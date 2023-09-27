100 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs | 2023

Becker's is thrilled to release its 2023 list of hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs. These organizations have earned national recognition for their work in cancer care. These programs offer leading-edge clinical trials and pioneer research discoveries that expand access to care and enhance patient outcomes.

Many of these cancer programs have earned designations from the National Cancer Institute and are ranked among the top hospitals for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. The list also features cancer centers with internationally known specialists, numerous clinical trials and exceptional safety ratings.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems, or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.



We accepted nominations for this list. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments.





Advent Health - Central Florida Division (Orlando, Fla.). The AdventHealth Cancer Institute team includes over 200 oncology specialists within the medical, radiation and surgical oncology subspecialties. In addition to providing whole-person care in infusion, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplants and more, the institute also conducts over 175 clinical trials annually. Recent service expansions include the two new infusion centers within Winter Park and Apopka, Fla., communities, expansion of post-breast cancer reconstruction options, and the addition of two new surgeons to the head and neck program. In addition, AdventHealth Cancer Institute houses the only hepatic artery infusion program in central Florida, and is one of only two in the state. AdventHealth Orlando ranked first in Metro Orlando in Best Hospitals rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh). The AHN Cancer Institute's 200-plus physicians and 500 oncology professionals provide a full spectrum of oncology care across 24 affiliated clinics. Experts utilized personalized, patient-centered treatment plans supplemented by leading-edge technology and therapies, including CAR T-cell therapy, GammaTile, immunotherapy and more. For 2023-24, U.S. News & World Report recognized Allegheny General Hospital as a high performer in colon cancer and lung cancer, and West Penn Hospital as high performing in ovarian cancer surgery and leukemia and lymphoma cancer care.

Arkansas Children's (Little Rock). Arkansas Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders team sees an average of 11,000 visits per year. The team treats more than 250 patients of all ages for cancer or blood disorders at any given time. Recently, Arkansas Children's launched a new survivorship program, which helps coordinate visits and decrease disruption of newfound normalcy for up to 10 years post-treatment. Arkansas Children's is partnering with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Baptist Health and Proton International to open the Proton Center of Arkansas in 2023, which will be the first proton center in the state.

Ascension Michigan (Warren, Mich.). Ascension Michigan Oncology's services are offered throughout the state across 10 locations providing comprehensive and collaborative cancer care, treatment and research. Recent innovations at the organization include approval to administer chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, a new mobile mammography screening center, a research partnership between Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield and Wayne State University, and the launch of OncoLens, a virtual tumor board platform.

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health System Cancer Care sees more than 70,500 patients annually through the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center at Overlook Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center. The latter is an approved National Pancreas Foundation Center of Excellence for pancreatic cancer treatment. The system also includes comprehensive oncology programs at Chilton, Hackettstown and Newton medical centers, and employs over 250 cancer specialists and medical professionals. Innovations within AHS Cancer Care include installation of software for evidence-based care standards, high-acuity oncology inpatient beds, upgraded image capture technology and curved paddles for mammography units, new therapeutic agents for metastatic prostate cancer, screening campaigns and more.

Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health provides cancer care via its Levine Cancer Institute, where 440 providers and 3,000 teammates across 78 practices and 28 locations care for more than 35,000 new patients annually. Established in 2012, LCI's operating model blends academia, oncology research and compassionate care to offer unparalleled cancer treatment to diverse communities. The cancer institute is home to the region's first adult blood and marrow transplant unit, the world's first mobile LDCT lung scanning unit, as well as various cutting-edge clinical trials. In July 2023, Atrium Health announced it received $95,000 in grants from the American Cancer Society, much of which will be used to provide patients with transportation. LCI received a $7.5 million gift from The Leon Levine Foundation, which will advance research and education as well as support the new radiation therapy facility.

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). A leader in rural healthcare, Avera Cancer Institute delivers world-class, seamlessly integrated care across six state-of-the-art regional cancer centers, 30 telemedicine locations and 54 rural chemotherapy sites. A cancer genomics team works with partners globally for personalized, evidence-based therapies. A comprehensive clinical cancer research program offers pharma and NCI-sponsored, investigator-initiated clinical studies in numerous oncology disciplines including medical, hematologic, surgical and gynecologic oncology. Avera was among the earliest sites to trial electron-based IORT with lumpectomy to shorten the course of follow-up radiation, making breast conserving surgery more feasible for women in rural locations. Avera is home to the region's only bone marrow transplant program, paving the way for early involvement in cellular therapies and CAR-T. Its radiation oncology specialty technology includes stereotactic-body radiotherapy, brachytherapy and Gamma Knife. Avera offers both in-person navigators and a full-time Cancer Navigation Center, receiving nearly 24,000 calls each year.

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas). The largest nonprofit health system in Texas, Baylor Scott & White offers a comprehensive, holistic and patient-centered approach to cancer care through its 12 cancer centers. A leader in cancer research and clinical trials, the system cares for more than 150,000 cancer patients annually and is among the largest to be accredited by the Commission on Cancer. In its 2023-24 rankings for cancer care, U.S. News & World Report nationally ranked one of its cancer centers and rated five as high performing in at least one cancer-related procedure. In addition, four were recognized in America's Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 by Newsweek. Hospitals within Baylor Scott & White Health's oncology service line are accredited by the American College of Surgeons and Commission on Cancer. Select locations are accredited by the Foundation for Accreditation of Cellular Therapy and have received the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Patient Safety.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's medical oncology division is an international leader in cancer care of all types. The medical center supplements patient care provided by the cancer center with biomedical research and education for future providers. The Cancer Center features 18 specialized clinical teams who take a multidisciplinary approach to care. In addition, as a creator of Harvard's National Cancer Institute-designated cancer research center, BIDMC offers a broad spectrum of clinical trials to provide further treatment options. The Cancer Research Institute has been foundational to the current understanding of cancer biology and researchers collaborate with clinicians to ensure patients are receiving the most forward-thinking care possible.

Boston Medical Center. As the Lown Institute's No. 1 ranked hospital in the country for racial inclusivity, Boston Medical Center is focused on delivering cutting-edge cancer therapies, innovative clinical trials, and launching high-impact clinical research initiatives, all with a health equity lens. BMC has assembled a team of top-level, internationally renowned hematologists, oncologists, oncology scientists, radiation oncologists and surgeons in every disease area. The Boston Medical Center Cancer Center continues to make bold strides in providing access to gene and cellular therapy treatments for all who need them. BMC's Center of Excellence in Sickle Cell Disease was integrated into the Cancer Center structure to explore gene therapy as a new treatment for the disease. In addition, BMC successfully launched CAR T-Cellular Therapy last year, giving patients rapid and equitable access to this life-saving treatment for all FDA-approved indications.

Boulder (Colo.) Community Health. Boulder Community Health is a community owned-and-operated, nonprofit health system dedicated to providing local access to the highest quality, whole-person, personalized care and support for cancer patients. Its cancer center has been acknowledged for exceeding nationally recognized standards for quality cancer care, holding accreditations from the Commission on Cancer, the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and the American College of Radiology. Its cancer patients receive treatment, care and support from many specialists, and this full complement of services address each individual's physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs, offering a whole-person approach to cancer treatment.

CalvertHealth (Prince Frederick, Md.). CalvertHealth Cancer Center is an 80-bed, 14-specialist community hospital program offering oncology patients advanced technologies and care including multidisciplinary teams, genetic testing and immunotherapy, and more. In September 2021, CalvertHealth became affiliated with Duke Health for cancer care. Other recent milestones for the program include the beginning of development for a robotics program and advanced MRI technology.

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles). Since its inception in 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved into the largest nonprofit hospital in the western U.S., now featuring specialists trained to treat 60 different types of cancer. Its cancer program prides itself on high patient satisfaction, outstanding outcomes, advanced research and national recognitions. Recent developments include Cedars-Sinai Cancer partnering with the Cedars-Sinai Biomedical Imaging Research Institute to marry improved imaging techniques with artificial intelligence and machine learning for cancer screening and disease progression oversight. Cedars-Sinai was ranked No. 14 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare: The Priority Toyota Cancer Center is bringing state-of-the art cancer care close to home for neighbors and employees who live and work in Chesapeake. Chesapeake Regional's community-based comprehensive cancer services are designed to detect and treat all stages of disease, and support oncology patients in the comfort of their own community. There is genetic testing, an oncology practice, outpatient palliative care, and our Oncology Rehab and Lymphedema Clinic. It holds full accreditation for the Commission on Cancer, the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and the American College of Radiology Radiation Therapy Program. It offers patients access to a full continuum of care, including virtual reality therapy, social support programs and its new physiological oncology rehabilitation institute.

Children's Health (Dallas): The Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Health is the largest childhood cancer and blood disorder center in North Texas, diagnosing and treating more than 300 new childhood cancer patients and approximately 600 new hematology patients each year. The Gill Center is a world-class pediatric treatment center recognized nationally for exceptional clinical care, academic excellence and leadership in children's cancer research. For the sixth consecutive year, Children's Health was ranked No. 15 on U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals for Cancer list. It continues to produce work to uphold this standard by providing the highest level of care to patients and conducting groundbreaking research.

Children's Hospital & Medical Center (Omaha, Neb.). The only hematology and oncology service in Nebraska that's focused solely on pediatrics, Children's is led by experts with decades of experience in childhood cancer and blood disorders. The team is involved in national and global research to remain on the leading edge of pediatric care, including with Children's Oncology Group. Together with University of Nebraska Medical Center, Children's leads the Pediatric Cancer Research Group's multidisciplinary team, pioneering advanced treatments and technological integrations to provide the best care and outcomes. Children's offers the only comprehensive neurofibromatosis, comprehensive bleeding disorders, survivorship, infant hemoglobinopathy, neuro and oncology, and sickle cell clinics in the region. Children's is expanding to meet growing needs, including the formation of an adolescent and young adult oncology support group and an expansion of its survivorship clinic.

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colo.). The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Colorado is ranked among the top 10 pediatric cancer programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Experts in the hospital's blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy program have performed more than 1,250 bone marrow transplants in the program's 28-year history, making it one of the most experienced units in the nation. Children's Colorado sees an 85 percent cure rate for all kids' cancers and blood disorders, which exceeds the national average. Principal investigators at Children's Colorado are involved in more than 300 clinical trials and more than 100 active research studies, leveraging more than $15 million from NIH and other grant funding for active and ongoing research studies. Children's Colorado is part of the COG Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trials Network.

Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.). Ranked among the nation's top pediatric cancer programs by U.S. News & World Report and as a Children's Oncology Group Phase I institution, Children's Hospital of Orange County offers patients groundbreaking alternative treatments. It is also one of the only pediatric facilities in the country to offer a dedicated program for teens and young adults. The Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment Program at CHOC provides leading-edge cancer treatment and critical psycho-social support to help these patients navigate other important life issues, like their ability to have children in the future, how to handle time away from school or work, relationships, body image, and more. In addition to a multidisciplinary team of nationally recognized medical and surgical experts, CHOC is one of only a handful of pediatric hospitals that offers a complementary integrative medicine program led by a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner. Patients have access to a variety of therapies, including acupuncture, acupressure, Reiki and herbal treatments, which have been shown to strengthen immunity, ease stress, anxiety and pain, and boost appetite.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. With more than 70 pediatric oncologists and oncologic surgeons who treat more than 500 new patients and over 4,000 existing patients each year, the Cancer Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked among the top five pediatric cancer programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report. As a Children's Oncology Group Phase I and Phase II institution, CHOP is able to offer clinical trials for new treatments for childhood cancers. It has one of the largest blood and marrow transplant programs in the U.S., performing an average of 80 transplants each year. The groundbreaking CAR T-cell therapy for children with advanced acute lymphoblastic leukemia was co-developed at the cancer center. CHOP treated its 500th patient with this therapy in summer 2023.

Children's National (Washington, D.C.). Ranked among the top five pediatric cancer programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report, Children's National is the first children's hospital in the U.S. with a focused ultrasound program, which successfully performed the first-ever high-intensity focused ultrasound surgery on a pediatric patient with neurofibromatosis. This is the youngest patient to undergo the treatment in the world. Children's National is a designated qualified treatment center for Zynteglo, an FDA-approved gene therapy for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. The subspecialty trained faculty and staff are internationally recognized providers and research leaders working to increase our knowledge of pediatric cancers. The 54-member faculty of the Center for Cancer and Immunology Research is dedicated to the mission of accelerating the development of novel therapies and bringing advanced clinical trials to our patients, some of which are only available at Children's National.

Cincinnati Children's: The Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute at Cinncinati Children's is a national and international reference center for pediatric and young adult cancer research, training and therapy innovation. It was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report's list of hospitals for cancer and on its Honor Roll hospital list this year. Using science and disruptive translational research to develop innovative treatments, its multidisciplinary staff has completed more than 2,400 pediatric bone marrow transplants and is the U.S.' largest center for new anticancer drugs in children. In 2022, the Cincinnati Children's/University of Cincinnati Medical Center Proton Therapy Center completed the world's first human clinical trial of ultra-high dose rate FLASH proton therapy — the most advanced form of radiation therapy worldwide.

City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center (Duarte, Calif.). City of Hope is one of only 54 designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation, as recognized by the National Cancer Institute. It is also one of the originators of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Acknowledged for its excellent outcomes in cancer types both common and complex, City of Hope has a five- to 10-year cancer survival rate for Southern California and the country. City of Hope patients have access to over 500 clinical trials, with 6,000-plus patients enrolled in clinical trials this year alone.

Cleveland Clinic. At Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, over 800 physicians, researchers, nurses and technicians care for over 22,000 new patients each year, providing a comprehensive range of services and support programs that help patients navigate the challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis. The program offers access to over 500 open clinical trials, evidence-based disease management and survivor support. The program has contributed many cancer-related innovations, including discovering relationships between gene mutations and cancer, pioneering conservative surgical techniques for treating breast cancer and inventing a preventative breast cancer vaccine. Taussig Cancer Center, the program's hub, features 26 exam rooms and 98 treatment rooms. Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center also has a global presence, uniting clinicians in locations in Cleveland, Florida and Abu Dhabi. U.S. News & World Report has ranked Cleveland Clinic as No. 10 in the nation for cancer care for 2023-24.

Covenant Health (Knoxville, Tenn.): The Covenant Health oncology program includes 10 hospitals, outpatient services and clinics offering specialized care in oncology, behavioral and rehabilitation services, home care and community programs. Oncology is one of the health system's key service lines and care specialties. With nine acute-care hospitals and seven cancer centers, Covenant Health's cancer services include physician specialists, inpatient treatment, surgical oncology services, medical oncology clinics and infusion centers, radiation oncology services, diagnostic imaging centers, comprehensive breast centers and a proton therapy center. The hub of Covenant Health's cancer services is the world-class Thompson Cancer Survival Center, which offers cancer services at nine site locations in partnership with six of Covenant Health's hospitals. It was the first in the area to offer technologies including radiation therapy and a proton center, and its research program is the most active in the region.

Dana-Farber Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center combines expertise of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children's Hospital to offer seamless, integrated care for children with all types of cancer and blood disorders — including the rarest and most complex cases. It performs more than 100 stem cell transplants each year and has performed over 1,500 stem cell transplants to-date, making it one of the largest and most experienced pediatric stem cell transplant programs in the world. The program was the first in New England to offer MIBG therapy to treat high-risk neuroblastoma, including relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma, and is currently one of only about 10 hospitals in the country to provide this therapy. All patients have access to leading-edge precision medicine research that provides valuable information about their unique tumor profile. Additionally, the program offers the most advanced treatments including CAR T-cell therapy, gene therapy and immunotherapy for children with cancer or blood disorders.

Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center (Boston). Providing specialized treatment at 12 locations, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center focuses entirely on cancer care. Physicians are top experts in seven cancer specialties, including gastrointestinal cancers, genitourinary cancers, hematologic oncology, neuro-oncology, women's cancers, head and neck cancers, and thoracic cancers. Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center's clinical innovations include emerging cellular therapies, immuno-oncology in preoperative settings, and adaptive radiation therapy. Additionally, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has the highest volume CAR T-cell therapy center in New England, and one of the largest nationally. According to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, the center has been No. 1 in New England and top 20 in the nation for cancer care for more than two decades. For 2023-24, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center was named No. 5 in the nation for cancer care.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston). From its founding by Sidney Farber, the father of modern chemotherapy, to its foundational contributions to 51 percent of the FDA-approved cancer drugs in the last five years, Dana-Farber continues to lead innovations in cancer research and care. It is a top academic recipient of NCI grant funding and has NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center status. Dana-Farber collaborates with Brigham and Women's Hospital to provide adult oncology care and Boston Children's Hospital to provide care for children with cancer and blood disorders. Dana-Farber is the only institution ranked among the top five in the nation for both adult and pediatric cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Its 5,000 staff, faculty and clinicians support more than 640,000 annual outpatients and more than 1,000 hospital discharges each year. Dana-Farber is a Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate with over 1,100 innovative cancer clinical trials to offer to those with cancer.

Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth Cancer Center's 427 clinicians provide cancer care across 14 locations. Each year, the center serves 32,000 patients, 4,500 of which are newly diagnosed. Patients benefit from more than 240 active clinical trials. The cancer center has launched two new population health initiatives, one being a new center of biomedical research excellence focused on rural health equity and the other being an oncology learning health system. Among many exciting recent developments, Dartmouth Cancer Center and Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine are providing initial funding of $2 million for a new center aimed at ethical use of artificial intelligence technology to improve precision health and patient outcomes.

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.). The Duke Cancer Institute has been an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center since 1972. DCI handles cancer care, cancer-related research, and cancer-related education for Duke University and the Duke University Health System, utilizing 300 experts who lead basic, clinical, translational, and population sciences research across seven specialties. Duke University Hospital has been named the best hospital in North Carolina for cancer care, according to U.S. News & World Report for 2023–2024.

Duly Health and Care (Downers Grove, Ill.). DuPage Medical Group's Integrated Oncology Program, which is part of Duly Health and Care, includes medical oncology, radiation oncology, specialty care, nutrition, infusion, radiology, surgery and a variety of support programs and services. The program provides comprehensive, university-level cancer care across eight locations. Recent accomplishments include becoming the first in the nation to execute focal therapy of the prostate using the NanoKnife system, expanding its service line to include gynecologic oncology and becoming the first in Illinois to perform robotic-assisted proctectomies and partial nephrectomies in an ambulatory surgery center. It is the only free-standing cancer program in Illinois to receive accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital. El Paso Children's Hospital offers cancer care at the 24-bed Southwest University Pediatric Blood and Cancer Center. The center is an infusion clinic with staff trained to treat pediatric cancers, blood disorders, and more through comprehensive treatment plans. The hospital became a member of the Children's Oncology Group in 2014, and is a partner of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Englewood (N.J.) Health. Englewood Health offers a robust oncology program through the Lefcourt Family Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center. The program features medical, surgical and radiation oncology, cancer risk assessment and genetic testing, prevention and screening, infusion therapy, pain management, palliative care and more.The center is also a pancreatic cancer Center of Excellence, and has received a Top Hospital Award and "A" safety grade from Leapfrog. Additionally, new facilities in Fair Lawn and Jersey City offer full-service diagnostic imaging and breast centers, and cancer subspecialists see patients in Englewood Health Physician Network practice locations throughout northern New Jersey. In 2022, the treatment center was approved for a breast surgical oncology fellowship by the Society of Surgical Oncology, and will welcome its first breast surgical oncology fellow in August 2024.

Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia). The 100-bed Fox Chase Cancer Center was founded in 1904, making it one of the first cancer hospitals in the nation. Fox Chase has been an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center since 1974. Since then, Fox Chase has continued to innovate in the cancer medicine space, from the landmark discovery of a cancer-causing genetic mutation in 1959 to the use of cone-beam computed tomography-based adaptive radiation therapy in 2023. Fox Chase also offers 291 active clinical studies, supported by the $70 million in funding the program received for oncology-related research in the 2022 fiscal year.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle). Nobel-prize winning work at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center created bone marrow transplantation, the first example of using the human immune system to cure cancer. More than 1.5 million bone marrow transplants have since been performed globally. Fred Hutch has one of the highest survival rates for such transplants, allowing recipients to live cancer-free for decades. Continuing to lead the discovery and development of other immunotherapies, Fred Hutch was also one of the first U.S. cancer centers to offer the initial three FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapies. Among independent U.S. research institutions, it is consistently a top recipient of NIH funding and offers more than 750 active clinical trials as the principal investigator for Seattle's NCI-designated Cancer Consortium. Fred Hutch also received nearly $800 million in private donations last year to advance precision treatments based on an individual's biology and the unique molecular characteristics of their cancer. Fred Hutch is an independent organization that serves as the cancer program for Seattle's UW Medicine.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital (Danville, Pa.). The only hospital system in northeast and central Pennsylvania to offer pediatric hematology and oncology services, Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital's oncology team is a member of Children's Oncology Group, which performs national and international clinical trials to develop leading-edge treatments, improve outcomes and minimize the side effects with quality survival of childhood cancer. The children's hospital has a team of certified child life specialists that help children and families cope with diagnosis and treatment. The child life team uses developmentally appropriate play to help explain conditions and treatments, as well as offering diversions during hospital stays and treatments and celebrating treatment milestones. It is also affiliated with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which provides additional expertise in rare and complex diagnoses or treatment and allows families to stay close to home while receiving nationally acclaimed care.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center cares for patients across 16 subspecialized divisions that cover the complete spectrum of cancer care. The program has one of the largest clinical trial/phase 1 programs on the East Coast, including first-in-human therapies. The center was the first to treat patients with CAR T-cell therapy in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center features one of the largest robotic surgery programs in the New York metropolitan area and the most comprehensive radiation treatment center in New Jersey. In 2022, Hackensack Meridian Health had 288 infusion chairs and saw 207,965 visits, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, admissions and radiation oncology. The system is investing $14 million dollars at JFK University Medical Center to expand access to state-of-the-art oncology services.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Grand Rapids, Mich.). The pediatric oncology team at Corewell Health's Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is dedicated to providing children with state-of-the-art care, including proton therapy, blood and marrow transplant, CAR T-cell immunotherapy, and promising new therapies through clinical trials. The hospital provides this care via its pediatric oncology research program, Haworth Innovative Therapeutics Clinic, and a comprehensive adolescent and young adult cancer services program. The children's hospital is one of the few in the nation able to offer advanced forms of personalized or precision medicine for difficult childhood cancers. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is ranked among the top 50 pediatric cancer programs in the country by U.S News & World Report and treats nearly 300 new patients each year.

Hoag Health (Newport Beach, Calif.): The Hoag Family Cancer Institute is the largest cancer program in Orange County and is on the leading edge of cancer treatment and prevention, offering unparalleled care and expertise, groundbreaking clinical research and dedicated teams of renowned cancer specialists. The institute is recognized as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery and offers a personalized approach to radiation oncology. Hoag recently unveiled the newly expanded Patty & George Hoag Cancer Center, which now offers a comprehensive range of cancer care services under one roof, including specialized cancer subspecialists, cutting-edge technology like ViewRay MRIdian and daVinci robotic surgeries, and groundbreaking clinical trials.

Houston Methodist Hospital. The 900-bed flagship hospital of Houston Methodist, Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked at No. 20 in the nation for cancer care according to U.S. News & World Report. Leading oncologists at the Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center treat patients across seven locations in and around Houston. Team members work collaboratively with other specialists to create individualized plans that minimize cancer's impact on the organs. With access to clinical trials and the latest technology, patients benefit from ever-improving outcomes.

Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah (Salt Lake City): The Huntsman Cancer Institute is designated by the National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center for the Mountain West, for its innovation and discovery in cancer treatment. Its more than 1 million-square-foot center has 148 beds and 372 cancer care specialists. It operates the region's only center for proton therapy and the largest Phase I clinical trials portfolio, with more than 300 available to patients and received more than $118 million in cancer research funding in 2022. It boasts three clinics, a mobile cancer screening program and six affiliate hospitals, which train more than 500 future cancer researchers and providers a year. Future plans include a major expansion on a campus in Utah County, and a new presence in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City that is home to many residents from historically underserved populations.

Inova (Falls Church, Va.). The Inova Schar Cancer Institute is a 24-bed unit at Inova Fairfax Hospital serving the Washington, D.C. metro area. Within ISCI is the Inova Saville Cancer Screening and Prevention Center, providing comprehensive services for individuals with average to high risk of cancer development. ISCI is partnered with Life with Cancer, an educational and emotional support program offering wellness and exercise programs, educational seminars, individual and family counseling and nurse navigation to those impacted by cancer at no cost. New programs at the institute as of 2022 include an adult sickle cell clinic, a prostate care model, radiofrequency ablation, the Inova Infusion Center, and the Inova Fair Oaks Surgical Oncology Clinic.

Johns Hopkins (Baltimore). The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins has been improving the lives of cancer patients for the past 50 years. Spanning 34 departments and five schools throughout Johns Hopkins University, the cancer center is research-based at its core. In 2020, among many other notable accomplishments, the cancer center used the CancerSeek multicancer blood test in nearly 10,000 women to identify 26 undiagnosed cancers. U.S. News & World Report ranks Johns Hopkins Hospital as No. 10 in the nation for cancer care.

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. Jupiter Medical Center provides a full continuum of advanced cancer care through the 248-bed Anderson Family Cancer Institute. In 2022, Jupiter Medical Center formed an alliance with Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health to launch groundbreaking clinical trials that allow patients to access revolutionary technology and potentially life-saving treatments. Jupiter Medical Center has invested more than $337 million since 2019 into an infrastructure expansion, including the creation of the 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital. According to the U.S. News & World Report, Jupiter Medical Center is "high performing" in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, and treatment of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma for 2023-24.

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.). Kaiser Permanente Cancer Care offers oncology care from subspecialists who are experts in gastrointestinal, breast, genitourinary, malignant hematology, lung, sarcoma and other cancer types. Services provided include the latest practices, immunotherapies and clinical trials. KP also offers a new virtual cancer center. Which connects cancer subspecialists across the enterprise with treating physicians, and is currency being expanded to provide accessible second opinions as well as symptom management, mental health and wellness resources, and identification and management of social health needs to cancer patients. KP facilities Santa Clara, Los Angeles, San Diego and Zion medical centers received the 2023 Newsweek Best Cancer Hospitals Accolade. Additionally, KP has been named to the DiversityInc Top 50 Hall of Fame and LGBTQ+ Equality Leaders lists.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.): The Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute is home to an extensive team of cancer care professionals, including more than 45 board-certified and board-eligible surgical, medical and radiation oncologists and more than 500 support colleagues. It has earned the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer's accreditation and offers patients access to clinical trials and cutting-edge technology, including the Gamma Knife Icon for brain tumors, metastatic brain lesions or other brain disorders. Lehigh Valley recently expanded clinical trials and subspecialty care and is nearing the launch of stem cell transplants and CAR T-Cell therapy.

M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis). The Masonic Cancer Clinic at Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center was established in 1991 and received an NCI designation in 1998. It is the main hub for the University of Minnesota Health cancer care services, with over 500 physicians and researchers. The Masonic Cancer Center leads the Minnesota Cancer Clinical Trials Network, which offers leading-edge cancer clinical trials to underserved communities and enhances cancer outcomes.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). With an annual volume of 120,000-plus patients, Mayo Clinic's cancer program saves and improves the lives of countless people through expert diagnosis and treatment of nearly every type of cancer. A designated comprehensive cancer center according to the NCI, the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center allows patients to access hundreds of clinical trials. The program also offers the best in technological offerings, including 3D printing for cancer treatment. Mayo Clinic is one of the most prestigious health systems in the nation and currently sits at No. 3 in the U.S. for cancer care as per U.S. News & World Report.

McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.). McLaren Health Care features the NCI-designated Karmanos Cancer Institute, the largest cancer provider in the state of Michigan. Via an academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine, Karmanos is actively involved in cancer research and education, with more than 800 cancer-specific scientific investigations and 250 clinical trials. Across 16 treatment centers, Karmanos cares for approximately 12,000 new patients every year, ensuring patient access to the latest screenings, prevention and treatments.

MemorialCare Cancer Institute (Southern Calif.). MemorialCare Cancer Institute is a nationally regarded cancer program at MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and scores of community-based centers. The program is the recipient of numerous accolades, including recognition from U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades and others. MemorialCare Breast Center is heralded for being among the nation's first community breast centers with annual screenings of more than 71,000 across 16 locations, and is the region's only breast center with dedicated breast radiologists, breast surgeons and breast oncologists solely focused on breast cancer and treatment. MemorialCare's history of pioneering innovations in radiation oncology has resulted in procedures named after world-renowned colleagues and the ability to offer advanced, sophisticated technologies that are often first in the region. Several adult and pediatric cancer specialists over the years have led national and global efforts in research, patient care and education.

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach (Calif.). One of only 10 children's hospitals in the U.S. with full accreditation through Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, Jonathan Jaques Children's Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides quality, compassionate cancer care to children and teens. It is a member of Children's Oncology Group, NCI's supported clinical trials group, the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research. Jonathan Jaques is heavily involved in research and clinical trials. Its many psychosocial support programs include school integration and art therapy to help patients and families cope with all aspects of childhood cancer. Its specialized bone and soft tissue tumor program is dedicated to diagnosis, removal and treatment of benign and malignant bone tumors and soft tissue sarcomas throughout the body. Its dedicated pediatric surgeon, fellowship trained in pediatric orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal oncology, specializes in treatment for pediatric patients with benign or malignant bone tumors. It is one of the region's only children's hospitals to have an in-house surgeon specializing in both areas of care.

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Memorial Hermann Cancer Centers includes eight hospitals accredited by the American College of Surgeons and the Commission on Cancer which offer services in medical clinics, infusion, radiation therapy and inpatient chemotherapy. Annually, the program sees over 25,000 oncology patients. In addition to in-person care, Memorial Hermann has also recently partnered with cancer-care-at-home platform Reimagine Care to provide patients with 24/7 access to oncology nurses and advanced practitioners by video, phone or text.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City). With specialization in over 400 types of cancer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has been a premier treatment destination for patients since its inception in 1884. In 2022 alone, the 514-bed institution admitted over 24,000 patients and saw 686,000 outpatient visits, supported by nearly 22,000 staff members. Utilizing 120 research laboratories and more than 38 state-of-the-art core facilities, MSK is also home to a robust cancer research program. For more than 30 years, MSK has been named one of the top two cancer hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

The MetroHealth System (Cleveland): MetroHealth has a holistic and comprehensive approach to patient care: its cancer program was designed to combat social determinants of health and other barriers that block patients from accessing top-quality care. Beyond providing treatment, it provides support networks, addresses nutritional needs, offers transportation and housing and more. It recently completed its first stem cell transplant in its new Bone Marrow Transplant unit. The health system aims to bridge the national health disparity gap in cancer care and extend bone marrow transplants to underserved communities.

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Mount Sinai Health System's Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center homes over 250 cancer specialists, surgeons and researchers. With top-tier diagnostics, treatments, research, clinical trials, and 10 cancer centers of excellence, Mount Sinai is able to provide a full range of oncological services, from bladder cancer to multiple myeloma to prostate cancer. The cancer research arm of the system, The Tisch Cancer Institute, is a NCI-designated cancer center whose members received total grant support of $152 million in 2022. U.S. News & World Report ranked Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 12 in the nation for cancer care for 2023-24.

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Ranked consistently as a U.S. News & World Report top 10 program, Nationwide Children's Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Blood & Marrow Transplant and Center for Childhood Cancer Research employ 80-plus physicians, surgeons and scientists to support 15,000 annual visits. The molecular characterization initiative with NCI and COG provides tumor diagnosis and treatment. Over 1,000 patients globally have had advanced genomic sequence analyses for their tumors through the program's Institute for Genomic Medicine. In partnership with The Ohio State University James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Nationwide Children's is opening the area's first proton therapy center. Its cellular therapy program leads a first-in-children trial of natural killer cells for acute myeloid leukemia, which is one of 10 cell therapy trials. Researchers also published a proof-of-concept study showing an effective gene therapy approach to cancer.

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha). Long known as pioneers in blood and marrow cancers treatments, Nebraska Medicine was at the forefront of trialing and bringing CAR T-cell therapy to fruition. Established in 2017, the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is the flagship of the cancer network and is the only NCI-designated destination for cancer care in Nebraska and western Iowa. The center brings together more than 200 world-leading specialists and researchers in the same building, featuring a laboratory research tower, an eight-story, 108-bed inpatient treatment hospital and a multidisciplinary outpatient center. The centralized location allows scientists and clinicians to collaborate, share information and design new treatments, accelerating advances and treatments that lead to improved outcomes. The cancer center received $65 million in total funding and there are more than 182 open clinical trials for the cancer service line. The center transformed the patient experience, among other things offering an around-the-clock infusion center to serve as a treatment center and an urgent-care-type facility for those battling cancer.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell. New York-Presbyterian Hospital is the only hospital in the U.S. affiliated with two Ivy League Medical Schools: Columbia and Weill Cornell. The facility offers comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care. In addition to radiation and chemotherapy, oncology services offered include the latest anti-cancer drugs, novel and targeted therapies, and minimally invasive surgery. NY-Presbyterian was named a top 20 hospital for oncology by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health (Evanston, Ill.). NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health applies a multidisciplinary, subspecialty care model and collaborative team approach to patient care across 27 oncology service locations and three cancer centers. Due to its partnership with the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is both a teaching and research facility. The Kellogg Cancer Center offers pioneering techniques through Kellogg Cancer Genomic Initiative to help identify, diagnose and treat diseases. The center was also an early adopter of immunotherapy to treat advanced cancer.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine treats over ​​10,000 new cancer cases annually, caring for patients from diagnosis to treatment to recovery. The Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University at Northwestern Memorial Hospital is an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. With experts conducting innovative research in 300 clinical trials at any given time, the program is on the forefront of groundbreaking cancer treatment. Northwestern Memorial Hospital has been named a top five "America's Best" hospital in addition to a top 20 hospital for oncology by U.S. News & World Report in 2023-24.

Norton Children's (Louisville, Ky.). Home to one of the nation's oldest continually accredited American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer pediatric cancer programs, Norton Children's Cancer Institute is a member of Children's Oncology Group and Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium, two of the largest worldwide networks for childhood cancer clinical trials and research. Between resources in Novak Center for Children's Health and Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center at Norton Children's Hospital, pediatric cancer patients are offered the latest treatments and clinical trials. The Cancer Institute offers a broad spectrum of services, such as immunotherapy, blood and marrow transplant, stem cell transplant and multidisciplinary pediatric brain tumor care. It is the only pediatric cancer program in Kentucky approved as a CAR T-cell therapy provider site. Its team of leading pediatric cancer and blood disorder specialists includes oncologists, hematologists, surgeons, nurses, social workers and pharmacists. Patients can access music, art and massage specialists and therapists. Affiliated doctors are professors and active researchers helping to advance medical care through clinical research and education.

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.). Patients of Norton Cancer Institute have access to more than 100 specialists, including board-certified and fellowship-trained oncologists. Norton Cancer Institute oncologists are also researchers, offering patients the latest treatments and access to more than 170 clinical trials. Leading treatments include immunotherapies such as CAR-T cell therapy, genetic therapies tailored to combat the unique genetic makeup of a patient's cancer and the latest in surgical, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The state-of-the-art Norton Cancer Institute Genomics Lab offers highly specialized testing that will make it possible to diagnose and treat cancer more precisely and to tailor advanced treatments based on a tumor's specific genetic composition.

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Novant Health Cancer Institute's efforts in improving cancer care include comprehensive oncology services, prevention, screening, education, and more. The organization offers no-cost screenings, diagnostic services and patient navigation to under/uninsured, low-income, minority and rural populations via Novant Health Cancer Prevention, Education and Early Detection team members. Additionally, Novant is committed to addressing health equity, and in 2019 exceeded goals to close racial mammography gaps by increasing screening among Hispanic and Asian women. Recently, the institute also led a program to fast-track cancer patients past the ED at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, instead reserving space in its patient oncology specialty floor for triage as well as immediate and overnight care. Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center was awarded the Community of Practice Project Award and Patient Support Team of the Year Award in 2022 by the American Cancer Society.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ochsner Health has been devoted to cancer care and research for over 80 years. The Ochsner Cancer Institute treats more than 40,000 patients each year, with each patient's care team including as many as 20 multidisciplinary cancer specialists. In June 2023, Ochsner and MD Anderson Cancer Center announced a partnership to create Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in southeastern Louisiana, making Ochsner the first and only provider in the state with a fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson's standards and treatment plans. Cancer care at Ochsner is recognized by U.S. News & World Report, ranking as high performing in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma treatment and colon, lung, and prostate cancer surgeries for 2023-24.

Orlando (Fla.). Health. Orlando Health's cancer care encompasses services at both Orlando Health Cancer Institute and the Haley Center for Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders. The former houses programs in proton therapy, bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy, complex head and neck surgery, radiofrequency ablation and other subspecialty and multidisciplinary oncology treatment and research areas. The institute is also recognized as a Lung Cancer Alliance Screening Center of Excellence. The Haley Center provides pediatric cancer and blood disorder care, and a brain tumor program which brings together pediatric neuro-oncology, pediatric neurosurgery and a freestanding children's hospital – the only one of its kind in central Florida. In 2023, the Orlando Health Cancer Institute received the Association of Community Cancer Centers' Innovator of the Year award.

Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.). The Parkview Packett Family Cancer Institute brought cancer care together under one roof. It is home to clinicians specializing in different forms of cancer and a research wing. It incorporates an enhanced nurse navigator system that gives patients coordinated care through their treatment journey. The institute offers infusion, radiation oncology and other outpatient services, such as the region's only Cyberknife technology, which destroys tumors in difficult-to-reach areas. It has specialized treatment programs that work together to provide patients a full continuum of care, including its newly-developed osseointegration program, which provides advanced bone-anchored prosthetics for patients requiring amputation. Its breast cancer program was accredited by the American College of Surgeons in 2019.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Medicine offers cancer care to patients via their Abramson Cancer Center, which includes the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The cancer center is currently responsible for over 80,000 chemotherapy and 66,000 radiation treatments. Since 2017, achievements of investigators at Penn have contributed to 21 FDA approvals for drugs and techniques to treat cancer. Eight of the approvals were first in class. In addition to patient care, the Abramson Cancer Center also boasts a research team of over 400 basic, translational and clinical scientists working to uncover cancer pathogenesis. Hospitals at the University of Pennsylvania were named in the top 20 for oncology hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

Providence (Renton, Wash.). An integrated network that provides world class cancer care close to home, the Providence Cancer Institute includes 34 infusion sites and 31 radiation sites across seven states. The institute treats over 50,000 new oncology patients each year and is widely known for clinical care, groundbreaking research and education of clinicians and communities. The Providence Cancer Institute provides multidisciplinary subspecialized care, including adoptive T cell, CAR T-cell, and autologous stem cell transplants. A thought leader in research, The Providence Cancer Institute also has 1,347 active clinical trials with 2,238 new patients enrolled and 541 year-to-date publications reaching 116 countries. Many of its hospitals have been lauded by U.S. News & World Report in multiple categories.

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.). RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey combines research and treatment capabilities of Rutgers Cancer Institute and clinical expertise of RWJBarnabas Health. The institute is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in New Jersey. Additionally, five comprehensive research programs at the institute are made possible by faculty members who garner over $125 million annually in federal, state and philanthropic grant support. Recently, RWJBarnabas broke ground on both the Vogel Medical Campus, offering seamless access to surgical, imaging and cancer care services, as well as a new cancer center on the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Livingston Campus.

Renown Children's Hospital (Reno, Nev.). Nevada's only healthcare institution enrolled in the Children's Oncology Group, Renown Children's Hospital gives more than 100,000 children access to the world's largest organization devoted to childhood cancer. Previously, a pediatric oncology patient could only enroll in a COG trial if the family had the capacity to temporarily relocate to California or Utah. In 2016, a grateful donor established the William N. Pennington Fund for Advanced Pediatric Care, which allowed Renown Children's to hire more than 25 specialized pediatricians, which was crucial to being accepted as a COG institution. Prior to 2016, about 30 percent of pediatric patients had to relocate to receive the specialty care they needed. Now, 97 percent of all pediatric patients and their families can receive both general and specialty pediatric care locally.

Riverside Healthcare (Kankakee, Ill.). Riverside Cancer Institute saw 275,628 provider office radiation and medical oncology visits, 7,123 chemotherapy visits, 3,498 radiation treatments and 153 special procedures in 2022. The institute recently completed installation of a second TrueBeam Linear Accelerator with the most advanced cancer treatment technology in the region. The American Cancer Society granted the institute $5,000 and TaTaTrot gave $6,500, funds which will be used to support patients' transportation needs.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Established over 125 years ago, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is the world's first cancer research center for global detection, treatment and prevention. Among Roswell Park's breakthroughs: proving chemotherapy can treat cancer, a PSA prostate cancer test, RPMI-1640 cell culture medium, photodynamic therapy, linking smoking to cancer, many mainstay cancer treatments, and one of the oldest, most active cancer outreach and community engagement programs. Its uniquely large, broadly focused program dedicated to indigenous cancer research is globally recognized on topics of indigenous health equity. The president and CEO, Candace S. Johnson, PhD, leads novel molecular diagnostics, brain cancer immunotherapy SurVaxM, and pioneering efforts to make cellular therapy work for more patients. Roswell Park is of the initial three NCI-designated cancer centers and the only NCI comprehensive cancer center in upstate New York.

Rush University System for Health (Chicago): Rush has been nationally ranked for cancer care for decades, earning the No. 30 rank in the U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals for Cancer list, and continues to develop and expand its oncology services. Its recently-opened $450 million cancer center in the Joan and Paul Rubschlager Building in downtown Chicago is a cancer-focused, outpatient facility with more than 126 state-of-the-art exam rooms and has the option to receive telehealth care. Its more than 106 cancer care providers are expected to see 127,000 outpatient visits in the next three years.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, N.D.) The Roger Maris Cancer Center serves approximately 600 patients on a daily basis and has made top-notch cancer care accessible to patients in the Midwest. In efforts to make care even more convenient for the community, it provides cutting-edge hemotherapy services in locations across North Dakota and Minnesota. Sanford most recently partnered with Perham Health to open two chemotherapy infusion chairs in Perham, Minn., with plans to add an additional seven chairs and a permanent facility this year. The center launched the upper Midwest's first blood and bone marrow transplant program in 2021, which has treated more than 40 patients to date, all while allowing them to stay close to home. The cancer center consistently advocates for equitable treatment, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, earning national recognition as a "top performer" in DEI-based initiatives from the American Medical Association.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System: In the past several years, SMH has invested more than half a billion dollars into state-of-the-art cancer institute facilities. SMH opened its first two Jellison Cancer Institute facilities at the height of the pandemic, including the health system's first radiation oncology center in 2020 and an eight-story dedicated inpatient and surgical oncology tower in 2021. These expansions tripled the size of the health system's clinical research and education programs. Its team includes more than 80 employed and community-based physicians who are committed to raising awareness and educating the community about prevention, care navigation and support. It holds accreditations from multiple medical organizations, including being accredited for three consecutive years by the American College of Surgeons. Earlier this year, the health system broke ground on its cancer pavilion, which will provide a full complement of outpatient services, including a new breast health center, outpatient surgery, radiation oncology, infusion services, diagnostic imaging, medical, surgical, and radiation oncology physician clinics and integrative and supportive care.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.). The first and only NCI-designated cancer center devoted solely to children, St. Jude supports leading laboratory, clinical and survivorship research programs, translating basic science discoveries into curative therapies. Across five major research areas, the cancer center programs facilitate interaction between disease-oriented clinics and basic science laboratories. With more than 100 oncology physicians, St. Jude serves over 6,000 patients annually, primarily through outpatient clinics, in four St. Jude housing facilities and across eight affiliate network hospitals in seven states. The institution offers more than 130 interventional trials for children with cancer with over 45 percent patient participation, leading to improvements in treatment and long-term survivorship. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine. Stanford Hospital's division of oncology is focused on providing patient care, medical education and state-of-the-art research to solve a major persisting health problem. The hospital also has its own neurogenetic cancer program, which focuses on diagnostics and prevention for rare neurogenetic disorders. It has been ranked No. 11 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for cancer care, ranking in the top 50 out of over 4,515 U.S. hospitals with oncology departments. It was named high-performing in caring for five prevalent types of cancer, including leukemia, colon, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Stanford Medicine Children's Health is also nationally ranked as a "Best Pediatric Cancer Hospital" by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health offers oncologic services to 17,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients across 19 cancer centers each year. Thanks to an Epic-based digital concierge, patients are able to conveniently schedule cancer screenings, receive follow-up care, access financial support, manage drug regimens and more. Patients are able to access over 150 clinical trials, which nine percent of patients are actively enrolled in. As cancer care evolves, Sutter provides up-to-date technologies and treatments like CAR T-cell therapy, GammaTile neurosurgery therapy, assisted single anesthetic procedure and more. Sutter has also secured and shared cancer chemotherapy drugs throughout the global shortage of platinum-containing drug regimens that began in April 2023.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute provides comprehensive cancer care in one of Florida's leading academic medical centers using groundbreaking therapies and advanced diagnostic imaging tools. The institute also offers ancillary services such as social work, nutrition, rehabilitation, psychology, genetics and palliative care. From playing a role in advancing CAR-T and other immune-based therapies to curing patients of colorectal cancer without surgery, the institute's approach to academic medicine, participation in cutting-edge clinical trials, and use of genetics and artificial intelligence, ensures that the organization remains at the forefront of cancer research and clinical innovation.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). As one of the largest pediatric centers of its kind, Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center provides medical treatment for patients with childhood cancer and blood disorders. The nationally acclaimed children's clinic, along with research and drug development programs, is considered by U.S. News & World Report to be among the best children's hospitals for cancer. The world-renowned staff of nearly 200 faculty and over 1,000 employees pioneered many of the now-standard protocols for treating and curing pediatric cancer and blood disorders. Over 4,220 new patients are diagnosed at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center each year, making it one of the largest programs in the U.S. Over the past 10 years, patients have traveled from 50 states and 56 countries to receive care. Knowing a diagnosis of cancer or blood disorder is traumatic for the child and family, the center offers personalized, comprehensive services that address both physical and emotional aspects of the disease.

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only NCI-designated cancer center serving the central valley and inland California, a region of over 6 million ethnically diverse people. Specialists at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center provide compassionate care for more than 100,000 adults and children every year, including access to more than 200 active clinical trials. The cancer center's innovative research program engages more than 240 scientists at UC Davis who work collaboratively to advance discovery of new tools to diagnose and treat cancer. The cancer center also leverages the strengths of an integrated academic medical system, including the UC Davis School of Medicine, UC Davis Medical Center, and Children's Hospital. Among many other recent developments, the cancer center is gaining two floors of acute oncology care from the $7 billion expansion of the UC Davis Medical Center.

UC Health and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is a collaboration between the University of Cincinnati, UC Health and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Being part of an academic health system, the center is committed to both treatment and research. Advanced treatments offered include immunologic agents and proton therapy. The center is the only cancer center in the world using dedicated proton research gantry for FLASH radiotherapy, an experimental radiation therapy treatment that is over 100 times faster than conventional radiotherapy. Additionally, the comprehensive breast cancer center is one of only 16 in the country to hold triple quality accreditation from three governing organizations.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA's cancer center offers world-class patient care powered by ongoing research and the latest technological innovations. The system is focused on a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, confronting both the immediate and long-term effects and impacts on patients and family members. UCLA Health employs over 350 oncology physicians and scientists who are trained in more than 40 scientific and medical disciplines. Since 2014, research conducted at UCLA resulted in 18 new FDA-approved cancer treatments, including developing the first-of-its-kind immunotherapy drug, pembrolizumab. UCLA Medical Center has been ranked No. 4 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for cancer care and is recognized as a high-performer in six cancer specialties. UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital offers one of the longest-running bone marrow transplant programs worldwide and is ranked among the best hospitals for treating childhood cancer by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). UCSF has been focused on treating patients with cancer for over 30 years, discovering and implementing medical advances to improve patient survival rates and quality of life. The center is focused on patient care, research and education. As a teaching hospital, the department also has an in-depth fellowship program that allows for future physician training and education. It was also ranked No. 7 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the facility was ranked No. 12 in the nation for pediatric cancer care, with an "excellent" five-year pediatric cancer survival rate. It is also a top-performer in caring for six different types of adult cancer, including lung, uterine and prostate.

USA Health (Mobile, Ala.). The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, an academic cancer research and treatment facility, provides leading-edge treatment across three locations. Backed by the latest imaging, radiation delivery and robotic surgery technology, experts collaborate to provide care for a wide variety of cancers. In March 2023, the MCI unveiled $2.5 million in innovative technology with the Elekta Versa HD, a medical linear accelerator that aims radiation at cancer cells while sparing the surrounding tissue. Other offerings include a specialty pharmacy, genetic counseling, a robust clinical trials portfolio, cancer support groups, spiritual care services, a survivorship program, art therapy, a podcast, transportation and lodging assistance, and a community cancer education program. The MCI has been recognized as a melanoma center of excellence and a rectal cancer center of excellence.

USC Norris Cancer Hospital (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine of USC's USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center was one of the first comprehensive cancer centers to receive NCI-designation in 1973, cementing it as an international leader in cancer care. Over 250 leading physicians work in multidisciplinary teams to provide research-based care at the 60-bed USC Norris Cancer Hospital as well as outpatient clinics. For 2023-24, the hospital was ranked No. 15 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern Medical Center's Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center supports patients with cancer via collaborative care teams staffed with top specialists, cutting-edge clinical trials, a wide scope of treatment options and more. Currently, the cancer center offers 304 active clinical trials and provides care across 36 departments and treats approximately 9,000 new cancer patients annually. The hematologic malignancies team has performed about 2,000 bone marrow transplants while achieving North Texas' best one-year survival rate for patients. The cancer center is North Texas' only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center and one of five in the Southwest as a whole. UT Southwestern Medical Center is ranked No. 19 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). With annual funding exceeding $82 million, the UVA Cancer Center's research fosters the provision of resources, tools, and infrastructure necessary to understand further and treat cancer. Thanks to its commitment to investing in innovative treatments, UVA Cancer Center is among the first 25 health systems in the nation to offer MRI-guided radiation therapy. The 43-bed cancer center has experienced tremendous growth recently, including a 50 percent rise in patient volume since 2014 and a 500 percent increase in clinical research participation in the same time period.

UW Health (Madison, Wis.): The Carbone Cancer Center was named the best cancer hospital in Wisconsin by U.S. News & World Report, and was one of the first National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S., and celebrated its 50th year as a designated center in 2023. It is a leading clinical trials site and treats more than 30,000 patients each year. It has more than 1,000 beds across all UW Health Hospitals and employs more than 115 oncologists and surgeons. Over the years, it has expanded its cancer options to include a board dedicated to creating patient-specific patient plans and a program to develop personalized cell technologies to improve health outcomes. The health system plans to open an additional center in Madison, which will have a novel proton beam radiation therapy program for cancer patients.

University of Chicago Medical Center. UChicago Medicine's Comprehensive Cancer Center is determined to tackle many of the issues plaguing cancer care delivery. The organization has launched initiatives to prevent readmissions, including an oncology rapid assessment clinic, post-discharge phone calls, and rapid post-discharge outpatient appointments. To ensure patients get comprehensive treatment that factors in social needs, the center has implemented a social determinants of health screening. Recently, UChicago Medicine's $815 million initiative to build the city's first freestanding facility dedicated to cancer care and research was approved. The University of Chicago Medical Center's cancer program is currently ranked the best in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.

University Hospitals (Cleveland). University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center is part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, which has earned an NCI rating of "exceptional." As the only freestanding cancer hospital in Northeast Ohio, UH Seidman Cancer Center provides patients with the latest therapies, multidisciplinary treatment methods, and over 400 active clinical trials. The cancer center received more than $40 million in research funding in 2022. Among many other accomplishments, the cancer center is the first in the nation to have the hybrid PET/MRI machine and the first hospital in Ohio Ohio to place an FDA-approved Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion pump in April 2022. UH Cleveland Medical Center has been recognized as a "Best Hospital" for 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report, and as No. 39 for cancer care.

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore): The University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of the top cancer treatment and research centers in the country. In 2016, the National Cancer Institute elevated the center to its designation as a comprehensive cancer center — one of just less than 75 in the nation — a designation renewed in 2021. is at the forefront of successful efforts which are driving down the impact of cancer in Maryland. The center brings together expert researchers and clinicians from the University of Maryland School of Medicine to collaborate on preventing, detecting and treating cancer. As part of an academic medical community, it integrates cutting-edge cancer treatment with leadership in cancer research and a commitment to medical education. It plans to open a new, state-of-the-art center in downtown Baltimore in 2026, which will provide inpatient and outpatient care to patients as the need for cancer care rises.

University of Miami Health System. As part of the University of Miami Health System, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only NCI-designated cancer center in South Florida. Sylvester's hemispheric reach and catchment area diversity provides access to disparity research that includes the Black Genome Project. As South Florida's leader in patient-focused cancer research and care, Sylvester offers the only phase I clinical trials program in the region. Additionally, Sylvester began the internationally-known Firefighters Cancer Initiative, which elevated firefighting as a Group 1 carcinogenic profession worldwide through the World Health Organization. According to U.S. News & World Report, Sylvester is among the nation's top 10 percent in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and in colon, lung, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgeries. With a network of 10 outpatient treatment facilities throughout South Florida, Sylvester operates 15 site disease groups.

The University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor). The University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center's world-class clinicians and scientists collaborate in leveraging research discoveries to impact patient care. As one of the first cancer centers to offer multidisciplinary team-based care, today Rogel has more than 20 multidisciplinary and specialty clinics in which teams work together to develop personalized treatment plans for each patient. Rogel researchers translate basic scientific discoveries into new approaches to treat cancer and reduce the symptoms and side effects of treatment. It is a leader in the field of precision oncology, with a program established in 2011 that performs comprehensive, whole exome clinical sequencing of advanced cancer tumors. University of Michigan Health's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital is a leader in personalized pediatric care, with one of the nation's fastest growing, largest pediatric brain tumor programs.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville). The University of Tennessee Medical Center features an oncology service line that has been accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer since 1980 and a 416-member cancer institute that is programmatically aligned as a center of excellence. Among other accomplishments, the cancer institute currently offers the region's only transplant and cellular therapy program, which completed the first tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy in the state of Tennessee in early 2023. The UTMC recently began a monthly research collaborative with Oak Ridge (Tenn.) National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee Knoxville to learn more about the evolving role of multi-specialty and multidisciplinary basic, translational, and clinical research. In June 2023, the UTMC was named to Newsweek's "America's Best Cancer Hospitals 2023" list.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center employs 21,800 people, including nearly 2,000 physicians and almost 4,500 registered nurses, in its mission to end cancer. Over the past fiscal year, over 175,000 patients sought expert care at MD Anderson, their care supplemented by more than 1,600 active clinical trials. MD Anderson has invested $1.1 billion in research efforts within the last fiscal year alone. In 1971, MD Anderson became an NCI-designated cancer center, and the institution has been named one of the top two hospitals for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report since the survery's inception in 1990. For 2023-24, it earned the No. 1 spot.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, designated as an NCI comprehensive cancer center, is a leader in new discoveries that prevent, find, treat, manage and cure cancer. The program offers access to over 350 clinical trials. The center has more than 200 physicians with a wide array of experience. Each year, they provide care for more than 7,000 new cancer patients and see more than 180,000 outpatient visits.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua launched its partnership with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine in 2015, creating The Penn Medicine | Virtua Health Cancer Program. The program allows patients to receive comprehensive care from neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, microvascular reconstructive surgeons, and proton therapy experts from both Penn and Virtua. In the past year alone, the program diagnosed and treated 3,000 people with cancer and cared for an additional 1,200 individuals with a cancer diagnosis across Virtua's five hospitals. The program focuses on health equity and population health via initiatives such as the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection program. Virtua received $980,000 in state and federal grants to address cancer health disparities from June 2022 to June 2023.

WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Specialty care offered at WellSpan health's five cancer centers includes surgical, radiation, thoracic and gynecologic and medical oncology, as well as hematology. Other services for cancer patients include nutrition, financial counseling, social work, navigation, wellness services, and palliative and hospice care. WellSpan York Hospital is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as "high performing" for lung cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery, was recently designated as a Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery, Recent expansions have been made to the WellSpan York Cancer Center as well as collaboration with Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. Other innovations in the organization include utilizing AI and genomics to enhance diagnostic and population health efforts as well as the newly launched Gene Health Project, which aims to improve access to personalized care.

Westchester Medical Center / Maria Fareri Children's Hospital (Valhalla, N.Y.). The Childhood and Adolescent Cancer and Blood Diseases Center at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network specializes in both comprehensive care and innovative research in cancer and blood diseases. Pediatric care approaches combine services in hematology, oncology, stem cell transplantation, surgery, pathology, genetics, radiation oncology and immunology. Current areas of pediatric cancer research for the organization include cancer genetics, immune cell genetic re-engineering, tumor immunology and target identification for humoral immunotherapy, stem cell biology, translational therapeutic consortiums for childhood and adolescent cancer therapy and more.



Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. Yale Cancer Center, a collaboration between scientists and physicians at Yale School of Medicine and Smilow Cancer Hospital, has been an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center for more than 45 years. The center aims to minimize mortality from all types of cancer, reduce disruption to patient's lives, and eliminate barriers to cancer care. As the largest provider of cancer care in the state of Connecticut, the program treats more than 48 percent of the 20,000 patients diagnosed each year and offers more than 50 open trials through its early phase clinical trial program. Recent accomplishments include the opening of an early onset cancer program for patients diagnosed between 18 and 49 years old as well as a new center for community engagement and health equity.