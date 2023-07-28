153 great community hospitals | 2023

Becker's is excited to release the 2023 edition of its “Great community hospitals” list.

Community hospitals are vital pieces of the overall healthcare system, expanding care access to patients who might otherwise need to travel great distances or face other barriers to care. While some of these hospitals serve large rural areas, others care for smaller suburban communities.

These community hospitals are lauded for their clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on their communities. The Becker's editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on several outside rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, CMS, The Leapfrog Group and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Allina Health Faribault (Minn.) Medical Center. Offering a comprehensive suite of inpatient and outpatient services, 49-bed Allina Health Faribault Medical Center recruits expert caregivers to provide leading-edge care solutions. In June 2023, the medical center opened its community-funded cancer center, which delivers above-and-beyond cancer care. The surgery center is expected to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures shortly. Recently, the medical center was awarded a "Greenhealth Partner for Change Award" from Practice Greenhealth, which praises facilities in the U.S. for their devotion to and progress towards environmental improvements.

Alomere Health (Alexandria, Minn.). Alomere Health is a locally governed, nonprofit health system serving thousands of patients across the central Minnesota region through local clinics and specialty care. Its team consists of over 80 physicians, surgeons, nurses and healthcare providers across 28 specialties. The health system includes a 127-bed hospital with a level III trauma center, surgical center and full-service medical care. Alomere Health was recognized by the CMS as a five-star quality rated hospital and named one of the nation's Top 100 Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report twice.

AnMed Health (Anderson, S.C.). AnMed admitted more than 25,000 patients and performed more than 10,000 surgeries in 2022. It recently invested $1.4 million in an innovative quick response vehicle program, which expanded access to care for rural residents. In partnership with Anderson University, AnMed provides clinical rotations to nursing students, trains students on Epic EHR, and trains 33 physician residents per year in family medicine as well as two fellows in sports medicine. U.S. News & World Report rates AnMed high performing in six adult procedures and conditions for 2023.

Ascension Borgess Allegan (Mich.) Hospital. Ascension Borgess Allegan is a critical access hospital with 25 licensed beds and a round-the-clock emergency care center. The hospital delivers a comprehensive scope of services, from primary care for non-acute health needs and chronic disease management, to specialty care for serious and life-threatening injuries and illnesses. In addition, they also offer a wide range of outpatient testing including imaging, lab tests, respiratory therapy and rehabilitation therapy services. It has a four-star CMS rating and has been named a top hospital in the nation by Healthgrades for 2023.

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac, Mich.). Ascension Borgess-Lee is a critical access hospital with 25 licensed beds, including 10 swing beds, an emergency care center and a level IV trauma center. The hospital has been recognized with a 2022 performance leadership award for excellence in quality by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. It recently rolled out an innovative intranet resource for employees that provides information, resources and engagement in one location.

Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital (Plainwell, Mich.). Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital has 42 licensed beds and serves as a long-term acute care hospital for patients who need intensive nursing and medical follow-up after being hospitalized for a critical illness or injury. The hospital focuses on caring for individuals who stay an average of 25 days or more. As part of Ascension Michigan, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital gives patients the ability to access advanced specialty care. The hospital was recognized for patient safety excellence and named as a top hospital by Healthgrades for 2023.

Ascension River District Hospital (East China, Mich.). With 68 licensed beds, Ascension River District Hospital has been serving community residents for over 50 years. It includes round-the-clock emergency care and a level IV trauma center. It is a top choice for orthopedic treatment, from pain management to surgical repair to joint replacement. The hospital participated in the 2022 Michigan Harvest Gathering canned food collection, which helped serve approximately 60 families.

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital (Tawas City, Mich.). As the only full-service rural and community hospital in Tawas City, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is committed to serving the region's rural and agricultural communities. The 47-bed hospital offers a comprehensive suite of inpatient and outpatient medical services, supplemented by 11 offsite locations. Via participation in the Ascension Michigan Stroke Network, the hospital uses state-of-the-art telemedicine technology to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke. Ascension St. Joseph has been recognized for eight consecutive years as a top rural and community hospital in the U.S. by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount (Oneonta, Ala.). Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount is a critical access hospital serving a population of approximately 7,000 people. The hospital is expanding rapidly, having added wound care, a sleep lab, nephrology, 3D mammography, a large-bore MRI and a discount drug pharmacy within the last year alone. Each year, the hospital sees roughly 16,000 emergency room visits and 1,000 patient discharges. In partnership with UAB Medicine, the hospital is establishing a telemedicine program.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton (Birmingham, Ala.). Since opening in 2016, 30-bed Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton has offered general acute care and outpatient services to its community. It has earned a reputation for its specialty care services, including heart care, stroke care, orthopedics and more. Each year, 20,000 patients visit the emergency room while 1,000 patients receive outpatient surgical care. The hospital has earned an "A" safety grade from The Leapfrog Group and a five-star CMS patient survey rating. Recently, Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton became one of 10 hospitals to join UAB Medicine's tele-critical care program and one of 20 to join their tele-stroke program, a partnership that will bring quality care to rural areas and ultimately save lives.

Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair (Pell City, Ala.). With an expanded emergency department, medical and surgical units, inpatient and outpatient services, and updated diagnostic technology, Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair is able to provide care for a wide range of maladies. The hospital features 40 beds and sees nearly 24,000 emergency room visits and 2,000 patient discharges each year. The hospital first opened its doors in 2011 and has recently achieved a year-over-year reduction in waste that earned it an Ascension award for environmental impact and sustainability. Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair joined forces with UAB Medicine to provide patients with tele-critical care and tele-stroke programs.

Ascension Standish (Mich.) Hospital. For over 57 years, critical access Ascension Standish Hospital has delivered individualized care to permanent and seasonal residents of the community. With 54 licensed beds, 25 acute and critical care beds, and 29 skilled nursing beds, the hospital provides emergency care and trauma services to patients via state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technologies. As part of Ascension Michigan, hospital patients also have immediate access to some of the state's most renowned advanced specialty care. Ascension Standish Hospital is the only critical access hospital in Michigan to receive a five-star quality rating from CMS.

Ashley Regional Medical Center (Vernal, Utah). Ashley Regional Medical Center is a Joint Commission accredited acute care facility serving three counties in Utah and one county in Colorado. The 39-bed center has a team of 30 affiliated physicians providing a wide range of specialties and a staff of highly qualified nurses and technicians. It opened a women's center in 2018 and an infusion center in 2019. The center's emergency room is staffed 24/7 and treats over 14,000 patients every year. Furthermore, the level IV trauma center is chest pain-accredited and a designated Stroke Receiving Facility by the Utah State department of Health. In 2022, Ashley Regional Medical Center was recognized as a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, Watson Health included it on its 100 Top Hospitals list in 2021.

Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County (Two Rivers, Wis.). Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County is an acute care hospital featuring a stroke-certified level IV trauma center, outpatient surgery services, surgical and rehabilitation orthopedic care, women's health services, 24/7 ICU care and a cancer clinic. The 69-bed medical center comprises a team of 521 physicians and 138 nurses across 41 specialties. In 2022, Aurora Medical Center was nationally recognized as a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. That same year, it received Practice Greenhealth's Environmental Excellence Award and the American Society for Healthcare Engineering's Energy to Care Sustainability Champion Award.

AVALA (Covington, La.). AVALA, a health network with a 21-bed hospital, diagnostic imaging, physical and hand therapy, physician clinics, and urgent orthopedic care, offers innovative and minimally invasive surgeries and procedures. It is physician-owned and patient-focused. AVALA ensures optimal patient outcomes by integrating novel technologies such as the new cataract lens implant technology utilizing Bausch + Lomb IC-8 Apthera Intraocular Lens. AVALA is also one of 12 hospitals in the world with three Stryker Mako robots for joint replacement surgery.

Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (Mitchell, S.D.). Avera Queen of Peace Hospital offers a wide range of specialty services in the central South Dakota region both face-to-face and virtually through their telemedicine services available at over 150 Avera clinics and physician offices. The hospital features 21 different health services including a level III trauma center, a wound care and hyperbaric treatment center, careflight emergency air transport, walk-in laboratory testing and advanced imaging, diagnostic and treatment technology. Avera Queen of Peace Hospital is recognized by the CMS for meeting or exceeding the national quality standards related to heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgical care, emergency care and stroke care.

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach, Fla.). The 62-bed system has been serving patients in Florida's Northernmost county since 1994, offering a wide range of diagnostic services and medical staff trained in 29 different specialties. It is home to a cardiac rehabilitation center and a 30,000-square-foot surgery center. Its 420 team members are augmented by an additional 150 local resident volunteers. The system has recently broken ground on a $38 million emergency medical services campus that will serve adults and pediatric patients. It is scheduled to open in early 2024. Additionally, it is investing $8.5 million into the renovation of its labor and delivery center.

Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.). Barton Memorial Hospital, a member of Barton Health, is a facility with 63 acute care beds, 48 resident beds and 24-hour emergency care services. The hospital offers outpatient medical facilities such as a certified Level III Trauma center, urgent care, family practice, general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, neurology, psychiatry and more. Since 2016, Barton Memorial has earned 11 "A" grades from Leapfrog for hospital safety. In 2023, the hospital was listed by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Hospitals.

Beaufort (S.C.) Memorial Hospital. The 201-bed system prides itself on implementing a series of innovative programs typically seen at larger institutions, including a home buying financial assistance program, affordable employee housing, scholarship opportunities, discounted childcare and take-home family meals, employee mental health programs, mobile wellness screenings and more. To address employee shortages, Beaufort implemented a career program at local colleges and high schools to build a pipeline for nursing, clinical and nonclinical roles.

Boulder (Colo.) Community Health. As the only independent healthcare system in Colorado, the 167-bed Boulder Community Health collaborates with other healthcare providers to address economic pressures and provide quality care. Examples of this include their joint venture with UCHealth for a larger in-patient rehabilitation facility, and their partnership with Optum to advance clinical and operational performance. Recently, BCH led the establishment of the Della Cava Center, a dedicated mental health unit, achieved by securing financial support from the community. In 2023, the hospital received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award. In 2022, it received numerous Healthgrades awards for maternity care, joint replacement and orthopedic surgery.

Bozeman (Mont.) Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center serves as the primary medical facility for a full-time residential community and popular tourist destination and is committed to caring for its local and visitor populations. Bozeman Health is the sole emergency medicine service provider in the area and has successfully handled a doubled trauma caseload from 2020-22. In 2024, the hospital plans to open the region's first inpatient psychiatric unit to expand access to mental healthcare.

Brookings (S.D.) Health System. Brookings Health System is a nonprofit city-owned health system that offers a range of inpatient, outpatient, surgery, home health and extended care services to Brookings and around 20 surrounding communities. The health system consists of a 49-bed hospital, a 79-bed nursing home, living apartments for seniors, one medical center, two medical clinics and one eye clinic. Brooking Health System has been named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital by the National Rural Hospital Association five times in the past six years. The Chartis Center for Rural Health awarded the health system with a Performance Leadership Award every year since 2017. In 2022, Brookings swept all three award categories: quality, outcome and patient perspective. Brookings was also featured on Newsweek's list of World Best Hospitals in 2021 then reappeared 50 spots higher in 2022.

Buffalo (Minn.) Hospital. Allina Health's Buffalo Hospital provides exceptional care to approximately 100,000 patients per year across 24 distinct specialties. It is one of only 13 hospitals in the state to receive a five-star CMS rating. Beyond medical services, the hospital serves its community via volunteer hours, participation in clubs and community boards, collaboration with local school districts and events, and charitable giving. Recently, the hospital partnered with Community Dental Care in Wright County, Minn., to establish a not-for-profit dental clinic in order to improve access to oral healthcare.

CHI Mercy Health (Roseburg, Ore.). CHI Mercy Health is a nonprofit health system that has provided care to over 100,000 Oregon residents for over 100 years, growing from a 25-bed in 1909 to the current 174-bed medical center with four affiliates: Centennial Medical Group, Oregon Surgery Center, Shaw Heart Center and Mercy Foundation. Its team of over 1,000 employees and 100 volunteers offer advanced technologies and a range of preventative, diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitative services to patients across the county and surrounding region. Mercy had 39,772 emergency room visits, 6,326 hospital admissions and 4,844 surgeries in the latest fiscal year. The Shaw Heart and Vascular Center is the first program west of Texas to receive the American College of Cardiology's Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence.

CalvertHealth Medical Center (Prince Frederick, Md.). CalvertHealth Medical Center was first established in 1919. Since then, it has grown into an 80-bed, 1,200 employee community hospital with upgraded technology, improved facilities and an expanded service line. Their outstanding care is enhanced by clinical alliances with metropolitan medical centers, which helps provide patients with close-to-home care. The hospital has implemented state-of-the art diagnostic imaging and a new, integrated information system to further improve care. CalvertHealth Medical Center gained accreditation with commendation from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, which places it among the top community cancer programs in the country.

Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center. Cambridge Medical Center, a part of Allina Health, offers big city expertise in a small town via highly skilled physicians and medical staff who deliver compassionate, individualized care. The hospital is committed to enhancing patient outcomes and improving community health, as evidenced by its investments in the latest imaging systems, robotic surgery, and community health projects. Cambridge Medical Center serves over 30,000 community members via inpatient, outpatient, emergency care and specialty services. Patients have access to telehealth services, a highly-skilled surgery team, a radiology department accredited by the American College of Radiology, a certified therapy dog, and much more.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (Hartsville, S.C.). Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is a 116-bed facility providing comprehensive care to patients in northeastern South Carolina. Hospital services include orthopedic care, heart care, stroke care, and more. Recently, Carolina Pines worked with Lee County EMS and Charleston-based MUSC to begin telemedicine services for stroke patients pre-hospital. The hospital was also a recipient of the Zero Drive to Suicide award from the South Carolina Hospital Association for its suicide prevention efforts. With its most recent Spring 2023 ranking, Carolina Pines has received three consecutive Leapfrog "A" gradings for hospital safety.

Castleview Hospital (Price, Utah). Castleview Hospital serves the Manti La Sal Mountain range area with inpatient and outpatient services at its 39-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes a family practice and two urgent care clinics within its affiliated Emery Medical Center. The hospital holds a Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, is an accredited chest pain center, a designated stroke facility and a LifePoint Health national quality leader. Additionally, The Chartis Center for Rural Health has named Castleview a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital for four consecutive years.

Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.). The Catholic Health system has over 1,900 beds with nearly 16,000 employees on staff across hospitals, nursing homes and more. The system is sponsored by the Diocese of Rockville Centre and serves hundreds of thousands of area patients every year. All six of the system's hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission.

Cedar City (Utah) Hospital. Cedar City Hospital is a full-service community hospital that offers care across 43 different specialties, being most well-known for its cancer care, nutrition and women's health specialties. The hospital features a cancer center, surgical service program, new imaging center, MRI suite, emergency room, women and newborns department and telemedicine services. Cedar City Hospital's Intermountain Cancer Center received the American Society for Radiation Oncology's Accreditation Program for Excellence.

Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital. Throughout its 53 years, Chelsea Hospital has grown from an independent hospital to a member of Trinity Health to a joint venture between Livonia, Mich-based Trinity Health and Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health. This joint venture allows the two large, award-winning health systems to share resources and best practices, which elevates the standard of care for the rural communities Chelsea Hospital serves. In 2022, the 133-bed hospital’s roughly 1,000 employees discharged home more than 5,000 patients, completed 8,000 surgeries, and managed more than 30,000 visits to the emergency department. Most recently, the hospital provided more than $170,000 in grants to nine community-based organizations to further improve the health and well-being of local residents.

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, part of the growing Chesapeake Regional Healthcare system, is the only independent, community-based hospital in the Hampton Roads region and one of just four in the state. The hospital offers high-quality, technologically advanced patient care along with community-centric initiatives that help close healthcare gaps and reduce health inequities. It is investing $135 millions into the community via hospital renovations, which began in 2020. The hospital also hosts successful events such as the Bra-ha-ha, a community fundraising event that showcases creativity while raising money for free mammograms and related breast health services. Thanks to its excellence in several specialties, the hospital has been recognized with awards such as the Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award for 2019-23 and the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.

Children's Specialized Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.). The 140-bed system is an RWJBarnabas Health facility that provides inpatient and outpatient care for children from birth to age 21. The system offers a full range of services from chronic illness management to behavioral and mental health concerns. CSH is the state's only pediatric rehabilitation hospital, and it runs 12 outpatient facilities covering an array of services. The system also runs a research center focused on improving care for autism, brain injuries, chronic health conditions, cognition and mobility in pediatric patients. Since 2022, the system has significantly increased its footprint, opening new facilities and moving into larger sites in the state. The system has also launched a robust resource directory for patients, families and staff looking for care.

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains, N.J.). A part of Atlantic Health System, the 260-bed Chilton Medical Center employs 875 physicians providing services in breast health, maternity, heart care, weight loss and bariatric surgery, orthopedic care and more. It is home to the region's only combined pediatric emergency and hospital care center, providing care for all types of pediatric emergencies and illnesses. In 2023, Chilton Medical Center opened a new ED redesigned for pandemic readiness. Castle Connolly has named Chilton Medical Center a top mid-sized hospital in New Jersey for eight consecutive years, and it was named one of America's 250 Best Hospitals Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. Additionally, the hospital has earned Magnet recognition from the ANCC and is named a Baby-Friendly Designated Birth Facility by Baby-Friendly USA.

Clarinda (Iowa) Regional Health Center. The 25-bed Clarinda Regional Health Center provides inpatient, outpatient and emergency care for residents in southern Iowa. CRHC is also involved in numerous community projects, including starting a backpack program to address food insecurity in the Clarinda School District and working with the economic development department to improve local housing. The center is nearing completion on a 19,000 square foot expansion project, and in the last three years has opened a mental health clinic to meet the community's behavioral health needs.

Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Chicago). The 347-bed system has been serving patients in the community since 1910, offering behavioral health, subacute, maternal health, advanced surgery and emergency services. In 2023, the system added a da Vinci XI robot to alleviate its backlog of robotic procedures. It is currently updating its neonatal intensive unit, opening a 26-bed expansion. It has also been named a leader in LGBTQ+ health for equity and equality.

Crossroads Community Hospital (Marion, Ill.). Crossroads Community Hospital is a 47-bed facility that is ranked top 5 percent nationally among hospitals for minimally invasive surgery and top 7 percent for orthopedics. Recently, the hospital has initiated a Pet Therapy program for patients and visitors to provide comfort while in hospital care. CCH has been voted Best Place to Work, Best Orthopedic Service, Best Physical Therapy, Best CEO and Best Mid-level Provider in The Southern Illinoisan's Readers' Choice Awards. In the Overall Rating for HCAHPS, CCH scored in the top quartile at the 78th percentile.

Dallas Regional Medical Center. Dallas Regional Medical Center is a 202-bed hospital that works closely with local city, school district, and police and fire departments. The hospital gives over $40,000 annually to local entities via volunteerism and financial support. It is the only designated trauma center, accredited chest pain center, primary stroke center, and labor and delivery unit in the immediate area. The hospital was awarded for patient safety excellence by Healthgrades for 2021-23.

Day Kimball Hospital (Putnam, Conn.). The 104-bed, 22-bassinet Day Kimball Hospital provides medical services to a service area covering 450 square miles, spanning 13 towns in the region. The hospital is designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, and Hospice & Palliative Care of Northeastern Connecticut, a division of the hospital's at-home care, is a CMS five-star hospice agency. DKH has received five consecutive "A" Hospital Safety Grades from Leapfrog, and six consecutive CNOR Strong designations from the Competency & Credentialing Institute — a designation given to facilities with at least 50 percent of operating room nursing staff CNOR certified.

Delta Memorial Hospital (Dumas, Ark.). The 25-bed Delta Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital serving its local community. Despite the challenges of the past year, where many hospitals and health systems were forced to reduce the size of their staff, the hospital had a net increase of 0.5 percent in number of employees. Over the past year, the hospital has also seen a 9 percent increase in bed occupancy, a 5 percent increase in clinic visits and a 7 percent increase in overall outpatient volume. The hospital has also experienced enhanced community engagement via phone, social media, advertising, health fairs and community events. Delta Memorial has also recently performed more than $700,000 in facility upgrades.

Desert Valley Hospital (Victorville, Calif.). Desert Valley Hospital, part of Prime Healthcare, is in the top 5 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide for clinical performance.The hospital offers key services to the community including heart care, emergency services, labor and delivery, surgical services and more. It earned a safety grade of "A" from the The Leapfrog Group for the 10th time in a row, and has received a Healthgrades "Patient Safety Excellence Award," "Women's Health Excellence Award," and "Distinguished Hospital Clinical Excellence Award" as well.

East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie, La.). East Jefferson General Hospital, partnered with LCMC Health, is a 420-bed, 650-plus physician facility. In 2022, the hospital received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for their excellence in nursing, becoming the only Louisiana hospital to do so for five consecutive terms.

Eaton Rapids (Mich.) Medical Center. The 20-bed system is one of the few independent critical access hospitals in the U.S. It has recently added new service lines, including wound care, neurosurgery, robotics and spinal fusions. It is the region's only hospital with a five-star CMS rating in patient satisfaction, and its average physician wait time is only 17 minutes.

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley, Calif.). Eden Medical Center, part of Sutter Health, is a 130-bed hospital featuring a trauma center and various centers of excellence, such as neuroscience, orthopedics, rehabilitation, birthing center, imaging, stroke and cancer care. The medical center is also fully accredited by The Joint Commission. It has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals." The hospital has also earned recognition from the Human Rights Campaign in 2022 as an LGBTQ+ Health Equity Leader and earned the 2021 Antimicrobial Stewardship Honor Roll recognition from the California Department of Public Health.

Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital. Elmhurst Hospital, one of 20 acute hospitals worldwide credited as a Planetree patient-centered healthcare organization, employs 300-plus physicians and over 3,000 staff members. The hospital provides patients in the Chicago metropolitan area with high-level medical and surgical care, behavioral health, cardiology, emergency care, maternity, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics and pediatrics.

Evanston (Wyo.) Regional Hospital. Evanston Regional Hospital offers a range of 23 care services within its medical surgical ICU and onsite emergency department. The hospital has been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by the Chartis Group for the past three years, now moving to the Top 20 list. It was the only hospital in the state to receive the Top Performer Award for key quality measures in surgical cases from The Joint Commission. The hospital has received 5 awards from Mountain-Pacific Quality Health: the Quality Achievement Award three times and the Commitment to Quality Award two times. Additionally, the American Association of Respiratory Care presented Evanston Regional Hospital with Quality Respiratory Care Recognition twice.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland (Wash.). EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland is a 318-bed hospital and the flagship of EvergreenHealth. As the healthcare system is community-owned and a public hospital district, the hospital's resources and services are financially supported in part by the community. Thanks to their supplemented financial funding, the organization is able to provide not only clinical care but also community health outreach, education, and free services that benefit the community as a whole.

F.F. Thompson Hospital (Canandaigua, N.Y.) Founded in 1904, F.F. Thompson Hospital has long been known for its high patient satisfaction scores, community partnerships and close-knit staff-patient relationships. In 2022, the 113-bed hospital saw nearly 457,000 outpatient visits, more than 32,000 emergency department visits, almost 6,000 admissions and nearly 800 births. Within the past decade, the hospital has increased its number of primary care practice locations from five to 14, and has gone from one urgent care center to three. In affiliation with Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine, the hospital has added and enhanced a number of specialties, improved IT and implemented new initiatives. Recent awards include the 2022 Women's Choice Award for "Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery and Mammography," and the 2022 "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader" designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Fairbanks (Alaska) Memorial Hospital. Community-owned and community-operated Fairbanks Memorial Hospital functions with a unique understanding of local healthcare needs. The hospital serves as the primary healthcare provider for hundreds of miles around Fairbanks, providing residents in remote areas with personalized, compassionate care. In recent years, the hospital has addressed labor shortage challenges by creating a talent development pipeline that has nurtured a qualified workforce and allowed aspiring medical professionals to gain skills. To ensure that community needs are addressed alongside medical services, the hospital surveys the region and engages with the community via health education programs, screenings and wellness campaigns.

Fisher-Titus Medical Center (Norwalk, Ohio). Fisher-Titus Medical Center is a rural, independent hospital that serves 70,000 residents with a full continuum of health and wellness services. The medical center features a 99-bed acute care hospital, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility, a 48-unit assisted living facility, a home health center, and outpatient services. It is an American College of Surgeons level III trauma center, a certified primary stroke center, and a certified level II cardiac catheterization Lab. In March of 2023, it broke ground on a new facility that will provide services to a rural community experiencing a health professional shortage.

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.). The 403-bed Grand Strand Medical Center serves the residents of Horry and surrounding counties. The hospital is home to Horry and Georgetown counties' only cardiac surgery program, neurosurgery program, and pediatric ICU. It is also a designated level I trauma center and level II pediatric trauma center.

Griffin Hospital (Derby, Conn.). The 160-bed system serves more than 130,000 residents in the region, serving as a flagship hospital for Planetree, a leader in patient-centered care. Its geriatric program has been recognized for meeting the highest standards of patient safety and quality of care, and is a top choice for patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and related conditions.

Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital. The 65-bed system is focused on bringing joy to the workplace and keeping its staff engaged in a time of worker shortages in healthcare. In the last fiscal year, the system has reduced its staff turnover rate from 26 percent to 14 percent. The leadership team is committed to engaging with staff and offering monthly engagement events to keep staff morale high. The system is adding 20 new licensed registered nurses this year and has added a training program that allows staff members to go back to school and receive financial support and tuition reimbursement.

Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center. The 173-bed system has been serving patients in the area for over 125 years with 24/7 emergency care, comprehensive medical and surgical services, lab and imaging and a comprehensive cancer center. The system has earned the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission and has a mortality rate well below the national average. The system recently implemented several technology upgrades, switching over to the Epic medical record system, adding a communication tool allowing caregivers to coordinate from separate hospitals, adding a cardiac monitoring system, adding new medical infusion pumps and cancer tools and adding the only PET CT scanner of its kind in the region. The system also launched a comprehensive virtual hub that provides support to on-site teams and monitors capacity at all Guthrie hospitals.

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital. HCA Florida Englewood Hospital (formerly known as Englewood Community Hospital) is a 100-bed acute care facility offering services in diabetic care, cardiology, orthopedics and more. Recently, CEO Steve Young, alongside Florida Fawcett Hospital CEO and senior development director of the American Heart Association, presented CPR & First Aid Youth Sports Training Kits to Charlotte County Public Schools. The hospital has been named a Leapfrog "A" Hospital every year from 2016 to 2023. Also in 2023, the hospital received the American College of Cardiology's 2023 Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

Hackettstown (N.J.) Medical Center. From preventive services and outpatient testing to care for minor injuries and life-threatening illness, Hackettstown Medical Center has been providing care to the community since 1973. The 111-bed facility is a primary stroke center as designated by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services and The Joint Commission; accredited in mammography, nuclear medicine and ultrasound by the American College of Radiology; accredited as a sleep disorder center from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine; and recognized for quality of care in cardiopulmonary by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Hackettstown also provides education, screenings, support groups and wellness programs for people of all ages through its Center for Healthier Living.

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (Salida, Colo.). The 25-bed system is a rural community hospital that offers medical specialty services and preventive services for patients in the region who want to receive care locally. It offers specialists in cardiology, urology, pain, gynecology, neurospine and more. The hospital recently added an Avail robot for orthopedic joint replacement cases. Its emergency department utilizes telestroke for 24/7 remote stroke assessments. Additionally, the system has access to a pharmacy after hours seven days of the week.

HealthAlliance Hospital (Kingston, N.Y.). The 177-bed HealthAlliance Hospital was recently reimagined, completing its $113 million expansion at the end of 2022. Highlights of the new facility include advanced critical care capabilities, refreshed private rooms, a new caregiver center, a new laboratory and pharmacy, a new hospital lobby, financial counseling and family support services. Within 100 days from the new facility's opening, the hospital saw 7,800 emergency department visits, 147 critical care patients, 830 surgeries and 100 cardiac catheterization procedures. The hospital taps into Westchester Medical Center Health Network's resources, specifically their women's health program.

​​Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital. Originally established in 1948 thanks to $1.75 million in community donations, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is now a 281-bed acute care organization that serves a population of 350,000. Hospital leadership aims to provide safety, quality, service and innovation for patients and teammates alike. In 2017, the hospital launched a $100 million construction project to expand service line offerings, supplemented by an additional campus development project in 2020. The hospital has two Magnet designations and has achieved a safety grade of "A" from The Leapfrog Group.

Hugh Chatham Health (Elkin, N.C.). Hugh Chatham Health is an independent, nonprofit community healthcare network serving rural communities in the Yadkin Valley region of North Carolina and southwestern Virginia. With an 81-bed acute care hospital and over 1,000 dedicated team members, Huge Chatham also includes a 70-provider medical group practicing across 29 locations. The hospital was recognized with two Women's Choice Awards in 2023, one for obstetrics and one for stroke care. Additionally, Hugh Chatham was a recipient of the 2023 Healthgrades Total Hip Replacement Five-Star rating.

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati). The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health was founded in 1850 as the first Jewish hospital in the nation. Since then, it has earned a reputation for its expert training of future physicians in the fields of surgery, medicine, podiatry and pharmacy. The hospital was awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. In addition, it offers a Joint Replacement Center, Blood and Marrow Transplant Center, Brain Tumor Center, a Weight Management Center and comprehensive cardiovascular and emergency functions.

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center (Columbia, Md.). Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center is a 226-bed hospital with over 1,900 employees. The hospital treats an estimated 70,000 patients in their emergency department and delivers over 2,900 babies annually. In July 2023, JHHCMC opened a new and improved Breast Center, and in 2022 it opened its Neuro Rehab Center. The hospital holds a five star CMS rating, a Baby-Friendly birth facility designation from Baby-Friendly USA, designation as a CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care, and designation as a Cardiac Interventional Center, Primary Stroke Center, and Perinatal Referral Center from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. Since its founding in 1979, Jupiter Medical Center has consistently performed in the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety and quality. It is the region's only independent, nonprofit hospital. Jupiter offers comprehensive services, including orthopedics and spine care, cancer care, cardiac and vascular care, stroke, obstetrics and maternity care, pediatrics, emergency care as well as diagnostic imaging, screening, testing and urgent care. Jupiter is accredited by the Joint Commission and was named one of the top hospitals in 2022 by The Leapfrog Group.

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara (Calif.) Medical Center. Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center has earned several recognitions in recent years, including a spot on the Healthgrades "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list for the last three years. With a Leapfrog Group rating of "A", a spot on Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list for 2021-23, and high-performing scores in nine adult procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center is a highly regarded care destination. The medical center is also accredited by The Joint Commission as a primary stroke center. It is known for its quality patient care and infection prevention.

Kaweah Health Medical Center (Visalia, Calif.). Kaweah Health has made significant strides in improving medical education, nursing programs, community outreach, and access to quality care. In 2013, the Kaweah Health Graduate Medical Education Residency Program was established, a program that has enhanced the quality of healthcare services in the region and helped address the shortage of physicians in underserved areas. The Kaweah Health School of Nursing was formed in partnership with Unitek College, with its first cohort of 25 students beginning in March of 2023. Kaweah Health was recently awarded a $8.7 million grant from the State of California, which will be used to construct a new wing on the Kaweah Health Mental Health Hospital.

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital (New Orleans). Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, the main campus of the Memorial Health System, has 313 beds and offers the broadest spectrum of specialty, emergency, trauma and critical care services in the community. It is home to the largest emergency department and the only level III trauma center in the region. The hospital is currently investing significant time and resources into expanding access to treatment for patients who misuse opioids as well. According to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scorecard, nearly eight out of 10 patients would recommend Lake Charles Memorial Hospital to their friends and family.

Lakeview Hospital (New Orleans). In 2021, the 167-bed Lakeview Hospital became the first and only hospital in its parish to receive level II trauma verification, the highest ranking an emergency center can attain without being affiliated with a university. Other firsts the hospital has achieved include being the first in its community to offer an implant to reduce the risk of stroke for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. In 2023, Lakeview Hospital officially joined LCMC Health, which is also based in New Orleans. This partnership will help Lakeview Hospital increase access to comprehensive and specialty care as well as advance groundbreaking research, innovative technology, and lifesaving treatments.

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood, Pa.). An extensive care center with tertiary and quaternary care, Lankenau Medical Center offers patients a broad spectrum of care as well as clinical trial opportunities. The medical center is a key piece of Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health. It is a teaching and research hospital with a stellar reputation in cardiology, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, aortic valve surgery, back surgery, diabetes and more. U.S. News & World Report selected the medical center as one of the top three hospitals in Philadelphia and among the top 10 in the state as a whole.

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres, Fla.). As a member of Prime Healthcare, Lehigh Regional Medical Center is the only comprehensive hospital in Lehigh Acres, Fla., and the surrounding areas. The 53-bed acute care facility offers a wide range of services including onsite lab facilities, MRI, surgical services, and a 24-hour emergency department that attends to approximately 26,500 visits each year. LRMC has been named among the top 5 percent in the nation for patient safety for three consecutive years, has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award five years in a row, and was recognized as an IBM Watson Top 100 Hospital in 2021. The hospital has also been acknowledged with the prestigious LifeLink® Platinum Recognition by HRSA for the past five years, and is the recipient of the "Best of Lehigh Acres" award in five categories.

Liberty (Mo.) Hospital. An independent community hospital serving one of the fast-growing communities in Missouri, Liberty Hospital serves patients with the highest level of attention to care and quality. Hospital leadership is currently focused on workforce development via talent attraction and retention practices. These efforts have led to enhanced partnerships with local school districts and private universities, expanded educational assistance programs for staff, on-staff clinical instructors and record-breaking grad nurse recruitment.

Los Angeles General Hospital. The 676-bed system is dedicated to providing care for all patients, regardless of background or circumstances. The system has added social determinants of health metrics to its overall health goals, focusing on community health education, disease prevention and community outreach. The system recently implemented its Safer@Home program, which is a model for out-of-hospital acute care. The program helped the system to effectively manage at-home COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen, mitigating hospital bed usage in the system. The program has now expanded, offering at-home care for managing 34 primary patient diagnoses.

Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital (Houston, Texas). The 543-bed hospital has been providing patient care in the region for more than 45 years. The system is focused on delivering access to health services for low-income and underserved populations. In 2021, it joined more than 70 health systems to launch a program that invested $10 million in affordable housing and community investments to address economic and racial challenges. In 2022, the system also opened an acute care center for elderly populations to care for an expanding demographic. Last year, it became the first hospital in the nation to deploy an integrated robotic surgical suite that provides advanced 3D and 2D intraoperative imaging capabilities and an intuitive surgeon-controlled robotic arm to increase reliability, consistency and surgical precision during minimally invasive spine procedures.

Memorial Hospital (Marysville, Ohio). The 97-bed system has shown major growth over the last two decades, managing to grow during a period when competition from large health systems was shutting down community hospitals. In 2020, the system fulfilled a major portion of the strategic plan it set almost 10 years ago. Since 2004, the system's revenue has expanded from $54 million to $170 million. In 2020, the system opened new inpatient and outpatient pavilions to lead growth. It also underwent a systemwide implementation of Epic, streamlining patient record keeping. In 2022, the system celebrated the 40th anniversary of its mobile meals program; one of the only hospital-based meal delivery programs in the state. The system's 1,100 associates provide care across many service lines and provide expertise for patients locally.

Methodist Hospital Hill Country (Fredericksburg, Texas). Methodist Hospital Hill Country, formerly known as Hill Country Memorial Hospital, is the flagship facility of Methodist Healthcare System's nine acute care hospitals. The hospital offers a wide range of specialties within its 811 medical beds and 32 operating suites in their nationally accredited level III trauma center. Within the South Texas region, Methodist Hospital Hill Country is the largest cardiovascular services provider and holds the only intraoperative MRI Suite. On a larger scale, its adult blood and marrow stem cell transplant program is the first FACT-accredited program in the nation, and its robotics program is the largest in the world. Methodist Hospital Hill Country holds an extensive list of awards and accreditations from Healthgrades, the Women's Choice Award, IBM Watson Health, CareChex, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, and the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center. Since its grand opening in 1985, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center has served its community through both wellness services and complex procedures. After a series of renovations, the hospital now has 26 operating suites and continues to expand its campus and its service lines. Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center employs over 3,100 staff members and boasts an employee rate of just 15.9 percent, well under the national rate.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper, Ind.). Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center has provided over 30 specialties and care to 6,000 inpatients, 250,000 outpatients and 26,000 emergency department visits annually, over 70 years of experience. Its team comprises 250 physicians and 1,800 caregivers at the 128-bed facility. The hospital has been awarded the Magnet recognition for its high-quality nursing practice, the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Memorial Hospital was also the recipient of the presidential-level honor National Quality Award.

Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati). Mercy Health-West Hospital's talented physicians and nurses provide compassionate, comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care. Among the hospital's chief offerings are emergency medicine, a birthing center, heart care, oncology, women's health services, and orthopedic and spine care. The hospital has earned a five-star rating from CMS, an "A" safety rating from Leapfrog and Magnet status for nursing excellence.

Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids, Minn.). Mercy Hospital is a two-campus hospital that integrated the joint forces of the Mercy and Unity hospitals in 2017 under Allina Health. The combination streamlined documentation, billing and transportation for patients. U.S. News & World Report rates the hospital as high performing in 11 adult procedures and conditions, including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery. In addition to medical services, the hospital provides adult inpatient mental health and addiction medicine services to meet the need for mental health services in the community.

Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center. The 121-bed Milford Regional Medical Center is a full-service community and regional teaching hospital. Recently, the hospital has adopted a Community Care Transitions Portal within their EHR which offers improved safety and transition of care for patients. MRMC has been recognized as a Leapfrog "A" rated hospital every year from 2016 to 2023, and was rated a Leapfrog Top Hospital in 2022. Additionally, the hospital was a recipient of the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for the years 2015, 2022 and 2023.

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame, Calif.). Mills-Peninsula Medical Center is a nonprofit 241-bed acute care hospital affiliated with Sutter Health. Mills-Peninsula has earned recognition from Healthgrades as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals." The hospital has a safety grade of "A" according to Leapfrog and an overall five-star rating from CMS.

Mission (Texas) Regional Medical Center. Mission Regional Medical Center is a 287-bed nonprofit hospital staffed by 957 employees and 346 physicians. The hospital provides critical healthcare services to an expanding 86,223-person community. Each year, the hospital serves 24,078 emergency room patients and 2,231 surgery patients of all nationalities in a region with one of the lowest socioeconomic statuses in the nation. In 2022, the medical center opened both a new primary care clinic and an orthopedic clinic to expand patient access to care. It has been named one of Fortune/IBM Watson Health's "Top Hospitals in the Nation" for 2021 and was awarded Healthgrades' award for patient safety excellence two years in a row for 2021-22.

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch, N.J.). Monmouth Medical Center is the oldest hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and it serves as a regional medical campus of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. With 514 licensed beds, MMC annually provides care to nearly 23,000 inpatients, over 195,000 outpatients, and handles more than 45,000 emergency department visits. Its Leon Hess Cancer Center is the only facility in the area designated as an Academic Comprehensive Cancer Program by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, and the Jacqueline M. Wilentz Comprehensive Breast Center is certified as a Breast Center of Excellence. Additionally, the Unterberg Children’s Hospital within MMC offers comprehensive care for children, housing the first Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in New Jersey. The hospital has made the Top 10 New Jersey Hospitals rankings from U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23 as high performers for COPD and heart and kidney failure. Spring 2023 marked MMC's 17th consecutive "A" grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group.

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Lakewood, N.J.). The 241-bed Monmouth hospital is the only hospital in the region with private rooms on all of its inpatient units, providing an environment for healing. It also has a geriatrics unit that provides inpatient and outpatient services to those 65 and older. It also offers new technology to evaluate patients with chest pain, an onsite breast cancer center, an infusion center for oncology patients and a psychiatric emergency screening site.

Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is a 49-bed nonprofit hospital that has offered a wide range of services for over 100 years. It is one of the nine community hospitals in the Munson Healthcare system, which is the largest and leading healthcare system in Northern Michigan. Cadillac Hospital is also one of the 10 hospitals in the state and 136 nationwide to receive a five-star CMS rating for overall hospital quality. The hospital is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, and was nationally recognized for excellence in outcomes.

NMC Health (Newton, Kan.). NMC Health has developed endeavors that have been adopted on a large scale by healthcare vendors across the nation. For instance, its COVID-19 insights, antibiotic stewardship efforts, blood bank automations, safety practices and wound dressing formularies have been sought in the national and international healthcare markets. NMC Health is also committed to improving the health of its community by focusing on creating healthy habits, starting with its campus; it includes a fishing pond, a walking path, a prayer and contemplation path, wildflower fields and beehives. NMC Health has achieved a five-star CMS rating for four consecutive years.

New Ulm (Minn.) Medical Center. New Ulm Medical Center, part of Allina Health, is a nonprofit hospital with 62 beds, 20 specialties and over 75 providers. The medical center offers an extensive list of services, including an expanded birth center, retail pharmacy, mental health and virtual addiction clinic, a rehabilitation institute, and many more. NUMC has implemented many novel initiatives, such as the Rural Physician Associate Program, a nine-month commitment in which University of Minnesota third-year medical students live and train in rural communities. The hospital’s services, doctors and nurses are acclaimed nationally and locally by such organizations as the National Rural Health Association, Healthgrades and the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Newton (N.J.) Medical Center. Newton Medical Center has been providing community care since 1932. It treats roughly 36,500 patients each year, a number that is continually rising. It offers specialty services including behavioral health, cardiology, breast health, maternity, emergency services and physical rehabilitation. As part of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System, patients benefit from seamless access to their medical services, physicians and resources. Newton Medical Center recently launched a campaign to aid the restructuring and designing of three main areas, including a new behavioral health patient unit, a newly enhanced ICU and a maternity department transformation.

Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy, N.C.). The 133-bed system has created a growth and community engagement initiative that supports its 1,000 employees and residents to pursue advanced education. In 2020, it established a leadership academy, with over 30 employees having graduated from the six month program. The system also recently went through a successful implementation of a new EHR system, streamlining communication and enhancing workflow. This year, the system will open an additional family medicine clinic and a new medical office building as part of a master campus plan that started two years ago. The system also invests over $350,000 annually in healthcare academic pursuits for employees and students.

Northridge (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center. With origins in 1955 as a 49-bed hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center has since expanded to the current 409-bed facility. The hospital now employs over 800 physicians and around 2,000 employees. It has been named to Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list and has earned the "Patient Safety Excellence Award", "Critical Care Excellence Award", "Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award" and "Pulmonary Care Excellence Award".

Northside Hospital (Atlanta). The 1,852-bed system has been serving patients in the region for over 50 years, now serving 25 counties with its five acute-care hospitals, 275 outpatient facilities, 3,700 providers and 26,600 employees. The system leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries, cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. The system cares for 5.2 million patients every year. Its cancer institute has recently added new groundbreaking technology that combines MRI with radiotherapy, the blood and marrow program is one of the largest and most comprehensive of its kind in the region, the women's services program is the first in the country to receive maternal levels of care verification from the Joint Commission and its heart institute is the first in the state to implant AngelMed's implantable cardiac monitor.

Ocean University Medical Center (Brick, N.J.). A part of Hackensack Meridian Health, Ocean University Medical Center was recognized among the best hospitals in New Jersey and honored for its excellence in maternity care and rehabilitation services by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23. The medical center has a medical surgical floor with 36 private patient beds. With a comprehensive cancer center and The Jersey Coast Vascular Institute, it offers numerous treatment options, including advanced minimally invasive interventions. Recently, OUMC invested $19.5 million in The Dr. Robert H. and Mary Ellen Harris Heart and Vascular Center, expanding the catheterization lab to offer heart and vascular services on one floor, with three multi-purpose labs enabling diagnosis, treatment, and minimally invasive or complex surgical procedures. In spring 2023, the medical center was a recipient of a Leapfrog "A" grade for hospital safety.

Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner (La.). With the advantages of a large, urban medical center in a community-based setting, Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner offers primary care, urgent care and specialty care appointments, as well as other clinical services. It is home to one of the largest multidisciplinary neuroendocrine tumor programs in the nation, attracting patients from around the world. Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner was recognized by the 2021 CareChex Health System Quality Awards as No. 1 in Louisiana for medical excellence in heart failure treatment and top 10 percent in the nation for medical excellence in cancer care.

Ochsner Medical Center–West Bank Campus (Gretna, La.). Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank Campus is a general medical and surgical facility that cares for severely or critically ill patients and offers select outpatient services. With a multidisciplinary team of over 500 physicians, nursing staff and other health professionals, the medical center provides robotic-assisted surgery for minimally invasive procedures and continues to grow many of its established service lines. U.S. News & World Report named Ochsner Medical Center-New Orleans, which includes Baptist and West Bank campuses, "Best Hospital in Louisiana" for 2022-2023.

Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center. The Old Bridge Medical Center, a Hackensack Meridian Health facility, is a four-time Magnet-recognized hospital providing general medical-surgical and critical care. The 113-bed hospital offers five operating rooms and the center for robotic surgery, a diagnostic and women’s imaging center featuring 3-D mammography, a comprehensive diabetes center, and private physician offices for multiple specialties. OBMC is also home to a bariatric center for excellence, and designated specialty facilities such as the center for women, the center for balance and hearing for audiology and hearing care, and the Human Motion Institute for orthopedics, sports medicine and rehabilitation. The hospital holds a Leapfrog hospital safety "A" grade, and is a recipient of the Beacon Award for Critical Care Excellence.

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood, Fla.). The 206-bed system has been serving community patients for 35 years, offering advanced medical care in vascular care, orthopedics, surgical services, wound care and oncology. The hospital is central Florida's only level I trauma center and has exponentially increased its mental health services over the last three years. In fiscal year 2021, Orlando Health provided more than $782 million in total value to the communities it serves. Over the last four years, the hospital has invested over $20 million in renovation projects, including women's imaging equipment, a Mako robot and an overhaul of the emergency department.

Oswego (N.Y.) Hospital. The 164-bed system is the only community hospital in the county, with a team of 1,300 physicians, nurses, staff and administrators. It has been serving patients since 1881 with a commitment to safe, accessible and quality care. Its footprint expands throughout the county with two urgent care facilities, lab stations and medical imaging sites. The system provides specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, breast care, oncology and more. Over the past decade, the system has been focused on expansion, recently receiving a $9 million grant from the state to further expand primary care services.

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). The 349-bed system is focused on implementing innovation initiatives, including its digital transformation acceleration program, which utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance patient communication. Additionally, the system has implemented a diversity and inclusion program that has increased the percentage of leaders of color within the organization. The system has been serving patients in the area since 1960, and currently has a team of over 3,300 employees who care for 150,000 lives annually. This year, the system completed its largest campus renewal project in history, adding a 240,000-square-foot tower and a new childbirth center.

Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.). The 513-bed Overlook Medical Center has been named one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals" by Healthgrades for four consecutive years, and a "World's Best Hospital" by Newsweek for five consecutive years. The center's Union Campus offers services including an ASC, imaging, nephrology, rehabilitation, primary care, laboratory services and more. The hospital is home to the Atlantic Neuroscience Institute, which offers a 13-bed neuroscience intensive care unit, a Level IV epilepsy center, and the state's only helipad dedicated to emergency stroke and neurosurgical patient transport. The medical center also provides care at the Carol G. Simor Cancer Center, which has earned the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer "Outstanding Achievement Award," and is designated a best practice hospital by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Cancers.

Park City Hospital (Salt Lake City). The 50-bed hospital is regionally acclaimed for orthopedic care, collaborating with hospital administration on surgical center development. It was also one of 13 Intermountain hospitals in the state to receive the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equity Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign for providing equitable and inclusive care for all patients.

Parkview Huntington (Ind.) Hospital. The 36-bed system sees more than 700 patients come through its doors every day, serving a population that is 51 percent rural. Its 35-acre campus provides a range of services including medical, surgical, critical care, family birthing, behavioral health and critical care. In 2023, the system launched an innovation challenge that focuses on key safety problems within the system and aims to fix them. It also added several specialty services enabling patients in the region to get care without traveling. Additions include wound care, pelvic floor therapy and sports medicine.

Phelps Health (Rolla, Mo.). Phelps Health is a county-owned, nonprofit hospital with 100 physicians and providers serving over 200,000 residents. It is a level III stroke center and level III STEMI center, as designated by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. The hospital is a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, an affiliation led by Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. It also recently joined the BJC Collaborative, a group of independent healthcare systems throughout Illinois and Missouri. Compass Health Network, a leading behavioral healthcare provider in Rolla, Mo., also announced a recent collaboration with Phelps Health to expand its children and family behavioral health services on the Phelps Health campus.

Pomerene Hospital (Millersburg, Ohio). Pomerene Hospital is an independent, private nonprofit hospital with a team of over 325 employees and more than 90 providers. The hospital has undergone several major renovation and expansion projects to achieve its three-floor hospital with over 30 departments and services. Aside from providing care, the hospital is one of the largest employers in Holmes County. It has been awarded a five-star quality rating from the CMS, Top Employer in Northeast Ohio from NorthCoast 99 and a Gold Plus Referring Quality Achievement Award from Mission Lifeline. Additionally, Pomerene Hospital is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare, Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality, American College of Radiology and Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System (Watertown, S.D.). Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is an 81-bed acute care hospital with over 800 team members who care for 90,000 people across ten counties in Northeast South Dakota and Western Minnesota. Prairie Lakes was one of 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award in 2023. The healthcare system has also been awarded Healthgrades' Outstanding Patient Experience Award and received a five-star facility rating from the CMS.

Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center. Pratt Regional Medical Center is a Medicare-certified facility that has been providing care for over 60 years. The medical center comprises a 35-bed acute healthcare facility, a 51-bed rehabilitation and long-term care facility, a home health agency, rural health clinics and physician clinics. The federal government has designated Pratt Regional as a sole community provider, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has licensed Pratt Regional as a progressive medical center.

Provident Hospital of Cook County (Chicago). The 36-bed Provident Hospital of Cook County is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It is also the first African American-owned and operated hospital in the U.S. It is focused on providing medical care to those who have limited access to healthcare due to racial barriers. While hospitals shuttered over the COVID-19 pandemic, Provident invested more than $8 million in its hospital. Last year, the hospital reopened its intensive care unit to provide specialized care for patients in the community. It also launched a lifestyle center helping patients with wellness, nutrition, hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

Ralph Johnson VA Health Care System (Charleston, S.C.). The 155-bed system is a teaching hospital that serves 85,000 veterans across two states with 4,000 staff members and an annual budget of $1 billion. Recently, the system has sought FDA approval for 3D-printed medical devices. It produces tens of thousands of devices each year, placing itself at the forefront of emerging technology.

Redlands (Calif.) Community Hospital. Since 1904, the nonprofit Redlands Community Hospital has been delivering quality patient care for issues both simple and complex. The hospital supports community health by conducting a community health needs assessment every three years, which is then used to form a plan of work to address community needs. Redlands is devoted to DEI and supports the California supplier diversity initiative. Healthgrades has recognized the hospital for its superior outcomes and for specialty services such as joint replacement, spine surgeries, prostate surgeries and surgical care.

River Falls (Wis.) Area Hospital. Allina Health's 25-bed critical access hospital, River Falls Area Hospital, has been expanding its service line in recent years. Its specialty clinic has been remodeled, and specialty care will continue to broaden as the hospital works to improve community access to care. The hospital has been working towards increased sustainability and has been recognized for its efforts by Practice Greenhealth with the 2023 System for Change Award and Partner for Change Award.

Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital. The 373-bed Riverside Community Hospital is devoted to the wellness of its community as a whole. The hospital offers community resources such as injury prevention programs, classes, a health and wellness center, volunteer opportunities and more. Clinicians at the hospital experience less burnout due to a streamlined nurse workflow. The hospital has been building sustainability programs, including the remanufacturing of single-use medical devices, to decrease care delivery's environmental footprint. In 2023, Healthgrades named the hospital as one of 250 best hospitals.

Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee, Ill.). Riverside Medical Center is a 312-bed hospital with a full scope of inpatient and outpatient care. It is a nationally recognized, award-winning level II trauma hospital with advanced programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics. It has gained Magnet designation for nursing excellence, making it the only hospital in the area to earn the distinction. The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute recently completed their 100th TAVR procedure, as well as their 100th WATCHMAN.

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (Onancock, Va.). Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of care services to the eastern shore of Virginia. The hospital has received accreditations from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the American College of Radiology. The hospital is recognized as a Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence from the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. Additionally, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital holds accreditations from organizations such as DNV GL Healthcare, the College of American Pathologists, and the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission for services and patient care excellence.

Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank, N.J.). A member of Hackensack Meridian Health, Riverview Medical Center is a 460-bed facility offering services in emergency care, primary care, women's health, heart care, epilepsy care, orthopedics, surgery and more. The hospital is also home to the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, a robotic device used across multiple minimally invasive surgical procedures. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Riverview as high performing in treatment of COPD, heart failure, and hip and knee replacement. The hospital has also been a recipient of Magnet designation from the ANCC since 1998.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville, N.J.). The 333-bed hospital was founded in 1899 and provides comprehensive emergency, medical and rehabilitation services. It was the first hospital in the state to offer primary care services specialized for the LGBTQ+ community. It also has two inpatient eating disorder programs and a comprehensive outpatient cancer center. The hospital has medical programs geared for Indian, Chinese and Hispanic patients as well. It is also an affiliated teaching hospital, with 21 residents in its family medicine program. The hospital is currently working on a 76,000-square-foot expansion that will house an orthopedic center of excellence.

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (Sweetwater, Texas). Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital has offered a range of medical services across Nolan County for close to 50 years. The hospital features inpatient care services with a 35-bed medical surgical unit and a six-bed intensive care unit. Among other services, the hospital offers emergency care in its level IV trauma center and walk-in care at its Rural Health Clinic. Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital is a DNV-accredited and CMS-certified hospital.

Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Hospital. The 85-bed Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital offers a 24-hour full-service ED and helipad, surgical services, various outpatient rehab and care facilities, as well as full-service imaging, lab and ICU. The community hospital is also home to the Women's Breast Care Center, which provides patients with 3D mammography, breast ultrasound and bone density scanning.

SSM Health Monroe (Wis.) Hospital. SSM Health Monroe Hospital is a 58-bed facility that provides around 2,000 inpatients each year across nine hospitals. The hospital's family birth suites averages close to 500 births per year and offer seven labor-delivery-recovery suites, five medical or surgical rooms and an operating room. SSM Health Monroe Hospital is LEED Silver certified, displaying a dedication to sustainability, on top of its dedication to personalized care. Additionally, Monroe Hospital received a five-star rating from the CMS, a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A and the Outstanding Patient Experience Award from Healthgrades.

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.). The 380-bed hospital has been serving patients in the community for 115 years, offering inpatient, outpatient, ancillary and wellness services. Saint Mary's Regional also operates an integrated medical group, multiple urgent care clinics, freestanding imaging, labs and primary care clinics. In 2023, it completed its 5,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. It was also recently named the third best community hospital in the nation for cardiovascular care by Fortune.

Samaritan Healthcare (Moses Lake, Wash.). Samaritan Healthcare is a 50-bed hospital offering care in family medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, gastroenterology and more. The hospital received an Excellence in Community Partnerships Award from Life Centers Northwest in 2023. A new Samaritan Hospital campus, serving as a regional, community hospital including specialty care, an expanded ED, increased surgical capacity, tele-pediatric and tele-neonatal ICUs and more, is planned for construction and is scheduled to open in 2026.

Sanford Bemidji (Minn.) Medical Center. Over the past 10 years, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has invested over $100 million to increase access to specialty care. Thanks to its efforts, it has become the largest hospital in the region, housing 118 licensed beds and serving over 176,000 patients. The medical center is constantly expanding its services and has received much praise for its efforts. For instance, Sanford Bemidji’s program for addiction recovery was recognized as a Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center by the White Bison organization in 2023 for incorporating a cultural-based curriculum and allowing access to Native American healing practices for program participants.

Sentara Norfolk (Va.). General Hospital. The 525-bed Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is a tertiary care facility which offers the only Level I adult trauma center and burn trauma unit in the Hampton Roads region. The facility is also home to a Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance. In addition to being a comprehensive stroke center, Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, Sentara Norfolk also serves as a teaching hospital for Eastern Virginia Medical School. Other services include heart and vascular care, neurosciences, urology, oncology, spine care, behavioral health, maternity care, women's health and more. The hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top 50 hospital in 2020 and 2021, and has received an Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses PRISM Award from the years 2020-2023.

Sevier Valley Hospital (Richfield, Utah). Sevier Valley Hospital, formerly known as Sevier Valley Medical Center, is a 29-bed facility providing care to three counties in Utah. In just under 50 years of being open, the hospital has expanded its outpatient service wing and emergency department, added a new imaging center and women's and newborn center and implemented oncology services. Sevier Valley Hospital offers a wide range of care, with its most acclaimed specialties being orthopedics and sports medicine, cancer care, and imaging.

Shannon Medical Center (San Angelo, Texas). Shannon Medical center is a private, locally owned nonprofit health system serving the 25-county region of west central Texas. Shannon's services include nationally recognized cardiac and stroke programs with the AirMed air ambulance, a designated Level III trauma facility, a Level II NICU certified women's and children's hospital, and many surgical and imaging services including a robotic surgery program. Shannon is also one of 10 facilities in Texas to receive accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a center of excellence in robotic surgery. In 2023, the center received a Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure Gold Plus achievement and a Silver Plus Mission: Lifeline Quality Achievement Award. It has also received the American Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registritry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

Southern Ocean Medical Center (Manahawkin, N.J.). The 176-bed Hackensack Meridian Health facility Southern Ocean Medical Center provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services with the employment of 1,200 team members. SOMC is recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its excellence in urology, heart failure, COPD and stroke care. The medical center has made significant investments in cutting-edge facilities and advanced services, including the acquisition of two da Vinci XI surgical robots, enabling nearly 1,000 robotic procedures to date. It has also expanded its vascular, cardiac and interventional radiology services, providing diagnosis and treatment for heart, artery and valve diseases. In addition, SOMC earned Magnet redesignation in 2022 from the ANCC.

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth, Ohio). The 216-bed Southern Ohio Medical Center has provided a wide-range of healthcare services to the surrounding community since its founding in 1954. SOMC employs over 3,000 full and part time employees, with a medical staff of more than 260 physicians and specialists, and is supported by 450-plus volunteers. The hospital has also achieved Magnet recognition status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Southwestern Medical Center (Lawton, Okla.). The 199-bed system provides comprehensive medical services to residents in Southwest Oklahoma. It was the first hospital in Lawton to be awarded the "accreditation with commendation" award by The Joint Commission. Its physicians specialize in cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and more. In 2021, it opened a $4.2 million cardiac catheterization lab and added a 92-bed behavioral health center.

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor, Wash.). St. Anthony Hospital is a 112-bed Virginia Mason Franciscan Health facility. The hospital has adopted the Virginia Mason Production System, the process improvements of which leading to enhanced quality, safety and patient satisfaction. Additionally, they have embraced virtual care solutions, such as the enhanced collaborative care program. Care services include breast care, dental, orthopedics, women's health and more. SAH also delivers nationally recognized cancer care at the Jane Thompson Russell Cancer Care Center. The hospital is also active in various charity campaigns, such as Anthony's Closet, which provides clothing items to patients, and Stop the Bleed, a national campaign in the Peninsula School District dedicated to improving emergency preparedness for school district health staff. Recently, SAH had their CMS rating upgraded to five stars.

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Charlmette, La.). The 40-bed St. Bernard Parish Hospital provides patients with comprehensive outpatient care and accepts medical orders from all healthcare providers. Services include imaging, endoscopy, cardiopulmonary services, and laboratory diagnostics. Physical, speech and occupational therapies are also available for all adults and childrens at the hospital's Outpatient Rehabilitation Center. Additionally, SBPH has an ICU and 24/7 emergency department. In the 2020-21 year, the hospital was recognized with a LAMMICO Patient Safety Award & Grant for CAUTI Prevention.

St. Charles Parish Hospital (Luling, La.). The 57-bed St. Charles Parish Hospital, managed by Ochsner Health, is equipped to care for critically ill patients. SCPH has seven ambulances in addition to services in primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology and endoscopy, orthopedics and sports medicine, general surgery, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, intensive care and more. In 2022, SCPH opened a new outpatient chemotherapy and infusion center as well as installed a new Caring Suite MRI. The hospital has earned Leapfrog "A" grades in patient safety in 2021, 2022, and Spring 2023, in addition to a Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

St. Francis Community Hospital (Federal Way, Wash.). St. Francis Community Hospital serves residents of Federal Way and South King County, Washington, as a part of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. The hospital's accolades include accreditation as a Heart Failure Center and recognition as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence. St. Francis is also renowned for its Family Birth Center, ranked among America's Best Maternity Hospitals for three consecutive years by Newsweek and recognized as a Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for maternity care. The center provides comprehensive obstetrical and midwifery services, high-risk pregnancy care, and a Level II special care nursery.

St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus (Quakertown, Pa.). The 110-bed St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus has been rapidly expanding in recent years. The new hospital opened in 2019 and had expanded to 54 beds by 2020. By March of 2023, obstetrics services, cancer services, women and babies services, and additional medical surgical beds had all been added. The hospital is the first site in the world to add a GE Apex CT machine with the newest imaging processing technology.

St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs, Mo.). The 137-bed system has been providing care for patients in the region since 1981. It is in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country for patient safety and is an accredited stroke and geriatric care program. The system's CEO is also an experienced intensive care unit nurse.

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.). Sturdy Memorial Hospital is the flagship hospital for Sturdy Health, a community-driven health system that employs nearly 2,000 healthcare professionals. The 126-bed hospital recently celebrated 110 years of care, during which it has expanded from a community hospital alone to a health system with 26 care delivery sites. The health system recently announced an upcoming $50 million addition that will house their expanding specialty services and optimize patient and provider experience.

Sutter Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center. With over 70 years of experience serving its community, Sutter Roseville Medical Center provides acute care for patients at any stage of life. It offers a comprehensive lineup of services and offerings ranging from primary and family care to maternity care to senior and geriatric care. As a teaching hospital with recent accreditations for a graduate medical education in surgery and internal medicine, the medical center is continuously improving itself. An expansion in 2020 also allowed for a larger campus, updated emergency department, new intensive care unit, expanded cardiac care and a healing garden.

Swedish American Hospital (Rockford, Ill.). Since 1918, Swedish American Hospital has been a cornerstone of its community. The 339-bed hospital serves 12 counties. It is a primary resource for an underserved population, supplemented by its partnership with Madison, Wis.-based UW Health. It offers outpatient and inpatient care along with numerous specialty services.

Sweetwater (Tenn.) Hospital. Sweetwater Hospital is a 60-bed, acute care hospital first created in 1936. It is the only hospital located in its county, which has a population of roughly 45,000. The hospital has implemented a robotics surgery program and recently recruited three more surgeons for obstetrics and general surgery. Their surgery volume increased by 100 in 2023.

Touro (New Orleans). Founded in 1852 to provide care for the sick regardless of race, color, creed or religion, Touro is still New Orleans' city’s only community-based, nonprofit, faith-based hospital. It is the longest-operating hospital in the state of Louisiana and one of the longest-operating hospitals in the nation. Within the past year, the organization opened its breast care center, allowing Touro to expand access to breast cancer care and resulting in more cancer survivors. Touro holds numerous awards and accreditations including The Joint Commission accreditation with primary stroke accreditation and chest pain center accreditation. It also earned an "A" patient safety grade from The Leapfrog Group.

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center. The 641-bed system has been serving patients in the area for 80 years, with the region's busiest emergency department, award-winning maternity and nursery care, a hospice program, specialized vascular care and more. The system specializes in early lung cancer detection, investing in a new robotic platform for minimally invasive biopsies. The system has also partnered with 3lbXR for a new virtual reality training program for nurses, patient care technicians and environmental services staff.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is a nonprofit 34-acute care hospital that provides a range of medical services to over 51,000 outpatients each year. The medical center was recognized by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment with the Colorado Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence for its improved maternal and infant health outcomes. Additionally, the hospital has received a Leapfrog grade of "A" for patient safety. UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center has received both the Top 20 and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital recognition 5 times.

UNC Health Nash (Rocky Mount, N.C.). The 345-bed system went from a D-rated system with one star from CMS to an A-rated program with a four-star rating in just two years, focusing on a workplace culture of safety, quality and service and building operational efficiency. It just implemented a five-year strategic plan with input from the community, medical staff and stakeholders that solidifies its position as a market leader, focusing on access, expanding service offerings, exceptional quality, patient experience, workforce and community engagement.

UNC Health Pardee (Hendersonville, N.C.). With over 1,700 team members including 366 physicians, UNC Health Pardee offers cancer care, emergency medicine, cardiac care, stroke care, primary care, and more. The hospital has expanded its facilities strategically to neighboring counties and recruited over 30 new providers since 2019, addressing the community's need for healthcare access. The hospital is top ranked in North Carolina for stroke care by Healthgrades, and has received recognition as one of America's Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for eight consecutive years. In 2022, Pardee initiated collaboration with Blue Ridge Health to become a subrecipient of their Federally Qualified Health Center status.

UNC Health Southeastern (Lumberton, N.C.). This 452-bed system provides critical care services unique to the county. It provides open-heart care for patients in the region, saving residents from having to travel to larger cities in the state. It also offers interventional radiology, image-guided procedures and a growing vascular surgery program. In 2023, the system began offering intravascular lithotripsy care.

USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital. Founded in 1903, the 348-bed USC Arcadia Hospital is one of just two university-owned academic medical centers in the Los Angeles area. The full-service community hospital treats over 16,000 inpatients and approximately 45,000 emergency department patients each year. It is a heart attack receiving center, a comprehensive stroke center and an emergency department approved for pediatrics. The hospital joined Keck Medicine of USC in July of 2022, helping advance its mission of expanding access to specialized care and research to the community.

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center (Manassas, Va.). Prince William Medical Center has served its community for 60 years, providing a broad spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital joined UVA Health in 2021, enabling it to access the system's resources and better provide care to community members. Since its acquisition, the hospital has hired over 50 providers, has added specialty services and has migrated to Epic EHR. It is a Magnet hospital, has earned full accreditation from The Joint Commission and has achieved 10 consecutive "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group for patient safety.

Union General Hospital (Blairsville, Ga.). First established in 1959, Union General Hospital now features 45 beds, a dialysis center, orthopedics and sports medicine, women's health, pediatrics and multiple other affiliated facilities. The hospital has earned chest pain center Accreditation and advanced heart failure accreditation from the American College of Cardiology. It was also recognized by The Women's Choice Award as one of "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience" for four consecutive years. With a laser focus on improving the health of its patients, the hospital is a pillar for the communities it serves.

Unity Medical Center (Manchester, Tenn.). Unity Medical Center was created from a merger of two local hospitals in 2015. Within the past few years, the innovative organization has invested over $3 million in state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, opened a four-bed advanced ICU, and partnered with Brentwood, Tenn.-based HCA TriStar Division to pioneer the first cardiac telemedicine program in a rural hospital. It has maintained a five-star CMS rating and was honored as a top rural and community hospital by Chartis Center for Rural Health in February 2023.

University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center (Beachwood, Ohio). The 144-bed system opened in 2011 and is an anchor healthcare institution on Cleveland's east side. In 2022, the hospital had 182,418 patient encounters from surrounding counties. It also offers an array of outpatient surgical services, including 25 specialties and subspecialties provided by 1,126 physicians. It is one of 455 hospitals in the U.S. with a five-star rating from CMS. The hospital is home to a COVID-19 recovery clinic, which promotes healing for each patient suffering from the illness.

University Hospitals Parma (Ohio) Medical Center. The 270-bed system was founded in 1961 and has grown to a nine-floor medical center that is a high volume hub for cardiac and vascular surgery. UH Parma was the first hospital in the state to train paramedics in telestroke care to help patients while emergency help is en route. The hospital is also a level II trauma center and a primary provider of graduate medical education for internal medicine. Recently, the hospital opened an interventional radiology lab and implemented nurse navigators for heart failure, COPD and cancer patients. The hospital also hosted University Hospitals' first comprehensive pain center.

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center (Ashland, Ohio). University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center is a 55-bed acute care facility, recognized among the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals for 2022 by Chartis Center for Rural Health. Situated between Cleveland and Columbus, the hospital offers exceptional healthcare services to residents of Ashland and nearby communities. UH Samaritan provides 24/7 emergency care, advanced surgical services, a birthing and women's unit, and various outpatient health centers. It is designated as a Baby-Friendly Hospital by Baby-Friendly USA. In Spring 2023, UH Samaritan received a Leapfrog "A" Hospital Safety Grade.

Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.). The 331-bed system is the largest and oldest community hospital in the state. It also cares for the most diverse and underserved communities in the region. The system prides itself on making sustainable, scalable decisions for improving values and beliefs. It has also been named a leader in LGBTQ+ patient equality since 2011. It is growing its cancer and oncology program in the region, adding a larger infusion center and centralized cancer care. It is also in a multi-year supply chain transformation, driving savings, efficiency and safety.

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.). Vassar Brothers Medical Center has served its community since 1887. The medical center holds 350 beds and boasts a new patient pavilion. It features services such as a cancer institute, neuroscience institute, heart and vascular institute, maternity unit and more. It is one of Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for 2021-23.

Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center. The 95-bed system serves Watertown's 24,000 community residents, achieving national accolades for quality and expert care. It has been named a top maternity hospital in the U.S. by Newsweek, and was designated a baby friendly hospital by CMS in 2022. In 2018, the system opened a 15-bed senior behavioral health center offering inpatient care for residents over 65. In 2021, it opened a fully renovated orthopedic center.

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital (York, Pa.). WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital serves the communities of Adams County, Pa., and northern Maryland with 76 licensed beds. Additionally, WGH has recently launched a cutting-edge robotic-assisted surgery program that offers patients the benefits of minimally invasive procedures. The hospital has also committed to providing advanced options for cardiac and stroke care on-site. In 2022, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital was the recipient of multiple Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards, Leapfrog "A" safety grades, the Leapfrog Top General Hospital award, the American Nurse Credentialing Center's Pathway to Excellence status, Get with the Guidelines awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, and more.



Wooster (Ohio) Community Hospital. The 173-bed Wooster Community Hospital is a full-service and acute-care facility offering a complete range of inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital offers cardiovascular care, cancer care, advanced imaging services, total joint replacement, rehabilitation, a sleep medicine center, a wound healing center and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and more. WCH is ranked in the top 2 percent in measures such as overall performance and commitment to continuous improvement, and has been recognized as one of IBM Watson's Top 100 Hospitals from 2019 through 2022. The hospital was also awarded the "Outstanding Patient Experience Award" by Healthgrades six times in the last eight years.