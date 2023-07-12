100 hospitals with great heart programs | 2023

The hospitals highlighted in Becker's "Hospitals with great heart programs" list are renowned for their exemplary heart care, patient outcomes and leading technologies. Most also perform research that leads to innovative breakthroughs in the field of cardiology.

Many of these organizations have been ranked among the top hospitals for heart care by U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades and more. They care for thousands of patients annually and are devoted to growing their heart care abilities.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Hospitals are presented in alphabetical order.

Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis). Abbott Northwestern Hospital's Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute is a nationally recognized leader in heart and vascular care. With the goal of providing the most cutting-edge care, expert researchers lead clinical trials and collaborate with research institutions. The hospital is also working to expand care to underserved community members by addressing health inequities and providing virtual care options. Abbott Northwestern Hospital ranked No. 44 nationally in cardiology and heart surgery by US News & World Report for 2021-2022.

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). AdventHealth's heart, lung and vascular program has been serving patients in the area since 1967, seeing an average of 72,000 patients annually. About 4,650 of those patients undergo heart surgery at the facility. AdventHealth Orlando is home to 1,000 specialty trained technicians and nurses and 125 board-certified cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons. It has been named a top heart hospital by US News & World Report for its aortic valve surgery program, cardiology and heart surgery program and its abdominal aortic aneurysm repair program.

Adventist Health Portland (Ore.). Adventist Health Portland comprises a 302-bed medical center, 27 medical clinics, home care and hospice services. As one of the nation's top-performing hospitals for the treatment of heart attack patients, it was one of the 82 hospitals in the U.S. to receive the 2023 NCDR Chest Pain MI Silver Performance achievement award thanks to its sustained achievement in chest pain metrics and the collaboration between the emergency department, cardiac cath lab, and hospitalist group. It was also deemed high performing in heart attack, heart failure and cardiac ICU by U.S. News & World Report for 2023.

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn, Ill.). The Advocate Heart Institute is one of the state's most comprehensive cardiology programs, performing more than 1,200 surgeries and more than 5,000 cardiac procedures annually. It performs more cardiac procedures than any other hospital in the state. It is also one of the nation's leading ventricular assist device programs. The cardiac rehabilitation program is certified by the American Association of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, and has been named a top program by U.S. News & World Report.

Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Arkansas Children's has 37 beds and 33 cardiologists on staff, as well as 20 advanced practice registered nurses, two surgeons and six anesthesiologists. In 2022, the heart transplant program celebrated its 32nd anniversary and 375th heart transplant. The system has a 100 percent survival rate for transplants, with more than 600 procedures performed in its catheterization labs every year. More than 20,000 cardiac tests and imaging procedures are performed at Arkansas Children's each year.

Ascension Alexian Brothers (Elk Grove Village, Ill.). Ascension Alexian Brothers is one of Healthgrades' top 100 hospitals for cardiac care and 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery. Several subspecialty multidisciplinary clinics provide advanced care to patients, including resistant hypertension, structural heart and pulmonary hypertension clinics. The cardiac program features a level 1 comprehensive valve center, designated by the American College of Cardiology. In 2020, the hospital established the first same-day discharge for appropriate transcatheter aortic valve replacement, Watchman and Mitraclip patients, with a focus on safety and patient-centered care. The Ascension Alexian Brothers redesigned Heart Failure Clinic sees over 7,600 patient visits each year.

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola (Fla.). In 2023, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola was named a top 50 cardiovascular hospital in the country by Premier Inc's PINC AI. It also completed its 200th transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 300th Watchman procedure. Recently, the hospital has committed to implementing robotic-assisted technology to detect lung nodules at the earliest stage possible, hiring a new cardiothoracic surgeon to increase performance of robotic valve surgeries, initiating a pediatric and adult extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program, and utilizing a minimally invasive atrial fibrillation surgical solution called TT Maze.

Ascension Saint Thomas (Nashville, Tenn.). Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, the heart care department at Ascension Saint Thomas, is a network of 77 cardiologists and surgeons who care for patients across 45 clinic locations and 18 regional hospitals spanning Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Patients trust Ascension Saint Thomas Heart to provide comprehensive cardiac treatment options, including minimally invasive cardiac surgery. The network's qualifications include a three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for isolated coronary artery bypass, some of the top heart transplant survival outcomes in the nation, a shorter average length of stay post-transplant in comparison to the regional and national average, and a 100 percent survival rate after a dual organ transplant as compared to the national rate of 88 percent. Its cardiac surgery program consists of seven surgeons at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, whose surgeons performed 1,751 surgeries in 2022, including 334 robotic surgeries.

Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham (Ala.). Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham, a 409-bed acute care center, specializes in a variety of medical services. Cardiac care is chief among its priorities, as the first hospital in Alabama to install state-of-the-art cath lab imaging technology with reduced radiation doses and increased flexibility for patient positioning. It also recently invested in an EggNest device, which greatly improves the safety of staff and providers by reducing scatter radiation. The hospital received the BCBS Blue Distinction for cardiology care in 2023.

Atlanticare Regional Medical Center (Pomona, N.J.). The Atlanticare Heart and Lung Institute has 323 beds and 40 specialists on staff. The center offers comprehensive cardiac care, a shock program and TAVR and mitral clip procedures. It has received accolades from U.S. News & World Report and the American Heart Association.

Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Baptist Heart Hospital, a Baptist Health facility, is staffed by over 500 physicians, nurses, and specialized staff who provide comprehensive cardiovascular and thoracic care. The 130-bed hospital features a four-floor facility with three operating rooms, including a hybrid OR suite and two catheterization labs. In recent news, the hospital opened the Heart Rhythm Center, offering specialized treatment for heart rhythm abnormalities. Baptist Heart Hospital has also received recognition as an Accredited Chest Pain Center and has earned High Performance Hospital Recognition in 10 procedures, including heart failure and heart attack.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). The five practicing cardiologists at Barnes-Jewish offer nonsurgical and minimally invasive care for patients in the area, providing innovative treatment options that are focused on early prevention and diagnosis. Known for its comprehensive services, Barnes-Jewish Heart & Vascular Center offers specialized women's heart care, sports cardiology, aorta disease care and more. The system is also currently conducting several cardiology-focused clinical trials in partnership with the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Barnes-Jewish Hospital is ranked No. 39 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano (Texas). Baylor's heart hospital has nearly 1,000 employees on staff, providing safe and quality care in the region. It is one of the busiest heart hospitals in America, offering treatment for congestive heart failure, endovascular surgery, CABG surgery, heart valve surgery and ventricular assist device implanting. Its team also offers cardiac rehabilitation following cardiac and pulmonary events.

Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.). The Beaumont heart center is the size of the average American hospital, providing services centered around heart and vascular care. It is one of the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art heart facilities in the world. The center also features the first facility in Michigan dedicated exclusively to women's heart disease and women's heart care. The center has one of the highest-volume cardiovascular CT programs in the world and one of the country's first MRI units dedicated solely to heart imaging.

Boulder (Colo.) Community Health. Founded in 1922, nonprofit Boulder Community Health is one of just two independent healthcare systems in the state. Its heart program, Boulder Heart, spans four locations and features expert surgeons, cardiologists, electrophysiologists, and advanced practice providers that provide preventative, surgical and life-saving treatments. Boulder Community Health's dedicated Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center opened in March 2023 and offers extensive resources for a patient’s journey to wellness.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). The Brigham Heart and Vascular Center has been serving patients for nearly a century, providing services from cardiac surgery to cardiac anesthesia. All cardiovascular services are provided in Carl J. and Ruth Shapiro Cardiovascular Center, a center of excellence that allows patients to benefit from a comprehensive, integrated care approach. It is also a world-class research facility that provides patients with the most up-to-date, cutting edge care possible. The Heart and Vascular Center has long been a pioneer in the heart care field, having performed the first mitral valve surgery, the first direct current cardioversion for atrial fibrillation, the first use of anti-arrhythmic medication following myocardial infarction and the first heart transplant in New England. It is also home to the first ever cardiac care unit. It has been recognized as No. 10 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Broward Health is a top destination for cardiovascular treatment, providing comprehensive clinical, surgical and rehabilitative care. It continues to invest in cardiac service line upgrades, including a new robotic electrophysiology program with a Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System to treat heart rhythm disorders at Broward Health Medical Center. The medical center was also the first hospital in the local community to offer patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation an alternative to long-term blood thinners with the next-generation Watchman FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure implant. Broward continues to make a multimillion-dollar investment in advanced cardiac care across over 30 locations. Broward Health Medical Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one high-performing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure and stroke.

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan (Wyoming). The Cardiovascular Network is a joint partnership between the University of Michigan Health-West, Trinity Health Muskegon and Trinity Health Grand Rapids. The 208-bed teaching hospital serves more than 61,000 emergency patients annually, offering general cardiology, interventional cardiology, open-heart services and more. The department includes 10 cardiologists, an electrophysiologist, four interventionists and one cardiac surgeon. In 2022, the system launched a new open-heart surgery program and a year later, the system received $3.1 million in gifts from community leaders.

Carilion Clinic Cardiovascular Institute (Roanoke, Va.). Combining continuous research and advanced technology with patient centered care, the 132-bed Carilion Clinic Cardiovascular Institute is consistently ranked one of the top 100 cardiovascular programs in the country. The hospital has received the National Cardiovascular Data Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for consistent high performance in care metrics, and is one of the few hospitals in the nation which offers alternative access procedures done without the use of general anesthesia. Currently, Carilion Clinic is undergoing an expansion to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Campus, in which they will expand their multidisciplinary care approach to six or seven floors of a new patient care tower.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). The Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute is the number one adult heart transplant program in the nation, the number one expertise for transcatheter aortic valve replacements in the nation and the number one hospital for cardiology and heart surgery in California. It has also been ranked the number three heart surgery program in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The program offers treatments ranging from genetic counseling and targeted drug therapies to minimally invasive surgeries. It also has a program dedicated specifically to women's heart health.

CentraCare-St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital. The CentraCare cardiovascular center is one of the most advanced in Central Minnesota, having more than 60,000 patient encounters every year. It provides heart and vascular care to patients in the area 24 hours a day, as well as being one of the few sites in Minnesota hosting new drugs and therapies through a comprehensive heart research program. The physicians and staff at the cardiology center drive a combined 100,000 miles a year to provide care to patients all over the state. Physicians also provide post-surgical care for patients, offering diet and exercise services. It has been named a top cardiology program by Fortune and U.S. News & World Report.

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney, Neb.). CHI Health's general cardiology program has several cardiologists on staff that serve at various institute locations throughout the state. Its services include preventive cardiology, sophisticated diagnostic and treatment services and referral to specialized cardiologists. Its general cardiologists work with cardiovascular sub-specialists to offer the best treatment options.

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.). ChristianaCare's cardiology program has several specialists on staff focusing on diagnoses, treatment and patient comfort and well-being. The system strives to provide safe, compassionate and state-of-the-art care. Cardiologists from clinics throughout the region all provide care at Christiana's hospital. Physicians also offer cardiology care at a same-day clinic. The majority of appointments are made either the same day or within 24 hours. Christiana has received recognition from U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades and Newsweek.

Cincinnati Children's Heart Institute. Cincinnati Children's Heart Institute is one of the largest pediatric cardiology programs in the nation and boasts especially favorable outcomes for even the most difficult and complex procedures. The institute implements a bench-to-bedside approach, which allows it to bring research results into mainstream treatment plans for its patients before they become available elsewhere. From July of 2021 to June of 2022 alone, the institute saw over 27,000 outpatient visits and performed 559 cardiothoracic surgeries. Cincinnati Children’s and Lexington, Ky.-based Kentucky Children’s Hospital Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program is ranked among the top programs in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report in their 2022-23 list of Best Children’s Hospitals.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic's department of cardiovascular medicine has physicians working in every cardiovascular specialty, offering the latest medications and interventional heart disease procedures. It has 139 physicians on staff to serve patients. A longstanding leader and innovator in the heart care industry, Cleveland Clinic provided the first cardiac catheterization, created new diagnostic imaging approaches and designed novel treatment plans for heart disease. Cleveland Clinic has achieved a three-star rating in all adult cardiac surgery, both categories for general thoracic surgery and the newest rating for transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement. Cleveland Clinic has been ranked as the No. 1 hospital in the country for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 28 consecutive years.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital. Concord Hospital's Cardiovascular Institute has 295 beds and 29 specialists providing comprehensive cardiovascular care. The system offers transcatheter aortic valve placement, MitraClip, percutaneous closure of PFO and ASD as well as Watchman procedures. Concord is a leader in New England for the percutaneous approach for transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Dell Children's Medical Center (Austin, Texas). Dell Children's Medical Center includes The Texas Center for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Disease, which has been designated a three-star program by the Society of Thoracic Surgery and therefore places in the top 10 percent of congenital cardiac centers in the U.S. and Canada. The 24-bed dedicated cardiac care unit boasts constant on-site physician coverage, top-of-the-line technology, a multidisciplinary team and more. Due to its partnership with the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, the medical center is able to draw from the latest in education and research to expand its medical and surgical practices.

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.). Duke University's heart center is ranked among the top programs in the nation, serving more than 65,000 people with heart disease every year. It provides diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients, including coronary care, outpatient and inpatient cardiology, catheterization and heart and lung transplantation. Duke also has several cardiology research projects ongoing, including a valve surgery database which follows 9,000 patients undergoing surgery for valve disease.

East Jefferson General Hospital (Metairie, La.). East Jefferson General Hospital's heart and vascular care department is a comprehensive program that features early detection of heart conditions, novel treatment for heart disease, and cardiac rehabilitation. Providers recently completed their 50th transcarotid artery revascularization, a minimally invasive procedure that can clear blockages and open a narrowed carotid artery. The hospital was awarded the 2023 institutional award for excellence in cardiovascular patient care at the 29th annual cardiovascular nursing symposium. It is the only Blue Distinction Center+ for cardiac care in the New Orleans area, which allows the hospital to provide patients with more cost effective services.

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta). The heart and vascular center is one of the largest centers at Emory Healthcare, with over 20 subspecialists falling into cardiology, vascular surgery, cardiac imaging and cardiothoracic surgery. Physicians from all four subspecialties collaborate to bring the top expertise and patient care to patients. As an academic medical center, several of the physicians are also faculty members at Emory's school of medicine, bringing in a mix of clinical and research knowledge from the classroom. Emory's vascular care center is the only heart program in Atlanta, and one of just a few in the state of Georgia.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. Englewood Health's cardiovascular care program is made up of a nationally recognized team of experts who diagnose and treat a wide range of cardiovascular conditions, working closely with each patient to develop personalized treatment plans. The hospital has adopted many minimally invasive techniques, which have proven to offer patients improved outcomes, shorter hospital stays and faster recoveries when surgical intervention is required. The hospital has been at the forefront of innovation, being one of the first in the region to offer the Evolut FX TAVR system, a fourth-generation transcatheter heart valve that enhances the capacity to treat patients with varying valve anatomies, and became the first hospital in Bergen County to receive the American College of Cardiology Transcatheter Valve Certification.

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee). Froedtert's heart and vascular center provides a full spectrum of care, from risk-reducing strategies to minimally invasive treatment options. It has been named a top cardiology program by Fortune and U.S. News & World Report. It also has three out of three stars from the Society for Vascular Surgery's Vascular Quality Initiative for its active participation in the Registry Participation Program.

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center (Myrtle Beach, S.C.). A 403-bed acute care hospital within the Grand Strand Health System, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center is home to one of the largest cardiac facilities in Horry and Georgetown counties. In addition to offering procedures for a variety of cardiovascular conditions, the hospital also offers advanced imaging and diagnostic services within their cardiac catheterization lab, and is one of the few in South Carolina to offer transcatheter aortic valve replacement. In 2023, the hospital was named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care by Healthgrades.

Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. Hackensack's cardiology program brings some of the country's top cardiology specialists together under one roof, utilizing scientific data to provide the best patient care options. Physicians provide services from prevention and diagnosis to surgery and rehabilitation. Its program for interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery and stroke care consistently place in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation by outside rankings publications. U.S. News & World Report has named Hackensack the top cardiology and heart surgery program in the state.

Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. Hartford's division of cardiology is led by chief physician Joseph Radojevic, MD, who oversees several other cardiology specialists on staff. The hospital department consists of multiple different laboratories, programs and specialties providing multidisciplinary care and innovative treatments across the system. It is a national leader in cardiovascular disease, prevention, treatment, surgery and research.

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia). Penn Medicine's cardiology program consists of 35 physicians and providers treating patients in cardiology and vascular medicine. The program combines physicians from several different disciplines who coordinate care from start to finish. The practice is home to physicians in several programs, including cardiac arrhythmia, cardio-oncoloy, heart failure, heart valve disease, vascular medicine and women's cardiovascular care.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Houston Methodist uses advanced imaging and cutting-edge techniques to treat a wide variety of heart conditions, from common to complex. Physicians at the system specialize in all areas of heart disease and heart health. Houston Methodist strives to set an international benchmark for cardiology. It has been ranked a top program for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). Johns Hopkins has a team of over 100 cardiologists providing patient care and advancing medicine in the region. Its clinicians specialize in cardiology, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and pediatric heart care. Researchers at the vascular institute are also involved in several clinical trials to advance the care and treatment of cardiovascular conditions. Current research areas include heart rhythm and arrhythmia, hypertension, imaging, interventional cardiology and myocardial biology.

Johnston Memorial Hospital (Abingdon, Va.). The Johnston Memorial Hospital cardiology program provides care for patients in all stages of their vascular care journeys. It offers a rehabilitation department, outpatient services and a 24-hour cardiac catheterization lab that offers several inpatient and outpatient services. Its full-service referral center for advanced heart disease diagnoses and treats patients with urgent problems 24 hours a day. Johnston is the only hospital in Southwest Virginia offering 24/7 interventional cardiology services. It has been certified by the Chest Pain Center with PCI and is an AACVPR-Certified Cardiac Rehabilitation Program.

Keck Medical Center of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medical Center of USC's cardiology and heart surgery program is one of the nation's premier heart programs, featuring state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and positive patient outcomes. The medical center's cardiology and heart surgery specialty is ranked No. 19 in the U.S. according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 rankings. The program was also designated as high-performing in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart attack, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Keck Medicine of USC recently launched the new USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute, which will translate cutting-edge discoveries and clinical trials into transformative therapies for prevention, detection and treatment.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Emmaus, Pa.). The Lehigh Valley Network has more than 140 cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, vascular surgeons and advanced practice clinicians at eight office locations in the state. Lehigh ranks among the nation's leaders in heart attack survival rate and is the largest cardiovascular program in the region. It also offers a three-year fellowship program for cardiovascular disease training, and is expanding to include an interventional cardiology fellowship. The institute offers home monitoring and remote patient monitoring services for patients with heart rhythm disorders, congestive heart failure and heart failure.

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City). Lenox Hill Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, provides inpatient and surgical care spanning a comprehensive suite of specialties, ranging from heart and lung care to sports medicine. A leader in heart care, the hospital's cardiac program has been recognized among the top 5 percent in the nation for overall cardiac services by Healthgrades for over 10 consecutive years. It was nationally recognized in several specialties in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 "Best Hospitals" rankings, including cardiology and heart surgery.The Society of Thoracic Surgeons ranks the hospital as one of the top providers of bypass surgery, mitral valve repair and replacement surgery performance.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). In 1916, Massachusetts General Hospital became one of the first hospitals to open a dedicated cardiac unit. In the succeeding years, it has developed a heart monitor that detects and treats arrhythmias, led the creation of pacemakers, and established minimally invasive heart care techniques. Corrigan Minehan Heart Center currently employs expert physicians and nurses across 11 condition-specific programs to provide treatments and preventive care for cardiac conditions. As a Harvard Medical School teaching institution, the heart center also educates future physicians and participates in leading cardiac research that benefits patient care. According to U.S. News & World Report, it is No. 7 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery in 2022-23.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). At Mayo Clinic, the cardiovascular medicine department's over 250 subspecialized cardiovascular experts treat more than 100,000 adults and children annually. The department is one of the world's biggest and most comprehensive heart practices, drawing from the expertise of physicians at Mayo Clinic's Arizona, Florida and Minnesota campuses to provide integrated, seamless care. Mayo Clinic constantly integrates new knowledge, research discoveries and therapies into their cardiac care, often offering patients access to exclusive clinical trials and novel treatments. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in Phoenix, Ariz. and in Jacksonville, Fla., are all ranked among the "Best Hospitals" for heart and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

Medical City Dallas Hospital. Medical City Dallas, a part of HCA Healthcare, is a renowned 899-bed hospital that focuses on advancing healthcare through innovation and compassionate care. Their dedicated tertiary care facility, Medical City Heart Hospital, specializes in comprehensive heart and vascular treatments with 63 beds. The hospital offers a wide array of services, including complex surgeries, advanced heart failure treatment, minimally invasive procedures, heart transplants, and specialized care for conditions like atrial fibrillation and thoracic aortic aneurysms. With a track record of excellence, their transplant program has performed over 613 heart transplants and has recorded a 91 percent one year survival rate with lowered risk of graft failure when compared to average U.S. transplant programs.

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute (Washington, D.C.). With over 200 specialists spanning 10 MedStar Health hospitals and various physicians' offices, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute performs 2,200 heart surgeries and 5,000 vascular procedures annually. Additionally, it conducts extensive research via the MedStar Cardiovascular Research Network and is currently involved in 120 active clinical trials. It provides academic teaching programs in collaboration with Georgetown University School of Medicine to foster the next generation of heart care providers. The institute also offers the only 24/7 emergency transport team in the region.

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Memorial Hermann's Heart & Vascular program brings more than 300 affiliated cardiovascular-related specialists to invest in advanced technology, educate future physicians, and conduct innovative research to improve cardiovascular care. It shapes best industry practices through professional collaboration forums like the Houston Aortic Symposium and Houston Shock Symposium. As part of the larger Memorial Hermann Health System, the program is integrated into a network of care delivery sites and specialty programs, including cardiovascular imaging, comprehensive cardiac surgery, and a leading Aortic Center of Excellence. Additionally, the hospital has a multidisciplinary team for heart failure, transplants, heart rhythm disorders, thoracic surgery, valve and structural heart innovation, vascular disease care, and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation. In 2022, Healthgrades ranked Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in the top 100 hospitals in America and second in Texas for coronary intervention.

Memorial University Medical Center (Savannah, Ga.). Memorial Health University Medical Center has a long-standing history of cardiac care in Savannah, GA. Over the years, the hospital has made advancements in heart care, such as establishing a cardiac catheterization lab and introducing innovative surgical techniques. In 2018, Memorial Health joined HCA Healthcare, further enhancing its capabilities and expanding its services. In recent news, Memorial Health has been recognized as the first southeast Georgia Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center, performed its 1,000th left atrial appendage closure in February 2023, and hosted the first Cardiovascular Summit in March 2023. Additionally, the hospital received the 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades.

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital. The Heart Institute at Midland has 546 beds and 13 specialists on staff who have cared for patients in the region for over 20 years. The system provides cardiac catheterization and intervention, as well as cardiac and thoracic surgery, most recently adding TAVR services. The center also offers outpatient rehabilitation for patients following surgery. It offers free heart screenings for patients aged 14 to 18, and has been recognized by the American Heart Association and the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Certification.

Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.). Mission Hospital, the 815-bed flagship of Mission Health, owned by HCA Healthcare, provides the only open heart and interventional cardiology in the region. In 2021, the hospital earned the Fortune and IBM Watson Health "50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals" distinction for the 15th consecutive year. It also gained a three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. Healthgrades named Mission Hospital as one of "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care" for 2021-23.

Montefiore Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.). Montefiore Medical Center cares for cardiac patients through the Montefiore Einstein Center for Heart and Vascular Care. Among its many claims to fame, it is the only destination in New York for bloodless heart transplants. In 2022, it performed the very first HIV to HIV heart transplant in the world. Its team also performed the first in-human, completely percutaneous chordal replacement for degenerative mitral valve insufficiency in 2022. Thanks to high success rates and excellent outcomes, the medical center has increased its volume of procedures by almost 30 percent from the previous year, making it one of the largest programs in the nation. U.S. News & World Report designated the medical center as high-performing in aortic valve surgery, heart attack and heart failure for 2022-23.

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Morristown Medical Center is home to the biggest cardiac surgery program in the state of New Jersey and was named one of the 50 best hospitals in America by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23. It also received high-performing designations for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The medical center's Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute is the hub of Atlantic Health System Heart Care and participates in dozens of clinical trials every year in order to achieve improved patient outcomes.

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Since its inception in 2006, Mount Sinai Heart at Mount Sinai Hospital has functioned as an international leader in cardiology, featuring physicians that specialize in treatment for arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular disease and vascular disease. The experts at Mount Sinai Heart also benefit from the research and innovation gleaned from their collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Mount Sinai Hospital was ranked No. 6 in cardiology and heart surgery for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas). The 425-bed MountainView Hospital treats the full spectrum of heart conditions, providing heart attack care, ER services, cardiac surgery and rehabilitation. It has been certified by the Joint Commission as a Chest Pain Center and has been awarded a three-star ranking by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the American College of Cardiology for 2021. It was named one of "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care" by Healthgrades in 2023.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City). NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is a top provider of heart care for children and adults alike, specializing in angioplasty surgery, coronary bypass surgery, catheter ablations, heart transplantations and more. Its heart program boasts a number of physician leaders who are not only practicing doctors, but also chief directors of their cardiovascular departments. As an academic health care delivery system, the heart program is often responsible for research findings that chart the path forward for worldwide cardiovascular care standards.

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). North Shore University Hospital, part of Northwell Health, offers the best heart program in the Long Island region according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 rankings. Its Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital aims to return patients to their lives by utilizing the most up-to-date, minimally invasive procedures and techniques. Healthgrades ranks it No. 2 in New York for cardiac surgery and No. 4 in the state for coronary intervention, while the Society of Thoracic Surgeons recognizes it for top performance in all areas of open-heart surgery.

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health Cardiovascular Institute (Evanston, Ill.). Ranging from prevention to treatment, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health Cardiovascular Institute offers a full range of heart disease and cardiac condition care. Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Heart Hospital performed the world’s first minimally invasive cryoballoon procedure to treat atrial fibrillation and was among the first in Illinois to offer highly specialized heart procedures, like TAVR and Watchman. NorthShore plans to open a new Cardiovascular Institute pavilion in Glenview, Ill. The program provides implantation of cutting-edge leadless pacemakers for heart rhythm disorders, innovative non-surgical catheter-based heart aortic and mitral valve treatments, minimally invasive endovascular techniques for treating aortic aneurysms and carotid artery disease, personalized medicine to uncover genetically driven cardiac conditions and access to the latest medical, endovascular and surgical techniques through clinical trials.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). The Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital combines top-of-the-line clinical services with groundbreaking research trials to enhance treatment and device options for cardiac patients. It comprises six clinical centers that offer streamlined, personalized, patient-centered care. A sought-after destination for patients needing highly specialized heart and vascular care, it is ranked No. 8 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23 and has been the highest ranked program in the state of Illinois for 15 years in a row.

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City). NYU Langone is a hub for heart and vascular specialists, whose expertise in cardiology, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and diagnostic imaging are renowned locally, regionally and internationally. Over 300 cardiologists collaborate to offer each patient specialized, multidisciplinary cardiac care ranging from prevention to diagnosis to treatment. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” list for 2022-23 rates NYU Langone among the top 5 hospitals in the country for cardiology and heart surgery. The Society of Thoracic Surgeons gave NYU Langone a three-star rating for mitral valve replacement and repair, aortic valve repair and coronary artery bypass. The Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, a prestigious academic cardiovascular program, is granted over $45 million annually in grant support for its research faculty.

Ochsner Health and Ochsner Hospital for Children (New Orleans, La.). Ochsner's pediatric and adult congenital cardiac program has 12 beds and 27 department specialists serving patients in the area. The system has been ranked a top pediatric cardiology and a top heart surgery provider in the state of Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report, offering the only pediatric heart transplant program in the state. The system serves over 76,000 children every year.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Heart and Vascular Center has a robust offering of specialized programs and experts able to address a wide variety of cardiac conditions. The program provides leading medical and surgical care, supplemented by ongoing clinical trials and research studies via Ohio State’s Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute. Part of the center is the 150-bed Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, which was the first academic hospital dedicated to cardiovascular care in the nation.

Orlando (Fla.) Health Heart and Vascular Institute. At Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute, a multidisciplinary team of cardiologists, heart and vascular surgeons, and cardiovascular professionals provide care in 40 specialties, utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic imaging and treatment methods. Orlando Health's structural heart program has completed over 1,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures and over 100 mitral clip cases to date. In February 2023, the system launched an innovative robotic cardiac surgery program that provides minimally invasive, robotic-assisted surgery for structural and valve disease, one of the first of its kind in Orlando. The Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute is widely recognized for significant advances in minimally invasive options for aortic and mitral valves, and for aneurysms and dissections, including endovascular aneurysm repair.

Overlake Medical Center and Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). Overlake Medical Center and Clinics is a nonprofit featuring a 349-bed hospital and a network of clinics. With 34 specialists, 27 of which are cardiology providers, Overlake is renowned for its quality of cardiac care and exceptional patient safety. It is one of the nation's only hospitals that performs a specialized aortic valve reconstruction, the Ozaki procedure, for adults. It recently completed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. Overlake is continually recognized as high performing in heart failure, heart bypass surgery and heart attack by U.S. News & World Report.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane, Wash.). 644-bed Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is one of the Northwest's largest hospitals. It features the Providence Spokane Heart Institute, a nationally recognized center of excellence for pediatric and adult heart and vascular care that is home to the only heart transplant center and the only adult and teen congenital heart center in the Inland Northwest. In 2023, it earned an award for cardiac surgery excellence from Healthgrades. U.S. News & World Report also ranked it as high-performing in several areas of heart and vascular care for 2022-23, including heart attack, heart bypass surgery, congestive heart failure and more.

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.). One of Healthgrades' "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for the second year in a row, 523-bed Providence St. Vincent Medical Center features Providence Heart Institute as a center of excellence. With a patient-focused approach, expert cardiologists aim to personalize treatment plans that work best for patients. The heart care team offers comprehensive options for patients, featuring the latest therapies and clinical trials. Providence as a whole treats 400,000 heart patients a year across 51 hospitals and 26 heart and vascular centers.

Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute (Kankakee, Ill.). The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute provides patients with access to a wide array of clinical program areas, such as interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, cardiac-oncology, electrophysiology, cardiothoracic surgery, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and diagnostic services. It also offers a graduate medical education program and research programs. The interventional cardiology program has recently completed their 100th TAVR procedure, as well as their 100th Watchman procedure. In 2018, Riverside Healthcare received $3.3 million towards the development of four new state of the art cardiac catheterization labs and the further growth of the Heart & Vascular Institute.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. The Rochester system has 1,300 beds across eight hospitals with 50 specialists. Its Sands-Constellation Heart Institute has seen significant growth over the past 10 years, serving over 500 patients yearly. Its advanced heart failure program has issued over 100 VADs in four years, and its Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association has served over 100 patients. Its heart institute serves over 300 geographic miles, and recently launched an innovative cardiac urgent care program. The system is also running 15 industry-sponsored clinical trials.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). Rush University Medical Center is internationally recognized for its heart and vascular care, which ranges from treatment for heart disease and arrhythmias to heart failure. The hospital recognizes the difference in women's heart care versus men's, is nationally ranked for cardiac bypass surgery by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and provides patients with access to trailblazing trials. For the third consecutive year in 2023, Rush was ranked among the best hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. It ranks 25th in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery.

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). The RWJBarnabas cardiovascular service line has over 400 beds and 800 on staff cardiologists and surgeons serving 12 hospitals and 35 outpatient practice locations. It is home to one of the top 10 largest heart transplant programs in the country based on volume, and the system collectively performs more TAVR procedures than any other system in the state. In 2022, its heart transplant program surpassed over 1,350 patient hearts. The system also receives over $1 million in funding and grants annually. Since 2017, it has reduced operating costs by $75 million through improved standardization and efficiency.

Saint Francis Heart and Vascular Institute (Tulsa, Okla.). Saint Francis Health System's Saint Francis Heart and Vascular Institute consists of 28 cardiologists, 20 advanced practice providers, three cardiothoracic surgeons and one vascular surgeon. As the largest cardiovascular and thoracic program in the state, Saint Francis has one of the busiest structural cardiology programs in the state of Oklahoma, and its transcatheter aortic valve replacement and Watchman programs see the most traffic in the state. It is home to one of the most successful cardiac MRI programs in the state, the only dedicated cardiac PET scanner in Tulsa, and is No. 1 for catheter ablations. As the majority of the state is rural, the program is also expanding its cardiology outreach clinics in order to see patients closer to their homes. Saint Francis Hospital was named the No. 1 hospital in Oklahoma for the sixth time by U.S. News & World Report and ranked as high-performing in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart attack and heart failure.

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver). Saint Joseph Hospital treats a number of specialized heart and vascular conditions. Ranked among "America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care and Coronary Intervention" for 2021-23 by Healthgrades, it boasts superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery. For more than 140, the hospital has provided heart surgery for the Denver region with great outcomes. Saint Joseph Hospital, National Jewish Health in Denver, and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente have partnered together to give patients the best possible heart care.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). The 42-bed Sanford Heart Hospital leads a team of experienced specialists in various heart-related fields and offers a wide range of services such as cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery. Since its establishment in 2012, Sanford Heart Hospital has treated over 196,000 patients and performed over 205,000 surgeries and procedures. The hospital is renowned for its patient-centered approach, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative treatments, which have contributed to its national recognition and positive patient outcomes in chest pain, heart attack and heart failure. Additionally, Sanford Heart Hospital is dedicated to education and research, actively participating in teaching programs and collaborating with Sanford Imagenetics to advance genetic medicine in the field of cardiology.

Scripps La Jolla (Calif.) Hospitals. Scripps is a nationally renowned leader in heart care, with cardiologists that diagnose and treat various heart conditions using the most advanced technology. Scripps treats more heart patients in San Diego than any other health care system, provides more evidence-based interventions than the state average and presents patients with minimally invasive options for treatment. Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla are ranked at No. 27 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" list for 2022-23.

St. John's Regional Medical Center of Dignity Health (Oxnard, Calif.). The St. John's cardiology department has 373 beds and 33 specialists offering diagnostic, interventional and surgical treatment options for heart and vascular conditions. It also partners with the American Heart Association to provide free community education programs. The system has seen no major complications or mortalities in its cardiac surgery program thus far in 2023, and received three stars from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for medication management. It has been recognized by Healthgrades, U.S. News & World Report and BlueCross BlueShield Association.

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn, N.Y.). The St. Francis heart center is part of the Catholic Health system, which has been serving patients since 1922. The hospital is New York's only specialty-designated cardiac center. It has received accolades from U.S. News & World Report, Leapfrog, the American College of Cardiology, CMS, The Joint Commission, Press Ganey and the Women's Choice Awards.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Stanford Health Care's cardiovascular health department is committed to promoting discovery and innovation through research, training future cardiovascular leaders and transforming patient care. Services offered include preventative care, early detection, complex surgical interventions and rehabilitation that address all aspects of cardiovascular health. The department's team of 122 specialists includes numerous providers who are nationally-recognized in fields including cardiovascular therapeutics, cardiovascular computed tomography, and heart and lung transplantation. In 2023, Stanford Health Care topped the list for transplant rate and 1-year graft rate when compared to 147 heart transplant centers' adult patients. It is ranked ninth in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. The 1,040-bed Tampa General Hospital features a 200-bed Heart and Vascular Institute, where 86 specialists offer the entire spectrum of cardiovascular treatments. Within the institute, there are seven centers of excellence that collaborate with one another to provide the highest possible level of patient care: cardiothoracic surgery, electrophysiology, heart failure and transplant, interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, general and preventative cardiology, and advanced cardiac imaging. Tampa General utilizes leading-edge technology to ensure top-notch care, such as 3D printing for planning aortic valve replacements, trauma surgery, cancer surgery and other reconstructions. It is also the first in Florida to perform robotic mitral valve repair with the smallest incisions and without rib spreading.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). The 118-bed Texas Children's Heart Center has over 100 physicians on staff specializing in anesthesiology, interventional cardiology and more. The center treats 23,000 patients and performs more than 800 procedures annually. In 2018, the center unveiled an eight-floor tower dedicated exclusively to cardiac care. The center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, The Healthcare Accreditation Colloquium and the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston). Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center is one of the biggest cardiovascular centers in the U.S. The institute implements best practices and leading treatments that go on to become the standard in cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. As the provider of the nation's first successful heart transplant and the world's first implantation of an artificial heart in a man, the hospital prides itself on innovation. Since its inception, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center has performed over 250,000 heart catheterizations, 115,000 open-heart surgeries, 1,450 heart transplants; and 1,000 LVAD implants. U.S. News & World Report named Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center as No. 20 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery for 2022-23.

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). The 741-bed TriStar Centennial Medical Center offers medical and surgical programs in a number of specialties, including heart and vascular services. TriStar Centennial Heart & Vascular Center provides personalized, cutting-edge care utilizing the most advanced equipment and technology. In 2022, TriStar Centennial opened an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation unit to aid those with severe heart or lung failure. It is an accredited chest pain center as designated by the American College of Cardiology. It is also a Blue Distinction Center for Cardiac Care according to Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento). UC Davis Medical Center's heart services include support for weakening hearts, care for structural heart defects, catheter-based treatments, focus on preventive heart health and more. It places particular emphasis on minimally invasive treatment options that do not require opening the chest, which leads to faster recovery times. UC Davis Medical Center is ranked No. 32 in cardiology and heart surgery for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.

UCLA Health. One of the largest heart transplant and lung transplant programs in the nation, UCLA Health's division of heart and vascular services has cemented itself as a leader in cardiovascular care during the past 25 years. The department uses advanced surgical options in a range of subspecialties to provide care for patients across 10 locations throughout greater Los Angeles. The department also features a dedicated research team, meaning patients can access advanced therapies. UCLA Health ranks at No. 9 in cardiology, according to U.S. News & World Report.

UC San Diego Health. UC San Diego Health is the region's only academic health system, and its Cardiovascular Institute is a wealth of innovation, knowledge and research. With physicians coming from backgrounds in cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, neurology, cardiac imaging and more, patients benefit from collaborative, integrated care. UC San Diego Health's cardiovascular and heart surgery programs are among the top 25 in the nation, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). UCSF Health's division of cardiology expertly prevents and treats cardiovascular conditions for patients across three campuses. Wielding the most modern equipment and technologies, physicians address a wide range of clinical problems with a patient-focused approach. Many physicians use treatments created at UCSF, including ablation to treat arrhythmias and cardiac resynchronization to treat heart failure. UCSF Health features one of the nation's most reputable cardiology training programs, and over 400 applicants vie for just six fellowship positions annually. UCSF Medical Center is ranked No. 37 the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids, Iowa). The 532-bed UnityPoint Health — St. Luke's Hospital is at the forefront of innovative heart care in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa region. As the sole Iowa hospital with the American College of Cardiology's Transcatheter Valve Certification, the hospital offers specialized outreach cardiology services to rural communities. Heart and vascular specialty programs provided include clinics for anticoagulation therapy, heart valve treatment, pulmonary hypertension, varicose vein treatment and heart failure management. Dedication to exceptional cardiac care has earned UnityPoint Health — St. Luke's the prestigious American College of Cardiology ER Chest Pain Center Accreditation for over a decade. It is nationally recognized for heart and vascular care by U.S. News & World Report.

University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute (Cleveland). Physicians and surgeons at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute achieve exemplary patient outcomes via the use of advanced minimally invasive techniques. With over 140 heart and vascular clinical trials at their disposal, patients at the institute benefit from the latest medications, devices and techniques. The institute comprises f 11 different centers of excellence, each with a different subspecialty focus.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. The 1,157-bed University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital ranks at No. 31 in cardiology and heart surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 rankings. Healthgrades recognized it as one of "America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery." The UAB Cardiovascular Institute, which encompasses heart care delivery across UAB medicine, is among the largest cardiovascular centers in the nation.

University of Chicago Medical Center. UChicago Medicine formed its cardiology department in 1950 and has a storied history in research, teaching and patient care. In its pursuit of excellence, it has created the University of Chicago Heart and Vascular Institute, which is a multidisciplinary venture amongst departments that aims to enhance delivery of care for heart and vascular patients. It has also launched a new Center for Arrhythmia Care. University of Chicago Medical Center is ranked No. 44 in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center. UC Health's Heart Care Program at the UC College of Medicine focuses on cardiovascular disease, advanced heart failure and cardiovascular surgery. The center has achieved numerous milestones, including being ranked in the top 10 percent nationwide for patient outcomes in adult heart transplants, pioneering the endoscopic triple valve procedure, and receiving the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award. With over 3,000 patients seen annually at their Advanced Heart Failure Treatment Center and a rapidly growing structural heart program, UC Health continues to lead in innovative research, implantation of mechanical assist devices, and advancements in cardiac surgery. In 2023, UC Health was ranked a top 100 hospital for coronary intervention by Healthgrades.

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City). The University of Kansas Hospital is committed to providing patients with comprehensive, patient-centered advanced heart care. The hospital provides advanced and innovative care in advanced heart failure, heart attack, heart rhythm disorders, vascular disease, cardiovascular surgery, transplant, and more. Exemplary work in their heart failure and transplant program has earned the hospital national recognition via Get With The Guidelines. Additionally, the hospital is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in cardiology and heart surgery, and is listed as the top hospital in Kansas.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health. As an academic health system, University of Louisville Health's expert physicians supplement care with the latest research and discoveries. The system currently has 85 heart care providers on their team. Among many accomplishments, the system's heart care department implanted the world's first and second AbioCor implantable replacement hearts. They also completed the first successful heart transplant after using a thoracic ventricular assist device. U of L Health Heart Hospital recently completed its 1,000th TAVR procedure.

University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center (Ann Arbor). Innovative, advanced efforts to treat cardiovascular disease are at the center of the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center's mission. Seeing more than 70,000 outpatients and 6,000 inpatients, the hospital utilizes its multidisciplinary medical teams, research at the Cardiovascular Research Center, and advanced technologies to treat a range of cardiovascular conditions. The hospital is ranked 26th in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report, and is recognized as high performing in heart failure, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve repair or replacement, heart bypass surgery, TAVR and heart attack.

University of Virginia Health (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health Heart & Vascular Center is a renowned 132-bed hospital that provides expert and comprehensive care for patients with cardiovascular disease, and performs more than 1,300 cardiac surgeries annually. With a wide range of specialties, including general cardiovascular disease, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, valvular heart disease and more, the center offers a multidisciplinary approach to optimize treatment for each patient. The hospital's cardiology and heart surgery services are nationally recognized, and it has maintained the highest possible rating for aortic valve replacement surgery since 2009. Furthermore, UVA Health is committed to cutting-edge research and has made significant advancements in areas such as cardiac imaging, genetic studies on coronary artery disease, and identifying contributors to high blood pressure.

UPMC (Pittsburgh). UPMC's Heart and Vascular Institute is a leader in comprehensive cardiovascular care. Combining a team of experienced medical professionals, innovative technology and a culture of teamwork, the hospital has earned national ranking in cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report. Annually, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons at UPMC perform over 1,000 cardiac and thoracic surgical procedures. A pioneer in cardiovascular health, UPMC was the first in the region to perform both open heart surgery and coronary artery balloon angioplasty. The Society of Thoracic Surgeons has recognized the Institute with the highest quality three-star rating for their exceptional cardiovascular surgery outcomes.

USA Health University Hospital (Mobile, Ala.). USA Health University Hospital offers patients a multidisciplinary approach to cardiovascular care in cardio-oncology, cardiology outpatient testing, interventional cardiology and pediatric cardiology. The hospital also offers cardiac catheterization and interventional laboratories to provide patients with minimally invasive diagnostics and treatment for heart disease. In addition, USA Health is home to three subspecialty clinics, the Coumadin Clinic, the Heart Failure Clinic and the Pacemaker Clinic, which offer special focus for patients with certain diagnoses. The hospital has also been recognized for exceptional care in heart failure and stroke via Get With The Guidelines.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern Medical Center is ranked one of the country's top 15 hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report. The center offers compassionate and individualized heart care to patients seeking treatment for heart attack, heart failure, congenital heart disease, peripheral vascular disease and more. The center boasts exceptional results from their heart transplant program, which exceeds national averages for one-year, five-year and 10-year survival rates. Additionally, UT Southwestern is committed to providing preventative care to at-risk populations, offering patients assistance in cholesterol management, hypertension control and cardiac rehabilitation services.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). The Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute offers unique and innovative services to patients seeking cardiovascular care. Ranked as one of the nation's top 20 hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report, the Institute is known for their specialized treatment and is a leader in services such as atrial fibrillation and left atrial appendage closure, Marfan syndrome and spontaneous coronary artery dissection. Additionally, Vanderbilt Health is home to one of the top transplant programs in the world, offering patients in need of heart or multi-organ transplant access to innovative treatment and positive outcomes.

Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center (Richmond, Va.). The Pauley Heart Center at VCU Health is home to interdisciplinary teams serving patients in cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery, cardiac imaging, and interventional cardiac care. As an academic medical center, Pauley Heart Center is also responsible for training physicians and leading research, furthering the knowledge and application of cardiovascular disease treatment. The center offers 99 inpatient beds in the Cardiac Care, Cardiothoracic Surgery Care, Coronary Intensive Care and Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Units, as well as a noninvasive lab with an adjacent 16-bed specialized pre-procedure and recovery unit.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan has 28 locations across the state of Pennsylvania, with 117 physicians and advanced practice providers serving patients. WellSpan provides over 500 cardiac surgeries a year, offering cutting-edge treatments and new technologies. WellSpan is one of only 100 designated "gold" centers by the International Extracorporeal Life Support Organization. It is also one of the only hospitals in North America to have a 4DCT in the catheterization lab. WellSpan has been Joint Commission certified since 2014. In 2021, WellSpan spent $33 million constructing the 60,000 square-foot WellSpan Heart & Vascular Center.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital. Yale New Haven Hospital's Heart and Vascular Center provides treatment to the highest volume of heart and vascular patients in the state of Connecticut. The hospital has a storied history of heart care firsts, spanning from the creation of the nation's first fetal cardiovascular center in 1985 to Connecticut's first heart-lung transplant in 1988 to New England's first transplant of a Jarvik2000 ventricular assist device into a failing heart in 2003. The hospital is ranked as high-performing in cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-23.