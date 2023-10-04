100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs | 2023

Becker's is thrilled to highlight the orthopedic programs of 100 hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

These programs are committed to providing exceptional orthopedic care for patients with musculoskeletal conditions or injuries. The programs on this list treat a high volume of patients each year, offer access to various clinical trials and utilize the most innovative technologies available. Many of these hospitals and health systems have earned recognition from prestigious rankings organizations such as U.S. News & World Report, are the official providers of professional sports teams and have received the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems, or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.



We accepted nominations for this list. Please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with any questions or comments.





AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). The 3,234-bed AdventHealth system has 28 fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons and physicians. The system partners with Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics to provide comprehensive orthopedic care, treating more than 4,000 musculoskeletal injuries and conditions every year. The two groups launched a formal partnership in 2021. In two years, the partnership has added 28 new physicians and eight clinic locations across the state. AdventHealth also became the first system in Florida to use a Mako robotic-assisted arm for joint replacements.

Allina Health (Minneapolis). Allina Health Orthopedics provides multidisciplinary care across three hospitals. Allina is investing in minimally invasive robotic technology, with providers recently completing the 1,000th hospital-based orthopedic robotic case. The orthopedic program’s joint replacement services feature expertise in injury prevention, pre-surgery education, medical imaging and radiology, minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery and more. The shoulder program, which boasts one of the highest-volumes in the nation, has become a regional destination for care. Allina Health Orthopedics is also in the process of developing a hip preservation program. From fall 2023 onward, care accessibility will increase via a virtual orthopedic urgent care platform.

Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Arkansas Children's orthopedic experts provide optimal care for limb deformities, spine and neuromuscular issues, bone and soft tissue tumors, brachial plexus injuries, conditions involving the upper and lower extremities, and sports medicine. They have treated over 150 patients with the Shilla technique, representing every type of early onset scoliosis. Arkansas Children’s boasts state of the art spine care, including an O-arm Surgical Imaging System, an EOS low-dose radiation imaging system, and the MAGEC rod surgical technique.

Ascension Michigan (Warren, Mich.). Ascension Michigan includes orthopedic, sports medicine and rehabilitation services across the state. The system's surgeons performed over 20,000 orthopedic surgeries in the last year across specialties including hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, hand, spine and more. The Ascension Michigan Sports Medicine program includes 30-plus fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons and primary care physicians, as well as athletic trainers and physical therapists, who offer sports physicians, concussion assessments and prevention, performance nutrition and physiology, event medicine and athletic training. The program serves as the official sports medicine provider for the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola (Fla.). Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola's orthopedic facility operates as a tertiary care referral center for complex primary and revision joint surgery. Conducting 200-plus hip and knee revisions annually, the team has earned the distinction as a Total Joint Center of Excellence every year for the last decade. Additionally, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola earned both the orthopedic surgery and joint replacement excellence awards from Healthgrades in 2023.

Ascension St. Vincent's (Jacksonville, Fla.). The Ascension St. Vincent's Performance Orthopedics and Spine Specialty Hospital delivers personalized and comprehensive orthopedic care. The institution promotes collaboration between orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, rehabilitation specialists, and pain management experts. The hospital also integrates modern technologies by offering robotic-assisted procedures, using technologies such as the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, VELYS Hip Navigation, and Mako Total Knee SmartRobotics. In 2022, the hospital was recognized as a 100 Best Hospital for Orthopedic Surgery, Spine Surgery, and Surgical Care Excellence in the Healthgrades specialty excellence awards.

AVALA (Covington, La.). AVALA is a health network offering care in various areas including joint replacement, sports medicine, trauma and spine surgery. AVALA provides advanced technological resources in both diagnostics and procedure, including innovative surgical technologies such as three Stryker Mako Robots for joint replacement surgery, a Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot for spine surgery and a Globus Medical Excelsius3D (G-arm) for intraoperative imaging. Additionally, AVALA earned designation in 2023 as an advanced orthopedic and spine center of excellence from DNV. Also in 2023, AVALA was presented with the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence award and the Healthgrades outstanding patient experience award.

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Avera has built the region’s largest team of orthopedic providers, with 53 specialty physicians at eight clinic locations and 40 outreach locations. The Avera on Louise Health Campus is home to a $133 million modern clinic, orthopedic hospital and surgery center completed in 2019. Services include operative and non-operative general orthopedic care, joint replacement, joint arthroscopy, sports medicine, concussion management, foot and ankle surgery, hand and wrist, and cartilage restoration. Also in Sioux Falls, 24/7 orthopedic trauma services are provided at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in addition to the specialties of back and neck care and pediatric orthopedics. Specialized orthopedic urgent walk-in care offers day, evening and weekend hours. Avera Human Performance Centers in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen offer non-operative options such as ultrasound guided injections, plasma rich protein injections and stem cell injections. Physical and occupational therapy is offered at over 56 locations in 42 communities, in addition to strength and conditioning and athletic trainers.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). Baylor Scott & White Health’s integrated delivery network offers patient-centered orthopedic care at its 51 hospitals, including locations known for their expertise in treating conditions ranging from orthopedic oncology to complex joint revision. Two Baylor Scott & White Health locations are singled out as high performing in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24, and nine are identified as high performing in one or more orthopedic procedures. In 2018, the system extended its holistic approach to diagnosis, treatment and recovery in opening the Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a sports performance and multispecialty medical facility adjacent to the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys. Two years later, it opened the Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center to serve Waco, Texas, and surrounding communities.

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Bon Secours' orthopedic program has 144 employed providers joined by 456 affiliate providers that offer both surgical and nonsurgical treatment options for patients, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. The program offers comprehensive outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation services. The facility sees 66,000 cases annually, including 11,900 surgeries. Bon Secours' various care locations offer patients access to the most up-to-date treatment options including a Mazor X Stealth guidance platform and a high-tech carpal tunnel treatment option. It also recently opened an ASC with orthopedic, spine and ENT services.

Boston Children’s Hospital. One of the world’s largest, most experienced pediatric orthopedic centers, Boston Children’s is recognized for specialized care for children, adolescents and young adults. Each year, its team of over 50 physicians and 300 professionals extend care through 100,000 patient visits and 6,000 surgeries. Whether a congenital, neuromuscular or post-traumatic orthopedic condition or sports injury pediatric orthopedic specialists recognize children are not small adults. Care is tailored to each patient’s stage of physical growth and emotional development. Pioneering innovations include growth plate-sparing surgery for ACL reconstruction, robotic surgical guidance for spinal fusion surgery, and use of a nerve block catheter to reduce or eliminate the need for opiate or narcotic pain management. Thanks to multidisciplinary expertise and ongoing research, patients and families receive advanced diagnoses, cutting-edge treatments and prompt, family-centered care.

Boston Medical Center. As Lown Institute’s No. 1 ranked hospital for racial inclusivity, the Boston Medical Center department of orthopedic surgery is affiliated with Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. At New England’s busiest level I trauma center, orthopedic surgeons are experts in trauma and in treating complex fractures and non-unions. Internationally known orthopedic physicians and surgeons have advanced expertise in minimally invasive and arthroscopic surgery techniques and in utilizing innovative technologies and state-of-the-art technology and deep experience in treatment of diseases, abnormalities and deformities of the musculoskeletal system. The Orthopedic Research Laboratory, founded in 1997, is dedicated to exploring musculoskeletal diseases, injuries and developing new technologies to improve musculoskeletal function. The department team, led by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' incoming president, offers a comprehensive range of services, including hip and knee replacement, spine surgery, joint reconstruction, orthopedic trauma, elbow and hand treatments, shoulder surgeries, spine procedures, and pediatric orthopedics.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston). The Brigham and Women’s department of orthopedic surgery performs more than 10,000 surgeries and 110,000 patient evaluations annually. Ranked among the top 25 programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24, physicians specialize in surgical intervention for joint reconstruction, shoulder, hand, spine, orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle as well as podiatry, cartilage repair, and orthopedic sarcoma and cancer surgery. Brigham investigators conduct basic and clinical orthopedic research through public and private funding and the department’s Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center for Outcomes Research is among few in the world dedicated to musculoskeletal clinical and health policy research. As part of Mass General Brigham’s Sports Medicine service, Brigham physicians conduct research and provide care to athletes of all levels and abilities.

Boulder (Colo.) Community Health/Foothills Hospital. Boulder has surgeons, nurses and therapists who use innovative procedures and technologies to treat specific patient orthopedic problems. The facility provides specialized care for hip preservation, joint replacement, orthopedic trauma, pediatric orthopedics, physiatry, physical medicine, rehabilitation, sports medicine and massage therapy. Its surgeons are well-versed with an expansive range of expertise. The facility also has a Mako robotic-assisted arm for total joint replacements. The system also offers same-day treatment and its Ortho Same Day Care center.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Due to its worldwide reputation for quality care, forward-thinking approaches and top-notch education, Cedars-Sinai has been named top in California and No. 2 in the country for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24. Cedars Sinai's orthopedic experts provide care across nine clinical programs and specialties.The program is consistently on the leading edge of discoveries; among other noteworthy projects, they are currently working to create a novel therapy aiming to heal injured tendons via specialized engineered stem cells. Working with the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Institute, the orthopedics department serves as team doctors and specialists for top sports organizations, including the Los Angeles Rams, Clippers and Angels.

Children's Health (Dallas). Children’s Health Andrews Institute opened in 2015, becoming the only pediatric-focused orthopedic institute and sports medicine center of its kind in the region. The institute offers innovative treatments like trochleoplasty for patellar instability, robotic-assisted technology for pediatric scoliosis and spinal disorders, musculoskeletal ultrasound procedures and more. In 2023, Children’s Health became an associate healthcare partner for FC Dallas, the Major League Soccer team in Dallas. For calendar years 2021-23, the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research Program has received $664,000 in foundation grants to further develop their research programs.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha). The only orthopedics service in Nebraska focused solely on children and adolescents, the Children's pediatric orthopedics team includes nationally-known, subspecialized experts with decades of experience in issues of the limbs and spine, offering comprehensive, individualized care for patients with even the most complex conditions. Children's uses the most advanced imaging techniques and is the first and only hospital in Nebraska offering low-radiation EOS imaging technology. The program includes a highly regarded osteogenesis imperfecta clinic, as well as multidisciplinary clinics for metabolic bone disease, spine deformity, hip preservation, cerebral palsy, myelomeningocele, neuromuscular diseases, clubfoot and more. Through an academic partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Children's expert providers lead and contribute to pediatric orthopedic research in the areas of orthopedic trauma, osteogenesis imperfecta, spinal surgeries and the correlation between stem cells, aging and health.

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). The Children’s Hospital of Orange County Orthopaedic Institute is ranked among the nation’s top pediatric orthopedic programs by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24. Its team of more than 15 board-certified orthopedic specialists and orthopedics-trained staff provide a full spectrum of care for disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles. CHOC’s diagnostic imaging center of excellence offers low-dose orthopedic imaging, including EOSEdge 2D/3D X-ray system. Surgical innovations include customized implants and patient-specific rods for scoliosis, PRECICETM remote-controlled limb lengthening, microsurgical limb salvage and reconstruction, and 3D resection guides for tumor removal. CHOC offers the region’s most comprehensive child life and family support programs, and carefully considers the physical, mental and emotional needs of each patient and family.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The home of one of the largest and most active pediatric orthopedics programs in the world, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia's orthopedic division is a regional, national and international referral center for many hip disorders, including hip dysplasia, femoroacetabular impingement, Legg-Calve-Perthes, hip avascular necrosis and slipped capital femoral epiphysis and has the only national referral center for brachial plexus injuries. The CHOP orthopedics team offers procedures for many rare conditions, including spine, hip and limb deformities, and was the first to identify thoracic insufficiency syndrome as a disease that required specialized care and treatment. U.S. News & World Report ranked CHOP’s orthopedics program as the best in the nation for 2023-24, the third time in four years the division has received this top ranking.

Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Home to the region’s only pediatric-focused orthopedic program, the hospital consistently ranks among top 10 pediatric orthopedic programs by U.S. News & World Report. Specialists treat more than 25,000 patients annually. Its orthopedic surgeons are leaders in a wide range of subspecialties, including spinal deformities, limb lengthening and reconstruction, pediatric and adolescent sports medicine, bone health and hip preservation. The hospital attained level I surgery verification from the American College of Surgeons. The Spinal Fusion Surgical Home is the nation’s first pediatric program of its kind, delivering safe, effective and family-centered care to children undergoing spine-straightening surgery. Children’s National is one of a few pediatric hospitals with a standalone pediatric sports medicine center, housing pediatric and adolescent sports medicine and physical therapy to allow care across the healing spectrum of sports injuries. Cutting-edge technology provides innovative and data driven care for kids, including reducing radiation exposure by offering the EOS system for imaging and utilizing three-dimensional motion capture to assess injury risk during sports activities.

Cincinnatti Children's. The 622-bed health system has 15 dedicated orthopedic pediatric providers offering the complete spectrum of care for patients. The facility sees more than 43,000 annual visits, providing care for several conditions including hip disorders, patella repair and meniscus tear repairs. The system also offers several specialty programs for limb lengthening, cerebral palsy, spine care and sports medicine. The facility also has a research program focused on neurological and neuromuscular disorders. The system received over $2 million in grants in fiscal year 2023 to complete orthopedic research.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic's Orthopaedic Institute is focused on treating patients with an array of conditions that affect the bones, muscles and joints including musculoskeletal tumors, joint replacements, adult reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, and spine health. Cleveland Clinic orthopedic surgeons perform more than 7,000 hip, knee, shoulder, ankle, elbow, wrist and finger joint replacements per year, one of the highest volumes in the nation. The orthopedic specialists have pioneered innovative techniques and technologies that are now used worldwide for a range of orthopedic problems, including developing advanced techniques for fracture-healing, expanding the uses of arthroscopic surgery in the hip, building better artificial hip, knee, shoulder and ankle joints, creating improved orthotics to treat diabetic foot problems, tissue-engineering and biological enhancement to heal and repair cartilage and ligament and a multidisciplinary approach to sports healthcare. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals.

Connecticut Children’s Hospital (Hartford). The Connecticut Children’s Hospital division of orthopedics comprises a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric and adolescent orthopedic specialists, surgeons and other expert orthopedic providers who care for children with scoliosis, hip dysplasia, neuromuscular diseases, limb anomalies, clubfeet, and trauma. Established more than 30 years ago, its Center for Motion Analysis is the first of its kind in the U.S., dedicated to treating children with walking disorders. The center is also a thriving research hub for children with complex neuromuscular, acquired or congenital disorders that affect walking. Other research projects are focused on deriving safer, more effective and less invasive treatments for pediatric orthopedic conditions. Studies range from understanding the 3D basis of scoliosis to management of concussions. Connecticut Children’s is the only health system in the state that is 100 percent dedicated to children.

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.). Covenant Health Orthopedics houses approximately 95 patient beds, and offers care from 81 orthopedic surgeons, 52 physician assistants, 19 nurse practitioners, and nine physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists. The program includes three Joint Centers of Excellence. Covenant offers a variety of surgical options, including minimally invasive procedures, 3D mixed reality surgeries and robotic-assisted surgeries. In addition to surgical care, services in rehabilitation are available through 12 Covenant Health Therapy Center locations as well as the Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Hospital.

Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital. Dayton Children’s U.S. News & World Report ranked pediatric orthopedics division cares for infants, children and young adults with common and complex musculoskeletal injuries. The division is a destination for families seeking innovative, personalized approaches to their child’s care. This is especially true for spine and scoliosis patients, where Dayton Children’s is pioneering minimally invasive procedures, like ApiFix, which offer substantial benefits over traditional fusion surgery including a smaller incision and shorter hospital stay. The team at Dayton Children’s has performed more ApiFix procedures than nearly anywhere in the nation. Dayton Children’s orthopedics division is also recognized for its state-of-the art gait lab, approach to ACL reconstruction and rehab, and care for congenital conditions, like clubfoot and arthrogryposis. Additionally, the team supports the hospital’s Center for the Female Athlete, first program of its kind in the region, developed to treat female athletes holistically with the support of specialists from sports medicine, nutrition and behavioral health.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. Englewood's orthopedics program is home to over 30 surgeons specializing in foot and ankle surgery, hand and upper extremity surgery, joint replacement, hip and knee surgery, spine surgery, sports medicine, orthopedic oncology, revision surgery and orthopedic trauma. Its surgeons are focused on providing minimally invasive patient care whenever possible. The system is also focused on piloting new technology to remotely monitor patient's mobility following procedures. It also has several orthopedic urgent care and diagnostic imaging locations to provide rapid and efficient care for patients across the state. It recently became the first hospital in the state to introduce the Excelsius Ecosystem for robotic spine surgery.

Flowers Hospital (Dothan, Ala.). Offering a comprehensive approach to all aspects of orthopedic care, Flowers Hospital’s orthopedics team comprises more than 30 specialized orthopedic providers and specially-trained nurses, therapists and technicians. The hospital provides seamless, coordinated orthopedic care to encourage lasting positive outcomes for its patients. Its comprehensive approach and coordinated efforts among surgical, post-surgical, and physical therapy, enables many joint replacement surgery patients to be discharged the same day as their surgeries. On average, the hospital performs more than 3,000 orthopedic surgeries per year and educates more than 1,500 patients in preparation for surgery and rehabilitation after their procedure. Flowers Hospital is a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement and Spine Surgery.

Geisinger (Danville, Pa.). The Geisinger orthopedic and sports medicine program offers advanced bone, joint and muscular care across northeast and central Pennsylvania. Innovative approaches include a lifetime hip and knee replacement guarantee with Medacta and first in the region to offer joint replacements with the Mako robotic arm. The new 83,000 square-foot Geisinger Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Scranton will provide world-class bone, muscle and joint outpatient services. To improve patient access, Geisinger opened five orthopedic urgent care clinics for specialized care for common injuries. The orthopedic research center is dedicated to discovering innovative treatments and has published more research than any orthopedic academic center in Pennsylvania. Home to the region’s largest sports medicine program, Geisinger is the official healthcare provider of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The program is also the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider to nearly 50 area schools and universities.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s (Danville, Pa.). Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s provides integrated, comprehensive, specialized pediatric orthopedic care for children, adolescents and young adults. The multidisciplinary team includes four surgeons, two sports medicine physicians and six physicians. With seven pediatric orthopedic care locations, the Geisinger team sees about 1,300 patients per month. The orthopedic team specializes in all pediatric needs, including neuromuscular conditions, sports injuries, disorders of the spine, hip reconstruction and upper and lower extremity deformity. Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is also a level II children’s surgery center, as designated by the American College of Surgeons Children’s Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Nearly 300 surgeons and nonoperative orthopedic specialists support the orthopedic care across the Hackensack Meridian Health network. There are more than 18,000 orthopedic surgeries performed at HMH hospitals per year, including 6,000 total joint replacements, making the network the highest volume orthopedic provider in the state. In partnership with ValueHealth, HMH is launching a hyper-specialized Hackensack Meridian Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, which will be custom-designed for ambulatory musculoskeletal procedures. Recent accomplishments for Hackensack University Medical Center include the launch of its inaugural class of orthopedic residents in July 2023 and becoming the first hospital in New Jersey to use the Persona IQ Smart Knee.

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine, Calif.). For eight consecutive years, Hoag Orthopedic Institute has boasted the highest volume of joint replacement procedures in the state of California. Over 300 specialty physicians, including 93 orthopedic and spine surgeons, provide care across nine operating rooms and 70 beds. U.S. News & World Report ranked the institute as No. 18 for orthopedics and rated it as high-performing in hip replacement, knee replacement and hip fracture for 2023-24.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). Hospital for Special Surgery has been No. 1 in orthopedics for 14 years straight, according to U.S. News & World Report. As one of very few academic freestanding hospitals exclusively focused on orthopedic, rheumatologic and rehabilitation care, the hospital performs 32,000 surgical procedures each year. Along with unparalleled patient outcomes, lower than average surgical site infection rates and state-of-the-art radiology and imaging tools, the hospital offers medical education. Over 500 students graduate from its orthopedic residency programs, while more than 22,000 professionals benefit from 600-plus online courses.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Utilizing the newest available technology along with minimally invasive techniques to provide individualized care, Houston Methodist Hospital treats patients ranging from everyday citizens to professional athletic teams to fine arts organizations, including the Houston Astros, Ballet and Symphony. Fellowship-trained surgeons perform upwards of 20,000 orthopedic procedures annually. Researchers at Houston Methodist are trailblazers in the field, digging into the use of regenerative medicine, antibiotic releasing microspheres, growth factors for tissue recovery, and much more. The hospital was named to U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" for the seventh consecutive year in 2023-24, as well as earning the No. 16 slot for orthopedics.

Hugh Chatham Health (Elkin, N.C.). Hugh Chatham Health – Orthopedics offers surgical and non-surgical treatment for patients with musculoskeletal trauma, chronic extremity pain, sports injuries, joint ailments, degenerative diseases. The program includes therapy services such as work conditioning, hand therapy, sports rehabilitation, and job site analysis and therapy. In 2022, Hugh Chatham was recognized among the top 15 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience by Healthgrades. Additionally, Hugh Chatham was a 2023 recipient of the Healthgrades five-star ranking for total hip replacement.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. The Anderson Family Orthopedic & Spine Center of Excellence at Jupiter Medical Center offers the best in inpatient joint replacement and spine care. The center offers innovative, minimally invasive, cutting-edge treatment options like Mako SmartRobotics and the HANA table. In 2022, Jupiter Medical Center was the first site in Palm Beach County to deploy the BEAR implant to heal ACL tears in the knee, and in 2023 was the first in the county to introduce the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for knee replacements. The medical center has invested over $337 million since 2019 into an ambitious infrastructure expansion.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.). With over 200 dedicated orthopedic providers, the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute has completed over 25,000 surgical procedures. The system has two dedicated orthopedic hospitals, which have advanced robotics and navigation. The orthopedic institute is continuing to innovate and now features six surgical navigation robots covering multiple platforms. The institute has also created longstanding partnerships with implant vendors, benchmarking cost per case as some of the lowest in the region.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Massachusetts General Hospital's orthopedic surgery department performs approximately 15,000 pediatric and adult surgeries and oversees more than 140,000 outpatient visits annually. Ranked No. 9 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24, Mass General orthopedics offers specialists in hip and knee replacements, foot and ankle, shoulder, orthopedic spine, and orthopedic trauma services. The pediatric spinal tethering program provides a minimally invasive, fusionless treatment option for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis patients. Mass General also offers a tendon transfer program that allows stroke patients to improve lost function. In conjunction with the Mass General Cancer Center, physicians provide pediatric and adult orthopedic oncology care including for rare bone and soft tissue malignant tumors. As part of Mass General Brigham’s sports medicine service, Mass General physicians conduct research and provide care for athletes of all levels and abilities.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). Orthopedic experts at the Mayo Clinic enhance the patient experience using modern imaging tools, minimally invasive techniques and rapid recovery procedures. From prevention to diagnosis to treatment, more than 80 orthopedic specialists bring extensive knowledge and experience in the intricacies of the musculoskeletal system. Patients benefit from an interdisciplinary approach, as well as the latest clinical trials and research. Mayo Clinic is ranked as No. 3 in the nation for orthopedics, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). The MemorialCare Orthopedic & Spine Institute treats thousands of Southern Californians each year through surgical and nonsurgical interventions at MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and numerous outpatient surgery, physical therapy and imaging centers. Leading orthopedic and spine physicians and surgeons are supported by clinical and rehabilitative staff specialists. Nurse navigators offer each patient preoperative education, help prepare for surgery, and act as a bridge among physicians, patients and families for follow-up care and rehabilitation. The Joint Replacement Center’s advanced technology increases precision and accuracy and reduces recovery time, thanks to Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted for knee and hip replacement surgery, and ExactechGPS for shoulder replacement surgery. Recent 2023 Institute awards include being named among U.S. News & World Report’s top 50 orthopedic programs and receiving six high-performing honors, as well as 11 five-star and excellence awards for orthopedics from Healthgrades. As the official healthcare partner of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Institute physicians are global leaders in care, research, education and publications.

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). The Orthopedic Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach treats developmental disorders, congenital, neuromuscular and post-traumatic issues. Board certified pediatric orthopedic surgeons perform over 600 surgeries annually, specializing in bone and soft tissue tumors, foot and lower extremities, hand and upper extremities, hip deformities and reconstruction, trauma, spine deformities, scoliosis and sports medicine. An EOS Imaging System using two to three times less radiation than X-rays offers extremely detailed images of patients in a standing position, easing a child’s anxieties and ideal for those requiring multiple x-rays. It is California’s only children’s hospital and among a few nationally offering ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation technology for kids. The Bone & Soft Tissue Tumor Program is the area’s only hospital with a fellowship trained surgeon in pediatric orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal oncology. The Clubfoot Clinic is one of a few hospitals offering the Ponseti Method for congenital foot abnormality nonsurgical treatment. With seven kid-designed operating rooms, a pre-op playroom and a renowned medical team, the surgical center handles all types of operations while lessening the fears and anxieties of patients and families.

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston, Texas). Memorial Hermann has several facilities and joint replacement facilities across the state staffed by over 400 specialists. Its orthopedic hospital was recently named a total joint care advanced center for total hip and knee replacements and for spine surgery. It is the first health system to receive the trust, support and official co-branded partnership designation from a national sports organization. In October, Hermann partnered with various vendors to decrease implant pricing and drive value-based care initiatives. Savings will be designated to assist in driving change for supporting clinical research.

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). For nine consecutive years, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center has been ranked No. 1 in Illinois for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. Since its founding in 2003, the organization has been a pioneer in the field, with respected orthopedic and spine surgeons applying the most up-to-date technologies and techniques. In 2018, the orthopedic team cared for 66,000 patients and performed over 16,000 surgical procedures across seven locations spanning the Chicagoland area. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush provides care to the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Steel.

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin, Wis.). Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital is a 16-bed, 38-specialist acute care hospital jointly owned by physicians and Ascension Wisconsin. Services offered include orthopedic walk-in care, inpatient and outpatient surgical and procedural care, and rehabilitative therapy. MOSH also offers care throughout its performance center clinics, one of which is located in the sports and entertainment venue Ballpark Commons, which provide access to resources such as sports nutritionists, sports chiropractors, sports psychologists, hydration services and physical therapy. In addition, MOSH provides athletic training services to 24 local high schools and colleges. The hospital was recognized by Healthgrades in 2023 with the Patient Safety Excellence Award.

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City). Mount Sinai’s orthopedic surgeons specialize in bone, joint and spinal care, and are known for using minimally invasive techniques and advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies across all orthopedic specialties. The Mount Sinai Joint Replacement Center is nationally recognized for excellence in orthopedic care. Additionally, Mount Sinai specializes in pediatric and adult scoliosis, specifically non-fusion scoliosis care through anterior vertebral body tethering techniques. The Spine Hospital at Mount Sinai is New York City’s first comprehensive spine hospital, offering state-of-the-art evaluation and personalized treatment for disorders of the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine. Mount Sinai is also the official medical services provider for the US Open for 11 consecutive years, with two female sports medicine and orthopedic surgeons serving as the tournament's leadership team. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked as No. 11 in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-2024.

NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital (New York City). NYU-Langone Orthopedic Hospital provides care for orthopedic, musculoskeletal and neurological conditions such as injury, joint pain, osteoporosis and more. Both inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures are offered as well as specialized care including physical and occupational therapy. Prevention is emphasized through the hospital's research programs addressing musculoskeletal conditions, quality and patient safety, orthopedic innovations and clinical patient outcomes. NYU-Langone Orthopedic Hospital was recognized for 2023-24 as a top 20 hospital in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). At Nationwide Children’s Hospital, patients ranging from infants to young adults receive advanced diagnosis, evaluation and treatment for all orthopedic conditions and disorders, including the most unique and complex. Ranked among the top 11 programs by U.S. News & World Report, the program's 14 physicians and surgeons, 15 advanced practitioners, and numerous related providers perform more than 3,000 surgical cases and see nearly 42,000 clinic visits each year. Multiple specialized programs focus on areas such as limb lengthening and reconstruction, musculoskeletal oncology, hand and upper extremity, hip preservation, limb deficiency, spine care, trauma, and gait analysis. Outpatient clinics are located on the main campus in Columbus, plus eight additional locations and two regional clinics. Nationwide Children’s is training future providers with an ACGME-accredited Pediatric Orthopedic Fellowship, as well as fellowships in limb lengthening and reconstruction, and musculoskeletal oncology.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Staffing the only state-designated comprehensive trauma center in Nebraska that serves both children and adults, Nebraska Medicine's 25-plus orthopedic surgeons offer the most comprehensive orthopedic care in the region. The orthopedic team, which features the state’s only orthopedic oncologist, covers nine areas of expertise: adult reconstruction, foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, orthopedic oncology, pediatric orthopedics, shoulder and elbow, spine, trauma and sports medicine. The team sees more than 35,000 patients a year. Research experts collaborate in Nebraska Medicine’s world-class biomechanics laboratory, where they test the durability of next generation prosthetic joints and create “smart” implants that last longer and perform better, helping set national and international standards for joint replacement systems. Additional innovation includes being the first in the state to use a new ACL restoration procedure that repairs and preserves the native ACL using a special collagen scaffold to help the injured ACL heal.

Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware (Wilmington). The Orthopedic Center at Nemours Children's Health, Delaware is consistently ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report and has been changing the lives of children globally since 1940. It is an international destination in orthopedic care for complex disorders including skeletal dysplasia, cerebral palsy, osteogenesis imperfecta and spine conditions such as scoliosis. Over decades, Nemours has trained among the nation’s largest number of residents and fellows in pediatric orthopedic surgery. Nemours experts have submitted more than 1,000 presentations, publications, abstracts and posters to notable orthopedic journals and conferences, including the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of America, American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and more. In the past two years, the department is responsible for more than 100 peer reviewed contributions to medical literature in orthopedics.

Nemours Children’s Health (Orlando). Nemours Children’s Hospital, Florida Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has been ranked as one of the top five children’s hospitals in the state, as well as among the nation’s best in orthopedics for two consecutive years, according to U.S. News & World Report. The center is one of the largest and most dynamic pediatric orthopedic programs in Florida. It provides a full range of services, offering comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic care through its highly specialized programs including spine, sports medicine, clubfoot, complex hip disorders, fractures, and limb lengthening and reconstruction. Nemours Children’s also has one of Florida’s only pediatric inpatient rehabilitation programs. Nemours orthopedic specialists are also actively involved in life-changing research and clinical trials focused on helping children with musculoskeletal diseases experience the world more independently.

New England Baptist Hospital (Boston). New England Baptist Hospital, a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a 75-bed orthopedic facility offering a full range of orthopedic and spine care. Services include joint replacement and preservation, sports medicine, physical and occupational therapy, and care in foot and ankle, upper extremity and spine. The hospital is one of only four in the country to have earned certification for Advanced Disease Specific Care for Spine Surgery. Additionally, NEBH is ranked a top 20 hospital in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell. New-York Presbyterian offers orthopedic services in surgical and nonsurgical treatment of sports injuries, degenerative diseases, spine disorders and musculoskeletal trauma for adult and pediatric patients. Other efforts within the organization include infection prevention, quality and safety, and research for minimally invasive procedures and biologic therapies. U.S. News & World Report ranks New-York Presbyterian Hospital as a top 20 hospital in the nation for orthopedics for 2023-24.

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). More than 50 providers, including board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, offer care at Norton Orthopedic Institute and 30 locations in Louisville and southern Indiana. Norton is the nation’s first health system recognized as an advanced orthopedic and spine center of excellence by DNV Healthcare, recognizing Norton Leatherman Spine and the hip and knee replacement program as centers of excellence. Hip replacement specialists at Norton Orthopedic Institute are pioneers in minimally invasive surgeries focused on minimizing pain and recovery time. The institute is at the forefront of orthopedic treatment research. As investigators on numerous trials, specialist physicians have experience with many innovative treatments once approved for broad use. Institute researchers also contribute to groundbreaking studies and other publications in peer-reviewed journals. U.S. News & World Report ranked Norton Healthcare’s adult Louisville hospitals as high performing in hip replacement and knee replacement for 2023-24.

Norton Children’s Hospital (Louisville, Ky.). The pediatric orthopedic specialists with Norton Children’s Orthopedics of Louisville, affiliated with University of Louisville School of Medicine, are known as the foremost providers of pediatric orthopedic care in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedic specialists provide care for a wide variety of conditions that affect the growing bones and muscles of children and teenagers. Care plans are tailored to meet unique needs of each child, whether treating a fracture or sports injury, or a more rare or complex condition, including neuromuscular, musculoskeletal, spine, hip, and upper and lower extremity conditions. Experienced physicians work with patients to prevent or delay surgery when possible. Just one in 20 children evaluated by a Norton Children’s pediatric orthopedic surgeon requires surgery. Both surgical and non-surgical specialists participate in multidisciplinary clinics alongside other pediatric specialists to provide coordinated care as part of a child’s comprehensive treatment plan. Norton Children’s was ranked in the top 50 in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). North Shore's orthopedic program provides patient care from diagnosis through treatment and rehabilitation. Its orthopedic program is certified by Blue Cross Blue Shield in total joint replacements and spine surgery. It also has an extensive orthopedic emergency department and a freestanding rehabilitation center. The department has a robust ASC program for shoulder, knee, elbow, hip, wrist, ankle, hand and foot care. The department also provides a monthly specialty clinic for sports related injuries. North Shore was ranked one of the 10 best in the world for 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report.

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston, Ill.). The NorthShore – Edward Elmhurst Health Orthopaedic Institute provides collaborative, comprehensive orthopedic and spine care for patients of all ages. Treatment is offered in immediate care centers as well as a dedicated hospital in Skokie designed for inpatient and outpatient procedures with innovative, minimally invasive techniques. In addition to orthopedic patient care, the institute is also backed by a growing emphasis on clinical research. The institute is the official healthcare partner to the Chicago Bears, Chicago Fire, the NFL Hall of Fame and the NBA retired players association, and area high schools. The NorthShore Orthopaedic and Spine Institute is a top 40 nationally ranked program by U.S. News & World Report.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Northwestern's comprehensive orthopedic program provides care for patients with pain and limitations in the bones, joint, muscles and surrounding structures. It offers leading-edge care for arthritis, sports medicine and joint replacements. It is also the only Illinois hospital on the national honor roll for 12 years in a row. It is consistently ranked top in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Northwestern's Central DuPage-based facility performs the second-highest number of lower extremity joint replacements in the state of Illinois. Its orthopedic specialists also lead a variety of research studies.

Novant Health Charlotte (N.C.) Orthopedic Hospital. The Charlotte region’s only orthopedic hospital and one few hospitals in the nation specializing solely in orthopedics, Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital is home to many additional services not typically found in a hospital’s orthopedic department. For instance, the hospital offers a multi-modal analgesia program, which helps eliminate an over-reliance on opioids. The hospital also provides an enhanced recovery post-surgery program, which ensures the most effective recovery possible. Its clinical sport psychologist helps athletes before, during and after surgery to enhance surgical outcomes and sports performance. The hospital's commitment to quality outcomes is demonstrated by the readmission rate of 1.4 percent from 2021-August 2023 compared to the Vizient median readmission rate of 6.36 percent. The hospital has earned several disease specific certifications, including for hip and knee replacement, laminectomy and fusion spinal surgery, hip fracture, and shoulder replacement. In addition, the hospital has been recognized with five stars by Vizient and The Leapfrog Group's "A" rating.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). The Ochsner Andrews Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute employs 61 highly trained orthopedic physicians and more than 48 advanced practice providers across 25 locations. The program continues to expand, with Ochsner entering an exclusive five-year partnership with internationally renowned orthopedic surgeon James R. Andrews, MD, and Andrews Medicine in March 2022. The orthopedics service line is actively involved in over 100 current research projects with over 150 active participants in clinical trials. The program sees a high volume of patients, with Ochsner's orthopedic surgeons performing more than 3,721 total joint replacements in 2022 alone.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. The Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is a new 75-bed program expected to serve over 250,000 patients each year, brought together by the partnership of Orlando Health's orthopedic program and Jewett Orthopedic Clinic. The partnership has brought together 50 on-staff physicians specializing across all areas of orthopedics, an orthopedic physician training program and an internationally recognized trauma program for the new institute. The complex includes both a 75-bed orthopedic specialty hospital and medical pavilion with a 12-operating room ambulatory surgery center. Other available services include walk-in orthopedic care, outpatient rehabilitation, imaging services and pharmacy. The institute is the medical provider for University of Central Florida Athletics, Orlando City and Orlando Pride Soccer, Orlando Ballet, Special Olympics Florida and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

OrthoIndy Hospital (Indianapolis). The physician-owned OrthoIndy Hospital offers orthopedic care across three facilities. Physicians participate in a variety of research studies via the Orthopaedic Research Foundation, expanding patient access to clinical trials and ultimately improving surgical outcomes overall. Since its establishment in 2005, the hospital has focused on quality, outcomes and safety, earning the Patient Safety Excellence Award from 2013-20 and the top spot in Indiana for total joint replacement for 2023 according to Healthgrades. The nationally recognized hospital is a Blue Distinction Center+ for knee and hip replacement and spine surgery.

The Orthopedic Hospital of Lutheran Health Network (Fort Wayne, Ind.). The Orthopedic Hospital performs 4,700 surgeries per year and is among a select number of U.S. hospitals devoted exclusively to orthopedic care. Part of Lutheran Health Network, it has earned numerous accolades for outstanding care, including Healthgrade's "America's 100 Best Hospitals” for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery honor. In 2023, it was named a five-star recipient for total knee replacement, total hip replacement, spinal fusion surgery, and hip fracture treatment. It is a seven-time recipient of the excellence award for patient safety, 12-time recipient for joint replacement and five-time recipient for orthopedic surgery. The hospital has been recognized by other organizations focused on quality and patient satisfaction, and earned Blue Distinction Center+ for knee and hip replacement and a three-star quality designation for surgical spine and total joint replacements specialty center.

Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale, Wis.). The Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin, a physician-owned member of Ascension Wisconsin, is home to 10 operating rooms, 30 inpatient beds, as well as CT scan, MRI and ultrasound capabilities. The facility has provided orthopedic care to the greater Milwaukee area since 2001. OHOW has also opened off-site physical therapy locations most recently in Wauwatosa in 2020, and Mequon in 2021. Committed to quality, patient satisfaction and staff satisfaction, OHOW has been awarded a CMS five-star rating for patient safety, the Healthgrades Patient Experience Award from 2016–23, and was named one of the Best Hospitals in America for Patient Experience by Women’s Choice Award for 2012–23.

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Parkview Health's integrated orthopedic service line comprises the flagship Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview SurgeryONE, in partnership with Orthopaedics Northeast. Multiple Parkview community hospitals also offer orthopedic care closer to home for patients and families. Parkview Regional Medical Center offers level II trauma services for orthopedics and orthopedic trauma services, while Parkview Sports Medicine provides athletic training, performance enhancement, and specialized orthopedic walk-in clinics. Parkview Ortho Hospital is the first specialty hospital in northeast Indiana devoted solely to orthopedic surgery and post-surgery patient care and includes 10 surgical suites and one procedural suite. Among its newer innovations, Parkview Ortho providers are changing the future for lower extremity amputees through a new osseointegration program, the first of its kind in the state.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Orthopaedics performs about 17,000 cases a year across six hospitals. Surgeons provide care in every discipline using advanced treatment options developed through a rare compilation of specialized research and treatment centers. For instance, the Orthoplastic Limb Salvage Center, the only U.S. program of its kind, offers microsurgical and complex fracture expertise for patients at high-risk for limb amputation. The Hand Transplant Program performs bilateral hand transplants, and the Hip Preservation Center offers free vascularized fibular graft surgery, both among only a few comparable U.S. programs. Other services, such as the Spine and Nerve Centers and Sarcoma Program, collaborate with experts across Penn for multidisciplinary care. Unique sports medicine programs include the Center for the Female Athlete, Regenerative Sports Medicine and Orthobiologics Program, and Running and Endurance Sports Program, all known for novel treatment options based on academic research led by Penn’s sports medicine experts. Penn Orthopaedics is also the partner of the Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia 76ers, and US Squash National Team.

Phoenix Children's. The Herbert J. Louis Center for Pediatric Orthopedics at Phoenix Children’s provides individualized pediatric orthopedic care for children with musculoskeletal injuries, diseases or conditions. With over 70 orthopedic experts, the center offers services across nine specialized programs and 12 specialized clinics. The center has the only pediatric acute inpatient rehabilitation and the only collaborative neurological and orthopedic comprehensive pediatric spine center in the state, as well as one of the largest scoliosis programs in the nation. The center is also one of the few pediatric hospitals in the U.S. to use the EOS low-dose, three-dimensional, full-body imaging system used to scan for abnormalities in children’s hips, legs, knees, and spine. Phoenix Children’s is currently investing nearly $300 million in physical expansions to meet escalating needs.

Providence (Renton, Wash.). With over 550,000 procedures and therapies performed each year across seven states, including about 75,000 total joint replacements in hospitals and ambulatory settings, Providence orthopedics and sports medicine care teams also specialize in orthopedic trauma such as hip fracture and other emergency events. Its commitment to delivering high quality orthopedic care is evidenced by joint replacement readmission rates that are one-third of the CMS average. Orthopedic specialists publish numerous peer-reviewed research studies on value-based care strategies for bundled payments, robotic versus manual technique in surgeries, and guideline-based care for arthroplasty. Many Providence orthopedic programs hold Blue Distinction from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu). The Queen's orthopedic institute provides comprehensive care for all bone and joint conditions. The system has an advanced certification for total hip and total knee replacements. The system has dedicated orthopedic rooms, fellowship trained surgeons and gives patients access to pet therapy. It also provides minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures for joint tendon and nerves. The program uses a multidisciplinary approach, bringing together orthopedic surgeons, hospitalist and pain specialists, anesthesiologists, residents, orthopedic nurses, physical and occupational therapists, advanced practice nurses, case managers, social workers and nurse’s aides to provide a full spectrum of care.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. The Rochester Regional Health Department of Orthopaedic Surgery performs approximately 18,000 orthopedic surgeries and oversees more than 160,000 outpatient visits annually. The regional leader in joint replacement, it performs over 6,000 hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle and cervical spine joint replacement surgeries each year. The orthopedics department is designated a DNV orthopedic and spine center of excellence. It is a leader in navigated and robotic surgical techniques, performing over 1,000 robotic assisted total knee replacements annually. In addition to joint replacement and spine care, it offers a broad range of nonsurgical and services across the orthopedic continuum. As part of Rochester Regional sports medicine services, orthopedic physicians provide care for athletes of all levels and abilities. The department’s physicians also provide adult orthopedic oncology care including for rare bone and soft tissue malignant tumors.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare System (Charleston, S.C.). Roper St. Francis Healthcare's orthopedic surgery department performs more than 10,000 adult surgeries and oversees more than 120,000 outpatient visits annually. The largest adult program in the region, it offers specialists in total joint, sports medicine, foot and ankle, hand, shoulder, orthopedic spine, podiatry and general orthopedics services. Highly experienced surgeons perform cutting-edge 3D modeling for shoulder surgery and advanced joint stabilization for complex procedures. Its Community Sports Medicine program supports athletes at 14 area high schools and one NCAA program. Roper St. Francis provides Charleston’s only comprehensive program for osteoporosis, streamlining multidisciplinary access and treatment across orthopedics, primary care, internal medicine and endocrinology.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). The pioneering 125-year-old Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center collaborates with the orthopedic surgery department at the University at Buffalo to ensure that patients with cancers or noncancerous conditions that can affect limbs, joints and movement have early access to orthopedics services to preserve functioning and range of motion. Experts in surgical oncology, orthopedic oncology, radiation medicine, medical oncology, radiology, pathology and rehabilitation incorporate reconstructive, prosthetic, repair and regeneration approaches into treatment planning to ensure maximal functioning and quality of life for cancer patients. One surgical technique developed at Roswell Park has been shown to save the limbs of over 90 percent of patients with soft-tissue sarcoma who would otherwise face amputation.

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem, Pa.). The Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital provides comprehensive orthopedic services ranging from joint replacement to sports medicine. It is the first surgical specialty hospital to partner with the Rothman Institute, which is renowned for its specialists and expert care. The hospital offers six operating rooms and the most advanced medical technologies available. From a five-star CMS patient survey rating to the The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval to numerous Healthgrades awards, the hospital has been recognized many times over for its exceptional quality.

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). RWJBarnabas Health is home to a team of over 331 orthopedic specialists, including 32 employed physicians, offering multidisciplinary services incorporating occupational therapy, physical therapy, medication and surgical intervention, which includes minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. The RWJBH orthopedic program specializes in treating congenital conditions, trauma and issues developed over time, such as osteoporosis. Other surgical services include deformity correction, joint replacement, spine surgery, ligament reconstruction, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, and more. Additionally, RWJBH works in collaboration with Rutgers Health to provide pediatric orthopedic care. Both RWJUH Somerset and RWJUH New Brunswick are recognized with Healthgrades five-star ratings for outpatient total hip replacement and hip fracture treatment, respectively.

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.). Saint Francis hospital has 1,112 beds, all available for orthopedic procedures, and an additional 96 beds at Saint Francis Hospital South. It has 41 orthopedic specialists providing care for patients. The system recently announced a partnership with Tulsa Bone and Joint, the region's best-known orthopedic medical group. Saint Francis patients will now have access to many orthopedic specialists in the region. The system is also adding a $258 million expansion to its south campus, adding 90 beds and 10 additional operating rooms. In July, it also added a Mako robot for total joint replacements. In the last four years, all operating rooms at the hospital, 31 in total, were renovated. Since 2019, the facility has cut its joint replacement readmission rate from 3.95 to 1.19 percent. It has also lowered patient length of stay to 1.39 days, below the national benchmark of 1.8 days.

Sanford USD Medical Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Sanford has 60 orthopedic specialists in-house and is a premier rural healthcare provider in the state. It is also a primary teaching hospital for the University of South Dakota's school of medicine. Sanford provides comprehensive care in both orthopedics and sports medicine. Its team includes specialists in foot and ankle, hand, joint replacements, sports medicine and trauma. The system also provides five walk-in clinics for urgent care. The system also takes a comprehensive approach to concussion care in partnership with the Sanford sports medicine program. In 2022, the orthopedic department added a two-story addition to its existing facility, expanding cast rooms and X-ray capabilities. It is also adding new, modern full-body imaging options. In 2025, the system will unveil a new state-of-the-art orthopedic hospital.

Scripps (San Diego). Scripps is ranked at No. 16 for orthopedic care by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24 and is high-performing in four orthopedic specialties. The program has over 150 board-certified orthopedic surgeons to provide the highest possible level of care for ailments ranging from sports injuries to complex conditions. Scripps supports the next generation of orthopedic leaders via graduate medical education and fellowship programs. Among many other recent accomplishments, Scripps is among only four programs worldwide to test the electronic knee prosthesis on a patient.

Scottish Rite for Children (Dallas). Founded in 1921 to care for children with polio, Scottish Rite for Children has since broadened its scope to provide care for various orthopedic conditions. The team provides care across three locations and six centers for excellence in spine, hip, hand, foot, limb lengthening and sports medicine. Scottish Rite for Children is known for its commitment to innovation, having contributed to major breakthroughs and technologies such as TSRH SILO 5.5 Spinal System, the TRUE/LOK External Fixation System and the discovery of the first gene associated with idiopathic scoliosis. It currently holds 50 patents and enrolled 5,205 patients in prospective research studies in 2022.

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore (Md.). Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore features renowned orthopedic surgeons and a robust fellowship and residency program to train the next generation of orthopedic talent. Currently, a team of more than 250 professionals performs approximately 4,300 orthopedic procedures and conducts more than 36,000 office visits annually. The institute’s clinical research division supports phase I through IV trials, enrolling over 250 patients per year and averaging more than $5 million in awarded and contracted research funding annually.

Spartanburg (S.C.) Regional Healthcare System. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System opened Pelham Medical Center in 2008, providing patients with access to quality, efficient, affordable orthopedic surgery care. The medical center has implemented a preoperative comprehensive educational class, joint camp, detailing the surgery, recovery, and rehabilitation process. In 2023, Pelham Medical Center became the first hospital in South Carolina and North Carolina to become an orthopedic center of excellence. The orthopedic program has achieved and sustained excellent performance, surpassing their target in 20 of 26 quality measures. Spartanburg Regional exceeds the national benchmark on several metrics, including 90-day readmissions, postoperative ambulation on day of surgery for hip and knee, regional anesthesia for hip and knee, and discharge to home for hip.

St. Tammany Health System (Covington, La.). St. Tammany Health has over five orthopedic specialists in the department offering a full range of care from pediatric orthopedics to sports medicine and robotic-assisted joint replacements. The system also has a growing arsenal of surgical robots including a Stryker Mako system for total hip and knee replacements. Team specialists offer a wide range of both outpatient and inpatient services. The system is also participating in a Medicare initiative called the comprehensive care for joint replacements model, which aims to promote quality care and financial accountability. The clinic has recently undergone an expansion to offer an in-house physical therapy space.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. With a team-based approach focused on personalized care, Stanford Health Care's orthopedic team expertly treat conditions ranging from familiar to rare. The program offers the most comprehensive, up-to-date technologies and clinical trials. Current research areas include advanced prostheses for joint replacement, improved diagnostic imaging, new drug therapies and stem cell therapies. The program was named among the top 10 in the country for U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital’s Orthopaedic Institute offers the most innovative, minimally invasive options for joint replacement procedures, including knee, hip, shoulder and ankle replacements, as well as orthopedic revision surgery. Tampa General performs more than 5,000 orthopedic surgical procedures annually and functions as the region's only level I trauma center. At the forefront of new technologies, the program utilizes robot-assisted technology and 3D printing to improve safety and cost-efficiency for enhanced patient outcomes. Tampa General was named one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals for orthopedics for 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 30 in the nation. and No. 2 in Florida.

Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.). The orthopedic surgery department at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center provides treatment for a wide range of orthopedic conditions and diseases, treating everything from a torn muscle or broken bone to total joint replacement and minimally invasive surgery. The orthopedic specialists at Turkey Creek perform nearly 950 surgeries per year, and the hospital was the first in its region to offer robotic joint replacement surgery. The hospital’s multidisciplinary orthopedic care team includes orthopedic physicians, surgeons, pain management specialists, physical therapists and other specialized caregivers who provide quality, patient-centered care. The team is recognized as a center of excellence for hips and knees by the Joint Commission. The medical center has earned seven consecutive “A” ratings from The Leapfrog Group.

Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston). The Texas Children’s orthopedic program, ranked No. 8 in the country by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24, employs more than 30 pediatric orthopedic surgeons and advanced practice providers. The program treats conditions ranging from minor fractures to complex disorders, including a substantial number of specialized services. These include the Hip Preservation Program, Cerebral Palsy Clinic and Scoliosis & Spinal Deformity Program. Texas Children’s Orthopedics sees patients on a national scale and has a well-established international patient program, conducting 70,000 clinic visits per year and over 4,000 orthopedic surgeries. Texas Children’s Orthopedics supports the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee as a national medical center, providing elite-level athletes a full range of treatment and care.

Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Texas Health has 54 beds and 12 orthopedic specialists focusing on joint replacements in the region. The system manages more than 2,800 joint replacement cases every year. It offers imaging services, physical therapy, outpatient and inpatient surgical services. The system is committed to rapid recovery with the majority of hospital stays lasting less than 36 hours. The hospital is focused on providing each patient with a unique care plan, providing patients with joint care coordinators to help with all parts of their care journey. In 2022, the system received the Joint Commission's certification for hip and knee replacements.

Tulsa (Okla.) Bone & Joint Hospital. Since its establishment in 2000, Tulsa Bone & Joint has provided comprehensive musculoskeletal care in various specialties and subspecialties. The organization employs a team of board certified and fellowship trained physicians, and is devoted to continuing education of its medical staff. Eligible patients are given the opportunity to participate in a knee clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of NOVOCART 3D for cartilage injuries of the knee. In August 2023, Tulsa Bone & Joint announced a new strategic partnership with Saint Francis Health System, which will enhance care and outcomes for both organizations.

UC Health and University of Cincinnati Medical Center. UC Health's orthopedic and sports medicine program includes a team of clinicians as well as University of Cincinnati researchers. In addition to providing comprehensive orthopedic care to the general community, the team is also the official medical provider for University of Cincinnati Athletics, the Cincinnati Cyclones, Cincinnati's Flying Pig and Queen Bee Marathons, and numerous youth sports organizations. A recent research accomplishment for the organization is the current Department of Defense-funded clinical trial seeking a regenerative pharmaceutical solution for meniscal tears, which launched earlier this year and will be conducted at several sites across the nation.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health's orthopedic surgery program unifies surgical expertise, innovative research, strong diagnostic imaging and rehabilitation programs, and strategic community alliances to provide comprehensive, state-of-the art orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal care to adult and pediatric patients. The Joint Replacement Center is recognized as a Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement. UCLA Health offers various additional specialty clinics and centers like the Hand Center, Spine Center, Sports Medicine Center, Center for Cerebral Palsy and after-hours clinic that handles acute musculoskeletal issues. UCLA orthopedic oncologists perform the West Coast’s highest volume of surgeries to treat bone and soft tissue tumors. A strategic alliance with Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children enhances access for pediatric patients. UCLA Health Orthopaedics was ranked No. 7 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24. The department is the official healthcare partner for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and UCLA Athletics.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). UCSF Health aims to improve the lives and mobility of patients through world class orthopedic care. The department of orthopedic surgery is training the next generation of experts, with over 95 full-time academic faculty members, 12 research professors and 38 residents in the training program. The UCSF Health orthopedics program is consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the nation, as well as among the best for orthopedic care by U.S. News & World Report. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital is also named one of the best in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

​​UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). The ​​UT Southwestern Medical Center's department of orthopedic surgery interdisciplinary team of more than 75 faculty members excel in training, research and patient care for all ages. They utilize innovative technologies such as next-generation augmented reality in the operating room to restore shoulder function and preserve more of the patient’s natural anatomy. The Returning Seniors to Orthopedic Excellence program prioritizes early pain management and reduced time to surgery for geriatric patients with hip fractures. The team successfully shortened hospital stays and improved follow-up adherence. UT Southwestern achieved a high performing orthopedic rating from U.S. News & World Report, positioning it in the top 10 percent of hospitals and the No. 27 spot in National Institutes of Health funding for the year. The department’s clinical research team features eight people with PhDs and primary or joint appointments in orthopedic surgery, who incorporate biomechanics and clinical modalities into their research platforms. Physicians perform about 8,500 surgeries and oversee more than 45,000 patient visits.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health Orthopedics is a leader in orthopedic clinical care and musculoskeletal research, providing state-of-the-art, comprehensive and cost-effective care to patients with orthopedic disorders. The program's adult reconstruction division is renowned for its total hip or knee replacement services, performing over 1,000 replacements annually. In partnership with the neurosurgery departments, UVA's spine surgeons perform more than 1,500 spine procedures every year. In addition, the sports medicine team serves as team physicians for both UVA and James Madison University athletics, as well as several local and regional high schools. UVA Orthopedics saw 200,000 patients visits and performed 10,000 outpatient and inpatient surgeries this past fiscal year.

UW Health and University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (Madison). The Wisconsin health system has 36 orthopedic and 14 rehabilitation specialists on staff. The department offers inpatient and outpatient services and cutting-edge research and training programs. The program consistently ranks in the top 50 nationally. Collectively, the department performs 15,000 surgical cases a year. The program also has a wide breadth of clinical offerings, including secondary fracture prevention and pre-surgical bone health optimization. The orthopedic team also collaborates with other departments including the amputee clinic and the spina bifida clinic. The system also has a comprehensive sports medicine facility with 22,000 square feet of performance space. The program also prioritizes gender diversity, with 30 percent of its orthopedic surgeon faculty being women, compared to just 6 percent nationally.

UW Medicine (Seattle). Situated within one of the world’s largest medical research institutions, UW Medicine's Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine includes state-of-the-art biomechanics laboratories and global leadership in collagen and musculoskeletal tissue research. It oversees one of the nation’s largest research facilities of zebrafish, an important vertebrate model organism revolutionizing scientific research since their transparent bodies allow researchers to more easily study tissues and organs. UW surgeons operate at Harborview Medical Center, the only level I trauma hospital in a five-state region, and UW Medical Center, ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Washington by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24. Hip and knee surgeons take on routine joint replacements and complex revisions. Hand and upper extremity surgeons include experts in finger and hand replantation. Working with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, orthopedic tumor surgeons offer advanced limb-sparing surgery. Sports medicine specialists treat professional athletes and non-athletes alike. Their foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, orthopedic trauma and spine teams include some of the top surgeon-scientists.

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore). University of Maryland's department of orthopedics offers diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation to patients of all ages seeking care for musculoskeletal conditions. Additionally, orthopedic surgeons in the department are members of the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, and serves as the official medical providers for the Maryland Terps and UMBC Retrievers. The department is also heavily involved in research. The organization recently established the Maryland Orthopaedic Registry as a method of comprehensive assessment for patient outcomes, and has enrolled over 4,500 patients in the registry.

University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. As one of few centers specializing in sarcoma, a rare cancer of the musculoskeletal tissues, Sylvester’s Ortho Cancer Program is home to a team whose sole focus is this disease. The team of surgeons, pathologists, oncologists and radiologists work to push the care and treatment of sarcoma past stubborn barriers to success. The team includes one of the few surgeons in the U.S. who specializes specifically in sarcomas called chordomas, which often occur in the sacrum of the pelvis. Sylvester’s Bone and Soft Tissue Sarcoma group includes faculty specializing in sarcoma chemotherapy and research and includes a renowned bone and sarcoma pathologist. A specialized lab is working on imaging bone tissue with a laser developed at CalTech, seeking to understand the relationship of sarcoma to bone tissue. Additional areas of focus include trying to better predict pathologic fracture in metastatic prostate cancer, and an access to care project for Caribbean patients with musculoskeletal tumors. These two projects, still ongoing, are presented at national and international sarcoma conferences.

University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor). Pioneers in orthopedic surgery, research and education since 1930, the University of Michigan Health's orthopedic surgery department has specialty training in sports medicine, shoulder surgery, pediatric orthopedics, joint reconstructive surgery, orthopedic trauma and fractures, hand and upper extremity surgery, foot and ankle surgery, spine surgery, and orthopedic oncology. In addition to 96,000 outpatient visits during the last year, nearly 6,400 procedures were performed by 30 surgeons, with an additional eight surgeons recruited to join the surgical team. As international leaders in musculoskeletal research, basic science faculty members focus on bone, joint, tendon and ligament formation, function, injury and disease, working alongside department experts in engineering, cell biology and epidemiology. Together, researchers work closely with clinicians to discover new treatments to accelerate musculoskeletal tissue healing and remodeling and improve utilization and effectiveness of health care delivery through programs such as the Michigan Arthroplasty Registry Collaborative Quality Initiative and new strategies that prevent injuries and diseases.

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Ann Arbor). Pediatric orthopedic surgeons at Mott specialize in all aspects of musculoskeletal care for infants, children and adolescents, including treatment for issues such as scoliosis, hip dysplasia, lower extremity deformities and traumatic injuries. Renowned surgeons perform cutting-edge procedures for hip disorders in children and adolescents and offer expertise in advanced treatment options for patients with spinal deformity, including magnetically controlled growing rods, minimally invasive surgical techniques and computerized, intraoperative navigation for spinal fusion procedures. The multispecialty teams treat many medically complex patients as well, including conditions like cerebral palsy, skeletal dysplasias and neuromuscular disorders. The osteogenesis imperfecta clinic has become a destination for patients with OI, including offering peer and family support opportunities. The pediatric orthopedic team is also involved in quality and systems improvement initiatives to enhance patient safety in the operating room.

University of Utah Health (Murray). The university orthopedic department has six beds staffed by 185 specialists, including full-time faculty, residents and fellows. The center, built in 2004, encompasses an orthopedic innovation center, a 12-bay training laboratory, seven operating rooms, three procedure rooms and 71 clinic exam rooms. The innovation center opened in 2021 as a collaborative effort between the department of orthopedics and the University of Utah’s PIVOT Center. The center is focused on the development and commercialization of novel implants and instruments. The health team also provides care for the Utah Jazz NBA team. In 2023, the bone bolt system, developed by the innovation center, earned FDA approval.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). With a network of more than 90 providers, specialists, and surgeons, Virtua offers complete care for a full range of orthopedic conditions across 30-plus clinical locations, 20 physical therapy and rehabilitation facilities and 26 surgery centers. In July 2023, the system acquired Moorestown, N.J.-based Reconstructive Orthopedics. The new Virtua Reconstructive Orthopedics brings experts that have performed more than 100,000 procedures. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Virtua Voorhees (N.J.) as a high-performing hospital for knee replacements for 2023-24. Virtua Mount Holly (N.J.) Hospital was designated as a 2022 Aetna Institute of Quality for spine surgery.

Washington Hospital Healthcare System (Fremont, Calif.). Washington Hospital Healthcare System's Institute for Joint Restoration and Research serves over 1,700 patients per year. In the past two decades, length of stay has decreased to less than a day, and readmissions and complications are well below the national average. In addition, 50 percent of patients are discharged within the same day of surgery. Washington Hospital has been named to Healthgrades "100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery" list for five years in a row.



WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). WellSpan has 1,300 beds across eight hospitals in the region, all of which are available for orthopedic services. It has 29 orthopedic surgeons, eight family sports medicine specialists and 36 advanced practice providers across multiple urgent care, hospital and walk-in facilities. WellSpan's physicians offer total joint replacements across five facilities. Its sports medicine team offers care to 19 school districts, two colleges and one minor league baseball team. WellSpan's orthopedic service line vice president was awarded the team physician membership award by the Pennsylvania Athletic Training Society in 2023. WellSpan has also received the Blue Distinction for Specialty Care from Blue Cross Blue Shield. The system is also focusing its sites on outpatient joint replacements as demand and popularity of the procedure increases.