Woman who displayed handgun in Texas hospital fatally shot

A woman was killed after displaying a handgun and making suicidal comments at Arlington (Texas) Memorial Hospital on Feb. 4, CBS News reported.

The police were notified by staff of the situation at 8:55 a.m. A security staff member confronted the woman and told her to leave. She complied, leaving the property before police arrived.

The woman was found by Denton County Sheriff's Office deputies shortly after at a local park. When confronted, she pointed the weapon at police, according to the report. Police said she refused to comply with demands to drop the weapon and deputies fired, killing her.

The hospital declined to comment.