South Carolina nurse charged with making fake vaccine cards

A nurse in South Carolina has been charged with producing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and lying to federal investigators, the Justice Department announced Dec. 3.

The indictment alleges that Tammy McDonald, RN, who worked as the director of nursing at a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Columbia, S.C., made fake vaccine cards on June 20 and July 28. The indictment further alleges she filled out vaccine cards for people she knew had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

When questioned by investigators from the FBI and HHS, Ms. McDonald allegedly lied by stating she did not have access to COVID-19 vaccination records cards and that she never produced inaccurate vaccine cards, according to the Justice Department.

Ms. McDonald has pleaded not guilty to all charges.