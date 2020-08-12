Suspect in custody after shooting at Louisiana hospital

A man suspected of opening fire in Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St. Mary Medical Center in Louisiana the morning of Aug. 12 is in police custody, according to NBC 29.

Taniel Cole, 41, allegedly entered the medical center around 5:30 a.m. and shot someone in the leg. The person shot has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

SWAT and hostage units searched "every nook and cranny" of the medical center to find the gunman, but he had escaped, police said.

Mr. Cole was taken into custody around 1 p.m. He was arrested by police in Meridian, Miss., after crashing a car into the median near the Alabama border, according to NBC 29.

The hospital released the following statement about the incident: "Today was difficult for the staff, patients and visitors at Ochsner LSU Health- St. Mary Medical Center as we responded to a shooting this morning. We immediately followed our emergency and safety protocols, which included locking down the facility. We would like to thank our employees who acted swiftly in a challenging and stressful situation."

