30 health IT & revenue cycle up-and-comers | 2023

The following individuals are up-and-comers in the health IT and revenue cycle field, rising into leadership roles that impact their organizations' growth, financial operations and outcomes.

These rising stars are leading the charge at hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies across the nation. They bring a deep understanding of healthcare's changing landscape and help their organizations adjust accordingly.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included leaders, organizations or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Kumar Aditya. Executive Director of Information Technology at Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Aditya partners with clinical and revenue cycle leadership to support the growth of Atlantic Health System through technology and the application and expansion of cutting edge revenue cycle technologies. He also uncovers deficiencies in existing technology solutions and makes technological and security improvements. He leads automation initiatives for prior authorizations, computer coding and more. Under his leadership, Atlantic Health has successfully implemented initiatives including automation of 60 percent of payers and modalities in radiology, an enterprisewide patient communication system, an enterprisewide digital patient financial experience roadmap and an efficient mass COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Shakeeb Akhter. Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Akhter is a visionary and results-focused leader who believes in the power of using data and analytics for good. He uses technology-driven innovation to enable new care delivery models and digital transformation to drive improved business performance, patient and provider experience, and operational efficiency. His most notable accomplishments at CHOP include developing an enterprise IS and digital transformation strategy and creating one of the leading analytics programs in the country by modernizing the data and analytics team and instilling a data-driven culture.



Kristin Bates. Vice President of Revenue Cycle Operations at University Hospitals (Cleveland). Ms. Bates is responsible for strategic direction and executive leadership within the revenue cycle team at University Hospitals. She oversees and provides a best-practice vision for mid-cycle and backend RCM functions, including health information services and coding and billing. She also provides leadership and guidance for members of the revenue management team. She collaborates with internal and external customers to facilitate meetings and financial targets. She has been with UH for over 25 years and has been a senior revenue cycle leader for eight years. She has also helped the system organize and execute opportunities to leverage robotics, systems and other solutions that have resulted in efficiency and performance improvement.

Steven Beal. Senior Vice President and CIO for MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Mr. Beale has progressive experience managing complex initiatives, IS business functions and executive level support for MemorialCare which includes four hospitals, 225 care locations, a physician group medical foundation and 2,600 physicians. He serves on the MemorialCare Innovation Fund, one of the nation's pioneers in strategic investments. Mr. Beal provides strategic and tactical leadership for innovative, cost-effective technology and digital solutions for the best possible experience for internal customers and care of patients. Engaged at all levels of governance, he advises leadership in technology, staff development, business models and financial planning as well as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

David A. Beuther, MD, PhD. Chief Medical Information Officer for National Jewish Health (Denver). Dr. Beuther is a pulmonologist and recognized leader in medical informatics and clinical research for the leading specialty hospital focused on respiratory care and research including through national Respiratory Institute collaborations. His research focuses on integration of information systems to improve care delivery and enhance speed and efficiency of clinical trial recruitment. His clinical interests center on asthma, COPD and complex chronic airways disorders. He also leads research on epidemiology and mechanisms underlying the association between obesity and asthma. Together his body of work continues to have national impact.



Nicole Braxley, MD. Medical Director of Mercy San Juan Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.) and Board Member with Vituity (Emeryville, Calif). Dr. Braxley is both a board member for Vituity and the medical director for Mercy San Juan Medical Center. As medical director, she is responsible for the oversight of an expansive, high-volume and high-acuity emergency department. Dr. Braxley has been with Vituity since 2012 and has practiced emergency medicine across five U.S. states and two African countries.

John Brownstein, PhD. Chief Innovation Officer for Boston Children's Hospital. Global leader in healthcare technology, particularly in emerging fields of informatics and big data analytics, he runs a 100-person multidisciplinary team. His team's multimillion dollar budget includes grants from NIH, USAID, DoD, CDC, Rockefeller, Google and Gates Foundation. His work pioneered 'digital epidemiology' utilizing diverse digital data sources to understand population health. He's published in over 300 peer-reviewed papers focused on digital health. Recipient of the White House Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, he leads in developing novel patient-facing public health systems, including HealthMap, Vaccine Finder and MedWatcher global public health tools used by millions and recognized by National Library of Congress and the Smithsonian. Successful entrepreneur having developed new technologies, started multiple companies, established industry/academic partnerships including with Amazon, Apple, Google, Twitter and Uber, he is an Emmy winning ABC News medical contributor.

Tim Calahan. Chief Technology Officer for Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Mr. Calahan delivers structure from chaos, innovation from stagnation, and new paths and strategies from ambiguity. He is focused on driving innovation and digital transformation. Although relatively new to the role, he has authored detailed technology plans and initiatives to drive change, challenge the status quo, and elevate technology delivery. His focus is on charting a path to weave public cloud products and solutions into the technology fabric at Michigan Medicine to drive business agility and process efficiency that leads to clinical and academic improvements. He is passionate about technology, injecting fun into the transformation process, and aligning people, processes and technology to drive organizational change.

Hugh Cassidy, PhD. Chief Data Scientist and Head of Artificial Intelligence at LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.). Dr. Cassidy serves as chief data scientist and head of artificial intelligence for LeanTaas. He is passionate about the use of AI in healthcare, particularly championing its use for staffing, scheduling, workflow, and utilization. Dr. Cassidy is skilled in the creation of mathematical enterprise solutions, and has crafted both a staffing tool for large health systems and a patented machine learning process for data deduplication.

Alyssa Collins. Associate Vice President of Risk Adjustment at Molina (Long Beach, Calif.). As associate vice president of risk adjustment, Ms. Collins is responsible for defining, developing and implementing a comprehensive risk adjustment strategy for all of Molina's Medicare and Medicaid services. Within the organization, she takes charge of both prospective and retrospective strategies, collaborating with the Molina provider network across 22 states. During her time with Molina, Ms. Collins has achieved a year over year increase of 71 percent on risk adjustment accuracy. Additionally, she has led successful efforts in data collection through EHR integration, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined ingestion of chart data. Ms. Collins has previous experience as a manager and data analyst at Change Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn.

Eve Cunningham, MD. Group Vice President and Chief of Virtual Care and Digital Health at Providence (Renton, Wash.). Dr. Cunningham serves as group vice president of Providence's virtual care and digital health division, which facilitates over 1.4 million annual ambulatory virtual visits and more than 100,000 inpatient visits across 92 hospitals in eight states. Dr. Cunningham provides crucial technology, program management support, and leadership for the telehealth program's nine virtual care inpatient enterprise service lines, a hospital at home program, remote patient monitoring for primary care, virtual nursing program and virtual behavioral health services. She was responsible for the development and launch of the MedPearl Clinical Knowledge Hub, combining her medical expertise with technological knowledge to design the digital assistant and clinical content management system. The tool offers providers with support and context-aware patient data through leverage of AI tools and the collective knowledge of a clinician content management team, and is actively used by over 2,700 Providence clinicians. Prior to assuming her current role, Dr. Cunningham served as chief medical officer for strategic partnerships at Providence. She also has experience practicing as an OB/GYN physician.

Shannon M. Dean, MD. Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). As a pediatrician, St. Jude faculty member and leader in health information technology, Dr. Dean was integral in launching the St. Jude's EHR, reimagining the clinical informatics team and increasing provider engagement. Her research and publications focus on applied clinical informatics, using technology to support patient/family engagement, health IT impact on provider wellbeing, EHR clinical documentation and user-centered technology design to support team-based care. As first or corresponding author, published research is found in JAMA Internal Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, Hospital Pediatrics, Applied Clinical Informatics, Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety and Journal of Hospital Medicine.

Dalton Douglas. Vice President of Business Intelligence and Population Health at Lone Star Circle of Care (Georgetown, Texas). As vice president of business intelligence and population health at Lone Star Circle of Care, Mr. Douglas is responsible for enterprisewide analytics strategy. He also focuses on population health quality of care and growth. He is gifted at translating very technical processes into easily digestible concepts, which allows him to deftly guide leaders across the organization.

Roopa Foulger. Vice President of Digital Innovation Development for OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Ms. Foulger is an innovator in leading how new digital technologies can attract and guide patients through their healthcare journey. With 25 years of experience in data and enterprise information management, analytics and product development, she drives technology strategy for the health system's digital transformation. She is also the research lead of the OSF Innovation Data and Advanced Informatics Lab, building adjacent and breakthrough solutions in data science and artificial intelligence. Her work includes projects aimed at addressing cancer, promoting health equity, and finding solutions for chronic disease conditions.

Jennifer Goldman, DO. Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.). A family physician and former chief of primary care, in just six months as CMIO working with a multidisciplinary team Dr. Goldman counts many accomplishments. They include a re-imagined workflow for primary care providers to build more efficient and intuitive documentation tools ensuring patients receive all preventive recommendations; wellness informatics program enrolling all new physicians, advanced practice providers, residents and fellows in EHR training during onboarding; and improved medication reconciliation systemwide on target to exceed 95%. In addition, EHR tools that facilitate social determinants of health screening, consistent documentation and linkage to care for the most vulnerable have screened and connected over 300,000 patients to services.

William Hanson, III, MD. Chief Medical Information Officer for Penn Medicine - University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia). Professor of anesthesiology, critical care, surgery and internal medicine at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where he practices as an internist, anesthesiologist and intensivist, Dr. Hanson has extensive experience in medical informatics. His research using "electronic nose" technology to detect diseases such as pneumonia and sinusitis by breath analysis is featured in Scientific American. He is a widely published expert in evolving roles of technology in healthcare delivery, including features in The Edge of Medicine: The Technology That Will Change Our Lives, Smart Medicine: How the Changing Role of Doctors Will Revolutionize Health Care and Popular Science.

Nikki Harper. Vice President of Enterprise Patient Financial Services at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). In her role as vice president of enterprise patient financial services, Ms. Harper has strategic and operational oversight for all back-end revenue cycle functions for Trinity Health hospitals and medical groups. She oversees billing, follow-up, denials management, payment posting, credit balance resolution, customer service, and reconciliation. As a revenue cycle subject matter expert, she serves on the national board of directors for Healthcare Financial Management Association

Tammy Hawes. CEO and Founder of Virsys12 (Brentwood, Tenn.). Ms. Hawes founded Virsys12 in 2011 to help healthcare organizations create an optimized experience that produces better outcomes and lowers costs for members, patients, providers and partners. Virsys12's three applications deliver tangible benefits that translate into measurable results, like improved return on investment, increased scale and faster time to market. Under Ms. Hawes' leadership as CEO, the company doubled revenue in both 2021 and 2022, grew from 22 to 43 employees, and now serves clients in 40 states.

Chris Jayne. Vice President of Revenue Capture at Waystar (Louisville, Ky.). Since April 2022, Mr. Jayne has served as vice president of revenue capture for Waystar, a software development company that aims to simplify healthcare payments. Waystar processes 50 percent of the U.S. population's claims and has processed more than $6 billion in patient payments. Prior to assuming his current role, he was vice president of client success for the company. He has also served as vice president of customer success for Patientco in Atlanta, which is now part of Waystar.

Sarah Knodel. Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle for Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Ms. Knodel is recognized as an early pioneer in the use of automation and AI in the healthcare revenue cycle. A nationally respected authority on innovative approaches to support sustained revenue growth, she has responsibility for strategic management and direction of the enterprise contact center and revenue cycle. Through her leadership, she is transforming revenue cycle departments including access services, revenue integrity, utilization review, denial resource center, and the central business office. During her tenure, Baylor Scott & White has been recognized multiple times as a HFMA MAP Award winner for High Performance in Revenue Cycle. Among recent honors, Dallas Business Journal awarded her the Women in Business Award.

Steve Kos. Senior Director of Revenue Cycle Application Support at Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Mr. Kos directs a team of managers, leaders and analysts who support patient flow, patient access, scheduling, health information, billing and more. He partners with the information services and revenue cycle operational leadership departments to plan, design and implement organization-wide system technologies and workflow solutions. He also coordinates project resourcing to support revenue cycle and finance initiatives across the system. Since joining Baptist in 2022, he has assisted in a systemwide implementation of a new EHR system, completed three EHR upgrades, led the opening of a new hospital, implemented prior authorization automation and completed nine project implementations across the revenue cycle service-scape.

Melissa Lawlor. Director of Cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Ms. Lawlor serves as director of cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance at Hackensack Meridian Health, where she designs, develops, and deploys proactive security initiatives that contribute to an improved security posture for the organization. Recently, she developed and executed a multi-year plan to remediate security assessment findings, led efforts to create and adapt security controls to support a cloud smart strategy, sponsored the first enterprisewide cybersecurity incident management plan to ensure stakeholders were trained to execute through tabletop testing, and more. Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Health, Ms. Lawlor served as a director in KPMG’s cyber practice.

James Lindgren. Executive Director of Revenue Cycle Optimization at the University of Miami Health System. Mr. Lindgren is responsible for evaluating, enhancing and automating business processes across the entire university health system. He focuses on scheduling, digital patient experience, medical billing and more. He specializes in the intersection of healthcare, information technology and business operations. He manages a team of system architects that are responsible for optimizing patient flow, coding, scheduling, finance and artificial intelligence. Mr. Lindgren oversaw the implementation of advanced artificial intelligence software and analytics tools, which led the university to improved revenue capture, accelerated claims processing, decreased denials and a decrease in the average lead time for new patients.

Payton McGowen, MD. Illinois Medical Director and Board Member of Vituity (Emeryville, Calif.). Dr. McGowen is the Illinois medical director for Vituity and a member of its board of directors. She first joined Vituity in 2014 and has since taken on numerous progressive responsibilities. Her integrated sites across Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System, which is partnered with Vituity, were awarded the Distinguished Practice Award and Integrated Practice of the Year Award in 2015, as well as the Culture of Caring Award in 2018 and 2019.

Sara Meinke. Senior Director Enterprise IT Ambulatory Network Innovation for Baptist Health System (Jacksonville, Fla.). Ms. Meinke is an unstoppable force whose process-oriented and analytical nature help drive teams to deliver several successful technology and systems-related programs during her 20 years at Baptist Health. Having previously directed clinical and physician informatics programs and clinical applications, she now oversees several enterprise systems. Her team is charged with building a platform to extend Baptist's tools and systems to other providers in the community to improve patient access and integration. She serves on the Women's Center of Jacksonville board as their technology advisor working with key stakeholders to develop technology roadmaps in automation, emerging technologies and risk.

Tony Morrison. Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). As vice president of revenue cycle for Sanford Health, Mr. Morrison leads all revenue cycle operations for the health system's services and long term care divisions. These include patient access and scheduling, clinical and hospital coding, and patient financial services. He also works closely with operations and the strategic reimbursement team. Mr. Morrison was responsible for combining four disparate billing systems and staff across Sanford's vast rural footprint into one cohesive team. He has 35 years of experience working with Sanford Health, having begun in an entry level position at the organization.

Brian Murtha. Director of Digital Strategy for Risk Adjustment at Centene (St. Louis). Mr. Murtha leads technological integration within Centene through designing interoperability solutions leveraging the use of clinical data in his role as director of digital strategy. He orchestrated the creation of a prospective network and EHR connectivity platforms, amplifying the precision of risk adjustment scores and enabling more comprehensive data capture. His collaboration extends across Centene's Medicare, Medicaid and commercial markets, catering to a vast membership exceeding 22 million individuals. By innovating electronic chart chase procedures and consolidating processes, Mr. Murtha has driven Centene's digital transformation, creating a multi-vendor EHR network and a centralized data warehouse accessible organization-wide. Under his guidance, his team incorporated a prospective network solution that real-time evaluates claim data via Centene's EDI network, evaluating and communicating analysis with providers to highlight any missing data. Prior to working with Centene, Mr. Murtha was a senior technical business analyst at WellCare Health Plans in Tampa, Fla.

Ryan Neaves. Vice President of Product Development for Novant Health (Winston Salem, N.C.) Neaves is a visionary leader, constantly seeking innovative approaches to improve patient care. His team's recent accomplishments include developing a cutting-edge algorithmic scheduling system for infusion patients, reducing wait times and enabling the establishment of an advanced cancer care center without waiting rooms. He also implemented a state-of-the-art product that transcribes patient-provider conversations, allowing physicians to focus more on patients and less on computer screens during visits. During the pandemic, his team demonstrated resilience and adaptability, creating tools for efficient COVID testing and vaccine scheduling through smart devices, ensuring quality care under rapidly changing guidelines. These breakthroughs showcase his commitment to enhancing patient experiences and revolutionizing healthcare delivery.

Ellen Pollack. CIO of UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Ms. Pollack's vision for an exceptional patient and customer experience is firmly rooted from her nursing background. She transitioned to CIO after 25-plus years working in the health IT space. Prior to becoming CIO she served as CNIO for nine years. Her responsibilities include implementing and supporting the technology utilized in UCLA Health’s hospitals, 260-plus clinics, research, education and the Schools of Medicine, Nursing, and Dentistry. Throughout the years, Ms. Pollack has remained focused on providing superior customer service, always striving to enhance performance and usability to staff, faculty and patients. She also focuses on developing her team, knowing it can only achieve excellence if it includes a highly skilled, collaborative, and engaged workforce.

Heidi Raines. Founder and CEO of Performance Health Partners (New Orleans). Ms. Raines is the founder and CEO of Performance Health Partners, where she leads the company in developing a high-security healthy safety technology. She is responsible for the oversight of continuous software evolution, and leads a team that incorporates user feedback and data analysis to drive improvement. Outside of internal operations, Ms. Raines actively engages and collaborates with industry influencers, policy makers, investors and regulatory bodies to form strategic partnerships with PHP. Under her leadership, the company has seen a 50 to 75 percent annual growth rate since its inception in 2015, as well as a 97 percent client retention rate over seven years. In addition to leading PHP, Ms. Raines is also a preceptor faculty member at Tulane University's Master of Health Administration Program. In 2023, she published her first book, "Shared Voices: A Framework for Patient and Employee Safety," which became a Forbes Books and Amazon Best Seller within its first week of release. Also in 2023, PHP was recognized as the No. 1 Best in KLAS for healthcare safety, risk and compliance solutions.

Shekar Ramanathan. Executive Director of Digital Transformation at Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Ramanathan leads digital transformation, digital consumer experience, revenue cycle management and strategic initiatives across the Atlantic Health System. Under his leadership, Atlantic Health has successfully implemented several initiatives for improving the patient experience, including establishing a digital experience platform, increasing patient portal activation rates by 40 percent, increasing the number of patient-submitted clinical updates, scaling patient text messaging to 2 million messages a month, closing over a million patient data gaps, increasing the utilization of telehealth services, establishing a process for COVID-19 testing and establishing a vaccination strategy.

Scott Raymond. Vice President and Chief Information and Innovation Officer for Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). With clinical background as a pediatric nurse, Mr. Raymond is very much grounded in providing high-quality patient care and continues to maintain his license. He is laser focused on the three Rs of IT: Reduce complication; increase Reliability; and enhance Resiliency. He has extensive experience in cloud computing and leveraging existing platforms to their maximum potential. In the year since he arrived, he has helped Nebraska Medicine be one of the first organizations to successfully implement an EHR hyperdrive to streamline workflows, better enable integrations and improve the overall user experience. Mr. Raymond champions AI uses and other innovations to better experiences.

Victoria Ringer. Director of Revenue Cycle Management at Hunter Health Clinic (Wichita, Kan.). Ms. Ringer joined Hunter Health from Prairie View a few months ago after Hunter decided it wanted a fresh outlook on its revenue process. She is in charge of ensuring timely and accurate billing of services provided for Hunter. She partners with finance and operations and provides recommendations for managing the business. Ms. Ringer has knowledge in end-to-end revenue cycle management, minimizing system threats and overcoming weaknesses.

Parag Shah. Head of Practice Management Solutions at Integra Connect (West Palm Beach, Fla.). As head of practice management solutions, Mr. Shah leads the end-to-end process of developing, executing and optimizing solutions catering to needs of speciality care at Integra Connect. In just five years, his leadership has achieved $4.5 billion in revenue for clients. He has played a pivotal role in establishing eight accountable care organizations, some in collaboration with CMS, aimed at enhancing healthcare quality and cost-effectiveness in the Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland regions. Mr. Shah previously served as the president of Health Prime International since its inception in 2004.

Jennifer Stemmler. CIO of Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.). Ms. Stemmler is a transformational leader passionate about using innovative technologies to advance consumer digital experience. She leads the 25-hospital health system's digital and information technology strategy and developed a digital forward, consumer-centric roadmap that helps create exceptional experiences across the care continuum. Her recently led multiple advances include integrated experience for online scheduling; digital engagement experiences at discharge; new digital billing experience; consumer digital intake and self-check-in and enterprise consumer 360 integrated platform. She successfully led a multi-million dollar annual savings in IT spend, as well as transitioning clinical and revenue cycle application teams back to the organization.

William Thacker. Assistant Vice President of Revenue Cycle and HIM Solutions at Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Mr. Thacker leads a team of over 250 members in the performance of coding, billing and collections, payment posting, credits, customer service, analytics, consulting and product management for Ochsner Revenue Cycle Solutions clients in his role as assistant vice president of revenue cycle and HIM solutions. He works with his team to provide accounts receivable services for physicians and hospitals across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Mr. Thacker is also responsible for collaborating with hospital administrators, department managers and staff across clinical and financial areas for improved results. In 2022, Mr. Thacker evaluated the Oschner make versus buy strategy, reducing costs and establishing a more flexible and strategic business office. Mr. Thacker has also grown his group by more than 300 percent over the past four years. He has been with Ochsner for over 10 years and most previously served as a strategic business partner director and revenue cycle operations manager.

Shane Thielman. CIO of Scripps Health (San Diego). Mr. Thielman is a member of Scripps executive team, highly regarded for his expertise, collaborative style and strong partnerships he has built with clinical and business users throughout the organization. He directs a fully integrated network of computer services, comprising five hospital campuses, 30 ambulatory sites and more than a dozen administrative and specialty centers. He and his team led Scripps to national recognition for its systemwide EHR platform and to an exponential expansion of telemedicine and digital services. He is developing a centralized hub for digital-based care and collaborating with physicians to incorporate advanced AI programs for ambient documentation and predictive modeling to forecast patient outcomes and needed resources.

Adam Ting. Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Notable (San Mateo, Calif.). As the co-founder and chief product officer of Notable, Mr. Ting manages the teams that handle the product direction, strategy, design, and advancement of the company's intelligent automation platform. Notable aims to eradicate the burden of administrative work in healthcare and boasts health system clients including Intermountain Health, MUSC Health, CommonSpirit and Baylor Scott & White. Previously, Mr. Ting served as head of design at San Francisco-based Blend.

Paul Visco. Chief Technology Officer for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Mr. Visco is a brilliant programmer and problem-solver who deftly makes use of rapidly changing technologies to enable optimal care and effective communication for cancer patients. He oversees clinical and enterprise applications at Roswell Park and directs development of all patient-facing technologies. His most impactful accomplishments include creating applications that streamline access and care for patients, like a custom customer relationship management system and MyRoswell patient portal. His unique talents were especially evident during the pandemic, when he navigated fluctuating regulatory requirements in swiftly developing tools allowing the cancer center to provide care while keeping patients and staff safe.

Andrew Walker. Vice President of Accounting and Financial Reporting at WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). As vice president of accounting and financial reporting, Mr. Walker oversees all WellSpan Health accounting, financial operations and reporting functions. He is also responsible for aspects such as budget planning, payroll, accounts payable, tax, debt compliance and other governmental finance reporting, and manages a team to support the functions of his position. Additionally, Mr. Walker serves as staff to the finance and investment committee as well as the audit committee of the board. Recently, he has played instrumental roles in numerous mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of a $320 million health system in the Republic of Ireland and the $1.6 billion acquisition of a health system in Charleston, S.C. Currently, Mr. Walker is leading collaboration to support expanding Oracle Cloud solutions, streamlining services, and revamping budget and capital processes at WellSpan.