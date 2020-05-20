100 great hospitals in America | 2020

Becker's Healthcare is pleased to release the 2020 edition of its list of "100 great hospitals in America."



The hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes, and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in healthcare technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.



Becker's Healthcare selected the following hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 rankings, CareChex, Healthgrades, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and IBM Watson Health top hospitals. Becker's also sought nominations for this list.



This list was compiled and developed before the pandemic hit the U.S. The information included in each profile is based on pre-COVID-19 data available to Becker's. Contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com with questions or comments on this list.



Note: This list is not an endorsement of included hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers. Organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list and are listed in alphabetical order.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis). The 631-bed Abbott Northwestern Hospital serves as the main campus of Allina Health and as a teaching facility of the University of Minnesota, both based in Minneapolis. Each year, the hospital cares for about 200,000 patients and trains more than 30 residents in internal medicine. For the seventh consecutive year, Abbott Northwestern was ranked No. 1 in the Twin Cities and No. 2 in Minnesota on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 best hospital rankings.

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). AdventHealth Orlando is a 1,368-bed acute care medical center that serves as the flagship facility of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division. Each year, AdventHealth Orlando's staff of 8,103 cares for nearly 52,000 inpatients and more than 209,000 outpatients. The hospital is also a statutory teaching hospital and trains physicians from across the globe on new technologies and procedures. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 1 in Orlando.

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.). Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Charlotte-based Atrium Health and is one of North Carolina's five academic medical center teaching hospitals. Each year, the 874-bed hospital provides residency training for more than 200 physicians in 15 different specialties. Since its founding in 1943, the hospital has evolved into one of the largest hospitals in the region, with more than 1,100 physicians and providers on staff. In 2019-20, for the third consecutive year, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center was ranked the No. 1 hospital in the Charlotte metro region by U.S. News & World Report.

Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center is a 545-bed hospital that provides care in more than 60 specialties. The hospital is the flagship facility of Sioux Falls-based Avera Health, which employs more than 18,000 individuals, including 950 physicians and advanced practice providers. The system has a robust telemedicine program, which serves rural communities at more than 400 locations in 18 states. In July 2018, Avera McKennan partnered with Lyft to provide alternative transportation for patients in Avera's coordinated care program, and in just over a year, Avera McKennan has funded 1,500 rides at no cost to patients.



Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee). Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center is the flagship facility of Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care, which merged with Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health in 2018 to create one of the 10 largest health systems in the nation. The hospital, known for treating cardiac and stroke patients, is licensed for 983 beds. For the third consecutive year, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center claimed the top spot in Southeastern Wisconsin and second in the state on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 best hospital rankings.

Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix. Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix, a 757-bed facility, is one of three academic medical centers under the Banner Health umbrella. It serves as the primary teaching facility for University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. In 2018, Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix opened a $417.9 million, 16-story hospital tower. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix the No. 2 hospital in Arizona on its best hospital rankings.

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.). Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville is a 489-bed facility with more than 3,300 employees and 150 volunteers. Each year, the hospital admits more than 27,300 patients and has 71,400 emergency room visits. The hospital is known for its specialty services, which include the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center and robotic-assisted surgical procedures. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville the fifth best hospital in Florida.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis). Barnes-Jewish Hospital is a 1,638-bed facility with 9,202 employees, including 3,713 registered nurses and 1,743 attending physicians. It is an academic medical center, providing training for medical students from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. In 2019, the academic medical center had 81,721 emergency department visits and admitted 55,677 patients. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Barnes-Jewish Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Missouri.

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas). Baylor University Medical Center serves as the flagship hospital of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health-North Texas. Since it was established in 1903, the hospital has grown from 25 beds into a major teaching and research hospital with 914 beds. Each year, the hospital cares for more than 300,000 patients. It has nearly 5,000 employees, including more than 1,240 physicians and 2,200 registered nurses. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Baylor University Medical Center among the top five hospitals in Texas.

Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.). Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak is a 1,109-bed academic medical center that serves as the main teaching facility for Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Auburn Hills, Mich. As of January 2019, the hospital had 8,726 employees, including 2,125 physicians. Last year, the hospital had 129,308 emergency room visits and discharged a total of 58,555 inpatients. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak as the No. 2 hospital in Michigan.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston). Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is a 673-bed teaching hospital of Boston-based Harvard Medical School, staffed by 1,250 physicians, more than 800 of whom are full-time staff. Beth Israel is a founding member of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and the official hospital of the Boston Red Sox. As a major research institution, Beth Israel brings in more than $229.8 million in research funding annually, and its Center for Virology and Vaccine Research is currently racing to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Over the past year, the hospital joined the newly formed Beth Israel Lahey Health and broke ground on a 10-story inpatient building, which is slated for completion in 2022.

Boston Children's Hospital. Boston Children's Hospital is one of the largest pediatric medical centers and pediatric research facilities in the U.S., and it is also known as one of the best. U.S. News & World Report ranked Boston Children's the No. 1 children's hospital in the country for 2019-20. Boston Children's is a teaching hospital for Boston-based Harvard Medical School with 258 specialized clinical programs, and it reports around $225 million in annual research funding. The hospital has seen steady growth in patient volumes and is currently undergoing an expansion and renewal process to keep up with demand. This process includes building a new 11-story inpatient building with a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit and heart center, slated to open in fall 2021.

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston). Brigham and Women's Hospital is a 793-bed teaching hospital of Boston-based Harvard Medical School. Brigham and Women's is part of Brigham Health, which also includes Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization. Brigham and Women's is known for its extensive research institute, which has more than $640 million in total funding and 140 training programs that provide clinical instruction for more than 1,100 trainees. Brigham and Women's was ranked No. 13 on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospitals list.

Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital. Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is the flagship hospital of Carilion Clinic and one of the highest ranked hospitals in Virginia. U.S. News & World Report named Carilion Roanoke Memorial one of the top three hospitals in the state in its 2019-20 Best Hospitals rankings. Carilion Roanoke Memorial's 703-bed campus includes a neonatal intensive care unit, a children's hospital and the region's only level 1 trauma center. It is also home to 13 residencies and 12 fellowships as the primary teaching hospital of Roanoke-based Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and the hospital still has plans to grow. Last year, the medical center announced a $300 million expansion project.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles). Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is an 886-bed academic medical center known for its commitment to research, education and providing high-quality care to its community. Cedars-Sinai has 2,112 physicians on staff, as well as 146 fellows and 299 residents. Clinicians and researchers are engaged in 2,145 research projects. On top of this, Cedars-Sinai maintains a commitment to its community and everyday care. Cedars-Sinai's community benefit from July 2018 to July 2019, the most recent data available, totaled nearly $673.5 million, and it has earned a five-star rating from CMS for three consecutive years, a designation shared by only about 11 percent of rated hospitals. U.S. News & World Report also ranked Cedars-Sinai among the top 10 hospitals in the nation for 2019-20.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Children's Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit pediatric hospital with roots dating back to 1901. Since then, it has expanded to include more than 350 pediatric specialty programs and provides more than $316.2 million in community benefit to children and their families. The 401-bed hospital includes 862 medical staff members and 6,405 employees that supported 17,283 surgeries in 2019. The hospital also supports 451 active clinical trials and receives around $130 million in research funding. U.S. News & World Report ranked CHLA the No. 5 hospital in the nation for pediatric care in 2019-20.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia reported 29,259 inpatient admissions and 1.42 million outpatient visits during the 2019 fiscal year. The 559-bed hospital supports around 14,500 employees and had 184,192 patient days for the past year. The hospital has been ranked on U.S. News & World Report's list of best children's hospitals every year since 2004, and it earned a No. 1 ranking for three divisions. Parents magazine also honored CHOP in 2018 as one of the 20 most innovative children's hospitals in the nation, specifically recognizing its contributions to developing CAR T-cell therapy for children with advanced acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Children's National Hospital sees around 219,000 pediatric patients annually from around the world. The Children's National Health Network includes its 323-bed acute care hospital and pediatric level 1 trauma center as well as eight outpatient centers in the region. It has 1,500 affiliated pediatricians and a joint physician practice with Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System. U.S. News & World Report ranked Children's National among the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation in 2019-20.

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati). The Christ Hospital has a more than 130-year history of caring for patients in the Cincinnati area. The hospital's network includes around 6,500 employees, 1,200 physicians and 600 volunteers who connect with patients at 100 locations in the region. U.S. News & World Report has ranked Christ Hospital among the top hospitals in Ohio for 18 consecutive years. In April, the hospital entered into a new partnership to expand helicopter services.

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.). Christiana Care's Christiana Hospital is a 906-bed hospital and Delaware's only level 1 trauma center verified by the American College of Surgeons. It has more than 1,400 physicians on staff, and surgeons at its Center for Heart & Vascular Health perform more than 1,000 open-heart surgeries per year. The center is involved in around 50 clinical trials annually. U.S. News & World Report ranked Christiana Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Delaware for 2019-20.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Cincinnati Children's reported nearly 1.3 million patient encounters for the 2019 fiscal year, including 47,142 surgical hours. The hospital has 16,188 employees with 1,112 active members of the medical staff. The hospital's clinicians and scientists also focus on research and received $31 million from the National Institutes of Health to study the flu immune response. The hospital is currently adding a 600,000-square-foot clinical care expansion to its main campus that will include a new emergency room and 249 beds, set to open in 2021. U.S. News & World Report ranked Cincinnati Children's among the top three children's hospitals in the nation in 2019-20.



Cleveland Clinic. One of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in the U.S., Cleveland Clinic includes 18 hospitals and more than 220 outpatient locations, including its campus in the United Arab Emirates. The organization, with operating revenue of more than $10 billion, has 4,520 physicians and scientists, 2,524 advanced practice providers and 14,458 registered nurses. Over the past year, Cleveland Clinic completed several construction projects, including an upgrade and expansion of Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, and it plans to open a new 185-bed hospital in London in the spring of 2021. The organization is ranked No. 4 on U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2019-20.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.). Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the flagship facility of the state's only academic health system, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, employs more than 5,000 people. U.S. News & World Report ranked the 396-bed hospital No. 1 in New Hampshire on its 2019-20 list of Best Regional Hospitals. At the forefront of patient experience improvement, Dartmouth-Hitchcock houses the world's first Center for Shared Decision Making, which aims to enhance collaboration between patients and caregivers on healthcare decisions.



Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.). The 957-bed Duke University Hospital is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina on U.S. News & World Report's Best Regional Hospitals list for 2019-20. The hospital includes a regional emergency/trauma center, a surgery suite with 51 operating rooms, an endosurgery center and a nine-OR ambulatory surgery center. The hospital aims to promote health equity and is recognized as an LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. In 2019, physicians at Duke University Hospital became the first in the U.S. to perform a heart transplant from a donation after circulatory death, where an adult heart is transplanted into a recipient after the donor's heart has stopped beating and they have been declared dead.



Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Emory University Hospital features 733 beds, including 93 intensive care unit beds. It also includes a serious communicable diseases unit where the first U.S. Ebola patients were treated. The hospital offers a wide array of specialty care services and is the only multiple organ transplant center in Georgia. U.S. News & World Report ranked Emory University Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta on its 2019-20 Best Regional Hospitals list.



Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee). The regional health network, a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin, includes five hospitals, more than 40 health centers and clinics and about 2,000 physicians. Froedtert Hospital, its 607-bed flagship facility, operates the region's only adult level 1 trauma center and is the primary teaching affiliate of Medical College of Wisconsin, training more than 1,000 students annually. As of June 2019, the hospital had 31,126 patient admissions and 873,928 outpatient visits. The hospital is at the forefront of research and conducts more than 2,000 studies, including clinical trials, yearly.



Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. The 781-bed Hackensack University Medical Center includes a level 2 emergency trauma center and is the academic flagship hospital of Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital is ranked No. 2 in New Jersey on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 list of best regional hospitals. It is in the midst of building a nine-story patient care pavilion, which is slated to be completed by 2022 and will include 24 new operating rooms and three floors of private patient rooms.



Hartford (Conn.) Hospital. The 867-bed Hartford Hospital is a regional referral center with a medical staff of more than 1,280 physicians and dentists. It is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. The hospital operates the region's first level 1 trauma center and the state's first air ambulance system. The hospital is ranked No. 2 in Connecticut on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-2020 list of best regional hospitals.



Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.). Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian is a nonprofit regional healthcare delivery network comprising two acute care hospitals, 13 urgent care centers and nine health centers. It's 1,800 medical staff members and 6,500 employees cared for 32,586 inpatients and 488,549 outpatients in 2019. Hoag launched a specialized clinic for Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue, and related conditions, in 2020, becoming one of only two hospitals in California to offer these services.

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City). The 215-bed Hospital for Special Surgery provides comprehensive musculoskeletal care, with its nearly 400-member medical staff performing 33,718 surgical procedures annually. The hospital is at the forefront of orthopedic and spine care research, with a research operations budget of $43.5 million in fiscal year 2018. The HSS Research Institute includes 20 laboratories and 300 staff members. The hospital has been ranked No. 1 for orthopedics for 10 consecutive years, including in 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report. Hospital for Special Surgery physicians also provide medical care for several professional sports teams and top athletes, including the New York Giants and USA Basketball.

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia). The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, which employs more than 2,600 physicians, recorded more than 1.9 million outpatient visits and nearly 35,000 adult admissions in fiscal year 2019. The hospital can trace its origins to Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation's first hospital, founded in 1751. It continues to pave the way for innovative care and is gearing up to open a 1.5 million-square-foot, 17-story facility with 504 private patient rooms called the Pavilion in 2021. The facility will feature hybrid operating rooms and an adaptable room concept, where patient rooms will be able to transition between an intensive care unit setup and a standard room if necessary.

Houston Methodist Hospital. Housed in the Texas Medical Center medical district, nonprofit Houston Methodist Hospital has been serving patients at the local and global level for nearly 100 years. Clinicians at the 907-bed hospital and its six Centers of Excellence see nearly 400,000 emergency room, outpatient and inpatient visits annually. For 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Houston Methodist Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in Texas — and among the top 20 U.S. hospitals overall — while Vizient honored the hospital with its 2019 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership award.

Indiana University Health University Hospital (Indianapolis). Indiana University Health University Hospital is part of a system that has a team of more than 1,500 physicians, the largest in the state. More than 30,000 workers staff the nonprofit 2,708-bed health system, tending to more than 118,019 admissions and more than 110,445 surgery cases annually. The hospital partners with one of the nation's leading medical schools, the Indiana University School of Medicine, and invests more than $500 million in community benefit each year.

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah). Residents in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and beyond come for care to the 504-bed Intermountain Medical Center, the flagship hospital of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare. The hospital is the largest in Utah, and is part of a nonprofit system with 24 hospitals, its own health plan and 2,400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians at 160 clinics. It only took Intermountain Medical Center six years from its opening in 2007 to be named Utah's best hospital by U.S. News & World Report in 2013, and the hospital remains in the ranking's top three hospitals in Utah today.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore). The Johns Hopkins Hospital is the third-best hospital in the nation and the best hospital in Maryland, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 ranking. The hospital houses 355 private inpatient rooms in its Sheikh Zayed Tower, 205 private inpatient rooms in its Bloomberg Children's Center and 136 private rooms in its Nelson/Harvey building. Its adult emergency department can accommodate 75,000 visits a year, while its pediatric ED can see more than 40,000 cases. The hospital is more than 125 years old, rooted in a deep tradition of research and education.

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles). The 401-bed Keck Hospital of USC is the flagship facility of the University of Southern California's medical arm, Keck Medicine. Along with its sister facility, the USC Norris Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles, Keck Hospital employs 711 faculty who treat more than 13,600 inpatients each year. U.S. News & World Report ranked Keck Hospital among the top 20 hospitals in the nation and No. 5 in California on its 2019-20 list.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.). Lahey Hospital & Medical Center serves around 3,000 patients daily. The 335-bed hospital includes an ambulatory care center as well as a level 1 trauma center. Lahey is the teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and includes more than 50 medical and surgical specialties. The hospital also emphasizes research and supports around 300 scientific studies at a time. The hospital is part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, which includes 4,000 physicians and 35,000 employees.

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City). Part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Lenox Hill Hospital is a 450-bed hospital that has served Manhattan's Upper East Side for more than 150 years. Lenox Hill Hospital has gained national recognition as being among America's 100 best hospitals, an award it has received from Healthgrades from 2017-19 for achieving superior clinical outcomes. In 2019, Lenox Hill Hospital announced a comprehensive renewal plan to bring structural updates to the facility that treats 163,000 patients annually.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Long Island Jewish Medical Center is part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The 583-bed nonprofit teaching hospital also includes the Cohen Children's Medical Center and Zucker Hillside Hospital on its 48-acre campus. There are more than 1,200 physicians who staff the hospital, which aims to stay at the forefront of medical care with minimally invasive robotic surgery, a new 10,253-square-foot endoscopy suite and outpatient services at the Center for Advanced Medicine. Long Island Jewish Medical Center is ranked among the best regional hospitals by U.S. News & World Report and is a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery from the Surgical Review Corp.

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood, Ill.). The 547-bed Loyola University Medical Center is a quaternary care facility and level 1 trauma center that houses a nationally recognized burn center, transplant center and a 20-bed unit for stem cell transplant patients. U.S. News & World Report named Loyola University Medical Center among the top five hospitals in Illinois in its most recent rankings. Loyola University Medical Center has also been nationally recognized for patient safety, securing an "A" from the Leapfrog Group in fall 2019.

Maine Medical Center (Portland). Maine Medical Center was incorporated in 1868 and is the state's largest hospital, with 637 beds and more than 9,600 employees. The hospital houses the renowned Maine Medical Center Research Institute and Maine's only allopathic medical school, run through a unique relationship with Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. Maine Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Portland-based MaineHealth, which comprises 12 hospitals across the state, and networks with Maine Medical Partners, a multispecialty medical group with more than 40 locations statewide.

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Massachusetts General Hospital is the No. 1 hospital on the East Coast, the No. 2 hospital in the country and the only hospital to be recognized in all 16 specialties that U.S. News & World Report assessed in its 2019-20 ranking. Massachusetts General Hospital's history of excellence dates to its 1811 inception. It is the original teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, and nearly all of the hospital's physicians are also faculty. Massachusetts General is known for its high quality care, a characteristic the Leapfrog Group honored with its "A" grade for quality and safety in 2019.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.). With 65,000 employees and $14 billion in annual revenue, Mayo Clinic is one of the largest nonprofit academic health systems in the nation. It has consistently received top national quality awards, including the No. 1 position on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and five of the system's hospitals have received the 2018 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award from Vizient. In 2019, Mayo Clinic's nearly 5,000 physicians and scientists treated 1.2 million patients from all 50 states and 138 countries.

Mayo Clinic Phoenix. Mayo Clinic Phoenix serves about 100,000 patients annually through its 65 medical and surgical specialties. As of 2018, the hospital included 657 scientists and 6,428 healthcare staff. The 268-bed hospital has a five-star rating from CMS and is ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital takes a team-based approach to clinical care and supports medical education and research in addition to its specialty practices. The hospital also is expanding rapidly and plans to add 1.4 million square feet of building space and boost the number of inpatient beds by more than 33 percent by 2024.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston). As one of two certified level 1 trauma centers in the greater Houston area, the 1,014-bed Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center provides around-the-clock emergency and trauma services to more than 40,000 patients a year. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center also serves as the primary teaching hospital for the UT Health Science Center at Houston Medical School, the sixth-largest medical school in the U.S. This year, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical has invested in more growth with the opening of a $700 million, pavilion with 24 operating rooms, serving as the new home of the Red Duke Trauma Institute.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center (Iowa). Established over a century ago, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center was the first permanent hospital in Des Moines. Later, it became home to the county's first isotope laboratory, the site of central Iowa's first heart transplant and the first hospital in the world with a bilateral cardiac catheterization laboratory. Today, MercyOne Des Moines is an 802-bed, 7,000-employee medical center that was named among the nation's top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in 2019 by IBM Watson Health.



Montefiore Medical Center (New York, N.Y.). An institution dating to 1884, Montefiore Medical Center operates nearly 50 primary care locations in the New York metropolitan area. It also trains more than 1,200 residents and fellows in 89 programs through what is the country's second-largest medical residency program. For 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked Montefiore Medical Center among the nation's top 50 hospitals in several specialties, including urology, diabetes, endocrinology, geriatrics and nephrology.

Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Morristown Medical Center serves as a level 3 regional perinatal center for high-risk mothers and newborns, as well as the only comprehensive stroke center in its county. Awarded the CMS five-star rating in 2019, the 735-bed medical center is also an eight-time recipient of Leapfrog's "A" hospital safety grade. U.S. News & World Report ranked Morristown Medical as the country's No. 1 hospital for cardiology and heart surgery, as well as for orthopedics, on its 2019-20 list.



Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (Greensboro, N.C.). Established in 1911, Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital is the flagship facility of Greensboro-based Cone Health. Its 63-acre campus features a 628-bed tertiary care teaching hospital and referral center, as well as a $100 million Women's & Children's Center that opened in February. With Blue Distinction designations in cardiac, spine, hip and knee replacement surgeries, Cone Memorial Hospital accommodated more than 106,500 emergency department visits in 2018.

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City). Mount Sinai Hospital is a 1,134-bed tertiary care teaching facility, and one of eight hospitals under the Mount Sinai Health System umbrella. As New York's only medical center to earn the Joint Commission's Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification, Mount Sinai Hospital is also the home of New York City's first geriatric emergency department. The health system continues to focus on growth to meet the needs of its community; in May, Mount Sinai launched a new institute for health equity and research to combat the disparities in healthcare for at-risk communities.

MUSC Health-University Medical Center (Charleston, S.C.). MUSC Health-University Medical Center was established in 1824, making it one of the oldest medical schools in the South. The hospital is also a well-established academic center, educating and training over 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges. MUSC Health-University Medical Center received more than $276.5 million in biomedical research funds in 2018 and was ranked as South Carolina's top hospital on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 list.

Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha). Nebraska Medical Center is a 718-bed acute care facility with a team of more than 1,000 physicians. It also serves as the teaching hospital of University of Nebraska Medical Center, and in late 2019, the neighboring entities revealed plans for a facility projected to occupy millions of square feet on their shared campus. On U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospitals list, Nebraska Medical Center was ranked No. 1 in the state for the eighth consecutive year.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City). With about 738 beds as of September 2019, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in the U.S. Each year, more than 6,500 of its affiliated physicians accommodate more than 2 million visits, including more than 310,000 emergency department cases. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital was named the nation's fifth-best hospital in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 ranking, and it was among the top five hospitals in six specialties.



North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.). North Shore University Hospital is a 766-bed facility with more than 4,000 specialty and subspecialty physicians. Additionally, it serves as a teaching hospital for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, which has been listed among the nation's top schools for medical research. Home of the first critical care unit in the tristate area, the hospital received the American Association of Critical Care Nurses' Silver Beacon Award for Excellence in 2019.



NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston (Ill.) Hospital. Founded in 1891, Evanston Hospital serves as the flagship facility for NorthShore University HealthSystem. The hospital recorded more than 62,000 inpatient cases, 126,000 emergency room visits and 1.7 million outpatient visits in fiscal year 2019. IBM Watson Health also recognized Evanston Hospital as one of its 100 Top Hospitals for 2019.



Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago). Northwestern Memorial Hospital was created from a merger between two of Chicago's oldest hospitals in 1972. Today, the hospital serves as the main teaching affiliate for the Feinberg School of Medicine, helping train more than 1,200 residents in the 2019-20 academic year. U.S. News & World Report recognized Northwestern Memorial Hospital as No. 1 in Illinois and No. 10 in the nation in its 2019-20 Best Hospital Rankings. In 2019, the hospital was also named a Leader in LGBT Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index for an eighth consecutive year.



NYU Langone Health (New York City). NYU Langone Health comprises six inpatient locations, three emergency departments and more than 235 outpatient facilities. In 2017-18, the system recorded more than 67,800 inpatient visits, 172,000 ER visits and 6 million outpatient visits. NYU Langone Health was one of just 407 hospitals nationwide to receive five stars in CMS' January Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings update. U.S. News & World Report also ranked the health system No. 9 in the nation for 2019-20.



Ochsner Medical Center (New Orleans). Ochsner employs nearly 25,000 employees, along with more than 4,500 group practice and affiliated physicians in over 90 different specialties. In 2018, clinicians at Ochsner Medical Center cared for more than 811,000 patients from all 50 states. U.S. News & World Report recognized Ochsner Medical Center as No. 1 in both New Orleans and Louisiana in its 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). OSU Wexner Medical Center has more than a dozen affiliated research centers and seven hospitals where clinicians care for more than 64,000 inpatients annually. Surgeons at the medical center's Comprehensive Transplant Center have performed more than 10,000 transplants since 1967, a milestone less than 10 percent of transplant centers nationwide have reached. U.S. News & World Report named OSU Wexner Medical Center as the top hospital in Columbus and No. 3 in Ohio for 2019-20.



OHSU Hospital (Portland, Ore.). OHSU Health — the only academic health center in Oregon — comprises OHSU Hospital, OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital and two partner hospitals. In fiscal year 2017, OHSU Hospital and OHSU Doernbecher recorded more than 30,630 hospital visits and 32,615 emergency room visits. OHSU Hospital was recognized as the No. 1 hospital in Oregon by U.S. News & World Report for 2019-20. The hospital also received five stars in CMS' January update of its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.



OU Medical Center (Oklahoma City). OU Medical Center serves as the only level 1 trauma center in Oklahoma and features the state's most experienced transplant team, which has a combined 50 years of experience. The medical center is building a new 450,000-square-foot patient tower slated for completion this year, which will add 144 beds and 32 new operating rooms. U.S. News & World Report recognized OU Medical Center as No. 1 in both Oklahoma City and the state for 2019-20.



Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center. As an accredited adult and pediatric level 1 trauma center, Hershey Medical Center records more than 28,000 inpatient admissions, 74,000 ER visits and 1 million outpatient visits annually. The medical center also employs 2,288 nurses, and more than 1,100 physicians and advanced practice clinicians across 63 medical group practices. Hershey Medical Center was named among the top five hospitals in Pennsylvania by U.S. News & World Report for 2019-20.



Porter Adventist Hospital (Denver). Porter Adventist Hospital has been providing care to the residents of Denver and its surrounding communities since 1930. Today, the hospital features 368 beds and a team of 948 active medical staff. In 2018, the hospital recorded 20,742 ER visits. U.S. News & World Report recognized Porter Adventist Hospital as No. 2 in both Denver and Colorado in its 2019-20 Best Hospital Rankings.



ProMedica Toledo (Ohio) Hospital. ProMedica Toledo Hospital employs more than 4,800 healthcare professionals, including more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, who serve patients across 27 counties in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. U.S. News & World Report ranked the 794-bed hospital No. 1 in Toledo and among the top 10 in Ohio in its 2019-20 rankings. Healthgrades also named ProMedica Toledo Hospital one of the 50 Best Hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence in 2019 for the second consecutive year.



Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick (N.J.). Founded in 1884, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick has 32,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns. Each year, the hospital treats more than 3 million patients and completes 2 million outpatient visits. Within its emergency department, physicians see 700,000 patients annually while clinicians also complete 23,000 births each year. Along with having one of the state's oldest and most experienced heart transplant programs, the hospital also has New Jersey's only lung transplant program.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago). More than 2,500 students are pursuing careers under Rush University. Most recently, U.S. News & World Report ranked Rush University Medical Center among its best hospitals, with the health system earning top marks for its orthopedics program. Rush University Medical Center also earned a five-star rating from CMS and was named a top teaching hospital by the Leapfrog Group, one of only 36 hospitals to receive the designation.

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.). For nearly 100 years, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has been a leading healthcare provider in the area. Today, the hospital supports 444 licensed beds, a level 2 trauma center and 24-hour emergency services. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla earned the No. 1 spot in 2019 on U.S. News & World Report's ranking of best hospitals in the San Diego region. Additionally, the hospital received high marks from U.S. News for various specialties, including cardiology and neurosurgery.

St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital. Since being founded in 1886 by the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict, St. Cloud Hospital has grown into one of the largest healthcare facilities in the region, with about 6,500 employees and 550 physicians on staff. The hospital has been named a 100 Top Hospital by Truven Health Analytics 11 times. St. Cloud Hospital also received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four times.



Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.). Saint Luke's Hospital serves as the primary teaching hospital for the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. Its network spans more than 600 physicians and more than 60 medical specialties. U.S. News & World Report recognized Saint Luke's Hospital as one of the best in the nation. Additionally, the hospital was nationally ranked in two specialties.

St. Luke's Boise (Idaho) Medical Center. Founded in 1902, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center is a 437-bed hospital today. As a teaching hospital, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center also serves as the flagship hospital of St. Luke's Health System and is home to the system's children's hospital, the only pediatric hospital in Idaho. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center earned top marks on a national scale and as one of the best hospitals in the state by U.S. News & World Report.



Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is a level 1 trauma center and was the first Magnet designated hospital in the region. The 525-bed medical center is the teaching institution for the Eastern Virginia Medical School and U.S. News & World Report ranked it the No. 2 hospital in Virginia for 2019-20. The hospital is part of Sentara Healthcare, which has around 28,000 employees and four medical groups that include about 1,000 physicians.

Stanford (Calif.) Hospital. After 10 years of planning, Stanford Health Care opened the $2 billion Stanford Hospital in November 2019. The hospital has 368 private rooms and was inspired by work at Apple; patients can have robots deliver their prescriptions while controlling the temperature, lighting and window blinds from their beds. The hospital is part of Stanford Health Care, which recorded 76,115 emergency room visits and 1.8 million outpatient visits in 2018.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital houses the area's only level 1 trauma center and one of just two adult and pediatric verified burn centers in the state. At its main hospital campus, Tampa General Hospital has 1,007 bends. As of September 2018, Tampa General Hospital reported an average of 510,271 outpatient visits annually. The nonprofit hospital also has a multispecialty physician group with practices throughout the state.

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston). Texas Children's Hospital continues to expand with the opening of its Lester and Sue Smith Legacy Tower in 2018, a 25-floor, 645,00-square-feet inpatient facility. With 945-beds, Texas Children's Hospital completes an estimated 37,000 surgeries annually. In total, the hospital estimates 152,000 emergency center visits, 123,000 urgent care encounters and 4.3 million patient encounters each year. Texas Children's Hospital has been listed on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospital list and earned recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia). Founded in 1825, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital today has 957 beds and ranks among the best hospitals in Pennsylvania on U.S. News & World Report’s annual listing of hospitals. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital serves as the flagship hospital for Jefferson Health, which includes the Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience and Jefferson Regional Hospital. The hospital reports more than 118,978 emergency room visits annually.

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento, Calif.). UC Davis is a 625-bed medical center that ranks among the best in the state. The hospital's cancer center is one of only eight California cancer centers designated as "comprehensive" by the National Cancer Institute. In 2018, 10 UC Davis Health departments ranked in the top 30 nationwide for National Institutes of Health funding, raising $300 million. U.S. News & World Report recognized UC Davis Medical Center as the No. 1 best hospital in Sacramento and the No. 6 best hospital in California in 2019-20.

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center has been ranked the Best in the West of hospitals by U.S. News & World Report for 27 consecutive years. At 520 beds, UCLA Medical Center specialists see more than 50,000 emergency department visits annually. The nonprofit hospital, which was founded in 1955, is designated as the highest-level trauma center by the American College of Surgeons.

UC San Diego Health-Jacobs Medical Center (La Jolla, Calif.). Established in 1966, UC San Diego Health comprises three hospitals: UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, Jacobs Medical Center and Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center. Collectively, the hospitals total 808 beds and handle more than 78,000 emergency visits. For 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked UC San Diego Health among the nation's top 50 hospitals for specialties including cardiology and heart surgery as well as neurology and neurosurgery.

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco). A 600-bed academic medical center, UCSF Medical Center features three main California-based campuses in Parnassus, Mount Zion and Mission Bay. The medical center is home to 1,600 residents and 1,100 postdoctoral scholars. UCSF Medical Center is involved with more than 1,800 active research inventions and more than 185 healthcare start-ups. In 2018, the UCSF School of Medicine received $578 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health for its disease treatment and prevention research. U.S. News & World Report recognized UCSF Medical Center as the No. 7 best hospital in the nation in 2019-20.

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.). UF Health Shands Hospital was founded in 1958 and comprises two additional hospitals: UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital and UF Health Shands Children Hospital. The hospital has more than 900 physician faculty members, who cover about 100 specialty and subspecialty medical areas. UF Health Shands Hospital was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best hospitals in Florida in 2019-20.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. With more than 1,000 beds, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center comprises two hospitals: University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children Hospital, both located in Cleveland. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report recognized University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center as the No. 2 best hospital in Ohio. The hospital has been recognized five times by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the world's most ethical companies. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center campus spans 35 acres and was established in 1866.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Established in 1945, University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital is a 1,157-bed hospital and is home to more than 1,500 physicians. U.S. News & World Report recognized the teaching hospital as the No. 1 best hospital in Alabama in 2019-20 and nationally ranked it in six adult specialties, including cardiology and heart surgery and nephrology. In 2020, Healthgrades named University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital one of America's 250 Best Hospitals.

University of Chicago Medical Center. The University of Chicago Medical Center was founded in 1927 and is part of UChicago Medicine, which also comprises the Pritzker School of Medicine, the Biological Sciences Division and Ingalls Memorial. In 2019-20, U.S. News & World Report ranked University of Chicago Medical Center as the No. 2 best hospital in both Illinois and Chicago.

University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora). U.S. News & World Report ranked University of Colorado Hospital the No. 1 best hospital in Colorado in 2019-20. Last fall, University of Colorado Hospital opened a new primary care and urgent care medical center in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The hospital's physicians also double as faculty members at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City). The 811-bed hospital admits about 37,000 patients a year. In fiscal year 2018, the major transplant center performed 665 organ and tissue transplants. In April, University of Iowa Health Care researchers launched a new clinical trial to determine whether plasma from patients that recovered from COVID-19 could help patients suffering from the disease. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics was ranked No. 1 in the state for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.). Founded in 1906, the University of Kansas Hospital joined with the University of Kansas Physicians in 2017 to form the University of Kansas Health System. Sports medicine specialists with the health system provide care for the Kansas City Chiefs football team and the Kansas City Royals baseball team. The hospital is ranked No. 1 in Kansas for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report, the eighth consecutive year in a row.

University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital (Lexington). Opened in 1962, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital is a level 1 trauma center and the flagship facility of UK HealthCare. The 596-bed acute care hospital has 100 intensive care unit beds and its UK Markey Cancer Center earned a five-year National Cancer Institute designation in 2018. The hospital has also been expanding in the past decade; between 2004 and 2015, the hospital's discharges increased by 88 percent. The University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital is ranked No. 1 in Kentucky for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.

University of Michigan Hospitals - Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor). University Hospital is the health system's 11-story, 550-bed facility for adult patients. Michigan Medicine is home to the nation's first human genetics program and first comprehensive depression center. U.S. News & World Report ranked the hospital No. 1 in Michigan for 2019-20, as well as No. 11 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

University of Utah Hospital (Salt Lake City). The hospital belongs to a four-hospital healthcare system that provides care for residents in Utah and five surrounding states. The health system includes 12 community clinics and schools of medicine and dentistry and colleges of nursing, pharmacy and health. University of Utah Hospital is ranked No. 1 in the state for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville). Part of the UVA Health system, the 612-bed University of Virginia Medical Center reported 28,933 inpatient admissions in 2019. The hospital is home to one of the nation's 70 designated cancer centers. During the pandemic, UVA Health became a participant in a COVID-19 treatment trial testing convalescent plasma. U.S. News & World Report ranked the University of Virginia Medical Center No. 1 in the state for 2019-20.

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle). Part of UW Medicine, the University of Washington Medical Center also serves as a teaching hospital. In 2018, the hospital performed the state's first hepatitis C-infected donor heart transplant that later eradicated the virus. The medical center has been ranked No. 1 in Washington state by U.S. News & World Report since 2012.

University of Wisconsin Hospitals (Madison). The 505-bed facility is the flagship hospital for UW Health, University of Wisconsin-Madison's health system, with about 1,500 physicians serving more than 600,000 patients each year. University Hospital is home to a level 1 adult and pediatric trauma center, a burn center, a transplant program, a stroke center, the state's only designated comprehensive cancer center and more than 80 specialty clinics. U.S. News & World Report ranked the University of Wisconsin Hospitals No. 1 in the state for 2019-20.

UPMC Shadyside (Pittsburgh). UPMC Shadyside is the flagship hospital of UPMC, an 40-hospital health system that also includes a health plan. The 520-bed tertiary care hospital is a level 1 trauma center and has nearly 1,000 primary care physicians on its medical staff. The hospital also features one of the first artificial heart programs in the U.S. and its specialists have conducted more than 19,500 organ transplant surgeries. U.S. News & World Report ranked UPMC Shadyside No.15 on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2019-20.

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas). UT Southwestern Medical Center includes a faculty of 2,700 individuals who care for patients and pioneer breakthroughs in biomedical research. The academic medical center's clinicians care for around 105,000 hospitalized patients per year and 3 million outpatient visits annually. In 2018, the medical center opened the first of five west campuses aimed at expanding clinical services and developing an innovative approach to education and preventative care. UT Southwestern has also earned accolades for its care, including CMS certification for its transplant programs and ranking as the No. 2 hospital in Texas by U.S. News & World Report in 2019-20.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.). Vanderbilt University Medical Center serves around 2 million patients every year with its robust clinical programs that include hundreds of adult and pediatric specialties. The academic medical center extends its expertise and best practices for value-based care to more than 60 hospitals and 5,000 clinicians through the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network. U.S. News & World Report ranked VUMC as the No. 1 hospital in Tennessee for 2019-20, and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine's biomedical research program is among the top 10 programs in the nation based on National Institutes of Health peer review funding.

VCU Medical Center (Richmond, Va.). VCU Medical Center includes a level 1 trauma center and one of two National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in Virginia. Its team of 800 physicians cover around 200 specialties and care for 29,438 inpatients as well as 779,897 outpatient visits annually. In April, the academic medical center received a $1 million donation to the VCU COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports patients, medical staff and clinical research related to the virus.

Vidant Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.). Vidant Medical Center is the flagship hospital of Vidant Health, which also includes eight community hospitals and physician practices. The health system has around 1,712 licensed beds. Vidant Medical Center is a level 1 trauma center and the teaching hospital for Brody School of Medicine. Its East Carolina Heart Institute earned a three-star rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, which is the highest possible rating. The neuroscience intermediate unit also received a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle). Virginia Mason was established in 1920 as an 80-bed hospital and has since grown into a health system with the 336-bed hospital with more than 500 physicians. Healthgrades has named Virginia Mason among America's 50 Best Hospitals in the U.S. and earned a spot on Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals list in 2019 and 2020. The hospital also earned the Forbes Best-in-State Employer recognition in the state of Washington. The hospital is also focused on research and in May partnered with 14 other medical institutions and cancer research centers to explore new therapies for pancreatic cancer.

West Virginia University Hospitals (Morgantown, W.Va.). WVU Health System has 11 hospitals, including J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital as the flagship. The 690-bed academic medical Center is a level 1 trauma center and includes the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital as well. U.S. News & World Report ranked WVU hospitals as the No. 2 hospital in Virginia for 2019-20.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital. Yale New Haven Hospital served 75,898 inpatients and recorded about 1.4 million outpatient encounters in 2017. The hospital originally opened in 1826 and has since expanded into a 1,541-bed nonprofit teaching hospital that ranks as No. 20 on the U.S. News & World Report's list of best hospitals for 2019-20. In February 2020, the hospital was designated as one of the nation's Best Workplaces for Commuters, and in March 2020, Yale New Haven Health invested in a new computational health informatics platform to advance precision medicine.

