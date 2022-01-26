113 great leaders in healthcare | 2022

Healthcare needs strong leaders now more than ever to navigate their organizations through the pandemic and digital transformation.

The following leaders champion innovation and have built a solid cultural foundation for success in the future.

For questions and comments on this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com. Naomi Diaz, Cailey Gleeson, Georgina Gonzalez, Riz Hatton, Marissa Plescia and Ariana Portalatin contributed to the development of this list.

Greg Adams. Chair and CEO of Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Mr. Adams leads a network of 39 hospitals, 730 medical offices and more than 216,000 employees. His work is focused on growing the organization's membership, improving affordability and expanding healthcare access. He holds leadership positions at several organizations, including being a member of the board of directors for America's Health Insurance Plans.

Barry Arbuckle, PhD. President and CEO of MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). Dr. Arbuckle oversees MemorialCare's network of more than 200 care locations. Under his leadership, MemorialCare entered a contract to provide healthcare services to Boeing's South Carolina employees. He also has chaired the Integrated Healthcare Association and serves on its board.

Carl Armato. President and CEO of Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Armato served in multiple leadership roles at Novant Health before becoming its president and CEO, joining the healthcare system in 1998 as the vice president of finance and operations for the physician divisions in both Charlotte and Winston-Salem. Before joining Novant Health, he served as the vice president of operations for First Care Physicians and director of finance for the General Health System in Baton Rouge, La. He serves on the board of directors for healthcare performance company Vizient and is a member of its finance committee.

Jeffrey Balser, MD, PhD. President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Dr. Balser is credited with leading Vanderbilt University Medical Center to increased financial, patient and facility growth. Its network includes five campuses, seven hospitals and more than 3,000 clinicians in its employed medical practice. It saw more than 2.5 million patient visits and more than $5 million in revenue in 2021. Dr. Balser also serves on the boards of VUMC, New Orleans-based Tulane University, the Center for Medical Interoperability and the Nashville Healthcare Council.

Barclay Berdan. CEO of Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Mr. Berdan leads a health system listed on the Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For" and "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" lists. He served as the organization's senior executive vice president and chief operating officer before becoming CEO in 2014. He has previously served as chair of the Texas Hospital Association and chair and board member of the American Heart Association Tarrant County chapter.

Paul Black. CEO of Allscripts (Chicago). Mr. Black has served as Allscripts' CEO since 2012. Before joining Allscripts, he served in various leadership roles for health IT company Cerner. He has also been a member of the board of directors for several organizations in health IT, consumer goods, remote patient monitoring, healthcare services, healthcare delivery, and healthcare device and consumer internet marketing. He is currently a board member for the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and the Advancement Board of the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City.

Marc Boom, MD. President and CEO of Houston Methodist (Houston). Dr. Boom helms a hospital network with more than 1,000 beds that Fortune has named one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in the U.S. He is also an assistant professor of clinical medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and maintains a part-time practice specializing in preventive medicine, lipid disorders and hypertension.

Marna Borgstrom. CEO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Ms. Borgstrom's health system features more than 2,500 beds and more than 26,000 employees. Her career started 37 years ago at Yale New Haven Hospital. She held multiple positions before being appointed CEO of Yale New Haven Hospital and president and CEO of Yale New Haven Health in 2005. She chairs the boards of the Healthcare Institute and the Coalition to Protect America's Healthcare and sits on several other healthcare organization boards.

Gail Boudreaux. President and CEO of Anthem (Indianapolis). Ms. Boudreaux's team serves more than 43 million members through its affiliated health plans. She has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including being the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, executive vice president of Health Care Service Corp., and president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. She has been named by Fortune as one of the "100 Most Powerful Women in the World."

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO of United Surgical Partners International (Dallas). Mr. Brodnax leads USPI's network of more than 400 outpatient centers. He served in various capacities since joining USPI in 1999: senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. He served as assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Health Care System, now part of Baylor Scott & White Health, before joining USPI.

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. Administrator of CMS (Baltimore). Ms. Brooks-LaSure oversees several CMS programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the healthcare.gov marketplace. She was a key player in the development of the Affordable Care Act in her roles at the CMS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight and within HHS. She also assisted with the passing of the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 as part of the staff for the U.S. House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee.

David Brown, MD. President of Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Brown leads a hospital that has been ranked as one of the top hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek. Before becoming president, he was chair of the hospital's emergency medicine department from 2013 to 2021 and was interim president and CEO of Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Health Care in 2021. He is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. He has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed articles, reviews and chapters and was the inaugural editor-in-chief of Scientific American: Emergency Medicine.

David Callender, MD. President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Dr. Callender joined Memorial Hermann Health System in 2019. He leads more than 270 hospitals and diagnostic and specialty centers with more than 28,000 employees and 6,500 affiliated physicians in the system's network.

Patrick Cawley, MD. CEO of MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.). Dr. Cawley has led MUSC Health through its clinical expansions, such as the addition of a children's hospital, multiple ambulatory care sites, clinical affiliates and several joint-venture projects. He previously served as the CMO of MUSC Medical Center and is a past president of the Society of Hospital Medicine. He is also the vice president of health affairs at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Loressa Cole, DNP, RN. Enterprise CEO of American Nurses Association (Silver Spring, Md.). Dr. Cole has more than 30 years of nursing and management experience. She served as executive director and executive vice president of the American Nurses Credentialing Center before being appointed enterprise CEO of the ANA in 2018. She served as president of the Virginia Nurses Association from 2012-14. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Amy Compton-Phillips, MD. President of Clinical Care Operations of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Dr. Compton-Phillips oversees improving health, care and value outcomes at the 51 hospitals and 1,000-plus clinics at the $25 billion, nonprofit Providence health system. She also led the treatment of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the U.S in January 2020. Before joining Providence, Dr. Compton-Phillips served Kaiser Permanente in a range of roles for 22 years.

Elizabeth Concordia. President and CEO of UC Health (Aurora, Colo.). Ms. Concordia heads up a team of over 26,000 employees across four states with an operating revenue of $5.4 billion. Since joining in September 2014, she has been responsible for the health system's strategic vision, clinical operations and financial success. Prior to UC Health, Ms. Concordia held executive positions at Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins.

Joanne Conroy, MD. President and CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health (Lebanon, N.H.). As the president and CEO of New Hampshire's only academic health system, Dr. Conroy heads up the state's largest private employer. Under her leadership, Dartmouth-Hitchcock serves a population of 1.9 million patients and manages the 1,800 providers available in the health system. Since her appointment in June 2017, the system has seen a dramatic financial turnaround and the announcement of two major expansion projects.

Steven Corwin, MD. President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian (N.Y.). Dr. Corwin heads up one of the largest, most comprehensive health systems in the nation, with 47,000 employees. NewYork-Presbyterian has nearly doubled in size under his direction, now providing care at 10 hospitals and 200 clinics and medical practices. During the first wave of the pandemic, NewYork-Presbyterian took in more than 11,500 COVID-19 patients, among the highest volumes in the U.S. He has been with the system in various leadership roles.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital (Fla.). Mr. Couris leads a team of over 8,000 at the private, not-for-profit Tampa General Hospital which serves a population of more than 4 million. Since 2017, he has led the hospital with a focus on creating a culture of kindness and authenticity, driving innovation and operational excellence. Before Tampa General Hospital, Mr. Couris served as president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla.

Carmela Coyle. President and CEO of California Hospital Association. Ms. Coyle heads up the statewide association, representing the interests of over 400 hospitals. During the pandemic, she has successfully petitioned Gov. Gavin Newsom to relax nurse-to-patient ratios and allow healthcare workers exposed to the coronavirus to continue to work. The LA Times called her a "power player in the state capitol." She took up the leadership position in October 2017, after leading the Maryland Hospital Association for nine years.

Kenneth Davis, MD. CEO of Mount Sinai Health System (N.Y.). Widely recognized as a visionary leader, Dr. Davis leads a health system of more than 7,200 physicians, encompassing eight hospital campuses and a medical school in the New York City metropolitan area. He is leading a shift to the value-based care model focused on preventive care, health equity and wellness. Dr. Davis assumed the CEO role in 2003 after holding the chair position at the department of psychiatry for 15 years.

Leslie Davis. President and CEO of UPMC. With over 30 years of healthcare experience with a special focus in operations and developing businesses and services, Ms. Davis leads UPMC, a $23 billion world-renowned healthcare provider and insurer. Since 2018, she has led the team of 92,000 employees at 40 hospitals and other facilities. Before coming to UPMC, she was president of Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia.

Michellene Davis. President and CEO of National Medical Fellowships (New York City). Ms. Davis became the chief executive at National Medical Fellowships, a diversity organization focused on health equity, in May 2021 after serving as executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. While at RWJBarnabas, she founded the Social Impact and Community Investment community health practice and was the first African American in the state to serve as chief policy counsel to former Gov. Jon Corzine.

Lloyd Dean. CEO of CommonSpirit (Chicago). Mr. Dean heads up CommonSpirit health, leading the team of over 150,000 employees across more than 1,000 care sites, including 137 hospitals. He centers his vision for the health system on innovative partnerships, modern technology and human kindness with the goal of helping Americans live healthier lives. Before the creation of CommonSpirit Health through a merger in 2019, Mr. Dean was CEO of Dignity Health for 19 years. He plans to retire in 2022.

Wyatt Decker, MD. CEO of OptumHealth (Minn.). Dr. Decker has led OptumHealth, which serves over 100,000 physicians and 127 million individual patients since 2019. He oversees the care delivery and ambulatory care capabilities of OptumCare as well as several other major platforms at Optum. Prior to joining Optum, Dr. Decker spent more than 20 years at Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic.

Karen DeSalvo, MD. Chief Health Officer for Google (Calif.). At Google, Dr. DeSalvo leads a team of health professionals who provide guidance for project development, research and services. She works at the intersection of public health, medicine and information technology and has a particular focus on addressing all determinants of health. Before joining Google in December 2019, she served as national coordinator for health information technology in the Obama administration.

Eric Dickson, MD. President and CEO of UMass Memorial Health (Mass.). Dr. Dickson is in charge of one of Massachusetts' largest not-for-profit hospitals that boasts $2.6 billion in annual revenue. He leads the team of 1,700 physicians and more than 14,000 employees and is professor of emergency medicine at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. Before joining UMass Memorial in 2009, he was interim COO at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Michael Dowling. President and CEO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Known as one of the most influential voices in healthcare, Mr. Dowling leads the 77,000-person strong clinical, academic and research enterprise that is Northwell. The largest healthcare provider in New York state cares for more than 2 million people. Before his appointment to CEO in 2002 and joining the system in 1995, Mr. Dowling held roles at Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield and in New York state government.

Daniel Durand, MD. Chief Clinical Officer at LifeBridge Health (Baltimore). Dr. Durand spent time as the vice president of clinical strategy, chief innovation officer and chair of radiology before he became the chief clinical officer of LifeBridge Health in July 2021. He focuses on improving the cost and quality of care in the system's value-based contracts. He also has experience as director of accountable care for Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore and executive team member of health IT company Evolent Health.

David Entwistle. President and CEO of Stanford Health Care (Calif.). Mr. Entwistle heads up Stanford Health Care, leading the team of more than 15,000 employees. He is a passionate advocate of precision health and was drawn to Stanford Health Care's unparalleled access to technologies available in Silicon Valley. Before joining Stanford Health Care in July 2016, he held the CEO position at University of Utah Hospital & Clinics for nine years.

Melinda L. Estes, MD. President and CEO of Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.). Dr. Estes has been with Saint Luke's Health System since 2011. While displaying impeccable leadership, she has overseen Saint Luke's expansive healthcare system, including its 16 hospitals and campuses and more than 100 physician practices and retail clinics.

Eric Evans. CEO and Director of Surgery Partners (Nashville, Tenn.). Eric Evans was appointed CEO and director of Surgery Partners in January 2020. Before his work at Surgery Partners, Mr. Evans was CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Texas region, becoming president of hospital operations for Tenet.

Gianrico Farrugia, MD. CEO and President of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Dr. Farrugia has been with Mayo Clinic for more than 32 years and has been its CEO and president since January 2019. He co-founded the Mayo Clinic Center for Innovation and served as director of the Center for Individualized Medicine at Mayo Clinic and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Judy Faulkner. CEO and Founder of Epic Systems (Verona, Wis.). Since Ms. Faulkner founded Epic Systems in 1979, she has been a powerhouse in the healthcare software sphere. Today, the company services 225 million patients in the United States, and its 564 customers represent 2,400 hospitals globally. Forbes has called Ms. Faulkner "the second-richest self-made woman in America."

David Feinberg, MD. President and CEO of Cerner (North Kansas City, Mo.). Prior to Dr. Feinberg's position at Cerner, he was CEO of UCLA Health and Geisinger Health and was the vice president Google Health. Dr. Feinberg's influence at each of these organizations revolutionized the patient care experience. During his time at UCLA Health, UCLA's patient satisfaction scores increased from the 28th to the 99th percentile.

Peter Fine. CEO of Banner Health (Phoenix). As Banner Health's CEO, Mr. Fine oversees the organization's 30 hospitals and services. Mr. Fine is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and previously served as a member of its board of governors. He currently serves on the boards of directors for Premier and Greater Phoenix Leadership.

Halee Fischer-Wright, MD. President and CEO of Medical Group Management Association (Englewood, Colo.). Prior to her current role, Dr. Fischer-Wright was president of Rose Medical Group and chief medical officer with Centura Health. Dr. Fischer-Wright also co-authored the New York Times bestseller, Tribal Leadership.

Laura Forese, MD. Executive Vice President and COO of NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City). Dr. Forese joined NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in 2003 as vice president of medical affairs, and has since made a name for herself as COO. She has been a Columbia University faculty member since 1993 and is associate clinical professor of orthopedic surgery.

Tina Freese Decker. President and CEO of Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Ms. Freese Decker has been with Spectrum Health System for 19 years in a variety of strategic and operational roles. As president and CEO of the $8 billion integrated health system, she also serves its 14 hospitals that employ 31,000 people in Michigan.

Gerald "J.P." Gallagher. President and CEO of NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.). Mr. Gallagher became president and CEO of NorthShore University HealthSystem in 2017 and focused on aggressively expanding immediate care sites and hospital partners since then. He oversaw the creation of a freestanding orthopedic and spine hospital and now leads a new system created when NorthShore merged with Edward-Elmhurst Health. Mr. Gallagher previously spent time as president of Evanston Hospital and COO of NorthShore, where he focused on operations, clinical quality and financial performance.

Robert Garrett. CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Mr. Garrett has been with Hackensack Meridian Health for more than 12 years. The success of his leadership can be seen throughout Hackensack's 17 hospitals and 500 patient care locations that consist of 36,000 team members.

Atul Gawande, MD. Assistant Administrator for Global Health at the U.S. Agency for International Development (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Gawande is a surgeon, writer and public health leader. He is the founder and chair of both Ariadne Labs and Lifebox, as well as co-founder of CIC Health. He received AcademyHealth's Impact Award for highest research impact on healthcare.

David Goldberg. President and CEO of Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) In his current role, Mr. Goldberg ensures high-quality, patient-centered care at Mon Health System. While serving as senior vice president of Highmark Health's Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Mr. Goldberg oversaw eight acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, full-service ambulatory pavilions and network joint ventures throughout the AHN's Pennsylvania service area.

Steven Goldstein. President and CEO of Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.). Mr. Goldstein directs all of Strong Memorial Hospital's operations. He also directs the managed care activities of University of Rochester Medical Center's affiliates.

Marc Gorelick, MD. President and CEO of Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis). Dr. Gorelick joined Children's Minnesota in March 2017 as president and COO. Before his current role, he served as executive vice president and COO of Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Brian Gragnolati. President and CEO of Atlantic Health System (Morristwon, N.J.). Mr. Gragnolati helms a healthcare system that serves more than half the state of New Jersey with $3.3 billion in revenue and 18,000 team members. Mr. Gragnolati is also a former chair of the board of trustees of the American Hospital Association and has appeared on CNBC, MSNBC and Bloomberg Radio.

Richard Gray, MD. CEO of Mayo Clinic (Phoenix). Dr. Gray, a surgical oncologist, was named CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona in May 2019. Dr. Gray is also a professor of surgery at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He served as chair of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Arizona, chair of Mayo's Breast Specialty Council and vice chair of the Department of Surgery in Arizona.

Robert Grossman, MD. Dean and CEO of NYU Langone (New York City). In his role, Dr. Grossman oversees 45,000 students, employees and staff, as well as six inpatient locations. Dr. Grossman increased NYU Langone's revenue to more than $3.9 billion in philanthropy, and in 2019, the NYU School of Medicine was renamed in his honor.

Suresh Gunasekaran. CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and Senior Associate Vice President of University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City). Mr. Gunasekaran oversees the operations, strategic and financial performance of the UI Hospitals and Clinics and works with the UI Health Care executive team to deliver on its mission of patient care, biomedical research and medical education. He spent time as COO of the University of Texas Southwestern Health System in Dallas before joining UI Hospitals and Clinics.

S. Patrick Hammond. CEO of Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). A member of the Emory Healthcare Executive Leadership, Mr. Hammond first joined Emory Healthcare in 1991. He graduated from Emory University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and later received a Master of Health Administration degree from Duke University.

Antoinette Hardy-Waller, BSN, RN. CEO of The Leverage Network (Chicago). Before building The Leverage Network, Ms. Waller founded Strategic Healthcare Transformations and was founder of two skilled home health companies. Ms. Waller is also a member of the board of stewardship trustees for CommonSpirit Health, where she serves as chair of the board quality and safety committee. Ms. Waller serves on boards for organizations including the American Hospital Association, National Association for Health Services Executives and Alegent Creighton Health.

Dean Harrison. President and CEO of Northwestern Memorial Healthcare (Chicago). Mr. Harrison oversees 11 hospitals, 200 ambulatory and diagnostic sites, and more than 4,800 physicians. He also serves on the board of directors of the Center for Medical Interoperability and Illinois Hospital Association. In 2008, Mr. Harrison received the National Healthcare Award by B'nai B'rith International.

Marc Harrison, MD. President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City). Dr. Harrison oversees Intermountain's 41,000 employees. In 2019, he was ranked in Fortune's "Top 50 World's Greatest Leaders." Before joining Intermountain Healthcare, he served as chief medical operations officer and chief of international business development at Cleveland Clinic and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Rod Hochman, MD. President and CEO of Providence (Renton, Wash.). Under Dr. Hochman's leadership, the Well Being Trust, which focuses on mental health and wellness of communities, was established in 2016 with a $100 million endowment from Providence. Dr. Hochman also supported a five-year, $50 million pledge to address racial disparities in healthcare. Before his time at Providence, he served as chair of the American Hospital Association board of trustees.

Clay Holderman. President and CEO of UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). Mr. Holderman oversees a network of 20 regional hospitals, 19 community hospitals, nearly 440 clinics, 14 home health locations, 7 mental health centers and 4 UnityPoint Health colleges. During the pandemic, Mr. Holderman served as New Mexico's health system adviser. Mr. Holderman has also led initiatives to lower the cost of care.

Nancy Howell Agee. President and CEO of Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Ms. Agee's role serves more than 1 million people in West Virginia and Virginia. She also operates home health, imaging services, pharmacies and freestanding surgical clinics. Before her role at Carilion Clinic, Ms. Agee was chair of the American Hospital Association.

Joseph Impicciche. President and CEO of Ascension (St. Louis). Mr. Impicciche has advocated for greater access to care for those in underserved communities. He also received the Clarence A. Jackson Distinguished Career Achievement Award from Crawfordsville, Ind.-based Wabash College. Currently, Mr. Impicciche serves on the boards of the Catholic Health Association of the United States, the Catholic University of America, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Foundation and the St. Louis Regional Business Council.

Laura Kaiser. President and CEO of SSM Health (St. Louis). Ms. Kaiser oversees 23 hospitals, more than 290 physician offices, 10 post-acute facilities, a pharmacy benefit company and a health insurer, among other services. Before her position at SSM Health, Ms. Kaiser served as executive vice president and COO for Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City. Currently, Ms. Kaiser serves on multiple boards, including for the Catholic Health Association, the Healthcare Leadership Council, Joint Commission Resources, Navitus Health Solutions, Nuance Communications, Embold Health and the Scottsdale Institute.

Mike Kaufmann. CEO of Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio). Mr. Kaufmann helped Cardinal Health enter into a partnership with CVS Health that formed the Cardinal Health technology innovation center. He currently serves as a member of the board of directors for MSC Industrial Supply, the executive board for Red Oak Sourcing and the executive committee for the Columbus Partnership. Mr. Kaufmann has a wide range of experience in multiple leadership positions.

Howard Kern. President and CEO of Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.). Mr. Kern has more than 40 years of healthcare executive leadership. He joined Sentara in 1980 as an administrative resident at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and eventually became president and CEO in 2016. Mr. Kern's emphasis on clinical quality resulted in improved patient safety metrics, and he grew the health system into one of the five largest employers in Virginia, with more than $6.3 billion in revenue.



Stephen Klasko, MD. Former President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health (Philadelphia). Dr. Klasko, who retired from his positions at the end of 2021, joined Jefferson in June 2013. Under his leadership, the health system grew from three hospitals and $1.5 billion in revenue to 18 hospitals with more than $6.7 billion in revenue at the time of his retirement. He is known as an innovator in healthcare with an entrepreneurial spirit, bringing virtual care and hospital-at-home strategies to the system years before the pandemic. In 2020, Dr. Klasko was a distinguished fellow of the World Economic Forum and now spends his time focused on addressing health inequities.



Anne Klibanski, MD. President and CEO of Mass General Brigham (Boston). Dr. Klibanski became president and CEO of Mass General Brigham in June 2019 after serving as the chief academic officer at Mass General and chief of neuroendocrine at Massachusetts General Hospital. She oversees the $13.4 billion health system's 78,000 employees and 6,500 physicians. Her vision is for Mass General Brigham to become the academic healthcare system of the future with improved outcomes and focus on research and innovation.



Matthew Kull. CIO of Cleveland Clinic. Mr. Kull joined Cleveland Clinic in 2018 as associate CIO of the information technology division and was promoted to CIO in March 2020. He oversees the health system's digital strategy, IT department and innovation efforts. Cleveland Clinic has been a leader in data analytics, digital technologies and innovative treatments for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.



Mark Laret. President and CEO of UCSF Health. Mr. Laret joined UCSF in 2000 after spending time as CEO of UC Irvine Medical Center. Over the past two decades, he has grown UCSF into one of the top-rated hospitals in California by U.S. News & World Report and led patient safety initiatives to modernize the facility. He also oversaw efforts to construct a $1.5 billion hospital complex, for which he raised $600 million in private contributions.



Wright Lassiter III. President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System (Detroit). Mr. Lassiter oversees Henry Ford Health System, a $6.6 billion organization with five acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and a regional health plan. He joined the health system as president in 2014 and added CEO to his title in 2016. Since then, Henry Ford has undergone two mergers, opened hospitals in Saudi Arabia and India and added $1 billion in revenue. Mr. Lassiter is the chair of the American Hospital Association and serves on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve of Chicago.



Omar Lateef. President and CEO of Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Dr. Lateef was named president and CEO of Rush University Medical Center in 2019 and has received national attention for effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic. He led efforts to triage patients and deploy early testing, and Rush was one of the first health systems to offer antibody testing. In January 2020, Dr. Lateef was invited to serve on the HHS National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.



Janet Liang. Executive Vice President, Group President and COO of Care Delivery for Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Ms. Liang oversees Kaiser Permanente's California markets, which serve more than 9.3 million members. She is also accountable for Kaiser's direct strategy and innovation in care delivery options, the 500-store pharmacy organization and 36 hospitals. Ms. Liang joined Kaiser Permanente in 2007 and spent time as president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Hawaii before taking on her current role.

Richard Liekweg. President and CEO of BJC HealthCare (St. Louis). Mr. Liekweg oversees a $6 billion health system with more than 32,000 employees as president and CEO of BJC HealthCare. The health system has a reputation for offering advanced technology and medical science through its partnership with Washington University School of Medicine. Earlier in his career, Mr. Liekweg served as CEO and associate vice chancellor for the UC San Diego Medical Center.



Kevin Lobo. Chair and CEO of Stryker (Kalamazoo, Mich.). Mr. Lobo became CEO of Stryker in 2012 and assumed the chair role in 2014. He has built the company into a multi-billion-dollar organization that announced a $3.1 billion acquisition of Vocera Communications on Jan. 6. Under his leadership, Stryker accelerated innovation during the pandemic and branched out from its orthopedic implant roots to launch products such as an emergency relief bed, which was developed in 10 days to meet the needs of hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients.



Kevin Lofton. CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives (Chicago). Mr. Lofton became CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives in 2003 and expanded the organization to include 101 hospitals and hundreds of other clinics and programs in 18 states. He has experience as the CEO of two university hospitals and was chairman of the board of trustees of the American Hospital Association in 2007. He was instrumental in forming the Equity of Care initiative and works to address disparities in healthcare for ethnic and racial minorities.



Matthew Love. President and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami). Mr. Love joined Nicklaus Children's Health System in 2018 as CFO and became president and CEO a year later. He oversees a 309-bed hospital and a network of pediatric outpatient centers as well as the hospital's foundation. Mr. Love has previous experience as the CFO of the northern division of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and senior vice president and CFO of Mercy Health Regions.

Karen Lynch. President and CEO of CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.). Ms. Lynch has more than 30 years of experience as a leader in the healthcare industry, holding executive roles at Cigna and Magellan Health Services before joining CVS Health. She oversees 300,000 people as president and CEO of CVS Health, which has more than 9,900 pharmacies and 1,000 MinuteClinic and HealthHub locations. She was named to the Forbes' "50 over 50" list in 2021 and recognized as one of the "World's Most Powerful Women" by the publication in 2020.



Kevin Mahoney. CEO of Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Mr. Mahoney became CEO of Penn Medicine in July 2019 after serving as executive vice president and chief administrative officer. He has experience in IT, strategic planning, primary care, human resources and capital planning with the health system, overseeing projects to transform healthcare delivery. He also oversaw the construction of a $1.5 billion hospital, the largest capital project in Penn Medicine history.



Geoffrey Martha. Chair and CEO of Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland). Mr. Martha oversees 90,000 employees as chair and CEO of Medtronic, a $30 billion company. Under his leadership, Medtronic has focused on using technology to transform healthcare delivery, with projects focused on robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Since assuming the top role at Medtronic in April 2020, he accelerated remote solution development, made proprietary ventilator designs available to other manufacturers for development and engaged in new partnerships to address the needs of healthcare providers during the pandemic.



Aaron Martin. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Providence (Renton, Wash.). Mr. Martin's leadership can be seen throughout Providence's $26 billion nonprofit Seattle-based health system, which serves eight states. He leads marketing, brand and digital for Providence while also leading venture investments for Providence Ventures' $300 million fund.

Lynn Massingale, MD. Co-founder and Chair of TeamHealth (Knoxville, Tenn.). Dr. Massingale co-founded TeamHealth in 1979 and served as CEO until 2008. He continues to drive the company's mission and growth while also having served on the board of directors for Health Insights. Dr. Massingale was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame in 2018; the honor is a nod to people who make significant contributions to the industry.



Ed McCallister. Senior Vice President and CIO of UPMC (Pittsburgh). Mr. McCallister has more than 30 years of experience in the technology and information services industry and was appointed to his position in 2014. He leads a team of more than 2,000 people in the health system's information services division and oversees technology strategy and infrastructure at UPMC. Prior to his current position, he was the director and eventually vice president and CIO of the hospital's insurance services division.

Paul Merrick, MD. Co-chairman and Chief Physician Executive of Duly Health and Care Physician Organization (Downers Grove, Ill.). Dr. Merrick has been in practice since 1994 and was a founding physician when Duly Health and Care began in 1999. Since 2009, he has led the physician organization. He also started the Duly Health and Care Charitable Fund, which provides funding to more than 30 Chicago nonprofits. Previously, he was a chair of the urology department at Duly and was a treasurer.

Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD. CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Mihaljevic, a native of Croatia, is the leader of a $10.6 billion medical system. He was the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi from 2015-17 and was the chief of staff and chair of the Heart & Vascular Institute at CCAD from 2010-15. In his research, he has focused on minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic-assisted cardiac surgery, intracardiac imaging systems and beating heart intracardiac surgery.

Redonda Miller, MD. President of The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, Md.). During Dr. Miller's time as president, the hospital has kept its ranking as one of the top three hospitals in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report. She began at Johns Hopkins as a medical student in 1988, became a faculty member of The Johns Hopkins University in 1997 and earned a master's in business administration from the university in 2004. She is currently an associate professor in the Department of Medicine and continues to see patients.

Janice Nevin, MD. President and CEO of ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.). Dr. Nevin has been in this position since 2014 and has dedicated much of her work to health equity and anti-racism. The organization created the platform CareVio, which supports patients' social and behavioral health needs, under her leadership. She was also behind the creation of eBrightHealth ACO, an accountable care organization for improving care coordination, clinical quality and value in the state.

Michelle Niermann. President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids (Iowa). In addition to her current role, Ms. Niermann serves as chair on the education committee for the Iowa Association of Healthcare Leaders board of directors. She also serves as chair on the symposium planning committee for the University of Iowa Health Management and Policy Alumni Board.

Michael Pfeffer, MD. CIO of Stanford Health Care (California). Dr. Pfeffer oversees technology and digital solutions for Stanford Health Care and the School of Medicine, which allows for new technological opportunities. He is also a clinical professor in the Department of Medicine and Division of Hospital Medicine and at the Center for Biomedical Informatics Research at the School of Medicine. Additionally, he provides clinical care as a hospitalist physician.

Richard Pollack. President and CEO of the American Hospital Association (Chicago). Mr. Pollack gained this position in 2015 after first joining the AHA in 1982. The AHA has been able to grow its political action committee, AHAPAC, into one the largest healthcare political action committees in the U.S. through his leadership. He has also worked in expanding health coverage and improving patient safety, healthcare disparities and diversity in the field.

Tatiana Popkova. Chief Strategy Officer of Rush University System for Health (Chicago). Ms. Popkova became Rush's inaugural chief strategy officer in 2019, focused on developing and executing the health system's strategic growth. She is also tasked with developing a consumer-focused national digital engagement platform. Ms. Popkova oversees the major capital projects, business development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, marketing, and public relations for the system.

Thomas Priselac. President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles). Mr. Priselac has been in his position since 1994 and has been an advocate for improving quality and access to care. Prior to becoming CEO and president, he was executive vice president of the system from 1988-93. He was also a chair of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, helping to create the Affordable Care Act.

K. Ranga Rama Krishnan, MB, ChB. CEO of Rush University System for Health (Chicago). Dr. Krishnan spent nearly four years as dean of Rush Medical College before becoming CEO of the health system in May 2019. He reorganized the health system around patients, diseases and conditions instead of by department and division to spur multidisciplinary collaboration. Dr. Krishnan has also been instrumental in the health system's partnerships and restructured its innovation and technology strategy.

Cris Ross. CIO of Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). With 30 years of experience in healthcare, technology and government, Mr. Ross handles information technology at Mayo Clinic. He has been with the system since 2012 and has upgraded Mayo's IT strategy, led an EHR convergence program, created partnerships and led innovations in data, analytics and machine learning. He previously worked in leadership roles at Surescripts, MinuteClinic and UnitedHealth Group.

Paul Rothman, MD. CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). As well as CEO, Dr. Rothman is also the dean of the medical faculty for Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is a rheumatologist and molecular immunologist and joined Johns Hopkins in 2012. His research is on immune system molecules called cytokines.

Marschall Runge, MD, PhD. CEO of Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). Dr. Runge was appointed CEO in 2015 and became the dean of the University of Michigan Medical School in 2016. Prior to joining Michigan Medicine, he was executive dean for the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. He has written over 200 publications.

Nader Samii. CEO of National Medical Billing Services (Chesterfield, Mo.). Mr. Samii has led National Medical in winning several awards for best outsourcing companies and best places to work in healthcare. Before joining National Medical, he co-founded Ajuba International, a healthcare revenue cycle outsourcing company. He is also on the advisory board of ResourcePro.

Louis Shapiro. President and CEO of Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Mr. Shapiro began his role in 2006 and oversees all strategic and operational aspects of the facility. He has worked in healthcare for over 30 years, previously as executive vice president and COO of Geisinger Health System. He was also a board chair of the Greater New York Hospital Association and is still on the executive committee.

Terry Shaw. President and CEO of AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). Mr. Shaw is the chair of Premier's board of directors, of which he has been a member since 2013. Before his role at AdventHealth, he worked as the executive vice president, CFO and COO at Adventist Health System. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Leadership Council.

Jim Skogsbergh. President and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee). Previously, Mr. Skogsbergh led Advocate Health Care, the largest healthcare system in Illinois, since 2002. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a past chair of the American Hospital Association's board of directors and Illinois Hospital Association's board of trustees. Mr. Skogsbergh received B'nai B'rith's 2013 National Healthcare Award and the Chicago United Bridge Award in 2015.

Anthony Slonim, MD. President and CEO of Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Dr. Slonim oversees the four hospitals and 100 care sites that comprise Renown Health. The health system has more than 7,000 employees and 1,500 physicians as well as an accountable care organization serving more than 160,000 members in northern Nevada. Dr. Slonim has an eye for innovation and is focused on transforming healthcare delivery based on transparent quality and service excellence.

Michael Slubowski. President and CEO of Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Currently the leader of a 25-state, 89-hospital health system, Mr. Slubowski has 40 years of experience as a healthcare executive, previously holding leadership positions at systems across the country. He holds fellowships in the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Medical Practice Executives.

Johnese Spisso, RN. President of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles). Ms. Spisso has over 30 years of experience working in the healthcare industry and currently oversees all operations across UCLA facilities and regional outreach strategies. She has published numerous works on healthcare leadership, and she serves on several national boards. Ms. Spisso has also received numerous awards throughout her career, most recently Hospital CEO/President of the Year from LA Business Journal's Health Care Leadership Awards in 2021. ​​

John Starcher Jr. CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). As CEO of one of the nation's largest health systems, Mr. Starcher oversees strategies and operations for 50 Mercy Health and Bon Secours hospitals and more than 1,200 sites of care across the Midwest and Eastern U.S., as well as five locations across Ireland. Prior to this role, he was president and CEO of Health Management Associates and CEO of three of Mercy Health's four divisions. Mr. Starcher is also licensed to practice law in Ohio and has actively served as director on over 16 boards.

Caitlin Stella. CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital (Hollywood, Fla.). Ms. Stella spent time as a senior executive at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and chief administrative officer for UCLA Health's Mattel Children's Hospital and Women's Health before becoming the chief executive of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. She has been a board member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Florida and a member of the International Women's Forum.

David Strong. President and CEO of Orlando Health (Florida). Since April 2015, Mr. Strong has overseen Orlando Health's 450 locations and 22,000 team members. Mr. Strong currently serves as a vice chair on Dallas-based Christus Health's board and is on the finance and strategy, audit, executive and governance committees. He is also vice chair of the Teaching Hospital Council of Florida and chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce's Central Florida regional board.

Saum Sutaria, MD. CEO of Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Dr. Sutaria was appointed CEO of Tenet in September 2021, where he previously served as president and chief operating officer. Dr. Sutaria joined the system in 2019 after nearly two decades at McKinsey & Company, where he advised clients on strategic, operational and financial matters.

David Sylvan. President of UH Ventures (Cleveland). Mr. Sylvan oversees the core operations partnerships, technology transfer, commercialization and investments of UH Ventures, the venture capital arm of University Hospitals. He spent 15 years in capital markets and investment banking before joining UH Ventures. Mr. Sylvan also works with the leadership team to identify and evaluate new opportunities with an eye toward human-centered and experience design.

Kent Thielen, MD. CEO of Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville). Dr. Thielen has been a member of Mayo Clinic staff for 22 years. In addition to his executive role at the Jacksonville, Fla., location, he also serves as a radiology professor in the department of radiology and was the chair of the department in the Midwest from 2013 to 2018.

Michael Ugwueke. President and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.). Mr. Ugwueke has served as president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare since January 2017, where he previously served as chief operating officer since May 2014. He also previously served as vice president of operations at Joliet, Ill.-based Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he co-led an emergency department improvement project that reduced wait times by 50 percent and improved patient satisfaction scores.

Chris Van Gorder. President and CEO of Scripps Health (San Diego). Mr. Van Gorder has served as president and CEO of San Diego-based Scripps Health since 2000, where he oversees the system's ​​15,000 employees and 3,000 affiliated physicians. Mr. Van Gorder created a horizontally matrixed management structure in 2010 to identify and reduce variation in aspects of healthcare, which led to more than $400 million in performance improvements from 2011 to 2015.

Rhoda Weiss, PhD. National Healthcare Consultant (Los Angeles). Dr. Weiss founded Health Market Leaders in 2012, a national coalition for health systems across the country, which she continues to chair. She also serves as chair on BetterTogether.Health and the American Marketing Association's Executive Healthcare Summit. Dr. Weiss has received numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career, including the American Hospital Association Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development Inaugural National Leadership Excellence Award and the U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force Distinguished Public Service Award.

Ruth Williams-Brinkley. President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (Rockville, Md.). Ms. Williams-Brinkley has over 40 years of executive healthcare experience. She joined Kaiser Permanente in November 2017 as president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of the Northwest. She currently serves on the boards of Travere Therapeutics, Chicago-based DePaul University, University of Phoenix, and the Clinical Center Research Hospital Board of the National Institutes of Health.

Sir Andrew Witty. CEO of UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.). Mr. Witty was named CEO of UnitedHealth Group in February 2021, where he also serves on the board of directors. In 2012, Mr. Witty was knighted for his efforts on behalf of the U.K. economy. Mr. Witty is the former chancellor of the University of Nottingham in England and serves on the Singapore Prime Minister's Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council.

Eugene Woods. President and CEO of Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Mr. Woods oversees Atrium Health's 70,000 employees caring for patients at 40 hospitals and over 1,400 care locations across five states. Mr. Woods served as chair of the American Hospital Association board of trustees in 2017 and is currently chair of the Nominating Committee as well as a member of the Health, Strategy and Innovation Committee. He has also served as a member of The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council and currently serves on various committees.

Albert Wright Jr. President and CEO of West Virginia University Health System and WVU Hospitals (Morgantown). Mr. Wright joined West Virginia University Health System and WVU Hospitals in 2014 as president and CEO of West Virginia University Hospitals, the health system's 690-bed flagship medical center. Two years later, he was named the health system's COO while serving as the hospital's CEO before coming into his present role.

Selwyn Vickers, MD. CEO of UAB Health System (Birmingham, Ala.). Dr. Vickers has said he is committed to creating a happier and healthier society through his work in healthcare. He became the CEO of the UAB Health System and UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance on Jan.1. He is continuing to serve as dean of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine as he has done for the past eight years.

Caitlin Zulla. CEO of Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.). Prior to her appointment as CEO of Surgical Care Affiliates, Ms. Zulla held the roles of chief administrative officer and chief financial officer, with responsibility over 10 separate operations. She previously oversaw the revenue cycle services division at MedAssets.