Police probe murder-suicide at Virginia hospital

Newport News (Va.) police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place at Riverside Regional Medical Center on May 26.

Officers were called to respond to a shooting on the morning of May 26, police said in a news release. Upon arrival to a patient room at the hospital, police found two adults — a husband and wife in their late 70s — who were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the incident "appears to be a murder-suicide," and that they are not looking for any suspects.

The husband was a patient at the hospital and was apparently shot by his wife, who then shot herself, Steve Drew, chief of the Newport News Police Department, told CBS affiliate WTKR. Authorities are investigating how she was able to bring a gun inside the medical center.

"Everything we know at this point is there was no act of anger or violence toward staff or anyone else," he told the news outlet. "It was very isolated."

Riverside Regional Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown following the incident, which has since been lifted.

"We're deeply saddened by yesterday's events. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted," a spokesperson for Riverside Health, said in a statement to Becker's.

"The health and safety of our team members, Riverside patients, and their loved ones is our primary focus. We regularly review our safety protocols and procedures to ensure Riverside Health and its care facilities are safe places to heal and work. We will continue to review our safety protocols and make improvements to ensure the safety of those who work and choose Riverside for their care."