26 highly successful CEO-CFO duos | 2023

Hospital and health system CEOs and CFOs must work in unison to lead their organizations to success.

Healthcare organizations across the nation have faced various challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain disruptions to workforce shortages. CEOs and CFOs combine innovative, entrepreneurial mindsets with pragmatic strategic initiatives to ensure that their organizations continue to thrive.

Here are 26 highly successful CEO-CFO duos. We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included leaders or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.





David Callender, MD, President and CEO, and Alec King, Executive Vice President and CFO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Callender and Mr. King guide Memorial Hermann's road to value. Their strategic direction focuses on quality, prevention and customized care delivery, leading to better health outcomes and a lower cost of care. Both leaders prioritize transparency in their approach, fostering trust and collaboration. The duo collaborates to maintain open lines of communication with employees across the organization through town halls and leadership meetings. With their shared vision and collaboration, Dr. Callender and Mr. King have elevated Memorial Hermann's role in transforming healthcare in Greater Houston, paving the way towards high-value care for the community.

John Couris, President and CEO, and Mark Runyon, Executive Vice President and CFO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Mr. Couris and Mr. Runyon have complementary leadership approaches, both driven by the shared goals of making Tampa General one of the nation’s leading and most innovative academic health systems providing world-class care and conducting cutting-edge research. Together, while managing an annual budget of nearly $2.6 billion, more than 14,000 team members and providers, they challenge the boundaries of what patients can expect from an academic health system and work to establish new standards and best practices that fundamentally shape the future of the healthcare industry. The leadership of Mr. Couris and Mr. Runyon has helped put TGH on the national stage as one of the innovative academic medical centers in the country, serving as a model system that incorporates education, research and clinical care to provide the best possible cutting-edge technologies, resources and therapies. Tampa General has continued to innovate and expand under their leadership, providing a positive environment for both patients and all team members.

Cliff A. Megerian, MD, CEO and Jane and Henry Meyer CEO Distinguished Chair, and Michael A. Szubski, CFO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). Dr. Megerian and Mr. Szubski helm University Hospitals, which comprises $5.4 billion in annual revenues, more than 32,000 employees, 21 hospitals, over 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200-plus physician offices. The efforts of the two leaders has led to significant system expansion through the acquisition of Lake Health and the $236 million expansion of UH Ahuja Medical Center, the transition to Epic EHR, a record-breaking $216.9 million in community support, a $100 million reduction in Medicare patient costs over four years, and much more. The duo has addressed supply chain issues, inflation, and the workforce shortage by updating the system's strategic plan. With their guidance, University Hospitals has promoted innovation and entrepreneurship via UH Ventures, which has facilitated development of over 700 innovations, 411 invention disclosures, 525 patents, 64 licenses and 16 portfolio companies since launching in 2016. In addition, Dr. Megerian and Mr. Szubski are prioritizing population health and economic impact via a Community Health Investment strategy, which invested $531 million in 2022 alone.

Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President and CEO, and Karen Testman, RN, CFO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Starting 25 years ago when Dr. Arbuckle was CEO and Ms. Testman CFO of a MemorialCare hospital and continuing today as the health system CEO-CFO duo, the pair helps drive unprecedented transformation. Among first to embrace value-based care and with the region’s biggest 24/7 virtual options, they helped create the Southland’s most diversified care network—230 hospitals and outpatient locations close to where people live and work with hundreds of ambulatory surgery, imaging, dialysis, urgent care, breast health, rehabilitation, primary and specialized care centers and more. Combining cost discipline with strong clinical outcomes, MemorialCare has the region’s most value-based employer and health plan contracts. Critical to today’s economic challenges, annual savings to employers and health plans exceed $200 million. For example, a customized six-year Direct-To-Employer contract between MemorialCare and The Boeing Company significantly reduces health costs and improves workforce satisfaction and engagement. Additionally, the MemorialCare Innovation Fund has partnered with over 50 companies, offering a valuable gateway to accelerate advances in healthcare products and services.

Gerald "J.P." Gallagher, President and CEO, and Doug Welday, CFO of NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston, Ill.). Together, Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Welday lead NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health, the third largest health system in the state of Illinois. They are responsible for the oversight of 27,000 team members across more than 300 care delivery sites, serving 1.5 million patients. Mr. Gallagher was appointed president and CEO of the system in 2022, after serving in the same role for NorthShore University HealthSystem since 2017. Mr. Welday had been serving as CFO for NorthShore since 2018 before assuming his current role. Since their partnership began in 2018, the duo has successfully executed three mergers, efforts that have doubled the system in size. Throughout this period of growth, Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Welday have continued to prioritize investments in team members and innovation, as well as community connection. As part of its merger with Edward-Elmhurst Health, the system doubled down on community focus with the establishment of community investment funds and an initial investment of $200 million. To date, these funds have awarded more than $10.6 million to 30 local partnerships.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, President and CEO, and Laura Buczkowski, Executive Vice President and CFO of Wellspan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Gapstur and Ms. Buczkowski work together to balance visionary leadership with a pragmatic financial approach. Under their leadership, WellSpan is reimagining what it means to be on the forefront of change across the industry. The pair lead the system in strong financial standing while transforming the workforce and executing the essentials of value-based care to lay a foundation for the future. Dr. Gapstur has 22 years of clinical leadership as an oncology nurse and Ms. Buczkowski has 30 years of experience in financial leadership. With the duo working together to share knowledge and competencies, WellSpan has achieved greater integration while delivering improved financial performance. Together, their leadership is guiding strategies to transform and redefine WellSpan's workforce amid ongoing industry challenges. The duo is dedicated to investing in the team to allow the system to thrive, leading an initiative to raise WellSpan's minimum wage from $15 to $17 an hour. They have also led WellSpan's transition to value-based care and a fee-for-service model to focus on patient outcomes. In addition, the duo is working to lay the foundation for WellSpan's future, balancing the needs of today while eyeing investments for tomorrow. They are focused on expanding WellSpan's footprint statewide while also recruiting more top talent for the organization.

Rodney B. Hanners, CEO, and Chris Allen, CFO of Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Mr. Hanners and Mr. Allen share an unwavering commitment to Keck Medicine, where they both prioritize teamwork, the pursuit of bold new ideas, and continuous system growth. Under Mr. Hanners' leadership, the system has expanded greatly, with the most recent major affiliation being with USC Arcadia Hospital. Mr. Allen has played a key role in reviewing affiliation and joint venture activities, ensuring that the system can keep growing. Both Mr. Hanners and Mr. Allen were instrumental in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, working closely to keep the system running smoothly and profitably. Under their guidance, U.S. News & World Report named Keck Medical Center of USC among the top 50 hospitals in the country in 10 specialties, in the top three in metro Los Angeles, and one of the top 10 in the state of California for 2023-24.

Madeline Bell, President and CEO, and Sophia G. Holder, Executive Vice President and CFO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Since her arrival in 2021, Ms. Holder has partnered closely with Ms. Bell to ensure the financial strength of Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania. Together, and with the support of other CHOP leaders, they have implemented new strategies across CHOP’s $4.1 billion-a-year enterprise to combat financial pressures emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and address unprecedented financial headwinds. CHOP’s Financial Stewardship Program has realized over $300 million of financial benefit since 2017 through initiatives focused on operational efficiency and effectiveness, revenue cycle transformation and cost avoidance. Their efforts to strengthen CHOP’s financial health have enabled significant, ongoing community benefit investments – including over $460 million in fiscal year 2022 alone – to address key issues including the behavioral health crisis, community violence, and food and housing insecurity while advancing new programs in supplier diversity that open doors for diversity-owned enterprises to more fairly compete for CHOP contracts. Both also share a passion for developing and mentoring the next generation of women leaders.

Kevin Bierschenk, CEO, and Nick Townsend, CFO of Union General Health System (Blairsville, Ga.). Mr. Bierschenk and Mr. Townsend work together closely to uphold Union's mission to provide high quality and cost effective healthcare and to promote wellness throughout the entire community. Mr. Bierschenk provides the strategic vision surrounding operations to promote long term success while Mr. Townsend executes and implements strategies necessary for the health system to grow in a financially sustainable way. The executives hold each other accountable on identifying areas of improvement and innovation. In addition to growing the system, the duo focuses on recruiting top physicians and bringing them to their rural health system.

Marc D. Miller, President and CEO, and Steve G. Filton, Executive Vice President and CFO of Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.). Mr. Miller became president of UHS in 2009 and assumed the CEO role in 2021. He joined the UHS system in 1995 and has held roles of increasing responsibility since then. He applies a patient-centric leadership approach and is a thought leader in the healthcare industry. Mr. Filton was appointed as CFO of UHS in 2003, after working within the UHS system since 1985. The pair focuses on providing compassionate care and creating a network of quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets. Their combination of pragmatism and creative vision allows for financial stability and innovation.

Marty Bonick, President and CEO, and Alfred Lumsdaine, CFO of Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Bonick and Mr. Lumsdaine each have had a significant impact on Ardent Health Services since joining the organization in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Together, they form a highly effective duo with complementary strengths and an aligned vision for the organization's future. While Mr. Bonick largely focuses on the long-term vision, Mr. Lumsdaine ensures that immediate challenges are addressed. They've also assembled a strong team to handle day-to-day operations, allowing the leadership team to focus on shaping Ardent's future. With the future of the organization in mind, the duo is aligned and strategically focused on maximizing opportunities within Ardent's current markets, particularly services delivered outside the four walls of the hospital.

Marcy Doderer, CEO, and Gena Wingfield, CFO of Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Ms. Doderer and Ms. Wingfield work together to create a powerful force within the Arkansas Children's organization, bringing 48 years of combined leadership experience to the organization. Their leadership has led to financial stability, continuous growth and positive impacts for patients and families. Their relationship is built on trust, transparency and mutual respect, which allows them to engage in open and candid conversations about Arkansas' financial and long-term goals. During their tenure, the duo transformed Arkansas Children’s from a single-site hospital in the middle of the state into a statewide health system, serving the close to 700,000 children in Arkansas.

Greg Feirn, CEO, and JoAnn Kunkel, CFO of LCMC Health (New Orleans). Mr. Feirn and Ms. Kunkel lead the charge in the announcement of LCMC Health and Tulane University's intentions to partner to expand access to care across the state. Upon approval of the proposal, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare and will join LCMC Health. All employees across every hospital will maintain their jobs at the newly owned system. Ms. Kunkel is in charge of overseeing LCMC's financial operations, budgeting and financial planning. She helps to efficiently allocate resources and make data-driven financial decisions. Mr. Feirn sets the organization's strategic goals, including developing future vision, setting goals and ensuring an organization's mission is achieved. The duo work together to assess and mitigate risks in unforeseen circumstances. They also have a clear communication pattern, allowing them to make informed decisions in their individual roles. LCMC's CEO and CFO work together to ensure the organization properly addresses all legal and regulatory standards as well. They also set the tone for the entire executive team, fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability.

Chip Hubbs, President and CEO, and Jeff Ehlers, CFO of Memorial Health (Marysville, Ohio). Mr. Hubbs and Mr. Ehlers are tasked with staying ahead of national trends and keeping the organization financially stable. Mr. Hubbs joined the health system as president and CEO in 2004. Mr. Ehlers has been working within the Memorial Health system since 1997, when he joined Memorial Hospital as its controller. Their hard work has allowed the health system to build an inpatient building, outpatient building and several satellite offices. They have worked to get the system on solid financial footing and succeeded in raising the system from two days cash on-hand to 180 days cash-on-hand from 2004 to 2014.

Philip Incarnati, CEO and David Mazurkiewicz, CFO of McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.). In their 14 years together, Mr. Incarnati and Mr. Mazurkiewicz have expanded McLaren Health Care, both through acquisitions of providers and building new facilities, while maintaining a favorable credit rating. In their time together, they also acquired Indiana-based MDwise health plan. McLaren has doubled its number of subsidiary hospitals, which include the world-renowned Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit and its coverage throughout the state of Michigan under their leadership. McLaren has also enhanced its existing facilities through construction projects. Their leadership has kept McLaren Health Care financially healthy throughout the expansions, while providing cost-effective care. McLaren Health Care hospitals have consistently been recognized with clinical quality and safety awards, including two CMS 5-star rated hospitals.

Michael Israel, President and CEO, and Gary Brudnicki, Senior Executive Vice President, Network Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Westchester Medical Center Health Network (Valhalla, N.Y.). Mr. Israel and Mr. Brudnicki have led one of the biggest turnarounds in healthcare. In 2005, they assumed control of a financially challenged public hospital and not only stabilized its bottom line but also developed that hospital – Westchester Medical Center – into the centerpiece of a multi-hospital system that today contributes billions of dollars to the regional economy. In just the last 10 years, Mr. Israel and Mr. Brudnicki have stewarded business partnerships with two health systems and an independent hospital to form the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, the construction of an ambulatory care pavilion, hospital expansions and upgrades and spearheaded the largest-ever collaboration of Hudson Valley, healthcare providers as the vaccine distribution coordinator for the region, distributing more than 2.5 million doses. The duo's vision for the health system's future is bright.

J. Stephen Jones, MD, CEO, and Alice Pope, CFO of Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Dr. Jones and Ms. Pope are responsible for Inova's five hospitals, which serve over 1 million patients annually. Dr. Jones joined the system in 2018 and Ms. Pope joined shortly after in 2019. In October, the system launched a transformational, comprehensive rebranding initiative to transform Inova into a world-class integrated healthcare system. The duo's strategic agenda has focused on initiatives that propel it toward this vision while maintaining a care mandate that best meets the clinical, operational and financial goals of the organization. Together, the pair have secured a $75 million gift to create Inova's vascular institute, opened a state-of-the-art urology clinic, expanded inpatient behavioral capacity, implemented a new payer strategy and more.

Neil Meltzer, CEO, and David Krajewski, CFO of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). In the past decade, LifeBridge has doubled in size to become a $2.2 billion health system under Mr. Meltzer and Mr. Krajewski's leadership. As CFO, Mr. Krajewski is responsible for financial planning and reporting, capital planning, revenue cycle management, supply chain management and more. He is also president of LifeBridge Health Partners, which allows LifeBridge to partner with health-related service companies throughout the region, providing services ranging from ambulatory care to hospice. This system has allowed LifeBridge to stay present and nimble in the ever-changing healthcare market. Mr. Meltzer, on the other hand, is described as the 'heart and soul' of the operation, bringing leadership to the public health space. The two recently led the system to acquire Bon Secours Hospital, which is located in a high-need area. They also helped LifeBridge launch the first hospital-based bio-incubator in the state, which has supported over 20 biomedical startups. The duo is also passionate about finding ways to care for the community in a unique manner, recently taking a stance on approaching gun violence as a public health issue. LifeBridge is finalizing a campaign to take a national stance on gun violence as a public health concern. The system also recently opened the Center of Hope, the first violence intervention and prevention center that is part of a large national health system.



Carlos Migoya, President and CEO, and Mark Knight, Executive Vice President, CFO and Chief Innovation Officer of Jackson Health System (Miami). The leadership of Mr. Migoya and Mr. Knight has led Jackson to earn multimillion-dollar surpluses every year since 2012, all while improving clinical care, patient volume and customer service system-wide. he visionary duo was instrumental in the Jackson Miracle-Building Bond program, approved by Miami-Dade voters to provide $830 million toward new and renovated facilities at Jackson — a small part of a 10-year, $1.8 billion plan to renovate, modernize and expand Jackson's facilities. Under Mr. Migoya and Mr. Knight, key indicators of healthcare quality and patient satisfaction have improved, showing that public hospital systems need not choose between medical excellence and operational sustainability. In 2020, Mr. Migoya and Mr. Knight led the system through the launch of a public vaccination program, which resulted in more than 175,000 people receiving the COVID vaccine at Jackson sites; one of the system’s most ambitious, yet successful, public health projects in its history.



Chris Nicholas, CEO and Brett Moore, CFO of Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.). Economic recovery is central to Mr. Nicholas and Mr. Moore's forward-looking agenda at Renown Regional Medical Center, an 826-bed urban safety net hospital serving 500,000 residents across 100,000 square miles in Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. Leading with a "people first" strategy, Mr. Nicholas and Mr. Moore helped engage over 7,000 employees in a national recruitment campaign where 500 clinicians were hired over seven months to ensure staffing met the needs of a growing patient base and community. They engaged a Rapid Operations Improvement Team to drive a detailed action plan and recovery strategy that achieved a $107 million financial turnaround in one year without a workforce reduction. Key initiatives included improving access by reducing avoidable patient days, improving clinical documentation accuracy, optimizing observation patient management, and utilizing a 340b drug discount program. Financial assessments were completed, and operational teams ensured progress to goals. The medical center also integrated cardiology, pulmonary and children’s outpatient specialty services into its operational footprint and expanded patient resources.



Ketul Patel, CEO, and David Nosacka, CFO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.). With a focus on basic operational imperatives and strategic initiatives, Mr. Patel and Mr. Nosacka are leading Virginia Mason Franciscan's financial recovery. Their plan to build for the future is paying dividends, through investments and growth. Together, Mr. Patel and Mr. Nosacka have forged a bold path to emerge from post-pandemic market disruptions stronger and positioned to better serve our communities. A focus on strategic investments and growth in key service lines is paired with expense reduction, including empowering operating teams, adjusting staffing mix, ensuring PTO is used efficiently, and reviewing discretionary spending. Under their leadership, the health system is laser-focused on partnerships, community and workforce investments, improvement and innovation.



Jeff Prater, CEO, and Colleen Reid, CFO of Carson Valley Health (Gardnerville, Nev.). Mr. Prater and Ms. Reid have a working relationship built on transparency, open communication, mutual respect, shared vision and complementary strengths. They joined the system just five months apart from one another in 2018. Ms. Reid brought over 20 years of finance experience to the system while Mr. Prater started out in healthcare 30 years ago as a Navy Corpsman. He has held a variety of healthcare administrative roles, from director of outpatient services, director of radiology, hospital administrator and CEO. The duo has a shared foundation of values, and both see the people side of healthcare. They ask how leadership decisions will impact patients and staffers first and foremost. The pair orchestrated the financing and planning to make a 44,000-square-foot hospital expansion happen and the organization issued $40.1 million in bonds on its own without the debt being guaranteed.



Dennis W. Pullin, President and CEO, and Bob Segin, Executive Vice President and CFO of Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Thanks to their shared values, complementary skills, and aligned visions for Virtua Health's future, Mr. Pullin and Mr. Segin have been a high achieving duo since Mr. Pullin joined the organization in 2017. Mr. Pullin brings to his role a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience from his service at several other health systems. By contrast, Mr. Segin has been developing an expertise in finance with Virtua for 40 years. During their working relationship, the duo has enabled Virtua's 2019 acquisition of Lourdes Health System, fostered a partnership with Rowan University to create the Virtua Health College of Medicine & Health Sciences, expanded the system's joint venture ambulatory surgery center portfolio, and much more. The two credit their successful partnership to flexibility and entrepreneurship, with both taking on responsibilities outside the scope of their traditional roles. For instance, Mr. Segin has looked at new business opportunities, worked on patient satisfaction, and other tasks not generally associated with the CFO position.



Cliff Robertson, MD, CEO, and Deborah Dage, CFO of Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Dr. Roberston and Ms. Dage's partnership has produced excellent outcomes for Saint Francis, both operationally and culturally. Dr. Robertson is a trained clinician and businessman and Ms. Dage is a CPA who has been with the system for 25 years. The two have offices side-by-side and spend the days bouncing ideas off of each other. The duo have a close and open line of communication that allows them to survey the future and the current financial status of the company. Dr. Robertson has the grandiose vision and Ms. Dage focuses on bringing the nuances to light. While Dr. Robertson is an idealist, Ms. Dage is an analyst. Their partnership had led Saint Francis to the development of construction projects totaling $550 million across the system's main campus and two rural facilities. They are also leading the system into multiple joint ventures in the region without any debt.



Bob Sehring, CEO and Mike Allen, CFO of OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Mr. Sehring joined OSF in 2002 and became CEO in October 2017. Mr. Allen joined OSF as its CFO in 2015. Together, they are using their experience to transform the industry. Accomplishments include leadership during COVID-19, prioritization of digital health and margin repair efforts. They championed expansion of digital reach by establishing OSF OnCall, which delivers care and services that patients need when, where, and how they prefer to receive them. These digital services were converted to serve the unique needs of individuals during the pandemic, resulting in a state of Illinois contract to provide remote care in patients’ homes. They also keep OSF on track financially, leading a comprehensive plan to ensure recovery and long-term sustainability in the face of labor costs, supply costs and inflation. In 2022, OSF achieved savings as an ACO that beat the CMS quality benchmark by $35 million. OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria, which will offer proton beam therapy, will see its first patients in 2024. Mr. Sehring and Mr. Allen are also working to reopen a shuttered hospital in Peru, Ill.



Robert Uzzo, MD, President and CEO, and Jarred Matchett, CFO of Fox Chase Cancer Center – Temple Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Uzzo and Mr. Matchett have led the organization to double-digit increases in new patient volumes, improved patient experiences and financial growth. As a team, Dr. Uzzo and Mr. Matchett work to align resources to sustain Fox Chase’s growth by investing in the patient experience at Fox Chase. The team works because the end goal is clear — to refine and further build upon Fox Chase’s patient-centric culture. To that end, Dr. Uzzo provides the vision, and Mr. Matchett finds the means to enable the execution. Together, they find the common ground to advance the Cancer Center’s mission by breaking down barriers to change. Together, Dr. Uzzo and Mr. Matchett seek to hold Fox Chase itself accountable for the dedication to uphold its mission of prevailing over cancer.