Transformational Leadership Award. He previously served as CIO at Cambridge University Hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Terri Couts, RN. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.). Ms. Couts leads Guthrie's IT services strategy, digital offerings and IT workforce. Her influence improves the experience of patients and providers alike, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services in support of clinical and business operations. Her accomplishments in her current role include leading a cross-functional team in implementing solutions that resulted in cost savings of $5 million. This was achieved through streamlined processes, reduced administrative overhead and optimized resource utilization over an 18-month period. She also helped found a virtual command center to house virtual care models and daily operations, a venture that received the Health Technology Excellence Award from ECRI Health in 2023. That same year, she was selected as Innovator of the Year by the College of Health Information Management Executives.

Sunil Dadlani. Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Transformation Officer at Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). In his role as executive vice president and chief information and digital transformation officer, Mr. Dadlani is responsible for the enhancement of the digital patient and consumer experiences. This encompasses the delivery of transformative technology solutions to elevate patient care, outcomes and interactions. He is committed to leveraging technological innovation to provide the highest quality care and to build healthier communities for the 7.5 million patients the Atlantic Health System serves. Mr. Dadlani is particularly focused on the systemwide expansion and diversification of intelligent automation, including AI. Under Mr. Dadlani's leadership, the system was named a 2023 CIO 100 winner by Foundry's CIO for its use of automation tools in streamlining insurance processes for prior authorization. Prior to joining Atlantic Health System, Mr. Dadlani served as CIO for the New York State Department of Health.

Bruce Darrow, MD, PhD. Interim Chief Digital and Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Dr. Darrow serves as Mount Sinai Health System's interim chief digital and information officer. He has previously served as chief medical information officer, vice president of information technology, and senior vice president of digital and technology partners. He has long supported the use of technology in enhancing patient safety, quality and care standardization. He leads digital projects that improve clinical and operational processes.

Rémy Evard. Chief Digital Officer and Head of Technology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). Mr. Evard, who brings more than 30 years experience in technology leadership, oversees the design and execution of the center's digital strategy. He is also in charge of the digital informatics and technology solutions department, which includes more than 1,000 employees.

Jeffrey Ferranti, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.). Prior to serving as chief digital officer, Mr. Ferranti was CIO, vice president for medical informatics and leader of Duke Health Technology Solutions. He also helped the health system roll out the enterprise deployment of Epic's EHR system and provided strategic oversight of the health system's technology.

Randall Gaboriault. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.). Mr. Gaboriault is responsible for leading digital technology and innovation initiatives. He also serves as chair of the Delaware Health Information Network, the first statewide health information exchange in the nation.

Deborah Gash. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.). Ms. Gash has over 24 years of experience at Saint Luke's. She joined the system as a project manager in 1998 and served in a variety of leadership roles before being appointed to her current ones in 2018.

Narayanan "Nari" Gopala. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). As Kaiser's chief digital officer, Mr. Gopala leads cross-functional teams to transform a full range of digital experiences to serve the organization’s 12.5 million members and clinical workforce. He oversees the health system's member app and website, including its digital strategy and user experience. From 2022-23, Mr. Gopala led the introduction of new features to members' digital pharmacy platform. This gave patients the ability to set up reminders for when to take or refill their medications, pay for prescriptions and more. The new app had high adoption rates, with more than 5 million members opting in thus far, and was voted a Webby Award's People's Choice winner. Mr. Gopala has more than 25 years of experience leading global digital platforms, including prior leadership positions at Amazon Web Services and Sony Online Entertainment.

George T. "Buddy" Hickman. Chief Digital and Information Officer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Since Mr. Hickman joined the NCI-accredited Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in January 2024, he and his team have delivered a major enterprise network upgrade to benefit patients, clinicians and researchers. He leads the planning, development and implementation of IT and digital health solutions in order to efficiently and securely support operations across the center. An industry speaker, author and mentor in the digital health leadership sphere, Mr. Hickman has served the health industry as a CIO for more than two decades, including roles at Ernst & Young and PWC. He has led IT-enabled organizational transformation with three other academic health systems, touching every facet of the clinical and business continuum while supporting their academic and research missions. He is a past board chair for CHiME and HIMSS.

David Jaffray, PhD. Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Digital Officer of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). Dr. Jaffray is the MD Anderson Cancer Center's inaugural chief technology and digital officer, bringing more than two decades of scientific expertise to the role. After being recruited to the center in 2019, he also leads efforts to advance data integration, governance and security across MD Anderson’s Houston campuses and its national network.

Jennifer Junis, RN, MSN. Senior Vice President of OSF OnCall Digital Health at OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Ms. Junis oversees the strategic and operational structure of digital experience, digital care and on demand services at OSF OnCall Digital Health, the digital arm of OSF HealthCare. During the beginning stages of the Covid-19 outbreak, she operationalized the five-year strategy for OSF OnCall within five weeks, launching the system's Pandemic Digital Response Hub. This effort secured a contract with the state of Illinois, enabling digital care for thousands statewide. She has since advanced several digital health programs, including the development of multiple digital care and digital navigation programs that supported nearly 500,000 patients in fiscal year 2023 alone. She has transformed the call center into an omnichannel digital experience, established 24 urgent care facilities with virtual care capabilities, and implemented a $64 million state program with four federally qualified health centers. By December 2023, more than 25,000 Medicaid patients were enrolled in newly designed programs that provide digital tools and 24/7 virtual care for chronic conditions, pregnancy, postpartum, health and wellness. Under her leadership, OSF OnCall Digital Hospital, which offers hospital-level care at home, has admitted over 400 patients since its launch in 2022.

Tarun Kapoor, MD. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua Health's senior vice president and chief digital transformation officer, Dr. Kapoor, oversees the system's digital transformation office and supports the enterprisewide digital plan. Dr. Kapoor has been integral in AI implementation, including the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, a mental health tool called Woebot for Adults, and a partnership with care.ai. A thought-leader as well as a physician, he has shared his expertise in innovation and digital solutions via many speaking opportunities. Prior to his current role, Dr. Kapoor was senior vice president and chief medical officer for Virtua Medical Group.

Zain Kazmi. Associate Vice Chancellor, Chief Digital and Analytics Officer of Health Affairs at the University of Texas Health System (Austin). Mr. Kazmi leads several enterprisewide strategic initiatives and collaborations at UT Health, spanning digital health, technology and EHR optimization. He is currently leading a strategic initiative to expand healthcare access and improve quality of care in the Permian Basin region of the state. Overseeing the health system's data and AI program, he brings together top AI leaders from across UT's health campuses and actively explores partnerships with other prominent academic medical centers.

Omkar Kulkarni. Chief Transformation and Digital Officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Mr. Kulkarni leads transformative change across Children's Hospital Los Angeles by designing and implementing practical, innovative solutions to high-impact problems. This includes the establishment of remote workforce optimization, the optimization of data management and the expansion of virtual care offerings. Under Mr. Kulkarni's leadership, CHLA became the first children’s hospital in the country to deploy a virtual rooming experience for patient families. He also oversaw the launch of CHLA's virtual nursing program and spearheaded a first-of-its-kind partnership between a hospital and a local school district, offering virtual healthcare visits to children while at school. This program virtually connects children to specialists in lieu of missing school for an appointment. Mr. Kulkarni also serves as innovation advisor for the West Coast Consortium for Technology and Innovation in Pediatrics.

Pamela Landis. Senior Vice President of Digital Engagement at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Ms. Landis leads digital engagement strategy, operational structure and technology for Hackensack Meridian Health, the state's largest integrated health network with 18 hospitals, 36,000 team members, 7,000 physicians, 500-plus patient care locations, a school of medicine and a research institute. She is a longtime executive in digital engagement, with a career dating back more than 25 years. Her team is responsible for creating a digital experience for consumers and patients, which includes the acquisition and activation of patients, access to care and continued adoption of virtual care. In 2023, her team's efforts to attract new patients and improve access to care grew revenue significantly. An inaugural texting campaign, aimed at closing care gaps for patients in need of a screening mammogram, saw 45% of those patients immediately scheduling their appointments online. This program has increased in frequency, and has been extended to other care gaps and discharge plans. Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health, Ms. Landis led digital efforts at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

Christopher Longhurst, MD. Chief Medical Officer, Chief Digital Officer of UC San Diego Health. In his dual role as chief medical and digital officer at UC San Diego Health, Dr. Longhurst provides leadership to the system's medical staff while ensuring measures are in place to provide the highest standard of care. Prior to his current role, Dr. Longhurst served as the system's chief information officer and associate chief medical officer for quality and safety.

Michael Mainiero. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at Catholic Health (Rockville, Centre, N.Y.). Mr. Mainiero is advancing digital innovation by orchestrating comprehensive digital transformation across six hospitals and dozens of practice locations. His role entails crafting and executing a dynamic digital strategy and managing the technological ecosystem of the organization, with oversight of digital strategy, technology, cybersecurity, telehealth and more. He is also leading the system's Epic EHR implementation while maintaining focus on clinical workflow optimization and efficiency. Throughout his more than 25-year career, he has spearheaded digital transformation strategies, innovation and design in diverse settings such as start-ups, Fortune 100 companies and academic medical centers. Prior to his tenure at Catholic Health, he held leadership roles at New York City-based NYU Langone for 20 years, spearheading user experience, software and product development.

Novlet Mattis. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer for Orlando (Fla.) Health. At Orlando Health, Ms. Mattis has oversight of a $300 million-plus budget and 1,000-member team. She is also responsible for data and analytics, enterprise resource planning, supply chain, technology innovation, IT security and resiliency, and organizationwide facility security. Ms. Mattis and her team's accomplishments include the development of a screening tool that identifies high-risk traumatic brain injury patients. She also led the technology portfolio's transformation over five years, including the implementation of Epic EHR, the modernization of the underlying infrastructure and the adoption of AI capabilities. Before joining Orlando Health, Ms. Mattis served as vice president of IT at Ascension Information Services in St. Louis.

Nader Mherabi. Executive Vice President, Vice Dean and Chief Digital and Information Officer of NYU Langone Health (New York City). Mr. Mherabi is responsible for all of NYU Langone Health's information technology activities and development. He also leads the organization's digital transformation initiative. In the 20 years since joining the health system, he has worked tirelessly to create a singular IT department that homes a centralized electronic medical record for each patient. Prior to his tenure at NYU Langone Health, he served as vice president of Credit Suisse First Boston.

Aaron Miri. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Mr. Miri is responsible for shaping the future of Baptist Health from an information technology perspective, with an emphasis on digital strategy, innovation, cybersecurity and the enterprisewide integration of technology. With more than 20 years of healthcare and IT experience, Mr. Miri has a track record of transforming care delivery for consumers, patients and providers through collaboration with clinicians, internal stakeholders and technology partners. In the first year of his tenure at Baptist, he spearheaded the health system's EHR transition to Epic and the launch of digital applications like Baptist Access, an all-in-one wayfinding platform, and Baptist MyChart, a secure patient portal. In 2024, Mr. Miri was named CIO of the Year by Florida ORBIE, the state's premier technology executive recognition program. In 2016, The Obama Administration appointed Mr. Miri to the federal Health IT Policy Committee, after which he was reappointed for a second term. He currently serves as co-chair of the 28-member committee.

Raj Mohan. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Mohan is senior vice president and chief marketing and digital experience officer for Ascension, a nonprofit healthcare system with approximately 134,000 associates and 35,000 affiliated providers across 140 hospitals. Having previously served as chief digital officer for the system, Mr. Mohan stepped into his newly expanded role in March 2024. He now leads marketing as well as digital access strategies to reduce friction and accelerate growth. As a brand, digital, loyalty and data leader, he has global experience leading the strategy, development and growth of consumer-oriented digital products and experiences, across the airline, healthcare, hospitality and media industries.

Kristin Myers. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Ms. Myers has direct oversight over Northwell Health's enterprise digital services organization, consisting of approximately 2,400 team members and an annual budget of approximately $1 billion. Her scope of responsibilities spans digital experience, infrastructure, cloud services, cybersecurity and more. She joined the organization at the beginning of 2024 and seamlessly integrated herself. She is already making a significant positive effect by gaining deep organizational understanding, refining strategies and operating models, and addressing critical priorities for the health system. Previously, she served as chief digital and information officer and dean for digital and information technology at Mount Sinai Health system from 2004 to 2023.

Kash Patel. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer for Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Patel is a key driver for Hackensack Meridian Health’s digital transformation. With an eye towards innovation and digitization, he aims to enhance patient experience and education. His responsibilities include leading over 950 team members, setting an overarching digital strategy, incorporating AI and machine learning, providing data analytics expertise to support research and clinical reporting, leading IT security and more. Currently, Mr. Patel is leading the network in its adoption of Google platforms to facilitate operations, drive patient insights and build scalable data repositories. Prior to his work at Hackensack Meridian Health, he served as vice president and chief digital technology officer at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine.

Shafiq Rab, MD. Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and System CIO of Tufts Medicine (Burlington, Mass.). Dr. Rab leads Tuft's digital transformation efforts, overseeing the systemwide digital and IT organization that supports care. He is an expert on interoperability, FHIR, cloud strategy, use of apps, APIs, AI and digital healthcare economy. Prior to joining Tufts in November 2020, he served as senior vice president and CIO at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dwight Raum. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer at Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. Mr. Raum is a healthcare technology executive with a longstanding career in digital transformation. At Rochester Regional Health, he champions technologies that humanize the provider and patient experience. Since joining the health system in 2023, he has transformed the system's IT and cybersecurity infrastructure, established enterprise IT governance and oversight, and developed a digital and AI-driven roadmap for the future. Before joining the health system, Mr. Raum served as chief digital officer for Philadelphia-based Quil Health. In prior roles as chief technology officer and interim CIO of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, he launched the Johns Hopkins Technology Innovation Center.

Craig Richardville. Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City, Utah). Mr. Richardville is the chief digital and information officer at Intermountain Health. His responsibilities include management and leadership of the health system’s information technology. This includes strategy, applications, operations, information security, informatics, data and analytics, and leading the system’s digital transformation and information automation. He has over 20 years of experience using data as a driving force for better care solutions. Due to his success in his roles, he earned the National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award in 2021.



Eric Smith. Chief Digital Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Mr. Smith is the chief digital officer for Memorial Hermann Health System, where he leads digital transformation efforts with a focus on enhancing patient engagement through innovation, data and analytics. His strategic initiatives include the deployment of an enterprisewide consumer scheduling engine and a digital forms solution to streamline the patient experience. He has also established a consumer and physician relationship platform, enhancing the coordination of care with a unified messaging platform and intelligent voice bot. He is also leading the system's transition to Epic EHR across 265 care delivery sites. Under Mr. Smith’s leadership, Memorial Hermann has improved patient engagement and operational efficiency, including a 20% reduction in no-show rates and significant engagement rates in new programs.



Tressa Springmann. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Ms. Springmann became chief information officer for LifeBridge Health in 2012 and assumed the chief digital officer role in 2020. She is also senior vice president, overseeing health information management and the system's call centers. Under her leadership, the system is transforming marketing and information system functions to create a digital front door in support of increased access to information and an improved customer experience. Prior to joining LifeBridge, Ms. Springmann served as vice president and CIO for Townson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Jeff Sturman. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.). Mr. Sturman has been with Memorial for more than three years and an integral part of the health system's digital transformation. He was promoted from CIO to chief digital officer in October 2021 as the health system aims to expand its digital innovation and consumerism approaches. He now oversees IT, clinical engineering and biomed and spearheads solutions to fix healthcare access issues in the community.

Jason Szczuka. Chief Digital Officer for Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). As chief digital officer, Mr. Szczuka leads Bon Secours Mercy Health in technological opportunities, including analytics, information technology, innovation and digital strategy. He also leads Accrete Health Partners, the growth vehicle for a portfolio of digital services. He aims to transform the patient digital experience, improve efficiencies and enhance system value through the creation of an end-to-end managed service organization with Nordic Consulting and with the use of conversational AI. Prior to joining Bon Secours Mercy Health, he served as chief digital officer for Cigna.

Sara Vaezy. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Ms. Vaezy is responsible for system strategy and digital innovation for Providence, which includes 52 hospitals, over 900 clinics and 5 million unique patients. She is the architect of the integrated delivery network's digital innovation model, which has resulted in over 150 partnerships and the incubation of valuable technologies for Providence and other health systems. She is also active in the broader healthcare industry, serving as a board director for the National Committee for Quality Assurance, a member of the Frist Cressey Ventures Collective’s inaugural class, a member of Forbes Business Council and more.

Joel Vengco. Senior Vice President of Information Technology Services and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. In his position at Hartford HealthCare, Mr. Vengco is responsible for leading all technology operations, enterprise applications, and data and digital transformation initiatives across 8 hospitals and more than 400 clinical sites. He is currently leading the charge to move the organization’s data to Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine. He brings over 20 years of related experience to his role, having most recently acted as senior vice president and chief information digital officer at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health. His primary professional goal is to utilize data and digital to personalize the patient experience.



Laura Wilt. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Ms. Wilt joined Sutter Health as its senior vice president and chief digital officer in March 2023. In her role, she is responsible for the health system’s digital strategy, information services, design, innovation and data analytics. She has been an integral member of the leadership team that is launching the system’s new innovation center, which is set to open in the first quarter of 2024. She recently oversaw the launch of Scout by Sutter Health, a first-of-its-kind non-clinical mental health app designed for youth and their caregivers. In addition, she is guiding the system’s improvement of its EHR system using AI and machine learning. Prior to joining Sutter Health, Ms. Wilt served as system vice president and CIO of Ochsner Health in New Orleans.