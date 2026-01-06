9 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.

2. Carewell Health, based in East Orange, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. JPS Health Network, based in Fort Worth, Texas, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle and managed care.

5. Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, seeks an associate vice president of revenue cycle.

6. SSM Health, based in St. Louis, seeks a system vice president of revenue cycle management – operational performance.

7. Titus Regional Medical Center, based in Mount Pleasant, Texas, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

8. Valleywise Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Ga., seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle customer service.