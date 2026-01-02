Experts question US plan to adopt Denmark’s vaccine schedule

HHS’ plan to reduce its recommended childhood vaccine schedule from 17 to 10 immunizations, aligning it with Denmark’s national guidelines, has raised concerns among public health experts in both countries, according to a Dec. 29 report from The New York Times.

A Dec. 5 White House directive ordering a review of childhood vaccine recommendations called the U.S. an “outlier” in vaccine volume and instructed health officials to follow “best practices from peer, developed countries.” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce the change in 2026.

The U.S., with a population of 343 million and a complex healthcare system, differs significantly from Denmark, which has 6 million people and universal healthcare access, according to the Times. Experts argue that a lower disease burden and early access to care in Denmark reduce the need for broader vaccination coverage.

Critics also noted that Denmark screens nearly all pregnant women for hepatitis B and recommends vaccination only for infants born to infected mothers. In contrast, only about 80% of pregnant women in the U.S. are screened, and universal newborn hepatitis B vaccination remains standard.

Denmark’s vaccine schedule, covering 10 diseases, is among the most limited in Europe. Public health researchers warned that adopting it for the U.S. without a formal review process could increase risk, especially given differences in healthcare access and insurance coverage, according to the Times. About 8% of Americans remain uninsured.