TeamHealth fires back at UnitedHealthcare: 4 things to know

TeamHealth's claims against UnitedHealthcare moved forward in a Nevada district court just days after the health insurance giant sued the physician staffing company.

Four things to know:

1. Minnetonka, Minn.-based UnitedHealthcare sued TeamHealth in Tennessee federal court Oct. 27, alleging the company upcoded claims. The health insurer estimates that it has overpaid $100 million on claims submitted by TeamHealth since 2016.

2. Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth CEO Leif Murphy said UnitedHealthcare's case is an effort to take attention away from a lawsuit TeamHealth is pursuing against the insurer. That case, pending in Nevada, moved forward Nov. 2.

3. Over the next few weeks, TeamHealth's Nevada affiliates will attempt to prove at trial that UnitedHealthcare's shared savings plan incentivized the insurer to drop reimbursements as low as possible or to terminate contracts with physicians. TeamHealth alleges UnitedHealthcare short changed more than 11,000 claims worth $10.5 million.

4. TeamHealth and UnitedHealthcare concluded opening statements, and the trial will resume Nov. 8.