Police searching Louisiana hospital for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

SWAT and hostage units are searching Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-St. Mary Medical Center in Louisiana for the suspect in a shooting of a person there Aug. 12, according to local news station KSLA.

Shreveport police said a man, who has since been identified as 41-year-old Taniel Cole, entered the medical center and shot someone in the leg.

The victim was reportedly someone Mr. Cole knew, according to local news station WKRG. The person shot has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. As of 9 a.m. Central Time, police considered the scene an active shooting situation.

"The suspect made threats to kill any law enforcement officer or any others who tried to stop him today," Shreveport Police Department's Sgt. Angie Willhitetold KSLA. "Our SWAT team, hostage negotiator team is in there actively searching every nook and cranny of St. Mary’s Hospital."

