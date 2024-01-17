36 hospitals and health systems with great psychiatry and mental health programs | 2023

Becker's is delighted to name 36 hospitals and health systems with great psychiatry and mental health programs.

The following hospitals and health systems, understanding that mental health is just as integral to overall wellbeing as physical health, provide services that support patients' psychiatric, emotional and behavioral needs. These programs blend medication, education, therapy and novel treatment methods to address this critical yet often overlooked healthcare demand.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included organizations or healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). AdventHealth leverages its network of hospitals and team of expert psychiatrists to address behavioral health issues ranging from addiction to eating disorders to depression. Patients benefit from a team of psychiatrists and psychotherapists, who assist in creating holistic treatment plans. Treatments are individualized and combine education, medication and novel therapies. Therapies offered include electroconvulsive therapy, inpatient and outpatient options, psychosocial interventions, mood stabilizers and more. In partnership with Dr. Phillips Charities, AdventHealth for Children created the AdventHealth for Children Mental Health Program, a unique pediatric and young adult mental and behavioral health program in Central Florida. AdventHealth has also launched a "Be a Mindleader" campaign with Heart of Florida United Way, designed to remove the stigma associated with mental health challenges.

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Advocate Health offers inpatient, outpatient and short-term intensive day treatment for patients with mental health or substance abuse issues. Conditions treated run the gamut from anxiety disorders and family conflict to schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The multidisciplinary teams available create personalized programs with a focus on education, symptom management and coping skills. Classes, support groups, one-on-one counseling and medication are provided for the benefit of the patient and impacted family members. Park Ridge, Ill.-based Advocate Lutheran General Adult Day Hospital offers an intensive outpatient program that has been serving the Chicago community and its behavioral healthcare needs for 46 years.

Ascension Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital (Hoffman Estates, Ill.). For the past 25 years, Ascension Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital has dedicated itself to treating mental health in their community, serving over 10,000 patients through hospitalization and out-patient efforts. Approximately 40 psychologists and psychiatrists cover treatment for a range of mental health disorders, from patients from all ages, backgrounds, and care needs. A specialty Ascension treatment program uses a combination of a myriad of therapies, including cognitive behavioral, exposure and response treatment. Uniquely, Alexian Brothers cross-tracks patients with co-occurring conditions throughout their treatment, allowing them to seek treatment for multiple conditions simultaneously, resulting in expedited time in treatment and alleviated patient suffering. The hospital also offers a Behavioral Medicine Logistics Center, which triages emergency patients to multiple facilities for care, offers a specialized treatment program for those with obsessive-compulsive disorder, and provides a practice kitchen for patients in recovery from eating disorders. The hospital is also a leader in professional education, continually hosting educational and community events for over 20,000 attendees, largely sponsored with no cost to the families, parents, and professionals.

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Avera Health's behavioral health services address the critical need for behavioral health services for all ages, one of the nation’s largest gaps in health care services. Despite the fact that many health systems have stepped away from behavioral health and psychiatric services over the last decades, Avera has expanded in this arena with innovations, new facilities, and new programs and services throughout the region. A leader in psychiatry and behavioral health services for 60 years, Avera Health invested in a $32 million, 110-bed behavioral health hospital with specialized units for seniors, adults, children and adolescents in 2006. Avera has built on this continuum of care with a 32-bed adult residential addiction care center opened in 2019 and adolescent residential addiction in 2022. Also in 2022, Avera opened a new behavioral health wing, bringing the total inpatient bed count to 146. This $28 million project, funded completely by philanthropy, added 24/7 behavioral health urgent care, an innovative approach for behavioral health crises that takes pressure off local emergency departments. Serving as a new front door to the continuum of behavioral health services, urgent care offers specialized assessments in an environment designed specifically for behavioral health. Other new services include partial hospitalization for adolescents. Behavioral health is among Avera’s top hospital service line with 7,500 patients served as inpatients each year.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Baylor Scott & White Health provides outpatient services, interventions, assessments, telepsychiatry and, in certain locations, inpatient treatment for patients with behavioral health needs. Outpatient therapy offerings include individual, group, couples, family and cognitive therapy. The system employs top psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors to diagnose and treat psychiatric or neurological impairments and illnesses. They teach cognitive-behavioral strategies and intervention techniques for a variety of issues, ranging from sleep problems to stress management. In 2019, thanks to the increasingly digital nature of work and service, Baylor Scott & White Health launched a comprehensive, systemwide telepsychiatry program that continues to expand into underserved communities.

Boston Children’s Hospital. For more than 60 years, Boston Children’s Hospital's psychiatry and behavioral sciences department has tended to the mental health care of children, adolescents and their families through treatment and advocacy. The hospital's experienced psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and nurses understand the wide-reaching impact of a behavioral disorder, emotional problem, or psychiatric disease and are known globally for their expert patient care and scientific research. With over 50 researchers and research support staff engaged in scientific investigations, research spans diverse fields involving psychiatry, psychology and social work. The majority of research projects collaborate with other hospital departments as well as national and international affiliated institutions. Public advocacy efforts focus on erasing the stigma of mental illness by educating families, raising community awareness, and increasing access to critical support services. Boston Children’s co-leads The Children's Mental Health Campaign, a coalition of families, advocates, health care providers, educators and consumers from across Massachusetts dedicated to comprehensive reform of the children's mental health system. Boston Children also formed an affiliation with Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, Mass. to create a more innovative, equitable and effective system of pediatric mental health care, research and teaching.

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.). C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, part of University of Michigan Health, is an academic medical center offering comprehensive pediatric behavioral and mental health services, as well as research studies. The inpatient psychiatric Nyman Family Unit for Child and Adolescent Mental Health and Wellness cares for patients dealing with issues like suicide, self-harm behaviors, anxiety disorders, psychosis, eating disorders and other behavioral issues. In addition to general, integrated and subspecialty psychiatric services, a special outpatient program focuses on pediatric obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety. The hospital also offers a comprehensive eating disorder program, with both partial hospitalization and outpatient options. A 24/7 child psychiatry consultation service is available to all inpatient medical units and emergency rooms, including psychiatric emergency services with direct care and crisis phone lines. The hospital is one of the few in the U.S. to offer pediatric electroconvulsive therapy for children with treatment-resistant depression and mood disorders, as well as complex issues including pediatric catatonia. Faculty research focuses on the interplay between physical development, behavior and health, and explores eating and feeding behavior, obesity, sleep disorders, integrative behavioral health, chronic illness treatment regimens, the transition from pediatric to adult care, medical decision-making, and quality of life.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Children’s Hospital of Orange County's psychiatry program provides a continuum of mental health care across inpatient, outpatient, intensive and emergency settings. The team offers diagnostic evaluation and treatment, including psychopharmacology and psychotherapy, as well as evidence-based interventions to help children, adolescents and their families overcome behavioral health issues. The program treats a full range of conditions, including but not limited to schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychosis, tic disorders and challenges related to co-occurring conditions. CHOC’s Cherese Mari Laulhere Mental Health Inpatient Center provided inpatient psychiatric care for more than 700 children in fiscal year 2023. It is the only inpatient facility in the county to treat patients younger than 10 years old. In an effort to integrate behavioral and physical health care, CHOC mental health clinicians treated more than 4,000 patients in primary care settings during the same one-year period. CHOC’s Mental Health Crisis Clinic offers immediate stabilization for youth experiencing suicidal ideation and has served more than 200 patients since its launch in late 2022. Knowing medical conditions like epilepsy, cancer, diabetes or a rare disease can affect a children’s mental health, pediatric psychologists are part of inpatient and outpatient treatment programs, thus ensuring patients and families can turn to specialized psychologists while receiving care anywhere at CHOC.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences provides emotional and behavioral health services for infants, children and teens, and conducts research to improve the immediate health and developmental trajectory of children. The department is home to many innovative programs that offer care for a wide range of behavioral health conditions, including anxiety, ADHD, psychosis and eating disorders. Its "Healthy Minds, Healthy Kids" program, which co-locates behavioral healthcare providers in CHOP primary care offices, has grown 300% since 2016 and treats more than 4,100 children each year. As part of its comprehensive plan to address the behavioral health crisis, CHOP is investing $100 million in new facilities. It opened the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, which offers outpatient services, in 2022, and will open the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center in 2024, which will include 46 inpatient beds and a 24/7 crisis response center.

Christus Health (Irving, Texas). Christus Health prides itself on its compassionate and personalized care, which extends to mental as well as physical health. The system offers several behavioral and mental health programs and clinics that cater to children and adolescents, including an autism program and an anxiety clinic. For adults, the system offers inpatient and outpatient services to help restore quality of life. For adults over 55 years old, the system provides a geriatric program designed to address problems associated with aging, like memory disorders, grief and loss, and life transitions. The behavioral health staff includes expert psychiatrists to assist those in crisis or with a longer-term mental illness, behavioral health counselors for individual and group counseling sessions, and activity therapists that help engage patients. The multidisciplinary team also features nurses, mental health techs, social workers, and recreation therapists who offer diagnostics, coping methods, individualized and group treatment plans, medication and more.

Covenant Children's Hospital (Lubbock, Texas). In August 2023, Covenant Children's, which is part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health System, opened a pediatric relational health center to provide outpatient, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for children and adolescents with behavioral or mental issues. This center is unique in West Texas, as patients would normally need to travel five or more hours to receive similar services. The center is located within a newly renovated space in the hospital, equipped with connected observation spaces, telemedicine bays, a parent-child interaction therapy space, and a teleconference room. The unit was created in partnership with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center's department of pediatric psychiatry.

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.). Served by a staff of 10 dedicated mental health professionals, El Camino Health addresses the national mental health crisis in an intimate, judgment-free space. Using a highly-specialized clinic, the staff at El Camino aim to counsel adults experiencing an acute mental health crisis. The center has invested almost $100 million into a new, innovative facility that provides a human-centric, therapeutic environment. In this facility, El Camino boasts one of only three inpatient perinatal psychiatry units in the country. The maternal mental health program is world-renowned. The nationally-recognized Taube Pavillion within El Camino houses the Scrivner Center for Mental Health and Addiction Services. The Taube Pavillion's design promotes natural light and features outdoor space and private rooms for inpatient stays, while still adhering to safety standards. This building has earned El Camino recognition by the Behavioral Health Action for innovative programming.

Endeavor Health (Naperville, Ill.). Boasting 17 locations throughout the Chicagoland area, Endeavor Health offers an extensive network of mental health care. The network staffs 1,102 mental health specialists that deliver the highest standard of patient care. Endeavor has streamlined patient admissions via their new Care Management Center, resulting in less congested emergency departments and shorter patient wait times. In another effort to quickly connect patients with providers, Endeavor has established a bridge clinic that has prevented unnecessary visits to the ED and psychiatric hospitalizations for over 97% of patients. To further mental health awareness and education, the staff at Endeavor puts on monthly webinars and offers mental health first aid training. The facility has also developed the innovative Patient Family Advisory Council, which helps families understand how to best support a loved one experiencing a mental health issue. In addition, Endeavor has formed partnerships with local universities like the College of DuPage and North Central College, both of which send high school and college-age students to the center to gain clinical experience and gather information about the behavioral health world. Endeavor Health has received the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health certification from Mental Health America, and has been recognized by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing and many others.

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). Geisinger's 256-bed behavioral health department is serviced by 252 specialists focused on providing outpatient care to rural parts of Pennsylvania. Geisinger's service area is primarily a mental healthcare shortage area. The system is working to expand the mental health workforce, adding 74 providers in a two-year period. The system has also launched a strong psychiatric telemedicine program to address shortages. In 2023, the system held 166,724 telemedicine appointments, mitigating the need for patient travel. The system also increased its number of pediatric psychiatrists from one to 11 in the last year. A bridge clinic for pediatric psychiatric patients was also launched, reducing the need for emergency care. Geisinger has also created a workforce development program in partnership with its medical school, waiving medical school costs for students who go into psychiatry and commit to practicing locally. Recently, Geisinger partnered with Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Health to bring 192 beds to its community. From 2022 to 2023, the system reduced its emergency department boarding hours for patients with primary psychiatric concerns by 50%. The department was also able to reduce costs by moving to the employment model.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health has 568 beds and 110 physicians dedicated to behavioral healthcare across its network. The department features a walk-in clinic, outpatient treatment, and network-affiliated hospitals, including a behavioral health hospital. Specialists are committed to providing individualized treatment, reducing stigma and fostering open conversation. Systemwide, innovative modalities like telepsychiatry, deep transcranial magnetic stimulation, and electroconvulsive therapy are used to great effect. Hackensack Meridian encompasses Carrier Clinic, one of New Jersey's largest private, nonprofit psychiatric behavioral health care systems specializing in psychiatric and addiction treatment. It employs 1,400 team members, cares for more than 6,000 patients annually, and has been serving the community for 113 years. The clinic is currently engaged in planning a $29 million expansion. HMH has also established HMH Urgent Care, which is the first medically integrated urgent care center with behavioral health in the U.S., supplementing traditional urgent care with expanded services to treat short-term outpatient mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, mood disorders, and behavioral issues for people 16 years and older.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Kaiser Permanente offers several types of mental health care, including individual therapy, group therapy, medication, health classes and self-care resources. Believing that each person and each case is unique, Kaiser Permanente works to create tailor-made care plans for every individual, based on input from both the patient and provider. Patients can be seen by providers within the system, or by trusted outside providers if need be. Care is approached collaboratively, drawing from expert opinions of physicians in various departments like primary care, emergency care, and specialty areas like maternity, cardiac, and oncology. Kaiser Permanente also provides classes, support groups, digital self-care apps, and offerings such as Find Your Words, a public mental health awareness resource.

Medical City Healthcare, the North Texas Division of HCA Healthcare (Plano). Medical City Healthcare's behavioral health service line currently has 224 inpatient beds across the region, with plans to expand to 374 in 2024. Its behavioral health department also includes 388 employees, including specialty trained nurses, social workers and more. The system hopes to expand to 630 psychiatric employees in 2024. The service line offers mental health services for all ages via inpatient, outpatient and telemedicine care. The system's longest-running behavioral health facility recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The 124-bed unit offers inpatient psychiatric care in a newly expanded suite. The facility also offers outpatient services and intensive care programs. At the end of 2023, Medical City purchased Wise Health System, adding an additional 20 beds to its behavioral health center. Medical City just began construction on a $50 million mental health and wellness center that is scheduled to open in 2024, which will provide care for a wide range of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and depression.

Mercy (St. Louis). Mercy's mental and behavioral health service line prioritizes restoring emotional stasis to patients who are experiencing challenges like depression, grief and anxiety. Utilizing an evidence-based approach, the care team designs a tailor-made plan for each individual, carefully crafting a treatment plan using options like psychotherapy, medication therapy, and support groups. Advanced treatment options such as electroconvulsive therapy are also available if needed. Mercy takes a full-team, holistic approach to inpatient behavioral health, ensuring that each person's mental and psychical health is cared for in the least restrictive manner possible. Mercy Kids also offers an inpatient behavioral program for children and teens.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Nebraska Medicine's outpatient psychiatry clinic provides evidence-based treatment for patients with anxiety disorders, pregnant and postpartum women, people with intellectual disabilities, and those with addiction and psychotic disorders. It also features the only intensive outpatient program for obsessive compulsive disorder in Nebraska. The anxiety clinic utilizes virtual reality for immersive exposure therapy for patients with medically relevant claustrophobia, which helps prepare patients for MRIs, deep brain stimulation surgery and CPAP machines. The Active Support for Psychosis in Recovery program provides the full spectrum of psychotherapeutic, psychiatric and medical interventions proven effective in fostering holistic recovery from psychotic illness and associated physical health problems. Additionally, it is the first program in the U.S. to offer behavioral family therapy, which supports families affected by psychosis. The team provides care for adults with developmental disabilities and uses telehealth to service 40 nursing homes across the state. The program also opened a 12-room psychiatric emergency services facility in 2020 to meet the emergent mental health needs of the Omaha metro area, providing care to individuals with an acute mental health crisis in a dedicated safe, trauma-informed and compassionate environment.

Newman Memorial Hospital (Shattuck, Okla.). At Newman Memorial Hospital, the newly-opened Senior Life Solutions department provides a solution to an overlooked and under addressed issue. Senior Life Solutions seeks to utilize therapeutic and psychiatric solutions in an outpatient setting for adults over 65. A staff of one psychiatrist, one counselor, one RN program director, and one office/patient coordinator offer much needed care to the underserved older adult population in a rural area. The department helps older adults who are experiencing anxiety and depression or coping with grief. Changes in later life, like loss of a loved one, living condition changes, and caregiver fatigue are all addressed respectfully and compassionately. The facility is a group setting, but patients are also treated on an individual level during therapy sessions, and their treatment plans are furthered by medication education and management and after-care planning. Newman Memorial Hospital received Psychiatric Medical Care's 2023 "Rookie of the Year" award in recognition of its efforts to address the mental health crisis in older adults.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). OSF HealthCare is transforming the landscape of psychiatric and behavioral health services in the region. Set to open by late 2025, OSF's Meadowview Behavioral Hospital is a testament to this dedication, representing a $35 million investment. This inpatient treatment facility promises a high level of care and support for individuals seeking mental health treatment. Additionally, OSF Strive is a trauma recovery program that is providing care for hundreds of patients 14 and older who have experienced violent trauma. OSF has been named the official healthcare provider for Illinois State University athletics, a five-year exclusive agreement that ensures ISU athletes can access top-tier behavioral health professionals. OSF also offers community members in their market free access to the online psychoeducation platform called SilverCloud. Clinical results reveal a 58% improvement for patients with moderate behavioral health conditions, while depression and anxiety screening scores improved by 53% and 50%, respectively. Notably, the platform has a 94% patient satisfaction rate, underlining its patient-centric approach.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center provides psychiatric care for the whole person via its department of psychiatry and behavioral health and the Ohio State Harding Hospital. This comprehensive, holistic approach takes into consideration the interconnectivity of mental and physical health. Ohio State provides education and training for staff through its general psychiatry residency program, which explores psychotherapy, medication, imaging, wellness and health promotion. Resources are also provided for those looking to gain expertise in a subspecialty. The department features a robust research program as well, with $30 million in extramural research funding. Patients with severe depression benefit from Ohio State's pioneering neurological therapies and technologies, including esketamine, ketamine, electroconvulsive treatment and transcranial magnetic stimulation. Ohio State also offers the Behavioral Health Immediate Care clinic, an adult outpatient program at Ohio State Harding Hospital, the STAR program, which addresses stress, trauma and resilience, and the Early Psychosis Intervention Center, for patients experiencing the onset of psychotic symptoms.

Oswego (N.Y.) Health. Oswego Health's 164-bed mental health and wellness unit has over 100 specialists who are focused on creating a holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem that nurtures mental health at every level. The program is co-located with the system's primary care department, allowing for collaboration and innovation between the two. The system offers services ranging from an inpatient psychiatric unit to an outpatient youth services center. The mental health and wellness program currently reviews over 800 patient charts every month. Oswego recently opened a 42,000-square-foot facility, The Lobdell Center for Mental Health & Wellness at Lakeview, thanks to funding from the state health department. The new center offers 32 inpatient beds and is the county's only provider of outpatient and inpatient behavioral health services. Oswego provides $18 million a year in community investment, bringing care to the uninsured and underinsured.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Princeton (N.J.) House Behavioral Health, a division of Penn Medicine, offers acute inpatient treatment for adults with psychiatric, substance use disorder, or co-occurring diagnoses, as well as short term medical detox for alcohol or benzodiazepines. All treatment modalities are evidence-based, and outcomes are analyzed to pinpoint which therapies work best for each individual patient, how to reduce symptoms, and how to bring about lasting recovery. The First Responder Treatment Service, created in 2013, focuses on the unique needs of law enforcement, fire fighters, emergency medical responders and military members while they participate in treatment for their primary diagnoses. Inpatient treatment is provided in Princeton, N.J. Intensive outpatient treatment programs are customized to meet the needs of children, adolescents, young adults, adults and older adults, along with specialized programs for men and women. Outpatient sites are conveniently situated throughout New Jersey. Princeton House’s outpatient treatment program includes individual and group therapy, family therapy and creative arts therapies in all tracks. Partial hospital programs are also available for all populations.

Renown Health and University of Nevada School of Medicine (Reno, Nev.). In 2018, a $6 million donation funded the creation of the Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute at Renown Health. The institute was formed to address increased prescription drug-related mortality rates and suicide rates in northern Nevada. The department is now fully integrated with University of Nevada School of Medicine's psychiatry residency, child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship programs, and behavioral sciences and clinical psychiatry medical student training. The curriculum emphasizes the value of psychotherapy, psychopharmacology and interventional psychiatry methods, along with primary care team integration. Innovative public and private partnerships with the state include the SOAR early intervention treatment program for those experiencing their first episode of psychosis. A 24-hour crisis stabilization center will open in 2024 for adults with mental health or substance use issues. The Connect Washoe County mental health collaborative, part of the hospital’s community benefit program, hosts the Youth Mental Health Summit, with a number of interventions resulting in reduced use of street and prescription drugs, lower hospitalization rates due to opioid overdose, and fewer cases of intentional suicide mortality in youth.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Sanford Health's behavioral health department guides patients through their mental health journeys via virtual and in-person care. Experts assist with addiction, anxiety, depression, gender or sexual identity issues, burnout, trauma and much more. The department specializes in psychiatry, psychology, counseling, chemical dependency, eating disorders and occupational therapy. A range of programs are provided to address different levels of need and flexibility, with some patients benefiting from inpatient care or partial hospitalization and others receiving virtual care, outpatient care or community-based care.

Sheppard Pratt (Baltimore). Sheppard Pratt is a private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, special education, developmental disability and social services. Almost 80,000 patients across 160 Maryland-based programs benefit from their services, as well as from their partnerships with hospitals and health systems across the nation. Both outpatient and inpatient treatment is offered, spanning rehabilitation, housing, education, job training services and more. Sheppard Pratt offers a broad spectrum of care for youth, with approximately 120 inpatient child and adolescent beds, 11 special education schools, partial hospital programs, school-based programs in over 200 public schools, support groups, and dedicated programs catered to those with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders and autism. Recent accomplishments include opening a new comprehensive behavioral health hospital in 2021, launching a consultation division in 2022, and opening the Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics for treatment and research in 2022.

Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston). With new and expanded systemwide services for patients in need of specialized behavioral health support, Texas Children’s addresses mental and behavioral health issues as early as possible at each stage of the diagnosis and treatment continuum, before they escalate to the point where inpatient hospitalization is required. The Mental and Behavioral Health Initiative embeds psychiatrists and other behavioral health specialists in Texas Children’s pediatrics practices. Inpatient initiatives include an intensive outpatient program to close the gap between inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services and enhanced safe treatment spaces. A mobile behavioral health unit brings services to patients, eliminating many financial and geographic barriers to access for the underserved. The psychiatry and psychology services' innovative programs provide care for a wide range of behavioral health conditions, including complicated ADHD, autistic spectrum disorders, OCD and anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, eating disorders, and psychiatric and psychological symptoms that occur with other medical conditions. Texas Children’s Hospital also has one of the largest pediatric neuropsychology programs in the country.

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis Health's psychiatry program is diverse, profitable, and a trailblazer within the field. With over 120 physicians and PhDs and a staff of several hundred, the department offers a broad array of clinical services for patients. The department also has three residency programs, along with fellowships and a voluntary clinical faculty program. Faculty members research topics like autism, neurodevelopmental disorders, early psychosis, telepsychiatry and geriatrics. The department is No. 15 in the nation in NIH research funding with $24.5 million, holds over $22.5 million in endowments and gifts, and has an annual operating budget of more than $42.5 million. Within recent years, the department has opened a behavioral health unit to stabilize a mental health crisis in the emergency department, obtained funding to expand a SAFE-T program that addresses revolving door visits, and increased needed resources for their Advanced Psychiatric Therapeutics Clinic. In 2022-23, the department was ranked as one of the nation's top 15 best programs in psychiatry by U.S. News & World Report.

UPMC (Pittsburgh). The University of Pittsburgh's psychiatry department, as well as UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, aim to care for all patients while creating and improving upon treatment methods. The department, known for its academic and clinical excellence, is focused on scientific discovery that will benefit patients and community members. UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital established itself as a leader in mental health care, research and education over 70 years ago. It features almost 60 community-based programs, as well as inpatient and outpatient programs for children and adults. Thanks to affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and the psychiatry department continually rank No. 1 in psychiatric research funding from the NIH.

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). UnityPoint Health employs a team of dedicated mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral health therapists, social workers, psychiatrist nurses and substance-use disorder specialists. Additionally, the system offers five mental health centers. UnityPoint Clinic offers psychiatry services that treat patients via medication, psychotherapy or a combination of the two. Psychotherapy offerings include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, interpersonal therapy and pet therapy, all of which can be completed individually or in a family or group setting. The psychiatry clinic treats a variety of disorders, including but not limited to depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder.

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). University of Maryland Medical System is a university-based health system with 11 hospitals. Among them is the University of Maryland Medical Center, whose psychiatry department features 81 patient beds and approximately 60 experts in child, adolescent, geriatric, addiction, reproduction and consultation-liaison psychiatry. This program provides a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services via psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, occupational therapists and clinical nurse specialists. UMMC recently formed an Advanced Depression Treatment Center for those with difficult-to-treat depression, utilizing a consultative model to achieve highly-personalized, individualized treatment plans that offer psychiatric pharmacology and other advanced options. UMMC is also expanding several of its existing psychiatric programs to meet community needs, including women's mental health, school-based mental health, and first-episode psychosis programs. Another sector of UMMS is UM Upper Chesapeake Health, which operates the Klein Center as its behavioral health hub. It features a mobile crisis team, urgent care walk-in center, outpatient services and a residential crisis bed unit. UM Upper Chesapeake Health also plans to open its $80 million Behavioral Health Pavilion in 2024.

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor). Psychiatric care at University of Michigan Health includes advanced interventions for adults with complex mental health needs, and patient participation in research studies that move knowledge and care forward. Comprehensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, psychiatric emergency and inpatient services are available to adults with treatment-resistant depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, psychosis and schizophrenia, substance use disorders, perinatal mood disorders, neuropsychological testing needs and geriatric-specific mental health needs. The Neuromodulation Program is one of the nation’s foremost providers of electroconvulsive therapy, offers transcranial magnetic stimulation and ketamine therapy, and studies new options to modulate brain activity. The system's addiction treatment service offers standard and intensive outpatient care for substance use disorders from adolescence to late adulthood, including specialized recovery programs for health professionals. U-M psychiatrists offer advanced mental health care for veterans with PTSD and substance use disorder care at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. The psychiatrists, along with other mental health providers, also offer a range of consultation services for health care providers and educators statewide to support delivery of evidence-based care across the age spectrum and to increase use of medication-assisted therapy for opioid use disorder. Through partnerships with county and state health departments, U-M Health supports mental health needs of the most vulnerable.

Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Valleywise Health's 146 behavioral health clinicians aim to provide high-quality inpatient and outpatient services, and work to support patients in medically underserved areas. The system champions innovation, a tenet evidenced through their First Episode Centers, Assertive Community Treatment program, and Severe Mental Illness Clinic. The FECs assist young patients through their first experiences with psychosis, with the intention of helping patients recover and restoring quality of life. The ACT team provides medicine, guidance and resources to patients affected by severe mental illness, helping members find jobs, get back to school or seek social services. The SMI clinic aids patients struggling with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and major depressive disorder in finding purpose again and suggesting the possibility of a happy life with severe mental illness. Valleywise's excellence in care has been recognized by the Arizona Republic, and individual clinicians have been awarded with a myriad of honors concerning their practice.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan Health has 54 programs and 24 care locations in the state, making it the most comprehensive behavioral health program in South Central Pennsylvania. More than 1,100 team members support its behavioral health service line, whose specialists include clinical nurses, telemedicine specialists and psychologists. These teams treat 64,000 patients annually. The system is focused on finding ways to connect primary care specialists with behavioral health specialists through a shared care model. Recently, the system invested more than $30 million into the continued growth and expansion of its behavioral health line. WellSpan completed about $7 million in renovations at WellSpan Philhaven – Mt. Gretna (Pa.) Inpatient Unit and created a mobile crisis response team in two counties to respond efficiently to mental health alerts. In 2021, WellSpan created a specialized treatment and recovery clinic to give patients access to care plans, referrals and resources. WellSpan also has several design innovations underway and is launching an effort to improve safety in the workplace through a violence reduction program.



Westchester Medical Center Health Network (Valhalla, N.Y.). Westchester Medical Center Health Network's behavioral health services department features 156 beds and is staffed by 58 specialists, including board certified psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The behavioral health department offers a full spectrum of services, from inpatient and outpatient to addiction care. WMCHealth was the largest provider of psychiatric care in its eight-county region in 2021, when it discharged 39% of the area’s total inpatient mental health volume, nearly twice as many as its closest competitor. At MidHudson Regional Hospital, the percentage of its psychiatry inpatients who reported on Press Ganey surveys they were "very likely” to recommend the hospital improved from 45% in 2022 to 51% in 2023. From January 2023 through November 2023, the rehabilitation program discharged 19% more patients than during the same period the year prior. Additionally, the system has received contingent approval to expand its inpatient psychiatric program from 40 to 60 licensed beds.