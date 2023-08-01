182 women hospital and health system CFOs to know | 2023

According to the Crist Kolder Volatility Report, the number of women holding CFO positions at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies has nearly doubled over the past decade. Women made up 16 percent of CFOs in 2022.

Female CFOs of hospitals and health systems skillfully handle strategic financial planning, annual budgets, investments and more.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included CFOs, organizations or associated healthcare providers. CFOs cannot pay for inclusion on this list. CFOs are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Julie Abercrombie. CFO of South Baldwin Medical Center (Foley, Ala.). Ms. Abercrombie has experience in budgeting, accounting, managerial finance, business process improvement and team development within the healthcare and hospital industry. She oversees the financial department and strategy for South Baldwin Medical Center, a 112-bed hospital. Ms. Abercrombie has been with South Baldwin since 2012, working her way up from director of finance to controller and then CFO.

Dawn Ahner. Senior Vice President and CFO of Summa Health (Akron, Ohio). Ms. Ahner joined Summa at the end of 2021 from Renown Health in Reno, Nev. She has 30 years of experience in healthcare in a variety of roles, including financial operations, accounting, accounts payable, payroll decisions, taxes, treasury, reimbursements, patient access, medical records, supply, security and more. She oversees Summa's financial operations, which includes three hospital campuses, a physician group and more than 8,000 employees.

Jennifer Alvey. Senior Vice President and CFO of IU Health (Indianapolis). Ms. Alvey guided the IU Health system through the COVID-19 pandemic, making investments to serve its patients in critical times. She spearheaded the system's resource command center during the pandemic, redeploying employees, implementing free childcare, setting up dorms and cost-free housing options for employees and setting up payment grace periods for patients. Before being appointed CFO, Ms. Alvey was IU Health's vice president of revenue cycle services and vice president and treasurer.

Jennifer Ambs. CFO of AdventHealth Orlando, Children & Women (Fla.). Ms. Ambs has experience in healthcare finance, holding roles including controller and director of accounting. She has experience managing accounting, finance and net revenue.

Helen Andrus. CFO of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane, Wash.). Ms. Andrus has been with Providence Sacred Heart since 2001, originally joining as manager of financial accounting and reporting. Ms. Andrus oversees the financial operations for the 644-bed hospital, which employs more than 4,000 healthcare professionals. She is on the board for the Hospice of Spokane and for Providence Health Care Foundation.

Wendy Apland. CFO of Adventist Health Columbia Gorge (The Dalles, Ore.). Ms. Apland has served as CFO of several health systems, including the Inland Northwest Region of MultiCare Health System and PeaceHealth. She has also held positions in budgeting, analysis and financial analysis at other health systems. She has led and managed teams ranging in size from four to 200 employees. She is responsible for overall financial performance and strategic planning at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge, which includes 850 employees and nearly 100 clinicians.

Maria Arias-Clarke. CFO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens (Jamaica, N.Y.). Ms. Arias-Clarke oversees all financial operations at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, including oversight of the affiliation agreement with New York City-based Mount Sinai. She provides financial oversight of hospital operations, strategic leadership, budget, patient accounts and payroll. Additionally, she plays a fundamental leadership role in ongoing transformation efforts aimed at securing and recouping funds the hospital needs to provide its patients with quality care. She brings over 25 years of experience in financial management and administrative operations to her role. She is also a member of the hospital's senior cabinet, a group that supports decision-making and communication efforts for the hospital.

Christine Asato. Regional CFO for Kauai Region of Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (Honolulu). Ms. Asato, a financial healthcare management executive with over 21 years of experience, is responsible for revenue cycle, financial reporting, treasury management, financial analyses, and information technology for the Kauai region of Hawaii Health Systems Corporation. She also formulates and implements the financial strategies for the region. Before joining the Kauai region, Ms. Asato acted as the State of Hawaii's lead practice facilitator for the comprehensive primary care program and served as the director of internal audit and then the director of business intelligence at Hawaii Health Systems. As CFO, she is known for upholding high performance and ethical standards.

Cassie Ball. CFO at Colleton Medical Center (Walterboro, S.C.). Ms. Ball works with Colleton's senior team, departmental leadership, bedside and frontline teams to ensure the hospital has adequate resources for providing top patient care. She is responsible for the annual budget and month-end close processes, assuring financials are accurately stated and utilizing measures of progress toward targets and goals. She has more than 17 years of experience in hospital leadership and operations. She also provides leadership to the accounting office, health information management unit, patient access, materials management, case management and the wound clinic. She has held CFO and compliance officer positions at hospitals including Williamson Memorial Hospital.

Ellen Barlis. CFO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi/North Central Bronx (Bronx, N.Y.). Ms. Barlis is responsible for the financial health of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi/North Central Bronx, which were fiscally merged under her supervision. She oversees utilization management, revenue cycle operations, budgeting, capital projects, grant management, data and analytics, and the new products and therapeutics committee. In partnership with clinical leaders, she is establishing programs to improve access and health equity for the Bronx community. Her guidance supported the implementation of a new cardiac catheterization program, primary stroke center, robotic surgery program, and PRIDE center. She also boosted the quality and safety program, which culminated in an improved CMS star rating.

LaTasha Barnes. Assistant Vice President of Orlando (Fla.). Health; CFO at Bayfront Health (St. Petersburg, Fla.). Ms. Barnes serves as the strategic and operational partner with regional and corporate leadership at Orlando Health to provide structure, processes and policies to Bayfront Health's 480-bed hospital and medical group practices. In addition, she works directly with the hospital president to connect with the St. Petersburg community through board directorships. Ms. Barnes is also the first black woman CFO at Bayfront Health, and has been recognized by Tampa Bay Business Journal as BusinessWoman of the Year for 2022 and by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in 2021 as a First Lady in African American History.

Jill Batty. CFO of Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance. Ms. Batty joined Cambridge Health Alliance as CFO in 2014 after spending time as senior vice president of finance and CFO of Cheshire Medical Center / Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene, N.H. Her 20-plus years of experience in leadership molded her background in transitioning organizations from fee-for-service to population health management and navigating reimbursement shifts while generating significant operating margin improvements. Ms. Batty is a fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and has experience as a strategist, healthcare consultant and financial executive.



Ann Beck. CFO at Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Ms. Beck has more than 20 years of experience building and leading teams. She has been a CFO for 13 of those years. She works closely with Renown's acute care division, revenue cycle and health information management. She is experienced in complex restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement and debt finance. She joined Renown in 2018 after serving as CFO at Carson Tahoe Health System. She championed a program for Renown that improved its orthopedic service line, reducing supply costs and patient length of stay.



Harmat Beebe. CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale & La Grange (Illinois). Ms. Beebe has been with AdventHealth for 13 years, working as a finance intern before moving to the roles of accountant, financial analyst, and more until she secured the role of director of finance. She has experience in financial analysis and financial reporting. Ms. Beebe took on the role of CFO in March 2020, and was integral in leading the system through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jessica Behmer. CFO of AdventHealth Orlando and Central Market (Orlando). Ms. Behmer joined AdventHealth in 2018 as its vice president and CFO. She oversees the financial operations of AdventHealth's Orlando and Central markets, which includes a 2,247-bed acute care hospital. Previously, she worked at Florida Hospital for 10 years, holding roles including accounting manager and director of finance. She is also on the board of UCP of Central Florida.

Jenna Bevilacqua. CFO of Providence Southern California Region (Irvine). Ms. Bevilacqua joined Providence as its CFO in 2023. She has spent her entire career in healthcare finance, previously holding positions at systems including Overlake MultiCare and UW Medicine. She has experience in accounting, reimbursement, financial planning and analytical roles. She has earned awards including the Finance Partnership award and the quarterly Certificate of Recognition for Collaboration in Finance.

Laurie Beyer. Executive Vice President and CFO of GBMC HealthCare (Towson, Md.). Ms. Beyer joined GBMC HealthCare in 2017 after spending 25 years in executive roles. She most recently spent 11 years as senior vice president and CFO of Union Hospital of Cecil County where she developed finance and revenue cycle teams as well as converted the organization's patient revenue system. Ms. Beyer has experience leading an EHR implementation and spent time as corporate controller of St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.

Keslie Blackwell. CFO at Tenet Healthcare Arizona Group (Phoenix). Ms. Blackwell is responsible for financial integrity of Tenet's Arizona group, which includes the Abrazo Health network and its hospitals. She is responsible for preparing financial statements, ensuring compliance with corporate policies and procedures and ensuring internal controls are effective. She identifies and assesses financial risk and financial opportunities. At 32, she is one of the youngest CFOs across the Tenet enterprise. She oversees $1.6 million in yearly finances, and joined Tenet in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership through the pandemic helped Tenet to meet needs for staffing, supplies and capital.

Deborah Bloomfield, PhD. CFO of Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). In charge of the health system’s treasury and investment, supply chain, managed care, and real estate and development, Dr. Bloomfield joined Bon Secours Mercy Health as CFO in 2013. Prior to working with BSMH, she had experience as CFO for Mercy Health, and as the system’s southern division CFO before that. In her career, Dr. Bloomfield has accrued over 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, and in 2013 was named CFO of the year by the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Colleen M. Blye. Executive Vice President and CFO of Montefiore Health System (Bronx, N.Y.). Ms. Blye oversees the financial strategy, reporting, investments and revenue cycle for Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine as CFO. She has prior experience as executive vice president and CFO of Catholic Health Services of Long Island, a six-hospital health system, and executive vice president for finance and integrated services at Catholic Health Initiatives. Her career has afforded her a background in third party contracting, payroll and information technology in addition to financial planning and strategy.

Francine Botek. Senior Vice President of Finance of St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.). Ms. Botek has spent over 20 years with St. Luke's University Health Network. She joined the system as vice president of finance in August 2000 and became the senior vice president of finance, overseeing revenue management, policy and integration, reimbursement and payer contracting in 2018.

Rachal Bracker. Finance Officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital; Texas Health Resources (Fort Worth, Tex.) Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle and Texas Health Specialty Hospital; Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Ms. Bracker has been with Texas Health Resources since 2016, starting as its entity finance officer and moving to the role of group finance officer. Previously, she spent nearly eight years working at Baylor Scott & White Health in its finance department. She has experience in strategic financial planning, annual operating budgets, annual capital budgets and the Kaufman Hall finance suite.

Cara Breidster. CFO of the Suburban Region of IU Health (Lafayette, Ind.). Ms. Breidster joined IU Health in 2005 and spent time as CFO for the West Central Region before becoming the Indianapolis Suburban Region CFO. She also has experience as vice president of finance and corporate controller for the health system. Prior to joining IU Health, Ms. Breidster spent 17 years specializing in healthcare and tax consulting with Ernst and Young.

LaTonya Brown. CFO of UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill, N.C.). Ms. Brown assumed the role of CFO for UNC Hospitals in January of 2022. A results-driven leader, she was promoted to her current role after serving as vice president of finance for the organization. She brings over 20 years of financial and operational management experience to her role.

Michelle Bruhn. Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of Phoenix Children's. Ms. Bruhn has more than three decades of experience in healthcare finance and accounting. At Phoenix Children's, she leads financial strategy, operations, investments and asset management. She supports the system's expansion of both clinical programs and site services. Prior to joining Phoenix in 2023, she spent 24 years at Sanford Health where she oversaw the $7 billion system's annual growth, investment policy and $2.4 billion portfolio. She also restructured the system's debt, resulting in $68 million in savings.

Jennifer Bryan. CFO of Covenant Health Levelland (Texas), Covenant Health Plainview (Texas). Ms. Bryan was appointed Covenant's CFO in 2020 after joining the system in 2016. Previously, she served as Covenant's director of financial planning and analysis. Ms. Bryan originally started with Covenant in 1998 before transitioning to homecare and hospice in 2001. In 2013, she became CFO of the Community Healthcare Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Laura Buczkowski. Executive Vice President and CFO at WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Ms. Buczkowski manages all financial resources for WellSpan, elevating its strategic direction and outcomes for payer contracting, revenue cycle, supply chain and more. She joined WellSpan in 2020, developing strategic partnerships and projects and championing value-based care throughout the system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she managed WellSpan's financial performance ensuring strong bond rates and a solid financial performance.

Amanda Buirge. CFO for Prime Healthcare-Roxborough Memorial Hospital & School of Nursing (Philadelphia). Ms. Buirge functions as CFO for both the Roxborough Memorial Hospital and the Roxborough Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She is responsible for the admissions, billing, accounts payable, health information management, information technology, material management, project management, urgent care, medical group and finance departments. In her dual role, she has mastered the ability to see issues holistically and address issues at the root. Prior to her current position, she served as the director of financial services at Philadelphia-based Temple Health.

Kate Buzbee. Director of Finance of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center (Oregon City, Ore.). Ms. Buzbee has served as director of finance at Willamette Falls Medical Center for more than eight years. As director of finance, she is responsible for the oversight of all the hospital's financial operations. In addition to her role at WFMC, Ms. Buzbee is also the board treasurer of finance for Clackamas Women's Services, a community service organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Previously, Ms. Buzbee served as senior financial analyst at Providence Health & Services.

Jacqueline Cabe. CFO of UW Medicine (Seattle) and Vice President for Medical Affairs of the University of Washington. Ms. Cabe has spent more than three years as CFO of UW Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Washington. In this role, she oversees the financial success of the health system, which includes 300 locations. Ms. Cabe has previous experience as a partner with KPMG.

Jessica Cahill. CFO of Children's Hospital New Orleans. Ms. Cahill has worked with Children's Hospital New Orleans since 2013. In January 2023, she was designated as the CFO and took on the role of supervising all financial aspects of the hospital, which include accounting, budget management, financial planning, reimbursement, and revenue cycle. Prior to becoming CFO, Ms. Cahill most recently served as vice president of finance and analytics at the hospital.

Michelle Cartwright. Group CFO of Palm Beach (Fla.) Market and Delray (Fla.) Medical Center. Ms. Cartwright is coming up on two years as Group CFO of Palm Beach Market and Delray Medical Center. A 536-bed community hospital and a level 1 trauma center, DMC houses 1,600 employees and 600 physicians. Prior to being appointed CFO in 2020, Ms. Cartwright had spent over a decade in financial leadership positions at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.

Pamela Cassara. CFO at Cook County Health (Chicago). Ms. Cassara joined Cook County Health as CFO in 2021, bringing 25 years of experience in healthcare finance roles to the table. In her current role, she is in charge of CCH's financial planning, reporting, revenue cycle, operating and capital budgeting. Additionally, she supervises the health system's reimbursement strategy, cost accounting, and managed care. Under her guidance, CCH is optimizing its reimbursement for the services provided, enabling the health system to reinvest the funds into charitable care services for patients who depend on CCH for their medical needs.

Penny Cermak. Executive Vice President and CFO at HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.). Ms. Cermak is responsible for finance, real estate and supply chain functions throughout the HealthPartners system. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she supported the system's overall strategic growth plan while maximizing return on expenses and gaining new operating efficiencies. She has helped HealthPartners to achieve stability and growth despite supply chain and workforce challenges in recent years. In 2021, HealthPartners had 12 different revenue cycle operations, but Ms. Cermak consolidated these operations, bringing the system to just one. Last year, she led the system to a positive revenue of $8.2 billion. Internally, she has prioritized hiring and promoting female leaders in director, senior director, vice president and senior vice president roles within the finance, real estate and supply chain teams.

Carla Chandler. Hospital Group CFO of Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Ms. Chandler has served as the hospital group CFO of Emory Healthcare since 2021, where she oversees the financial operations of Emory's 12 hospitals. She has held leadership roles with Emory Healthcare since 2011, and most previously served as the vice president and CFO at Emory University Hospital, a 579-bed facility. She also has experience as director of financial services at Emory University.

Rebecca Cheng. CFO of California Hospital Medical Center and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center (Los Angeles). Ms. Cheng joined California Hospital Medical Center and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center as CFO for both centers in May 2014. She brings 28 years of experience to her role, having served as CFO and chief staffing officer at Corona Medical Center most recently. Ms. Cheng has also held CFO positions at Community Hospital of Los Gatos, Coastal Community Hospital and Beverly Hills Medical Center.

Anita Chou. CFO of Community Hospital of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center (San Bernardino, Calif.). Ms. Chou has served as CFO of Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center since 2021, and was additionally appointed CFO of Community Hospital of San Bernandino in February of 2023. In this role, she oversees both the financial operations for the 433-bed medical center and the 343-bed community hospital. Ms. Chou also has experience serving as CFO for PIH Health and Verity Health System.

Lisa Cohen. Vice President and CFO of Health New England (Springfield, Mass.). Ms. Cohen joined Health New England's executive leadership team as vice president and CFO in 2021 with more than 25 years of experience. In her current role, she leads Health New England in financial strategy, accounting, actuarial, underwriting and financial reporting. Her experience prior to joining Health New England includes serving as vice president of financial planning and accounting operations for Fallon Health, as well as CFO for Ascentria Care Alliance and for The PACE Organization of Rhode Island.

Wendy Cook. CFO of Piedmont Athens Regional (Ga.). Serving as CFO of Piedmont Athens Regional, Ms. Cook is responsible for promoting the hospital's financial success alongside community health. Under her leadership, the hospital was named a Top Large Hospital by Georgia Trend in 2021 and ranked fourth in Georgia on Newsweek's 2020 World's Best Hospitals list. Having worked with the organization since 2004, her previous roles at Piedmont include vice president of finance and corporate controller.

Michelle Crawford. CFO of Mercy Health – Lorain and Youngstown Market (Ohio). Ms. Crawford was selected as market CFO for Mercy Health – Lorain and Youngstown in October 2020. Her responsibilities within the market include physical plant, construction, real estate and revenue cycle. She has recently served as CFO of Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, and has experience as a senior auditor at Ernst and Young.

Carol Crews. Executive Vice President and CFO of Tanner Health System (Carrollton, Ga.). Ms. Crews is the executive vice president and CFO of Tanner Health System, an organization she joined in 1991 as a staff accountant. Over the years, Ms. Crews has spent time as controller and vice president of finance before she became responsible for all business related activity for the system. Ms. Crews has experience in budgets, audits, accounting, payroll and patient financial services.

Fran Crunk. CFO of AdventHealth Ocala (Fla). Ms. Crunk has served as the CFO of AdventHealth Ocala for five years. As the hospital's financial leader, she oversees all financial strategy and operations for the 385-bed facility. Ms. Crunk transferred to her current role at AdventHealth Ocala after previously serving as CFO of AdventHealth Waterman.

Kimberly Cummings. Vice President and CFO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic (Langhome, Pa.). Ms. Cummings oversees the financial department for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, which includes more than 9,000 team members. She has spent more than 25 years in healthcare, including time as vice president of operations population health and value-based care for St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and regional vice president of financial operations at Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

Michele Cusack. Executive Vice President and CFO at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Ms. Cusack manages day-to-day financial operations for Northwell and its $17 billion in revenue, 80,000 employees and over 800 health service locations. She also led the system through the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure patient care was not jeopardized in an effort to cut costs. Every year, she leads a team that identifies and delivers financial outcomes to drive performance and improve cash flows. She also manages an annual $1 billion capital budget. She has an administrative role on the finance and audit committees of Northwell's board of trustees.

Olivia Dacre. CFO of Bon Secours Mercy Health Medical Group (Cincinnati). Ms. Dacre is CFO of Bon Secours Mercy Health Medical Group, the system's network of over 120 primary care physicians and specialists. Ms. Dacre is responsible for the financial success and sustainability of the medical group, which includes over 70 care locations. She has served in multiple leadership roles at BSMH, most previously CFO of the Great Lakes Medical Group. Ms. Dacre also has experience as chief administrative officer of outpatient integrated clinic operations at University of Toledo Medical Center.

Deborah Dage. CFO at Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Ms. Dage is responsible for all financial activity, revenue cycle, supply chain and managed contract operations for St. Francis, which includes five hospitals and a large physician group. She helped the system to launch the Xavier Clinic, a free clinic for undocumented, uninsured patients in the region. She also helped the system launch a clinic for women that covers 100 percent of the cost of delivering a baby. Ms. Dage began at St. Francis 25 years ago, overseeing home health, hospice and the durable medical equipment group. In 2021, she was named CFO of the health system, now overseeing 700 employees throughout various departments.

Melissa Damm. CFO of Providence Central Division (Portland, Ore.). Ms. Damm is CFO of the central division at Providence, which includes the health system's operations in Eastern Washington, Montana, Oregon, Texas and New Mexico. Her responsibilities include leadership of the division's overall financial performance as well as supervising and coordinating finances of acute care, outpatient services, ambulatory care and physician divisions. In addition, Ms. Damm is in charge of managing long-term financial planning, growth initiatives, capital investments and contracting strategies. She has over two decades of experience working with Providence, and most recently served as CFO of the Oregon Region at Providence Health & Services.

Robin Damschroder. Executive Vice President and CFO of Henry Ford Health System (Detroit). Ms. Damschroder has more than 27 years of experience as a leader in healthcare. She became executive vice president and CFO of Henry Ford Health System after founding a healthcare consulting and advisory business firm. She also has experience as COO of the west market for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

Stephanie Daubert. CFO of Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Ms. Daubert is the CFO for Nebraska Medicine, where she oversees the $1.2 billion academic health system's financial operations. The system includes the 718-bed Nebraska Medical Center as well as nearly 70 specialty and primary care clinics. Ms. Daubert also serves on the board of directors for Nebraska Health Information Initiative, Building Healthy Futures, Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital and the Nebraska Health Network.

Liz Daunt-Samford. Vice President and CFO of Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Appointed to CFO of Emory University Hospital in 2018, Ms. Daunt Samford has served in various roles with Emory for over 27 years, including corporate director of finance and controller for Emory Hospital Midtown. Her role responsibilities entail the oversight of the 579-bed hospital's financial operations across a six-county primary service area. Under her leadership, EUH has been recognized as the number one hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in U.S. News & World Report's Best Regional Hospital rankings for 2022-23.

Adriana Day. Senior Vice President and CFO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.). Ms. Day oversees Roper St. Francis Healthcare's financial strategy and performance, leading teams focused on finance, revenue cycle, managed care and data analytics. She has previously served in executive roles in both managed care organizations and hospital systems. She has directed growth, built tight knit teams and taken accountability for the system's financial integrity.

Cynthia Dennison. CFO of Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital (Ohio). Ms. Dennison began as CFO of Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital at the start of January 2021. Prior to this role, she served as assistant CFO at two other Mercy hospitals in Ohio for close to seven years each: Mercy Willard Hospital and Mercy Tiffin Hospital. Ms. Dennison has been working in the healthcare industry for 26 years. She is now incorporating that experience into 338-bed Lorain Hospital, which has been providing care to communities for over 100 years.

Staci Dickerson. Executive Vice President and CFO of Banner Health (Phoenix). Ms. Dickerson assumed her role of executive vice president and CFO of Banner Health in July 2023. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of finance and CFO of San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare. She brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare to her role. She is involved in the California Hospital Association, Healthcare Financial Management Association and Health Management Academy.

Julie Dircks. CFO of Jackson North Medical Center, North Miami Beach. Ms. Dircks leads the financial planning, budgeting and reporting at North Miami Beach's Jackson North Medical Center. Ms. Dircks's skills as the strategic financial decision-maker was recently highlighted as the 382-bed hospital just underwent a $100 million modernization project. Ms. Dircks has 16 years of experience within healthcare finance. Prior to Ms. Dircks's CFO role at Jackson North Medical Center, she served as CFO at HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and as associate vice president of finance at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla.

Lori Donaldson. CFO of UC San Diego Health. Ms. Donaldson is the CFO of UC San Diego Health, overseeing the health system's financial strategies, operating and capital budgets and financial reporting systems and controls – ultimately a budget of over $3 billion. Ms. Donaldson is also responsible for planning and executing strategic partnerships and financial planning for the system's capital projects. In addition to this role, Ms. Donaldson serves as a board member for the Bannister Family House at UC San Diego.

Kim Elyanow. Vice President of Finance and CFO of Johns Hopkins National Capital Region (Washington, D.C.). Ms. Elyanow oversees financial analysis and decision-making, capital planning, budget and reimbursement, accounting, revenue and expense management, and financial growth strategies at Johns Hopkins National Capital Region. Additionally, Ms. Elyanow is responsible for planning and supporting the expansion of clinical services at Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital, as well as the ambulatory growth strategy for the National Capital Region. Prior to this role, Ms. Elyanow served as the regional CFO for Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was also responsible for managing $3.8 billion in operating revenue as regional CFO of Tenet Healthcare's 17-hospital coastal division.

Beth Fannin. CFO of Mercy Health-Defiance (Ohio) Hospital. Ms. Fannin manages the financial planning, budgeting, reporting and revenue management at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital. She assumed this position at the Defiance, Ohio-based hospital in February 2023, but she has over 16 years of experience working with Mercy Health. Prior to this role, Ms. Fannin has worked as a director of business operations - Life Flight Network, senior project manager, practice administrator, revenue cycle liaison, and more.

Bridgett Feagin. Executive Vice President and CFO of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (Hartford, Conn.). As executive vice president and CFO of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Ms. Feagin is responsible for leading the health system’s financial planning, analysis and operations, as well as directly overseeing the medical system information solutions and technology division. In addition to her role at Connecticut Children’s, Ms. Feagin also serves as Executive Lead for the Children’s Health Consortium. Ms. Feagin has over two decades of financial experience, having previously served as CFO for Detroit Medical Center’s seven hospitals and United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Leslie Flake, BSN. CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health. Ms. Flake joined Orlando Health as CFO in summer 2022, bringing with her over 20 years of financial leadership in both nonprofit and for-profit health systems. Orlando Health falls under the nonprofit category, a 3,200-bed system employing nearly 4,500 physicians with $7.6 billion in assets under management. In her new role, Ms. Flake is responsible for all areas of Orlando Health’s financial operations, which include finance, revenue management and the organization’s clinically integrated network.

Andrea Fleming. CFO of Mercy Health-Mercy College of Ohio (Toledo). Ms. Fleming has served as the CFO at Mercy Health College of Ohio for over five years, providing financial insights and analysis to support key strategic decisions within the system's leadership team. Mercy College's RN to MSN online program was named No. 3 in the nation according to EduMed's 2023 ranking and second best in Ohio by RegisteredNursing.org.

Chris Forkner. Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, CFO and Assistant Treasurer of National Jewish Health (Denver). Ms. Forkner is responsible for overseeing the overall corporate strategy and managing the health system's relationships with external stakeholders. As CFO, Ms. Forkner works closely with the executive team to make strategic financial decisions that align with the organization's financial goals, ensuring its fiscal health. National Jewish Health is the only facility in the world dedicated solely to treating patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.

Mary Beth Formby. CFO of Providence North Division (Seattle). Ms. Formby has been the north division CFO for Providence, a nonprofit health system, since July 2022. She oversees the financial management within the Puget Sound and Alaska regions, ensuring the financial health and budgeting within the larger organization. Ms. Formby has extensive experience in the healthcare industry starting in 1981. Her 41 years of experience include roles at Tenet Healthcare, Los-Angeles-based Centinela Hospital and Medical Center, Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, CareMeridian, UC Irvine Health, Prospect Medical Holdings and now Providence Swedish.

Liz Foshage. Executive Vice President and CFO for Ascension (St. Louis). Ms. Foshage leads all aspects of finance for Ascension, including financial planning, reporting, and oversight of tax and treasury functions and shared services. She also oversees the Ascension Ministry Service Center. Before assuming her current role, she was senior vice president of finance, where she focused on developing the financial structure and resources needed to create many of Ascension's non-hospital subsidiaries. She first joined Ascension in 1992 and has held various financial positions with increasing responsibility since.

Carrie Fuller Spencer. CFO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Strong Memorial Hospital. Ms. Fuller Spencer became interim CFO at Strong Memorial Hospital in October 2017 and, in 2018, was appointed CFO of Strong Hospital and Highland Hospital, both in the University of Rochester health system. She has a background in healthcare finances and experience developing and managing annual capital and operating budgets.

Lindsay Gard. CFO of Piedmont Mountainside (Jasper, Ga.). As CFO of Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Ms. Gard manages the financial planning of the hospital to allow Piedmont Mountainside to accomplish its goals of ensuring clinical and service quality, patient safety and credentialing of medical staff members and allied health professionals. While Ms. Gard works on the hospital's financial health internally, the hospital has partnered with Curae, a patient financing platform, to bring more accessible financing options to its patients.

Lisa Goodlett. CFO of Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.). Ms. Goodlett oversees the financial strategy and planning for MUSC Medical Center as CFO. She is responsible for the financial department that supports the 700-bed hospital, including a children's hospital, and level 1 trauma center. MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of over $4.6 billion.



Susan Green. CFO of Tufts Medicine (Burlington, Mass.). Ms. Green is the executive vice president and CFO of Tufts Medicine, the parent organization of Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Healthcare and Tufts Medical Center. Ms. Green has dedicated 30 years of her career to helping healthcare organizations be financially stable and successful by leading systems' financial integration efforts and capital market strategy. She is currently responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial operations of Tufts Medicine's four community hospital campuses, academic medical center, children's hospital, home care and over 2,000 physicians in Massachusetts.

Emma Grossman. CFO of St. John’s Regional Medical Center (Oxnard) and St. John’s Hospital Camarillo (Calif.). Ms. Grossman serves as CFO of St. John's Regional Medical Center and, within that Medical Center, CFO of St. John's Hospital Camarillo. Ms. Grossman joined the medical center's staff in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensured the hospital and community were equipped to navigate a rise in patients in a time when resources were not abundant. Ms. Grossman was awarded Young Professional of the Year in 2022 by the West Ventura County Business Alliance at their annual Oxnard Community and Business Awards.

Kora Guoyavatin. CFO of Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center. Ms. Guoyavatin has served as vice president and CFO of Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center for six years, where she oversees the financial reporting, analysis and overall operations of the hospital and health center. Ms. Guoyavatin brings 17 years of experience working in healthcare to Glendale Memorial Hospital, with previous roles at Prime Healthcare, Inglewood, Calif.-based Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Los Angeles-based Alta Hospitals System.

Dana Haering. Executive Vice President and CFO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.). Ms. Haering was named interim CFO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in 2013 and promoted to CFO in 2014. She spent more than 20 years in the accounting industry, serving healthcare organizations that include academic medical centers, community hospitals and health plans. She also spent time as a senior manager at KPMG in the healthcare practice.

Kristine Hanscom. CFO of Tufts Medical Center (Boston). Ms. Hanscom became CFO of Tufts Medical Center in 2016 after spending time as interim CFO and vice president of finance. She has experience overseeing a team of more than 250 people and guiding strategic decisions on business investments. During her career, she was instrumental in preparing for the hospital's first bond issue, which helped the hospital raise $210 million.

Shiley Harper. CFO of Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital (Batavia, Ohio). Ms. Harper began serving as CFO of Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in March 2023, after previously working as assistant CFO at Mercy Health's Richmond (Va.) Market. Before taking on two different roles within Mercy Health, Ms. Harper was a budget manager and financial analyst of clinical operations for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. Ms. Harper has over a decade of experience working within the healthcare industry, which she leverages in her current role overseeing all financial operations at Clermont Hospital.

Amy Hatcher. Executive Vice President and CFO of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.). Ms. Hatcher has served as the executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital & Medical Center for close to 10 years. Children's Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric healthcare center in the state of Nebraska and has received the U.S. News & World Report award for "Best Children's Hospital" in urology and pulmonary services. Ms. Hatcher is responsible for overseeing all financial operations for over 50 pediatric specialty services the hospital provides to children across five states.

Eileen Haubl. Service Area CFO of South Central Orange County at Providence (Orange County, Calif.). Ms. Haubl serves as service area CFO of south central Orange County at Providence. She has financial oversight for Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo and St. Joseph Hospital of Orange. She brings over 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles, where she gained experience in improving efficiency of operational and financial processes, creating and leading talented teams, implementing technology to enhance financial reporting and more. Prior to her current role, she served as CFO for Mission Hospital since 2012, after she was promoted from her previous position as vice president of financial operations at the hospital.

Carolyn Heithaus. Executive Vice President and CFO at CalvertHealth (Prince Frederick, Md.). Ms. Heithaus joined CalvertHealth in 2017 as the executive vice president of financial services and CFO, where she is responsible for overseeing all financial functions. She has successfully streamlined budget processes, implemented efficient revenue cycle practices, and introduced a user-friendly budgeting platform. With Ms. Heithaus' sound financial planning, CalvertHealth has been able to provide market adjustments to employees, allocate funds for annual merit increases, and generate premium savings for team members on the health system's family plan.

Adriana Herrera. CFO of Jackson South Medical Center (Miami). Ms. Herrera is a certified public accountant who brings 15 years of finance experience to her role. She deftly handles complex hospital issues, including insurance, investments and budgets. She is also a motivating leader, enhancing team efficiencies and ensuring that teammates' actions align with financial and operational goals.

Amy Hochstetler. CFO of The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne (Ind.). Ms. Hochstetler is CFO for The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, part of Lutheran Health Network. As CFO, Ms. Hochstetler oversees financial operations for the hospital, which is accredited by The Joint Commission and is one of few hospitals in the nation devoted entirely to orthopedic care. Her expert financial oversight allows physicians and surgeons to focus on care, resulting in numerous accolades from Healthgrades.

Kim Hodgkinson. Senior Vice President and CFO of Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Ms. Hodgkinson leads all finance operations for Hospital Sisters' physician clinics and 15 hospitals across Illinois and Wisconsin. She supports the system's strategic operating and growth goals, managing debt, investments, supply chain, revenue cycle and more. She has 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, joining HSHS in 2022 after serving at systems including Trinity Health, PeaceHealth and St. Vincent's Healthcare.

Linda Hoff. CFO of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Ms. Hoff is CFO of Stanford Health Care, which she joined in 2017 after spending time as senior vice president and CFO of Legacy Health, an Oregon-based health system. She brought with her more than 30 years of executive and finance experience. In her role, she oversees Stanford Health Care's finance strategy, planning and reporting.

Sophia Holder. Executive Vice President and CFO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Ms. Holder took on the role of executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in 2021. A certified public accountant with technical expertise and a penchant for leadership, she brings over 20 years of healthcare industry experience to the position. Prior to joining CHOP, she acted as vice president for finance and interim CEO for Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center.

Theresa Hylen. CFO of Dignity Health Medical Foundation (Rancho Cordova, Calif.). In July of 2019, Ms. Hylen became CFO of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Her role entails overseeing financial operations for the foundation, which spans 15 medical groups and imaging centers along with over 124 clinics. Prior to assuming her current role, Ms. Hylen managed finances for Sutter Medical Foundation-North Division, which is part of Sutter Health in Sacramento, Calif. She also led financial operations for Surgical Affiliates Management Group in Sacramento.

Stephanie Jackman-Havey. CFO of MetroWest Medical Center (Framingham, Mass.). Ms. Jackman-Havey was recently named CFO of MetroWest Medical Center, a 269-bed system spanning two Massachusetts campuses. The system is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Ms. Jackman-Havey joins the system from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and the Tenet Massachusetts market, where she served as associate CFO.

Hannah Jacobs. Senior Vice President and CFO of Frederick (Md.) Health. Ms. Jacobs was promoted to senior vice president and CFO of Frederick Health in April 2022 after having served the organization as vice president of finance since 2009. The health system, which celebrated its 120th anniversary in May 2022, includes the 269-bed Frederick Health Hospital and employs over 3,300 individuals. In addition to her current role, Ms. Jacobs also serves as Finance Chair for the YMCA of Frederick County Board of Directors.

Jaime James. Finance Officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst Euless Bedford at Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Ms. James serves as finance officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst Euless Bedford. She provides financial oversight for the hospital, which is a designated level III trauma center offering numerous complex care treatments to members of the community.

Dawn Javersack. Senior Vice President and CFO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System (Miami). Ms. Javersack’s role as CFO of Nicklaus Children’s Health entails overseeing financial and capital planning, managed care and property accounts. She brings over 30 years of experience in finance leadership to the network, which includes outpatient centers, a multispecialty medical group practice, an ambulatory surgery center and a 501c3 fundraising arm, which in total generate $750 million in annual gross operating revenue.

Susan Jennings. CFO of UAB Health System (Birmingham, Ala.). As CFO, Ms. Jennings is a senior leader at UAB Health System, a premier academic medical center. She directs all aspects of financial reporting, including the annual operating and capital budget process, for the 1,200-bed University Hospital and the entire health system. An advocate for diversity and female leadership, she also serves on an executive advisory board that helps develop, promote and support women leaders at UAB. She brings 35 years of experience in financial healthcare positions to the role. She first joined UAB in 2006.

Mahalee Jereos. CFO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.). Ms. Jereos serves as CFO of AdventHealth Apopka. The hospital opened its doors in 2017, featuring 120 private patient rooms, cutting-edge surgical suites, a diagnostic heart catheterization lab and women's services. In her role, Ms. Jereos maintains the financial health of the hospital and oversees the finance department.

Sherry Jones. CFO of Crestwood Medical Center (Huntsville, Ala.). Ms. Jones was assistant CFO for Crestwood Medical Center before being promoted to CFO in 2011. In her current position, she creates and executes strategic financial and operational plans that allow the medical center to invest in medical technology and keep nurse to patient ratios low. Crestwood is a 180-bed acute care hospital with nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals in its network.

Pat Keel. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). Ms. Keel has served as CFO for St. Jude since 2016, and was promoted to the expanded role of executive vice president and chief administrative and financial officer in 2020. Overseeing multiple departments, Ms. Keel’s responsibilities include managing finance, supply chain, reimbursements, revenue cycle, managed care contracting and grants. Prior to her time at St. Jude, she served as CFO and senior vice president for University Health in Shreveport and Monroe, La.

Dyana Kerr. CFO of Regional/Shared Services at Covenant Health (Lubbock, Texas). Ms. Kerr is the CFO of regional/shared services at Covenant Health, serving Lubbock, Levelland and Plainview, Texas. She has been with the health system since 2008. In 2021, she was awarded the Covenant Health President's Club, which honors top leaders at Covenant for engagement, leadership and improvement.

Sheryl Klink. CFO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Ms. Klink is CFO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, a 643-bed nonprofit leader in healthcare. As CFO, Ms. Klink ensures financial viability of the organization, which includes around 1,000 physicians and nearly 4,000 healthcare professionals. Her efforts support the hospital's mission to provide excellent patient care, engage in research and drive healthcare innovation forward.

Gail Kosyla. Executive Vice President and CFO for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Ms. Kosyla serves as the executive vice president and CFO for Yale New Haven Health, an academic health system and provider of comprehensive care in over 100 medical specialties. She is responsible for financial strategy and operations for the $6.2 billion health system. Prior to assuming her current position in November 2022, Ms. Kosyla led financial operations for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she handled revenue cycle, supply chain, treasury services, financial reporting, payroll and financial planning. She also worked to achieve strategic growth goals across the system's central region.

Tanya Knepp. CFO of AdventHealth Riverview (Fla.). Ms. Knepp took on the role of CFO at AdventHealth Riverview in July 2023. Previously, she served as the assistant vice president of finance at AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.). AdventHealth broke ground on the new Riverview facility in 2021, a $216 million project that will feature 80 beds at opening as well as emergency, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, orthopedic and urology services.

Lynn Krutak. Executive Vice President and CFO of Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.). Ms. Krutak's role as executive vice president and CFO of Ballad Health entails the oversight of the health system's financial operations, processes and systems. With her deep industry experience, she is instrumental in leading long term financial sustainability efforts, including identifying growth opportunities, assessing healthcare trends and regulatory changes, and driving innovative business models. Ms. Krutakwas was a key player in the merger of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance to create Ballad Health. Her achievements include effective cost-cutting measures in a challenging payer mix and low-wage index environment and the successful consolidation and refinancing of both legacy health systems' debts.

JoAnn Kunkel. CFO of Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (New Orleans). Louisiana Children’s Medical Center gained Ms. Kunkel as CFO for the organization and its six-hospital system in April 2022. She not only leads the finance and accounting departments, but additionally serves as a financial and strategic business advisor to the hospital system’s CEO and broader leadership team. Prior to joining LCMC Health, Ms. Kunkel spent the majority of her career at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., where she was CFO. She also has experience as vice president of finance and administration for the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., immediately prior to her assuming her role with LCMC Health.

Angela Lalas. Executive Vice President for Finance and CFO of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health. Ms. Lalas spent time as Loma Linda University Health's senior vice president for finance before being promoted executive vice president of finance and CFO in 2021. She has experience overseeing the six-hospital health system's finances and directing the Loma Linda University Foundation. Prior to joining Loma Linda in 2006, Ms. Lalas was a senior tax consultant for Deloitte.

Kathy Lancaster. Executive Vice President and CFO of Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan (Oakland, Calif.). After joining Kaiser Permanente in 1998, Ms. Lancaster was promoted to CFO in 2005. She is responsible for the health system's corporate finance, financial planning, financial systems and revenue management. She also has oversight of supply chain, data analytics, actuarial services and the enterprise shared services. Before she joined Kaiser, Ms. Lancaster held senior leadership roles for Prudential Insurance Company's Western region.

Lisa Landreth. CFO of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Greenville, S.C.). Ms. Landreth serves as CFO for Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. She embodies the hospital's mission of compassionate and quality care. Thanks in large part to her work, the 190-bed hospital is able to provide patients with the most recent medical technology and holistic care.

Julie Lautt. CFO of Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Ms. Lautt joined Avera Health over two decades ago and has been serving as CFO since 2020. Prior to assuming her current role, she was vice president of operational finance for the health system. She has also served as controller of managed hospitals, vice president and corporate controller and then senior vice president and CFO for the Sioux Falls-based Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. On Aug. 5, Ms. Lautt will become Avera Health's interim president and CEO while continuing to act as CFO.

Romaine Layne. CFO of Broward Health Ambulatory Services (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Ms. Layne was promoted to CFO for the ambulatory services division of Broward Health in 2020 after working as associate CFO for Broward Health Imperial Point since 2018. In her current role, she ensures funding for ambulatory care, identifies opportunities for contract negotiations and oversees 85 employees. In her time as CFO, one of Ms. Layne’s most notable achievements was increasing ambulatory services point-of-sale collections by over 30 percent. In the summertime, Ms. Layne serves as a mentor for Broward’s internship program.

Emily Lloyd. CFO at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital (Jacksonville). Ms. Lloyd is responsible for the financial statements and accounting department at HCA Florida. She provides oversight for patient access, supply chain, medical records, case management, IT and contract administration. She also partners with other executive team members on strategic goals and priorities for the facility. She oversees staffing across all departments and manages the system's capital budget. She also completed requests for capital and related financial analysis for over $300 million in capital projects.

Michelle Long. CFO of Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital. Ms. Long is CFO for Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She oversees financial operations for the institution. The hospital features 224 beds and sees 49,000 individuals each year.

Melissa Lukasick. Regional CFO at Loyola Medicine (Maywood, Ill.). Ms. Lukasick is regional CFO at Loyola Medicine, a health system including the 547-bed Loyola University Medical Center, 474-bed MacNeal Hospital, and 247-bed Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. Ms. Lukasick oversees the financial responsibility of various healthcare operations within Trinity Health's Illinois and Indiana region, which includes Loyola Medicine and St. Joseph Health System. Her role involves managing the financial aspects of acute care, medical group, and ambulatory services. In her role, she has led a multi-state regionalization of administrative shared service functions and the construction of a $70 million comprehensive outpatient center, all while demonstrating fiscal responsibility by maintaining a positive margin.

Laurren Lunsford. CFO of AdventHealth Kissimmee (Florida). Ms. Lunsford has been with AdventHealth since 2018, joining as a director of finance before being promoted to CFO at the end of 2022. Previously, she spent almost 13 years at Florida Hospital working her way up to director of finance. She is also a member of the board for Family Promise of Greater Orlando.

Stacey Malakoff. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Ms. Malakoff oversees financial operations at Hospital for Special Surgery, a hospital focused on orthopedics and rheumatology. In 2021, alongside her in-house team and representatives from Avison Young, Ms. Malakoff represented HSS in lease negotiations that led to development plans for a new 30-story medical office tower in Manhattan’s Upper East side. The building will house HSS physician offices as well as other ancillary services.

Shasta Manuel. CFO and Vice President of Finance of SSM Health Oklahoma Region (Oklahoma City). Ms. Manuel has been SSM's vice presidentof finance for nearly 15 years, originally taking on the role in 2008. Before that, she spent three years as CFO at Oklahoma State University Medical Center. She has a long history of working in the hospital and healthcare industry, specializing in consulting, budgeting, accounting and healthcare information technology.

Denise Marroni. CFO of Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia, Wash.). Ms. Marroni first joined the Providence system in 2009, serving as CFO for its Southwest Washington service area. She has experience managing financial risks for large health systems. Providence provides services to residents in five different counties, with 372 beds. The system provides care in cardiac, cancer, neuroscience and orthopedic care.

Sally Mason Boemer. Executive Vice President for Administration and CFO of Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Ms. Boemer has a variety of financial and administrative roles at the Mass General health system, including ensuring effective operations for multiple departments from pharmacy to food service to security and overseeing real estate and facilities projects. She recently oversaw a 2 million square-foot construction project for the system. She also plays a role in establishing fiscal policies, operating and investment decisions. She has worked for Mass General for 30 years in various financial and administrative roles.

Divya Matai. Vice President and CFO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital (Metro Atlanta). Ms. Matai joined Emory Healthcare in May 2022 as the new vice president and CFO of two of its hospitals, Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital. The health system comprises 11 hospitals, the Emory Clinic and over 250 provider locations with more than 3,300 physicians. Prior to her new role at Emory, Ms. Matai spent about four years as the CFO of Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Cheryl Matejka. Senior Vice President and CFO of Mercy (St. Louis). Ms. Matejka was appointed senior vice president and CFO for Mercy health system in early 2022. She has been with the system since 2006, holding various leadership roles throughout her tenure. Most recently, she was senior vice president of financial operations for Mercy. She has more than 30 total years of experience in healthcare.

Rebecca Mathis. CFO of UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Great Lakes Region (La Grange, Ill.). Ms. Mathis has been with AdventHealth since 2022, helping to lead its affiliation with the University of Chicago in the same year. She first joined Advent as a divisional revenue cycle officer, quickly working her way to regional CFO. Before coming to Advent, she spent over 20 years with AMITA Health, working as CFO and vice president for several hospitals in its system.

Brenda McCormick. Senior Vice President and CFO of Children’s Minnesota (Minneapolis). Joining Children’s Minnesota as senior vice president and CFO in 2019, Ms. McCormick took on responsibilities including leadership among financial teams for planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, strategic payer contracting, revenue cycle operations and foundation finances. In addition to her financial duties with Children’s Minnesota, Ms. McCormick also serves on the board of regents with her alma mater, St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., as well as the Ridgeview Medical Board.

Ashley Mcgaha. CFO of TMC/Lakeside/Lakeview (New Orleans). Ms. Mcgaha officially joined the TMC system as its CFO at the end of 2020 after serving as interim CFO for a year. She helped the system to navigate the fiscal challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that patients were cared for while colleagues were supported and protected. She first joined the system in 1996, spending years in various roles as she worked her way up to CFO.

Sharon McNealy. CFO of St. Mary Medical Center (Long Beach, Calif.). Ms. McNealy is on the top leadership team for Dignity Health affiliate St. Mary Medical Center. She serves along with five other top executives to keep the system running. She helps to manage more than 600 physicians and 1,350-plus employees who work at the facility.

Morgan Meyer. CFO at Howard County Medical Center (St. Paul, Neb.). In her role as CFO, Ms. Meyer manages all financial operations and strategy at Howard County Medical Center. A leader in revenue cycle management, Ms. Meyer implemented a revenue cycle solution into the site's EHR which reduced self-pay debt by 42 percent in only two years. The new tool promotes community engagement and allows HCMC staff to easily monitor patient finances while the site's management team can analyze their financial health across settings. Under her leadership, HCMC has been named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Group annually since 2018.

Amy Miller. CFO of Providence Alaska Region (Anchorage). Ms. Miller has served as CFO for Providence for almost five years, joining at the beginning of 2019. She spent 12.5 years working in the Providence system prior to her promotion, serving in roles including senior director of finance. She is also a certified management accountant.

Jennifer Mitzner. Executive Vice President and CFO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). In 2021, Ms. Mitzner was hired as executive vice president and CFO for Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest nonprofit health system in the state of Texas comprising 51 hospitals and over 1,100 access points. In this role, Ms. Mitzner oversees the health system’s finance, accounting and revenue cycle functions. Prior to working with Baylor Scott & White, Ms. Mitzner spent time as executive vice president of Hoag and CFO of St. Joseph Hoag Health.

Cecelia Moore. CFO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Ms. Moore joined Vanderbilt University Medical Center in August 2013 after spending time as the vice president of finance and COO for the patient revenue management organization within Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. She was later appointed CFO of the health system while it more than doubled its operating income. In 2016, the Nashville Business Journal awarded her CFO of the Year in the Not-for-Profit Sector.

Alisha Neal. CFO of Piedmont Macon (Ga.). Ms. Neal joined Piedmont as its CFO in June 2021. Previously, she spent six years at Ochsner Health, including two-and-a-half years as its CFO. She has also worked for other systems including the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and St. Vincent's Health System. She helps the system to provide $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities it serves every year.

Kaley Neal. CFO of Shenandoah (Iowa) Medical Center. Ms. Neal became financial controller of Shenandoah Medical Center in March 2016 and was promoted to CFO in July 2017. In her role, Ms. Neal oversees financial operations for the 25-bed critical access hospital with over 300 employees. The hospital's main campus also includes a physician clinic, outpatient clinic, wellness center and home health and hospice.

Priscilla Needham. CFO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Ms. Needham became CFO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare earlier this year. She has previously served as CFO of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and Billings Clinic. In her role, Ms. Needham oversees the financial operations for a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, three residency programs and 38 affiliated physician practices.

Nan Nelson. Senior Vice President and CFO of Midwest Region of Advocate Health (Milwaukee). Ms. Nelson has been with Aurora, now an affiliate of Advocate, since 2013. She is responsible for systemwide financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, accounting and functions. She has an extensive background in all areas of healthcare financial management, strategic planning, team leadership, business negotiations and physician relations. She is passionate about incorporating clinical, financial, operational and human resource considerations into all aspects of financial planning and financial incentives.

Susan Nelson. Executive Vice President and CFO of MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.). Ms. Nelson is responsible for MedStar Health's finances, financial planning and reporting. She also oversees revenue cycle, capital management and investment activities for the nonprofit health system. Ms. Nelson joined MedStar in 2005 as vice president of operations after spending time as senior manager of assurance and advisory business services for Ernst & Young. In addition to her role at MedStar, Ms. Nelson currently serves on the board for Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients.

Terri Newsom. CFO of Boston Medical Center Health System. Ms. Newsom serves as the senior vice president and CFO of Boston Medical Center Health System. She oversees all financial planning and operations for the system, which consists of a 514-bed academic medical center and five other major entities and has an annual operating budget of $6 billion. Since joining the health system in 2020, she has driven the system's efforts in health equity, community outreach and financial stability.

Stella Nichols. CFO of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation (Santa Monica, Calif.). Ms. Nichols has been CFO of Saint John's Health Center Foundation since 2014. The organization and its donors are partnered with Saint John's and the 266-bed Saint John's Health Center. Additionally, the center is also an anchor for its two partners, the Saint John's Cancer Institute and the Pacific Neuroscience Institute. Ms. Nichols responsibilities as CFO include managing all financial operations for the nonprofit organization. She has previous experience as the director of finance for Saint John's Hospital and Health Center.

Cindie Nobles, CPA. CFO at Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.). Ms. Nobles oversees accounting, revenue integrity, supply chain, patient access, IT and case management for Fairview Park. She also handles the system's financial reporting, including audits, monthly operating reviews and more. She is a member of the ethics and compliance committee, a chief staffing officer for productivity management and benchmarking and an effective leader. Ms. Nobles has been with Fairview for 30 years, serving the last four as CFO.

Joyce Nwatuobi. CFO of Indiana University Health Methodist and University Hospitals (Michigan City, Ind.). In 2021, Ms. Nwatuobi joined IU Health as CFO for Methodist and University Hospitals after serving as CEO and co-founder of ThriveHealth in Milwaukee the year prior. Her role as CFO entails administration, direction, and monitoring of all hospital finances. In addition to sustaining financial security for the $2 billion health system, Ms. Nwatuobi is currently providing oversight to a new IU Health downtown hospital project.

Nikki Ochoa. CFO of St. Joseph's Medical Center (Stockton, Calif.). Ms. Ochoa is the CFO of St. Joseph's Medical Center, a Dignity Health facility. The 355-bed hospital is home to a physician staff of 900 and more than 2,300 total employees. In her role, Ms. Ochoa is responsible for the oversight of all SJMC's financial operations and strategies for success. In addition, Ms. Ochoa is the treasurer on the St. Joseph's Foundation board of directors.

Rosalie Oliver. CFO of AdventHealth West Florida Division (Sebring). Ms. Oliver is CFO of AdventHealth's West Florida Division, the second largest AdventHealth division behind Central Florida. In her role, she manages the financial operations for the division's 13 acute care hospitals, six freestanding emergency departments and 37 multispecialty physician group practices. The division also includes 10 AdventHealth Express Care clinics and 10 AdventHealth Centra Care urgent care facilities.

Patricia Steeves O’Neil. Senior Vice President and CFO of RUSH (Chicago). Ms. O’Neil began her permanent role as senior vice president and CFO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center in May 2021. Prior to the permanent promotion, she had served as acting senior vice president and CFO since May 2020. She demonstrated her financial leadership prowess during the pandemic, preserving cash, securing a $100 million liquidity line of credit, managing stimulus funding compliance and more. To date, she has spent over two decades working within the health system.

Tammy Ormuz. Finance Officer of Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital at Texas Health Resources (Arlington). In 2022, Ms. Ormuz joined Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, a Texas Health Resources facility, as finance officer. In her role, she oversees the financial success of the hospital and its services to communities of Arlington, Kennedale, Pantego, Mansfield and Grand Prairie, Texas. Ms. Ormuz has held financial leadership roles within Texas Health Resources since 2007, including director of finance at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Lynnette Parr. Executive Vice President and CFO for Down East Community Hospital and Calais Community Hospital (Machias and Calais, Maine). Ms. Parr serves as executive vice president and CFO for two critical access hospitals. In addition, she assists the CEO and chief nursing officer with daily operations. She is instrumental in orchestrating employee recognition events, boosting morale, and building physician relationships. She was a key player in the acquisition of Calais Regional Hospital and helped transform it into the current Calais Community Hospital.

Patti Pilgrim. CFO of MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women’s Hospital Long Beach named Ms. Pilgrim CFO in July 2023. She brings over 30 years of finance executive leadership experience to her new role, including time as regional CFO for Providence St. Joseph Health's Northern California region. As CFO, Ms. Pilgrim acts as a bridge between operations and strategy teams to ensure the organization sees financial success as well as upholds their mission to support community health needs.

Melony Pipes. CFO of Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s Hospital, Grace Surgical Hospital, Covenant Surgical Hospital and Hospice of Lubbock (Texas). As CFO of multiple Covenant Health organizations, Ms. Pipes is responsible for the financial operations of five locations serving patients in the West Texas region in acute care, pediatric care, surgical care, hospice and more. As a member of Providence Health, Covenant Health and its locations are part of one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country.

Patricia Plair. CFO of Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami). Ms. Plair recently joined Jackson Memorial Hospital as CFO in 2022. She is responsible for overseeing the financial operations and strategy of a 1,550-bed facility, which serves as both a referral center and a hub for medical research. She has prior experience in healthcare finance leadership, and was most previously CFO of Orlando Health's Orlando Regional Medical Center. Ms. Plair also served as senior vice president of finance and supply chain at Grady Health System in Atlanta for over 8 years.

Alice Pope. CFO at Inova Health (Falls Church, Va.). Ms. Pope has been the executive vice president and CFO of Inova Health System since 2019. She has proven herself a leader in navigating the shift from volume to value-based care, utilizing data and analytics to ensure the financial sustainability of healthcare providers. Under her leadership, Inova has successfully implemented the Oracle Fusion cloud-based ERP system, initiated a margin improvement plan to optimize revenue and reduce costs, and developed a $3 billion regional growth strategy. Prior to her current role, Ms. Pope served as senior vice president and CFO at HonorHealth.

Mairilise Pothin-Owen. CFO of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam, Kansas). Ms. Pothin-Owen serves as CFO of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center, overseeing all operations of the hospital's financial division. The hospital hosts 504 acute care beds and offers comprehensive health services in heart and vascular care, emergency care, neurology care, cancer care and more.

Arieanna Potter. CFO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.). Ms. Potter is CFO for the 156-bed AdventHealth DeLand, formerly Florida Hospital DeLand, where she is responsible for the oversight of financial operations within the facility. She has served in previous financial leadership roles with AdventHealth, including controller for the same hospital. Ms. Potter originally joined AdventHealth's parent company, Adventist Health System, in 2013 as a member of their cash reconciliation management department.

Monica Price. Finance Officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville at Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Ms. Price has served as finance officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospitals Southwest, Cleburne and Stephenville since 2020. Her expertise in managing the facilities' finances encompasses healthcare accounting, budgeting, conducting feasibility analysis and creating financial statement models. Previously, Ms. Price was the senior director of finance for the hospital division at United Health Services in Binghamton, N.Y.

Julia Puchtler. CFO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). Ms. Puchtler joined Penn Medicine in 2015 and was vice president of finance operations and budget before being promoted to CFO in 2019. She also has experience as vice president of strategic financial planning and decision support at Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich. In addition to being promoted to CFO in 2019, Ms. Puchtl er was named to the 2020 class of the Carol Emmott Fellowship, which was established to uplift and increase visibility for women in health leadership.

Colleen Reid. CFO of Carson Valley Health (Gardnerville, Nev.). As the CFO of Carson Valley Health, Ms. Reid brings over 25 years of experience to her role where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the finance division. With a diverse skill set and strong commitment, she manages various areas including revenue cycle, materials management, information technology, finance and accounting, payroll, third-party reimbursement, and managed care contracting. Her exceptional work in securing financing through tax-exempt bonds has facilitated a 44,000 square foot expansion for Carson Valley Health, allowing the community and surrounding areas to have improved access to affordable quality healthcare. Ms. Reid previously served as the controller at the UC Benioff Children's Hospital for 11 years.

Lisa M. Replogle. Senior Vice President and CFO of HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Ms. Replogle has more than 20 years of healthcare finance experience under her belt, and has been an integral part of HonorHealth since she joined the health system in 2015. Her current role involves overseeing financial and accounting functions, as well as patient financial services, supply chain, real estate, insurance contracting and construction management. Prior to working with HonorHealth, Ms. Replogle was the CFO for the Center for Orthopedic and Research Excellence in Phoenix.

LuCinda Rider. CFO of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital (Walton, N.Y.). Ms. Rider is responsible for overseeing all financial operations for the progressive critical access hospital. Some of her notable accomplishments include consistently leading the hospital to a positive bottom line 10 years in a row as well as implementing a successful strategic investment and cost containment plan. In addition to her role as CFO, Ms. Rider also serves as the UHS Delaware Valley Hospital compliance officer and as a board chair for UHS Employee Federal Credit Union.

Jodie Roettger. Vice President and CFO of MercyOne, A Member of Trinity Health (Des Moines, Iowa). Ms. Roettger serves as Interim CFO and Division VP of Finance for MercyOne. She was hired to design a strategic financial plan and centralize financial services across the health system, and became interim CFO while maintaining previous duties in 2022. Ms. Roettger is responsible for overseeing financial operations, performance and improvement, with a focus on improving financial reporting, reducing overhead and implementing cost controls. MeryOne is owned by Trinity Health and includes 11 hospitals, a network of primary, specialty and urgent care clinics, outpatient centers and home and community outreach across Iowa.

Sherron Rogers. CFO of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.). Ms. Rogers took on the role of CFO at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in August 2022. Before joining Johns Hopkins, she was CFO and chief strategy officer for Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis. She also served as its vice president of business development, operational excellence and strategy. During her tenure there, she was able to greatly enhance the system's call center.

Brigette Rose. CFO of LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport (La.). Ms. Rose joined LSU Health Sciences Foundation in 2018 and now oversees the health system's finances. She has previous experience as the hospital's department of neurosurgery business director. The health system is currently funding a $60 million expansion project on a center for medical education and wellness to address the healthcare workforce charges.

Amy Ruedisueli. CFO at McKenzie Health System (Sandusky, Mich.). Ms. Ruedisueli serves as CFO of McKenzie Health System, where she oversees various financial functions of the hospital, including general accounting, patient business services, and financial reporting, in accordance with established policies and procedures. She plays a vital role in the development of long and short-range operational plans and budgets, while also analyzing and monitoring the hospital's financial performance. Ms. Ruedisueli's exceptional accomplishments include leading McKenzie Health System to become a founding hospital in the National Rural ACO and spearheading initiatives such as Michigan's first "Oxy-Free Emergency Department" to address opioid-related challenges.

Kerri Ruppert Schiller. Executive Vice President and CFO at CHOC/Children’s Hospital of Orange County, (Orange, Calif.). Ms. Schiller first joined Children's Hospital of Orange County in 1998 as senior vice president and CFO. During the first 10 years under her leadership, the hospital increased revenues by approximately 215 percent. In 2017, she was promoted to executive vice president and CFO. Before her tenure with CHOC, Ms. Schiller was senior vice president and CFO of Comprehensive Care Corp., a for-profit company involved in management of freestanding healthcare facilities and in-hospital programs.

Cheryl Sadro. CFO for UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). As CFO for UC Davis Health, Ms. Sadro oversees financial planning, decision support and operations, financial reporting, health information management, patient access and financial services, managed care and governmental reimbursement for the $4.3 billion system. She is responsible for oversight of facilities planning and development as the system embarks on a $7 billion capital construction and replacement plan. She has been key to the financial aspects of standalone hospital and physician practice acquisitions, the implementation of ambulatory service center joint ventures, the redesign of internal department functions and much more. Ms. Sadro brings 24 years of progressive healthcare financial leadership experience, from roles in private nonprofit systems and academic medical centers.

Susan Sauder. CFO of Providence Southern Oregon Region (Medford). Ms. Sauder started as CFO of the Southern Oregon Service Area at Providence St. Joseph Health in April 2023. Ms. Sauder has financial experience within the healthcare industry starting in April 2000, with over 20 years of experience across five different healthcare organizations. Ms. Sauder is responsible for managing all of Providence's financial operations happening within the entire Southern Oregon Region.

Deanna Schiavone. Senior Vice President and Specialty Hospital Division CFO at ScioneHealth (Louisville, Ky.). Ms. Schiavone has served as senior vice president and CFO at ScioneHealth's Speciality Hospital Division since March 2022. She assumed the role after seven years as controller of Kindred Hospitals, formerly part of Kindred Healthcare before the launch of ScionHealth in 2021. Ms. Schiavone is responsible for overseeing all financial operations for the health system's 60 Kindred Hospitals, 15 Cornerstone and Solara specialty hospitals, and eight Cornerstone Senior Living communities. She is co-founder of ScionHealth's women's employee resource group, EMPOWER, establishing the group as a supportive networking and professional development community for women within the organization.

Jennifer Schneider. Vice President and CFO of Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.). Ms. Schneider has served as regional CFO of Trinity Health of New England for almost four years. Prior to this role, Ms. Schneider worked at Trinity Health's Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center for almost 15 years. During Ms. Schneider's time at Saint Francis Hospital, she served as chief compliance officer and vice president of finance. As vice president and CFO of Trinity Health of New England, Ms. Schneider oversees all financial operations across the New England region. The region comprises hospitals, walk-in clinics, medical offices, specialized facilities, affiliated institutions and foundations that serves nearly 3 million people.

Shelly Schorer. CFO of California Division, CommonSpirit Health (San Francisco). Ms. Schorer serves as interim president and CFO of CommonSpirit's Northern California division, which comprises 13 hospitals under the Dignity Health umbrella. She presents consolidated financial reporting, projections and other financial presentations for the division. Before joining Dignity Health in 2017, she served as a regional CFO for St. Louis-based Mercy Health.

Tammy Schramm. CFO of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.). Ms. Schramm has served as CFO of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center since May 2021 and brings 12 years of experience working in the healthcare industry. The medical center has provided care to the greater Napa Valley area for over 55 years, as the largest healthcare facility in the region. Ms. Schramm is in charge of managing the financial strategies and decisions of the medical center, which comprises four acute hospitals, home health agency, hospice care, outpatient services and community clinics.

Stacy Shepherd. CFO of AdventHealth East Orlando and Lake Nona (Orlando). Ms. Shepherd has served as CFO of AdventHealth East Orlando and Lake Nona since June 2022, but she has been working for AdventHealth Central Florida for over eight years. As CFO, Ms. Shepherd incorporates skills of financial analysis, management and projections, and strategic budgeting, planning and decision-making. Prior to working at the East Orlando location, Ms. Shepherd worked as a finance director for Florida Hospital, which has now been acquired by AdventHealth.

Shelby Stokoe. CFO of Providence Inland Washington (Spokane). Ms. Stokoe serves both as the CFO of Providence Inland Washington and on the Providence Healthcare Foundation Eastern Washington board of directors as the Board Treasure. As CFO and board treasurer, Ms. Stokoe helps make strategic financial planning and policy decisions for the health system and foundation. Ms. Stokoe has 11 years of experience working financial roles for Providence.

Cynthia Taylor. CFO of Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News, Va.). As CFO of Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Ms. Taylor oversees the financial management, strategic planning and fiscal health of the faith-based hospital on the Newport News Peninsula. The hospital was recognized by the Leapfrog Group & Money Magazine as a Best Hospital in America in 2022, and it received a leapfrog Grade A from 2017 to 2022.

Karen Testman, RN. CFO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Ms. Testman joined MemorialCare in 1998 and then became senior vice president of financial operations before her promotion to CFO in 2013. Ms. Testman was integral to the health system's ambulatory growth and joint venture strategy. The health system also received positive ratings under her leadership. Ms. Testman has more than 20 years of leadership experience and worked with the system to invest in strategic physician acquisition, an EHR build and adding to its ambulatory network.

Debbie Thomas. CFO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North Region (Orlando). Ms. Thomas has been leading financial operations and strategies for AdventHealth Hospitals since July 2010. Her current CFO role oversees the financial operations of all AdventHealth hospitals within the North Florida Region. Prior to this role, Ms. Thomas was responsible for the financial decision-making for six AdventHealth hospitals and associated large multispecialty physician practices in the Florida counties of Volusia, Flagler and Lake.

Paula Tinch. Executive Vice President and CFO of Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.). Ms. Tinch joined Penn State Health in 2019 as executive vice president and CFO. She is responsible for the health system's financial planning, financial risk management and revenue cycle. Prior to joining Penn State Health, Ms. Tinch was senior vice president of finance for Rochester Regional Health in N.Y., where she was responsible for core functions and aspects of the $2.2 billion health system.

Jessica Trimble. Service Area CFO of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center (Calif.). Ms. Trimble has been serving as service area CFO of Providence Cedars Sinai Tarzana Medical Center since August 2022. She brings a wealth of experience in the hospital and healthcare finance industry. She came to Cedars-Sinai from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Lisa Urbistondo. Vice President and CFO of Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care (Ga.). With more than 20 years of experience in executive healthcare leadership, Ms. Urbistondo has developed expertise in strategic and financial planning, revenue cycle management, hospital operations, and finance and accounting. She applies her technical and leadership skills to her role as vice president and CFO at Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long Term Acute Care. She joins Emory from her previous role at Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System, where she served as CFO and assistant vice president for Spalding Regional Medical Center in Griffin, Ga., and Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson, Ga.

Patt Vilt. Senior Vice President and CFO at Riverside Health (Kankakee, Ill.). Ms. Vilt is in charge of Riverside's financial operations and key strategic responsibilities for the organization. She also leads the system's pharmacy program and serves as its chief compliance officer. She has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance, and navigated Riverside through the challenges of COVID-19. She joined the organization in 1995 as a reimbursement analyst and was promoted to CFO in 2021 after moving her way up in the system.

Julie Vinchi. Interim CFO of Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.). Ms. Vinchi serves as interim CFO for Adventist Health St. Helena. The facility features 151 beds and offers emergency care, heart and vascular services, joint replacement, cancer care and behavioral health. As interim CFO for a rural hospital, Ms. Vinchi cares deeply about offering patients convenient, close-to-home care.

Emily Wagner. CFO of Mercy Health–Tiffin and Willard Hospitals (Ohio). Ms. Wagner serves as CFO of Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital as well as Mercy Health-Willard Hospital. She is responsible for overseeing financial operations for both hospitals, including budgets, forecasting and performance. She was promoted from her previous role as assistant CFO in February 2023.

Jennifer Wakem. CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas). Ms. Wakem now has five years of experience as CFO of University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. She oversees the financial health of the hospital, which includes Nevada’s only level 1 trauma center, pediatric trauma center, burn care center and transplant center. She has previous experience as associate CFO of Tenet Healthcare.

Tammy Wallace. CFO of UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Ms. Wallace joined UCLA Health in 2019. As CFO, she is responsible for the oversight of financial operations for the system. Her main priority for 2023 is growing the system's top line by reducing costs, making strategic investments, and doubling down on retention efforts. Before taking on her current role, she served as San Francisco-based UCSF Medical Center's CFO and vice president of finance.

Terri Warren. CFO of AdventHealth Waterman (Fla.). Ms. Warren brings 27 years of healthcare industry experience to her role as CFO of AdventHealth Waterman. She oversees all financial matters, including financial and operational goals, for the 269-bed hospital. She joined the hospital in 2018 after many years working at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

Cheryl Wathen. Senior Vice President and CFO at Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.). Ms. Wathen has been with Deaconess for 30 years, growing the system from a single hospital to a 13 hospital operation across three states. She has helped to build strategy and ensure that the system has capital to expand. She has set up a patient payment program that allows patients to pay their bills and build credit without occurring interest expenses.

Debbie Wettlaufer. CFO of French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo, Calif.). Ms. Wettlaufer has served as CFO of French Hospital Medical Center since 2018. Before taking on the CFO position, Ms. Wettlaufer was controller at the organization. She brings financial leadership experience to her role as well as finely honed skills in budgeting, financial reporting and operations.

Bonnie White. CFO of UNM Hospital (Albuquerque). Ms. White oversees the finance department at UNM Hospital, part of the UNM Health System, which includes the only academic medical center in New Mexico. With providers specializing in over 150 areas of medicine, the system cares for over a million patients per year and handles about 22,000 surgical cases annually.

Jeanne Wickens. Senior Vice President and CFO at Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Ms. Wickens has 34 years of healthcare experience, joining Parkview in 2016 as senior vice president and CFO. Parkview operates 10 hospitals and more than 200 clinic locations with more than 15,000 workers. Ms. Wickens is responsible for the system's financial decision support, fiscal services, health plan services, managed care contracting, employer strategies and more. She is also a strategic financial advisor to the executive team and board. Early in her tenure with the system, she redefined how Parkview handles its revenue cycle. She established new teams internally, assigning specific tasks to all employees. She also helped Parkview's leadership team navigate the challenges brought on by COVID-19. She had led the system to an increase in net revenues and cash.

Katina Williams. Vice President of Finance and CFO of Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). In 2021, Ms. Williams became the vice president of finance and CFO of Johns Hopkins Hospital. Her role entails overseeing annual operating revenues of roughly $3 billion, making sure that the hospital remains financially viable. She is responsible for expense management, reimbursement enhancement and investments in new facilities and technologies. She brings to the role years of prior experience at academic health organizations, including Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

Christine Williams Bond. CFO of University Medical Center New Orleans. As CFO of University Medical Center New Orleans, Ms. Williams Bond oversees the financial department for the 446-bed hospital. She has previous experience as assistant CFO of Atlanta Medical Center and controller at Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital.

Danielle S. Willis. CFO and Chief Administrative Officer of New Orleans East Hospital. Ms. Willis is a certified public accountant who first joined New Orleans East Hospital in 2016. She has been a senior financial accountant and finance manager for the hospital. Before permanently taking on her current role as CFO, Ms. Willis served as interim CFO. She has over 10 years of experience in finance and accounting.

Gena Wingfield. Executive Vice President and CFO of Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Ms. Wingfield is the executive vice president and CFO for Arkansas Children's, where she is responsible for all financial matters and functions of the health system. She actively participates in ideating and executing the system's overall strategic plan and determines the financial impact of external factors on the organization, such as changes in Medicaid funding. She brings over 35 years of experience at the health system to her role, and has played a large part in Arkansas Children's becoming financially healthy.

Jeanette Wojtalewicz. Senior Vice President and CFO of CHI Health (Omaha). Ms. Wojtalewicz has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance and is a past president of the Healthcare Financial Management Association in Nebraska. In her role as CFO of CHI Health, Ms. Wojtalewicz oversees the financial operations of a 28-hospital, 800-employed physician health system. She also serves on the CyncHealth, Midlands Choice, and Nebraska Total Care boards. Ms. Wojtalewicz has been recognized by a number of organizations for her work, including by the Healthcare Financial Management Association with the Gold Merit Award, and the Lincoln Family Medicine Program with the John C. Finegan Award.

Sharon Wolf. CFO of Population & Community Health at Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Ms. Wolf assumed the role of CFO for population and community health at Bon Secours Mercy Health in October 2021. Previously, she served as the system director of population health analytics for the organization. She has also served as the system's director of managed care analytics.

Erika Wright. CFO of Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital. Ms. Wright serves as CFO of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. She supports the financial health of the organization, which employs over 2,000 devoted team members. Before joining the hospital in January 2021, Ms. Wright served as a finance leader at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

Josie Zarate. CFO of AdventHealth West Orange and South Lake Markets (Fla.). Ms. Zarate has been with AdventHealth for over 25 years. She has served as a patient financial services team member, lead financial analyst, revenue and finance manager, and director of finance. In 2022, she took on her current CFO role.

Amy Zbaraschuk. CFO of AdventHealth Winter Garden & Northwest Market (Winter Garden, Fla.). Ms. Zbaraschuk serves as CFO of AdventHealth Winter Garden & Northwest Market. She is responsible for overall financial health for both markets. In 2022, AdventHealth Winter Garden completed a $229.5 million expansion, after which over 30,000 patients received whole-person care at the hospital.



Jenelle Zelinski. CFO of Mercy Health-Springfield (Ohio). Ms. Zelinski stepped into her role as CFO of Mercy Health-Springfield in May 2019. She first joined the organization in 1989 and took on progressively responsible roles, most recently as assistant CFO. She has also previously served as finance director.