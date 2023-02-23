Woman indicted in fatal shooting of husband at Florida hospital campus

Kelly Gooch -

A grand jury has indicted a woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital campus in January, NBC affiliate WFLA reported Feb. 23. 

Ellen Gilland, 76, initially was charged with premeditated first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting her terminally ill husband, Jerry Gilland, on Jan. 21 at the AdventHealth Daytona Beach campus, in what Ms. Gilland said was intended to be a murder-suicide. 

A grand jury indicted her on charges of assisting self-murder/manslaughter and aggravated assault, according to WFLA. A judge has denied bond for Ms. Gilland.

Police said Ms. Gilland shot her husband as part of a murder-suicide pact they made prior to Jan. 21. 

After the shooting, Ms. Gilland is accused of barricading herself in her husband's room and pointing a gun at nurses and, once they arrived on scene, police officers, according to WFLA. No one else was injured, and she was taken into custody after surrendering to law enforcement.



