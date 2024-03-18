196 women hospital presidents and CEOs to know | 2024

Becker's is proud to honor 196 women presidents and CEOs of hospitals and health systems.

The women leading these hospitals and health systems are passionate about care access, equity and diversity, and the overall improvement of healthcare delivery.

Note: This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included presidents, CEOs, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Rhonda Abbott. Senior Vice President and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Network (Houston). In 2001, Ms. Abbott began her career at Memorial Hermann Health System as a staff therapist. Since then, she has earned progressive promotions in alignment with her achievements. She now oversees TIRR Memorial Hermann's continued excellence in rehabilitative care, research, advocacy and education across the system. She has led clinical care redesign initiatives, translational research efforts, quality care improvements, expansion of therapy education programs and efficiency improvements. She also oversees strategic planning, transitions of care, operational and campus growth, and advocacy efforts at a national level.

Sharon Adams, BSN, RN. President of Nuvance Health Eastern Region, President of Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Homecare Services (Danbury, Conn.). Ms. Adams is directly responsible for the successful operations of three hospitals across Connecticut. Ms. Adams oversees Danbury, New Milford, and Sharon Hospitals, serving over 108,000 patients across the state annually, and employing over 4,900 individuals. Serving in her role since 2020, she leads operations, integration, and strategic direction. She is overseeing the comprehensive, growth-based transformative planning process for the rural hospitals. In addition, she is passionate about mental health care and sees the mental health service line as an opportunity to be a champion for those suffering.

Nancy Agee, RN. President and CEO of Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Ms. Agee is president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a $2 billion integrated health system serving more than 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia. She has been CEO since 2011 and helped to co-lead the clinic’s reorganization to the fully integrated, physician-led clinic it is today. Carilion Clinic expanded its mental health care offerings in 2023 under her leadership, opening a new facility, housing outpatient mental health care services and improving access to care. A campus expansion that began before the pandemic will be completed in 2025, expanding the emergency department and cardiovascular institute while adding a second helipad and additional parking to the Roanoke campus. Ms. Agee oversaw the creation of new neurosurgery and anesthesiology departments last year, in addition to her work leading the hospital's digital transformation via a mobile care app and online portal. She also has experience chairing the American Hospital Association and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Jandel Allen-Davis, MD. President and CEO of Craig Hospital (Englewood, Colo.). Dr. Allen-Davis, is president and CEO of Craig Hospital, a premier center for specialty neurorehabilitation and research for people with spinal cord injury and/or brain injury. A 93-bed, private, not-for-profit inpatient/outpatient hospital, Craig offers acute and short- and long-term care. Dr. Allen-Davis oversees the delivery of patient care and safety, financial stability, strategic planning, research team and outcomes, capital improvements, and community relations. Her leadership has earned a 100 percent approval rating on Glassdoor and she is committed to increasing the number of women in healthcare as well as mentoring young leaders.

Sue Andersen. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria, Calif.) and Dignity Health-Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (Arroyo Grande, Calif.). Ms. Andersen joined Dignity Health-Marian Regional Medical Center in July of 2018. She oversees $600 million in annual revenue and manages two hospital locations, residency programs, a skilled nursing facility, an acute rehab facility, a homecare entity and outpatient labs, imaging and infusion centers. Ms. Andersen is also at the helm of Dignity Health-Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where she has helped to expand hospital offerings. Notably, she oversaw the opening of the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center, which provides specialized care for community members.

Helen Arteaga-Landaverde. CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (Elmhurst, N.Y.). Ms. Arteaga-Landaverde has served as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, a 545-bed Level 1 Trauma and academic medical center that hosts over 1 million patient visits a year, since February 2021. She leads one of New York City’s largest hospitals and manages a staff of over 6,000 healthcare clinicians and support staff. During her tenure at Elmhurst, Ms. Arteaga-Landaverde has worked closely with the hospital’s medical teams to oversee an unprecedented COVID-19 testing and vaccination program throughout multiple waves of the pandemic, and has guided the institution’s recovery as it moves into a post-pandemic future. She is also overseeing an ambitious capital improvement project that will allow Elmhurst to expand its services and keep up with the demands for healthcare within a rapidly growing, yet underserved community.

Colleen Assavapisitkul, MSN, RN. President of Adventist Health Clear Lake (Calif.). Ms. Assavapisitkul runs a 25-bed critical access hospital with more than a dozen rural health clinics. She is a nurse leader with significant experience in executive leadership and is also a hospital accreditation certified professional. In her role as president, she has expanded the emergency department, improved quality scores and focused on excellent patient care throughout the hospital and clinics. She is well-versed in emergency management, leading the hospital through both wildfires and hospital evacuation procedures. She is also helping the hospital to launch a multispecialty medical office building that will house an additional rural health clinic.

Rina Bansal, MD. President of Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital and Senior Vice President, Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.). Dr. Bansal, who took on her current role in 2016, oversees hospital revenue of more than $450 million and a staff of 1,600. In the past two years of Dr. Bansal's tenure, the hospital increased market share and capacity by 30%, through significant improvements in throughput, flow, and capacity management. She is spearheading a $1 billion project to replace the 150-year-old facility with a future medical campus that's slated to bring approximately 231 new beds and a Level 2 trauma center by 2028. Her leadership has earned the hospital a Leapfrog "A" grade for five consecutive years and brought its CMS rating to 5 stars from 3 stars. She first joined the health system in 2008 as a hospitalist and has steadily risen through the ranks in various leadership positions. One of her recognitions include being named as a Washington Business Journal Diversity in Business Award honoree in 2023.

LaSharndra Barbarin. CEO of Medical City Arlington (Texas). Ms. Barbarin has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. She became CEO of Medical City Arlington, a 433-bed hospital, in 2022. She is leading the hospital's $132 million expansion that will add 60 more patient beds to support community growth. Ms. Barbarin has previous experience as CEO of Medical City Lewisville. Under her guidance, the hospital enhanced its services and expanded access points. She has also worked to make the hospital more diverse, equitable and inclusive, which has been accomplished via patient care, board representation, hiring practices and promotions.

Elaine Batchlor, MD. CEO of MLK Community Healthcare (Los Angeles). Dr. Batchlor serves as CEO of MLK Community Healthcare, a health system comprising a private safety-net hospital, the MLK Community Medical Group, community and population health services, and a fundraising establishment. She is passionate about increasing access to care for underserved populations, and has been nationally recognized for her pursuits. Thanks to her efforts, she is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Batchlor has previously served as chief medical officer of Los Angeles Care Health Plan, the largest public health plan in the nation for a safety-net population.

Nancy Batista-Rodriguez. CEO of Baptist Outpatient Services (Coral Gables, Fla.). As CEO, Ms. Batista-Rodriguez has led Baptist Outpatient Services in its provision of diagnostic, surgical, endoscopy and sleep services since 2018. The organization also includes an emergency department and Baptist Health Hospital-Doral. Ms. Batista-Rodriguez works in collaboration with system hospitals and centers of excellence to lead strategic growth initiatives for the outpatient services. She has also guided her team in the design and creation of additional ambulatory surgery centers and integrated care centers, supported growth of emergency departments, and helped Baptist Health's telehealth platform flourish. In addition, she has helped expand the system's presence into new markets with new service lines.

Victoria Bayless. CEO of Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.). Ms. Bayless's current position as CEO of Luminis Health is supported by 30 years of experience in management and leadership roles spanning strategic planning, health system operations, community health and outreach, medical staff relations and physician practice management, talent management and business development. She is passionate about Vision 2030, the health system’s strategic plan, which focuses on overall quality performance, workforce development, and financial resiliency while improving access, advancing health equity and meeting community needs. Her work has laid a strategic framework for Luminis to become a national model for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, backed by the system's health equity and anti-racism task force. She began her career at Luminis in 2006 as vice president of clinical and support services. She became COO in 2006, then president and COO in 2009. She has been serving as CEO since her promotion in 2011.

Mary Beckerle, PhD. CEO of the University of Utah Health's Huntsman Cancer Institute and Associate Vice President of Cancer Affairs at the University of Utah (Salt Lake City). Dr. Beckerle is responsible for directing and managing all cancer programs at the University of Utah, including clinical care, research, education, and community outreach. She manages Huntsman's 263 research teams and a staff of more than 4,000. Dr. Beckerle was one of the country’s first female directors of a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and she has a long and outstanding track record of mentoring women at all administrative, clinical, and scientific development levels. Under Dr. Beckerle’s leadership, Huntsman Cancer Institute has been recognized with the highest designation for excellence by the National Cancer Institute and named a top cancer hospital by U.S. News and World Report and Newsweek.

Madeline Bell. President and CEO at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Under Ms. Bell’s leadership as president and CEO, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is making game-changing breakthroughs in pediatric medicine, including the development of innovative cell and gene therapies. With two inpatient hospital locations, an ambulatory care network with more than 50 locations, and a top-funded research institute, CHOP is widely recognized as a world leader in pediatric care, research and education. During Ms. Bell’s tenure as CEO, CHOP’s operating revenue has increased from $2.3 billion to $4.1 billion, its workforce has grown from 15,760 to 28,600, and it has consistently been named as one of the nation’s top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. As CEO, Ms. Bell invests in the community by championing new facilities and programs designed to address the pediatric behavioral health crisis. She serves on the boards of Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics and Solutions for Patient Safety, as well as on the executive committee of Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. She is also former chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Board of Directors. Thanks in large part to her leadership, CHOP was ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Best Large Employers and is currently the largest pediatric health system in the country as measured by clinical revenue.

Kara Besst. President and CEO of Gritman Medical Center (Moscow, Idaho). Ms, Besst leads Gritman Medical Center’s hospital and clinic network, which includes nearly 700 employees who support patients across a multi-county, two-state region. Gritman is a 25-bed critical access hospital that serves more than 150,000 patient visits each year. Ms, Besst rose through the hospital’s ranks in her nearly three decades of service to Gritman. She was originally hired as an accountant in 1994 and was later promoted to CFO before her appointment as CEO in 2011. Her leadership has been instrumental in the success and growth of the hospital and clinic network.

Odette Bolano. President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System (Boise, Idaho). As president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus, Ms. Bolano offers executive leadership, strategic direction and operational guidance for five hospitals across Idaho and Oregon. Before her promotion to system president, she led Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from 2015-18. She has held a number of other leadership positions throughout her career, including her role as senior vice president of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente-East Bay.

Lourdes A. Boue. CEO of Baptist Health Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables, Fla.) and Baptist Health West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami). Ms. Boue is responsible for the general operations for both Baptist Health Doctors Hospital and Baptist Health West Kendall Baptist Hospital. This includes the planning, implementation, and ongoing evaluation of services. She has played an integral role in the system's success for over two decades and was key in the opening of the West Kendall Baptist Hospital, the county's first new hospital in over 35 years. She also oversaw the recent clinical expansion of the facility, which doubled the size of the emergency department and opened several new service lines.

Kelly Braverman. President and CEO of Witham Health Services (Lebanon, Ind.). Ms. Braverman serves as president and CEO of Witham Health Services. She brings over 20 years of healthcare experience to her role, along with a deep understanding of technology and operations. She utilizes her experience and expertise to spearhead initiatives that will serve to improve the system, such as the construction of the replacement IU Health Frankfort facility. Ms. Braverman is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a recipient of the ACHE Distinguished Service Award.

Lisa A. Breza, MSN, RN. Chief Administrative Officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (N.J.). Ms. Breza holds the highest ranking role at RWJUH Hamilton, overseeing the nursing function, the emergency department, rehabilitation services, surgical services, and cardiac, radiology and cancer services. She is also responsible for driving the patient and family experience and quality outcomes throughout the hospital to ensure safe, quality patient care. Ms. Breza has been a member of the RWJUH Hamilton team for over 35 years, in positions of increasing responsibility and assumed the CAO role in November 2023.

Megan Brosious. Chief Administrative Officer for Geisinger's Central Region (Danville, Pa.). Ms. Brosious drives strategies to address healthcare needs within the community, focusing on quality and efficiency within her region. She oversees the operation of hospitals and outpatient facilities in six counties, including Geisinger’s flagship hospital, Geisinger Medical Center. Under her leadership, Geisinger Medical Center became the first hospital in the nation to receive a comprehensive heart attack designation, and it received its fourth consecutive Magnet recognition. She also leads two additional acute hospitals, a same-day surgery and outpatient center, the area’s only level I trauma center, comprehensive stroke center and children’s hospital, along with other specialty services not readily available in the rural area. She has been instrumental in Geisinger’s joint venture with Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare, which will develop two inpatient behavioral health facilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania to fill care gaps, add nearly 200 beds, and create specialized programs to address increased demand for services. Ms. Brosious advocated for the region’s Workplace Violence Prevention Committee and in 2024, she launched the region’s employee engagement committee to give staff a voice on professional and community topics.

Dawn Bulgarella. CEO of UAB Health System and CEO of UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance (Birmingham, Ala.). Ms. Bulgarella was unanimously named CEO of UAB Health System and CEO of UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance in 2023. Prior to her appointment, she had been serving in an interim capacity since 2022. She brings over three decades of experience within the UAB system to the role. Ms. Bulgarella aims to further expand healthcare accessibility across the state.

Susan Burroughs. CEO of Medical University of South Carolina - Columbia Medical Center Northeast (Columbia, S.C.). Ms. Burroughs currently serves as chief executive officer at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast. She creates and expands access to quality care and patient-centered services that were previously unavailable for communities. This position holds executive oversight for health system clinical, ancillary and support departments. Stemming from her passion for managing large-scale projects, Ms. Burroughs is a healthcare leader who leans on her core values of compassion and integrity and helps healthcare organizations grow in a way they’ve never grown before. She is a sought after healthcare speaker who is also a board-certified fellow of ACHE, immediate- past president for the South Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Health Services Executives and sits on the regional leadership council of the South Carolina Hospital Association.

Jennifer Burrows. Chief Executive of Providence Oregon West Division-Providence St Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.). Ms. Burrows takes responsibility for Providence St. Vincent Medical Center's 3,300 employees and 1,800 medical staff members. The hospital has earned Magnet recognition five times and includes multiple centers of excellence, such as the Heart and Vascular Institute, Brain and Spine Institute and Center for Health Care Ethics. Ms. Burrows also provides executive leadership for the western division in Oregon, which includes Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Newberg Medical Center. Her previous experience as chief nursing officer at the hospital set her up for success in her current role.

Carolyn Caldwell. President and CEO of Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center (Long Beach, Calif.). Ms. Caldwell joined Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center in 2017. As president and CEO, she guides the 389-bed nonprofit medical center, which provides a comprehensive range of inpatient, outpatient and related services. She has been lauded for her deft handling of the pandemic's challenges. Ms. Caldwell is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Brenda Cain. Vice President and CEO at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center For The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial. Ms. Cain serves as vice president and CEO at the 80-bed facility, designed from scratch to be one of the country’s elite facilities for patients recovering from traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, cancer treatment and other complex conditions. She is responsible for managing all day-to-day operations at the center, and led its development from start to finish. During her tenure, she has held several titles, including associate vice president of rehabilitation operations, and was responsible for the operational direction of the rehabilitation program and therapy services throughout the former Jackson Rehabilitation Hospital.

Brenda Carlisle, BSN, RN. CEO of UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.). Ms. Carlisle oversees the operations of the eighth-largest hospital in the country. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is a leading academic medical center and is continuously ranked as the number one hospital in Alabama by U.S News & World Report. The hospital has 1,207 beds and 18,000 employees that care for more than 1.6 million patients annually. During her tenure, she has maximized operating room utilization from 63 percent to 80 percent, expanded the robotic surgery program and maintained a $2.93B revenue budget, and a $160 million Perioperative/Heart & Vascular Center capital portfolio.

Kristy Carrington, BSN, RN. Chief Executive, Providence North Puget Sound (Everett, Wash.). Ms. Carrington was named chief executive of Providence North Puget Sound in 2022, which includes the Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish Edmonds and the Swedish Mill Creek emergency department. Her responsibilities include crafting and implementing strategic plans for workforce recovery, renewal and restructuring. Ms. Carrington has previously served as chief nursing officer for the Providence Swedish Puget Sound region.

Patricia Carroll. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge medical centers since 2022, Ms. Carroll has accountability for and oversight of both organizations, including hospital operations, strategy and business economics. This entails simultaneously leading the two community hospitals' 460 beds, 1,315 full-time team members, and $312 million in annual revenue. Recent initiatives include the opening of a newly renovated behavioral health unit at Raritan Bay Medical Center and the current expansion of behavioral health patient services at Raritan Bay. At its core, Ms. Carroll’s is involved with creating a positive and productive culture, fostering operational excellence, strategic growth and strong financial performance. Ms. Carroll’s additional leadership positions and community service roles include service as a Gellman Foundation Howard’s Mission volunteer and Cherub Improv board member.

Lisa Carter. President of Ballad Health Southern Region (Johnson City, Tenn.). As senior vice president and president of Ballad Health's Southern Region, Ms. Carter is primarily responsible for overseeing the organization's operations in a region comprising nine hospitals covering more than 1,000 beds. Her role involves managing strategic initiatives, maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, ensuring high-quality patient care, and driving regional growth opportunities. Under her leadership, the southern region has experienced significant growth, including expanding services and facilities, allowing the organization to serve the region's population better. Her team has proactively developed innovative programs to enhance patient experience and outcomes. For instance, in response to the opioid epidemic in the region, Ms. Carter spearheaded the formation of a task force to address the crisis that focuses on harm reduction, prevention and treatment.

Chanda Chacon. President and CEO of Children’s Nebraska (Omaha). Ms. Chacon brings her dedication to pediatric care and patient safety to her role as president and CEO of Children's Nebraska. In recent years, she has invested in a Habitat for Humanity partnership, a full-time facility dog named Howie who supports team members, the launch of a paid community volunteering program called BeInvolved, the creation of an online recognition platform called Sunshine Hub, and monetary investments in team member bonuses. Thanks to her efforts, Children’s 2023 engagement survey revealed that approximately 95% of team members said they find their work at Children’s meaningful and nearly 85% of team members plan to stay for at least the next 12 months. Ms. Chacon is also a fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives. Prior to her time at Children's Nebraska, she was executive vice president and system COO at Little Rock, Ark.-based Arkansas Children's.

Jen Chahanovich. President and CEO of Wilcox Memorial Hospital and CEO of Kauai Medical Clinic (Kauai, Hawaii). In 2015, Ms. Chahanovich was named president and CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health's Wilcox Medical Center. She has been with the health system since 2002 and acted as CEO of Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea before assuming her current role. Under Ms. Chahanovich's leadership, Wilcox Medical Center's emergency department underwent a $5.1 million renovation to provide residents with access to cutting-edge trauma care.

Beth Charlton, RN. President and CEO of Covenant HealthCare (Saginaw, Mich.). Ms. Charlton stepped into the role of Covenant HealthCare's president and CEO in July of 2021. Covenant is one of the largest employers in the area, with 4,500 employees and 600 medical staff. Ms. Charlton's 32-plus years in healthcare, with roles ranging from bedside nurse to chief nursing officer to executive vice president and COO, make her the ideal fit for the leadership role.

Karen Cheeseman. President and CEO of Mackinac Straits Health System (St. Ignace, Mich.). In July 2017, Ms. Cheesman became the first new CEO of Mackinac Straits in over 17 years. She transitioned from the COO role following previous CEO Rodney Nelson's retirement. Ms. Cheesman has extensive experience in management, 16 years of which were spent at the health system. She has played a key role in relationship building, strategic planning, recruiting, and operations during her time with the system.

Mary Ellen Clyne, PhD. President and CEO of Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville, N.J.). Dr. Clyne is president and CEO of Clara Maass Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility that provides a comprehensive continuum of care. In her role there, she oversees all initiatives supporting the delivery of patient care, financial stability, strategic planning, capital improvements, renovations, new construction, quality, performance improvement, patient experience, patient safety and community relations for the medical center. Before taking on her current role, she was CNO and COO for the medical center. She has been recognized with a wide array of awards and recognitions such as the Ecuador American Chamber of Commerce, the Township of Bloomfield, the Belleville Township and the Nutley Board of Commissioners. She was also honored with a Humanitarian Award from the John V. Kelly Memorial Foundation and the Distinguished Service Award from Newark Community Health Centers, Inc., for her leadership in increasing access to affordable, quality health care.

Lisa Cochran. CEO at Kindred Hospital Albuquerque (N.M.). Ms. Cochran has served as CEO of Kindred Hospital Albuquerque since 2022, overseeing strategic planning, quality management, budget and financial operations, resource management and patient care planning for the 61-bed long-term acute care hospital. She also manages the physician program and vendor contracts for Kindred Hospital Albuquerque, which treated more than 250 medically complex patients and provided nearly 15,820 total days of care in 2023. She was promoted to her current role after previously serving five years as chief clinical officer at Kindred Hospital Albuquerque. She spent 15 years in nursing and clinical leadership before becoming CEO, allowing her a keen understanding of patient care and staff support. Ms. Cochran helped Kindred Hospital Albuquerque eliminate all contract nursing labor coming out of the pandemic, saving Kindred Albuquerque from the financial burden that hampered hospitals in 2022-23 while also boosting patient care through consistency of nursing staff. She also focuses on promoting a positive work environment and culture for nurses, heading an all-female leadership team.

June Collison. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Calif.). Ms. Collison has served as president and CEO of Dignity Health's Community Hospital of San Bernardino since 2012. She leads the 347-bed acute care hospital's 1,600 employees in exceptional caregiving. She is also charged with preserving the hospital's 100-year legacy while simultaneously modernizing to reflect the changing healthcare landscape.

Joanna Conley. President and CEO of Doctors Hospital (Augusta, Ga.). Ms. Conley has been president and CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Doctors Hospital of Augusta, which includes the largest burn center in the Unites States, since August 2022. Before that, she served as president and CEO of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Ms. Conley is very intentional about creating a positive, inclusive culture. She knows the importance of a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and has implemented a number of hospital initiatives with this in mind.

Stephanie Conners, RN. President and CEO of BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). Ms. Conners serves as BayCare Health System's president and CEO, following her previous role as executive vice president and COO for Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. She is known for her commitment to clinical excellence, safety and collaboration. In 2023, Ms. Conners announced that BayCare's leadership team would be revamped in order to promote further growth.

Joanne Conroy, MD. President and CEO of Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Conroy oversees the management of Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire's single academic health system and largest private employer. She has held the position of president and CEO since 2017. Her ability to create strong partnerships has contributed to the broadening of services throughout both New Hampshire and Vermont. Under her guidance, the health system has grown to include four hospitals and a home health agency.

Mimi Coomler, RN. CEO of Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center. Ms. Coomler serves as CEO of Tucson Medical Center, the city's largest hospital at 628 beds and over 4,000 employees. She is responsible for overseeing the hospital at large, including surgery, emergency services, critical care, infection control and hospice. As CEO, she is tasked with strategic planning, regulatory compliance, team building and partnership creation. Her background as a nurse and her son's diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes fuel her passion for improving health throughout her community.

Rebecca Coplin. Chief Executive of Providence Oregon North Coast Service Area-Providence Seaside Hospital (Seaside, Ore.). With over 20 years of experience within the Providence system alone, Ms. Coplin brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her role as chief executive. She has also served in the same position in an interim capacity, before which she led clinical programs for Providence and spent multiple years honing her strategic management and clinical transformation skills. At Providence Seaside Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital, she supports the goal of providing patients with cutting edge health care and health education.

Kathryn Correia. President and CEO of Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.). In 2018, Legacy Health's nationwide search for a new president and CEO ended upon Ms. Correia's unanimous appointment. She brings 20 years worth of experience in healthcare leadership, including an understanding of hospital operations, the physician community and health plan administration. She is the first woman to serve as president and CEO of Legacy Health, a nonprofit health system with six hospitals and over 70 primary care locations.

Phyllis Cowling. President and CEO of United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls, Texas). Ms. Cowling serves as president and CEO of United Regional Health Care System. She is a staunch supporter of community health, believing patients seeking access to quality care should not have to travel to a big city to receive it. Ms. Cowling has spent many years with the health system, overseeing a large expansion of the hospital's campus and services. Under her leadership, United Regional has earned several national recognitions for patient care and hospital improvement.

Kimberly Chavalas Cripe. President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Ms. Cripe oversees Children’s Hospital of Orange County, a pediatric healthcare system that serves children and families across four counties. During her tenure, she has created nationally recognized centers of excellence, expanded research capabilities, formed large neonatal and primary care networks, completed several new construction projects, and developed national models of care for population health and pediatric mental health services. Under her leadership, CHOC continues to invest in a continuum of mental healthcare across inpatient, outpatient, intensive and emergency settings, including launching a mental health crisis clinic that offers immediate stabilization for youth experiencing suicidal ideation. Her passion for caring for the whole child has spurred a number of community health and wellness initiatives, including partnerships with the Orange County Department of Education and school districts to open 35 Well Spaces, facilities on school campuses where students can find respite and relaxation. Over the past year, Ms. Cripe has also advanced partnerships with other pediatric healthcare providers to bolster pediatric care, research, treatment, and education, as well as help retain and recruit top talent.

Jennifer Cruikshank, RN. CEO of Riverside University Health System-Medical Center and Clinics (Moreno Valley, Calif.). As the CEO of Riverside University Health System-Medical Center and Clinics, Ms. Cruikshank is responsible for planning, organizing, directing, managing, controlling and evaluating the overall operations of the medical center and the ambulatory care system. She is tasked with delegating across departments and coordinating all administrative and business affairs. She began her career as a nurse and has also held chief of patient care and COO positions.



Regina Cunningham, PhD, RN. CEO at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Since being named CEO of Penn Medicine’s flagship hospital in 2017, Ms. Cunningham has led it through numerous advances. Advancements include the opening of the Pavilion, a facility with 504 private patient rooms and 47 operating rooms, which showcases the hospital’s inclusion of forward-thinking technology, research and clinical care. For instance, fundamental neuroscience discoveries and neurotechnologies are greatly assisting patients hospitalized for epilepsy. Ms. Cunningham is also assistant dean for clinical practice and adjunct professor at University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and has made impactful contributions to advancing nurse practice and clinical care. In 2022, she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in recognition of her work in quality, health equity and clinician wellbeing. She has extensive experience in the organization and delivery of nursing service across the care continuum, with particular expertise in the utilization of nursing resources in care delivery systems. Her research interests include the effect of nursing on outcomes, clinical trials, and innovative models of care delivery.

Cris Daskevich. CEO of CHRISTUS Children's Hospital (San Antonio) and Senior Vice President of Maternal Services for CHRISTUS Health (Irving, Texas). A nationally-recognized pediatric and women's healthcare executive, Ms. Daskevich has a strong record of building top-tier pediatric and maternal clinical programs with exceptional patient safety and quality outcomes. She is a recognized leader in state and national healthcare advocacy and policy development, with more than 25 years of success creating high-performing and mission-driven cultures. In her role, she leads strategic planning and execution, facilities expansions, growth in pediatric and maternal subspecialty clinical programs, philanthropic endeavors, advocacy, and recruitment. In 2018, CHRISTUS Children's became the first children's hospital in South Texas to receive Magnet Designation for nursing excellence, and under Ms. Daskevich's leadership, the hospital is preparing for redesignation in 2024.

Leslie Davis. President and CEO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). With over 30 years of healthcare experience under her belt, Ms. Davis has honed in on operations and the development of services in her role as president and CEO of UPMC. Prior to her current role, she served as executive vice president of UPMC and president of the health services division. She was also president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital for 14 years, and senior vice president and COO of the health services division for seven years. Prior to joining UPMC, Ms. Davis held various leadership roles of progressive responsibility at health systems spanning New York City and Philadelphia.

Takeisha Davis, MD. President and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. Dr. Davis brings a wealth of experience in clinical care, community engagement and healthcare systems management to her role as president and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. She assumed the position in 2016. Dr. Davis is passionate about using her leadership positions to address social determinants of care that block people from accessing care, which impacts a large portion of the New Orleans population. Since taking the helm as the only African American female hospital CEO in the state of Louisiana, Dr. Davis has grown the hospital’s admissions and outpatient visits annually, overseen capital expansion, improved quality scores, and increased profit margins by implementing expense controls. She also serves on the governing boards of the New Orleans Medical Association, New Orleans Business Alliance, Camp AATTIA, and United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

Tina Freese Decker. President and CEO of Corewell Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Ms. Decker serves as president and CEO of Corewell Health, a role that entails leading over 60,000 colleagues in the provision of affordable and equitable care. She played a vital role in the 2022 merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, now joined together under Corewell Health. Her 20-plus years in healthcare prepared her for her current role as leader of the $14 billion, 22-hospital system.

Jennifer DeCubellis. CEO of Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis). Ms. DeCubellis is the CEO of Hennepin Healthcare, an integrated system offering primary care, specialty care, homecare, hospice, rehabilitation, and adult and pediatric trauma care. She took on the role in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic started, and has been focused on investing in community, health, wellness and innovation ever since. She aims to help transform the system by increasing health equity.

Lisa Deering, MSN, RN. CEO of Regency Hospital Company-Cleveland East at Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.). Ms. Deering is responsible for the operations of a 44-bed critical illness recovery hospital. Alongside her duties as chief executive, she's present for her team and celebrates wins big and small, including birthdays and work anniversaries. With a hands-on leadership style, she also offers clinical support to her teams and facilitates improvements in quality metrics and patient satisfaction.

Pamela Delagardelle. President and CEO of UnityPoint Health - Waterloo (West Des Moines, Iowa). Ms. Delagardelle acts as President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown, a dual role that involves the oversight of two hospitals, 40 specialty clinics, an outpatient surgery center, a community mental health center, four urgent care clinics, two affiliate hospitals and Allen College, a school that trains healthcare students. In 2021, she stepped in to serve as UnityPoint Health's interim chief nursing officer as well. Using her extensive healthcare experience, she guided care team members through the strain of COVID-19, helped recruit new talent, and implemented programs and bonuses to aid in-house talent retention. Her leadership contributes greatly to patient safety, care, and satisfaction at the hospitals she oversees.

Sheri De Shazo. President of Advocate Health, Sherman Hospital (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.). Ms. De Shazo is currently president of Sherman Hospital, which is part of Advocate Health, composed of Advocate, Aurora, Atrium and Wake Forest University. Advocate Health is the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the United States and the biggest employer in the Chicagoland area. She oversees the operation of a 225-bed facility with and three immediate care centers. The emergency room sees nearly 60,000 visits per year with a level two trauma center that serves the North and West suburbs. The hospital was listed among Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals for 2022.”

Heather Dexter. CEO of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Atlanta). Ms. Dexter has served as CEO of Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital since 2015. Her leadership has led the hospital through a period of growth, including new programs, initiatives, physicians, construction and more. Prior to assuming her current role, she was COO from 2011 to 2015. Her career at the hospital stretches back even farther; she originally began working as an administrative resident in 1998 before working her way up through progressive leadership roles.

Mary Deynoodt. CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus (New Orleans). Ms. Deynoodt acts as CEO of Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus. Her role entails guiding the facility's operations, finances and strategic performance. She originally joined Ochsner Health in July of 2000, holding numerous leadership positions throughout the years.

Anne Diamond. President of Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital, Executive Vice President Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Since 2019, Ms. Diamond has served as the president of the 501-bed Bridgeport Hospital, which admits over 30,000 patients and treats more than 600,000 outpatients per year. During that time the hospital has made great strides, such as identifying the best treatments and methods for flexing volume up and down and caring for patients with a novel virus. She has improved relationships with community and health system partners, which will continue to benefit the hospital and community well into the future. She sees robotics, telehealth, and artificial intelligence playing a vital role in the future of Bridgeport Hospital and the healthcare industry. She intends to elevate the hospital's level of acute care using technology and innovation to drive excellence in clinical outcomes as well as superior patient-centered care. In November 2023, thanks to her leadership, the hospital opened a new stroke center and a new hispanic breast cancer program is breaking new ground in partnership with the New Haven-based Smilow Cancer Hospital leadership.

Nancy DiLiegro, PhD. President and CEO for RWJBarnabas Health Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.). As the president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, Dr. DiLiegro is responsible for ensuring high-quality care delivery to more than 10,000 inpatients annually, as well as 54,000 emergency patients and over 260,000 outpatients. Overseeing all internal and external operations at Trinitas, she works closely with the hospital’s physicians and staff to implement best-in-class clinical practices, identify and develop new innovations and tools that drive hospital growth and increase patient outcomes, and facilitate relationships with key stakeholders. In 2023, she opened the new Medical Arts Building, a $40 million project that includes a women's health center, a dialysis center, pediatric care, and the women's, infants and children nutrition programs, as well as several physician practices. She also spearheaded a community health needs assessment and recently opened The Healthcare Foundation of NJ Center for Autism & Developmental Disabilities. Dr. DiLiegro initially joined the hospital in 2002 as director of clinical operations. Since then, she has held multiple leadership positions, including chief clinical officer and vice president of clinical operations and physician services.

Marcy Doderer. President and CEO for Arkansas Children's (Little Rock, Ark.). Ms. Doderer is the president and CEO of Arkansas Children’s, where she oversees the daily operations of multiple care facilities that include more than 350 beds all together. She directs $25 million in routine capital projects annually and oversees the long-term expansion of the organization. She is actively engaged nationally with Children’s Hospital Association and Children’s Hospitals’ Solutions for Patient Safety to advocate on behalf of child health, robust learning systems and improved outcomes.

Joyce Dombrouski, RN. Chief Executive of Providence Western Montana Service Area (Missoula, Mont.). Ms. Dombrouski brings over 40 years of healthcare experience to her role as chief executive of the Providence Western Montana Service Area. Her role entails the oversight of St. Patrick Hospital, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Providence Medical Group. Overall, she is responsible for around 2,500 employees and providers. Her additional appointments include the Family Medical Residency of Western Montana, Montana Graduate Medical Education Council, Montana Hospital Association, Montana Economic Partnership and Providence Montana Health Foundation.

Jill Donaldson. President of MedStar Harbor Hospital and Senior Vice President of MedStar Health (Baltimore). As president of MedStar Harbor Hospital, Ms. Donaldson is responsible for its overall strategic and operational direction. In this role, she oversees every aspect of hospital care and operations, is accountable to the board of directors and directly supervises the chief medical officer, chief nursing officer, vice president for operations, CFO, and the patient experience and care transformation senior leaders. She is also a senior vice president for the $7 billion nonprofit health system that employs over 30,000 people.

Carol Dozier. CEO of Norton King's Daughters' Health (Madison, Ind.). Since 2013, Ms. Dozier has served as the CEO of Norton King's Daughters' Health. Her leadership of the rural hospital has been praised, especially in light of the pandemic. Prior to her current role, she was CEO of Laramie, Wyo.-based Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where she headed the construction of a new hospital and other renovations, guided financial turnabouts and more.

Danielle Drummond. President and CEO of Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health. In her role as president and CEO, Ms. Drummond works to ensure the optimal performance of all aspects of the health system, from the day-to-day operations to the long-term strategic development initiatives. One of her standout achievements was the creation of the Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness, a facility that provides access, service, safety and programming for those with behavioral health needs. She has also demonstrated her commitment to advancing women's empowerment via her capstone project, the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children, which is a dedicated pediatric emergency room for women and children.

Sandy Dugger. CEO of Banner Lassen Medical Center (Susanville, Calif.). Ms. Dugger has spent over 30 years with Banner Health. She was named CEO of Banner Lassen Medical Center in 2018, where she leverages her considerable knowledge and experience in operations and human resources. Before assuming her current role, she acted as COO for Torrington, Wyo.-based Banner Community Hospital and Wheatland, Wyo.-based Banner Platte Community Hospital.

Karen Duncan, MD. President and CEO of JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, Texas). Dr. Duncan leads all clinical, operational and financial aspects of the JPS Health Network, which includes 27 locations and serves over a quarter-million patients each year. As the health system moves forward with its planned clinical and physical plant upgrades, Dr. Duncan will take ownership of this next phase of the system's growth. She previously served as the organization's COO and is now the only female and minority healthcare CEO in Tarrant County, Texas.

Liz Dunne. President and CEO of PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). Ms. Dunne's leadership of PeaceHealth's operations, finances, community investments, philanthropy and strategic direction has resulted in a 7 percent year-over-year growth for the organization. She is the first laywoman leader of the health system, so chosen because of her commitment to modernizing the organization in service of its mission to provide accessible and affordable care to the community. Thanks to her background in nutrition, she has a particular interest in addressing social determinants that act as barriers to wellness. One of her chief steps towards the pursuit of health justice was incorporating social determinants into EHRs.

Jill Duplechan, RN. Chief Executive of Providence Orange County-High Desert (Anaheim, Calif.). Ms. Duplechan serves as chief executive for Providence Orange County-High Desert. Her background in nursing informs her leadership style. Previous roles include acting as COO of St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare's Southern California region.

Crista Durand. President and CEO of Newport (R.I.) Hospital. Ms. Durand takes ownership of Newport Hospital's strategic, financial, clinical and operational functions. Under her leadership, the hospital is able to recruit leading physicians, meet community health needs and deliver quality care. Ms. Durand's career has centered on planning, strategy and execution, skills that assist the hospital in achieving positive financial margins and exceptional care delivery. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Laura Easton, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Caldwell Memorial Hospital of UNC Health (Lenoir, N.C.). Ms. Easton spent her early career in administrative and clinical positions across various hospitals before assuming the position as vice president of nursing at Caldwell Memorial Hospital in 1995. In 2002, she was promoted to senior vice president and COO, and in 2004 she became president and COO. In 2013, she also became the first nurse and first woman to lead the North Carolina Hospital Association.

Susan Ehrlich, MD. CEO of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Dr. Ehrlich brings a substantial body of knowledge in public health policy and finance to the role of hospital CEO. She is an expert at transforming public health care organizations, especially those serving diverse populations. Before joining Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, she held leadership positions with San Mateo (Calif.) Medical Center.

Melinda Estes, MD. President and CEO of Saint Luke's Health System (Mo.). Dr. Estes manages operations for Saint Luke's, a nonprofit health system spanning 14 hospitals and campuses. The system offers home care, hospice, behavioral care, physician practices, retail clinics, senior living communities, and neuroscience, cancer and rehabilitation institutes. Dr. Estes is also a renowned speaker, sharing her wisdom at regional, national and international healthcare conferences and events. Before joining Saint Luke's, she served as president and CEO of Burlington, Vt.-based Fletcher Allen Health Care, which is now The University of Vermont Health Network.

Stephanie Everett. CEO of Mountrail County Medical Center and Administrator of Mountrail Bethel Home (Stanley, N.D.). Ms. Everett uses her position as leader of a critical access hospital to provide services to the community, including primary care, emergency care, clinic services and more. She has been instrumental in supporting the financial stability, regulatory compliance and strategic vision for the health system. Ms. Everett is a founding member and board member of the Rough Rider High Value Network, an organization that represents a majority of critical access hospitals in North Dakota.

Krista Farnham. Chief Executive of Providence Oregon East Division-Providence Portland Medical Center (Ore.). In 2018, Ms. Farnham was named chief executive for Providence Oregon east division and Providence Portland Medical Center. She is responsible for providing operational leadership, management and guidance for Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Providence Milwaukie Hospital. Prior, she acted as Providence Portland Medical Center's COO.

Lani Fast. CEO of St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette, La.). Ms. Fast serves as CEO for St. Bernard Parish Hospital, which is managed by New Orleans-based Ochsner Health. She assumed the role in July 2021 after serving as associate administrator on the hospital's executive team. She has accumulated 17 years of healthcare experience throughout her career and has worked at Ochsner Health since 2010. Supported by her leadership, St. Bernard Parish Hospital has received a hospital safety grade of "A" from The Leapfrog Group for three years straight and was honored as a Top Workplace by Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate in 2022.

Deborah Feldman. President and CEO of Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital. Ms. Feldman is the fourth president and CEO of Dayton Children's Hospital. She joined the hospital in 2012, and since then has helmed a campuswide revival, expanded services, recruited pediatric experts, integrated new technologies and enhanced the patient journey. She is currently leading health equity initiatives at the hospital, as well as supporting its expansion into behavioral health services. Prior to her time at Dayton Children's, Ms. Feldman served as county administrator for Montgomery County government for 16 years.

Soniya Fidler. President of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). As president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, Ms. Fidler is responsible for the long and short-term strategic planning of the hospital, leading strategic, growth and operational objectives on a broad basis across hospital operations. She leverages her expertise and administrative knowledge to facilitate, measure, evaluate and interpret the needs of patients and performance of staff while directing activities accordingly. She has led several major projects for the hospital including a new partnership with Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute to create Steamboat Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery center. Ms. Fidler has also helped develop a relationship with Old Town Hot Springs to benefit patients and the community as well as a new partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that enabled a more affordable insurance plan. She also was instrumental in cementing a longtime partnership with Steamboat Resort with the opening of an urgent care clinic at the base of the ski mountain.

Jodi Fincher. CEO for St. Joseph Medical Center, Prime Healthcare (Kansas City, Mo.). As CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center, a 310-bed acute care metropolitan hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, Ms. Fincher leads a team of more than 1,000 staff, physicians and volunteers. She provides hands-on leadership to ensure all programs and services attain the highest quality outcomes in a cost-effective manner. As healthcare has changed rapidly post pandemic, Ms. Fincher has responded equally as rapidly to assure that St. Joseph remains financially strong and sustainable moving forward by being equally involved in revenue cycle enhancement and efficient clinical processes. In her seven years at St. Joseph Medical Center, Ms. Fincher’s strategic vision has improved patient experience, expanded service lines and enhanced physician engagement. Under her direction, Prime Healthcare has supported the investment of over 40 million dollars in capital improvements, which include updated clinical support systems from orthopedic and spine navigation systems to new beds and call light system as well as the building and opening of a 20-bed senior behavioral health unit.

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle. President and CEO of Dignity Health Arizona and West Valley Market (Chicago). Ms. Finley-Hazle is president of Dignity Health Arizona Central and West Valley markets, which includes Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center, and several outpatient and satellite operations throughout the greater Phoenix area. Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center is a large teaching hospital and a proud partner of Creighton University. She leads a team of over 6,000 employees and physicians working towards providing the best patient care possible while improving the quality of life in the community. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare management and leadership, she has served in executive positions in investor-owned, not-for-profit, as well as faith-based healthcare systems. She has also worked at several teaching hospitals in collaboration with major universities in the Southeastern United States.

Debbie Flores. CEO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center (Phoenix). Ms. Flores became CEO of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in 2019, bringing 30 years of healthcare experience to the role. Previously, she has served as CEO of Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Ariz. and as associate administrator at Sun City, Ariz.-based Banner Boswell and Phoenix-based Banner Estrella. Her career in healthcare originally began on the human resources side before she switched to hospital operations.

Susan Fox. President and CEO of White Plains Hospital (White Plains, N.Y.). As CEO of White Plains Hospital, Ms. Fox is responsible for managing the hospital’s day-to-day operations while leading strategic initiatives required for long-term success. Recognized as one of Westchester County’s most influential executives, Ms. Fox’s visionary leadership has been at the forefront of the region’s healthcare industry transformation over the last decade. By forging strategic partnerships and aligning and recruiting top clinical and administrative talent, Ms. Fox has driven the expansion of White Plains Hospital into a tertiary hub of advanced healthcare in the Hudson Valley. Under her leadership, White Plains Hospital has become the leading provider of both advanced and preventive healthcare in Westchester County and beyond, with more Westchester residents choosing WPH for inpatient care over other hospitals in the county.

Julie Freischlag, MD. CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs of Wake Forest University, Chief Academic Officer and Executive Vice President of Advocate Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Dr. Freischlag is chief academic officer and executive vice president of Advocate Health, CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and executive vice president for health affairs of Wake Forest University. She leads the system's academic core and takes ownership of its clinical, academic and innovation enterprises, as well as its annual operating budget of $3 billion. She joined Atrium Health in 2020, just as it combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Carol Friesen. CEO at OSF HealthCare Eastern Region (Peoria, Ill.). Ms. Friesen leads the OSF HealthCare Eastern Region including six hospitals in six markets spanning Illinois and Michigan, with a net revenue of $1.5 billion. Under her leadership, the Eastern Region has developed strategic partnerships to provide options and access to patients seeking imaging, orthopedic, cardiac and cancer care, as well as women’s healthcare. In addition, she has overseen the charge to address OB/GYN deserts in the region to ensure women have access and options for prenatal, labor and delivery, and postpartum care. Before her current role, she was CEO of the Northern Region for OSF, representing Rockford, Ill., and several other communities. In the Northern Region, Carol successfully enhanced operating performance, turning around a -3% operating margin to a 5% operating margin, all accomplished while effectively navigating through the challenges posed by the pandemic. She was also instrumental in growing the referral network to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. A greater than 20% increase in hospital transfers into the center was achieved with the most growth in trauma, burn, surgery, and cardiovascular services.

Sarah Frost. CEO of Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Banner University Medical Center South (Tucson, Ariz.). Ms. Frost is CEO of Banner University Medical Center Tucson and Banner University Medical Center South, where she is responsible for almost 6,000 employees. She has over 17 years worth of experience at the two academic institutions, most recently acting as COO for both. She has played a key role in fusing clinical and administrative operations across the two hospitals to achieve consistency of care. She also oversaw the opening of a $443 million tower in Tucson in 2019.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN. President and CEO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Gapstur is president and CEO of WellSpan Health, South Central Pennsylvania’s largest healthcare provider, inclusive of eight hospitals, 220 patient care locations and over 20,000 employees. Over the last four years, Dr. Gapstur successfully transformed WellSpan Health from an affiliated network of entities into an integrated system providing all patients a full continuum of care. Dr. Gapstur focuses heavily on innovation, performance improvement, data, and high employee engagement to ensure the delivery of seamless, personalized patient experiences and has fostered strategic partnerships with national organizations including Truveta, Rite Aid, and Emerus that are aligned with the system’s strategic goals and committed to the continuous improvement of quality and access to care for all. Dr. Gapstur currently serves as the chair-elect for the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and as a member of the American Hospital Association Health Care Systems Committee.

Laurie H. Glimcher, MD. President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). Dr. Glimcher, the first female President and CEO of Dana-Farber, leads the only hospital ranked in the top five nationally by U.S. News & World Report in both adult and pediatric cancer care and ranked as New England's top ranked cancer center for more than 20 years. She is also Director of Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and is the Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. As CEO, Dr. Glimcher has led Dana-Farber through significant growth, opening three new outpatient clinics in the last four years and is leading an effort to build a proposed $1.7 billion independent, adult inpatient cancer center. A proponent of improving access to equitable care, Dr. Glimcher has overseen the establishment of community partnerships to connect patients from underserved communities to cancer prevention, education, diagnosis and care. She is committed to supporting Dana-Farber’s research, which has played a substantive role in developing 51 percent of all FDA-approved cancer drugs in the last five years. She has served as a mentor for research trainees and is a staunch advocate for women in science. Dr. Glimcher is a Member of both the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medicine, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and former President of the American Association of Immunologists.

Audrey Gregory, PhD, RN. President and CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division-North Region (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Dr. Gregory assumed her current responsibilities in October 2021. She is tasked with the region's strategic direction and development. As such, she will forge relationships with constituents and implement strategies that support the total care network. Prior, she served as CEO for Detroit Medical Center, overseeing operations for eight hospitals.

Alicia Gresham. CEO of Penn Medicine, Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia). A seasoned healthcare executive with nearly three decades of experience, Ms. Gresham recently became as CEO of this 525-bed hospital. Her leadership is marked by a commitment to community needs and workforce development. She is well-positioned to leverage her extensive experience to continue the hospital's evolution and pursuit of excellence, aligning seamlessly with its long legacy as the nation’s first hospital. Gresham is focusing on enhancing the patient and visitor experience for ambulatory and inpatient care, advancing new strategic growth, employee engagement and leadership development. With a strong reputation in various medical specialties, Pennsylvania Hospital looks to Gresham to lead its growth and uphold its values of community, tradition and innovation. Previously serving as Mount Sinai Health System Senior Vice President and COO of Network Operations, she has a proven track record of success in enhancing practice revenues and fostering strategic partnerships within large academic health systems. At Mount Sinai, she led the expansion of the health system’s ambulatory practices across New York, New Jersey and Florida. Returning to Penn Medicine, Gresham builds on her past contributions to the health system, having led special projects for the Department of Medicine and served in key roles at Scheie Eye Institute and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Laura Grill. President and CEO for East Alabama Health (Opelika, Ala.). Ms. Grill is president and CEO of East Alabama Health which comprises two acute care hospitals as well as an extensive list of other health services throughout Lee and Chamber County, Ala. She has been with the East Alabama Medical Center for almost 30 years and she took over her current role in 2018 when the health system rebranded to its current name. Under her leadership, EAH has constructed a state-of-the-art freestanding emergency department that also houses a diagnostic imaging center, breast health center and a joint venture ambulatory surgery center.

Jeannine Erickson Grinnell. CEO of UW Medicine Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.). In 2021, Ms. Grinnell became the first new CEO of Valley Medical Center in 37 years, and the first female CEO the hospital has ever had. Her career began in finance and her role as Valley Medical Center's director of finance, and then CFO, led her to the operations side of healthcare administration. Her 20-plus years with Valley prepared her well for the executive leadership role.

Sister Mary Haddad. President and CEO of The Catholic Health Association of the United States (St. Louis). Sister Haddad is the 10th president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States. She is tasked with the oversight of operations at the association's offices in Washington, DC and St. Louis. She also directs strategic plans and crafts initiatives in support of the association's mission to provide quality, accessible care to individuals of all races, faiths, ages, and ethnicities throughout their lifespan. In addition, she leads initiatives to safeguard life, support community wellbeing, tackle social determinants and disparities, create new health delivery models, protect safety net programs and foster a health system that benefits all.

Diane Hansen. President and CEO of Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.). Ms. Hansen brings 20 years of deep experience in the healthcare industry to her position as president and CEO of Palomar Health. Her leadership led Palomar Health's anchor hospital, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, to be named "Best Regional Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report in 2021. Before assuming her current role, Ms. Hansen was executive vice president of finance and CFO for Palomar Health, a position that tasked her with capital formation, financial and real estate management, budgeting, treasury and contracting.

Kimberly Hartz. CEO of Washington Hospital Healthcare System (Fremont, Calif.). With over 25 years of successive leadership experience under her belt, Ms. Hartz has dedicated her career to progressing healthcare quality and safety. As CEO of Washington Hospital Healthcare System, she oversees a 415-bed hospital, the Washington Township Medical Foundation and several outpatient facilities. Though she took on her current role in 2019, she has been working for the health system since 1994, most recently as senior associate administrator for ambulatory care services.

Jena Hausmann. President and CEO of Children’s Colorado (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Hausmann served on Children's Hospital Colorado's senior leadership team for 11 years before assuming the role of president and CEO in 2015. She initially joined the hospital in 2004 as vice president of strategic planning and network of care operations, prior to her promotion to COO and president in 2011. Ms. Hausmann has been a vital contributor to the hospital's growth throughout the years, creating and executing on strategic plans that have catapulted the organization to new heights. Under her leadership, Children’s Colorado increased its youth mental health service capacity by more than 50% across its system of care from 2021 to 2022.

Lisa Hausmann. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital of Folsom (Calif.). Ms. Hausmann is the first female president to serve at Mercy Hospital of Folsom. She leads with a hands-on approach and has zeroed in on quality, patient safety and hospital growth. Prior to accepting her current role, Ms. Hausmann held the title of chief nursing officer and COO.

Cindy Hecker, RN. CEO of University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). Ms. Hecker leads a renowned academic health center for emergency and specialized inpatient and outpatient medical, surgical and therapeutic care that is part of UW Medicine. In addition to overseeing a complex organization with more than 8,000 employees and 810 inpatient beds, she is known for providing outstanding leadership for complex projects, including the integration of Seattle’s Northwest Hospital with UW Medical Center and the construction of a new Center for Behavioral Health and Learning. When this center opens later this year, it will greatly expand access to care for individuals with behavioral health, medical and surgical needs. Ms. Hecker’s leadership priorities include initiatives to improve employee well-being, patient access and safety, equity, diversity and inclusion, quality improvement and financial performance. Her previous leadership positions have included Chief Nursing Officer at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, UW Medicine Interim Chief Health System Officer, and CEO at Northwest Hospital.

Martha Henley. CEO of Unity Medical Center (Manchester, Tenn.). Ms. Henley serves as the CEO of Unity Medical Center, a top rural hospital. As CEO, she holds an unwavering commitment to improving the patient experience. Under her leadership, the medical center has undergone a transformation, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into improving the building, equipment, staff and facilities.

Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN. President and CEO of The Queen's Health System (Honolulu). Since joining The Queen's Health System in 2019, Dr. Hoggard Green has led the organization in quality improvement, cost reduction, market share growth, innovation and the attainment of a positive operating margin. She also facilitated the system's three-party affiliation agreement that led to the creation of Queen's University Medical Group, which will improve education and training for healthcare professionals. Her service extends to her community as well, as she serves on the boards of Child and Family Services, Hawaii Cancer Consortium, Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hu and the Girls Scouts of Hawaii.

Wendy Horton, PharmD. CEO of UVA Medical Center (Charlottesville, Va.). As CEO of the UVA Medical Center, Dr. Horton oversees all clinical, operational, quality and financial aspects of the hospital. She is also the face of the organization when interfacing with internal and external stakeholders. She partners with stakeholders in order to keep the medical center on the leading edge of patient-centered, affordable care while simultaneously advocating for almost 9,000 employees across clinics and disciplines. Since stepping into her role, she has successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic, modernized the healthcare system, fostered interdepartmental collaboration and recruited key leaders to the organization. She brought every team member’s salary up to market competitive rate through a $56 million investment in compensation programs in fiscal year 2022 and helped accelerate the opening of a new 84-bed tower.

Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center (North Bergen, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, Ms. Iachetti provides leadership and strategic direction regarding all aspects of hospital operations. Her record of caring and commitment spans more than four decades of emergency department nursing, proven leadership, including strategic planning and execution, hospital financial operations, health system optimization, and administrative efficiency. Her dedicated vision advances strategic initiatives at Palisades Medical Center to improve the quality of health care delivery in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. Ms. Iachetti launched the Air Medical Program at Hackensack University Medical Center at the request of the CEO, collaborating with team members to develop the program now in its eleventh year.

Candace Ifabiyi. CEO of VA St. Louis Healthcare System (St. Louis). Ms. Ifabiyi was appointed as the CEO and director of the St. Louis Healthcare System, in 2023. In this role, Ms. Ifabiyi oversees a Joint Commission-accredited organization with two campuses, the John Cochran hospital in St. Louis and Jefferson Barracks Hospital in South St. Louis County. The VA St. Louis Healthcare System is a 337-bed hospital and includes 8 community-based outpatient clinics with an $880 million budget and more than 3,500 employees. In 2022, Wichita’s Dole VA Medical Center received the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Ms. Ifabiyi is also a recipient of the 2023 University of Memphis Distinguished Young Alumni award for her community service efforts.

Alice Issai. President at Adventist Health Glendale (Roseville, Calif.). Ms. Issai is the first woman to serve as president of Adventist Glendale. She first took on the role in 2018, growing the medical center into a true tertiary center, creating a hub for “destination medicine” with world-class services in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, neurosciences, orthopedics and more. Under her leadership in 2023, Adventist Health Glendale had 17,895 discharges, 1,466 births, 7,045 surgeries, 55,020 emergency visits and 107,956 outpatient visits. During her tenure, Adventist Health Glendale has earned 11 straight "A" grades for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group, four successive 5-star ratings from CMS, has been recognized among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades and ranked in the top 10% of hospitals in the Los Angeles area by U.S. News & World Report. She has overseen expanded access to care for the hospital's core service lines, including its comprehensive cancer services. She is dedicated to innovation and the transformation of community health, a mindset that paved the way for creating the Sam and Grace Carvajal Comprehensive Breast Center and recruiting world-class physicians who are leaders in their field.

Catherine Jacobson. President and CEO of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Jacobson leads Froedtert Health, a nonprofit health system spanning six hospitals in the region. She initially joined the system as executive vice president of finance and strategy, CFO and chief strategy officer in 2010. She quickly climbed the ranks, becoming president in 2011 and CEO in 2012. Previously, she held numerous leadership positions at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Shubhada Jagasia, MD. President and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, Midtown and West Campuses (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Jagasia brings 30 years of clinical and healthcare administration experience to the role and is responsible for the midtown and west campus facilities, which house 879 beds and produce over $4.1 billion in revenue. Presently, she is managing the expansion of the heart transplant, neuroscience and critical care programs on the West campus, as well as a $300 million reconstruction of the Midtown campus. Her other role as a practicing endocrinologist gives her a unique insight into the needs of caregivers and informs her passion for improving patient access, forming new models of healthcare delivery, and building clinical programs with physicians.

Lori James-Nielsen, RN. CEO of Hillsboro (Ore.) Medical Center. As CEO of Hillsboro Medical Center, Ms. James-Nielsen has helped construct clinical integration models that help care providers improve value for patients. She brings over 25 years of clinical and leadership experience to her role. Most recently, she was the chief strategy officer for Salem (Ore.) Hospital and vice president of operations and integrations at OHSU Partners in Portland, Ore.

Candace S. Johnson, PhD. President and CEO at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, NY). Dr. Johnson is not only the first woman to lead America’s first cancer research center, founded in 1898, but one of the most productive CEOs in medicine. In just the last five years, she has led her diverse team of cancer physicians, nurses, researchers, educators and specialists to new heights and levels of activity. This resulted in active patient count up 26%; staffing of physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses up 28%; peer-reviewed grant dollars up 87%; number of patients accrued to clinical treatment trials up 53%; cancer screening procedures up 86% and documented success in inclusive recruitment, with more than half of all trainees identifying as a member of an underrepresented minority population. A cancer researcher who now runs the only nationally designated cancer center in upstate New York, Dr. Johnson has steered strategic expansion of pivotal programs in community outreach and engagement, immunotherapy and cellular therapy, initiating a project to create the largest U.S. cellular therapy program of its kind. Recipient of the endowed M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership, organizations locally and nationally — including Buffalo Black Nurses, Gabriel A. Rodriguez American Legion Post, Buffalo Renaissance Foundation, City & State and Girl Scouts — have recognized this high-achieving chief executive.

Penny Johnson. CEO of AdventHealth Southwest Region and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South (Burleson, Texas). In 2020, Ms. Johnson was promoted from senior vice president of finance for AdventHealth to president and CEO for AdventHealth's Southwest Region and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South. She provides executive leadership to the hospitals and guides them in the organization's mission of providing whole-person care. She has been with AdventHealth since 2002, serving in various financial leadership capacities.

Michelle Joy. President and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health (Carson City, Nev.). Ms. Joy is responsible for leading a thriving independent community health system. The system consists of a 211-bed acute care hospital, 29-bed long term care hospital and a multispecialty provider group that serves 20 regional locations. She originally joined Tahoe Health in 2014 as COO. Over the past 18 months at the helm of the health system, great strides have been made to strengthen the system's culture of community, and recent employee engagement surveys have shown the best satisfaction ratings for executive leadership in over 10 years.

Laura Kaiser. President and CEO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser, who brings over 30 years of experience in health care, directs SSM Health, a system that includes 23 hospitals, 40,000 team members and over 12,800 providers. In her role, she leads strategy, increases clinical quality and innovation, drives growth, and develops advantageous partnerships. Under her leadership, SSM Health recently incorporated a screening tool for social determinants of health into routine patient care encounters and integrated behavioral health into the primary care model. Prior to her role at SSM Health, she was executive vice president and COO at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City. A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Ms. Kaiser serves on several boards including the American Hospital Association, Catholic Health Association, Greater St. Louis Inc., Merit Medical, Navitus Health Solutions and the Scottsdale Institute.

Diane Kelly, RN. President of Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital, Executive Vice President Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Ms. Kelly brings a unique perspective to her leadership style; every decision she makes is viewed through the lens of its impact on the patient. Since she began as Greenwich Hospital’s COO, she has led the organization to be nationally recognized in safety, with an "A" rating by Leapfrog two years in a row, and in patient experience, as a CMS 5-star hospital. She believes that the hallmark of Greenwich Hospital is the ability to provide research-based, cutting-edge care within the academic health system environment in a compassionate, patient-centered model.

Marissa Kiefer. Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston). Ms. Kiefer's position as senior vice president and CEO of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital involves improving operational outcomes across several service lines and overseeing a talented team of health professionals. The hospital offers care for women and children in more than 40 specialties. To ensure that the hospital is providing the best possible care, Ms. Kiefer leverages a strategic approach honed by her more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Sommer Kleweno Walley. CEO at UW Medicine Harborview Medical Center (Seattle). Ms. Kleweno Walley leads Harborview Medical Center, a public hospital owned by King County and managed by UW Medicine. A complex organization with more than 5,000 employees and 500 inpatient beds, Harborview has a mission to provide care to King County’s most vulnerable populations. It is also the only Level I adult and pediatric trauma and burn center for Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana. Ms. Kleweno Walley has been with Harborview for 25 years, serving in clinical and administrative positions. As CEO since 2021, she led the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with King County, she is leading a major campus upgrade that is being financed by a $1.74 billion bond approved by voters in 2020. She is passionate about tackling health inequities and serving vulnerable community members, as evident in the $294 million in uncompensated care Harborview provided to the community last year. Ms. Kleweno Walley serves on both the Washington State Hospital Association Board and the Trauma Center Association of America Boards of Directors.

Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO for Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.). Dr. Klibanski is the first woman to serve as president and CEO at Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare system and private employer in the state of Massachusetts. Appointed to her role in 2019, Dr. Klibanski has focused heavily on transformational shifts in how Mass General Brigham operates. These efforts have enabled Mass General Brigham to move from being a corporate holding company model, with individually managed hospitals and healthcare centers, to a truly integrated healthcare system with patients at its center. Dr. Klibanski has established enterprise clinical services to provide seamless integrated care, developed new digital platforms, has overseen increased investment in leading-edge research and leveraged the system’s $2.3 billion in annual research funding to help support the creation of more than 300 companies in various spaces from therapeutics to diagnostics and research.

Sonja LaBarbera. President and CEO of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare (Wallingford, Conn.). Since January 2019, Ms. LaBarbera has served as the first woman president and CEO in the 120-year history of Gaylord Specialty Healthcare. The health system is a nonprofit rehabilitation-focused system comprising a long term acute care hospital, a network of outpatient orthopedic and neurological rehabilitation clinics, a burgeoning research institute, a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency program, a center for education and one of largest adaptive sports programs in the Northeast. Ms. LaBarbera's tenure as president has been marked by a number of successful initiatives aimed at expanding strategic programmatic growth, delivering exceptional clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction scores that exceed national benchmarks. One such success was the 2023 launch of The Institute for Advanced Rehabilitation, a hub for collaboration, innovation, investigation and education.

Brittany Lavis. CEO of Detroit Medical Center. Ms. Lavis, one of the nation's youngest CEOs of a major health system, helms Detroit Medical Center. One of her primary goals is to reduce health disparities and enhance health outcomes. Prior, she served as group CFO at the medical center, then interim CEO. She was named permanent CEO in February 2022.

Tiffany Lawrence. President and CEO of Sanford Health Fargo (N.D.). Ms. Lawrence is responsible for overseeing North Dakota’s largest healthcare provider and employer, managing more than 10,200 employees. The network has clinics and critical access hospitals located in over 30 towns, ensuring that patients have access to primary and specialty care within their own community, thus reducing travel expenses and saving time. Ms. Lawrence works with her leadership team to help increase access to healthcare for these rural communities by opening new facilities, having specialty clinicians provide outreach services, adding virtual care options and more. She oversees and sets strategic goals for several primary and specialty facilities, as well as three acute care campuses. Ms. Lawrence has been with Sanford for 28 years, becoming president and CEO in March 2022. Since then, she has created a workplace culture that values recognition and open and honest communication. She also oversaw the merger with an independent orthopedic clinic in Grand Forks, N.D., the opening of a Roger Maris Cancer Center location at Perham Health, and the launch of the first medical clinic in Horace, N.D. She has held other leadership roles at Sanford, including vice president of finance.

Amy E. Lee, MBA, MBHA, MJ, FACMPE. President and Chief Operating Officer at Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital. Since joining Nantucket Cottage Hospital in 2022, Ms. Lee has led efforts to expand and improve access to care for island residents and visitors, while working to address the significant socioeconomic challenges for those who live and work on the island year-round. The hospital has increased access to care across more than 30 specialties on island through a combination of telehealth, in person visiting providers, and education and training of current on-island caregivers. Efforts to expedite care in the Emergency Department have resulted in a 15-minute door-to-provider time for patients, even during the busy tourist season when the island population swells to more than 80,000 people, up from 14,000 in the off-season. Under her leadership, the hospital has made strides to address the most critical need of its workforce and community: housing. In the past two years, the hospital has acquired or built 10 new housing units with 38 bedrooms with funds from the last capital campaign. In 2023, the organization hired a first-of-its kind housing coordinator who works directly with employees and recruits to help find housing solutions in the community. Prior to joining Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Ms. Lee served as chief operating officer and vice president at Central Maine Medical Group/Central Maine Healthcare.

Vicki Lewis. CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas, Ga.). Ms. Lewis joined Coffee Regional Medical Center as CEO in 2014, bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role. She leads the 88-bed hospital, which delivers both emergency care and a range of nonemergent services. Prior to this, she served as the president of two acute care hospitals in Wisconsin, where she aimed to enhance patient experience and form a strong bond with the community.

Laura Longstreet. CEO and Division Vice President of Belmont Behavioral Health Hospital (Philadelphia). Ms. Longstreet leads one of the largest healthcare behavioral health systems within Acadia Healthcare. She has led diverse teams and supported creative innovation in the behavioral health field. She continues to serve in her community and partner through strategic partnerships to serve the most vulnerable population. Laura oversees strategic growth and development, operations, and forward innovation across the Belmont Health System as well as her region.

Kim Lucero. CEO of Mt. San Rafael Hospital (Trinidad, Colo.). Ms. Lucero serves as Mt. San Rafael Hospital's CEO, a multifaceted role that encompasses strategic leadership, operational management and community engagement. She is responsible for the organization's overall direction, ensuring its growth and enhancing its community impact. In addition, she has oversight of daily operations, financial health, regulatory requirements and more. Under Ms. Lucero's leadership, the hospital has seen year-over-year improvements in technology integration, service line expansion, employee engagement, master facility planning and more. The hospital was recognized as one of the "Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals" by the Chartis Center for Rural Health in 2022.

Lorraine Lutton. President and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System (Ohio). Ms. Lutton is president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System. She brings with her a strategic mindset, innovative spirit and many years of leadership experience. Prior, she served as president and CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare, where she helped shape the system's clinical quality, culture, governance and finances.

Marcia Manker. CEO at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center (Fountain Valley, Calif.) and Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills, Calif.). Ms. Manker leads two hospitals serving Orange County that are part of MemorialCare of Southern California. Under her leadership, the hospitals developed several centers of excellence, including MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute and MemorialCare Breast Centers. Partnering with physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff she helped distinguish the hospitals that continually rank as Best Hospitals in Orange County as voted by readers of The Orange County Register. She recently led an initiative on women’s health at Saddleback Medical Center with construction of the Women’s Health Pavilion, opening in phases in 2024. This first-of-its-kind facility includes Southern California’s largest Breast Center, breast surgical oncology, OB/GYN services, and specialty services. Other accolades include Magnet® designation for nursing excellence and multiple “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group. Both hospitals consistently are named Top Workplaces through independent surveys of hundreds of Orange County businesses. Ms. Manker was honored as Woman of the Year by California State Assembly and Soroptimist International and Orange County Vietnamese American Lions Club Business Leader of the Year. She serves on the University of California, Irvine Executive Leadership Council, and Paul Merage School of Business Advisory Board and University of Southern California Sol Price School of Public Policy Advisory Board.

Amy Mansue. President and CEO of Inspira Health (Vineland, N.J.). Ms. Mansue, who has a nearly 30 year background in the healthcare field, was named president and CEO of Inspira Health in 2020. She is particularly dedicated to educating future healthcare professionals and plays a key role in forming and strengthening partnerships with the local medical community and educational institutions. Before taking on her current role, she acted as executive vice president and chief experience officer at RWJBarnabas Health.

Marilyn Margolis, RN. CEO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital (Johns Creek, Ga.). Ms. Margolis is the CEO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital, a role she has held since January 2015. She first began her career at Emory Healthcare as a staff nurse before graduating to leadership roles. Her work helps create operational changes to patient flow and transfer services, and she is a tireless advocate for patient and family centered care.

Connie Martin. President and Chief Administrative Officer at Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City, Tenn.). Ms. Martin was appointed president and chief administrative officer in 2022 after serving as vice president and chief support officer at another Covenant Health hospital for 13 years. She is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 50-bed community hospital, which was awarded a 5-star rating by CMS in 2023. Ms. Martin is committed to the community she serves, leading a program offering scholarships, paid positions and training for high school students interested in health careers. She is also leading a new expansion project for the center, assessing community and hospital needs to develop an expansion that can best serve the area. Ms. Martin also serves on the board of directors for the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Roane State Community College Medical Lab Technician Advisory Board.

Patty Maysent. CEO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Maysent is CEO of UC San Diego Health, which is the only academic health system in the region and includes UC San Diego Medical Center, Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and more than 30 clinics throughout the area. As CEO, she is responsible for managing $3.6 billion in annual operating revenue and overseeing 14,000 team members. She is supervising the health system's multifaceted, multibillion dollar growth and expansion plan.

Lori Mazanec. CEO for Box Butte General Hospital (Alliance, Neb.). Ms. Mazanec oversees the management of Box Butte General Hospital as a whole including the executive team, medical staff, Box Butte Health Foundation, organizational development team and human resources team. She leads a team of nearly 280 professionals and ensures that BBGH is involved in the support of the community, recruiting staff and growing the services the rural, critical access hospital provides. She led the hospital through the COVID-19 pandemic and even expanded services during.

Holly McCormack, DNP, RN. President and CEO of Cottage Hospital (Woodsville, N.H.). Ms. McCormack oversees the daily operations of Cottage Hospital, a 35-bed critical access hospital with a 10-bed acute geropsychiatric unit. She also leads the Rowe Health Center, a primary care and specialty clinic serving the local community. Known for her authentic leadership approach and passion for community healthcare, Ms. McCormack was nominated as Nurse Leader of the Year in 2017 by the New Hampshire Hospital Association.

Donna McGregor. President at St. Lawrence Health, Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. Ms. McGregor leads three hospitals, 2,165 employees, and a 234-member medical staff in St. Lawrence County in Northern New York. She joined St. Lawrence Health in 2020 as Chief Financial Officer and was promoted to President in 2022. An accomplished executive with extensive experience transforming rural health systems and achieving strategic growth, she has a strong track record of innovative accomplishments. These include implementing an electronic medical record system and securing more than $20 million in state and federal support to advance the new St. Lawrence Region Rural Health Strategy focused on expanding patient transportation, maternal child health, behavioral health outreach, primary care, and workforce development. Before her leadership in Rochester, Ms. McGregor served in executive leadership managing and growing complex healthcare organizations, including Health Quest, Putnam Hospital Center and Crystal Run Healthcare.

Cheryl McIntire. CEO and CFO of Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres, Fla.). As CEO and CFO, Ms. McIntire is responsible for all hospital operations. She conducts assessments to determine most needed specialties and recruits to meet the needs of the community. She is also responsible for maintaining financial performance. She is passionate about delivering the highest standard of quality care which is evident with the quality and safety awards that Lehigh Regional Medical Center has achieved while under her leadership. Under her leadership, her hospital has earned the Patient Safety Excellence Award for the past three years.

Juli McWhorter. CEO at Willow Creek Women's Hospital and Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital (Johnson and Fayetteville, Ark.). Ms. McWhorter oversees the clinical and administrative operations for both hospitals and demonstrates a steadfast commitment to quality and patient satisfaction while advancing the clinical care and service. Having worked for Northwest Health for nearly 32 years, she previously led Willow Creek Women’s Hospital, the area's only women's hospital and highest level Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She also served as Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. Under her guidance, Willow Creek has been recognized by the Maternal Safety Foundation as the first hospital in the nation as a VBAC Center of Excellence and the first hospital in the state to earn the UNICEF Baby-friendly designation. The hospital was also recognized as a Guardian of Excellence for Physician Experience by Press Ganey in 2022 and 2023. Willow Creek is a 64-bed, full-service facility dedicated to women’s health needs, including obstetrics, a Level III NICU, hidden scar breast surgery and 3D mammography. Physicians’ Specialty Hospital is a 20-bed facility with five operating rooms and a special procedure room.

Sonia Mehta, MD. Region II CEO, Corporate Chief Medical Officer and Chief Academic Officer of Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.). Dr. Mehta provides leadership as regional CEO for the following Prime Healthcare hospitals: Lower Bucks Hospital, Roxborough Memorial Hospital, and Suburban Community Hospital in the greater Philadelphia area, St. Mary’s General Hospital, Saint Michael’s Medical Center and Saint Clare’s Health in the Greater Newark area and Landmark Medical Center and Rehabilitation Hospital in Rhode Island. In 2018 she led three of Prime Healthcare’s Pennsylvania hospitals that were named by Healthgrades as among the top five percent in the nation for patient safety excellence.

Caitlin Miller, BSN, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel, N.J.). Mrs. Miller serves as president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center. Since opening more than 50 years ago, the medical center has undergone significant changes. While still offering patients and guests a community hospital feel, Bayshore Medical Center has grown to offer state-of-the-art technology and resources to treat the diverse needs of its community. Some of her notable achievements include: leading the organization through the Covid-19 pandemic, two successful Joint Commission surveys, infrastructure upgrades, capital projects and construction of a 32,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center with 35 private patient treatment rooms.

Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD. President of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.). Dr. Moffatt-Bruce is president of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, which is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health. She is responsible for leading all operational aspects of the century-old tertiary academic medical center, which is known for its clinic model of care, innovative technology, pioneering medical treatments and leading-edge research. Under her leadership, a dedicated team of more than 6,000 exceptional providers, nurses, staff and volunteers provides care to patients throughout the 334-bed hospital. Dr. Moffatt-Bruce is currently overseeing the implementation of a new hospital-at-home program, the expansion of its radiation oncology program, and advancements in cardiovascular, neurology and several other key service lines. She is also a professor of surgery at UMass Chan-Lahey School of Medicine and sits on the board of trustees for the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. In 2023, she was recognized for her contributions as a mentor, patient advocate and role model, earning the American Medical Association Women Physicians Section Inspiration Award.

Alina Moran, President and CEO of Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles). Ms. Moran directs overall strategy and operations for California Hospital Medical Center, a 318-bed acute care nonprofit hospital. The hospital offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a level II trauma center, level III neonatal intensive care unit, cardiac and surgical services, and outpatient programs. She takes a human-first approach to leadership, creating a safe and positive environment for patients and providers. As a Puerto Rican whose family moved to the Bronx, N.Y., equity and diversity are always top of mind for Ms. Moran.

Lori Morgan, MD. President and CEO of Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.). Dr. Morgan has served as the president and CEO of Huntington Hospital since 2017, bringing 30 years of experience in healthcare to the role. She has spent her career creating programs that best support patient care, fostering relationships with physicians and improving financial performance. Prior to joining Huntington Hospital, she served as corporate vice president of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. Dr. Morgan was elected the 2023 board chair of the Hospital Association of Southern California.

Michele Morrison, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center (Stafford Township, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive of Southern Ocean Medical Center, a nonprofit hospital consisting of 176 licensed beds and employing 1,300 team members with annual revenue of $270 million, Ms. Morrison has accountability and oversight of the organization, including business economics, strategic development, philanthropy and hospital operations. She has continued key partnerships with corporate strategy and business development colleagues on the evolution from medical to advanced surgical programs, submitting a surgical service expansion business plan and this year adding a second Da Vinci Xi robot. Her dedicated leadership through the Covid-19 pandemic included oversight of patient care, conversion of 66 rooms to negative pressure, tripling of the critical care space by converting existing areas and successfully operationalizing and prioritizing daily needs.

Cheryl Nester Wolfe, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics (Salem, Ore.). Ms. Nester Wolfe leads Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics, a health system based in Salem, Ore. Salem Health includes Salem Hospital, West Valley Hospital and the Salem Health Medical Group. The nonprofit organization is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. Salem Health employs more than 5,000 people and is key to the health of Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. Under her leadership, Salem Hospital has achieved multiple Magnet designations and is committed to the discipline associated with being a Magnet hospital. Ms. Nester Wolfe’s commitment to clinical excellence works to empower nurses and clinicians to innovate.

Janice Nevin, MD. President and CEO of ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.). In 2014, Dr. Nevin was named president and CEO of ChristianaCare. Since then, she has helped the system launch its new data-driven care coordination platform, which guides the patients throughout the care journey while taking their social, behavioral and medical needs into consideration. She also played a key role in the development of eBrightHealth ACO. Dr. Nevin is committed to value-based care, population health and health equity.

Trish O'Keefe, PhD, RN. President of Morristown Medical Center and Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Dr. O'Keefe is the president of Morristown Medical Center and senior vice president and chief nurse executive for Atlantic Health System. She oversees the 820-bed, $1.2 billion net revenue hospital and leads over 6,000 team members and physicians. She is currently playing a key role in fundraising efforts for the hospital. She has been a compassionate servant leader for over 40 years and has led the organization in exceeding its financial, operational and clinical goals. She is a long-time member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the New Jersey Organization of Nurse Executives, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.

Jessica O'Neal. CEO of Medical City Las Colinas (Irving, Texas). Ms. O'Neal provides leadership, strategic direction and direct administrative responsibility for all aspects of financial operations, clinical quality outcomes and patient experience for a 100-bed, Level III Trauma hospital. Under her leadership, the hospital received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award. She brings nearly 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

Courtney Ophaug. CEO of Banner Estrella Medical Center (Phoenix). After joining Banner Health as a process engineer in care management, Ms. Ophaug has served in associate administrator roles at Banner Boswell and Banner Thunderbird medical centers. In 2015, she was named CEO of Banner Estrella Medical Center. Her role entails leading more than 1,500 team members and directing the hospital's strategy. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Jennifer Opsut. CEO of Alaska Regional Hospital (Anchorage). In March 2021, Ms. Opsut was promoted from Alaska Regional Hospital's COO to its CEO. Prior, she served as COO and executive director of strategic planning and operational development at Caldwell, Idaho-based West Valley Medical Center. Ms. Opsut is an expert in patient safety, hospital culture, growth and engagement.

Malisha Patel. Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Sugar Land Hospital (Houston). Ms. Patel moved into her role as senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Sugar Land hospitals in 2018, bringing to her role over 10 years of experience with the health system. She cares deeply about high reliability and quality in patient care. One of Ms. Patel's crowning achievements has been facilitating year-to-year growth metric improvement at both hospitals. Another has been managing Sugar Land Hospital's path to the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, an honor for performance excellence.

P. Sue Perrotty. President and CEO of Tower Health (West Reading, Penn.). Ms. Perrotty, a driving force behind Tower Health's financial turnaround, stepped into the role of president and CEO in 2021. She offers executive leadership for the system's operations, performance and strategy. Among other accomplishments, she has improved the system's clinical services and fostered a culture of communication. Ms. Perrotty has decades of leadership experience in the banking and finance industries. Over the course of her career, she has overseen multi-billion-dollar corporate integrations, managed several mergers and advised businesses of all sizes.

Tammy Peterman, MS, RN. President of the Kansas City Division for The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City). From her earliest days as a bedside nurse to her current role as president of the Kansas City Division for The University of Kansas Health System, Ms. Peterman has dedicated her career to advocating for patients, acting as a role model in healthcare, leading nurses, and inspiring others to improve the health of our community. She is responsible for day-to-day operations of all hospitals, hospital-based clinics, and outpatient services for The University of Kansas Health System. She is foundational to the engagement and smooth operation of more than 17,000 employees across more than 140 locations.

Laura Ramos, MSN, RN. Chief Executive of Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.). Ms. Ramos, chief executive of Providence St. Jude Medical Center, has spent over 35 years working in the healthcare industry. She first joined the medical center in 2009, managing the critical care and step down units. After a series of promotions with increasing responsibility, she became COO in 2020. She accepted the role of chief executive in 2021.

Smitha Ravipudi. CEO of USC Care (Los Angeles). Ms. Ravipudi is CEO of USC Care, Keck Medicine of USC's network of physicians providing outpatient services and procedures. She is also CEO of Keck Medicine's ambulatory care services. She is responsible for health system operations in regional outpatient locations, hospital-based clinics, Keck School of Medicine of USC department clinics, and outpatient joint-venture partnerships and community practices. In addition, she's the inaugural chair of Keck Medicine’s diversity, equity and inclusion steering committee. She played a key role in the system achieving record performance in patient experience according to surveys. She successfully trained caregivers on policy, procedure and expectations while expanding a number of clinical programs. Prior to joining Keck Medicine, she was vice president of access and ambulatory operations at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Laura Robertson. CEO of Banner Desert Medical Center, Cardon Children's Medical Center and Banner Ocotillo Medical Center (Phoenix). Ms. Robertson became CEO of Banner Desert Medical Center in 2015, then CEO of Cardon Children's Medical Center in 2017. She is a master in guiding organizational change, and has helped improve the hospitals' clinical program offerings and finances. Ms. Robertson first began working within Banner Health in 1988, working as a nurse. Since then, she's served in various staff and management roles. She is also on the board of governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Margaret Roley. CEO at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center (Foley, Ala.). Ms. Roley has led hospital initiatives that drive the quality of patient care at South Baldwin since 2006, first as Chief Nursing Officer and since early 2022 as CEO. Known for leadership in spearheading significant developments and expansions, she embarked on a $180 million hospital expansion project with a 2024 anticipated completion date. Her team of 800 employees and network of medical clinics had more than 365,000 encounters in its hospital, outpatient clinics and physician offices. In addition to two locations to access 24/7 emergency care, residents can access 22 outpatient access points (primary and urgent care centers, multispecialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers) across Baldwin County. Her leadership experience, knowledge of hospital operations and clinical background consistently position South Baldwin as a market leader in patient experience evidenced by 2023 HealthGrades recognition as one of 83 best hospitals nationally for patient experience and safety. South Baldwin maintains a Leapfrog ‘A’ Safety Grade since the fall of 2020 reporting period and CMS four-star hospital rating for three consecutive reporting periods.

Joan Ross. President at Ascension Seton Hays (Kyle, Texas). Ms. Ross provides leadership for overall operations and financial stewardship of Ascension Seton. She has oversight of operational effectiveness, performance and strategic growth, including continued development of key programs such as cardiovascular care, trauma, women’s services and neurosciences. She has more than 37 years of leadership experience in healthcare operations, clinical programs, talent management and quality improvement in national organizations. She joined the system in 2020 as COO, helping the facility expand its OR, catheterization lab and lab services. Prior, she served as executive vice president and COO for St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa.

Debra Rudquist. President and CEO of Amery (Wis.) Hospital and Clinics. Ms. Rudquist is the president and CEO of Amery Hospital and Clinics, a critical access hospital with an inpatient behavioral health unit and associated rural health clinics that deliver primary and specialty care. The hospital and clinics are under the umbrella of HealthPartners, a major healthcare system, but Ms. Rudquist makes sure to advocate for the importance and need for rural healthcare. She has spearheaded clinical and hospital improvements that expanded access to care and decreased patient costs. She is on the board of the Wisconsin Hospital Association as well.

Joanne Ruggiero, MSN, RN. Senior Vice President and CEO of Holtz Children’s and The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial (Miami). As CEO of Holtz Children's and The Women's Hospital, Ms. Ruggiero is passionate about eradicating health disparities and providing the best possible care for women and children. Under her leadership, the Women's Hospital saw a 70% reduction in C-section rates and emergency services were enhanced. To address social determinants of health, Mrs. Ruggiero's team will collaborate with the University of Miami Health System on a groundbreaking study investigating the impact of parental stress, exacerbated by social and economic inequities, on their children's biological and psychological wellbeing.

Vicky Sabharwal. Vice President and CEO of Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital (Miami). Ms. Sabharwal is the vice president and CEO of Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, which features 239 licensed beds, a crisis stabilization unit and a community mental health center. She has been working within the Jackson Health System for over 10 years and assumed her current role in 2022. Prior, she served as the CFO and COO for the hospital.

Ashley Sacriste. CEO of Universal Health Services West Oaks Hospital (Philadelphia). Ms. Sacriste manages a 176-bed behavioral health hospital and two outpatient clinics that serve more than 6,000 patients a year. She is a highly engaged leader who focuses on quality care and service excellence. Under her leadership, the hospital has maintained a top acute safety ranking within its division and was nominated for The Joint Commission's quality award in 2023. She also serves as the board secretary on the Network of Behavioral Health Committee and serves on the Texas Hospital Association Quality and Patient Safety Committee.

Candice Saunders. President and CEO of Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Ms. Saunders is responsible for the strategic vision and direction of all aspects of Wellstar Health System's delivery of care, operations, financial performance and community outreach. Her leadership extends to over 14,000 team members across 10 hospitals, more than 300 medical offices, 74 rehabilitation centers, 34 imaging centers, 17 urgent care locations, nine cancer centers, five health parks, three inpatient hospice facilities, two assisted living facilities, and a pediatric center. Her work focuses on improving access to vital healthcare needs, implementing new and improved care models, instituting more efficient operational processes, and enriching the overall patient care experience.

​Denise Schepici, MPH. President and Chief Operating Officer at Martha’s Vineyard (Mass.) Hospital. Ms. Schepici leads the 25-bed critical access facility located seven miles out to sea and accessible only by boat or air. The hospital cares for a year-round population of more than 20,000 that swells to well over 100,000 in the summer months. Under her leadership, the hospital has added more than 38 new clinical specialties to meet increasing demand and population growth, saving patients—many of whom are older than 65—difficult travel off-island for care. Initiatives to expand access to primary care have resulted in more than 1,200 new patients in island practices, reducing what was once a 1,000-person waiting list. She has led a campaign to address the critical need for workforce housing which has nearly reached its goal of $22 million and a 48-unit. A 76-bedroom building is under construction and expected to open in early 2025, helping to alleviate the cost of living on an island featuring a median housing price of $1.5 million. The hospital also supports the island’s only skilled nursing facility, caring for 30 residents, and Ms. Schepici has led efforts to transition the facility to a new small home model with increased capacity to 66 beds. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has been recognized by Commonwealth Institute for the past three years as one of the “Top 100 Women-led Businesses in Massachusetts” and by 2022 Best Hospitals Women’s Choice Awards as a top hospital for obstetrics, orthopedics and mammogram imaging.

Maureen Schneider, PhD, RN. Senior Vice President for Atlantic Health System and President for Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center Atlantic Health System (Pompton Plains, N.J.). As president of the 250-bed Chilton Medical Center and senior vice president, Atlantic Health System, Dr. Schneider’s leadership allows the community hospital to provide innovative, personalized patient care to people of all ages. She maintains clinical, financial and operational responsibilities for all inpatient and outpatient units, as well as clinical services. Thanks in part to her stewardship, Chilton remains at the forefront of medicine in the state. She has dedicated her career to advancing healthcare and leading her team of caregivers with a patient-centered vision. She holds an adjunct faculty position at Seton Hall University and is an author, coach, presenter and mentor.

Marilyn Schock. President of UCHealth Greeley Hospital (Greeley, Colo.). As the president of UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Greeley, Colo., Ms. Schock drives goals for outstanding patient care, service excellence, quality clinical outcomes, market share maintenance, expansion, operational results and financial integrity. Under her leadership, Greeley Hospital has grown from 51 to 81 beds and is a vital resource in the community with its wide range of treatments and services. The hospital has provided for more than 160,000 patient visits in the past year. It serves as a key part of the UCHealth system which employs more than 30,000 people at 12 full-service hospitals with 150 owned and affiliated clinics serving patients in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Jennifer Schuck. Interim CEO of Emory Decatur and Hillandale Hospitals and Emory Long Term Acute Care (Decatur and Lithonia, Ga.). Ms. Schuck, interim CEO of Emory Decatur and Hillandale Hospitals and Emory Long Term Acute Care, has been working with Emory Healthcare for over 25 years. Her career was originally geared towards social work, but her progression through care coordination leadership roles led to a focus in hospital operations management. Throughout her time at Emory, she has built positive relationships and cultivated a culture of trust, leading to a higher patient experience and increased quality of service.

Christine Schuster, RN. President and CEO of Emerson Health (Concord, Mass.). Ms. Schuster has served as president and CEO of Emerson Health for the past 18 years and is known for her advocacy for community hospitals. Prior to joining Emerson, she was CEO of Quincy (Mass.) Medical Center and Athol (Mass.) Memorial Hospital. In January 2023, Ms. Schuster was elected as chair of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association board of trustees.

Stephanie Schwartz. President, Overlook Medical Center, Senior Vice President, Atlantic Health System for Overlook Medical Center - Atlantic Health System (Summit, N.J.). Ms. Schwartz is president of Overlook Medical Center, a 513-bed hospital located in Summit, NJ, serving Union County and surrounding communities. Overlook has more than 3,800 employees and more than 1,900 physicians. In 2022, Overlook had 19,971 admissions, 2,565 births, 87,496 emergency visits and 343,338 outpatient visits. The Medical center performed more brain tumor surgeries than any other N.J. hospital and is home to the first state-designated Comprehensive Stroke Center. Under her leadership, the center has made multiple upgrades such as the Bouras Emergency Department and the Hersh Children’s Center.

Annette Seabrook. President of Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute (Orlando, Fla.). Ms. Seabrook joined Orlando Health in October 2022 to oversee development of the health system's Advanced Rehabilitation Institute, a freestanding 54-bed inpatient facility. This involved overseeing processes for licensing and accreditation, development of the leadership team and one-day relocation of the patients and equipment. In her role as president, she ensures the success of the hospital through quality enhancement, cost containment, revenue growth and development of strong relationships with hospital team members, providers and referring hospitals. She also oversees finance, strategic planning, regulatory compliance, quality, physician relationships, customer satisfaction and business development to support Orlando Health in achieving its long-term goals. In her first year as president, Orlando Health Advanced Rehabilitation Institute was recognized as a best physical rehabilitation center in Florida for the first time.

Marie Sandra Severe, PhD. Senior Vice President and CEO of Jackson North Medical Center (North Miami Beach, Fla.). Dr. Severe is the senior vice president and CEO of the 382-bed Jackson North Medical Center, where she focuses on expanding access to care and crafting a strategy to address community needs. She began her career at Jackson Health System in 2014 and has since held a number of positions within the system. Before assuming her current role, she was COO of the system's 1,547-bed flagship Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Lisa Shannon. President and CEO of Allina Health (Minneapolis). At the start of 2022, Ms. Shannon took on the role of CEO for Allina Health. Her responsibilities include setting the overarching strategic direction and guaranteeing that the organization fulfills its goal of exceptional care delivery. Before her appointment, she served as president and COO, a role that held her accountable for the system's clinical, operational and financial achievements. Ms. Shannon was first a clinical dietitian, steadily rising through the ranks to become the leader she is today.

Amy Shlossman. President and COO at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center. Ms. Shlossman oversees all aspects and management of Sinai and its 5,000-plus employees. She is leading Sinai in continuing its 150-year legacy of providing compassionate care to the community, while also offering world-class centers of excellence in several specialties, including cardiovascular, orthopedic, cancer and neurological care, including the nationally-renowned Sinai Children’s Hospital. She is leading and overseeing the renovation and expansion of Sinai Hospital’s emergency department, more than doubling the size of its footprint as part of a multi-faceted modernization plan. Ms. Shlossman is also expanding on a unique partnership with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences to create a Regional Medical Campus at Sinai. She is playing a key role in leading the development efforts for and construction of a new outpatient cancer building. Ms. Shlossman also serves as senior vice president of LifeBridge Health, boasting a team of more than 13,000, $2.2 million in annual revenue, and five community hospitals. She also leads Grace Medical Center, which LifeBridge acquired in 2019. She is a key part of the final phase of an $85 million transformation at Grace Medical Center. In addition, she leads LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, which is based at Sinai’s expanded campus.

Kathleen Silard, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Stamford (Conn.) Health. Ms. Silard is the president and CEO of Stamford Health, where she oversees the 305-bed acute care hospital, the Stamford Health Medical Group, a large ambulatory network and the Foundation for Stamford Health. She is tasked with high-level strategy creation and execution, operational decision making, financial management and human resources. In recent years, she has overseen the complete renovation and reimagining of Stamford Health’s Whittingham Pavilion, where services for women and children are centralized, as well as the creation of a new strategic plan for behavioral health services. Before assuming the system president and CEO position, she was the executive vice president and COO for Stamford Hospital since 2003.

Deanna Sperling, RN. President and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health Behavioral Health Center (Toms River, N.J.). Ms. Sperling is president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health Behavioral Health Center, an RWJBH facility that provides a full continuum of behavioral health care services and is a leader in mental health treatment in New Jersey. The Behavioral Health Center is a 100-bed freestanding psychiatric facility offering inpatient and outpatient services. Under her leadership, the system’s behavioral health services place an emphasis on training staff to deliver trauma-informed care and treatment. Ms. Sperling is responsible for bridging the gap between behavioral health and non-behavioral health services, noting that behavioral health plays a role in many health conditions. She has fought to incorporate a behavioral healthcare approach as soon as an individual enters the ER in any system hospital in order to achieve better outcomes.

Johnese Spisso. President and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health, CEO at UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles). Ms. Spisso is the first woman to lead the UCLA Hospital System, UCLA Health’s clinical enterprise and academic health system. Under her leadership, UCLA Health's hospitals consistently appear on the U.S. News & World Report honor roll of the nation’s best hospitals. She oversees all operations and regional outreach for four hospitals, a faculty practice group and over 270 primary and specialty care clinics. Since she assumed the role in 2016, UCLA Health has added over 100 clinics and taken multiple key steps to enhance patient access. She led collaborations with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health to expand Medi-Cal coverage for hospitalized psychiatric patients to all ages. In 2021, UCLA Health acquired a closed hospital and is converting it into a state-of-the art neuropsychiatric hospital to expand psychiatric bed capacity by 60%. UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative, which she helped launch in 2022, recorded 6,000 encounters its first year and received a $25.3 million state grant to expand coordination with other organizations. Ms. Spisso's numerous accolades include Los Angeles Business Journal CEO of the Year and Partners in Care Foundation Award for Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership for 2023.

Julie Sprengel. President and CEO of CommonSpirit, Southern California Division (Glendale). Ms. Sprengel is the president and CEO of CommonSpirit Health's Southern California Division. Her role entails leading an integrated care delivery network that generates almost $6.4 billion in annual revenue, employs nearly 25,000 team members, comprises 18 acute care hospitals and over 100 ambulatory care sites. Her innovative and strategic approach has allowed for the successful implementation of growth initiatives, quality and safety improvements and increased employee engagement.

Airica Steed, EdD, RN. President and CEO of MetroHealth (Cleveland). Dr. Steed stepped into her new role as MetroHealth's CEO in December, after having served as executive vice president and system COO of Sinai Chicago Health System and president of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children's Hospital. During her time at Sinai Chicago, she was the guiding force behind clinical, operational, financial and cultural changes that generated over $200 million in improvements across three years. Her work also led to enhanced publicly reported quality indicators and a 40 percent decrease in mortality rates and infections caught in the hospital.

Caitlin Beck Stella. CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (Hollywood, Fla.). Ms. Stella, whose chief career focus is children's healthcare, joined Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital as CEO in 2018 with the goal of aiding the hospital in its growth. Prior to this role, she served as chief administrative officer for UC Los Angeles Mattel Children's Hospital and Women's Health. There, she created a systemic approach for the expansion of Southern California's children's health services and developed the "Everyday Wish Fund" at Mattel, which grants daily wishes to children at the hospital.

Cindy Ann Stout, DNP, RN. President and CEO of El Paso (Texas) Children’s Hospital. Dr. Stout is responsible for the operations, budget, development, and strategy for the 122-bed nonprofit El Paso Children’s Hospital. She played a key role in bringing specialized pediatric care to the region, where it was once typical to travel out of town to receive treatment. She has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare environments and is past chairman for the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas Board of Directors. In 2023, she was named an El Paso Inc. Women of Impact.

Debbie Streier. Regional President and CEO of Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center. Following a national search, Ms. Streier was named regional president and CEO for Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in February 2021. She is also responsible for leading Avera Tyler (Minn.) and Avera Granite Falls (Minn.) Health Center. Ms. Streier was chosen for her ability to synthesize the system's mission into strategic plans, form beneficial relationships and compile talented teams. Prior to her current role, she served in operations at Avera St. Luke's in Aberdeen, S.D.

Jennifer Swenson. President and CEO of Adventist Health Simi Valley (Calif.). Ms. Swenson is the president of Adventist Health Simi Valley, a role she has held since 2015. She is focused on growing high-quality services while maintaining safety, a goal she is accomplishing by attracting dedicated physicians and healthcare partners to the hospital. Thanks to her efforts, the hospital achieved its first Leapfrog “A” grade in 2019. Ms. Swenson is a member of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Gold Coast Health Plan Commission, the California Hospital Association, the Noontime Rotary Club of Simi Valley, and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Sarah Teaff, PhD. CEO of Patterson Health Center (Anthony, Kan.). In her role as CEO of Patterson Health Center, Dr. Teaff ensures quality, affordable and consistent patient care delivery. She is a staunch advocate for patient safety. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Nicole Thomas. Senior Vice President and Hospital President of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.). Since September 2021, Ms. Thomas has served as hospital president of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, where she is responsible for the operational and strategic direction of the 513-bed hospital. She has been recognized for her leadership many times, including being named a Woman of Vision by Girls Inc. and a Woman of Distinction by the Northeast Florida Girl Scout Council. Ms. Thomas first joined Baptist Health in 2011 and became president of Baptist Medical Center South in 2016, making her the first woman and first African American to lead a Baptist Health hospital. She serves on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Amie Thornton. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). Ms. Thornton serves as president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center, as well as providing executive oversight to emergency medical services across the Hackensack Meridian Health system. Ms. Thornton has overall responsibility for operational divisions including JFK University Medical Center, the Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and the JFK Neuroscience Institute. She leads the hospital’s senior management team in driving all aspects of performance excellence and strategic positioning. Under her leadership, the hospital has demonstrated excellence in key quality indicators, achieved growth in all service areas, and expanded its highly ranked residency programs. Ms. Thornton is active in the Princeton, N.J. community, serving at various times on the boards of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton, YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy, and previously served the YWCA of Princeton.

Linda Thorpe. CEO of East Morgan County Hospital (Phoenix). Ms. Thorpe accepted the role of CEO for Banner Health's East Morgan County Hospital in 2012. However, she has been working with Banner Health for much longer, having initially joined in 1992. She began serving as CFO in 2003, and has played a key role in the facility's decision making process throughout the years. In her CEO role, she places emphasis on relationship development amongst patients, providers and community stakeholders.

Roberta Tinch. President of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Vice President and Administrator of Inova Musculoskeletal Service Line (Falls Church, Va.). Ms. Tinch is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 15 years of experience leading hospital operations and employee relations. She currently oversees a 237-bed hospital and all of Inova's orthopedic and rehabilitation services. Under Ms. Tinch's leadership, her hospital earned accolades including a 5-star rating from CMS and an "A" Leapfrog hospital safety grade. Ms. Tinch has guided the hospital through an overhaul of its physician program, transitioning the facility's clinical care model, spearheading facility expansions and adaptation of new technologies and treatment modalities and more. She has served as vice chair of Families Forward of Virginia's board and finance committee, an organization dedicated to disrupting the cycles of child abuse, neglect and poverty, since 2020.

Patricia A. Toole. President and Chief Hospital Executive for Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic (Belle Mead, N.J.). As president and chief hospital executive, Ms. Toole leads Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic, one of the largest private non-profit psychiatric behavioral health care systems specializing in psychiatric and addiction treatment, as well as one of the largest residential treatment centers for adolescents. Carrier Clinic’s care delivery system includes an inpatient psychiatric hospital, detoxification and rehabilitation center, an adolescent residential facility, a fully-accredited middle and high school for students, and an outpatient substance use disorder treatment facility. Over the past two years, Ms. Toole has guided Carrier Clinic in a facility master planning project, embarking on a $29 million, state-of-the-art expansion, as well as an adolescent replacement unit. Ms. Toole is passionate about reducing the stigma associated with mental health challenges, as it pertains to societal influences, insurance reimbursement and regulatory factors.

Kari Vargas. CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden and AdventHealth Central Florida Division’s Northwest Market (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Ms. Vargas is responsible for the operations of AdventHealth Winter Garden, as well as the strategic vision and oversight of system operations in the northwest market, which includes hospitals and ERs in Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Clermont and Lake Mary. Ms. Vargas directs AdventHealth’s growth strategy in these rapidly growing markets with more than $400 million in investments in the last year. Under her leadership, AdventHealth is also building new facilities in Minneola and Orlando’s Millenia community. Her expertise in business development and physician relations has been pivotal to the system expanding access, specialty services, and inpatient and outpatient care to burgeoning regions. Ms. Vargas’ passion for community health extends to her volunteer roles with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Foundation for a Healthier West Orange and the American Heart Association.

Jeanie Vieira. Chief Executive of Providence Columbia Gorge Service Area-Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital (Hood River, Ore.). In 2016, Ms. Vieira was named chief executive of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and Columbia Gorge Service Area. She oversees the Hood River hospital and its 12 clinics, home health, hospice and senior care facilities. Ms. Vieira has worked at the hospital for over 25 years, and has worked in healthcare for even longer. Most recently, she served as COO and nursing executive for the hospital.

Deborah Visconi. President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus, N.J.). Ms. Visconi serves as the president and CEO of New Jersey’s largest hospital, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. She is responsible for the overarching strategy, finances, quality, sustainability and mission and vision execution of the 1,070-bed hospital. She oversees daily operations for the nonprofit safety net facility, which provides acute and ambulatory care, long term care, and mental health and substance use disorder treatment. The medical center is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, and Ms. Visconi is tasked with maintaining the designation. During her tenure, the hospital achieved a 5% positive operating margin, partnered with major insurers and received its first Leapfrog "A" grade.

Elizabeth Wako, MD. President and CEO of Swedish Health Services (Seattle). Dr. Wako, president and CEO of Swedish Health Services, is the first woman and first African American to lead the organization since its founding almost 114 years ago. She brings 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, having begun her career as a psychiatric nurse before attending medical school, completing an anesthesiology residency and finishing a fellowship in perioperative medicine. She has held several executive positions since joining Swedish in 2011, and was most recently chief executive of Providence Swedish's Central Service Area. Her most recent accomplishment is obtaining approval for and beginning the largest expansion project in Swedish’s history, a new 12-story hospital building expected to open in fall 2027.

Annette Walker. President for City of Hope Orange County (Irvine, Calif.). As president of City of Hope Orange County, Ms. Walker is increasing City of Hope’s patient facilities and research capacity by 140% and leading City of Hope’s $1 billion investment in Orange County. She developed crucial partnerships with other care providers, helped recruit top physicians and over 350 employees, and mentored more than 100 young professionals. Under her leadership, the academic medical center has been able to provide access to over 800 clinical trials, breakthrough treatment like CAR T cell therapy, cutting-edge technology, cancer prevention programs and more. In addition to her role for City Hope of Orange County, she serves on the Chapman University Board of Trustees and the medical device start-ups Renata and Cern.

Beth Walker. CEO for Ochsner Baptist (New Orleans). As CEO of Ochsner Baptist, Ms. Walker directs overall operations and makes sure that hospital strategy direction aligns with that of Ochsner Health system. She manages more than 1,000 physicians, over 1,200 employees and 124 beds. She was a key part of Ochsner Baptist’s success in navigating the Covid-19 pandemic. She serves on the board of directors for the World Trade Center of New Orleans, Discovery Health Sciences Foundation and the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce, where she recently completed her service as chair of the Government Committee. She is also a long-term member of the Junior League of New Orleans.

Jennifer Wandersleben. President and CEO of AdventHealth Heartland Region (Tampa, Fla.). Ms. Wandersleben is the regional CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. Since December 2021, she has been responsible for the oversight of 10 hospitals, three off-site emergency departments, and an outpatient network. She leads with a strong focus on clinical excellence, safety, and collaboration. Her visionary leadership approach has resulted in strong strategic partnerships, the development of a pipeline of clinicians, and the expansion of services, including securing capital to build new emergency departments.

Lynnette Watkins, MD, MBA. President and COO at Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton, Mass.). The first African American female president and COO of a Mass General Brigham hospital, Dr. Watkins leads Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where she has worked to improve and modernize hospital facilities, including a $3 million renovation of its childbirth center. She has also led the hospital’s $26 million fundraising campaign to renovate the emergency department, which saw construction begin this year. Under her leadership, Cooley Dickinson has earned a variety of awards and designations, including the Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Quality and Safety, an "A" grade for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from Human Rights Campaign, and more. Most recently, the hospital was recognized by The Women’s Edge as one of the top women-led businesses, ranking No. 21t out of 100 businesses in Massachusetts.

Lydia Watson, MD. President and CEO of MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.). Dr. Watson assumed the role of president and CEO of MyMichigan Health at the end of 2022, transitioning from her previous role as senior vice president and chief medical officer. She has held various positions with MyMichigan Health, including chief quality and patient safety officer, chief of staff and vice president of medical affairs. She has long been an influential leader and staunch advocate for patient, employee and physician satisfaction.

Jill Welton, MSN, RN. President and CEO of Dignity Health-Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center. Since July 2018, Ms. Welton has served as the president and CEO of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. More than 20 years of healthcare experience has prepared her for the role, which involves leading the hospital in its safety, quality and strategic initiatives. During her tenure with the hospital, she has enhanced quality outcomes, improved patient experience ratings and broadened service offerings.

Dana Weston Graves. President of Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Norfolk, Va.). Ms. Weston Graves is the president of Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Va. Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is a 174-bed acute care hospital that serves Southern Virginia Beach, as well as the neighboring Chesapeake and northeastern North Carolina communities. Combined with more than 100 physicians and services offered in the multiple campus medical office buildings, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is a comprehensive healthcare destination for the community. Under her leadership the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital achieved a Magnet recognition, the nation's highest honor for excellence in nursing, and is home to Virginia's only Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program, recognized by U.S. News & World Report for high-performing programs in Orthopedics and Nephrology and a high-volume Family Maternity Center with Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Chris Woleske. Executive Vice President of Bellin Gundersen Health System and President of Bellin Health (Green Bay, Wis.). Ms. Woleske serves as president of Bellin Health and executive vice president of Bellin Gundersen Health System. She initially joined Belling in 1998 and has served in various leadership roles since. She has been directly involved in strategic planning and operational execution across the system for many years.

Deborah Weymouth. President and CEO of Eastern Connecticut Health Network (Manchester, Conn.). Ms. Weymouth has been tasked with the oversight of quality, accessibility, technological advancement, and person-centric care for Eastern Connecticut Health Network since taking on the president and CEO role in 2019. The network comprises 351 acute care beds, two hospitals, a home health and hospice agency, more than 40 outpatient facilities, a visiting nurse and hospice agency, an independent provider association and accountable care organization, six unions, an employed medical group and 565 medical staff providers. She is passionate about improving health equity through strategic expansion of services, management of patient throughput and dismantlement of barriers to care. As a champion of holistic health, Ms. Weymouth has shifted focus from treatment to prevention, wellness education and proactive health management. Her efforts have contributed to a 60% reduction in acute falls, an expansion of the behavioral health service line, the launch of a patient care hub for post-discharge care, the approval of a psychiatry residency program set to launch in 2024, and much more.

Suzanne Worthington. Senior Vice President, Orlando Health, and President, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies for Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies (Orlando, Fla.). Ms. Worthington is senior vice president of Orlando Health, and president of Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. She has been a member of the Orlando Health team for 28 years. For the last 23 years, she has served in roles that supported children’s and women’s services within the organization. In June 2022, she transitioned from the role of chief operating officer of Orlando Health Winnie Palmer to her current position as president of the 350-bed facility. During her tenure, the hospital has maintained its commitment to exceptional clinical quality, sincere physician collaboration, meaningful team member engagement and strong financial performance. Meeting and exceeding performance expectations in these areas has allowed Orlando Health Winnie Palmer to deeply invest in establishing and growing signature clinical programs for the women of Central Florida and beyond.

CarolAnn Williams. President of Mass Eye and Ear (Boston). As president of Mass Eye and Ear, Ms. Williams is responsible for overseeing one of the largest specialty hospitals in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to research, training and treatment for eye, ear, nose, throat, head and neck issues. Celebrating its bicentennial in 2024, the hospital sees nearly 400,000 patients annually across over 20 patient care locations. A national research leader in bench-to-bedside research, Mass Eye and Ear receives more than $90 million in grant funding annually to find cures and treatments for a range of conditions in ophthalmology and otolaryngology. Prior to serving as the hospital’s president, Ms. Williams served as its COO and CFO, where her vast responsibilities included financial services, planning and facilities, support services, patient access, project management, information services, compliance, privacy, surgical and clinical services and business and network development. Under her guidance, the hospital successfully transitioned into membership in the Mass General Brigham healthcare system in 2019. She also served as the hospital’s incident commander during the Covid-19 pandemic, guiding its response and recovery.